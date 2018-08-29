Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Simon Clarke wins stage 5

Molard moves into race lead as breakaway sticks again

Image 1 of 50

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 50

Rudy Molard took red after stage 5

Rudy Molard took red after stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 50

Simon Clarke sprays the champagne

Simon Clarke sprays the champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 50

Luis Angel Mate kept hold of his leader's jersey

Luis Angel Mate kept hold of his leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 50

Simon Clarke happy after his stage win

Simon Clarke happy after his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 50

Astana lead the team competition

Astana lead the team competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 50

Clarke was too quick for Mollema and De Marchi in the sprint

Clarke was too quick for Mollema and De Marchi in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 50

Simon Clarke on the podium

Simon Clarke on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 50

Michal Kwiatkowski kept his lead in the points competition

Michal Kwiatkowski kept his lead in the points competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 50

Rudy Molard kisses his new teddy

Rudy Molard kisses his new teddy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 50

Enric Mas is is the best young rider

Enric Mas is is the best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 50

The peloton snakes uphill

The peloton snakes uphill
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 50

Simon Clarke puts the pressure on Mollema

Simon Clarke puts the pressure on Mollema
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 50

Simon Clarke leads Mollema and De Marchi

Simon Clarke leads Mollema and De Marchi
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 50

Michal Kwiatkowski lost the red jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski lost the red jersey
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 50

A taxing day in the break

A taxing day in the break
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 50

Simon Clarke celebrates his victory on stage 5 of the Vuelta

Simon Clarke celebrates his victory on stage 5 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 50

The trio of Mollema, Clarke, and De Marchi would go all the way to the line

The trio of Mollema, Clarke, and De Marchi would go all the way to the line
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 50

Simon Clarke cuts a jubliant figure as he crosses the line

Simon Clarke cuts a jubliant figure as he crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 50

Maxime Monfort crosses the line shortly ahead of the rest of the break

Maxime Monfort crosses the line shortly ahead of the rest of the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 50

Simon Clarke raises his arms in celebration

Simon Clarke raises his arms in celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 50

Ian Boswell bandaged up after crashes

Ian Boswell bandaged up after crashes
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 50

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo)

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 50

The peloton cuts through the Spanish countryside

The peloton cuts through the Spanish countryside
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 50

An early mechanical for Alexis Gougeard

An early mechanical for Alexis Gougeard
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 50

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 50

European Champion Matteo Trentin

European Champion Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 50

Vuelta a Espana race leader Michal Kwiatkowski

Vuelta a Espana race leader Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 50

Matteo Trentin collects some ice to keep himself cool

Matteo Trentin collects some ice to keep himself cool
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 50

Vuelta leader Michal Kwiatkowski rides alongside teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart

Vuelta leader Michal Kwiatkowski rides alongside teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 31 of 50

Michal Kwiatkowski wears the leader's red jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski wears the leader's red jersey
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 32 of 50

Peter Sagan and Elia Viviani chat in the peloton

Peter Sagan and Elia Viviani chat in the peloton
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 33 of 50

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 34 of 50

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb)

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 35 of 50

Michal Kwiatkowski sits in the bunch

Michal Kwiatkowski sits in the bunch
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 36 of 50

A battered Ian Boswell after a crash on stage 4

A battered Ian Boswell after a crash on stage 4
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 37 of 50

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 38 of 50

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 39 of 50

Mark Padun and Pavel Sivakov chat ahead of the start of stage 5

Mark Padun and Pavel Sivakov chat ahead of the start of stage 5
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 40 of 50

The jersey wearers line up at the start

The jersey wearers line up at the start
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 41 of 50

Ilnur Zakarin stops to take photos with fans

Ilnur Zakarin stops to take photos with fans
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 42 of 50

Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Floors)

Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 43 of 50

Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors)

Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 44 of 50

Rigoberto Uran does an interview with Spanish television

Rigoberto Uran does an interview with Spanish television
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 45 of 50

Elia Viviani speaks with the press

Elia Viviani speaks with the press
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 46 of 50

Damien Howson (Mithelton-Scott)

Damien Howson (Mithelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 47 of 50

Michal Kwiatkowski riders to the start

Michal Kwiatkowski riders to the start
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 48 of 50

Simon Yates and Peter Sagan at the start

Simon Yates and Peter Sagan at the start
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 49 of 50

Tony Gallopin leaves sign on

Tony Gallopin leaves sign on
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 50 of 50

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott)

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Simon Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac) took victory in Roquetas de Mar on stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana as the breakaway won for the second day running. Clarke out-sprinted Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing), who had attacked from a sizeable breakaway with 60 kilometres remaining.

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), who finished in the group behind Clarke, was the surprise recipient of the red jersey, ousting Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) from the top spot. Molard holds a 1:01 advantage over Kwiatkowski with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in third place at 1:08.

After Dimension Data finally broke their drought of WorldTour wins on Tuesday, EF Education First-Drapac were the only WorldTour team left missing a victory at the highest level. Pierre Rolland had come close for them the day before, but it was Clarke who finally did it, adding to his first Vuelta victory from the 2012 race. Coming into the finish sandwiched between De Marchi and Mollema, Clarke used his track nous to take the win by a bike's length.

"It's just amazing. I worked so hard since I last won a stage here, and I just couldn't repeat it. It's taken me so long to get back there and have my stars aligned. Even today I wasn't sure it was possible," said Clarke. "I knew I had good legs, but when you have a breakaway with so many riders, the cooperation is never very good. As we saw, the winning move went on the descent. It was a tricky one to pick. I knew I had good legs and I just had to pray that the moves I was doing were the right ones.

"I grew up on the track since I was 15, it was just like track racing. I know that De Marchi is fast, but it's such a long stage. It's so hard to sprint after that. Even I was cramping when Mollema attacked and I just rode through it. I backed myself. I was so worried they would catch us from behind, but in that situation you just have to be as cold as ice. You've got to be willing to lose to win, and I was and I came out on top."

The stage was constantly in flux as groups split and changed throughout the day. One constant was De Marchi, who was present in almost every attack and ultimately set up the race-winning move on an uncategorised ascent. Clarke and Mollema soon joined him and the trio remained together over the final haul up Alto El Marchal and through the long descent to the finish line.

In the final kilometres, nobody was keen to invest too much in the drive to the line and they were almost caught by Molard and his two companions. They didn’t quite manage it, but Molard would get the huge consolation prize of the red jersey.

How it happened

The challenging opening to the Vuelta a Espana with another lumpy affair from Granada to Roquetas de Mar, featuring two classified climbs. Kwiatkowski was once again in red after defending his jersey on the Vuelta's first summit finish.

After a successful breakaway on stage 4, there was a hotly contested battle to make the escape group this time out. With 40 kilometres of racing in the tank, a large group of 24 riders sprang clear but they too would be brought back to heel. Cofidis rider Stephane Rossetto began another flurry of attacks when he went off the front as the race hit the first climb of the day, the third category the Alto de Orgiva. The Frenchman would soon be joined by another breakaway specialist in Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing) and then Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

The three were brought back but would eventually make it into the 25-man move that went with just over 120 kilometres remaining. Following a furious start to the day, the peloton – which was led by Team Sky throughout the day – was happy to ease up and allowed the break to gain three minutes as they hit the 100km to go mark. With such a large group, it is always difficult to get people to work together and it wasn't long before there were attacks coming from the leading group.

Rossetto and De Marchi were once again the trouble makers in that scenario, with their barrage breaking the group into pieces. The pair carried on together as the riders behind failed to organise a cohesive chase. The accord would finally break up front as De Marchi decided to go it alone with 60 kilometres to go, leaving Rossetto to the sharks on a short uncategorised climb.

It would be another five or so kilometres before De Marchi had any company with Clarke and Mollema making it across the gap. Andrey Amador (Movistar) would be the next to try and bridge over, taking Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) with him. A breathless chase from Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo) saw the chase group now number three.

They too would be reabsorbed by the group behind as the advantage over the peloton grew to over six minutes. Once again, as so often at the Vuelta, it looked like the breakaway would be victorious. Davide Villella (Astana) would be the next to have a go at catching the three out front, bringing the gap down to as low as 20 seconds before being caught by Molard and De Tier. Molard had started the day just 3:46 down on Kwiatkowski and was now racing to take a hold of the red jersey.

As the leaders crested the final climb to begin the long descent towards the finish they had 45 seconds on their chasers with the peloton now 6:17 behind. The gap would increase to 1:20 for the leaders over the chasers by the foot of the descent, while the peloton was at a similar distance to where they had been at the top.

With just under 10 kilometres to go once they reached the flat, it would be a pursuit to the line for all involved. Team Sky had woken up to the possibility of losing the red jersey and had the group strung out in a long line as they tried to take back the one minute needed to keep Kwiatkowski in the race lead.

As the riders rolled into town, the leaders would begin testing each other's legs, putting in small digs to see how the others would react. Their playing would allow the chasers to close them down. However, Clarke, De Marchi and Mollema would duke it out for the win with Clarke taking it in the sprint for the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:36:07
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
4Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:08
5Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
6Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:58
8Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:00
9Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
13Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
14Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
15Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:52
17Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
18Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
20Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:04:55
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
22Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
24Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
25David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
26Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
27Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
29Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
33Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
36Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
37Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
39Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
40Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
42Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
43Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
44Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
45Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
46Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
47Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
49Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
50Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
51Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
52Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
53Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
54Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
56Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
57Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
58Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
59Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
60Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
61Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
64Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
65Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
66Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
67Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
68George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
69Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
70Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
71Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
72Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
73Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
74Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
76Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
77Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
78Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
79Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
81Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
82Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
83José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
84Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
87Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
88Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
89Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
90Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
93Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
94Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
96Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
98Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
99Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
100Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
101Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
102Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
103Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
104Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
105Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
106Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
107Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
109Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
110Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
111Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
112Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
114José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:06:11
115Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:20
116Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:11
117Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
118Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
120Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:13:25
121Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:29
122Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:40
123Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:17:16
124Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
126Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
127Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
128Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:17:24
130Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
131Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
132Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
133Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
134Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
135Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
136Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
137Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
138Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
140Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
141Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
143Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
144Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
145Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
146Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
147Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
148Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
149Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
150Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
151Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
152Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
153Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
154Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
156Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
157Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
158Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
160Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
161Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
162Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
163Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
164Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
165Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
166Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
167Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
168Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
169Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
170Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
172Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
173Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
174Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
175Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
176Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:26

Intermediate sprint - Laujar de Andarax, km. 117.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale25pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo20
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
4Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
5Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo12
6Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
8Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
9Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data6
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
13Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
14Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida2
15Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de Órgiva, km. 55
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Alto El Marchal, km. 162
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:57:08
2Trek-Segafredo
3Bahrain-Merida0:00:08
4Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:03
6Astana Pro Team0:01:11
7GROUPAMA - FDJ
8Lotto Soudal0:03:01
9Movistar Team0:03:03
10Dimension Data
11Katusha-Alpecin
12UAE Team Emirates
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Euskadi Basque Country, Murias
15Team Sunweb0:04:55
16Team Sky0:05:58
17Bora-Hansgrohe
18Mitchelton-Scott
19AG2R La Mondiale
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Burgos-BH0:07:14

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18:27:20
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:01
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:08
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:11
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:13
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:26
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:31
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:38
11Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:43
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:44
14George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:46
15Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:47
16Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:48
17Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:49
18David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:01:54
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:02:00
20Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:02:06
21Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
22Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:01
23Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:29
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:03:43
25Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:45
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:51
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:11
28Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:14
29Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:04:19
30Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:31
31Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:32
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:11
33Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:10
34Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:13
35Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:24
36Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
37Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:44
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:59
39Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:28
40Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:33
41Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:39
42Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:08:01
43Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:22
44Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:08:34
45Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:55
46Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:09:11
47Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:13
48Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:19
49Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:09:27
50Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:28
51Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:48
52Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:59
53Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:10:54
54Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:44
55Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:54
56Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:01
57Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:03
58Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:12:48
59Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:12:57
60Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:19
62Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:13:34
63Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
64Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:55
65Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:13:58
66Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:06
67Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:14:29
68Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:48
69Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:58
70Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:10
71Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:15:32
72Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:38
73Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:15:42
74Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:10
75Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:17:51
76Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:18:21
77Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:38
78Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:19:04
79Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:05
80Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:19:12
81Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:20:27
82Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:31
83Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:50
84Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:01
85José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:21:22
86Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
87Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:22:01
88Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:22
89Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:46
90Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:49
91Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:23:20
92Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
93José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:10
94Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:57
95Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:25:34
96Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:31
97Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:38
98Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:27:05
99Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:42
100Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:27:55
101Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:06
102Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:28:10
103Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:28:14
104Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:28:20
105Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:28:35
106Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:29:41
107Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:42
108Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:30:06
109Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:30:20
110Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:30:39
111Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:17
112Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:50
113Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:32:34
114Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:42
115Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:27
116Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
117Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:36
118Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:37
119Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:34:12
120Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:32
121Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:34:41
122Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:35:33
123Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:35:54
124Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:35:58
125Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:05
126Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:11
127Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:36:21
128Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:22
129Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:37:07
130Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:20
131Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:38:09
132Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:38:12
133Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:39:03
134Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:52
135Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:40:42
136Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:47
137Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:21
138Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:41:33
139Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:41:34
140Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:41:56
141Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:23
142Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:42:25
143Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:36
144Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:39
145Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:42:47
146Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:55
147Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
148Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:43:16
149Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:43:30
150Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:43:31
151Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:43:54
152Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:43:59
153Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:15
154Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:44:42
155Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:44:47
156Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:44:50
157Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:45:13
158Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:45:16
159Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:45:24
160Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:31
161Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:46:03
162Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:47:50
163Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:48:17
164Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:48:46
165Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:58
166Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:49:39
167Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:50:28
168Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:51:13
169Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:53:41
170Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:54:16
171Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:54:18
172Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:55:52
173Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:25
174Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:57:29
175Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:06:08
176Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:28

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky46pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team33
3Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale30
4Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data29
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team28
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors25
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb20
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo20
10Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
13Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
15Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors16
16Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe16
18Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
19Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14
20George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo12
21Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
22Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo12
23Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
24Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
25Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky12
26Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
28Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
29Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
31Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH9
32Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky9
33Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors9
34Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
35Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
36Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida8
37Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb8
39Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
40Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott8
41Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
42Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data7
43Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team7
44Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
45Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
46Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data6
47Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
48Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
49Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
50Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
51Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
52Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
53Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
54Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
55Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
56Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
57Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
58Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
59Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
60Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida2
61Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
62Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1
63Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
64Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
65Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
66Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits36pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data12
4Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
6Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
8Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
10Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
11Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
12Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
13Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH3
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
15Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
16Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
17Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
18Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combined Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky17
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data27
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo46
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors51
6Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale51
7Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale55
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale64
9Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team99
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team108
11Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits126
12Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits141
13Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale195

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team55:21:33
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:04
3Movistar Team0:03:23
4EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:35
5Dimension Data0:05:07
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:50
7Bahrain-Merida0:08:03
8Team Sky0:11:07
9AG2R La Mondiale0:12:03
10UAE Team Emirates0:12:10
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:21
12GROUPAMA - FDJ0:16:48
13Euskadi Basque Country, Murias0:17:50
14Mitchelton-Scott0:19:54
15BMC Racing Team0:22:32
16Lotto Soudal0:26:02
17Katusha-Alpecin0:26:38
18Trek-Segafredo0:27:08
19Quick-Step Floors0:27:30
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:17
21Team Sunweb0:31:06
22Burgos-BH0:31:36

