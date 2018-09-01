Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Valverde wins stage 8 in Almaden

Movistar rider trims 10 seconds off Molard's overall lead

Image 1 of 40

Marcus Burghardt 9Bora-Hansgrohe) goes aero during stage 8 at the Vuelta

Marcus Burghardt 9Bora-Hansgrohe) goes aero during stage 8 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 40

Nacer Bouhanni rides in the bunch during stage 8 at the Vuelta.

Nacer Bouhanni rides in the bunch during stage 8 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 40

Matthias Brandle pushes the pace for Trek during stage 8 at the Vuelta

Matthias Brandle pushes the pace for Trek during stage 8 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 40

Astana on the front during stage 8 at the Vuelta

Astana on the front during stage 8 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 40

Andrey Amador relaxes on the front of the peloton during stage 8 at the Vuelta

Andrey Amador relaxes on the front of the peloton during stage 8 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 40

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 40

Peter Sagan and Alejandro Valverde sprint for the line during stage 8 at the Vuelta.

Peter Sagan and Alejandro Valverde sprint for the line during stage 8 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 40

Trek-Segafredo's Kiel Reijnen

Trek-Segafredo's Kiel Reijnen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 40

Scenery along the route of stage 8 at the Vuelta

Scenery along the route of stage 8 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 40

Quick-Step leads the bunch during stage 8 at the Vuelta

Quick-Step leads the bunch during stage 8 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 40

A Quick-Step rider gets refreshments during stage 8 at the Vuelta

A Quick-Step rider gets refreshments during stage 8 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 40

Scenery along the route of stage 8 at the Vuelta

Scenery along the route of stage 8 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 40

The day's breakaway during stage 8 at the Vuelta

The day's breakaway during stage 8 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 40

Luis Angel Mate has time for a fan photo before the start of stage 8 at the Vuelta

Luis Angel Mate has time for a fan photo before the start of stage 8 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 40

LottoNL-Jumbo keeps the top team prize after stage 8 at the Vuelta

LottoNL-Jumbo keeps the top team prize after stage 8 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 40

Alejandro Valverde celebrates his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde celebrates his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 40

Alejandro Valverde celebrates his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde celebrates his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 40

Alejandro Valverde celebrates his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde celebrates his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 40

Alejandro Valverde takes his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde takes his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 40

Alejandro Valverde beats Peter Sagan for his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde beats Peter Sagan for his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 40

Alejandro Valverde celebrates his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde celebrates his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 40

Alejandro Valverde celebrates his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde celebrates his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 40

Alejandro Valverde after his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde after his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 40

Rudy Molard slips on another red jersey after stage 8

Rudy Molard slips on another red jersey after stage 8
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 40

Luis Angel Mate in polka dots after stage 8

Luis Angel Mate in polka dots after stage 8
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 40

Rudy Molard on red during stage 8 at la Vuelta

Rudy Molard on red during stage 8 at la Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 40

The peloton is lined during stage 8 at la Vuelta

The peloton is lined during stage 8 at la Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 40

Scenery along stage 8 at la Vuelta

Scenery along stage 8 at la Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 40

Quick-Step lead the pace during stage 8 at la Vuelta

Quick-Step lead the pace during stage 8 at la Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 40

Thibaut Pinot gets a pic with a fan before stage 8 at la Vuelta

Thibaut Pinot gets a pic with a fan before stage 8 at la Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 40

Rigoberto Uran before stage 8 at la Vuelta

Rigoberto Uran before stage 8 at la Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 40

The breakaway in action during stage 8 at la Vuelta

The breakaway in action during stage 8 at la Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 40

Michal Kwiatkowski in the bunch during stage at at la Vuelta

Michal Kwiatkowski in the bunch during stage at at la Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 40

Luis Angel Mate in polka dots during stage 8 at la Vuelta

Luis Angel Mate in polka dots during stage 8 at la Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 40

Michael Morkov of Denmark at the Quick-Step car during stage 8 at the Vuelta

Michael Morkov of Denmark at the Quick-Step car during stage 8 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 40

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 40

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 40

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 40

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 40

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) claimed his second victory of the 2018 Vuelta a España on Saturday, pipping Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line in a dramatic uphill sprint in Almadén at the end of stage 8.

Danny van Poppel, whose LottoNL-Jumbo team had dominated the tricky final kilometre - which also included a near-180-degree switchback on a roundabout - finished a more distant third.

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) finished safely in the main group to retain his overall lead, though the 10 bonus seconds for stage victory moved second-placed Valverde to within 37 seconds.

“They said it was a hard finish and people could even lose time. My DS told me to get on Sagan’s wheel but I told him, ‘I’m not going to go for the stage today - I’m going to focus on not losing time’,” Valverde revealed.

“But in the end I got on Sagan’s wheel and was able to get past him. I know I’m in good shape but I was surprised with that.”

The 195km stage from Linares to Almadén was one of the flattest of the whole Vuelta, with just one categorized climb in the form of the Cat-3 Alto de Españares. However, the heat - nearing 40 degrees - combined with the distance to make it another tough day in the saddle, made all the more complicated by the finale, which included gradients of four per cent that started biting with two kilometres to go.

A breakaway formed after just a few kilometres, containing Thiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin), Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH), and Hector Saez (Euskadi-Murias). With just three representatives, it never posed much of a threat to the peloton, and the gap was allowed to yawn out to more than 12 minutes.

On what was a largely uneventful afternoon, the peloton never looked like making a mistake as Bora, Quick-Step, Trek, and Cofidis exchanged turns on the front in order to steadily bring the gap down on the lightly undulating roads in the second half of the parcours.

Everyone was thinking about the complicated final few kilometres, and the racing really began when Machado - the last survivor from the break - was swallowed up with just under 6km to go. Plenty of teams showed an interest but none imposed themselves like Van Poppel’s LottoNL. They put four men on the front in the final two kilometres and made sure they were in pole position coming all the way round that roundabout inside the final kilometre. They were unable to hold it, however, as Bora took over for Sagan in the last several hundred metres.

On a finish such as this there’s always someone who tries to spring a surprise and here it was Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) who opened up his effort with still 300 metres to go. Sagan was the one who set off to close the gap, and while he had relatively little struggle in doing so, Valverde was better positioned for a late charge. He started his effort four wheels back and was able to come past Sagan at the last.

The big summit finish at La Covatilla on Sunday has loomed large over the first week of the Vuelta, and Valverde, who came into this Vuelta as a so-called ‘free agent’ but is clearly in great shape, may just have his eyes on the red jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4:35:54
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
4Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
8Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
15Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
16George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
20Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
22Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
27Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
28Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
29Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
30Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
31David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
32Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
35Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
36Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
37Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
38Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
41Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
42Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
43Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
44Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
45Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
48Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
49Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
51Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
53Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:15
54Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:19
56Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
57Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
58Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
59Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
61Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
62Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
64Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
65Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
66Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:39
67Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:42
68Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:51
69Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:52
70Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:57
71Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
72Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:03
73Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
74Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:20
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
77Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
79Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
82Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
83Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
84Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
85Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:26
87Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
88Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:27
89Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
90Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
91Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:32
92Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:38
95Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
96Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
97Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
98José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
99Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
100Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:41
102Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:01:45
103Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:47
104Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:50
105Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
106Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:52
107Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:53
108Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
109Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
110Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:02
112Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:05
114Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:02:13
115Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:26
117Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
118Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
119Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:28
120Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
121Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:30
122Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
123Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:33
124Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:39
126Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
127Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
128Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:41
129Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:48
130Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
131Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
133Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
134Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
135Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
136Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:54
137Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
138Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
139Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:02
140Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
141Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:03:14
142Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:15
143Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
144Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
145Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
146Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:31
147Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:54
149Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:04:05
150Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:37
151Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
152Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
153Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
154Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
155Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
156Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
157Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:23
158Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
159Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:05:25
160Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
161Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
162José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
163Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:16
164Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:06:27
165Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:06:44
166Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
167Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
168Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
169Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
170Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
171Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:01
172Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:53
173Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
174Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:27
175Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNSMaurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - Villanueva de Córdoba - 123.6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH4pts
2Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
3Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1

Finish line points - Parque Minero de Almadén - 195.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe20
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo16
4Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida14
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo12
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott9
8Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
15Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

KOM 1 - Alto de Españares - 82 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3pts
2Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH2
3Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain - Merida13:47:42
2Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
3Bora - Hansgrohe
4Movistar Team
5Team Sky
6Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
7Team Dimension Data
8Bmc Racing Team13:48:08
9Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale13:48:14
10Burgos Bh
11Astana Pro Team
12Ag2R La Mondiale
13Mitchelton - Scott13:48:24
14Uae Team Emirates13:48:29
15Quick - Step Floors13:48:45
16Euskadi Basque Country - Murias13:48:53
17Lotto Soudal13:49:02
18Trek - Segafredo
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Groupama - Fdj
21Team Sunweb13:49:05
22Team Katusha Alpecin13:49:59

General Classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ31:20:34
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:37
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:48
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:51
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:06
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:11
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:14
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:18
10Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:23
11George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:26
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
13Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:28
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:29
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:01:34
16Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:46
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:50
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:08
19Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:25
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:56
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:28
22Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:04:45
23Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:50
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:05:07
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:35
26Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:06:34
27Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:39
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:54
29Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:59
30Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:02
31Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:00
32Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:09:57
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:06
34Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:10:46
35Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:11:46
36Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:06
37Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:10
38Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:44
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:12:48
40Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:05
41Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:08
42Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:13:24
43Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:46
44Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:21
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:29
46Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:20
47Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:52
48Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:53
49Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:52
50Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:18:35
51Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:53
52Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:18:56
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:07
54Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:19:21
55Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:19
56Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:36
57Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:23:28
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:23:30
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:23:48
60Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:55
61Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:24:30
62Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:25:30
63Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:56
64Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:26:15
65Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:26:31
66Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:26:57
67José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:27:28
68Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:04
69Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:28:17
70Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:40
71Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:29:05
72Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:29:24
73Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:29:36
74Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:29:42
75Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:29:44
76Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:29:45
77Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:29:49
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:55
80Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:30:05
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:24
82Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:04
83Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:18
84Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:33:03
85Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:33:47
86Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:34:24
87Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:35:05
88Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:36:35
89Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:36:51
90Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:37:31
91Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:38:12
92Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:38:58
93Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:39:00
94Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:39:02
95Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:39:49
96Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:10
97Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:39
98Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:41:53
99Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:43
100Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:17
101Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:44:04
102Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:44:21
103Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:44:49
104Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:45:22
105Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:46:30
106Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:46:58
107Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:47:17
108Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:47:28
109Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:36
110Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:47:54
111Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:47:59
112Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:48:17
113Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:49:17
114José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:49:57
115Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:50:19
116Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:50:49
117Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:04
118Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:51:39
119Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:52:06
120Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:52:31
121Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:52:35
122Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:53:06
123Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:53:13
124Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
125Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:53:27
126Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:53:32
127Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:43
128Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
129Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:17
130Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:55:33
131Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:55:47
132Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:56:14
133Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:51
134Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:56:54
135Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:57:12
136Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:57:37
137Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:58:10
138Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:58:22
139Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:58:53
140Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:58:54
141Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:59:37
142Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:48
143Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:54
144Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:59:59
145Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:00:46
146Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH1:00:47
147Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:00:53
148Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:01:44
149Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:01:52
150Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:02:10
151Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:02:17
152Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team1:02:28
153Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott1:04:33
154Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:04:36
155Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:04:51
156Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:05:26
157Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:05:33
158Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH1:05:48
159Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:06:38
160Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:07:26
161Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:07:39
162Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors1:08:01
163Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky1:09:17
164Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky1:12:17
165Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:13:06
166Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1:15:39
167Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:15:59
168Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:16:18
169Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb1:16:39
170Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH1:16:44
171Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1:18:40
172Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:23:22
173Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:28:08
174Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:29:18
175Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:43:42

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team76pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe63
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky50
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo46
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors41
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo37
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
8Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida31
9Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale30
10Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data29
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team28
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb27
13Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates26
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
17Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team21
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo20
19Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
20Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott20
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
22Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida19
23Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
24Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors18
25Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott17
26Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team17
27Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
28Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
29Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors15
30Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
31Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias14
32Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo13
34George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo12
35Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
36Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo12
37Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
38Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky12
39Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
40Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
41Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
42Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
43Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors9
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
45Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
46Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH9
47Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky9
48Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH8
49Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
50Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb8
51Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
52Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
53Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data7
54Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
55Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team7
56Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
57Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data6
58Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo6
59Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
60Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
61Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
62Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
63Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
64Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
65Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
66Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
67Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
69Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
70Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
71Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
72Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida2
73Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
74Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
75Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
76Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
77Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
78Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
79Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
80Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
81Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits42pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data12
4Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
6Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
8Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
9Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
10Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
11Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH4
12Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
15Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo3
16Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
17Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
18Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH3
19Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
21Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
22Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
23Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
24Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
25Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combined Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky29
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data39
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott48
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo62
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors63
7Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale65
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale82
9Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale84
10Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott92
11Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo106
12Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team117
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team126
14Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH160
15Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits167
16Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin170
17Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits177
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale213
19Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias230
20Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team245

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team94:01:12
2Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:02:07
3Movistar Team0:04:09
4Bora - Hansgrohe0:05:53
5Bahrain - Merida0:07:06
6Team Dimension Data0:10:06
7Team Sky0:12:18
8Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale0:12:37
9Uae Team Emirates0:18:05
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:23:02
11Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:24:20
12Groupama - Fdj0:24:46
13Mitchelton - Scott0:27:41
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:04
15Lotto Soudal0:31:00
16Bmc Racing Team0:34:39
17Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:34:40
18Quick - Step Floors0:35:20
19Trek - Segafredo0:36:34
20Team Katusha Alpecin0:40:53
21Team Sunweb0:44:03
22Burgos Bh0:48:01

