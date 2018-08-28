Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Ben King wins stage 4

Kwiatkowski keeps lead as breakaway sticks in first mountain top finish

Image 1 of 45

Stalnov and King heading up the mountain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 45

Ben King (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Ben King celebrates victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 45

So close yet so far for Nikita Stalnov (Astana)

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 45

Ben King is jubilant as he crosses the line

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali lost more time today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 45

Pierre Rolland was never able to get on terms with the leading duo on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 45

Valverde crosses the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 45

Emmanuel Buchmann produced a strong display to rise to second overall

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 45

Simon Yates crosses the line to put time into his rivals

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 45

Ben King (Dimension Data) celebrates his first Grand Tour stage win at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 45

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) in the mountains jersey

(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 45

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) leads the points classification

(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 45

Luis Angel Mate finishes fourth

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 45

Ben King (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 45

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 45

Team Sky lead the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 45

Ben King and Nikita Stalnov take on the final climb together

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 45

Jelle Wallays puts in a big effort but is unable to match his breakaway companions on the climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 45

Enric Mas finished with the main GC group

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 45

Team Sky protect race leader Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 45

Ben King and Nikita Stalnov begin to play games

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 45

Stalnov and King heading up the mountain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 45

Alejandro Valverde on the move

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 45

The main GC group thinned on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 45

Simon Yates attacked and gained time

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 45

Alejandro Valverde was aggressive again

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 45

The peloton heads into the cliffs

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 45

The peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 45

The breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 45

Miguel Angel Lopez on the move in the closing kilometres

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 45

The peloton on the undulating Andalucian terrain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 45

More spectacular scenery in southern Spain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 45

Race leader Michal Kiwatkowski in the red jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 45

The peloton makes its way along the south coast

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 45

The peloton makes its way along the south coast

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 45

The peloton winds through the Andalucian countryside

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 45

The breakaway gains significant ground

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 40 of 45

Jelle Wallays smiles for the camera

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 41 of 45

Luis Angel Mate went in for his third straight day in the break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 42 of 45

Refreshments needed up front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 43 of 45

Stage 2 winner and points classification leader Alejandro Valverde was in good spirits

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 44 of 45

Michal Kiwatkowski in the red jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 45 of 45

Spectacular views along Spain's south coast

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Ben King (Dimension Data) combined calm and strength on the final approach to the summit of Puerto de Alfacar to claim victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta a España ahead of Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team), while Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) did enough to retain his red jersey in the face of attacks from Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The Vuelta's first category 1 summit finish provided two races for the price of one as King and the day's early breakaway battled for stage honours up ahead, while the men with designs on final overall victory took each other's measure on the 12km haul to the finish.

That said, for long stretches of the afternoon, King looked on course to help himself to a stint in the red jersey, as the break's advantage yawned out towards the ten-minute mark and he remained the virtual race leader until the upper reaches of the Puerto de Alfacar.

By that point, King was at the front of the race with Stalnov, after the pair forged clear of the nine-man break just ahead of the final climb to the line. They were initially joined by Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), but the Belgian was quickly dropped once the gradient stiffened.

King was at times visibly frustrated by Stalnov's reluctance to help with the pace-setting as the leading duo were stalked all the way up the mountain by Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac). For much of the climb, the Frenchman's deficit flitted between 15 and 30 seconds, but he made a mammoth effort to draw within metres of his prey beneath the flamme rouge.

Despite Rolland's fightback, King bided his time until the final 400 metres and then unleashed a fearsome acceleration to rip clear of Stalnov and claim the stage honours. The Kazakhstani rider came home in second place, while an exhausted Rolland crossed the line 13 seconds back in third.

"It's a dream come true. I really can't believe it. I didn't start believing in it until the last kilometre, and I'm really happy for the way it worked out. I'm happy for the confidence the team put in me, giving me the opportunity even though we're riding here in support of Louis [Meintjes]," King said. "I set winning a Grand Tour stage as a goal for myself at the beginning of this year. It's something I've had to keep believing in and have faith that I have that potential. This is really affirming."

King began the day with a deficit of 4:33 on Kwiatkowski, and the breakaway's 8-minute buffer at the base of the climb gave him a fighting chance of divesting the Pole of the red jersey, particularly as Sky seemed reluctant to take up the reins on the lower slopes.

A determined bout of pace-making from LottoNL-Jumbo rather altered the dynamic of the stage, however, with Tour of Utah winner Sepp Kuss impressively whittling down the red jersey group with his tempo.

"My mind was just blank, I was just in the hurt locker," said Kuss, whose stinging pace proved too much for Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), and ultimately left Kwiatkowski relatively isolated from his Sky team.

A little under 4 kilometres from the summit, Simon Yates outlined his intentions for this Vuelta with a sharp acceleration. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) briefly considered following but then swung over, and the Briton quickly stretched out his advantage. The only rider who got back on terms was Buchmann, who sensed the general fatigue in the red jersey group and tacked on an attack of his own.

"I could see everybody next to me was on the limit," Buchmann said. "The heat was today a factor and Lotto went very fast."
Yates crossed the line in 8th place on the stage, 2:48 down on King, while Buchmann came home just behind him.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) accelerated in the final kilometre to finish 10th at 3:07, while Kwiatkowski and a reduced red jersey group that included Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates) finished 3:15 down.

The margins have grown tighter atop the overall standings as a consequence. Kwiatkowski leads Buchmann by 7 seconds, while Yates is now 3rd at 10 seconds. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lies 4th at 12 seconds, with Kelderman 5th at 25 seconds.

How it unfolded

Although Sunday's trek to Caminito del Rey finished just beyond the top of a category 3 climb, stage 4 was classed as the Vuelta's maiden summit finish. With the demanding finale above Granada in mind – not to mention the soaring temperatures – there was no great resistance to the day's opening attack.

King, Stalnov and Rolland were joined by Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo), Oscar Cabedo Carda (Burgos BH), Aritz Bagues (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) and Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) in forging clear in the opening kilometres, and the peloton was more than content to leave them to it.

Team Sky patrolled the front of the race on behalf of Kwiatkowski's red jersey, and set a steady tempo as Rolland, Maté and company gladly extended their advantage in sizeable increments and reached seven minutes by the time they crested the top of the day's first ascent, the category 1 Alto de la Cabra Montés.

Maté, the so-called Lynx of Andalucia, is always eager to impress on home roads. Already wearing the king of the mountains after his aggressive outing on stage 2, the Cofidis man buttressed his lead by claiming maximum points atop the Cabra Montés.

On the rugged terrain that followed, the margin between the break and the main field continued to grow, and it touched 10 minutes with 35km remaining. Movistar briefly opted to join Team Sky in the pace-making effort at the head of the peloton, but there was precious little urgency and the break began the final climb with a healthy buffer.

Wallays kick-started the attacking among the escapees on the approach to the final climb, and he helped to spark what proved to be the winning move. As the Belgian faded on the lower slopes, King – with Stalnov in tow – pressed on.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data4:33:12
2Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:13
4Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:08
5Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:57
7Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:24
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:48
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:50
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:03:07
11Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:13
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:03:15
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
15Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
18Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
21Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
22David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
23George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
24Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:52
27Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
28Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:03:57
29Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:21
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:05:07
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:09
32Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
33Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
35Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
36Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:47
38Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:01
39Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:11
40Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:13
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:06:53
43Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:18
44Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:20
45Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:45
46José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
47Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:11
48Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
49Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:30
50Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
51Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:29
52Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
53Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
54Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:38
56Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:09:49
57Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
58Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
59Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
60Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
61Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
62Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:11:04
63Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
64Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
67Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:11:51
68Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:16
69Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
70Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:12:19
71Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
72Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:13:12
73Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
78Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
79Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
80Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
81Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
82Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
85Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
86Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
87Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:03
88Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
89Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
91Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
92Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
93Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
94Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
95Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:08
97Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:15:11
98Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:15:42
99Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
101Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
102Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:15:49
103Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
104Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:17:05
105Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
106Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:17:16
107Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:08
108Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:35
109Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
113Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
114Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
115Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
116Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
117Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
118Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
120Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
121Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
122Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
123Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
124José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
125Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:19:33
126Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:06
127Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:20:12
128Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:17
129Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
130Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:20:27
131Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
132Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
133Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:29
134Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:31
135Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
136Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
137Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
138Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
139Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
140Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
141Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
142Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
143Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
144Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
146Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
147Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
148Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
149Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
150Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
151Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
152Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
153Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
154Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
155Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
156Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
157Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
158Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
159Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
160Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
161Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
162Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
163Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
164Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
165Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
166Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
167Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
168Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
169Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
170Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
171Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
172Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
173Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
174Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
175Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:29
176Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb

Intermediate sprint - Granada, km 143.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data4pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data25pts
2Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
4Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
5Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
7Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH9
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
11Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
15Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Alto de la Cabra Montés, km 66.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10pts
2Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
4Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data2
5Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Puerto de Alfacar, km 161.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data10pts
2Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
4Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
5Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:47:54
2LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:04
3Movistar Team0:02:07
4Dimension Data0:02:38
5AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:56
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:31
8EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:39
9Bahrain-Merida0:05:15
10Team Sky0:08:01
11Euskadi Basque Country0:09:27
12UAE Team Emirates0:09:28
13Quick-Step Floors0:11:05
14Burgos-BH0:12:55
15Groupama-FDJ0:14:22
16Mitchelton-Scott0:14:47
17Lotto Soudal0:19:07
18BMC Racing Team0:21:05
19Katusha-Alpecin0:21:16
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:09
21Team Sunweb0:24:11
22Trek-Segafredo0:29:04

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky13:47:19
2Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:07
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:10
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:25
6Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:30
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:37
10Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:42
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:43
13George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:45
14Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
15Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:47
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:48
17David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:00:53
18Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:01:05
19Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
20Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:02:42
22Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:44
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:50
24Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:10
25Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:03:18
26Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:31
28Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:46
29Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:03:54
30Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:12
31Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:23
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:58
33Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:09
34Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:27
35Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:07:00
36Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:15
37Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:21
38Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:28
39Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:07:33
40Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:35
41Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:54
42Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:04
43Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:08:10
44Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:12
45Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:18
46Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:08:26
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:27
48Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:58
49Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:09:11
50Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:33
51Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:50
53Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:53
54Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:10
55Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:43
56Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:48
57Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:53
58Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:11:47
59Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:56
60Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:05
62Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:18
63Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:12:33
64Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
65Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:12:34
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:54
67Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:57
68Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:05
69Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:10
70Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:13:28
71Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:47
72Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:55
73Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:57
74Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:14:09
75Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:14:31
76Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:14:44
77Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:15:44
78Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:09
79Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:16:50
80Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:17:09
81Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:17:20
82Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:34
83Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:37
84Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:20
85José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:19:05
86Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:20
87Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:23
88Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:30
89Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:19:57
90Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:00
91Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:06
92Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20:21
93Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:31
94Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:20:35
95Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:20:58
96Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:21:00
97Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:21:06
98Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:21:21
99Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:45
100Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:22:11
101Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:35
102Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:22:51
103José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:09
104Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:50
105Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:23:56
106Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:24:33
107Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:24:39
108Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:24:42
109Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:30
110Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:37
111Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:25:41
112Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:26:04
113Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:22
114Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:41
115Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:26:54
116Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:27:05
117Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:27:09
118Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:27:12
119Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:27:19
120Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:27:20
121Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:27:34
122Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:51
123Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:28:26
124Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:28:40
125Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:41
126Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
127Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:54
128Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:28:55
129Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:06
130Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:09
131Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:29:17
132Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:29:19
133Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:25
134Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:29:46
136Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:30:00
137Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:30:01
138Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:16
139Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:24
140Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:30:29
141Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:45
142Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:31:12
143Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:31:17
144Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:31:20
145Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:31:33
146Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:31:43
147Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:31:46
148Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:31:54
149Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:01
150Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:26
151Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:32:33
152Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:33:11
153Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:30
154Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:31
155Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:33:40
156Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:34:20
157Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:34:47
158Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:34:53
159Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:35:21
160Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:35:24
161Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:35:28
162Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:35:31
163Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:36:06
164Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:36:09
165Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:58
166Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:37:43
167Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:40:11
168Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:40:32
169Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:40:33
170Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:48
171Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:40:54
172Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:42:22
173Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:55
174Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:43:59
175Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:52:38
176Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:15:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky46pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team33
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data29
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors25
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb20
8Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
10Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe16
12Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
14Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors16
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
16Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14
17Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
18Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky12
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
20George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo12
21Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
22Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
23Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
24Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
25Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors9
26Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky9
27Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH9
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott8
31Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
32Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida8
33Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb8
35Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data7
36Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
37Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
38Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
39Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
40Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
41Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
42Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
43Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
45Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
46Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
47Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
48Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
49Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
50Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
51Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
52Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1
53Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits36pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data12
4Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
7Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH3
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
11Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
12Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
13Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
14Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky12pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data24
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors47
5Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale51
6Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team51
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale58
8Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits95

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team41:23:14
2Movistar Team0:01:31
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:03
4Dimension Data0:03:15
5LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:07
6EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:43
7Team Sky0:06:20
8AG2R La Mondiale0:07:16
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:34
10Bahrain-Merida0:09:06
11Quick-Step Floors0:10:14
12UAE Team Emirates0:10:18
13Mitchelton-Scott0:15:07
14Euskadi Basque Country0:15:58
15Groupama-FDJ0:16:48
16BMC Racing Team0:23:43
17Lotto Soudal0:24:12
18Katusha-Alpecin0:24:46
19Burgos-BH0:25:33
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:25
21Team Sunweb0:27:22
22Trek-Segafredo0:28:19

