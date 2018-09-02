Vuelta a Espana: King conquers La Covatilla
Simon Yates takes the overall lead by one second over Valverde
Stage 9: Talavera de la Reina - La Covatilla
Ben King (Dimension Data) claimed a second stage success at the 2018 Vuelta a España, winning solo at La Covatilla on the first hors-categorie summit finish of the race.
The American, who won atop the Puerto de Alfacar on stage 4, attacked from an 11-rider breakaway some 10km ahead of the final climb to the ski resort in western Spain, and held his lead all the way to the top despite a spirited chase from Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).
Starting the climb 1:30 down, Mollema himself dropped the remnants of the break and clawed his way back to within 15 seconds of a seemingly ailing King. However, in a dramatic twist, the gradients eased in the final couple of kilometres and the Dimension Data rider pulled away once more, a look of disbelief spreading across his face as he raised his arms aloft for the second time in what has been an extraordinary week.
“To get one stage win was a dream come true," King said. "I made winning a Grand Tour stage a major career goal, so today was really nice to show that first one wasn’t a random thing.
“I’ve never suffered that much in my entire life, I’m still a little foggy in my mind, but I’m sure it will sink in soon what an accomplishment this is.”
Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) placed a distant third on the stage, just ahead of the GC contenders, who bided their time for much of the final climb but nevertheless burst to life in the exposed final couple of kilometres.
The red jersey, as widely expected, changed hands as Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) was dropped early on the final climb.
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who’d started the day fourth overall, is the new leader after finishing ninth, but the Briton - despite surpassing Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and Molard - actually lost time to his direct rivals.
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) finished fourth, as best of the overall contenders, as he jumped aboard a late attack initiated by Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who finished fifth and sixth, respectively, on the same time. Rigoberto Urán (EF-Drapac) and Ion Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida) had joined that trio to make it a group of five but lost a few seconds in sight of the line.
Yates missed the move initially but burst away from the rest of the pack to limit the damage to nine seconds, and in doing so moved into the red leader’s jersey, just a solitary second ahead of Valverde, with Quintana now third at 14 seconds.
George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) rounded out the top 10 on the stage, 13 seconds down on Yates, while Valverde followed a few seconds later in a group with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), and - a couple of seconds behind - Buchmann.
Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) was next in but ceded 40 seconds to the leading GC riders in what was another disappointing day for the Italian. The same went for Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data), who was 12 seconds behind Aru. It was a bad day, too, for Team Sky; David de la Cruz finished with Meintjes, while Kwiatkowski lost a further minute and fell out of the top 10, that question of whether he should be considered a GC contender seemingly given a definitive answer.
The break goes all the way
As the peloton made its way through the neutral zone - with a lengthy delay due to a Peter Sagan puncture - plenty of riders were nudging up alongside the race director’s car, eager to go on the attack once the flag dropped.
In the end, the breakaway formed with a minimum of fuss. Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) was the first one to go, aware of the chance to increase his lead in the mountains classification, while Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), one of the keenest noses, helped drive it away. As well as King, Mollema, and Teuns, the rest of the representatives were: Kennth Van Bilsen (Cofidis), Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin), Tom Leezer (LottoNL-Jumbo), Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Aritz Bagues (Euskadi-Murias), and Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH).
With King the best-placed rider overall, at 6:34, FDJ controlled the peloton and kept the gap at four minutes by the time of the first climb of the day, the Category-1 Puerto del Pico. Maté sprinted for the KOM points at the top and went on to successfully the same as the Category-3 Alto de Gredos and the Category-2 Puerto de Peña Negra followed in quick succession to make it a tough first half of the 200km parcours.
After a fast descent, there were 60km of undulating roads to negotiate before the final climb, and that’s where the balance swung in favour of the break. FDJ received no help from other teams, and the gap began to yawn out towards the 10-minute mark as the 11 leaders went all-in.
With around 30km to go Team Sky appeared on the front of the peloton and lifted the pace, and that was the cue for De Gendt to attack and weed out the dead wood. Only King, Mollema, Mas, Teuns, and Hollenstein - and eventually Maté - were able to follow, and there were seven left out front.
The seeds of King’s victory were sewn when he followed an attack from Mas with around 20km to go. He soon dropped the Spaniard through narrow, cobbled, and steep streets in the village of Candelario and continued his effort on the technical approach to the climb. It was a gamble, as others opted to conserve energy, but by the foot of the climb he had a lead of 1:30.
After some gentle early gradients it didn’t take long for Mollema to burst away and begin his pursuit of King, while the rest of the chasers fell away. It looked good for the Dutchman, who’d finished second on stage 5. His head was bobbing with the effort as the gradients hit double digits, but further ahead King was weaving across the road and the gap was steadily coming down.
With 5km to go, the gap was down to 30 seconds, but King dug in from that point and Mollema started to suffer. With 3km to go it was down to just 15 seconds but Mollema just couldn’t finish the job. He needed to make the catch before the last 2km as the flatter roads would tip the balance back in King’s favour, but he was never able to do so. The gap hung nail-bitingly at 20 seconds before King began to pull away again on the exposed mountaintop.
Mollema faded in the final kilometre, allowing King enough time to shake his head in disbelief before sitting up and celebrating as he crossed the line.
GC battle on La Covatilla
As the breakaway enjoyed some freedom at the head of the race, FDJ led the peloton on what was - despite the trio of early climbs - very much a procession to the final climb as far as the general classification contenders were concerned.
Astana, Movistar, and Sky had been the most prominent teams on the approach but it was Bora - with Buchmann third overall - who took the initiative on the climb itself through Rafal Majka. The Pole set a high tempo on the front as the group steadily declined in number. It didn’t take long for Molard to find himself in trouble, along with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) once again.
Majka led the way until the final few kilometres, by which point the GC group had been reduced to 20 riders, though without any major absentees - save perhaps for Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors). Sepp Kuss then took it up for LottoNL-Jumbo, with George Bennett and Steven Kruijswijk both looking strong, but the attacks were reserved for the final kilometre-and-a-half.
Just as King was crossing the line, Quintana produced an acceleration and although it was short-lived, it was soon followed by a more sustained effort from Kelderman. Quintana jumped right on it before Lopez, Uran, and Izaguirre made their way across to form a lead group of five.
Yates set off in pursuit but would never completely close the gap, losing nine seconds to Quintana. Bennett also set off on his own and rounded out the top 10 on the stage, finishing 13 seconds down on Yates.
Pinot led a mini chase group, from which Valverde sprang clear at the line. While they lost more than 20 seconds to Quintana and Lopez, the real disappointment was reserved for the likes of Aru, Meintjes, De la Cruz, and Kwiatkowski, as the riders came in the dribs and drabs.
La Covatilla had enjoyed big billing, and while it was a contained affair for the most part, the race did burst open in the final couple of kilometres, providing some important - if not yet decisive - developments ahead of the first rest day.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|5:30:38
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:40
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:43
|8
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:46
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:49
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:02
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:04
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:05
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:08
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:20
|17
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:03:29
|18
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:32
|19
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|22
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:50
|24
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:54
|25
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:04:44
|26
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:54
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:56
|31
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:00
|34
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:11
|35
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|36
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:40
|37
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:46
|38
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|39
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:23
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|43
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|44
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:06:55
|45
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|46
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|47
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:06:59
|48
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:36
|49
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:27
|50
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:12
|53
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|54
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:14
|55
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:42
|56
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|57
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:21
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:49
|60
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:08
|61
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:28
|62
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:47
|63
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:30
|64
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|67
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:56
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:58
|71
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:09
|72
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|73
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:29
|74
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|75
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:41
|76
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:15:04
|79
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:29
|80
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:40
|81
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:09
|82
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:43
|83
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|85
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:17:48
|86
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|87
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|88
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:18:13
|90
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|91
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:56
|92
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:20
|93
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|94
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|96
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:21:56
|98
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|100
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|105
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|109
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|110
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|111
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|113
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|115
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|116
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|117
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|118
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|119
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|120
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|121
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|122
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|126
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|127
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|129
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|131
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:24
|132
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:22:52
|133
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:01
|134
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:08
|135
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:23:11
|136
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:48
|137
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:41
|139
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|140
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|142
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|143
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|144
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|145
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|146
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:01
|147
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:25:23
|148
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:34
|149
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|150
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:46
|151
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:00
|152
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:26:19
|153
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|154
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|155
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:05
|156
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|157
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:28:06
|158
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:17
|159
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:29:02
|160
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:53
|161
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|162
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|163
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|164
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|165
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|166
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|167
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|168
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|169
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|170
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|171
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|172
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:33
|173
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|174
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:18
|175
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|4
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|25
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|8
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|4
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|5
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|15
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Dimension Data
|16:40:37
|2
|Movistar Team
|16:41:07
|3
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|16:41:33
|4
|Bahrain - Merida
|16:44:20
|5
|Team Sky
|16:45:56
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|16:47:48
|7
|Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|16:48:27
|8
|Groupama - Fdj
|16:48:58
|9
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|16:49:03
|10
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|16:49:07
|11
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|16:49:10
|12
|Uae Team Emirates
|16:52:08
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|16:52:11
|14
|Mitchelton - Scott
|16:53:56
|15
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|16:54:39
|16
|Bmc Racing Team
|16:55:22
|17
|Team Sunweb
|16:56:44
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16:57:32
|19
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:57:56
|20
|Quick - Step Floors
|17:00:57
|21
|Burgos Bh
|17:07:44
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|17:09:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|36:54:52
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|5
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:17
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:32
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:43
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:08
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:15
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:26
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:50
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:10
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:33
|17
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:43
|18
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:03:01
|19
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:17
|20
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:29
|21
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:04
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:27
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:44
|24
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:01
|25
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:08
|26
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:28
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:50
|28
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:45
|29
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:11:35
|30
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:50
|31
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:12:03
|32
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:12:15
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:49
|34
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:26
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:57
|36
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:14:01
|37
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:11
|38
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:12
|39
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:51
|40
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:55
|41
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:53
|42
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:38
|43
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:22:08
|44
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:22:14
|45
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:25
|46
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:36
|47
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:24:53
|48
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:26:01
|49
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:42
|50
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:28:16
|51
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:38
|52
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:28:57
|53
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:29:24
|54
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|55
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:17
|56
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:00
|57
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:32
|58
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:32:37
|59
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:45
|60
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:32:48
|61
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:10
|62
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:34:29
|63
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:31
|64
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:05
|65
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:35:09
|66
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:14
|67
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:57
|68
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:12
|69
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:05
|71
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:39:54
|72
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:40:16
|73
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:41:35
|74
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:37
|75
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:49
|76
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:42:24
|77
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:42:50
|78
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:43:19
|79
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:43:32
|80
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:43:39
|81
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:44:22
|82
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:47
|83
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:45:44
|84
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:06
|85
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:13
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:30
|87
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:46:56
|88
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:55
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:47:58
|90
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:48:21
|91
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:50:20
|92
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:40
|93
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:14
|94
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:06
|95
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:56:15
|96
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:57:52
|97
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:58:26
|98
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:59:55
|99
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:00:01
|100
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:44
|101
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:02:20
|102
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:37
|104
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:03:10
|105
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:38
|106
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:04:02
|107
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:04:08
|108
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:57
|109
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:05:14
|110
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:06:15
|111
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:06:36
|112
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|1:07:33
|113
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|1:07:35
|114
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:08:13
|115
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:08:35
|116
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:08:56
|117
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:09:05
|118
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:09:53
|119
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:09:56
|120
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:10:23
|121
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:10:51
|122
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:10:54
|123
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:11:27
|124
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:04
|125
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:12:31
|126
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:12:40
|127
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:13:00
|128
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:14:30
|129
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:15:10
|130
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:15:25
|131
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:15:44
|132
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:16:26
|133
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:54
|134
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:17:09
|135
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:17:26
|136
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:04
|137
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:18:08
|138
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:18:50
|139
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:09
|140
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:19:19
|141
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:19:26
|142
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:19:31
|143
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:19:42
|144
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:19:55
|145
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:20:00
|146
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:20:42
|147
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1:20:56
|148
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:21:00
|149
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:21:09
|150
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:22:53
|151
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:23:07
|152
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|1:23:25
|153
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|154
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:23:35
|155
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:24:03
|156
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:24:04
|157
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1:26:17
|158
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:28:12
|159
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:28:30
|160
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|1:30:33
|161
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:30:46
|162
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:31:03
|163
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:31:39
|164
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:32:04
|165
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:33:39
|166
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:35:00
|167
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:37:52
|168
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:38:05
|169
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1:41:01
|170
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:42:52
|171
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:44:11
|172
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:46:01
|173
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:54:21
|174
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:57:11
|175
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:01:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|58
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|50
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|8
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|37
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|32
|13
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|31
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|15
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|28
|16
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|17
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|19
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|22
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|23
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|26
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|27
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|29
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|30
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|32
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|33
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|34
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|35
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|36
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|37
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|38
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|39
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|40
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|42
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|43
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|44
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|45
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|47
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|48
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|49
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|8
|50
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|51
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|52
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|53
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|54
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|55
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|56
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|7
|57
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|58
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|59
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|60
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|61
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|62
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|63
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|64
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|65
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|66
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|67
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|68
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|69
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|70
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|71
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|72
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|73
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|74
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|75
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|76
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|77
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|78
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|79
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|80
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|81
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|82
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|33
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|6
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|9
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|12
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|17
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|18
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|19
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|20
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|24
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|25
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|26
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|27
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|29
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|23
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|30
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|42
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|42
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|74
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|74
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|75
|11
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|95
|13
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|107
|15
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|122
|16
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|124
|17
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|18
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|19
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|163
|20
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|167
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|194
|22
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|211
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|218
|24
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|233
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|110:44:52
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:08
|4
|Team Dimension Data
|0:07:03
|5
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:07:46
|6
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:11:23
|7
|Team Sky
|0:14:34
|8
|Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|0:17:24
|9
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:26:33
|10
|Groupama - Fdj
|0:30:04
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:31:33
|12
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:35:19
|13
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:37:57
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:40:03
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:56
|16
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:46:20
|17
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:46:21
|18
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:50:50
|19
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:52:37
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:56:46
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:57:07
|22
|Burgos Bh
|1:12:05
