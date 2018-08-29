Image 1 of 50 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 50 Rudy Molard took red after stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 50 Simon Clarke sprays the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 50 Luis Angel Mate kept hold of his leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 50 Simon Clarke happy after his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 50 Astana lead the team competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 50 Clarke was too quick for Mollema and De Marchi in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 50 Simon Clarke on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 50 Michal Kwiatkowski kept his lead in the points competition (Image credit: Tim de Simon Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac) took victory in Roquetas de Mar on stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana as the breakaway won for the second day running. Clarke out-sprinted Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing), who had attacked from a sizeable breakaway with 60 kilometres remaining.

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), who finished in the group behind Clarke, was the surprise recipient of the red jersey, ousting Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) from the top spot. Molard holds a 1:01 advantage over Kwiatkowski with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in third place at 1:08.

After Dimension Data finally broke their drought of WorldTour wins on Tuesday, EF Education First-Drapac were the only WorldTour team left missing a victory at the highest level. Pierre Rolland had come close for them the day before, but it was Clarke who finally did it, adding to his first Vuelta victory from the 2012 race. Coming into the finish sandwiched between De Marchi and Mollema, Clarke used his track nous to take the win by a bike's length.

"It's just amazing. I worked so hard since I last won a stage here, and I just couldn't repeat it. It's taken me so long to get back there and have my stars aligned. Even today I wasn't sure it was possible," said Clarke. "I knew I had good legs, but when you have a breakaway with so many riders, the cooperation is never very good. As we saw, the winning move went on the descent. It was a tricky one to pick. I knew I had good legs and I just had to pray that the moves I was doing were the right ones.

"I grew up on the track since I was 15, it was just like track racing. I know that De Marchi is fast, but it's such a long stage. It's so hard to sprint after that. Even I was cramping when Mollema attacked and I just rode through it. I backed myself. I was so worried they would catch us from behind, but in that situation you just have to be as cold as ice. You've got to be willing to lose to win, and I was and I came out on top."

The stage was constantly in flux as groups split and changed throughout the day. One constant was De Marchi, who was present in almost every attack and ultimately set up the race-winning move on an uncategorised ascent. Clarke and Mollema soon joined him and the trio remained together over the final haul up Alto El Marchal and through the long descent to the finish line.

In the final kilometres, nobody was keen to invest too much in the drive to the line and they were almost caught by Molard and his two companions. They didn’t quite manage it, but Molard would get the huge consolation prize of the red jersey.

How it happened

The challenging opening to the Vuelta a Espana with another lumpy affair from Granada to Roquetas de Mar, featuring two classified climbs. Kwiatkowski was once again in red after defending his jersey on the Vuelta's first summit finish.

After a successful breakaway on stage 4, there was a hotly contested battle to make the escape group this time out. With 40 kilometres of racing in the tank, a large group of 24 riders sprang clear but they too would be brought back to heel. Cofidis rider Stephane Rossetto began another flurry of attacks when he went off the front as the race hit the first climb of the day, the third category the Alto de Orgiva. The Frenchman would soon be joined by another breakaway specialist in Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing) and then Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

The three were brought back but would eventually make it into the 25-man move that went with just over 120 kilometres remaining. Following a furious start to the day, the peloton – which was led by Team Sky throughout the day – was happy to ease up and allowed the break to gain three minutes as they hit the 100km to go mark. With such a large group, it is always difficult to get people to work together and it wasn't long before there were attacks coming from the leading group.

Rossetto and De Marchi were once again the trouble makers in that scenario, with their barrage breaking the group into pieces. The pair carried on together as the riders behind failed to organise a cohesive chase. The accord would finally break up front as De Marchi decided to go it alone with 60 kilometres to go, leaving Rossetto to the sharks on a short uncategorised climb.

It would be another five or so kilometres before De Marchi had any company with Clarke and Mollema making it across the gap. Andrey Amador (Movistar) would be the next to try and bridge over, taking Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) with him. A breathless chase from Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo) saw the chase group now number three.

They too would be reabsorbed by the group behind as the advantage over the peloton grew to over six minutes. Once again, as so often at the Vuelta, it looked like the breakaway would be victorious. Davide Villella (Astana) would be the next to have a go at catching the three out front, bringing the gap down to as low as 20 seconds before being caught by Molard and De Tier. Molard had started the day just 3:46 down on Kwiatkowski and was now racing to take a hold of the red jersey.

As the leaders crested the final climb to begin the long descent towards the finish they had 45 seconds on their chasers with the peloton now 6:17 behind. The gap would increase to 1:20 for the leaders over the chasers by the foot of the descent, while the peloton was at a similar distance to where they had been at the top.

With just under 10 kilometres to go once they reached the flat, it would be a pursuit to the line for all involved. Team Sky had woken up to the possibility of losing the red jersey and had the group strung out in a long line as they tried to take back the one minute needed to keep Kwiatkowski in the race lead.

As the riders rolled into town, the leaders would begin testing each other's legs, putting in small digs to see how the others would react. Their playing would allow the chasers to close them down. However, Clarke, De Marchi and Mollema would duke it out for the win with Clarke taking it in the sprint for the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:36:07 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:08 5 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:58 8 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:00 9 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 15 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:52 17 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:55 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 22 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 24 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 25 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 26 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 29 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 36 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 39 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 42 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 43 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 44 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 45 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 46 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 47 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 49 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 50 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 51 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 52 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 53 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 54 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 56 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 57 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 58 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 59 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 60 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 61 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 64 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 67 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 68 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 70 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 71 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 74 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 76 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 77 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 78 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 79 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 80 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 81 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 82 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 83 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 87 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 88 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 89 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 93 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 94 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 96 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 98 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 100 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 102 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 103 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 104 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 105 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 106 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 107 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 109 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 110 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 111 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 112 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 114 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:06:11 115 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:20 116 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:11 117 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 118 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:13:25 121 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:29 122 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:40 123 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:16 124 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 126 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 127 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 128 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:24 130 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 131 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 132 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 133 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 134 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 135 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 136 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 137 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 138 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 140 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 141 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 143 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 144 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 145 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 146 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 147 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 148 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 149 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 150 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 151 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 152 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 153 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 154 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 156 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 158 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 160 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 161 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 162 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 163 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 164 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 165 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 166 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 167 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 169 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 170 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 172 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 173 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 174 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 175 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 176 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:26

Intermediate sprint - Laujar de Andarax, km. 117.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 25 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 6 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 9 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 6 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 13 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 2 15 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de Órgiva, km. 55 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Alto El Marchal, km. 162 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 13:57:08 2 Trek-Segafredo 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:08 4 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:03 6 Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 7 GROUPAMA - FDJ 8 Lotto Soudal 0:03:01 9 Movistar Team 0:03:03 10 Dimension Data 11 Katusha-Alpecin 12 UAE Team Emirates 13 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Euskadi Basque Country, Murias 15 Team Sunweb 0:04:55 16 Team Sky 0:05:58 17 Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Mitchelton-Scott 19 AG2R La Mondiale 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Burgos-BH 0:07:14

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18:27:20 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:01 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:08 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:11 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:26 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:31 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:38 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:43 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:44 14 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:46 15 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:47 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:48 17 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:49 18 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:54 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:00 20 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:02:06 21 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:01 23 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:29 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:03:43 25 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:45 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:51 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:11 28 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:14 29 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:04:19 30 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:31 31 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:32 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:11 33 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:10 34 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:13 35 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:24 36 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:44 38 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:59 39 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:28 40 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:33 41 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:39 42 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:01 43 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:22 44 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:08:34 45 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:55 46 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:11 47 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:13 48 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:19 49 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:09:27 50 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:28 51 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:48 52 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:59 53 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:10:54 54 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:44 55 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:54 56 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:01 57 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:03 58 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:48 59 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:57 60 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:19 62 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:13:34 63 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 64 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:55 65 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:58 66 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:06 67 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:14:29 68 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:48 69 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:58 70 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:10 71 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:32 72 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:38 73 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:15:42 74 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:10 75 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:51 76 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:18:21 77 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:38 78 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:19:04 79 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:05 80 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:19:12 81 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:20:27 82 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:31 83 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:50 84 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:01 85 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:21:22 86 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 87 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:01 88 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:22 89 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:46 90 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:49 91 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:23:20 92 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 93 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:10 94 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:57 95 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:25:34 96 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:31 97 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:38 98 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:27:05 99 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:42 100 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:27:55 101 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:06 102 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:28:10 103 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:14 104 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:28:20 105 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:28:35 106 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:41 107 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:42 108 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:30:06 109 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:30:20 110 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:39 111 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:17 112 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:50 113 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:34 114 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:42 115 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:27 116 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 117 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:36 118 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:37 119 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:34:12 120 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:34:32 121 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:34:41 122 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:33 123 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:35:54 124 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:35:58 125 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:05 126 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:11 127 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:36:21 128 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:22 129 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:37:07 130 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:20 131 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:38:09 132 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:12 133 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:39:03 134 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:52 135 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:40:42 136 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:47 137 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:21 138 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:41:33 139 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:41:34 140 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:41:56 141 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:23 142 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:42:25 143 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:36 144 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:39 145 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:47 146 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:55 147 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 148 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:16 149 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:43:30 150 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:43:31 151 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:54 152 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:43:59 153 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:44:15 154 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:44:42 155 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:44:47 156 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:44:50 157 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:13 158 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:45:16 159 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:24 160 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:45:31 161 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:46:03 162 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:47:50 163 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:48:17 164 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:48:46 165 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:58 166 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:49:39 167 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:50:28 168 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:51:13 169 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:53:41 170 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:54:16 171 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:54:18 172 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:55:52 173 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:25 174 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:29 175 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:06:08 176 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:28

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 46 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 33 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 4 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 29 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 25 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 10 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 13 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 15 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 16 16 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 18 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 19 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 14 20 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 21 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 22 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 23 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 24 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 25 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 12 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 28 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 29 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 31 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 32 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 9 33 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 9 34 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 35 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 36 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 8 37 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 39 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 40 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 8 41 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 42 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 7 43 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 7 44 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 45 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 46 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 6 47 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 48 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 49 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 50 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 51 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 52 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 53 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 54 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 55 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 56 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 57 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 58 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 59 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 60 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 2 61 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 62 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1 63 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 64 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 65 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 66 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 12 4 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 8 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 10 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 12 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 13 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 15 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 16 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 17 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 18 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combined Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 17 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 27 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 46 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 51 6 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 51 7 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 55 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 64 9 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 10 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 108 11 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 12 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 13 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 195