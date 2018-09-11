Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Dennis wins stage 16 time trial in Torrelavega

Simon Yates keeps the leader's jersey

Image 1 of 46

Rohan Dennis (BMC) happy after his second TT win

Rohan Dennis (BMC) happy after his second TT win
(Image credit: Ander Gillenea/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 46

Rohan Dennis (BMC) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 46

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 46

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 46

US champion Joey Rosskopf (BMC)

US champion Joey Rosskopf (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 46

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 46

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 46

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Ander Gillenea/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 46

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Ander Gillenea/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 46

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 46

Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates his victory of stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates his victory of stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 46

Joey Rossskopf (BMC)

Joey Rossskopf (BMC)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 46

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 46

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 46

Rohan Dennis (BMC) steps onto the podium after winning stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) steps onto the podium after winning stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 46

Enric Mas (Movistar)

Enric Mas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 46

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the points jersey after stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the points jersey after stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 46

Tiejs Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

Tiejs Benoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 46

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac)

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 46

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale)

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 46

Wilco Keldermann (Sunweb)

Wilco Keldermann (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 46

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 46

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 46

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 46

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo)

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 46

David de la Cruz (Team Sky)

David de la Cruz (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 46

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 46

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 46

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 46

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 46

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) keeps the overall lead after the stage 16 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) keeps the overall lead after the stage 16 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 46

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 46

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) during the stage 16 time trial

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) during the stage 16 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 46

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 46

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 46

Rohan Dennis (BMC) wins the stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) wins the stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 46

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 46

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 46

Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 46

Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 46

Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Floors) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Floors) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 46

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 46

Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Floors) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Floors) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 46

Johan Van Zyle (Dimension Data) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Johan Van Zyle (Dimension Data) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 46

Matteo Trentin (MItchelton-Scott) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Trentin (MItchelton-Scott) during stage 16 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As widely expected, Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) dominated the time trial stage at the Vuelta a Espana, as the rolling 32km from Santillana del Mar to Torrelavega shook up the overall classification but left the battle for the maillot rojo finely balanced.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) managed to gain seven seconds on Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to extend his overall lead to 33 seconds, but the ride of the day came from Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), who finished third, only 51 seconds slower than Dennis, moving the Dutchman up to third overall at 52 seconds.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was slightly off the pace of the GC contenders, losing 1:19 to Kruijswijk and 42 seconds to Yates, and so slipped to fourth overall at 1:15. Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) also impressed, finishing sixth on the stage and moving up to fifth overall, now 1:30 down on Yates.

The final week of the Vuelta a Espana now heads east via the Basque Country towards the Pyrenees for the decisive mountain stages around Andorra.

Dennis started his ride early and so spent several hours in the hot seat reserved for the fastest rider after stopping the clock in a time of 37:57.

He watched with a mix of nerves and excitement as his time-trial-specialist rivals tried and failed to come close to his time. They lacked the Australian’s power and poise on the rolling roads and the final loop around the sports track named after three-time world champion and local hero Oscar Freire.

BMC Racing teammate Joey Rosskopf finished 50 seconds slower in second place, as did Spanish national time trial Jonathan Castroviejo (Tram Sky), who was third. Kruijswijk and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) were the only other riders to finish within a minute of Dennis, both stopping the clock in a time of 38:48.

“I knew I was on a good one, just looking at my power on the Garmin,” Dennis said. “I tried to control it at the start and finish and make my move in the middle section and it worked out perfectly.

“I didn’t know what Kwiatkowski and a couple of the later guys could do. All I knew was what Castroviejo was doing at that time, and he’s a pretty good indicator of if you’re doing good or not. To be honest, the big performance of the day, I’d have to give to Joey Rosskopf. He’s the best teammate, he’s the easiest guy to be in the back of the bus with, and I’m really happy for him.”

It was Dennis’ 25th career victory, his 15th time trial victory of his career and the sixth victory of the 2018 season – all have been in time trials. He also won the opening Vuelta time trial in Malaga. However, the Australian national champion confirmed it would be his last stage of this year’s Vuelta a Espana so he can rest up and prepare for the team time trial and individual time trial at the world championships in Innsbruck.

“Everything is looking good for Worlds. I don’t know if it’s good or bad for the team, but I’m heading home now and specifically preparing for the TT and the TTT. Hopefully I’ll have a couple more boxes ticked by the end of the season,” Dennis said.

The battle for the maillot rojo

With the overall contenders so equally matched in the mountains, the 32km time trial was considered vital in the battle for the race leader’s maillot rojo and final victory in Madrid next Sunday. However, only Kruijswijk and Mas gained any significant chunks of time as Yates, Valverde, Quintana, Lopez and even Pinot finished within a minute of each other. This Vuelta a Espana will be a battle right to the end.

Yates had admitted that an over enthusiastic time trial in the Giro d’Italia sparked his eventual demise in the final mountain stages. He seemed more composed and stronger at the Vuelta, setting a time of 39:25. He was 37 seconds slower than Kruijswijk and lost 25 seconds to Mas but gained time on everyone else.

Yates fought hard to stay in an aerodynamic position during his effort, dipping his head low over his handlebars whenever possible to save a few extra watts and then powering on the pedals out of the saddle on the gradual climbs. He was 20 seconds down on Dennis after 10km, 48 seconds down after 21km and only faded in the final kilometres to finish at 1:28 as he avoided taking any risks in the corners.

Valverde was closest to Yates, losing seven seconds, after seemingly finding a boost of form during the rest day. Quintana dropped 42 seconds, while Pinot lost 43 seconds. All three were happy with their performances, perhaps fearing bigger losses. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) perhaps under performed the most, losing 51 seconds to Yates, while Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) lost 48 seconds and slipped to ninth overall at 3:15.

Mas was the GC surprise of the day and could go on to be the revelation of the race.

The 23 year-old Spaniard is riding just his second Grand Tour but has moved up from 11th to eighth and then sixth in the recent mountain stages. He backed up those performances with sixth place in the time trial, finishing 25 seconds faster than Simon Yates. He is now up to fifth overall, 1:30 down on Yates and only 38 seconds from a podium place.

Quintana, Valverde and Kruijswijk will have to watch their backs and the young Quick-Step Floors rider as they also try to topple Yates in the final mountain stages.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:37:57
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:51
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:03
7Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:05
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:07
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:10
10Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
12Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:28
14Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:29
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:35
16David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:01:39
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:40
18Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:49
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:50
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:51
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:53
23Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:59
25Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:09
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:10
27Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:11
28Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:16
29Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
30Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
31Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:19
32Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
34Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:29
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:35
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:40
38Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
39Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:45
40Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:46
41Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:00
42Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:01
43Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:02
44Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
45Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:03:04
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:05
47Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:09
48Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:14
49Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:16
50Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:03:19
51Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:22
52Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:25
53Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:35
55Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:38
56Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:40
57Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:43
58Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:49
59Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:51
60Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:52
61Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:03:57
62Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:01
63Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:02
64Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:04:07
66Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:10
67Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:04:11
68Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:04:13
69Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
70Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:04:14
71Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
72Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:17
73Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:19
74Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:22
75Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:23
76Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:29
77Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:30
78Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
79Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:38
80Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:39
81Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:41
82Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
83Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
85Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:42
86Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:43
87Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:04:46
88Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:47
89Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:49
90Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
91Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
92Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
93José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:04:51
94Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:52
95Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:53
97Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:04:56
98Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:57
99Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
100Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:00
101Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
102Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:01
103Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:03
104Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:05:04
105Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:06
106Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:15
107Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:16
108Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:17
109Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:19
110Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
111Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:23
112Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:24
113Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:05:25
114Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:30
115Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:32
116Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
117Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:33
118Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
119Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:36
120Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:39
121Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
122Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:41
123Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:44
124Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:45
125Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:46
126Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:05:47
127Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:48
128Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:49
129Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:52
132Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:54
133Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:06:00
134Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:04
135Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
136Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:08
137Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:09
138Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:06:16
139Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:17
140Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:06:19
141Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
142Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:06:29
143Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:30
144Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:31
145Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
146Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:32
147Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:06:34
148Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:06:38
149Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:06:41
150Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:42
151Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:47
152Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:06:53
153Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:55
154Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:58
155Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:06:59
156Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:07:01
157Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
158Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
159Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:02
160Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
161Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
162Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:30
163Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:00
164George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:10
165Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:09:04

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team20
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky16
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky12
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors10
7Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team9
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb7
10Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors6
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
12Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
14Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team1:55:58
2Team Sky0:01:13
3Quick-Step Floors
4Team Sunweb0:02:42
5Movistar Team0:02:43
6Lotto Soudal0:04:02
7Trek-Segafredo0:04:24
8Groupama-FDJ0:04:29
9Mitchelton-Scott0:04:59
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:55
11Katusha-Alpecin0:06:01
12Dimension Data0:06:33
13Bahrain-Merida0:06:43
14Astana Pro Team0:07:11
15Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:38
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:03
17AG2R La Mondiale0:08:12
18UAE Team Emirates0:09:11
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:54
20Euskadi Basque Country0:10:55
21LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:15
22Burgos-BH0:12:56

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott64:52:58
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:33
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:52
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:15
5Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:30
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:34
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:53
8Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:04
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:15
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:43
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:48
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:08
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:35
14Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:34
15Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:58
16David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:12:01
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:02
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:53
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:16:38
20Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:36
21Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:24:02
22Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:11
23George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:46
24Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:29:08
25Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:31:35
26Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:31
27Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:34:24
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:57
29Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:39:03
30Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:39:47
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:44:03
32Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:45:11
33Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:48
34Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:49:05
35Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:50:19
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:51:45
37Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:54:09
38Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:55:57
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:57:37
41Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:58:10
42Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:59:53
43Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:00:18
44Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data1:01:06
45Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:02:11
46Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:03:45
47Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:04:21
48Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:05:11
49Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:08:55
50Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:10:06
51Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb1:14:24
52Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo1:16:29
53Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:18:08
54Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:19:05
55Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1:19:55
56Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1:21:20
57Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:22:31
58Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:23:28
59Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:24:07
60Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:24:38
61Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:25:16
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:26:54
63Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:29:56
64Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:30:40
65Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:31:03
66Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:32:05
67Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:32:10
68Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:35:07
69Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:35:32
70Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:35:36
71Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:35:41
72Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:37:48
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:38:43
74Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:39:52
75Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:41:31
76Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:48:14
77Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:49:02
78Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:49:24
79Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:49:26
80Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:52:15
81Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:55:05
82Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team1:55:32
83Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1:56:40
84Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:57:33
85Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:57:41
86Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:04:51
87Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:05:19
88Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH2:06:44
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:11:23
90Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb2:13:56
91Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2:15:12
92Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:15:17
93Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:19:11
94Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH2:20:24
95Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:20:31
96Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH2:22:41
97Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:23:01
98Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:24:06
99Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:24:30
100José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH2:26:02
101Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:27:55
102Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH2:28:32
103Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:31:25
104Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2:35:31
105Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2:39:33
106Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:44:57
107Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:48:13
108Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team2:50:39
109Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:53:11
110Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida2:54:18
111Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:54:28
112Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:55:50
113Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:59:01
114Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:59:08
115Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:00:00
116Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:00:40
117Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3:00:46
118Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott3:00:50
119Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3:01:34
120Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:01:48
121Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:02:10
122Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:04:26
123Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data3:04:37
124Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3:07:20
125Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3:08:54
126Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:10:18
127Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott3:10:20
128Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:12:24
129Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb3:12:57
130Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:14:57
131Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3:15:46
132Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb3:16:07
133Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ3:19:34
134Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin3:20:26
135Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:21:25
136Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3:24:34
137Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH3:24:41
138Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors3:24:45
139Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH3:25:48
140Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:26:09
141Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo3:29:34
142Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team3:31:10
143Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:34:06
144Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3:34:33
145Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott3:34:48
146Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:36:26
147Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH3:39:29
148Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:40:34
149Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:41:07
150Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:42:19
151Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:42:43
152Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:42:45
153Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:43:35
154Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors3:45:44
155Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:47:22
156Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3:48:39
157Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:51:46
158Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:54:00
159Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:56:57
160Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:58:54
161Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:01:11
162Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4:02:57
163Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb4:05:59
164Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo4:20:57
165Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:21:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team116pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe83
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team73
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team71
5Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data69
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott68
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors66
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky66
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ56
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida56
11Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo56
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo55
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team53
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo53
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team50
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale48
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale46
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo44
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team42
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb41
21Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors38
22Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors38
23Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal33
24Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
25Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida32
26Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale30
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe29
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe28
29Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott26
30Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias25
31Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
32Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky25
33Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida23
34Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team23
35Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team23
36Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team21
37Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin20
38Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo19
40George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo19
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
43Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data16
44Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida16
45Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb15
46Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias15
47Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15
48Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors15
49Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe14
50Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
51Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
52Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
53Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
54Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
56Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13
57Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
58Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo12
59Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
60Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
61Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky11
62Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
63Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
64Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
65Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
66Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
67Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team10
68Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
69Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott9
70Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin9
71Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH9
72Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH8
73Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data8
74Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
75Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
76Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
77Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
78Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
79Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo6
80Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin6
81Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors6
82Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
83Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
84Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH4
85Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
86Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
87Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
88Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
89Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida2
90Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
91Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
92Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
93Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2
94Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
95Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
96Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
97Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH2
98Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
99Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
100Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
101Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
102Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team-3
103Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal57
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data56
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo50
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale31
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team25
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott22
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky17
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
11Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
14Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
15Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale7
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team7
17Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
18Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
19Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
22George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo4
23Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
24Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
25Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
26Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH4
27Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
28Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo3
29Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
30Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
31Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
32Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH3
33Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
34Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
35Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
36Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
37Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
38Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
39Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
40Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
41Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2
42Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida2
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1
44Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida1
45Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1
46Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
47Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
48Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
49Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
50Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
51Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team13pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team16
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ23
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo35
6Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data35
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky42
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team44
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team50
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo53
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe56
12Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors59
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe73
14George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo85
15Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale89
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo95
17Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors96
18Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias100
19Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale105
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe106
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale108
22Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott111
23Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida116
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team116
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team119
26Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo121
27Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky130
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal130
29Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA146
30Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team147
31Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida152
32Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale154
33Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits157
34Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates159
35Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team162
36Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale168
37Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida174
38Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits178
39Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin183
40Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team185
41Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH194
42Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida196
43Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team205
44Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors206
45Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias207
46Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA209
47Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin214
48Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ222

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team194:50:08
2Bahrain-Merida0:00:47
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:05
4Team Sky0:31:49
5LottoNl-Jumbo0:42:10
6Astana Pro Team0:42:31
7EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:44:05
8Dimension Data0:50:14
9AG2R La Mondiale0:58:32
10Mitchelton-Scott1:00:36
11Euskadi Basque Country1:15:40
12Lotto Soudal1:38:41
13Groupama-FDJ1:40:38
14BMC Racing Team1:40:54
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:43:08
16UAE Team Emirates1:48:03
17Trek-Segafredo1:49:16
18Team Sunweb1:56:10
19Quick-Step Floors2:09:01
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:10:09
21Katusha-Alpecin2:37:01
22Burgos-BH3:18:05

 

