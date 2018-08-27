Image 1 of 37 Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 37 Michal Kwiatkowski in red after stage 3 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 37 Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 37 Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 37 Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 37 Scenery along the route of stage 3 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 37 Scenery along the route of stage 3 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 37 Matteo Trentin grabs lunch during stage 3 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 37 : Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) adds points to his mountains lead at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 37 Alexis Gougeard and Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) power the late break during stage 3 at the Vuleta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 37 Quick-Step control the front during stage 3 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 37 Lukas Postlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe) tried a late move during stage 3 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 37 Elia Viviani celebrates his stage 3 win at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 37 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 37 All smiles from the race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 37 Luis Angel Mate was in a playful mood (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 37 Michal Kwiatkowski wears red after taking the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 37 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 37 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 37 Omar Fraile with the race mascot (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 37 Alejandro Valverde leaves for sign on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 37 Pello Bilbao (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 37 Laurens De Plus wears the jersey for the combined classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 37 Manuel Quinziato on the start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 37 Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 37 Thumbs up from Fabio Aru (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 37 Miguel Angel Lopez on the start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 37 Race director Javier Guillen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 37 George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 37 Nacer Bouhanni signs autographs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 37 Lars Boom smiling after an eventful stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 37 Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 37 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 37 Peter Sagan videoing the sign on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 37 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 37 George Bennett signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) took his first ever victory at the Vuelta a Espana, beating Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) to win in Alhaurin de la Torre on stage 3. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished just behind the Italian pair to take third place.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) finished in the bunch to keep his red jersey and maintain his 14-second lead over Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with the rest of the top 10 remaining the same.

After a difficult day, it was a messy finale with no one team able to take control of the peloton in the final kilometres. A number of sprinters tried to go long with Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) launching a move under the flamme rouge. Sarreau was brought back before Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) had a go.

Guided in by Michael Morkov, Viviani bided his time and squeezed through a line of sprinters to get to the front with just under 200 metres remaining. The most successful sprinter of the 2018 season, Viviani looked untouchable once he got up to speed, with only Nizzolo able to get anywhere close to him. After four wins at this year's Giro d'Italia, this is Viviani's fifth Grand Tour success this season and his first at the Spanish race.

"It was beautiful. I have no words, again, for the team. Being the strongest is difficult because nobody helps to pull. It was just Sky working until the end of the big climb. We used Pieter Serry and the young Kasper Asgreen really to pull all day," Viviani explained after the stage.

"It's difficult to control a stage like this but we wanted it, and every time we commit like that, 90 per cent of the time we are in one line controlling. That's being a team. All day we go for one goal. Yesterday we were close with [Laurens] De Plus], and today we were very focused. We didn't know if we would win or not, because with 3000m of elevation gain it's not an easy sprint, but the Vuelta is always like that. I'm really happy. This wonderful season continues."

How it happened

The peloton would descend on Mijas for the start of stage 3 with Kwiatkowski resplendent in red after taking the race lead the previous day. The 178.2km circuitous ride to Alhaurin de la Torre had been billed as one for the sprinters, but with a first category climb and another third category, only time would tell if the sprinters would succeed.

A break formed very quickly, and less than five kilometres in, the status quo would be set for the day. Nans Peters (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierre Rolland (EF Education First-Drapac), Jordi Simón (Burgos-BH), Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis), Héctor Sáez (Euskadi-Murias) formed the day's break. Maté, wearing the mountains classification jersey, had been in the move on stage 2 and was looking to add to his tally of KOM points.

As the six leaders approached the first ascent of the day, the Puerto del Madroño, their lead was holding station at just below the four-minute mark with Team Sky managing the pace in the bunch. Quick-Step Floors would move towards the front over the top of the climb, looking to keep things under control for Viviani.

The pace set by the Belgian team was steady but with little impetus, though the gap to the escapees would trickle down, and by the second climb of the day, the advantage had been cut in two. The classified climbs were done dusted with 90 kilometres remaining, but there was still plenty of short rises between the riders and the finish line.

Rolland was the first of the escapees to lose touch after suffering a puncture, leaving five riders in the breakaway up front. After little action for much of the day, the peloton lit up as the break loomed into sight. Victor Campenaerts and Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), and Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) set off in chase of the remaining fugitives.

As they closed in, Simon went solo from the leading group. Simon was soon caught and the additional riders from the breakaway made it nine at the head of affairs. The gap to the bunch was small and relations in the group would break down with repeated attacks thinning it out out. With 25 kilometres, they had just 20 seconds and an attack from Postlberger would be the final move from the dwindling attack.

Postlberger was eventually reeled in with six kilometres to go as the teams lined up for the sprint finish. Following a very tough start to the day, none of the teams had a wealth of riders and it was ultimately up to the sprinters themselves to get into the right place at the right time. It was Viviani, with help from Morkov, who got to the front as the riders rounded the final corner and showed the rest a clean pair of heels to take his first win of the race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:48:12 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 14 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 15 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 19 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 21 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 30 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 31 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 32 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 33 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 35 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 37 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 39 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 40 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 41 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 42 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 43 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 45 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 46 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 48 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 49 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 50 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 51 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 53 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 55 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 56 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 57 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 59 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 60 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 61 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 62 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 63 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 64 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 65 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 66 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 67 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 68 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 73 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 77 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 78 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 81 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 82 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 83 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 86 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 89 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 91 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 93 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 94 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 95 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 96 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 97 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 99 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 102 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 103 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 104 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 105 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 106 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 107 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 108 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 109 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 110 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 111 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 112 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 113 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:31 114 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:34 115 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 116 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 117 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 118 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:12 119 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:20 120 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 121 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:21 122 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:24 123 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 124 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 125 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:35 126 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 127 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 128 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 129 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 130 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:03:33 131 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 132 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:48 133 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:09 134 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 135 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 136 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 137 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 138 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 139 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:01 140 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 141 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 143 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:50 144 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 145 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 146 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 147 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 148 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 150 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 151 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 152 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 153 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:30 154 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:55 155 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 156 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 157 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 158 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 159 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 160 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 161 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 162 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 163 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 164 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 165 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 166 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 167 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 168 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 169 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 170 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:42 171 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 172 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:41 173 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 174 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 175 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 176 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:18

Sprint 1 - Mijas 152km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 2 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 25 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 7 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 9 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 8 9 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 7 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 14 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 15 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

KOM 1 - Puerto del Madroño 45.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 3 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 2 5 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

KOM 2 - Puerto de Viento 85km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 3 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 14:24:36 2 Quick-Step Floors 3 UAE Team Emirates 4 Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 Mitchelton-Scott 6 Team Sky 7 Trek-Segafredo 8 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 Groupama-FDJ 10 Movistar Team 11 Bahrain-Merida 12 Dimension Data 13 Team Sunweb 14 Euskadi Basque Country- Murias 15 Katusha-Alpecin 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Astana Pro Team 18 Lotto Soudal 19 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 AG2R La Mondiale 21 BMC Racing Team 22 Burgos-BH 0:02:24

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 9:10:52 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:25 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:28 5 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:30 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:35 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:37 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 13 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:42 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:43 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:45 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 19 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:48 20 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 23 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 24 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:53 25 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 26 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:56 29 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:58 30 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:59 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01 32 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:07 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:16 35 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:30 36 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:31 37 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:36 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 39 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:40 40 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:44 41 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:50 42 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:52 43 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:54 44 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:59 45 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:00 46 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:01 47 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:07 48 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:14 49 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:16 50 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:21 51 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:22 52 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:02:36 53 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:51 54 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:54 55 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:55 56 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:57 57 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:00 58 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:05 59 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:08 60 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:03:19 61 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:21 62 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:30 63 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:31 64 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:44 65 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:47 66 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:00 67 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 68 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:05 69 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:13 70 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:14 71 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:33 72 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:34 73 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:37 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:40 75 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:42 76 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:04:44 77 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 78 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:46 79 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:55 80 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:56 81 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:06 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:20 84 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:38 85 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:02 86 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:12 87 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:34 88 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:07:16 89 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:17 90 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:26 91 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:37 92 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:40 93 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:41 94 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:49 95 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:07 96 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:46 97 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:06 98 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:09:53 99 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:00 100 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:10 101 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:35 102 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:37 103 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:47 104 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:11:01 105 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:10 106 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:11:25 107 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:27 108 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:28 109 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:34 110 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:38 111 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:43 112 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:48 113 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:01 114 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:04 115 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:30 116 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:42 117 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:12:44 118 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:08 119 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:29 120 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:50 121 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:13:56 122 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:59 123 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 124 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:01 125 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:04 126 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:05 127 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:17 129 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:14:20 130 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:27 131 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:30 132 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:14:35 133 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:38 134 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:14:41 135 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:42 136 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:45 137 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:56 138 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:09 139 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:10 140 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:15:16 141 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:15:55 142 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:16:06 143 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:17 144 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:28 145 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:32 146 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:16:37 147 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:42 148 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:44 149 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:17:04 150 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:13 151 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:31 152 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:15 153 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:19 154 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:20 155 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:42 156 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:20:04 157 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:08 158 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:27 159 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:31 160 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:20:48 161 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:49 162 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:22:26 163 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:43 164 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:22:55 165 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:23:08 166 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:23:16 167 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:23:17 168 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:32 169 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:33 170 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:23:38 171 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:41 172 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:55 173 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:25:18 174 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:43 175 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:35 176 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:38

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 43 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 29 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 25 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 16 8 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 14 11 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 12 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 13 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 14 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 12 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 16 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 17 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 19 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 9 20 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 9 21 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 22 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 8 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 24 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 8 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 27 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 7 28 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 29 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 30 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 31 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 32 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 33 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 34 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 35 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 36 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 37 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 39 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 40 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 42 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 43 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 44 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 6 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 9 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 10 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Combined Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 9 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 152 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 177 6 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 196