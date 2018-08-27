Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Viviani wins stage 3 sprint

Kwiatkowski keeps the red jersey

Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michal Kwiatkowski in red after stage 3 of the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Scenery along the route of stage 3 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Scenery along the route of stage 3 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Trentin grabs lunch during stage 3 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
: Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) adds points to his mountains lead at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexis Gougeard and Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) power the late break during stage 3 at the Vuleta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Quick-Step control the front during stage 3 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lukas Postlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe) tried a late move during stage 3 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elia Viviani celebrates his stage 3 win at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
All smiles from the race leader Michal Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Angel Mate was in a playful mood

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michal Kwiatkowski wears red after taking the race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omar Fraile with the race mascot

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde leaves for sign on

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pello Bilbao (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Laurens De Plus wears the jersey for the combined classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Manuel Quinziato on the start line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thumbs up from Fabio Aru

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Miguel Angel Lopez on the start line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Race director Javier Guillen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nacer Bouhanni signs autographs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lars Boom smiling after an eventful stage 2

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan videoing the sign on

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
George Bennett signs on

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) took his first ever victory at the Vuelta a Espana, beating Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) to win in Alhaurin de la Torre on stage 3. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished just behind the Italian pair to take third place.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) finished in the bunch to keep his red jersey and maintain his 14-second lead over Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with the rest of the top 10 remaining the same.

After a difficult day, it was a messy finale with no one team able to take control of the peloton in the final kilometres. A number of sprinters tried to go long with Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) launching a move under the flamme rouge. Sarreau was brought back before Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) had a go.

Guided in by Michael Morkov, Viviani bided his time and squeezed through a line of sprinters to get to the front with just under 200 metres remaining. The most successful sprinter of the 2018 season, Viviani looked untouchable once he got up to speed, with only Nizzolo able to get anywhere close to him. After four wins at this year's Giro d'Italia, this is Viviani's fifth Grand Tour success this season and his first at the Spanish race.

"It was beautiful. I have no words, again, for the team. Being the strongest is difficult because nobody helps to pull. It was just Sky working until the end of the big climb. We used Pieter Serry and the young Kasper Asgreen really to pull all day," Viviani explained after the stage.

"It's difficult to control a stage like this but we wanted it, and every time we commit like that, 90 per cent of the time we are in one line controlling. That's being a team. All day we go for one goal. Yesterday we were close with [Laurens] De Plus], and today we were very focused. We didn't know if we would win or not, because with 3000m of elevation gain it's not an easy sprint, but the Vuelta is always like that. I'm really happy. This wonderful season continues."

How it happened

The peloton would descend on Mijas for the start of stage 3 with Kwiatkowski resplendent in red after taking the race lead the previous day. The 178.2km circuitous ride to Alhaurin de la Torre had been billed as one for the sprinters, but with a first category climb and another third category, only time would tell if the sprinters would succeed.

A break formed very quickly, and less than five kilometres in, the status quo would be set for the day. Nans Peters (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierre Rolland (EF Education First-Drapac), Jordi Simón (Burgos-BH), Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis), Héctor Sáez (Euskadi-Murias) formed the day's break. Maté, wearing the mountains classification jersey, had been in the move on stage 2 and was looking to add to his tally of KOM points.

As the six leaders approached the first ascent of the day, the Puerto del Madroño, their lead was holding station at just below the four-minute mark with Team Sky managing the pace in the bunch. Quick-Step Floors would move towards the front over the top of the climb, looking to keep things under control for Viviani.

The pace set by the Belgian team was steady but with little impetus, though the gap to the escapees would trickle down, and by the second climb of the day, the advantage had been cut in two. The classified climbs were done dusted with 90 kilometres remaining, but there was still plenty of short rises between the riders and the finish line.

Rolland was the first of the escapees to lose touch after suffering a puncture, leaving five riders in the breakaway up front. After little action for much of the day, the peloton lit up as the break loomed into sight. Victor Campenaerts and Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), and Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) set off in chase of the remaining fugitives.

As they closed in, Simon went solo from the leading group. Simon was soon caught and the additional riders from the breakaway made it nine at the head of affairs. The gap to the bunch was small and relations in the group would break down with repeated attacks thinning it out out. With 25 kilometres, they had just 20 seconds and an attack from Postlberger would be the final move from the dwindling attack.

Postlberger was eventually reeled in with six kilometres to go as the teams lined up for the sprint finish. Following a very tough start to the day, none of the teams had a wealth of riders and it was ultimately up to the sprinters themselves to get into the right place at the right time. It was Viviani, with help from Morkov, who got to the front as the riders rounded the final corner and showed the rest a clean pair of heels to take his first win of the race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:48:12
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
7Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
9Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
14Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
15Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
19Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
21Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
22Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
26Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
29Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
30Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
31Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
32George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
33Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
35David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
37Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
39Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
40Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
41Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
42Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
43Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
44Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
45Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
46Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
48Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
49Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
50Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
51Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
52Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
53Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
55Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
56Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
60Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
61Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
62Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
63Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
64Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
65Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
66Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
67Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
68Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
69Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
72Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
73Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
77Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
78Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
80Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
81Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
82Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
83Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
85Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
86Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
88Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
89Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
90Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
91Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
93Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
94Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
95Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
96Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
97Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
99José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
100Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
102Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
103José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
104Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
105Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
106Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
107Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
108Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
109Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
110Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
111Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
112Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
113Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:31
114Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:00:34
115Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
116Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
117Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
118Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:12
119Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:20
120Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
121Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:21
122Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:24
123Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
124Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
125Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:35
126Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
127Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
128Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
129Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
130Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:03:33
131Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:48
133Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:09
134Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
135Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
136Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
137Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
138Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
139Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:01
140Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
141Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
143Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:50
144Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
145Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
146Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
147Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
148Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
150Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
151Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
152Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
153Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:06:30
154Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:55
155Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
156Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
157Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
158Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
159Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
160Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
161Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
162Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
163Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
164Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
165Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
166Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
167Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
168Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
169Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
170Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:42
171Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
172Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:12:41
173Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
174Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
175Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
176Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:18

Sprint 1 - Mijas 152km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 2 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors25pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe16
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
7Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors9
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott8
9Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data7
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
11Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
14Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
15Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

KOM 1 - Puerto del Madroño 45.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
3Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH2
5Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

KOM 2 - Puerto de Viento 85km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
3Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe14:24:36
2Quick-Step Floors
3UAE Team Emirates
4Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
5Mitchelton-Scott
6Team Sky
7Trek-Segafredo
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Groupama-FDJ
10Movistar Team
11Bahrain-Merida
12Dimension Data
13Team Sunweb
14Euskadi Basque Country- Murias
15Katusha-Alpecin
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Astana Pro Team
18Lotto Soudal
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20AG2R La Mondiale
21BMC Racing Team
22Burgos-BH0:02:24

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky9:10:52
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:25
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:28
5Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:30
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:32
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:35
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:37
12Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
13Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:42
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:45
18Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:47
19Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:48
20Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
23Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
24David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:00:53
25Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
26Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
28Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:56
29Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:58
30Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:59
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:01
32Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:07
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:16
35Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:30
36Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:31
37Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:01:36
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
39Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:40
40Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:44
41Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:50
42Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:52
43Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:54
44Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:59
45Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:02:00
46Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:01
47Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:07
48Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:14
49Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:16
50Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:21
51Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:22
52Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:02:36
53Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:51
54Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:54
55Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:55
56Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:57
57Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
58Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:05
59Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:08
60Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:03:19
61Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:21
62Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:03:30
63Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:31
64Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:03:44
65Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:47
66Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:00
67Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
68Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:05
69Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:13
70Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:14
71Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:04:33
72Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:04:34
73Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:37
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:40
75Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:04:42
76Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:04:44
77Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
78Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:46
79Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:04:55
80Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:56
81Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:05:06
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
83Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:20
84Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:38
85Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:06:02
86Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:12
87Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:34
88Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:07:16
89Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:17
90Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:26
91Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:37
92Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:40
93Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:07:41
94José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:49
95Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:07
96Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:46
97Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:06
98Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:09:53
99Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:00
100Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:10
101Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:35
102Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:10:37
103Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:47
104Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:11:01
105Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:10
106Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:11:25
107Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:27
108Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:28
109Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:34
110Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:38
111Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:43
112Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:48
113Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:12:01
114Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:04
115Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:12:30
116Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:12:42
117Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:12:44
118Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:08
119Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:29
120Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:13:50
121Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:13:56
122Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:59
123Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
124Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:01
125Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:14:04
126Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:05
127Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:14:17
129Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:14:20
130Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:27
131Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:14:30
132José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:14:35
133Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:14:38
134Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:14:41
135Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:42
136Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:45
137Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:56
138Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:15:09
139Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:10
140Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:15:16
141Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:15:55
142Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:16:06
143Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:17
144Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:28
145Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:32
146Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:16:37
147Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:42
148Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:44
149Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:17:04
150Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:17:13
151Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:17:31
152Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:15
153Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:19
154Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:20
155Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:42
156Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:20:04
157Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:08
158Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:27
159Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:20:31
160Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:20:48
161Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:20:49
162Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:22:26
163Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:43
164Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:22:55
165Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:23:08
166Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:23:16
167Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:23:17
168Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:32
169Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:33
170Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:23:38
171Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:41
172Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:55
173Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:25:18
174Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:26:43
175Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:35
176Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:38

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky43pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team29
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors25
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb20
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors16
8Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe16
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
12George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo12
13Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
14Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky12
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
16Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
17Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
18Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
19Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky9
20Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors9
21Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
22Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida8
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
24Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb8
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott8
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
27Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data7
28Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
29Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
30Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
31Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
32Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
33Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
34Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
35Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
36Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
37Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
39Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
40Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
43Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
44Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
4Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
6Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH3
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
9Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
10Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Combined Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky9pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team9
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors19
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale152
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale177
6Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits196

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky27:33:39
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:48
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:50
4Trek-Segafredo0:00:56
5Movistar Team0:01:05
6Astana Pro Team0:01:41
7Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:45
8Mitchelton-Scott0:02:01
9Dimension Data0:02:18
10UAE Team Emirates0:02:31
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:44
12Groupama-FDJ0:04:07
13BMC Racing Team0:04:19
14Team Sunweb0:04:52
15Katusha-Alpecin0:05:11
16Bahrain-Merida0:05:32
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:44
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:57
19AG2R La Mondiale0:06:08
20Lotto Soudal0:06:46
21Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:08:12
22Burgos-BH0:14:19

