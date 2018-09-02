Image 1 of 43 Ben King climbs La Covatilla on the way to his stage 9 win at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 43 Simon Yates in red after stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 43 Simon Yates rides into the overall race lead during stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 43 Ben King wins stage 9 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 43 Ben King wins stage 9 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 43 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 43 Ben King climbs La Covatilla on the way to winning his second stage of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 43 Alejandro Valverde in green during stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 43 EF-Drapac riders fuel up for the long ride to La Covatilla during stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 43 Simon Yates climbs La Covatilla during stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 43 Ben King wins stage 9 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 43 Ben King wins stage 9 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 43 Bauke Mollema in the breakaway during stage 9 at the Vuleta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 43 Reto Hollenstein chases up La Covatilla during stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 43 Luis Angel Mate rides up La Covatilla (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 43 Ben King climbs La Covatilla on the way to his stage 9 win at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 43 Bauke Mollema chases Ben King during stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 43 Ben King's former breakaway mates consider the chase during stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 43 Scenery along the route of stage 9 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 43 Ben King leads the breakaway during stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 43 Loic Chetout gets checked by the medical staff after crashing during stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 43 Michael Cherel shows the signs of a crash during stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 43 Nairo Quintana stays hydrated during stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 43 Salvatore Puccio takes on lunch during stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 43 The stage 9 breakaway gets traction at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 43 Alejandro Valverde waves to the crowds (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 27 of 43 Matteo Trentin before the start of stage 9 at la Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 43 Alejnadro Valverde in green before the start of stage 9 at la Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali before the start of stage 9 at la Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 43 Scenery long the route of stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 43 Mitch Docker at the EF-Drapac team car (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 43 Rudy Molard is pushed back into action during stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 43 Antoine Duchesne waits for service during stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 43 Peter Sagan looks ahead to the start of stage 9 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 43 Miguel Angel Lopez before the start of stage 9 at la Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 43 Canadian champion Antoine Duchesne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 43 Michal Kwiatkowski greets the fans (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 38 of 43 Support for the Yates twins (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 39 of 43 The early phases of stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 40 of 43 Race leader Rudy Molard stops to adjust his cleats (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 41 of 43 Mechanical for Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 42 of 43 Matteo Trentin was in a relaxed mood (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 43 of 43 Dan Martin, winner on la Covatilla in 2011, prepares for the stage 9 start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ben King (Dimension Data) claimed a second stage success at the 2018 Vuelta a España, winning solo at La Covatilla on the first hors-categorie summit finish of the race.

The American, who won atop the Puerto de Alfacar on stage 4, attacked from an 11-rider breakaway some 10km ahead of the final climb to the ski resort in western Spain, and held his lead all the way to the top despite a spirited chase from Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

Starting the climb 1:30 down, Mollema himself dropped the remnants of the break and clawed his way back to within 15 seconds of a seemingly ailing King. However, in a dramatic twist, the gradients eased in the final couple of kilometres and the Dimension Data rider pulled away once more, a look of disbelief spreading across his face as he raised his arms aloft for the second time in what has been an extraordinary week.

“To get one stage win was a dream come true," King said. "I made winning a Grand Tour stage a major career goal, so today was really nice to show that first one wasn’t a random thing.

“I’ve never suffered that much in my entire life, I’m still a little foggy in my mind, but I’m sure it will sink in soon what an accomplishment this is.”

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) placed a distant third on the stage, just ahead of the GC contenders, who bided their time for much of the final climb but nevertheless burst to life in the exposed final couple of kilometres.

The red jersey, as widely expected, changed hands as Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) was dropped early on the final climb.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who’d started the day fourth overall, is the new leader after finishing ninth, but the Briton - despite surpassing Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and Molard - actually lost time to his direct rivals.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) finished fourth, as best of the overall contenders, as he jumped aboard a late attack initiated by Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who finished fifth and sixth, respectively, on the same time. Rigoberto Urán (EF-Drapac) and Ion Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida) had joined that trio to make it a group of five but lost a few seconds in sight of the line.

Yates missed the move initially but burst away from the rest of the pack to limit the damage to nine seconds, and in doing so moved into the red leader’s jersey, just a solitary second ahead of Valverde, with Quintana now third at 14 seconds.

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) rounded out the top 10 on the stage, 13 seconds down on Yates, while Valverde followed a few seconds later in a group with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), and - a couple of seconds behind - Buchmann.

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) was next in but ceded 40 seconds to the leading GC riders in what was another disappointing day for the Italian. The same went for Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data), who was 12 seconds behind Aru. It was a bad day, too, for Team Sky; David de la Cruz finished with Meintjes, while Kwiatkowski lost a further minute and fell out of the top 10, that question of whether he should be considered a GC contender seemingly given a definitive answer.

The break goes all the way

As the peloton made its way through the neutral zone - with a lengthy delay due to a Peter Sagan puncture - plenty of riders were nudging up alongside the race director’s car, eager to go on the attack once the flag dropped.

In the end, the breakaway formed with a minimum of fuss. Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) was the first one to go, aware of the chance to increase his lead in the mountains classification, while Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), one of the keenest noses, helped drive it away. As well as King, Mollema, and Teuns, the rest of the representatives were: Kennth Van Bilsen (Cofidis), Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin), Tom Leezer (LottoNL-Jumbo), Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Aritz Bagues (Euskadi-Murias), and Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH).

With King the best-placed rider overall, at 6:34, FDJ controlled the peloton and kept the gap at four minutes by the time of the first climb of the day, the Category-1 Puerto del Pico. Maté sprinted for the KOM points at the top and went on to successfully the same as the Category-3 Alto de Gredos and the Category-2 Puerto de Peña Negra followed in quick succession to make it a tough first half of the 200km parcours.

After a fast descent, there were 60km of undulating roads to negotiate before the final climb, and that’s where the balance swung in favour of the break. FDJ received no help from other teams, and the gap began to yawn out towards the 10-minute mark as the 11 leaders went all-in.

With around 30km to go Team Sky appeared on the front of the peloton and lifted the pace, and that was the cue for De Gendt to attack and weed out the dead wood. Only King, Mollema, Mas, Teuns, and Hollenstein - and eventually Maté - were able to follow, and there were seven left out front.

The seeds of King’s victory were sewn when he followed an attack from Mas with around 20km to go. He soon dropped the Spaniard through narrow, cobbled, and steep streets in the village of Candelario and continued his effort on the technical approach to the climb. It was a gamble, as others opted to conserve energy, but by the foot of the climb he had a lead of 1:30.

After some gentle early gradients it didn’t take long for Mollema to burst away and begin his pursuit of King, while the rest of the chasers fell away. It looked good for the Dutchman, who’d finished second on stage 5. His head was bobbing with the effort as the gradients hit double digits, but further ahead King was weaving across the road and the gap was steadily coming down.

With 5km to go, the gap was down to 30 seconds, but King dug in from that point and Mollema started to suffer. With 3km to go it was down to just 15 seconds but Mollema just couldn’t finish the job. He needed to make the catch before the last 2km as the flatter roads would tip the balance back in King’s favour, but he was never able to do so. The gap hung nail-bitingly at 20 seconds before King began to pull away again on the exposed mountaintop.

Mollema faded in the final kilometre, allowing King enough time to shake his head in disbelief before sitting up and celebrating as he crossed the line.

GC battle on La Covatilla

As the breakaway enjoyed some freedom at the head of the race, FDJ led the peloton on what was - despite the trio of early climbs - very much a procession to the final climb as far as the general classification contenders were concerned.

Astana, Movistar, and Sky had been the most prominent teams on the approach but it was Bora - with Buchmann third overall - who took the initiative on the climb itself through Rafal Majka. The Pole set a high tempo on the front as the group steadily declined in number. It didn’t take long for Molard to find himself in trouble, along with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) once again.

Majka led the way until the final few kilometres, by which point the GC group had been reduced to 20 riders, though without any major absentees - save perhaps for Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors). Sepp Kuss then took it up for LottoNL-Jumbo, with George Bennett and Steven Kruijswijk both looking strong, but the attacks were reserved for the final kilometre-and-a-half.

Just as King was crossing the line, Quintana produced an acceleration and although it was short-lived, it was soon followed by a more sustained effort from Kelderman. Quintana jumped right on it before Lopez, Uran, and Izaguirre made their way across to form a lead group of five.

Yates set off in pursuit but would never completely close the gap, losing nine seconds to Quintana. Bennett also set off on his own and rounded out the top 10 on the stage, finishing 13 seconds down on Yates.

Pinot led a mini chase group, from which Valverde sprang clear at the line. While they lost more than 20 seconds to Quintana and Lopez, the real disappointment was reserved for the likes of Aru, Meintjes, De la Cruz, and Kwiatkowski, as the riders came in the dribs and drabs.

La Covatilla had enjoyed big billing, and while it was a contained affair for the most part, the race did burst open in the final couple of kilometres, providing some important - if not yet decisive - developments ahead of the first rest day.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 5:30:38 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:38 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:40 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:43 8 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:46 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:49 10 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:02 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:04 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:05 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:08 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:20 17 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:03:29 18 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:32 19 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 20 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 22 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 23 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:50 24 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:54 25 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:04:44 26 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 27 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:54 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:56 31 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:00 34 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:11 35 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 36 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:40 37 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:46 38 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 39 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:23 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 43 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 44 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:06:55 45 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 46 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 47 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:06:59 48 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:36 49 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:27 50 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 51 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:12 53 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 54 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:14 55 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:42 56 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 57 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 58 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:21 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:49 60 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:11:08 61 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:28 62 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:47 63 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:30 64 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 66 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 67 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 69 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:56 70 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:58 71 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:09 72 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 73 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:29 74 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 75 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:41 76 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 78 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:15:04 79 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:29 80 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:40 81 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:09 82 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:43 83 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 85 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:17:48 86 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 87 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 88 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:18:13 90 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 91 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:56 92 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:20 93 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 94 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 95 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 96 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:56 98 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 99 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 100 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 101 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 102 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 103 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 105 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 106 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 108 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 109 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 110 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 111 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 113 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 115 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 116 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 117 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 118 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 119 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 120 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 121 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 122 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 124 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 125 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 126 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 127 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 128 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 131 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:24 132 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:22:52 133 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:01 134 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:08 135 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:23:11 136 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:48 137 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 138 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:41 139 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 140 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 142 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 143 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 144 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 145 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 146 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:01 147 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:25:23 148 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:34 149 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 150 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:46 151 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:00 152 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:26:19 153 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 154 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 155 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:05 156 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 157 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:06 158 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:17 159 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:02 160 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:53 161 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 162 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 163 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 164 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 165 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 166 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 167 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 168 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 169 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 170 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 171 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 172 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:33 173 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 174 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:18 175 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Sprint 1 - Guijuelo - 149 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 4 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 25 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 8 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 8 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 7 10 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

KOM 1 - Puerto del Pico - 52.3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 4 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

KOM 2 - Alto de Gredos - 68.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 1

KOM 3 - Puerto de Peña Negra - 98 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 1

KOM 4 - Alto de la Covatilla - 198.2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 15 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Dimension Data 16:40:37 2 Movistar Team 16:41:07 3 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 16:41:33 4 Bahrain - Merida 16:44:20 5 Team Sky 16:45:56 6 Astana Pro Team 16:47:48 7 Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 16:48:27 8 Groupama - Fdj 16:48:58 9 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 16:49:03 10 Team Katusha Alpecin 16:49:07 11 Bora - Hansgrohe 16:49:10 12 Uae Team Emirates 16:52:08 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 16:52:11 14 Mitchelton - Scott 16:53:56 15 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 16:54:39 16 Bmc Racing Team 16:55:22 17 Team Sunweb 16:56:44 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16:57:32 19 Trek - Segafredo 16:57:56 20 Quick - Step Floors 17:00:57 21 Burgos Bh 17:07:44 22 Lotto Soudal 17:09:26

General Classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 36:54:52 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:01 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:14 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 5 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:17 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:32 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:43 10 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:48 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:08 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:15 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:26 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:10 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:33 17 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:43 18 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:03:01 19 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:17 20 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:29 21 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:04 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:27 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:44 24 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:01 25 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:08 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:28 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:50 28 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:45 29 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:11:35 30 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:50 31 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:12:03 32 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:12:15 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:49 34 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:26 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:13:57 36 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:14:01 37 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:11 38 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:12 39 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:51 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:55 41 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:53 42 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:38 43 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:22:08 44 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:22:14 45 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:25 46 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:36 47 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:24:53 48 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:26:01 49 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:42 50 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:28:16 51 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:28:38 52 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:28:57 53 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:24 54 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 55 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:17 56 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:00 57 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:32 58 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:32:37 59 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:45 60 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:32:48 61 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:10 62 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:34:29 63 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:31 64 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:05 65 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:35:09 66 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:14 67 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:57 68 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:37:12 69 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 70 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:39:05 71 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:39:54 72 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:40:16 73 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:41:35 74 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:37 75 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:41:49 76 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:42:24 77 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:42:50 78 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:43:19 79 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:43:32 80 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:43:39 81 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:44:22 82 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:47 83 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:45:44 84 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:46:06 85 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:13 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:30 87 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:46:56 88 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:47:55 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:47:58 90 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:48:21 91 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:20 92 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:52:40 93 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:54:14 94 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:06 95 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:56:15 96 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:57:52 97 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:58:26 98 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:59:55 99 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:00:01 100 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:44 101 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 1:02:20 102 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 103 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:37 104 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:03:10 105 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1:03:38 106 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 1:04:02 107 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:04:08 108 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:04:57 109 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:05:14 110 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 1:06:15 111 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:06:36 112 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 1:07:33 113 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 1:07:35 114 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:08:13 115 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:08:35 116 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:08:56 117 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:09:05 118 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:09:53 119 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 1:09:56 120 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:10:23 121 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:10:51 122 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:10:54 123 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:11:27 124 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:12:04 125 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:12:31 126 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 1:12:40 127 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:13:00 128 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:14:30 129 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 1:15:10 130 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:15:25 131 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:15:44 132 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:16:26 133 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:16:54 134 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:17:09 135 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:17:26 136 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:04 137 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1:18:08 138 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:18:50 139 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:19:09 140 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:19:19 141 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:19:26 142 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:19:31 143 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:19:42 144 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:19:55 145 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:20:00 146 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:20:42 147 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1:20:56 148 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:21:00 149 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:21:09 150 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:22:53 151 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:23:07 152 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 1:23:25 153 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 154 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:23:35 155 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:24:03 156 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 1:24:04 157 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1:26:17 158 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:28:12 159 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:28:30 160 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 1:30:33 161 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:30:46 162 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:31:03 163 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:31:39 164 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:32:04 165 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:33:39 166 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 1:35:00 167 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1:37:52 168 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:38:05 169 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1:41:01 170 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:42:52 171 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:44:11 172 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:46:01 173 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:54:21 174 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:57:11 175 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:01:58

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 81 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 58 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 50 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 46 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 41 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 40 8 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 39 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 37 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 37 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 32 13 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 31 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 15 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 17 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 26 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 19 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 20 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 24 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 22 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 23 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 20 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 26 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 19 27 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 28 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 29 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 18 30 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 32 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 33 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 15 34 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 35 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 36 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 14 37 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 38 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 39 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 40 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 12 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 42 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 43 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 44 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 45 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 9 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 47 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 48 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 9 49 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 8 50 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 51 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 52 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 53 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 54 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 55 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 7 56 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 7 57 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 6 58 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 59 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 60 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 61 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 62 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 63 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 64 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 65 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 66 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 67 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 69 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 70 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 71 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 72 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 2 73 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2 74 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 75 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 76 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 77 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 78 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 79 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 80 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 81 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 82 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 33 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 24 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 6 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 8 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 9 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 12 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 14 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 17 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 18 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 20 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 24 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 25 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 26 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 27 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 28 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 29 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combined Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 23 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 30 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 37 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 42 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 42 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 46 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 74 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 74 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 75 11 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 85 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 95 13 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 100 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 107 15 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 122 16 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 124 17 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 18 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 19 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 163 20 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 194 22 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 211 23 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 218 24 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 233