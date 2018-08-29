Vuelta a Espana: Simon Clarke wins stage 5
Molard moves into race lead as breakaway sticks again
Stage 5: Granada - Roquetas de Mar
Simon Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac) took victory in Roquetas de Mar on stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana as the breakaway won for the second day running. Clarke out-sprinted Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing), who had attacked from a sizeable breakaway with 60 kilometres remaining.
Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), who finished in the group behind Clarke, was the surprise recipient of the red jersey, ousting Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) from the top spot. Molard holds a 1:01 advantage over Kwiatkowski with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in third place at 1:08.
After Dimension Data finally broke their drought of WorldTour wins on Tuesday, EF Education First-Drapac were the only WorldTour team left missing a victory at the highest level. Pierre Rolland had come close for them the day before, but it was Clarke who finally did it, adding to his first Vuelta victory from the 2012 race. Coming into the finish sandwiched between De Marchi and Mollema, Clarke used his track nous to take the win by a bike's length.
"It's just amazing. I worked so hard since I last won a stage here, and I just couldn't repeat it. It's taken me so long to get back there and have my stars aligned. Even today I wasn't sure it was possible," said Clarke. "I knew I had good legs, but when you have a breakaway with so many riders, the cooperation is never very good. As we saw, the winning move went on the descent. It was a tricky one to pick. I knew I had good legs and I just had to pray that the moves I was doing were the right ones.
"I grew up on the track since I was 15, it was just like track racing. I know that De Marchi is fast, but it's such a long stage. It's so hard to sprint after that. Even I was cramping when Mollema attacked and I just rode through it. I backed myself. I was so worried they would catch us from behind, but in that situation you just have to be as cold as ice. You've got to be willing to lose to win, and I was and I came out on top."
The stage was constantly in flux as groups split and changed throughout the day. One constant was De Marchi, who was present in almost every attack and ultimately set up the race-winning move on an uncategorised ascent. Clarke and Mollema soon joined him and the trio remained together over the final haul up Alto El Marchal and through the long descent to the finish line.
In the final kilometres, nobody was keen to invest too much in the drive to the line and they were almost caught by Molard and his two companions. They didn’t quite manage it, but Molard would get the huge consolation prize of the red jersey.
How it happened
The challenging opening to the Vuelta a Espana with another lumpy affair from Granada to Roquetas de Mar, featuring two classified climbs. Kwiatkowski was once again in red after defending his jersey on the Vuelta's first summit finish.
After a successful breakaway on stage 4, there was a hotly contested battle to make the escape group this time out. With 40 kilometres of racing in the tank, a large group of 24 riders sprang clear but they too would be brought back to heel. Cofidis rider Stephane Rossetto began another flurry of attacks when he went off the front as the race hit the first climb of the day, the third category the Alto de Orgiva. The Frenchman would soon be joined by another breakaway specialist in Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing) and then Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).
The three were brought back but would eventually make it into the 25-man move that went with just over 120 kilometres remaining. Following a furious start to the day, the peloton – which was led by Team Sky throughout the day – was happy to ease up and allowed the break to gain three minutes as they hit the 100km to go mark. With such a large group, it is always difficult to get people to work together and it wasn't long before there were attacks coming from the leading group.
Rossetto and De Marchi were once again the trouble makers in that scenario, with their barrage breaking the group into pieces. The pair carried on together as the riders behind failed to organise a cohesive chase. The accord would finally break up front as De Marchi decided to go it alone with 60 kilometres to go, leaving Rossetto to the sharks on a short uncategorised climb.
It would be another five or so kilometres before De Marchi had any company with Clarke and Mollema making it across the gap. Andrey Amador (Movistar) would be the next to try and bridge over, taking Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) with him. A breathless chase from Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo) saw the chase group now number three.
They too would be reabsorbed by the group behind as the advantage over the peloton grew to over six minutes. Once again, as so often at the Vuelta, it looked like the breakaway would be victorious. Davide Villella (Astana) would be the next to have a go at catching the three out front, bringing the gap down to as low as 20 seconds before being caught by Molard and De Tier. Molard had started the day just 3:46 down on Kwiatkowski and was now racing to take a hold of the red jersey.
As the leaders crested the final climb to begin the long descent towards the finish they had 45 seconds on their chasers with the peloton now 6:17 behind. The gap would increase to 1:20 for the leaders over the chasers by the foot of the descent, while the peloton was at a similar distance to where they had been at the top.
With just under 10 kilometres to go once they reached the flat, it would be a pursuit to the line for all involved. Team Sky had woken up to the possibility of losing the red jersey and had the group strung out in a long line as they tried to take back the one minute needed to keep Kwiatkowski in the race lead.
As the riders rolled into town, the leaders would begin testing each other's legs, putting in small digs to see how the others would react. Their playing would allow the chasers to close them down. However, Clarke, De Marchi and Mollema would duke it out for the win with Clarke taking it in the sprint for the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:36:07
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:58
|8
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:00
|9
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:52
|17
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:55
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|24
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|25
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|29
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|36
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|39
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|42
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|45
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|46
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|47
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|50
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|52
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|56
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|64
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|67
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|70
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|71
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|72
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|74
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|77
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|81
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|82
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|83
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|87
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|88
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|89
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|93
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|94
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|98
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|102
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|103
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|105
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|107
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|110
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|111
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|114
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:06:11
|115
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:20
|116
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:11
|117
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|118
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:13:25
|121
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:29
|122
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:40
|123
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:16
|124
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|127
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|128
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:24
|130
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|131
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|132
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|133
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|134
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|135
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|136
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|137
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|140
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|141
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|143
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|144
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|145
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|146
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|147
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|148
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|149
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|150
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|151
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|152
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|153
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|154
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|156
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|160
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|161
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|162
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|163
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|164
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|165
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|166
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|167
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|169
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|170
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|172
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|173
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|174
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|175
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|176
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|25
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|6
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|9
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|10
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|13
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|15
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:57:08
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:08
|4
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:03
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|7
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:01
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:03:03
|10
|Dimension Data
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country, Murias
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:55
|16
|Team Sky
|0:05:58
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Burgos-BH
|0:07:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18:27:20
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:01
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:08
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:11
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:26
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:31
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:38
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:43
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:44
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:46
|15
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:47
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:48
|17
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:49
|18
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:54
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:00
|20
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:02:06
|21
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:01
|23
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:29
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:43
|25
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:45
|26
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:51
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:11
|28
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:14
|29
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:04:19
|30
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:31
|31
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:32
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:11
|33
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:10
|34
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:13
|35
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:24
|36
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:44
|38
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:59
|39
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:28
|40
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:33
|41
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:39
|42
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:01
|43
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:22
|44
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:08:34
|45
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:55
|46
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:11
|47
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:13
|48
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:19
|49
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:09:27
|50
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:28
|51
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:48
|52
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:59
|53
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:54
|54
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:44
|55
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:54
|56
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:01
|57
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:03
|58
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:48
|59
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:12:57
|60
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:19
|62
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:13:34
|63
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:55
|65
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:58
|66
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:06
|67
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:14:29
|68
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:48
|69
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:58
|70
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:10
|71
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:32
|72
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:38
|73
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:15:42
|74
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:10
|75
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:51
|76
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:18:21
|77
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:38
|78
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:19:04
|79
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:05
|80
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:19:12
|81
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:20:27
|82
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:31
|83
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:50
|84
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:01
|85
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:21:22
|86
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|87
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:01
|88
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:22
|89
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:46
|90
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:49
|91
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:20
|92
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|93
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:10
|94
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:57
|95
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:34
|96
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:31
|97
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:38
|98
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:05
|99
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:42
|100
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:27:55
|101
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:06
|102
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:28:10
|103
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:14
|104
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:28:20
|105
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:28:35
|106
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:41
|107
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:42
|108
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:30:06
|109
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:30:20
|110
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:39
|111
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:17
|112
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:50
|113
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:34
|114
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:42
|115
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:27
|116
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|117
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:36
|118
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:37
|119
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:12
|120
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:32
|121
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:34:41
|122
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:35:33
|123
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:54
|124
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:35:58
|125
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:05
|126
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:11
|127
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:36:21
|128
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:22
|129
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:37:07
|130
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:20
|131
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:38:09
|132
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:12
|133
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:03
|134
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:52
|135
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:40:42
|136
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:47
|137
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:21
|138
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:41:33
|139
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:34
|140
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:41:56
|141
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:23
|142
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:42:25
|143
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:36
|144
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:39
|145
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:42:47
|146
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:55
|147
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|148
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:16
|149
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:43:30
|150
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:43:31
|151
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:43:54
|152
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:43:59
|153
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:15
|154
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:44:42
|155
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:44:47
|156
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:50
|157
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:13
|158
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:45:16
|159
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:24
|160
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:45:31
|161
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:46:03
|162
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:47:50
|163
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:48:17
|164
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:48:46
|165
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:58
|166
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:49:39
|167
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:50:28
|168
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:51:13
|169
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:53:41
|170
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:54:16
|171
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:54:18
|172
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:55:52
|173
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:25
|174
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:57:29
|175
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:06:08
|176
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|46
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|29
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|28
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|10
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|13
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|15
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|16
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|18
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|19
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|21
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|22
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|23
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|24
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|25
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|26
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|28
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|29
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|31
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|32
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|33
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|34
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|35
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|36
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|37
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|39
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|40
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|41
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|42
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|43
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|7
|44
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|45
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|46
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|47
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|48
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|49
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|50
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|51
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|52
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|53
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|54
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|55
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|56
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|57
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|58
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|59
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|60
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|61
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|62
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|63
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|64
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|65
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|66
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|12
|4
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|8
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|10
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|12
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|13
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|16
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|17
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|18
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|17
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|27
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|51
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|51
|7
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|64
|9
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|108
|11
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|12
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|13
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|195
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|55:21:33
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:04
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:03:23
|4
|EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:35
|5
|Dimension Data
|0:05:07
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:50
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:03
|8
|Team Sky
|0:11:07
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:03
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:10
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:21
|12
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|0:16:48
|13
|Euskadi Basque Country, Murias
|0:17:50
|14
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:54
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:32
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26:02
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:38
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:08
|19
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:30
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:17
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:31:06
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:31:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy