Ben King (Dimension Data) combined calm and strength on the final approach to the summit of Puerto de Alfacar to claim victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta a España ahead of Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team), while Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) did enough to retain his red jersey in the face of attacks from Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The Vuelta's first category 1 summit finish provided two races for the price of one as King and the day's early breakaway battled for stage honours up ahead, while the men with designs on final overall victory took each other's measure on the 12km haul to the finish.

That said, for long stretches of the afternoon, King looked on course to help himself to a stint in the red jersey, as the break's advantage yawned out towards the ten-minute mark and he remained the virtual race leader until the upper reaches of the Puerto de Alfacar.

By that point, King was at the front of the race with Stalnov, after the pair forged clear of the nine-man break just ahead of the final climb to the line. They were initially joined by Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), but the Belgian was quickly dropped once the gradient stiffened.

King was at times visibly frustrated by Stalnov's reluctance to help with the pace-setting as the leading duo were stalked all the way up the mountain by Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac). For much of the climb, the Frenchman's deficit flitted between 15 and 30 seconds, but he made a mammoth effort to draw within metres of his prey beneath the flamme rouge.

Despite Rolland's fightback, King bided his time until the final 400 metres and then unleashed a fearsome acceleration to rip clear of Stalnov and claim the stage honours. The Kazakhstani rider came home in second place, while an exhausted Rolland crossed the line 13 seconds back in third.

"It's a dream come true. I really can't believe it. I didn't start believing in it until the last kilometre, and I'm really happy for the way it worked out. I'm happy for the confidence the team put in me, giving me the opportunity even though we're riding here in support of Louis [Meintjes]," King said. "I set winning a Grand Tour stage as a goal for myself at the beginning of this year. It's something I've had to keep believing in and have faith that I have that potential. This is really affirming."

King began the day with a deficit of 4:33 on Kwiatkowski, and the breakaway's 8-minute buffer at the base of the climb gave him a fighting chance of divesting the Pole of the red jersey, particularly as Sky seemed reluctant to take up the reins on the lower slopes.

A determined bout of pace-making from LottoNL-Jumbo rather altered the dynamic of the stage, however, with Tour of Utah winner Sepp Kuss impressively whittling down the red jersey group with his tempo.

"My mind was just blank, I was just in the hurt locker," said Kuss, whose stinging pace proved too much for Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), and ultimately left Kwiatkowski relatively isolated from his Sky team.

A little under 4 kilometres from the summit, Simon Yates outlined his intentions for this Vuelta with a sharp acceleration. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) briefly considered following but then swung over, and the Briton quickly stretched out his advantage. The only rider who got back on terms was Buchmann, who sensed the general fatigue in the red jersey group and tacked on an attack of his own.

"I could see everybody next to me was on the limit," Buchmann said. "The heat was today a factor and Lotto went very fast."

Yates crossed the line in 8th place on the stage, 2:48 down on King, while Buchmann came home just behind him.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) accelerated in the final kilometre to finish 10th at 3:07, while Kwiatkowski and a reduced red jersey group that included Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates) finished 3:15 down.

The margins have grown tighter atop the overall standings as a consequence. Kwiatkowski leads Buchmann by 7 seconds, while Yates is now 3rd at 10 seconds. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lies 4th at 12 seconds, with Kelderman 5th at 25 seconds.

How it unfolded

Although Sunday's trek to Caminito del Rey finished just beyond the top of a category 3 climb, stage 4 was classed as the Vuelta's maiden summit finish. With the demanding finale above Granada in mind – not to mention the soaring temperatures – there was no great resistance to the day's opening attack.

King, Stalnov and Rolland were joined by Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo), Oscar Cabedo Carda (Burgos BH), Aritz Bagues (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) and Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) in forging clear in the opening kilometres, and the peloton was more than content to leave them to it.

Team Sky patrolled the front of the race on behalf of Kwiatkowski's red jersey, and set a steady tempo as Rolland, Maté and company gladly extended their advantage in sizeable increments and reached seven minutes by the time they crested the top of the day's first ascent, the category 1 Alto de la Cabra Montés.

Maté, the so-called Lynx of Andalucia, is always eager to impress on home roads. Already wearing the king of the mountains after his aggressive outing on stage 2, the Cofidis man buttressed his lead by claiming maximum points atop the Cabra Montés.

On the rugged terrain that followed, the margin between the break and the main field continued to grow, and it touched 10 minutes with 35km remaining. Movistar briefly opted to join Team Sky in the pace-making effort at the head of the peloton, but there was precious little urgency and the break began the final climb with a healthy buffer.

Wallays kick-started the attacking among the escapees on the approach to the final climb, and he helped to spark what proved to be the winning move. As the Belgian faded on the lower slopes, King – with Stalnov in tow – pressed on.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 4:33:12 2 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:13 4 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:08 5 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:39 6 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:57 7 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:24 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:48 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:50 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:07 11 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:13 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:03:15 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 21 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 23 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:52 27 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:03:57 29 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:21 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:05:07 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:09 32 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 33 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 35 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 36 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:47 38 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:01 39 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:11 40 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:13 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:53 43 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:18 44 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:20 45 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:45 46 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 47 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:11 48 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:30 50 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 51 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:29 52 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 53 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 54 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:38 56 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:49 57 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 58 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 59 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 60 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 61 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 62 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:04 63 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 64 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 67 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:51 68 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:16 69 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 70 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:12:19 71 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 72 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:12 73 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 78 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 79 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 81 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 82 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 86 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 87 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:03 88 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 89 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 91 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 92 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 93 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 94 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 95 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:08 97 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:15:11 98 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:42 99 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 101 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 102 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:15:49 103 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 104 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:17:05 105 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 106 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:16 107 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:08 108 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:35 109 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 113 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 114 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 116 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 117 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 118 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 121 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 122 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 124 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 125 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:19:33 126 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:06 127 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:12 128 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:17 129 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 130 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:27 131 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 132 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 133 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:29 134 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:31 135 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 136 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 138 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 139 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 140 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 141 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 142 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 143 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 144 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 146 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 147 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 148 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 149 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 150 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 151 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 152 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 153 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 154 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 155 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 156 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 157 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 158 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 159 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 160 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 161 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 162 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 163 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 164 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 165 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 166 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 168 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 169 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 170 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 171 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 172 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 173 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 174 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 175 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:29 176 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb

Intermediate sprint - Granada, km 143.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 4 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 25 pts 2 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 16 4 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 5 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 15 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Alto de la Cabra Montés, km 66.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 pts 2 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 4 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 2 5 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Puerto de Alfacar, km 161.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 4 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 5 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:47:54 2 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:04 3 Movistar Team 0:02:07 4 Dimension Data 0:02:38 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:49 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:56 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:31 8 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:39 9 Bahrain-Merida 0:05:15 10 Team Sky 0:08:01 11 Euskadi Basque Country 0:09:27 12 UAE Team Emirates 0:09:28 13 Quick-Step Floors 0:11:05 14 Burgos-BH 0:12:55 15 Groupama-FDJ 0:14:22 16 Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:47 17 Lotto Soudal 0:19:07 18 BMC Racing Team 0:21:05 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:16 20 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:09 21 Team Sunweb 0:24:11 22 Trek-Segafredo 0:29:04

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 13:47:19 2 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:07 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:10 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:25 6 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:30 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:37 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:42 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:43 13 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:45 14 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:48 17 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:53 18 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:05 19 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:00 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:42 22 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:44 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:50 24 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:10 25 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:03:18 26 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:31 28 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:46 29 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:54 30 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:12 31 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:23 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:58 33 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:09 34 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:27 35 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:00 36 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:15 37 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:21 38 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:28 39 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:07:33 40 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:35 41 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:54 42 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:04 43 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:10 44 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:12 45 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:18 46 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:08:26 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:27 48 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:08:58 49 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:11 50 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:33 51 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:50 53 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:53 54 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:10 55 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:43 56 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:48 57 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:53 58 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:47 59 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:56 60 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:05 62 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:18 63 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:12:33 64 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 65 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:34 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:54 67 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:57 68 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:05 69 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:10 70 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:13:28 71 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:47 72 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:55 73 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:57 74 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:14:09 75 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:31 76 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:44 77 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:15:44 78 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:09 79 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:50 80 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:09 81 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:17:20 82 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:34 83 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:37 84 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:20 85 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:19:05 86 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:20 87 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:23 88 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:30 89 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:19:57 90 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:00 91 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:06 92 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:20:21 93 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:31 94 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:20:35 95 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:20:58 96 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:00 97 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:21:06 98 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:21 99 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:45 100 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:11 101 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:35 102 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:51 103 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:09 104 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:50 105 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:23:56 106 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:24:33 107 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:24:39 108 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:42 109 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:30 110 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:37 111 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:25:41 112 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:26:04 113 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:22 114 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:41 115 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:26:54 116 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:27:05 117 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:27:09 118 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:27:12 119 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:27:19 120 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:27:20 121 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:34 122 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:51 123 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:28:26 124 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:28:40 125 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:41 126 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 127 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:54 128 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:55 129 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:06 130 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:09 131 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:17 132 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:29:19 133 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:25 134 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:46 136 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:30:00 137 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:30:01 138 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:16 139 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:24 140 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:30:29 141 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:45 142 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:31:12 143 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:17 144 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:20 145 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:33 146 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:43 147 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:46 148 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:54 149 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:01 150 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:26 151 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:32:33 152 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:33:11 153 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:30 154 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:31 155 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:33:40 156 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:34:20 157 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:34:47 158 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:34:53 159 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:35:21 160 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:35:24 161 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:35:28 162 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:31 163 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:36:06 164 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:09 165 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:58 166 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:37:43 167 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:40:11 168 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:40:32 169 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:40:33 170 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:48 171 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:40:54 172 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:42:22 173 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:55 174 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:59 175 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:52:38 176 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:15:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 46 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 33 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 29 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 25 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 8 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 10 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 12 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 14 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 16 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 16 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 14 17 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 18 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 12 19 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 20 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 21 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 22 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 23 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 24 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 25 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 9 26 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 9 27 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 30 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 8 31 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 32 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 8 33 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 35 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 7 36 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 37 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 38 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 39 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 40 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 41 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 42 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 43 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 45 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 46 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 47 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 48 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 49 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 50 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 51 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 52 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1 53 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 12 4 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 7 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 11 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 12 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 13 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 14 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 12 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 24 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 47 5 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 51 6 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 58 8 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95