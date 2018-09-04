Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Viviani wins stage 10

Italian champion tops Sagan in Fermoselle

Image 1 of 42

Tiago Machado in the stage 10 breakaway at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 42

Scenery along the route of stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 42

A Quick-Step teammate congratulates Elia Viviani after stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 42

Tiago Machado on the move during stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 42

Trek-Segafredo's Gianluca Brambilla tucks for a descent during stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 42

Peter Sagan shares a laugh during stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 42

Scenery along the route of stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 42

Scenery along the route of stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 42

Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH) tries a late solo move during stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 42

The peloton in action during stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 42

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 42

Elia Viviani beats Peter Sagan and Giacomo Nizzolo to win stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 42

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium after winning stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 42

Luis Angel Mate in polka dots after stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 42

Alejandro Valverde in white after stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 42

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 42

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 42

A rider on horseback runs with the Vuelta peloton during stage 10

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 42

Overall leader Simon Yates visits the team car during stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 42

Sprint teams line up on the front near the end of stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 42

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 42

Simon Yates in the Vuelta's red jersey after stage 10

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 42

Peter Sagan in the Vuelta's green jersey after stage 10

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 42

Elia Viviani after winning stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 42

Elia Viviani wins stage 10 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 42

The sprinters bear down on the line near the end of stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 42

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates after winning stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 42

The Vuelta a Espana peloton rolls out for the start of stage 10

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 42

Vuelta stage 10 breakaway riders Tiago Machado, Jesus Ezquerra

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 42

The Vuelta a Espana peloton rolls out for the start of stage 10

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 42

Ben King chats with overall leader Simon Yates before the start of stage 10 at the vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 42

Nairo Quintana takes time for a photo with fans before the start of stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 42

Simon Yates in red duriing stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 42

Nans Peters makes a stop at the AG2R team car

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 42

Kasper Asgreen pulls on the front of the peloton for Cofidis during stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 42

Sergio Henao in the bunch during stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 42

Back to bottle duty for double Vuelta stage winner Ben King

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 42

Quick-Step's Elia Viviani and Laurens De Plus

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 42

Simon Yates protected in the Mitchelton-Scott train during stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 42

Alejandro Valverde rides to the start of stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 42

Peter Sagan gets ready for the start of stage 10 at the Vuleta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 42

Simon Yates in red before the start of stage 10 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) described it as his ‘most perfect’ lead-out of the season, and it was hard to argue with that assessment after the Italian champion scored an emphatic victory in the bunch sprint on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España in Bermillo de Sayago.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the main peloton to retain the red jersey, though the Briton was one of a number of overall contenders to suffer a late scare when there was a spate of punctures in the closing kilometres.

The day belonged to Viviani, however, who was expertly piloted by Michael Mørkøv and Fabio Sabatini in the final kilometre. The Olympic omnium champion then completed their well-coordinated efforts with a smart sprint in the finishing straight to claim the honours ahead of world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), while Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) came through for third.

It was Viviani’s second win on this Vuelta and his 17th victory of a sparkling debut season in the colours of Quick-Step Floors. With Julian Alaphilippe winning at the Tour of Britain earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Viviani’s Quick-Step team has now clocked up a remarkable 60 wins this season, and there are still over six weeks of the campaign left to run.

“It was the most perfect lead-out we’ve done this year. The guys did really proper, good job,” Viviani said afterwards.

After winning in Alhaurin de la Torre on stage 3, Vivinai endured disappointment when his lead-out train came undone on a roundabout in the finale at San Javier on stage 6, where he had to settle for third behind Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis). With bunch sprints at a premium on this Vuelta, he was loath to let another opportunity slip through his fingers.

“Today we were a little bit with more pressure because we want to be the strongest and the fastest. If we are the fastest we don't want to lose the race,” Viviani said. “It's my 17th win this year, and that win is for all these guys doing the lead-out. You saw the lead-out they did for me today. It was amazing.”

A bunch sprint seemed likely from the start of the stage and became a certainty once Quick-Step took command at the head of the peloton on the run-in. Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) made a game attempt to replicate his surprise win on the opening day of the 2017 Giro d’Italia by clipping off the front in the final kilometre, but Mørkøv helped to peg him back and the anticipated mass finish ensued.

Viviani’s victory was never in doubt, while Sagan and Nizzolo were the best of the rest behind him. Nelson Soto (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros) took fourth ahead of Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) and Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo).

How it unfolded

The Vuelta resumed after its first rest day with a 177km leg that brought the race to within touching distance of the Portuguese border, and it was perhaps no surprise to find Minho native Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) among the riders chasing earlier escapee Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH).

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) briefly joined Machado in his effort before relenting and allowing the Portuguese rider to bridge up alone. Machado and Ezquerra established a maximum lead of four minutes, but the sprinters’ teams – namely Quick-Step, Bora, Trek-Segafredo and Cofidis – combined to keep tabs on their advantage.

The two escapees were swept up by the bunch on the day’s lone category 3 climb, the Alto de Fermoselle, with 30km to go. By that point, the race had already been through the day’s intermediate sprint, where Alejandro Valverde – second overall, just one second behind Simon Yates – opted not to contest the bonus seconds. The race had also lost Simon Petilli (UAE Team Emirates) by that juncture, after the Italian abandoned following a heavy crash.

Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH) briefly drifted off the front of the bunch in the final 20km, but with Bora and Quick-Step to the fore, the Spaniard’s effort was never likely to be an enduring one. Instead, much of the interest in the closing kilometres was centred on the rear of the peloton, as Simon Yates, Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) all suffered punctures in quick succession, though all four managed to latch back on without undue difficulty.

Kelderman suffered further mechanical mishap on the run-in and came in 1:10 down, though the time did not count towards the general classification as the incident took place inside the final 3 kilometres. The Dutchman remains 1:50 behind Yates in 14th overall.

At the top of the general classification, Yates keeps his one-second buffer over Valverde, while Quintana lies third at 14 seconds, with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) a further 2 seconds back in fourth.

“It could have been much worse. We were expecting a bit more of a crosswind, but it was more of a headwind so it was OK. I've had some bad experience before having a puncture and waiting and changing for my own bike or changing the wheel. Today we changed for Albasini's bike and it was a little too big. Obviously I had to change again. It was OK though,” Yates said of his late puncture.

That was the lone hiccup in an otherwise serene day for the Briton, who did not seem overly concerned about the prospect of losing his jersey to Valverde at a bonus sprint in the coming days. “It depends on how you look at it,” Yates said. I'm looking at the overall picture, I want the red jersey in Madrid, and maybe now is not a good time to have the jersey.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:08:08
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
7Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
8Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
9Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
16Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
17Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
18Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
20Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
21Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
22Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
23Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
25Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
26Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
27Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
28Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
29Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
30Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
33Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
34Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
35Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
37Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
38Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
39Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
40Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
41Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
42Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
44Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
46David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
47Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
48Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
50Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
51Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
53Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
55Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
56Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
57George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
58Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
59Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
60Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
61Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
62Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
63Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
65Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
66Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
68Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
69Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
70Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
72Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
73Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
74Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
75Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
77Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
78Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
79Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
81Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
83Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
85Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
86Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
87Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
89Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
90Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
92Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
94Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
95Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
96Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
99Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
100Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
101Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
102Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
103Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
105Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
107Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
108Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
110Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
111Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
112Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
113Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
116Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
118Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
119Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
121Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
122Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
123Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
124Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
125Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
126Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
131Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
132Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
133Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
134Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
135Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
136Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
137Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
138Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
140Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
141Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
142Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
143Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
144Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
145Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
146Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
147Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
148Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
149Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
150Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
151Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
152Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
153Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:32
154Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:00:52
155Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
156Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
157Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
158Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:55
159Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:01
160Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
161Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:10
162Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
163Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
164Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:40
165Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:01:42
166Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:45
167Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:51
168Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:22
169Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:57
170Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:47
171Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
172Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:18
173Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNSDaniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
DNFSimone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Intermediate Sprint - Trabanca, km. 135.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH4pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2
3George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors25pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe20
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
4Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
5Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
7Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida9
8Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias8
9Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott6
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de Fermoselle, km. 147.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12:24:24
2Quick-Step Floors
3Euskadi Basque Country
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Burgos-BH
6Movistar Team
7Bahrain-Merida
8LottoNl-Jumbo
9UAE Team Emirates
10Trek-Segafredo
11Mitchelton-Scott
12EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Groupama-FDJ
14Team Sunweb
15Team Sky
16AG2R La Mondiale
17Lotto Soudal
18Dimension Data
19Katusha-Alpecin
20Astana Pro Team
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22BMC Racing Team0:00:22

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott41:03:00
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:01
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:14
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
5Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:17
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:32
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:43
10George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:47
11Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:08
12Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:15
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:01:26
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:50
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:02:10
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:33
17Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:43
18Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:03:01
19Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:17
20Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:29
21Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:04
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:27
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:44
24Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:06:01
25Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:08
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:28
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:10:12
28Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:45
29Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:11:35
30Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:11:50
31Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:12:03
32Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:12:37
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:49
34Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:26
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:13:57
36Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:14:01
37Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:11
38Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:12
39Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:15:51
40Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:55
41Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:53
42Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:38
43Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:22:14
44Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:22:30
45Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:36
46Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:47
47Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:26:01
48Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:42
49Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:26:44
50Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:28:16
51Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:29:00
52Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:29:46
53Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
54Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:30:42
55Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:31:22
56Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:32
57Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:32:37
58Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:45
59Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:32:48
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:10
61Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:31
62Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:34:51
63Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:35:09
64Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:36:14
65Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:57
66Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:37:12
67Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:37:34
68Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:39:27
69Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:39:51
70Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:40:38
71Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:41:35
72Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:37
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:41:49
74Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:42:24
75Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:43:10
76Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:43:32
77Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:43:39
78Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:44:44
79Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:44:47
80Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:45:41
81José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:45:44
82Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:46:28
83Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:30
84Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:35
85Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:47:16
86Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:47:58
87Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:48:17
88Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:48:21
89Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:50:20
90Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:52:40
91Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:54:14
92Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:06
93Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:56:47
94Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:58:26
95Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:59:32
96Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:59:55
97Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:06
98Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH1:02:20
99Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:02:37
100Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team1:02:42
101Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:02:58
102Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb1:03:10
103Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1:03:38
104Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH1:04:54
105Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:04:57
106Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb1:05:14
107Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH1:06:15
108Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH1:07:33
109Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:07:37
110Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky1:07:57
111José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:08:13
112Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:08:35
113Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:08:50
114Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:09:27
115Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:10:45
116Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:10:48
117Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:10:51
118Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:10:54
119Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott1:11:06
120Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:11:49
121Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:12:26
122Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin1:12:40
123Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida1:13:22
124Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:13:32
125Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:14:52
126Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team1:15:10
127Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:06
128Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:16:26
129Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:16:54
130Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:17:09
131Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb1:17:26
132Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:17:48
133Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1:18:08
134Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:26
135Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:18:50
136Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:19:15
137Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:19:16
138Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:19:31
139Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
140Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:19:55
141Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:20:00
142Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:20:04
143Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1:20:56
144Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:21:04
145Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:21:09
146Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin1:22:10
147Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:22:53
148Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:23:07
149Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky1:23:25
150Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
151Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:23:35
152Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:24:03
153Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:24:12
154Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH1:24:56
155Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors1:27:59
156Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:28:12
157Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:29:22
158Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky1:30:55
159Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:31:03
160Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott1:31:08
161Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:32:04
162Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:33:39
163Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH1:35:00
164Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:38:05
165Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1:38:14
166Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:40:26
167Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1:41:53
168Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb1:42:52
169Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:44:11
170Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:46:01
171Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:57:11
172Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:01:58
173Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:07:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe83pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team81
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors66
4Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data58
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo56
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo53
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky50
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo40
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida39
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale37
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb37
12Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale32
14Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team31
15Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale30
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team28
17Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida28
18Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits27
19Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team26
20Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott26
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
22Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott24
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team21
24Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team21
25Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
26George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo19
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
28Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
29Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors18
30Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe17
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo16
32Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
33Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15
34Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors15
35Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
36Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias14
37Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14
38Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
39Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13
40Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
41Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo12
42Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
43Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky12
44Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
45Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
46Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
47Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
48Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors9
49Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
50Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH9
51Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky9
52Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH8
53Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
54Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb8
55Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data8
56Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
57Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
58Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
59Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
60Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
61Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data6
62Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo6
63Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
64Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
65Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
66Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
67Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH4
68Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
69Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
70Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
71Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
72Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
73Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
74Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
75Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida2
76Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2
77Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
78Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
79Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
80Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
81Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
82Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
83Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
84Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team-3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits60pts
2Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data33
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo24
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
6Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale7
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
9Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
10Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
11Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
12Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
13Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH4
15Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
16Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
17Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo3
18Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
21Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH3
22Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
24Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
27Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
28Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
29Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
30Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team11pts
2Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data24
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team32
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo38
5Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott45
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team45
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky45
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors75
9Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale77
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team78
11Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale88
12Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott99
13Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo104
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale111
15Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team123
16Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA125
17Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team125
18Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits144
19Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH164
20Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits170
21Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin186
22Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale213
23Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team218
24Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias234

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1LottoNl-Jumbo123:09:16
2Movistar Team0:01:36
3Astana Pro Team0:04:08
4Dimension Data0:07:03
5Bahrain-Merida0:07:46
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:23
7Team Sky0:14:34
8EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:24
9UAE Team Emirates0:26:33
10Groupama-FDJ0:30:04
11AG2R La Mondiale0:31:33
12Euskadi Basque Country0:35:19
13Mitchelton-Scott0:37:57
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:03
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:56
16Katusha-Alpecin0:46:20
17BMC Racing Team0:46:43
18Trek-Segafredo0:50:50
19Quick-Step Floors0:52:37
20Lotto Soudal0:56:46
21Team Sunweb0:57:07
22Burgos-BH1:12:05

 

