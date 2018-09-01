Vuelta a Espana: Valverde wins stage 8 in Almaden
Movistar rider trims 10 seconds off Molard's overall lead
Stage 8: Linares - Almadén
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) claimed his second victory of the 2018 Vuelta a España on Saturday, pipping Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line in a dramatic uphill sprint in Almadén at the end of stage 8.
Danny van Poppel, whose LottoNL-Jumbo team had dominated the tricky final kilometre - which also included a near-180-degree switchback on a roundabout - finished a more distant third.
Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) finished safely in the main group to retain his overall lead, though the 10 bonus seconds for stage victory moved second-placed Valverde to within 37 seconds.
“They said it was a hard finish and people could even lose time. My DS told me to get on Sagan’s wheel but I told him, ‘I’m not going to go for the stage today - I’m going to focus on not losing time’,” Valverde revealed.
“But in the end I got on Sagan’s wheel and was able to get past him. I know I’m in good shape but I was surprised with that.”
The 195km stage from Linares to Almadén was one of the flattest of the whole Vuelta, with just one categorized climb in the form of the Cat-3 Alto de Españares. However, the heat - nearing 40 degrees - combined with the distance to make it another tough day in the saddle, made all the more complicated by the finale, which included gradients of four per cent that started biting with two kilometres to go.
A breakaway formed after just a few kilometres, containing Thiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin), Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH), and Hector Saez (Euskadi-Murias). With just three representatives, it never posed much of a threat to the peloton, and the gap was allowed to yawn out to more than 12 minutes.
On what was a largely uneventful afternoon, the peloton never looked like making a mistake as Bora, Quick-Step, Trek, and Cofidis exchanged turns on the front in order to steadily bring the gap down on the lightly undulating roads in the second half of the parcours.
Everyone was thinking about the complicated final few kilometres, and the racing really began when Machado - the last survivor from the break - was swallowed up with just under 6km to go. Plenty of teams showed an interest but none imposed themselves like Van Poppel’s LottoNL. They put four men on the front in the final two kilometres and made sure they were in pole position coming all the way round that roundabout inside the final kilometre. They were unable to hold it, however, as Bora took over for Sagan in the last several hundred metres.
On a finish such as this there’s always someone who tries to spring a surprise and here it was Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) who opened up his effort with still 300 metres to go. Sagan was the one who set off to close the gap, and while he had relatively little struggle in doing so, Valverde was better positioned for a late charge. He started his effort four wheels back and was able to come past Sagan at the last.
The big summit finish at La Covatilla on Sunday has loomed large over the first week of the Vuelta, and Valverde, who came into this Vuelta as a so-called ‘free agent’ but is clearly in great shape, may just have his eyes on the red jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:35:54
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|15
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|27
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|32
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|35
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|38
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|41
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|42
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|43
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|44
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|45
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:15
|54
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:19
|56
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|57
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|58
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|59
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|64
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|65
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:39
|67
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:42
|68
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:51
|69
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:52
|70
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:57
|71
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|72
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:03
|73
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|74
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:20
|75
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|77
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|79
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|84
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|85
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|87
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|88
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:27
|89
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|91
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:32
|92
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|95
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|98
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|99
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|100
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:41
|102
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:45
|103
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:47
|104
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:50
|105
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|106
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:52
|107
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:53
|108
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|109
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|110
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:02
|112
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:05
|114
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:13
|115
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:26
|117
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|118
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|119
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:28
|120
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|121
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:30
|122
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:33
|124
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:39
|126
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|128
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:41
|129
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:48
|130
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|131
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|133
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|134
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|135
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|137
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|138
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|139
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:02
|140
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|141
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:14
|142
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:15
|143
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|144
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|145
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|146
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|147
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:54
|149
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:04:05
|150
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:37
|151
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|152
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|153
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|154
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|155
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|156
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|157
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:23
|158
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|159
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:05:25
|160
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|161
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|162
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|163
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:16
|164
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:27
|165
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:44
|166
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|167
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|169
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|170
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|171
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:01
|172
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:53
|173
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|174
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:27
|175
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|pts
|2
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|4
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|8
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|pts
|2
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain - Merida
|13:47:42
|2
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|3
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|7
|Team Dimension Data
|8
|Bmc Racing Team
|13:48:08
|9
|Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|13:48:14
|10
|Burgos Bh
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|13
|Mitchelton - Scott
|13:48:24
|14
|Uae Team Emirates
|13:48:29
|15
|Quick - Step Floors
|13:48:45
|16
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|13:48:53
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|13:49:02
|18
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Groupama - Fdj
|21
|Team Sunweb
|13:49:05
|22
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|13:49:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31:20:34
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:48
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:51
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:06
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:11
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:18
|10
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:23
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:26
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:28
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:29
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:34
|16
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:46
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:50
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:08
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:25
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:56
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:28
|22
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:45
|23
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:50
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:07
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:35
|26
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:06:34
|27
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:39
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:54
|29
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:59
|30
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:02
|31
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:00
|32
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:09:57
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:06
|34
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:46
|35
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:11:46
|36
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:06
|37
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:10
|38
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:44
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:48
|40
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:05
|41
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:08
|42
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:13:24
|43
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:46
|44
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:21
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:29
|46
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:20
|47
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:52
|48
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:53
|49
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:52
|50
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:18:35
|51
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:53
|52
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:56
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:07
|54
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:19:21
|55
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:19
|56
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:36
|57
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:28
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:23:30
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:23:48
|60
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:55
|61
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:24:30
|62
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:30
|63
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:56
|64
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:15
|65
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:31
|66
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:57
|67
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:27:28
|68
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:04
|69
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:28:17
|70
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:40
|71
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:05
|72
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:29:24
|73
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:29:36
|74
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:29:42
|75
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:44
|76
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:45
|77
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:29:49
|78
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:55
|80
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:05
|81
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:24
|82
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:04
|83
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:18
|84
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:03
|85
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:33:47
|86
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:24
|87
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:05
|88
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:36:35
|89
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:51
|90
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:37:31
|91
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:38:12
|92
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:58
|93
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:00
|94
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:39:02
|95
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:49
|96
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:10
|97
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:39
|98
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:53
|99
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:43
|100
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:17
|101
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:44:04
|102
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:21
|103
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:49
|104
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:22
|105
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:46:30
|106
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:46:58
|107
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:47:17
|108
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:47:28
|109
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:36
|110
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:47:54
|111
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:47:59
|112
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:17
|113
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:49:17
|114
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:49:57
|115
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:50:19
|116
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:50:49
|117
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:04
|118
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:51:39
|119
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:06
|120
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:52:31
|121
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:52:35
|122
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:06
|123
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:53:13
|124
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|125
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:53:27
|126
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:53:32
|127
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:43
|128
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|129
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:17
|130
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:55:33
|131
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:55:47
|132
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:56:14
|133
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:51
|134
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:56:54
|135
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:57:12
|136
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:57:37
|137
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:10
|138
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:58:22
|139
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:58:53
|140
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:58:54
|141
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:59:37
|142
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:48
|143
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:54
|144
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:59:59
|145
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:00:46
|146
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:00:47
|147
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:53
|148
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:01:44
|149
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:01:52
|150
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:02:10
|151
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:02:17
|152
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:28
|153
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:04:33
|154
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:36
|155
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:04:51
|156
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:05:26
|157
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:05:33
|158
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:05:48
|159
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:06:38
|160
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:07:26
|161
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:07:39
|162
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1:08:01
|163
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|1:09:17
|164
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|1:12:17
|165
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:13:06
|166
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1:15:39
|167
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:15:59
|168
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:16:18
|169
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:16:39
|170
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:16:44
|171
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:18:40
|172
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:23:22
|173
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:28:08
|174
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:29:18
|175
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|50
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|8
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|10
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|29
|11
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|28
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|27
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|17
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|19
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|20
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|22
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|23
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|24
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|26
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|17
|27
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|28
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|29
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|30
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|31
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|32
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|34
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|35
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|36
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|37
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|38
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|40
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|41
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|42
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|43
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|44
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|45
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|46
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|47
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|48
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|8
|49
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|50
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|51
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|52
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|53
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|54
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|55
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|7
|56
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|57
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|58
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|59
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|60
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|61
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|62
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|63
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|64
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|65
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|66
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|67
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|68
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|69
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|70
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|71
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|72
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|73
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|74
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|75
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|76
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|77
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|78
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|79
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|80
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|81
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|12
|4
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|8
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|10
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|11
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|15
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|16
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|17
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|18
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|19
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|21
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|22
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|23
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|25
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|29
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|39
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|65
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|82
|9
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|10
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|92
|11
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|106
|12
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|117
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|126
|14
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|160
|15
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|167
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|170
|17
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|177
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|213
|19
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|230
|20
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|245
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|94:01:12
|2
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:02:07
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:04:09
|4
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:05:53
|5
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:07:06
|6
|Team Dimension Data
|0:10:06
|7
|Team Sky
|0:12:18
|8
|Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|0:12:37
|9
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:18:05
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:23:02
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:24:20
|12
|Groupama - Fdj
|0:24:46
|13
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:27:41
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:04
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:31:00
|16
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:34:39
|17
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:34:40
|18
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:35:20
|19
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:36:34
|20
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:40:53
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:44:03
|22
|Burgos Bh
|0:48:01
