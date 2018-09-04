Image 1 of 42 Tiago Machado in the stage 10 breakaway at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 42 Scenery along the route of stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 42 A Quick-Step teammate congratulates Elia Viviani after stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 42 Tiago Machado on the move during stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 42 Trek-Segafredo's Gianluca Brambilla tucks for a descent during stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 42 Peter Sagan shares a laugh during stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 42 Scenery along the route of stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 42 Scenery along the route of stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 42 Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH) tries a late solo move during stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 42 The peloton in action during stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 42 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 42 Elia Viviani beats Peter Sagan and Giacomo Nizzolo to win stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 42 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium after winning stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 42 Luis Angel Mate in polka dots after stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 42 Alejandro Valverde in white after stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 42 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 42 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 42 A rider on horseback runs with the Vuelta peloton during stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 42 Overall leader Simon Yates visits the team car during stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 42 Sprint teams line up on the front near the end of stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 42 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 42 Simon Yates in the Vuelta's red jersey after stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 42 Peter Sagan in the Vuelta's green jersey after stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 42 Elia Viviani after winning stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 42 Elia Viviani wins stage 10 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 42 The sprinters bear down on the line near the end of stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 42 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates after winning stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 42 The Vuelta a Espana peloton rolls out for the start of stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 42 Vuelta stage 10 breakaway riders Tiago Machado, Jesus Ezquerra (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 42 The Vuelta a Espana peloton rolls out for the start of stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 42 Ben King chats with overall leader Simon Yates before the start of stage 10 at the vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 42 Nairo Quintana takes time for a photo with fans before the start of stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 42 Simon Yates in red duriing stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 42 Nans Peters makes a stop at the AG2R team car (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 42 Kasper Asgreen pulls on the front of the peloton for Cofidis during stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 42 Sergio Henao in the bunch during stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 42 Back to bottle duty for double Vuelta stage winner Ben King (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 42 Quick-Step's Elia Viviani and Laurens De Plus (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 42 Simon Yates protected in the Mitchelton-Scott train during stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 42 Alejandro Valverde rides to the start of stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 42 Peter Sagan gets ready for the start of stage 10 at the Vuleta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 42 Simon Yates in red before the start of stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) described it as his ‘most perfect’ lead-out of the season, and it was hard to argue with that assessment after the Italian champion scored an emphatic victory in the bunch sprint on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España in Bermillo de Sayago.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the main peloton to retain the red jersey, though the Briton was one of a number of overall contenders to suffer a late scare when there was a spate of punctures in the closing kilometres.

The day belonged to Viviani, however, who was expertly piloted by Michael Mørkøv and Fabio Sabatini in the final kilometre. The Olympic omnium champion then completed their well-coordinated efforts with a smart sprint in the finishing straight to claim the honours ahead of world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), while Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) came through for third.

It was Viviani’s second win on this Vuelta and his 17th victory of a sparkling debut season in the colours of Quick-Step Floors. With Julian Alaphilippe winning at the Tour of Britain earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Viviani’s Quick-Step team has now clocked up a remarkable 60 wins this season, and there are still over six weeks of the campaign left to run.

“It was the most perfect lead-out we’ve done this year. The guys did really proper, good job,” Viviani said afterwards.

After winning in Alhaurin de la Torre on stage 3, Vivinai endured disappointment when his lead-out train came undone on a roundabout in the finale at San Javier on stage 6, where he had to settle for third behind Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis). With bunch sprints at a premium on this Vuelta, he was loath to let another opportunity slip through his fingers.

“Today we were a little bit with more pressure because we want to be the strongest and the fastest. If we are the fastest we don't want to lose the race,” Viviani said. “It's my 17th win this year, and that win is for all these guys doing the lead-out. You saw the lead-out they did for me today. It was amazing.”

A bunch sprint seemed likely from the start of the stage and became a certainty once Quick-Step took command at the head of the peloton on the run-in. Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) made a game attempt to replicate his surprise win on the opening day of the 2017 Giro d’Italia by clipping off the front in the final kilometre, but Mørkøv helped to peg him back and the anticipated mass finish ensued.

Viviani’s victory was never in doubt, while Sagan and Nizzolo were the best of the rest behind him. Nelson Soto (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros) took fourth ahead of Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) and Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo).

How it unfolded

The Vuelta resumed after its first rest day with a 177km leg that brought the race to within touching distance of the Portuguese border, and it was perhaps no surprise to find Minho native Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) among the riders chasing earlier escapee Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH).

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) briefly joined Machado in his effort before relenting and allowing the Portuguese rider to bridge up alone. Machado and Ezquerra established a maximum lead of four minutes, but the sprinters’ teams – namely Quick-Step, Bora, Trek-Segafredo and Cofidis – combined to keep tabs on their advantage.

The two escapees were swept up by the bunch on the day’s lone category 3 climb, the Alto de Fermoselle, with 30km to go. By that point, the race had already been through the day’s intermediate sprint, where Alejandro Valverde – second overall, just one second behind Simon Yates – opted not to contest the bonus seconds. The race had also lost Simon Petilli (UAE Team Emirates) by that juncture, after the Italian abandoned following a heavy crash.

Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH) briefly drifted off the front of the bunch in the final 20km, but with Bora and Quick-Step to the fore, the Spaniard’s effort was never likely to be an enduring one. Instead, much of the interest in the closing kilometres was centred on the rear of the peloton, as Simon Yates, Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) all suffered punctures in quick succession, though all four managed to latch back on without undue difficulty.

Kelderman suffered further mechanical mishap on the run-in and came in 1:10 down, though the time did not count towards the general classification as the incident took place inside the final 3 kilometres. The Dutchman remains 1:50 behind Yates in 14th overall.

At the top of the general classification, Yates keeps his one-second buffer over Valverde, while Quintana lies third at 14 seconds, with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) a further 2 seconds back in fourth.

“It could have been much worse. We were expecting a bit more of a crosswind, but it was more of a headwind so it was OK. I've had some bad experience before having a puncture and waiting and changing for my own bike or changing the wheel. Today we changed for Albasini's bike and it was a little too big. Obviously I had to change again. It was OK though,” Yates said of his late puncture.

That was the lone hiccup in an otherwise serene day for the Briton, who did not seem overly concerned about the prospect of losing his jersey to Valverde at a bonus sprint in the coming days. “It depends on how you look at it,” Yates said. I'm looking at the overall picture, I want the red jersey in Madrid, and maybe now is not a good time to have the jersey.”

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:08:08 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 8 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 16 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 17 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 18 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 21 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 23 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 26 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 28 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 29 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 30 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 33 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 34 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 37 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 38 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 39 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 40 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 41 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 42 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 44 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 46 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 47 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 48 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 51 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 53 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 55 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 56 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 57 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 59 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 60 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 61 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 62 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 63 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 65 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 66 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 68 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 69 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 70 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 72 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 73 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 75 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 77 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 79 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 81 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 83 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 85 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 86 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 87 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 89 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 90 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 92 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 94 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 95 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 96 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 99 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 100 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 102 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 103 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 105 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 107 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 111 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 112 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 113 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 116 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:22 119 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 122 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 123 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 124 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 125 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 126 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 131 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 132 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 133 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 134 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 135 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 136 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 137 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 138 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 140 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 141 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 142 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 144 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 145 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 146 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 147 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 148 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 149 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 150 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 151 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 152 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 153 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:32 154 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:00:52 155 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 156 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 157 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 158 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:55 159 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:01 160 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 161 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:10 162 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 163 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 164 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:40 165 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:42 166 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:45 167 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:51 168 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:22 169 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:57 170 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:47 171 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 172 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:18 173 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb DNS Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates DNF Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Intermediate Sprint - Trabanca, km. 135.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 4 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 25 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 4 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 5 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 7 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 9 8 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 9 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 6 11 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 14 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de Fermoselle, km. 147.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12:24:24 2 Quick-Step Floors 3 Euskadi Basque Country 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Burgos-BH 6 Movistar Team 7 Bahrain-Merida 8 LottoNl-Jumbo 9 UAE Team Emirates 10 Trek-Segafredo 11 Mitchelton-Scott 12 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Groupama-FDJ 14 Team Sunweb 15 Team Sky 16 AG2R La Mondiale 17 Lotto Soudal 18 Dimension Data 19 Katusha-Alpecin 20 Astana Pro Team 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 BMC Racing Team 0:00:22

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 41:03:00 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:01 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:14 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 5 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:17 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:32 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:43 10 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:47 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:08 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:15 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:26 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:10 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:33 17 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:43 18 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:03:01 19 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:17 20 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:29 21 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:04 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:27 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:44 24 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:01 25 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:08 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:28 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:12 28 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:45 29 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:11:35 30 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:50 31 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:12:03 32 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:12:37 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:49 34 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:26 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:13:57 36 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:14:01 37 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:11 38 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:12 39 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:51 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:55 41 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:53 42 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:38 43 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:22:14 44 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:22:30 45 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:36 46 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:47 47 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:26:01 48 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:42 49 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:26:44 50 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:28:16 51 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:29:00 52 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:46 53 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 54 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:42 55 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:22 56 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:32 57 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:32:37 58 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:45 59 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:32:48 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:10 61 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:31 62 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:34:51 63 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:35:09 64 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:14 65 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:57 66 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:37:12 67 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:37:34 68 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:39:27 69 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:39:51 70 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:40:38 71 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:41:35 72 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:37 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:41:49 74 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:42:24 75 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:43:10 76 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:43:32 77 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:43:39 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:44:44 79 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:47 80 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:45:41 81 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:45:44 82 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:46:28 83 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:30 84 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:35 85 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:47:16 86 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:47:58 87 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:48:17 88 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:48:21 89 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:20 90 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:52:40 91 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:54:14 92 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:06 93 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:56:47 94 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:58:26 95 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:59:32 96 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:59:55 97 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:06 98 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 1:02:20 99 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:37 100 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1:02:42 101 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:02:58 102 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:03:10 103 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1:03:38 104 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 1:04:54 105 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:04:57 106 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:05:14 107 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 1:06:15 108 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 1:07:33 109 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:07:37 110 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 1:07:57 111 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:08:13 112 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:08:35 113 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:08:50 114 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:09:27 115 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:10:45 116 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:10:48 117 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:10:51 118 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:10:54 119 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 1:11:06 120 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:11:49 121 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:12:26 122 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 1:12:40 123 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:13:22 124 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:13:32 125 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:14:52 126 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 1:15:10 127 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:06 128 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:16:26 129 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:16:54 130 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:17:09 131 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:17:26 132 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:17:48 133 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1:18:08 134 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:26 135 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:18:50 136 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:19:15 137 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:19:16 138 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:19:31 139 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 140 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:19:55 141 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:20:00 142 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:20:04 143 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1:20:56 144 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:21:04 145 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:21:09 146 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:22:10 147 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:22:53 148 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:23:07 149 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 1:23:25 150 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 151 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:23:35 152 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:24:03 153 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:24:12 154 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 1:24:56 155 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1:27:59 156 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:28:12 157 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:29:22 158 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 1:30:55 159 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:31:03 160 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:31:08 161 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:32:04 162 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:33:39 163 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 1:35:00 164 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:38:05 165 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1:38:14 166 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:40:26 167 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1:41:53 168 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:42:52 169 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:44:11 170 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:46:01 171 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:57:11 172 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:01:58 173 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:07:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 81 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 66 4 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 58 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 56 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 53 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 50 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 40 9 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 39 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 37 12 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 32 14 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 31 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 17 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 28 18 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 19 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 20 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 26 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 22 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 24 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 24 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 25 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 26 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 28 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 29 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 18 30 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 32 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 33 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 34 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 15 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 36 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 37 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 14 38 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 39 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 40 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 41 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 42 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 43 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 12 44 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 45 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 46 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 47 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 48 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 9 49 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 50 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 51 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 9 52 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 8 53 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 54 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 55 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 8 56 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 57 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 58 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 59 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 60 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 61 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 6 62 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 63 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 64 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 65 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 66 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 67 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 4 68 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 69 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 70 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 71 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 72 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 73 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 74 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 75 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 2 76 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2 77 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 78 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 79 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 80 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 81 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 82 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 83 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 84 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team -3

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 33 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 24 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 6 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 9 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 10 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 11 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 13 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 15 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 17 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 18 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 21 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3 22 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 24 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 25 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 27 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 28 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 29 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 30 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 24 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 32 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 38 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 45 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 45 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 45 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 75 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 77 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 78 11 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 88 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 99 13 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 104 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 111 15 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 123 16 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 125 17 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 18 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 19 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 164 20 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 170 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 186 22 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 213 23 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 218 24 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 234