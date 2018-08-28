Vuelta a Espana: Ben King wins stage 4
Kwiatkowski keeps lead as breakaway sticks in first mountain top finish
Stage 4: Vélez-Málaga - Alfacar. Sierra de la Alfaguara
Ben King (Dimension Data) combined calm and strength on the final approach to the summit of Puerto de Alfacar to claim victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta a España ahead of Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team), while Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) did enough to retain his red jersey in the face of attacks from Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).
The Vuelta's first category 1 summit finish provided two races for the price of one as King and the day's early breakaway battled for stage honours up ahead, while the men with designs on final overall victory took each other's measure on the 12km haul to the finish.
That said, for long stretches of the afternoon, King looked on course to help himself to a stint in the red jersey, as the break's advantage yawned out towards the ten-minute mark and he remained the virtual race leader until the upper reaches of the Puerto de Alfacar.
By that point, King was at the front of the race with Stalnov, after the pair forged clear of the nine-man break just ahead of the final climb to the line. They were initially joined by Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), but the Belgian was quickly dropped once the gradient stiffened.
King was at times visibly frustrated by Stalnov's reluctance to help with the pace-setting as the leading duo were stalked all the way up the mountain by Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac). For much of the climb, the Frenchman's deficit flitted between 15 and 30 seconds, but he made a mammoth effort to draw within metres of his prey beneath the flamme rouge.
Despite Rolland's fightback, King bided his time until the final 400 metres and then unleashed a fearsome acceleration to rip clear of Stalnov and claim the stage honours. The Kazakhstani rider came home in second place, while an exhausted Rolland crossed the line 13 seconds back in third.
"It's a dream come true. I really can't believe it. I didn't start believing in it until the last kilometre, and I'm really happy for the way it worked out. I'm happy for the confidence the team put in me, giving me the opportunity even though we're riding here in support of Louis [Meintjes]," King said. "I set winning a Grand Tour stage as a goal for myself at the beginning of this year. It's something I've had to keep believing in and have faith that I have that potential. This is really affirming."
King began the day with a deficit of 4:33 on Kwiatkowski, and the breakaway's 8-minute buffer at the base of the climb gave him a fighting chance of divesting the Pole of the red jersey, particularly as Sky seemed reluctant to take up the reins on the lower slopes.
A determined bout of pace-making from LottoNL-Jumbo rather altered the dynamic of the stage, however, with Tour of Utah winner Sepp Kuss impressively whittling down the red jersey group with his tempo.
"My mind was just blank, I was just in the hurt locker," said Kuss, whose stinging pace proved too much for Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), and ultimately left Kwiatkowski relatively isolated from his Sky team.
A little under 4 kilometres from the summit, Simon Yates outlined his intentions for this Vuelta with a sharp acceleration. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) briefly considered following but then swung over, and the Briton quickly stretched out his advantage. The only rider who got back on terms was Buchmann, who sensed the general fatigue in the red jersey group and tacked on an attack of his own.
"I could see everybody next to me was on the limit," Buchmann said. "The heat was today a factor and Lotto went very fast."
Yates crossed the line in 8th place on the stage, 2:48 down on King, while Buchmann came home just behind him.
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) accelerated in the final kilometre to finish 10th at 3:07, while Kwiatkowski and a reduced red jersey group that included Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates) finished 3:15 down.
The margins have grown tighter atop the overall standings as a consequence. Kwiatkowski leads Buchmann by 7 seconds, while Yates is now 3rd at 10 seconds. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lies 4th at 12 seconds, with Kelderman 5th at 25 seconds.
How it unfolded
Although Sunday's trek to Caminito del Rey finished just beyond the top of a category 3 climb, stage 4 was classed as the Vuelta's maiden summit finish. With the demanding finale above Granada in mind – not to mention the soaring temperatures – there was no great resistance to the day's opening attack.
King, Stalnov and Rolland were joined by Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo), Oscar Cabedo Carda (Burgos BH), Aritz Bagues (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) and Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) in forging clear in the opening kilometres, and the peloton was more than content to leave them to it.
Team Sky patrolled the front of the race on behalf of Kwiatkowski's red jersey, and set a steady tempo as Rolland, Maté and company gladly extended their advantage in sizeable increments and reached seven minutes by the time they crested the top of the day's first ascent, the category 1 Alto de la Cabra Montés.
Maté, the so-called Lynx of Andalucia, is always eager to impress on home roads. Already wearing the king of the mountains after his aggressive outing on stage 2, the Cofidis man buttressed his lead by claiming maximum points atop the Cabra Montés.
On the rugged terrain that followed, the margin between the break and the main field continued to grow, and it touched 10 minutes with 35km remaining. Movistar briefly opted to join Team Sky in the pace-making effort at the head of the peloton, but there was precious little urgency and the break began the final climb with a healthy buffer.
Wallays kick-started the attacking among the escapees on the approach to the final climb, and he helped to spark what proved to be the winning move. As the Belgian faded on the lower slopes, King – with Stalnov in tow – pressed on.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|4:33:12
|2
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:13
|4
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:08
|5
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:57
|7
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:24
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:48
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:50
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:07
|11
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:13
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:03:15
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|21
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:52
|27
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:03:57
|29
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:21
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:07
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:09
|32
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:47
|38
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:01
|39
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:11
|40
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:13
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:53
|43
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:18
|44
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:20
|45
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:45
|46
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|47
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:11
|48
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:30
|50
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:29
|52
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|53
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:38
|56
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:49
|57
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|59
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|60
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|61
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|62
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:04
|63
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|64
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:51
|68
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:16
|69
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|70
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:19
|71
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:12
|73
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|78
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|79
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|81
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|82
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|86
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|87
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:03
|88
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|91
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|92
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|93
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|94
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:08
|97
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:15:11
|98
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:42
|99
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:15:49
|103
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|104
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:17:05
|105
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|106
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:16
|107
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:08
|108
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:35
|109
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|113
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|114
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|116
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|117
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|118
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|121
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|122
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|123
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|124
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|125
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:19:33
|126
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:06
|127
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:12
|128
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:17
|129
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:27
|131
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|132
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|133
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:29
|134
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:31
|135
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|136
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|137
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|139
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|142
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|143
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|144
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|147
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|148
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|149
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|150
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|151
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|152
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|153
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|154
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|155
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|156
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|158
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|159
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|160
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|161
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|162
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|163
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|164
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|165
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|166
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|167
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|168
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|169
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|170
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|171
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|172
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|173
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|174
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|175
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:29
|176
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|4
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|25
|pts
|2
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|4
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|5
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|pts
|2
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|2
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|4
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|5
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:47:54
|2
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:04
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|4
|Dimension Data
|0:02:38
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:56
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:31
|8
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:39
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:15
|10
|Team Sky
|0:08:01
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:09:27
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:28
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:05
|14
|Burgos-BH
|0:12:55
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:22
|16
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:47
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:19:07
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:05
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:16
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:09
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:24:11
|22
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|13:47:19
|2
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:07
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:10
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:25
|6
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:30
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:37
|10
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:42
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:43
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:45
|14
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:48
|17
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|18
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:05
|19
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:42
|22
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:44
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:50
|24
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:10
|25
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:03:18
|26
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|27
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:31
|28
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:46
|29
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:54
|30
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:12
|31
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:23
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:58
|33
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:09
|34
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:27
|35
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:00
|36
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:15
|37
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:21
|38
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:28
|39
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:07:33
|40
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:35
|41
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:54
|42
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:08:04
|43
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:08:10
|44
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:12
|45
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:18
|46
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:08:26
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:27
|48
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:58
|49
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:11
|50
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:33
|51
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:50
|53
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:53
|54
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:10
|55
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:43
|56
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:48
|57
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:53
|58
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:47
|59
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:56
|60
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:05
|62
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:18
|63
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:12:33
|64
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:12:34
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:54
|67
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:57
|68
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:05
|69
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:10
|70
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:13:28
|71
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:47
|72
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:55
|73
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:57
|74
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:14:09
|75
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:31
|76
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:44
|77
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:15:44
|78
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:09
|79
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:50
|80
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:09
|81
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:17:20
|82
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:34
|83
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:37
|84
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:20
|85
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:19:05
|86
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:20
|87
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:23
|88
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:30
|89
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:19:57
|90
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:00
|91
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:06
|92
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:21
|93
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:31
|94
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:20:35
|95
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:20:58
|96
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:00
|97
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:21:06
|98
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:21
|99
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:45
|100
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:11
|101
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:35
|102
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:51
|103
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:09
|104
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:50
|105
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:56
|106
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:33
|107
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:24:39
|108
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:42
|109
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:30
|110
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:37
|111
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:41
|112
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:04
|113
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:22
|114
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:41
|115
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:26:54
|116
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:05
|117
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:27:09
|118
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:27:12
|119
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:27:19
|120
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:20
|121
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:34
|122
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:51
|123
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:28:26
|124
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:28:40
|125
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:41
|126
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|127
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:54
|128
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:55
|129
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:06
|130
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:09
|131
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:29:17
|132
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:29:19
|133
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:25
|134
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:46
|136
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:30:00
|137
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:30:01
|138
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:16
|139
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:24
|140
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:30:29
|141
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:45
|142
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:31:12
|143
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:31:17
|144
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:20
|145
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:33
|146
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:43
|147
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:46
|148
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:54
|149
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:01
|150
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:26
|151
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:32:33
|152
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:11
|153
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:30
|154
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:31
|155
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:33:40
|156
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:34:20
|157
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:34:47
|158
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:53
|159
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:35:21
|160
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:35:24
|161
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:35:28
|162
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:31
|163
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:36:06
|164
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:09
|165
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:58
|166
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:37:43
|167
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:40:11
|168
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:40:32
|169
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:33
|170
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:48
|171
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:40:54
|172
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:42:22
|173
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:55
|174
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:59
|175
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:52:38
|176
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:15:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|46
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|29
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|8
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|10
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|12
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|14
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|16
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|17
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|18
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|19
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|21
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|22
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|23
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|25
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|26
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|27
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|28
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|30
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|31
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|32
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|33
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|35
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|36
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|37
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|38
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|39
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|40
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|41
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|42
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|43
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|45
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|47
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|48
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|49
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|50
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|51
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|52
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|53
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|12
|4
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|7
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|11
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|12
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|14
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|12
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|24
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|47
|5
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|6
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|58
|8
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|41:23:14
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:03
|4
|Dimension Data
|0:03:15
|5
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:07
|6
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:43
|7
|Team Sky
|0:06:20
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:16
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:34
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:06
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:14
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:18
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:07
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:15:58
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:48
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:43
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:24:12
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:46
|19
|Burgos-BH
|0:25:33
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:25
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:27:22
|22
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:19
