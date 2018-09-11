Vuelta a Espana: Dennis wins stage 16 time trial in Torrelavega
Simon Yates keeps the leader's jersey
Stage 16: Santillana del Mar - Torrelavega
As widely expected, Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) dominated the time trial stage at the Vuelta a Espana, as the rolling 32km from Santillana del Mar to Torrelavega shook up the overall classification but left the battle for the maillot rojo finely balanced.
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) managed to gain seven seconds on Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to extend his overall lead to 33 seconds, but the ride of the day came from Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), who finished third, only 51 seconds slower than Dennis, moving the Dutchman up to third overall at 52 seconds.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was slightly off the pace of the GC contenders, losing 1:19 to Kruijswijk and 42 seconds to Yates, and so slipped to fourth overall at 1:15. Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) also impressed, finishing sixth on the stage and moving up to fifth overall, now 1:30 down on Yates.
The final week of the Vuelta a Espana now heads east via the Basque Country towards the Pyrenees for the decisive mountain stages around Andorra.
Dennis started his ride early and so spent several hours in the hot seat reserved for the fastest rider after stopping the clock in a time of 37:57.
He watched with a mix of nerves and excitement as his time-trial-specialist rivals tried and failed to come close to his time. They lacked the Australian’s power and poise on the rolling roads and the final loop around the sports track named after three-time world champion and local hero Oscar Freire.
BMC Racing teammate Joey Rosskopf finished 50 seconds slower in second place, as did Spanish national time trial Jonathan Castroviejo (Tram Sky), who was third. Kruijswijk and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) were the only other riders to finish within a minute of Dennis, both stopping the clock in a time of 38:48.
“I knew I was on a good one, just looking at my power on the Garmin,” Dennis said. “I tried to control it at the start and finish and make my move in the middle section and it worked out perfectly.
“I didn’t know what Kwiatkowski and a couple of the later guys could do. All I knew was what Castroviejo was doing at that time, and he’s a pretty good indicator of if you’re doing good or not. To be honest, the big performance of the day, I’d have to give to Joey Rosskopf. He’s the best teammate, he’s the easiest guy to be in the back of the bus with, and I’m really happy for him.”
It was Dennis’ 25th career victory, his 15th time trial victory of his career and the sixth victory of the 2018 season – all have been in time trials. He also won the opening Vuelta time trial in Malaga. However, the Australian national champion confirmed it would be his last stage of this year’s Vuelta a Espana so he can rest up and prepare for the team time trial and individual time trial at the world championships in Innsbruck.
“Everything is looking good for Worlds. I don’t know if it’s good or bad for the team, but I’m heading home now and specifically preparing for the TT and the TTT. Hopefully I’ll have a couple more boxes ticked by the end of the season,” Dennis said.
The battle for the maillot rojo
With the overall contenders so equally matched in the mountains, the 32km time trial was considered vital in the battle for the race leader’s maillot rojo and final victory in Madrid next Sunday. However, only Kruijswijk and Mas gained any significant chunks of time as Yates, Valverde, Quintana, Lopez and even Pinot finished within a minute of each other. This Vuelta a Espana will be a battle right to the end.
Yates had admitted that an over enthusiastic time trial in the Giro d’Italia sparked his eventual demise in the final mountain stages. He seemed more composed and stronger at the Vuelta, setting a time of 39:25. He was 37 seconds slower than Kruijswijk and lost 25 seconds to Mas but gained time on everyone else.
Yates fought hard to stay in an aerodynamic position during his effort, dipping his head low over his handlebars whenever possible to save a few extra watts and then powering on the pedals out of the saddle on the gradual climbs. He was 20 seconds down on Dennis after 10km, 48 seconds down after 21km and only faded in the final kilometres to finish at 1:28 as he avoided taking any risks in the corners.
Valverde was closest to Yates, losing seven seconds, after seemingly finding a boost of form during the rest day. Quintana dropped 42 seconds, while Pinot lost 43 seconds. All three were happy with their performances, perhaps fearing bigger losses. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) perhaps under performed the most, losing 51 seconds to Yates, while Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) lost 48 seconds and slipped to ninth overall at 3:15.
Mas was the GC surprise of the day and could go on to be the revelation of the race.
The 23 year-old Spaniard is riding just his second Grand Tour but has moved up from 11th to eighth and then sixth in the recent mountain stages. He backed up those performances with sixth place in the time trial, finishing 25 seconds faster than Simon Yates. He is now up to fifth overall, 1:30 down on Yates and only 38 seconds from a podium place.
Quintana, Valverde and Kruijswijk will have to watch their backs and the young Quick-Step Floors rider as they also try to topple Yates in the final mountain stages.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:57
|2
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:03
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:07
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:10
|10
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|12
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:28
|14
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:29
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|16
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:39
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:40
|18
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:50
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:51
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:53
|23
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:59
|25
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:09
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|27
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:11
|28
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:16
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|30
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|31
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:19
|32
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:29
|36
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:35
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|38
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|39
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:45
|40
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:46
|41
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:00
|42
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:01
|43
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:02
|44
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:05
|47
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:09
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:14
|49
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:16
|50
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:19
|51
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:22
|52
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:25
|53
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:35
|55
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:38
|56
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:40
|57
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:43
|58
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:49
|59
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:51
|60
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:52
|61
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:57
|62
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:01
|63
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:02
|64
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:07
|66
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:10
|67
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:11
|68
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:04:13
|69
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|70
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:14
|71
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:17
|73
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:19
|74
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:22
|75
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:23
|76
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:29
|77
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:30
|78
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|79
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:38
|80
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:39
|81
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:41
|82
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|85
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:42
|86
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:43
|87
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:46
|88
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:47
|89
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:49
|90
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|91
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|92
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|93
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:04:51
|94
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:52
|95
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:53
|97
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:56
|98
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:57
|99
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:00
|101
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:01
|103
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:03
|104
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:04
|105
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:06
|106
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:15
|107
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:16
|108
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:17
|109
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:19
|110
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|111
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:05:23
|112
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:24
|113
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:25
|114
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:05:30
|115
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:32
|116
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|117
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:33
|118
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|120
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:39
|121
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|122
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:41
|123
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:44
|124
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:45
|125
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:05:46
|126
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:05:47
|127
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:48
|128
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:49
|129
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:52
|132
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:54
|133
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:00
|134
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:04
|135
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|136
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:08
|137
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:09
|138
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:06:16
|139
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:17
|140
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:19
|141
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|142
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:06:29
|143
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:30
|144
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:31
|145
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:32
|147
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:06:34
|148
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:38
|149
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:41
|150
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:42
|151
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:47
|152
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:06:53
|153
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:55
|154
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:58
|155
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:06:59
|156
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:01
|157
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|158
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|159
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:02
|160
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|161
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|162
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:30
|163
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:00
|164
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:10
|165
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:09:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|12
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|10
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|1:55:58
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:13
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:42
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:02
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:24
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:29
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:59
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:55
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:01
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:06:33
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:43
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:11
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:38
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:03
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:12
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:11
|19
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:54
|20
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:10:55
|21
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:15
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:12:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|64:52:58
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:52
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|5
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:30
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:34
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:53
|8
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:04
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:15
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:48
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:08
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:35
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:34
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:58
|16
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:12:01
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:02
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:53
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:38
|20
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:36
|21
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:24:02
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:11
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:46
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:29:08
|25
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:31:35
|26
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:31
|27
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:34:24
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:57
|29
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:03
|30
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:39:47
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:03
|32
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:45:11
|33
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:48
|34
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:05
|35
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:50:19
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:45
|37
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:54:09
|38
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:55:57
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:57:37
|41
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:58:10
|42
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:59:53
|43
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:00:18
|44
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:01:06
|45
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:11
|46
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:03:45
|47
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:04:21
|48
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:11
|49
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:55
|50
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:10:06
|51
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:14:24
|52
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:16:29
|53
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:08
|54
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:19:05
|55
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1:19:55
|56
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:21:20
|57
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:22:31
|58
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:28
|59
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:24:07
|60
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:24:38
|61
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:25:16
|62
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:26:54
|63
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:56
|64
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:40
|65
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:31:03
|66
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:32:05
|67
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:32:10
|68
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:35:07
|69
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:35:32
|70
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:35:36
|71
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:35:41
|72
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:37:48
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:38:43
|74
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:39:52
|75
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:41:31
|76
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:48:14
|77
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:49:02
|78
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:49:24
|79
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:49:26
|80
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:15
|81
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:55:05
|82
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|1:55:32
|83
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:56:40
|84
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:57:33
|85
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:57:41
|86
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:04:51
|87
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:05:19
|88
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:06:44
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:11:23
|90
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:13:56
|91
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:15:12
|92
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:15:17
|93
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:19:11
|94
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:20:24
|95
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:20:31
|96
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:22:41
|97
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:23:01
|98
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:24:06
|99
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2:24:30
|100
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|2:26:02
|101
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:27:55
|102
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|2:28:32
|103
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:31:25
|104
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2:35:31
|105
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:39:33
|106
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:44:57
|107
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:48:13
|108
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2:50:39
|109
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:53:11
|110
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2:54:18
|111
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:54:28
|112
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:55:50
|113
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:59:01
|114
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:59:08
|115
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:00:00
|116
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:00:40
|117
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:00:46
|118
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:00:50
|119
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:01:34
|120
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:01:48
|121
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:02:10
|122
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:04:26
|123
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:04:37
|124
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:07:20
|125
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:08:54
|126
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:10:18
|127
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:10:20
|128
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:12:24
|129
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:12:57
|130
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:14:57
|131
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:15:46
|132
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:16:07
|133
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|3:19:34
|134
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:20:26
|135
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:21:25
|136
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3:24:34
|137
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3:24:41
|138
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|3:24:45
|139
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|3:25:48
|140
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:26:09
|141
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3:29:34
|142
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:31:10
|143
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:34:06
|144
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:34:33
|145
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:34:48
|146
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:36:26
|147
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|3:39:29
|148
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:40:34
|149
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:41:07
|150
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:42:19
|151
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3:42:43
|152
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:42:45
|153
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:43:35
|154
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|3:45:44
|155
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:47:22
|156
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:48:39
|157
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:51:46
|158
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3:54:00
|159
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:56:57
|160
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:58:54
|161
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:01:11
|162
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:02:57
|163
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:05:59
|164
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|4:20:57
|165
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:21:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|71
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|69
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|66
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|56
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|56
|11
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|55
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|50
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|48
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|42
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|41
|21
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|22
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|23
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|24
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|25
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|26
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|29
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|30
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|31
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|32
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|25
|33
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|34
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|23
|35
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|36
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|37
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|38
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|40
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|43
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|44
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|45
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|46
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15
|47
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|48
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|49
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|50
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|51
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|52
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|53
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|54
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|55
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|56
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|57
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|58
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|59
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|60
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|61
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|11
|62
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|63
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|64
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|65
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|66
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|67
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|10
|68
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|69
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|70
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|71
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|72
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|8
|73
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|74
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|75
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|76
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|77
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|78
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|79
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|80
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|81
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|82
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|83
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|84
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|85
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|86
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|87
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|88
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|89
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|90
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|91
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|92
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|93
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|94
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|95
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|96
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|97
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|98
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|99
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|100
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|101
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|102
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|-3
|103
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|56
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|31
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|25
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|17
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|11
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|15
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|7
|17
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|19
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|24
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|26
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|27
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|28
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|29
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|30
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|31
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|32
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|33
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|34
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|35
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|36
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|38
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|39
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|40
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|41
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|42
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|44
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|45
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|46
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|47
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|48
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|50
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|51
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|6
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|35
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|42
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|44
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|59
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|73
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|89
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|17
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|96
|18
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|100
|19
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|108
|22
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|111
|23
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|116
|24
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|116
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|119
|26
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|121
|27
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|130
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|29
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|30
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|147
|31
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|152
|32
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|33
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|157
|34
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|159
|35
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|162
|36
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|168
|37
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|174
|38
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|178
|39
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|183
|40
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|185
|41
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|194
|42
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|196
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|205
|44
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|206
|45
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|207
|46
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|209
|47
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|214
|48
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|222
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|194:50:08
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:47
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:05
|4
|Team Sky
|0:31:49
|5
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:42:10
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:42:31
|7
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:44:05
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:50:14
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:32
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00:36
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country
|1:15:40
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|1:38:41
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:40:38
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|1:40:54
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:43:08
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:48:03
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:49:16
|18
|Team Sunweb
|1:56:10
|19
|Quick-Step Floors
|2:09:01
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:10:09
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:37:01
|22
|Burgos-BH
|3:18:05
