As widely expected, Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) dominated the time trial stage at the Vuelta a Espana, as the rolling 32km from Santillana del Mar to Torrelavega shook up the overall classification but left the battle for the maillot rojo finely balanced.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) managed to gain seven seconds on Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to extend his overall lead to 33 seconds, but the ride of the day came from Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), who finished third, only 51 seconds slower than Dennis, moving the Dutchman up to third overall at 52 seconds.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was slightly off the pace of the GC contenders, losing 1:19 to Kruijswijk and 42 seconds to Yates, and so slipped to fourth overall at 1:15. Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) also impressed, finishing sixth on the stage and moving up to fifth overall, now 1:30 down on Yates.

The final week of the Vuelta a Espana now heads east via the Basque Country towards the Pyrenees for the decisive mountain stages around Andorra.

Dennis started his ride early and so spent several hours in the hot seat reserved for the fastest rider after stopping the clock in a time of 37:57.

He watched with a mix of nerves and excitement as his time-trial-specialist rivals tried and failed to come close to his time. They lacked the Australian’s power and poise on the rolling roads and the final loop around the sports track named after three-time world champion and local hero Oscar Freire.

BMC Racing teammate Joey Rosskopf finished 50 seconds slower in second place, as did Spanish national time trial Jonathan Castroviejo (Tram Sky), who was third. Kruijswijk and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) were the only other riders to finish within a minute of Dennis, both stopping the clock in a time of 38:48.

“I knew I was on a good one, just looking at my power on the Garmin,” Dennis said. “I tried to control it at the start and finish and make my move in the middle section and it worked out perfectly.

“I didn’t know what Kwiatkowski and a couple of the later guys could do. All I knew was what Castroviejo was doing at that time, and he’s a pretty good indicator of if you’re doing good or not. To be honest, the big performance of the day, I’d have to give to Joey Rosskopf. He’s the best teammate, he’s the easiest guy to be in the back of the bus with, and I’m really happy for him.”

It was Dennis’ 25th career victory, his 15th time trial victory of his career and the sixth victory of the 2018 season – all have been in time trials. He also won the opening Vuelta time trial in Malaga. However, the Australian national champion confirmed it would be his last stage of this year’s Vuelta a Espana so he can rest up and prepare for the team time trial and individual time trial at the world championships in Innsbruck.

“Everything is looking good for Worlds. I don’t know if it’s good or bad for the team, but I’m heading home now and specifically preparing for the TT and the TTT. Hopefully I’ll have a couple more boxes ticked by the end of the season,” Dennis said.

The battle for the maillot rojo

With the overall contenders so equally matched in the mountains, the 32km time trial was considered vital in the battle for the race leader’s maillot rojo and final victory in Madrid next Sunday. However, only Kruijswijk and Mas gained any significant chunks of time as Yates, Valverde, Quintana, Lopez and even Pinot finished within a minute of each other. This Vuelta a Espana will be a battle right to the end.

Yates had admitted that an over enthusiastic time trial in the Giro d’Italia sparked his eventual demise in the final mountain stages. He seemed more composed and stronger at the Vuelta, setting a time of 39:25. He was 37 seconds slower than Kruijswijk and lost 25 seconds to Mas but gained time on everyone else.

Yates fought hard to stay in an aerodynamic position during his effort, dipping his head low over his handlebars whenever possible to save a few extra watts and then powering on the pedals out of the saddle on the gradual climbs. He was 20 seconds down on Dennis after 10km, 48 seconds down after 21km and only faded in the final kilometres to finish at 1:28 as he avoided taking any risks in the corners.

Valverde was closest to Yates, losing seven seconds, after seemingly finding a boost of form during the rest day. Quintana dropped 42 seconds, while Pinot lost 43 seconds. All three were happy with their performances, perhaps fearing bigger losses. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) perhaps under performed the most, losing 51 seconds to Yates, while Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) lost 48 seconds and slipped to ninth overall at 3:15.

Mas was the GC surprise of the day and could go on to be the revelation of the race.

The 23 year-old Spaniard is riding just his second Grand Tour but has moved up from 11th to eighth and then sixth in the recent mountain stages. He backed up those performances with sixth place in the time trial, finishing 25 seconds faster than Simon Yates. He is now up to fifth overall, 1:30 down on Yates and only 38 seconds from a podium place.

Quintana, Valverde and Kruijswijk will have to watch their backs and the young Quick-Step Floors rider as they also try to topple Yates in the final mountain stages.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:37:57 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:51 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:03 7 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:05 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:07 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:10 10 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 12 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:28 14 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:29 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:35 16 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:39 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:40 18 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:49 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:50 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:51 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:52 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:53 23 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:59 25 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:09 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:10 27 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:11 28 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:16 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 30 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 31 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:19 32 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 34 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:29 36 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:35 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:40 38 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 39 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:45 40 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:46 41 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:00 42 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:01 43 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:02 44 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:03:04 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:05 47 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:09 48 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:14 49 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:16 50 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:19 51 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:22 52 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:25 53 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:35 55 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:38 56 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:40 57 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:43 58 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:49 59 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:51 60 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:52 61 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:57 62 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:01 63 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:02 64 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:07 66 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:10 67 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:11 68 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:04:13 69 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 70 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:14 71 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 72 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:17 73 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:19 74 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:22 75 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:23 76 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:29 77 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:30 78 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 79 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:38 80 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:39 81 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:41 82 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 83 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 85 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:42 86 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:43 87 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:46 88 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:47 89 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:49 90 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 91 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 92 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 93 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:04:51 94 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:52 95 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:53 97 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:56 98 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:57 99 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 100 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:00 101 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 102 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:01 103 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:03 104 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:04 105 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:06 106 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:15 107 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:16 108 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:17 109 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:19 110 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 111 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:05:23 112 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:24 113 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:25 114 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:05:30 115 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:32 116 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 117 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:33 118 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 119 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:36 120 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:39 121 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 122 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:41 123 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:44 124 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:45 125 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:05:46 126 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:05:47 127 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:48 128 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:49 129 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:52 132 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:54 133 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:00 134 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:04 135 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 136 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:08 137 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:09 138 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:06:16 139 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:17 140 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:19 141 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 142 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:29 143 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:30 144 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:31 145 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 146 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:32 147 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:06:34 148 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:38 149 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:41 150 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:42 151 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:47 152 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:06:53 153 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:55 154 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:58 155 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:06:59 156 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:01 157 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 158 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 159 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:02 160 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 161 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 162 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:30 163 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:00 164 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:10 165 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:09:04

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 16 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 12 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 10 7 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 10 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 6 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 1:55:58 2 Team Sky 0:01:13 3 Quick-Step Floors 4 Team Sunweb 0:02:42 5 Movistar Team 0:02:43 6 Lotto Soudal 0:04:02 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:04:24 8 Groupama-FDJ 0:04:29 9 Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:59 10 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:55 11 Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:01 12 Dimension Data 0:06:33 13 Bahrain-Merida 0:06:43 14 Astana Pro Team 0:07:11 15 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:38 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:03 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:12 18 UAE Team Emirates 0:09:11 19 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:54 20 Euskadi Basque Country 0:10:55 21 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:15 22 Burgos-BH 0:12:56

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 64:52:58 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:33 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:52 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:15 5 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:30 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:34 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:53 8 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:04 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:15 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:43 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:48 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:08 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:35 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:34 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:58 16 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:12:01 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:02 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:53 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:38 20 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:22:36 21 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:24:02 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:11 23 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:46 24 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:29:08 25 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:31:35 26 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:31 27 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:34:24 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:57 29 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:03 30 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:39:47 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:03 32 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:11 33 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:48 34 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:49:05 35 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:50:19 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:51:45 37 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:54:09 38 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:55:57 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:57:37 41 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:58:10 42 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:59:53 43 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:00:18 44 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:01:06 45 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:02:11 46 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:03:45 47 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:04:21 48 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:11 49 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:08:55 50 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:10:06 51 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:14:24 52 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:16:29 53 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:18:08 54 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:19:05 55 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1:19:55 56 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1:21:20 57 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:22:31 58 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:28 59 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:24:07 60 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:24:38 61 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:25:16 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:26:54 63 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:29:56 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:30:40 65 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:31:03 66 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:32:05 67 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:32:10 68 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:35:07 69 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:35:32 70 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:35:36 71 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:35:41 72 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:37:48 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:38:43 74 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:39:52 75 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:41:31 76 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:48:14 77 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:49:02 78 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:49:24 79 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:49:26 80 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:52:15 81 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:55:05 82 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1:55:32 83 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:56:40 84 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:57:33 85 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:57:41 86 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:04:51 87 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:05:19 88 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 2:06:44 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:11:23 90 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:13:56 91 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2:15:12 92 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:15:17 93 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:19:11 94 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 2:20:24 95 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:20:31 96 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 2:22:41 97 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:23:01 98 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:24:06 99 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:24:30 100 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 2:26:02 101 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:27:55 102 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 2:28:32 103 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:31:25 104 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2:35:31 105 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2:39:33 106 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:44:57 107 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:48:13 108 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2:50:39 109 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:53:11 110 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:54:18 111 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:54:28 112 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:55:50 113 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:59:01 114 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:59:08 115 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:00:00 116 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:00:40 117 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:00:46 118 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 3:00:50 119 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:01:34 120 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:01:48 121 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:02:10 122 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:04:26 123 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 3:04:37 124 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:07:20 125 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:08:54 126 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:10:18 127 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3:10:20 128 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:12:24 129 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:12:57 130 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:14:57 131 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3:15:46 132 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:16:07 133 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 3:19:34 134 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 3:20:26 135 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:21:25 136 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3:24:34 137 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3:24:41 138 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 3:24:45 139 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 3:25:48 140 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:26:09 141 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3:29:34 142 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 3:31:10 143 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:34:06 144 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:34:33 145 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 3:34:48 146 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:36:26 147 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 3:39:29 148 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:40:34 149 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:41:07 150 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:42:19 151 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:42:43 152 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:42:45 153 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:43:35 154 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 3:45:44 155 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:47:22 156 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:48:39 157 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:51:46 158 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:54:00 159 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:56:57 160 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:58:54 161 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:01:11 162 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4:02:57 163 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:05:59 164 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 4:20:57 165 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:21:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 116 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 71 5 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 69 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 68 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 66 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 66 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 56 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 56 11 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 56 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 55 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 53 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 50 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 48 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 44 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 42 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 41 21 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 38 22 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 38 23 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 24 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 25 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 26 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 29 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 26 30 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 31 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 32 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 25 33 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 34 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 23 35 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 36 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 37 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 20 38 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 40 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 43 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 16 44 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 16 45 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 46 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 15 47 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 48 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 15 49 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 50 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 51 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 52 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 53 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 54 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 56 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 57 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 58 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 59 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 60 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 61 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 11 62 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 63 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 64 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 65 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 66 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 67 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 10 68 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 69 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 70 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 71 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 72 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 8 73 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 8 74 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 75 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 76 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 77 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 78 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 79 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 80 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 6 81 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 6 82 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 83 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 84 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 4 85 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 86 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 87 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 88 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 89 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 2 90 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 91 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 92 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 93 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2 94 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 95 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 96 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 97 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 2 98 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 99 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 100 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 101 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 102 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team -3 103 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 56 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 50 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 25 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 22 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 17 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 11 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 14 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 15 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 7 17 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 19 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 22 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 24 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 25 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 26 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 27 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 28 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 29 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 30 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 31 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 32 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3 33 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 34 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 35 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 36 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 38 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 39 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 40 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 41 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 42 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 44 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 1 45 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 46 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 47 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 48 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 50 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 51 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 35 6 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 35 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 42 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 44 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 53 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 59 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 73 14 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 85 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 89 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 95 17 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 96 18 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 100 19 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 105 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 108 22 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 111 23 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 116 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 116 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 119 26 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 121 27 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 130 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 29 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 30 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 147 31 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 152 32 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 33 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 34 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 159 35 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 162 36 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 168 37 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 174 38 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 178 39 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 183 40 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 185 41 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 194 42 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 196 43 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 205 44 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 206 45 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 207 46 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 209 47 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 214 48 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 222