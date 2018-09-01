Image 1 of 40 Marcus Burghardt 9Bora-Hansgrohe) goes aero during stage 8 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 40 Nacer Bouhanni rides in the bunch during stage 8 at the Vuelta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 40 Matthias Brandle pushes the pace for Trek during stage 8 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 40 Astana on the front during stage 8 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 40 Andrey Amador relaxes on the front of the peloton during stage 8 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 40 Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 40 Peter Sagan and Alejandro Valverde sprint for the line during stage 8 at the Vuelta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 40 Trek-Segafredo's Kiel Reijnen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 40 Scenery along the route of stage 8 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 40 Quick-Step leads the bunch during stage 8 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 40 A Quick-Step rider gets refreshments during stage 8 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 40 Scenery along the route of stage 8 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 40 The day's breakaway during stage 8 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 40 Luis Angel Mate has time for a fan photo before the start of stage 8 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 40 LottoNL-Jumbo keeps the top team prize after stage 8 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 40 Alejandro Valverde celebrates his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 40 Alejandro Valverde celebrates his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 40 Alejandro Valverde celebrates his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 40 Alejandro Valverde takes his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 40 Alejandro Valverde beats Peter Sagan for his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 40 Alejandro Valverde celebrates his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 40 Alejandro Valverde celebrates his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 40 Alejandro Valverde after his second stage win at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 40 Rudy Molard slips on another red jersey after stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 40 Luis Angel Mate in polka dots after stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 40 Rudy Molard on red during stage 8 at la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 40 The peloton is lined during stage 8 at la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 40 Scenery along stage 8 at la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 40 Quick-Step lead the pace during stage 8 at la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 40 Thibaut Pinot gets a pic with a fan before stage 8 at la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 40 Rigoberto Uran before stage 8 at la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 40 The breakaway in action during stage 8 at la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 40 Michal Kwiatkowski in the bunch during stage at at la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 40 Luis Angel Mate in polka dots during stage 8 at la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 40 Michael Morkov of Denmark at the Quick-Step car during stage 8 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 40 Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 40 Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 40 Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 40 Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 40 Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana ahead of Peter Sagan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) claimed his second victory of the 2018 Vuelta a España on Saturday, pipping Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line in a dramatic uphill sprint in Almadén at the end of stage 8.

Danny van Poppel, whose LottoNL-Jumbo team had dominated the tricky final kilometre - which also included a near-180-degree switchback on a roundabout - finished a more distant third.

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) finished safely in the main group to retain his overall lead, though the 10 bonus seconds for stage victory moved second-placed Valverde to within 37 seconds.

“They said it was a hard finish and people could even lose time. My DS told me to get on Sagan’s wheel but I told him, ‘I’m not going to go for the stage today - I’m going to focus on not losing time’,” Valverde revealed.

“But in the end I got on Sagan’s wheel and was able to get past him. I know I’m in good shape but I was surprised with that.”

The 195km stage from Linares to Almadén was one of the flattest of the whole Vuelta, with just one categorized climb in the form of the Cat-3 Alto de Españares. However, the heat - nearing 40 degrees - combined with the distance to make it another tough day in the saddle, made all the more complicated by the finale, which included gradients of four per cent that started biting with two kilometres to go.

A breakaway formed after just a few kilometres, containing Thiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin), Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH), and Hector Saez (Euskadi-Murias). With just three representatives, it never posed much of a threat to the peloton, and the gap was allowed to yawn out to more than 12 minutes.

On what was a largely uneventful afternoon, the peloton never looked like making a mistake as Bora, Quick-Step, Trek, and Cofidis exchanged turns on the front in order to steadily bring the gap down on the lightly undulating roads in the second half of the parcours.

Everyone was thinking about the complicated final few kilometres, and the racing really began when Machado - the last survivor from the break - was swallowed up with just under 6km to go. Plenty of teams showed an interest but none imposed themselves like Van Poppel’s LottoNL. They put four men on the front in the final two kilometres and made sure they were in pole position coming all the way round that roundabout inside the final kilometre. They were unable to hold it, however, as Bora took over for Sagan in the last several hundred metres.

On a finish such as this there’s always someone who tries to spring a surprise and here it was Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) who opened up his effort with still 300 metres to go. Sagan was the one who set off to close the gap, and while he had relatively little struggle in doing so, Valverde was better positioned for a late charge. He started his effort four wheels back and was able to come past Sagan at the last.

The big summit finish at La Covatilla on Sunday has loomed large over the first week of the Vuelta, and Valverde, who came into this Vuelta as a so-called ‘free agent’ but is clearly in great shape, may just have his eyes on the red jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4:35:54 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 15 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 22 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 27 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 28 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 32 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 35 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 36 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 37 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 38 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 40 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 41 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 42 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 43 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 44 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 45 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 53 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15 54 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:19 56 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 57 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 58 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 59 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 62 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 64 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 65 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 66 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39 67 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:42 68 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:51 69 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:52 70 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:57 71 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 72 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:03 73 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 74 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:20 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 77 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 79 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 82 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 84 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 85 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 86 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:26 87 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 88 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:27 89 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 91 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:32 92 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:38 95 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 97 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 98 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 99 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 100 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:41 102 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:45 103 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:47 104 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:50 105 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 106 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:52 107 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:53 108 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 109 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 110 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:02 112 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:05 114 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:13 115 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:26 117 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 118 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 119 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:28 120 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:30 122 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 123 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:33 124 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:39 126 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 127 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 128 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:41 129 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:48 130 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 131 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 133 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 134 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 135 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 136 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:54 137 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 138 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 139 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:02 140 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 141 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:14 142 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:15 143 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 144 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 145 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 146 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31 147 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:54 149 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:04:05 150 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:37 151 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 152 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 153 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 154 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 155 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 156 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 157 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:23 158 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 159 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:05:25 160 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 161 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 162 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 163 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:16 164 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:27 165 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:44 166 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 167 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 169 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 170 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 171 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:01 172 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:53 173 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 174 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:27 175 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo DNS Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - Villanueva de Córdoba - 123.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 pts 2 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Finish line points - Parque Minero de Almadén - 195.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 4 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 14 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 9 8 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 15 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

KOM 1 - Alto de Españares - 82 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 pts 2 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 2 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain - Merida 13:47:42 2 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 3 Bora - Hansgrohe 4 Movistar Team 5 Team Sky 6 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 7 Team Dimension Data 8 Bmc Racing Team 13:48:08 9 Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 13:48:14 10 Burgos Bh 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Ag2R La Mondiale 13 Mitchelton - Scott 13:48:24 14 Uae Team Emirates 13:48:29 15 Quick - Step Floors 13:48:45 16 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 13:48:53 17 Lotto Soudal 13:49:02 18 Trek - Segafredo 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Groupama - Fdj 21 Team Sunweb 13:49:05 22 Team Katusha Alpecin 13:49:59

General Classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31:20:34 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:37 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:48 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:51 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:06 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:11 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:14 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:18 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:23 11 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:26 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:28 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:29 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:34 16 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:46 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:50 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:08 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:25 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:56 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:28 22 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:45 23 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:50 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:05:07 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:35 26 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:06:34 27 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:39 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:54 29 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:59 30 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:02 31 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:00 32 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:09:57 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:06 34 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:46 35 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:11:46 36 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:06 37 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:10 38 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:44 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:48 40 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:05 41 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:08 42 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:13:24 43 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:46 44 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:21 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:29 46 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:20 47 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:52 48 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:53 49 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:52 50 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:18:35 51 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:53 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:56 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:07 54 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:19:21 55 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:19 56 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:36 57 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:28 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:23:30 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:23:48 60 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:55 61 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:24:30 62 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:30 63 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:56 64 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:15 65 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:31 66 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:57 67 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:27:28 68 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:04 69 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:28:17 70 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:40 71 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:29:05 72 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:29:24 73 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:29:36 74 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:29:42 75 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:44 76 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:29:45 77 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:29:49 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:55 80 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:05 81 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:24 82 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:04 83 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:18 84 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:33:03 85 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:33:47 86 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:34:24 87 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:35:05 88 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:36:35 89 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:51 90 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:37:31 91 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:38:12 92 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:38:58 93 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:00 94 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:39:02 95 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:49 96 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:10 97 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:39 98 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:41:53 99 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:43 100 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:17 101 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:44:04 102 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:21 103 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:44:49 104 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:45:22 105 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:46:30 106 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:46:58 107 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:47:17 108 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:47:28 109 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:36 110 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:47:54 111 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:47:59 112 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:17 113 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:49:17 114 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:49:57 115 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:50:19 116 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:49 117 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:04 118 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:51:39 119 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:06 120 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:52:31 121 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:52:35 122 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:06 123 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:53:13 124 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 125 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:53:27 126 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:53:32 127 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:43 128 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 129 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:17 130 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:55:33 131 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:55:47 132 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:56:14 133 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:51 134 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:56:54 135 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:57:12 136 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:57:37 137 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:10 138 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:58:22 139 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:58:53 140 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:58:54 141 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:59:37 142 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:48 143 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:59:54 144 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:59:59 145 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:46 146 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 1:00:47 147 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:00:53 148 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:01:44 149 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:01:52 150 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:02:10 151 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:02:17 152 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1:02:28 153 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:04:33 154 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:04:36 155 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:04:51 156 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:05:26 157 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:05:33 158 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 1:05:48 159 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:38 160 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:07:26 161 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:07:39 162 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1:08:01 163 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 1:09:17 164 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 1:12:17 165 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:13:06 166 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1:15:39 167 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:15:59 168 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:16:18 169 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:16:39 170 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 1:16:44 171 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1:18:40 172 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:23:22 173 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:28:08 174 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:29:18 175 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:42

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 76 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 50 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 46 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 41 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 37 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 8 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 31 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 10 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 29 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 27 13 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 26 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 17 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 19 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 20 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 20 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 22 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 19 23 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 24 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 18 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 17 26 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 17 27 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 28 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 29 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 15 30 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 31 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 32 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 14 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 34 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 35 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 36 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 37 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 38 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 12 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 40 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 41 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 42 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 43 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 9 44 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 45 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 46 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 47 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 9 48 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 8 49 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 50 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 51 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 52 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 53 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 7 54 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 55 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 7 56 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 57 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 6 58 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 59 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 60 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 61 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 62 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 63 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 64 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 65 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 66 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 67 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 69 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 70 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 71 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 72 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 2 73 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 74 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 75 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 76 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 77 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 78 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 79 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 80 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 81 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 12 4 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 8 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 10 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 11 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 12 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 15 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 16 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 17 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 18 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 21 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 22 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 23 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 25 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combined Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 29 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 39 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 48 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 62 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 63 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 65 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 82 9 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 84 10 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 92 11 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 106 12 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 117 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 126 14 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 160 15 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 16 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 170 17 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 177 18 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 213 19 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 230 20 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 245