Vuelta a Espana: Viviani wins stage 3 sprint
Kwiatkowski keeps the red jersey
Stage 3: Mijas - Alhaurín de la Torre
Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) took his first ever victory at the Vuelta a Espana, beating Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) to win in Alhaurin de la Torre on stage 3. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished just behind the Italian pair to take third place.
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) finished in the bunch to keep his red jersey and maintain his 14-second lead over Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with the rest of the top 10 remaining the same.
After a difficult day, it was a messy finale with no one team able to take control of the peloton in the final kilometres. A number of sprinters tried to go long with Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) launching a move under the flamme rouge. Sarreau was brought back before Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) had a go.
Guided in by Michael Morkov, Viviani bided his time and squeezed through a line of sprinters to get to the front with just under 200 metres remaining. The most successful sprinter of the 2018 season, Viviani looked untouchable once he got up to speed, with only Nizzolo able to get anywhere close to him. After four wins at this year's Giro d'Italia, this is Viviani's fifth Grand Tour success this season and his first at the Spanish race.
"It was beautiful. I have no words, again, for the team. Being the strongest is difficult because nobody helps to pull. It was just Sky working until the end of the big climb. We used Pieter Serry and the young Kasper Asgreen really to pull all day," Viviani explained after the stage.
"It's difficult to control a stage like this but we wanted it, and every time we commit like that, 90 per cent of the time we are in one line controlling. That's being a team. All day we go for one goal. Yesterday we were close with [Laurens] De Plus], and today we were very focused. We didn't know if we would win or not, because with 3000m of elevation gain it's not an easy sprint, but the Vuelta is always like that. I'm really happy. This wonderful season continues."
How it happened
The peloton would descend on Mijas for the start of stage 3 with Kwiatkowski resplendent in red after taking the race lead the previous day. The 178.2km circuitous ride to Alhaurin de la Torre had been billed as one for the sprinters, but with a first category climb and another third category, only time would tell if the sprinters would succeed.
A break formed very quickly, and less than five kilometres in, the status quo would be set for the day. Nans Peters (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierre Rolland (EF Education First-Drapac), Jordi Simón (Burgos-BH), Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis), Héctor Sáez (Euskadi-Murias) formed the day's break. Maté, wearing the mountains classification jersey, had been in the move on stage 2 and was looking to add to his tally of KOM points.
As the six leaders approached the first ascent of the day, the Puerto del Madroño, their lead was holding station at just below the four-minute mark with Team Sky managing the pace in the bunch. Quick-Step Floors would move towards the front over the top of the climb, looking to keep things under control for Viviani.
The pace set by the Belgian team was steady but with little impetus, though the gap to the escapees would trickle down, and by the second climb of the day, the advantage had been cut in two. The classified climbs were done dusted with 90 kilometres remaining, but there was still plenty of short rises between the riders and the finish line.
Rolland was the first of the escapees to lose touch after suffering a puncture, leaving five riders in the breakaway up front. After little action for much of the day, the peloton lit up as the break loomed into sight. Victor Campenaerts and Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), and Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) set off in chase of the remaining fugitives.
As they closed in, Simon went solo from the leading group. Simon was soon caught and the additional riders from the breakaway made it nine at the head of affairs. The gap to the bunch was small and relations in the group would break down with repeated attacks thinning it out out. With 25 kilometres, they had just 20 seconds and an attack from Postlberger would be the final move from the dwindling attack.
Postlberger was eventually reeled in with six kilometres to go as the teams lined up for the sprint finish. Following a very tough start to the day, none of the teams had a wealth of riders and it was ultimately up to the sprinters themselves to get into the right place at the right time. It was Viviani, with help from Morkov, who got to the front as the riders rounded the final corner and showed the rest a clean pair of heels to take his first win of the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4:48:12
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|14
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|30
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|35
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|36
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|40
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|41
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|42
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|45
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|55
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|56
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|60
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|61
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|64
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|65
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|66
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|67
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|73
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|77
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|81
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|83
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|89
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|91
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|94
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|95
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|96
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|99
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|102
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|103
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|104
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|106
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|107
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|108
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|109
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|110
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|112
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|113
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:31
|114
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:34
|115
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|117
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|118
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:12
|119
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:20
|120
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:21
|122
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:24
|123
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|124
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|125
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:35
|126
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|127
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|128
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|130
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:03:33
|131
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:48
|133
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:09
|134
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|135
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|138
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|139
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:01
|140
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|141
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|143
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:50
|144
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|145
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|146
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|147
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|148
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|150
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|151
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|153
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:30
|154
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:55
|155
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|157
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|158
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|159
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|161
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|162
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|163
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|164
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|165
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|166
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|167
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|168
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|169
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|170
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:42
|171
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|172
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:41
|173
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|174
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|175
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|176
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|7
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|9
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|15
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|3
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|5
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|3
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:24:36
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Dimension Data
|13
|Team Sunweb
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country- Murias
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:02:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|9:10:52
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:25
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:28
|5
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:30
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:35
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:37
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:42
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:43
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:45
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|19
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:48
|20
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|23
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|25
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|26
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:56
|29
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:58
|30
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:59
|31
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:01
|32
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:07
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:16
|35
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:30
|36
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:31
|37
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|39
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:40
|40
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:44
|41
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:50
|42
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:52
|43
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:54
|44
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:59
|45
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:00
|46
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:01
|47
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:07
|48
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:14
|49
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:16
|50
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:21
|51
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:22
|52
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:02:36
|53
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:51
|54
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:54
|55
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:55
|56
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:57
|57
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|58
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:05
|59
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:08
|60
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:03:19
|61
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:21
|62
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:30
|63
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:31
|64
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:44
|65
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:47
|66
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:00
|67
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|68
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:05
|69
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:13
|70
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:14
|71
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:33
|72
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:34
|73
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:37
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:40
|75
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:42
|76
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:04:44
|77
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:46
|79
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:55
|80
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:56
|81
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:06
|82
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:20
|84
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:38
|85
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:02
|86
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:12
|87
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:34
|88
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:07:16
|89
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:17
|90
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:26
|91
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:37
|92
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:40
|93
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:41
|94
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:49
|95
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:07
|96
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:46
|97
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:06
|98
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:09:53
|99
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:10:00
|100
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:10
|101
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:35
|102
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:37
|103
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:47
|104
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:11:01
|105
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:10
|106
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:11:25
|107
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:27
|108
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:28
|109
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:34
|110
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:38
|111
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:43
|112
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:48
|113
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:01
|114
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:04
|115
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:30
|116
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:12:42
|117
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:12:44
|118
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:08
|119
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:29
|120
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:50
|121
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:13:56
|122
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:59
|123
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|124
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:01
|125
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:04
|126
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:05
|127
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:17
|129
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:14:20
|130
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:27
|131
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:30
|132
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:14:35
|133
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:38
|134
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:14:41
|135
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:42
|136
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:45
|137
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:56
|138
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:09
|139
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:10
|140
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:16
|141
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:55
|142
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:16:06
|143
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:17
|144
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:28
|145
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:32
|146
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:37
|147
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:42
|148
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:44
|149
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:17:04
|150
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:13
|151
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:31
|152
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:15
|153
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:19
|154
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:20
|155
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:42
|156
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:20:04
|157
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:08
|158
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:27
|159
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:31
|160
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:20:48
|161
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:49
|162
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:26
|163
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:43
|164
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:22:55
|165
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:23:08
|166
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:23:16
|167
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:17
|168
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:32
|169
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:33
|170
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:23:38
|171
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:41
|172
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:55
|173
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:25:18
|174
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:43
|175
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:35
|176
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|43
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|8
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|11
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|14
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|16
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|17
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|18
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|20
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|21
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|22
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|24
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|27
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|28
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|29
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|30
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|31
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|32
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|33
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|34
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|35
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|36
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|37
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|39
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|40
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|42
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|43
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|44
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|6
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|9
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|10
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|9
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|152
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|177
|6
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|196
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|27:33:39
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:48
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:50
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:56
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|7
|Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:45
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:01
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:02:18
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:31
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:44
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:07
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:19
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:52
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:11
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:32
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:44
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:57
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:08
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:46
|21
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:08:12
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:14:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy