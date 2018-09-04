Vuelta a Espana: Viviani wins stage 10
Italian champion tops Sagan in Fermoselle
Stage 10: Salamanca. VIII Centenario Universidad de Salamanca - Fermoselle. Bermillo de Sayago
Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) described it as his ‘most perfect’ lead-out of the season, and it was hard to argue with that assessment after the Italian champion scored an emphatic victory in the bunch sprint on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España in Bermillo de Sayago.
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the main peloton to retain the red jersey, though the Briton was one of a number of overall contenders to suffer a late scare when there was a spate of punctures in the closing kilometres.
The day belonged to Viviani, however, who was expertly piloted by Michael Mørkøv and Fabio Sabatini in the final kilometre. The Olympic omnium champion then completed their well-coordinated efforts with a smart sprint in the finishing straight to claim the honours ahead of world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), while Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) came through for third.
It was Viviani’s second win on this Vuelta and his 17th victory of a sparkling debut season in the colours of Quick-Step Floors. With Julian Alaphilippe winning at the Tour of Britain earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Viviani’s Quick-Step team has now clocked up a remarkable 60 wins this season, and there are still over six weeks of the campaign left to run.
“It was the most perfect lead-out we’ve done this year. The guys did really proper, good job,” Viviani said afterwards.
After winning in Alhaurin de la Torre on stage 3, Vivinai endured disappointment when his lead-out train came undone on a roundabout in the finale at San Javier on stage 6, where he had to settle for third behind Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis). With bunch sprints at a premium on this Vuelta, he was loath to let another opportunity slip through his fingers.
“Today we were a little bit with more pressure because we want to be the strongest and the fastest. If we are the fastest we don't want to lose the race,” Viviani said. “It's my 17th win this year, and that win is for all these guys doing the lead-out. You saw the lead-out they did for me today. It was amazing.”
A bunch sprint seemed likely from the start of the stage and became a certainty once Quick-Step took command at the head of the peloton on the run-in. Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) made a game attempt to replicate his surprise win on the opening day of the 2017 Giro d’Italia by clipping off the front in the final kilometre, but Mørkøv helped to peg him back and the anticipated mass finish ensued.
Viviani’s victory was never in doubt, while Sagan and Nizzolo were the best of the rest behind him. Nelson Soto (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros) took fourth ahead of Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) and Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo).
How it unfolded
The Vuelta resumed after its first rest day with a 177km leg that brought the race to within touching distance of the Portuguese border, and it was perhaps no surprise to find Minho native Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) among the riders chasing earlier escapee Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH).
Richie Porte (BMC Racing) briefly joined Machado in his effort before relenting and allowing the Portuguese rider to bridge up alone. Machado and Ezquerra established a maximum lead of four minutes, but the sprinters’ teams – namely Quick-Step, Bora, Trek-Segafredo and Cofidis – combined to keep tabs on their advantage.
The two escapees were swept up by the bunch on the day’s lone category 3 climb, the Alto de Fermoselle, with 30km to go. By that point, the race had already been through the day’s intermediate sprint, where Alejandro Valverde – second overall, just one second behind Simon Yates – opted not to contest the bonus seconds. The race had also lost Simon Petilli (UAE Team Emirates) by that juncture, after the Italian abandoned following a heavy crash.
Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH) briefly drifted off the front of the bunch in the final 20km, but with Bora and Quick-Step to the fore, the Spaniard’s effort was never likely to be an enduring one. Instead, much of the interest in the closing kilometres was centred on the rear of the peloton, as Simon Yates, Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) all suffered punctures in quick succession, though all four managed to latch back on without undue difficulty.
Kelderman suffered further mechanical mishap on the run-in and came in 1:10 down, though the time did not count towards the general classification as the incident took place inside the final 3 kilometres. The Dutchman remains 1:50 behind Yates in 14th overall.
At the top of the general classification, Yates keeps his one-second buffer over Valverde, while Quintana lies third at 14 seconds, with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) a further 2 seconds back in fourth.
“It could have been much worse. We were expecting a bit more of a crosswind, but it was more of a headwind so it was OK. I've had some bad experience before having a puncture and waiting and changing for my own bike or changing the wheel. Today we changed for Albasini's bike and it was a little too big. Obviously I had to change again. It was OK though,” Yates said of his late puncture.
That was the lone hiccup in an otherwise serene day for the Briton, who did not seem overly concerned about the prospect of losing his jersey to Valverde at a bonus sprint in the coming days. “It depends on how you look at it,” Yates said. I'm looking at the overall picture, I want the red jersey in Madrid, and maybe now is not a good time to have the jersey.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4:08:08
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|16
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|17
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|21
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|23
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|24
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|26
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|29
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|38
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|39
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|40
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|42
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|47
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|48
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|51
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|55
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|56
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|57
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|59
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|60
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|61
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|68
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|69
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|72
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|75
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|77
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|79
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|81
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|83
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|85
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|87
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|89
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|90
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|92
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|94
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|95
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|96
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|100
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|105
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|107
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|111
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|112
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|113
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|116
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|118
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|119
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|121
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|122
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|123
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|125
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|132
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|133
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|134
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|136
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|138
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|140
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|143
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|146
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|148
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|149
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|150
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|151
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|152
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|153
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:32
|154
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:00:52
|155
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|156
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|157
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|158
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:55
|159
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:01
|160
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|161
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:10
|162
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|163
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|164
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:40
|165
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:42
|166
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:45
|167
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:51
|168
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:22
|169
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:57
|170
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:47
|171
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|172
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:18
|173
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|pts
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|4
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|5
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|7
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|8
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|9
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12:24:24
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Euskadi Basque Country
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Burgos-BH
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|8
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Team Sunweb
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|Dimension Data
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|41:03:00
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|5
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:17
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:32
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:43
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:47
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:08
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:15
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:26
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:50
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:10
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:33
|17
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:43
|18
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:03:01
|19
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:17
|20
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:29
|21
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:04
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:27
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:44
|24
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:01
|25
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:08
|26
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:28
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:12
|28
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:45
|29
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:11:35
|30
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:50
|31
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:12:03
|32
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:12:37
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:49
|34
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:26
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:57
|36
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:14:01
|37
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:11
|38
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:12
|39
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:51
|40
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:55
|41
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:53
|42
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:38
|43
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:22:14
|44
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:22:30
|45
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:36
|46
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:47
|47
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:26:01
|48
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:42
|49
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:26:44
|50
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:28:16
|51
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:00
|52
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:29:46
|53
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:42
|55
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:22
|56
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:32
|57
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:32:37
|58
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:45
|59
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:32:48
|60
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:10
|61
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:31
|62
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:34:51
|63
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:35:09
|64
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:14
|65
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:57
|66
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:37:12
|67
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:34
|68
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:27
|69
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:39:51
|70
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:40:38
|71
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:41:35
|72
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:37
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:49
|74
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:42:24
|75
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:43:10
|76
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:43:32
|77
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:43:39
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:44:44
|79
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:47
|80
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:45:41
|81
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:45:44
|82
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:28
|83
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:30
|84
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:35
|85
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:47:16
|86
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:47:58
|87
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:17
|88
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:48:21
|89
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:50:20
|90
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:40
|91
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:14
|92
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:06
|93
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:56:47
|94
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:58:26
|95
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:59:32
|96
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:59:55
|97
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:06
|98
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:02:20
|99
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:37
|100
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:42
|101
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:02:58
|102
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:03:10
|103
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:38
|104
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:04:54
|105
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:57
|106
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:05:14
|107
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:06:15
|108
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|1:07:33
|109
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:07:37
|110
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|1:07:57
|111
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:08:13
|112
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:08:35
|113
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:08:50
|114
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:09:27
|115
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:10:45
|116
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:10:48
|117
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:10:51
|118
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:10:54
|119
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:11:06
|120
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:11:49
|121
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:26
|122
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:12:40
|123
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:13:22
|124
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:13:32
|125
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:14:52
|126
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:15:10
|127
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:06
|128
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:16:26
|129
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:54
|130
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:17:09
|131
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:17:26
|132
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:17:48
|133
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:18:08
|134
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:26
|135
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:18:50
|136
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:19:15
|137
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:19:16
|138
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:19:31
|139
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:19:55
|141
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:20:00
|142
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:20:04
|143
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1:20:56
|144
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:21:04
|145
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:21:09
|146
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:22:10
|147
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:22:53
|148
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:23:07
|149
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|1:23:25
|150
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|151
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:23:35
|152
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:24:03
|153
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:24:12
|154
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:24:56
|155
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1:27:59
|156
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:28:12
|157
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:29:22
|158
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|1:30:55
|159
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:31:03
|160
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:31:08
|161
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:32:04
|162
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:33:39
|163
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:35:00
|164
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:38:05
|165
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:38:14
|166
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:40:26
|167
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1:41:53
|168
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:42:52
|169
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:44:11
|170
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:46:01
|171
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:57:11
|172
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:01:58
|173
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:07:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|58
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|50
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|9
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|37
|12
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|32
|14
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|31
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|28
|17
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|18
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|19
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|20
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|24
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|25
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|28
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|29
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|30
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|32
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|33
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|34
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|36
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|37
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|38
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|39
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|40
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|41
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|42
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|43
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|44
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|45
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|46
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|47
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|48
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|49
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|50
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|52
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|8
|53
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|54
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|55
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|56
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|57
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|58
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|59
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|60
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|61
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|62
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|63
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|64
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|65
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|66
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|67
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|68
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|69
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|70
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|71
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|72
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|73
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|74
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|75
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|76
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|77
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|78
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|79
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|80
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|81
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|82
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|83
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|84
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|33
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|6
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|9
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|10
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|11
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|13
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|14
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|15
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|17
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|18
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|21
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|24
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|25
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|27
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|28
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|30
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|24
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|32
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|45
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|45
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|75
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|77
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|78
|11
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|99
|13
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|104
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|111
|15
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|123
|16
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|125
|17
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|18
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|19
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|164
|20
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|170
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|186
|22
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|213
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|218
|24
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|234
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|123:09:16
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:08
|4
|Dimension Data
|0:07:03
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:46
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:23
|7
|Team Sky
|0:14:34
|8
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:24
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:33
|10
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:04
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:33
|12
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:35:19
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:37:57
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:03
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:56
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:46:20
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:46:43
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:50
|19
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:52:37
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:56:46
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:57:07
|22
|Burgos-BH
|1:12:05
