Image 1 of 43 Michael Woods reacts to winning stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 43 Michael Woods reacts to winning stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 43 Adam Yates leads brother Simon during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 43 Michael Woods on the Vuelta a Espana podium after winning stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 43 Michael Woods in a traditional Basque hat after winning stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 43 Michael Woods wins stage 17 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 43 Wilco Kelderman climbs to Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 43 Steven Kruijswijk lost time to his GC rivals on the climb to Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 43 Nairo Quintana lost time to his GC rivals on the climb to Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 43 Michael Woods celebrates on the Vuelta podium after winning stage 17 in Balcón de Bizkaia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 43 Rafal Majka climbs toward Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 43 Fabio Aru's kit shows the damage from a crash during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 43 Alejandro Valverde climbs with the GC group during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 43 Miguel Angel Lopez climbs Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 43 Michael Woods on the Vuelta a Espana podium after winning stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 43 Nairo Quintana slipped further down the general classification on stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 43 Michael Woods wins stage 17 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 43 Dylan Teuns clombs durng stage 17 at the Vuleta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 43 Michael Woods climbs toward victory during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 43 Simon Yates climbs to Balcón de Bizkaia at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 43 Michael Woods wins stage 17 of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 43 Michael Woods shows the pain of his effort to win stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali climbs to Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 43 Dylan Teuns finished second on stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 43 Spectators line the route to Balcon de Bizkaia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 43 Pieter Serry climbs Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 43 Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 43 Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 43 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 43 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 43 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 43 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 43 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 43 Basque fans on stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 43 Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 43 Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 43 Stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana going up! (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 43 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 40 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 41 of 43 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in the escape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 42 of 43 Michael Woods (EF-Drapac) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 43 of 43 Riders head out for stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac) won stage 17 of the Vuelta a España atop Alto del Balcón de Bizkaia, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) suffered a seemingly critical blow to his chances of overall victory in the Basque Country. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the red jersey, but Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) signalled his intentions by reducing the Briton’s lead to 25 seconds.

Woods was part of the large, day-long break that fought out the stage win on the final climb, and the Canadian entered the mist-shrouded closing kilometre in a group with Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing), David de la Cruz (Team Sky) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Woods launched his first attack with a little under 800 metres to go, and then kicked once again after Teuns had responded to that move with an acceleration of his own. As the gradient reared up to 18 per cent, Woods managed to edge his way clear, and though Teuns would stalk him to the line, the EF-Drapac rider held on to claim stage victory by five seconds. De la Cruz took third at 10 seconds, with Majka a further three seconds back in fourth.

“It's hard to describe, I won, there were so many people on the side of the road screaming. My directeur Juanma was on the radio and he said, 'Do this for your family,'” Woods said afterwards. “My wife and I, my wife had a stillbirth two months ago. We lost the little guy, his name was Hunter. The whole time I was going up the climb I was thinking of him I wanted to win so bad for him and I did.”

The 26-man break – which also included Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) – reached the base of the steep final climb with a lead of four minutes over the bunch, meaning that the day was neatly broken into two distinct races within a race. Up ahead, Woods won a keenly contested fight for stage honours. Behind, the battle for the general classification was no less intense.

Astana set a fierce tempo at the base of the 7km ascent in support of Miguel Angel Lopez, and even before the Colombian’s inevitable acceleration, Pello Bilbao’s stint of pace-making had distanced Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac). Midway up the climb, Valverde launched a rasping attack, with Adam Yates leading the response on behalf of his brother Simon. The Briton then took over on the front of the group, and his stinging pace saw Quintana lose contact.

Quintana initially battled to remain within sight of his rivals, but his pedalling was increasingly leaden, and the gap yawned open as the road narrowed and the gradient stiffened in the final 3km. An attack from Lopez inside the final 2km stretched that gap still further.

Lopez’s telegraphed acceleration failed to discommode Yates, however, as the Briton was promptly onto his wheel. As the dwindling red jersey group reached the searing gradients in the final kilometre, Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) and Valverde showed themselves to be the strongmen of the group. They emerged from the gloom to cross the line 2:40 down on Woods, while Yates came home eight seconds behind them with Lopez in his wake.

After his travails earlier on the climb, Quintana finished on a note of defiance, accelerating to catch Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) at the line, but he still came in 3:44 down on the stage and more than a minute behind his teammate Valverde. In the overall standings, Quintana is now sixth at 2:11, his hopes of Vuelta victory seemingly over.

“I just didn't have any strength,” Quintana admitted. “I lost time today, but the important thing is Alejandro is still there."

Valverde lies second overall, 25 seconds behind Yates, while Mas moves up to third at 1:22. Lopez is fourth at 1:36, with Kruijswijk a further 12 seconds back in fifth. It was a trying day for Pinot, who dropped to ninth overall, 5:31 off the pace. Yates lost some ground to Valverde, but the gains he made elsewhere meant that he was satisfied with his day’s work.

“Of course, I would have liked not to have lost time, but those two guys in front of me were very strong there in the final,” Yates said. “I did a good ride and I'm happy with what I did. Adam was there with me for the entire climb, he did a really good job. Today was the day I was most worried about, so I'm happy to have it over with.”

How it unfolded

While the GC battle would ultimately be focused on the stiff final climb to Balcon de Bizkaia, the day’s opening difficulty, the Alto de la Arboleda, proved pivotal to the fight for stage victory. After a flurry of attacks on the climb, a break of 26 riders forged its way clear, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) among their number.

The 2010 Vuelta winner was joined in the move by Alexandre Geniez (AG2R-La Mondiale), Omar Fraile (Astana), Alessandro De Marchi, Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team), Rafal Majka, Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-hansgrohe), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Andrey Amador (Movistar Team), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data), Simon Clarke, Michael Woods (Education First-Drapac), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), David De La Cruz, Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky), Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Cristian Rodríguez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jesus Herrada, Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Franco Pellizotti (Bahrain-Merida), Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) and Jose Mendes (Burgos-BH).

Only three teams – Groupama-FDJ, Mitchelton-Scott and LottoNL-Jumbo – were not represented in the break, which meant the escapees were always likely to be handed considerable freedom. De Gendt led them over the top of the Arboleda and over the other side, they steadily stretched their lead out to eight minutes.

De Gendt’s stint in the break on the rugged terrain of the Basque Country was enough to put him into the king of the mountains as he led the break over each of the day’s five ascents ahead of the concluding haul to the finish. Mitchelton-Scott were more than happy to grant the break its freedom, and it was only when Astana took up the reins in the final hour of racing that the gap began to come down with any urgency.

The run-in to the final climb saw Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates) crash in the main peloton on a sweeping descent, but though bloodied and bruised, the Italian quickly remounted. Up ahead, Simon Clarke was the first of the escapees to attack on the Alto del Balcón de Bizkaia, and after he was brought back, Alessandro De Marchi stretched things out on behalf of his BMC teammate Teuns.

The upper reaches of the climb proved decisive, however, as De la Cruz produced a spell of forcing that saw all bar Woods, Majka and Teuns distanced. That quartet led into the final 2km, and with a shade over a kilometre to go, De la Cruz underlined his strength with a determined attack, but he would pay a price for that effort in the final kilometre, as Woods emerged from the mist to claim the honours.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:09:48 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:10 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:13 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:38 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 7 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:48 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 9 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:55 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:48 11 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:51 13 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:57 14 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:40 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:44 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:48 18 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:50 19 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 20 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:53 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:08 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:44 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 24 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:53 25 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:09 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:10 27 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:20 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:33 29 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:55 30 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:17 31 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:05:22 32 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:26 33 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 34 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:05:30 36 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:05:41 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:48 38 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:06 39 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:06:17 40 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:19 41 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:30 42 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:40 43 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:20 44 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:34 45 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:37 46 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:45 47 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:08:26 48 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:28 49 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:45 50 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:04 51 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 52 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:39 54 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 55 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:10:48 56 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 57 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:50 58 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 59 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:55 61 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:20 62 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:24 63 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:30 64 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 65 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:56 67 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:57 68 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:10 69 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:31 70 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:19 71 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:26 72 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 73 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:29 74 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:36 75 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 76 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 77 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 79 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:00 81 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:03 82 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:12 83 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:14 84 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 85 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 86 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:14:33 87 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:59 88 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:17:17 89 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:18 92 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:30 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 94 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:18:37 95 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:46 96 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:48 97 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 99 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 100 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 103 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 104 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:13 105 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:20:27 106 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 107 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:59 108 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:14 109 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:19 110 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:35 111 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:22:12 112 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:17 113 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:34 114 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:22:36 115 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:41 117 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 118 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:44 119 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 120 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:58 121 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 122 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:02 123 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:23:15 124 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:23:19 125 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:34 126 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 127 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 128 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:24:03 129 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 130 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 131 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 132 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 133 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 134 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 135 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 136 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 137 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 138 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 139 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 140 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 141 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 143 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:11 144 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 145 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 146 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:24:17 147 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:25 148 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 149 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:29 150 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 151 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:36 152 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:44 153 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 154 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 155 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 156 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 157 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 158 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:52 159 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:30 160 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 161 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:33 162 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:36 DNS Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida DNF Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH

Sprint 1 - Bilbao - 48.7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Finish - Alto del Balcón de Bizkaia - 157 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 25 pts 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 16 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 12 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 9 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 11 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 4 13 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 3 14 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Arboleda - 16.7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de San Juan de Gaztelugatxe - 85.2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Balcón de Bizkaia - 120.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 3 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Santa Eufemia - 136.2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Gontzegaraine - 147.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 6 - Alto del Balcón de Bizkaia - 157 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 pts 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 4 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimension Data 12:37:44 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:45 3 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:09 4 Movistar Team 0:03:26 5 Astana Pro Team 0:03:28 6 Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:06 7 Team Sky 0:04:35 8 Bahrain-Merida 0:04:58 9 Euskadi Basque Country 0:06:21 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:55 11 Team Sunweb 0:09:00 12 BMC Racing Team 0:12:17 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:37 14 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:41 15 Quick-Step Floors 0:12:44 16 Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:12 17 Trek-Segafredo 0:16:46 18 Burgos-BH 0:19:59 19 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:55 20 Groupama-FDJ 0:22:20 21 UAE Team Emirates 0:31:03 22 Lotto Soudal 0:35:22

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 69:05:34 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:22 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:48 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:11 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:09 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:36 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:31 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:05 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:33 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:15 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:09:19 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:27 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:35 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:40 17 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:31 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:00 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:20 20 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:26:28 21 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:26:44 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:34 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:42 24 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:37:08 25 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:37 26 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:39:58 27 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:42:24 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:54 29 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:15 30 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:19 31 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:46:16 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:49:43 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:52:50 34 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:53:12 35 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:56:55 36 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:10 37 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:58:18 38 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:00:02 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:02:09 40 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:02:28 41 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:03:59 42 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:05:29 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1:08:45 44 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:14:23 45 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:15:03 46 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:15:10 47 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:16:37 48 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:18:14 49 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:19:26 50 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:22:21 51 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:23:54 52 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1:24:13 53 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:26:36 54 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:28:46 55 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:28:47 56 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:30:03 57 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:30:06 58 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:31:30 59 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:32:45 60 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:33:58 61 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1:34:06 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:35:26 63 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:35:42 64 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:35:52 65 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:37:44 66 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:38:52 67 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:40:46 68 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:41:21 69 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:41:58 70 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:42:53 71 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:46:51 72 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:46:56 73 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:49:44 74 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:50:28 75 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:52:19 76 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:55:18 77 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:48 78 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:02:47 79 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:05:53 80 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 2:06:10 81 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:06:26 82 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2:08:29 83 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:12:11 84 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:12:44 85 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:15:13 86 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2:17:46 87 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:18:03 88 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 2:18:19 89 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:19:48 90 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:22:38 91 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 2:23:44 92 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:23:57 93 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:24:33 94 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 2:28:19 95 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 2:29:31 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:31:19 97 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:32:38 98 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2:34:40 99 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:39:27 100 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 2:39:48 101 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:43:17 102 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:47:41 103 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 2:49:47 104 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:55:04 105 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:00:55 106 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 3:01:29 107 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:03:37 108 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:11:22 109 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:11:25 110 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 3:11:54 111 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:12:22 112 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:13:36 113 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:16:01 114 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:16:17 115 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:17:19 116 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:17:40 117 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 3:17:50 118 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:19:04 119 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:19:53 120 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:19:56 121 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 3:26:33 122 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:27:25 123 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:27:52 124 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:28:39 125 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:29:16 126 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:29:24 127 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3:30:30 128 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:31:33 129 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:36:34 130 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 3:36:36 131 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3:37:09 132 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 3:39:27 133 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 3:41:41 134 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:43:21 135 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3:44:03 136 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:46:19 137 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 3:46:22 138 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 3:46:59 139 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3:50:49 140 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:55:21 141 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:56:14 142 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 3:56:44 143 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:57:41 144 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 3:59:56 145 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:02:33 146 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:02:38 147 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:03:31 148 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:03:49 149 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:03:58 150 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:05:16 151 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:08:08 152 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 4:08:26 153 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:09:10 154 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:09:11 155 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:15:15 156 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:18:45 157 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:20:17 158 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:22:26 159 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4:25:42 160 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:27:55 161 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:43:01 162 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 4:44:45

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 117 pts 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 93 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 71 5 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 69 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 68 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 66 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 66 9 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 63 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 56 11 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 56 12 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 56 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 55 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 53 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 48 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 44 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 42 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 41 21 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 40 22 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 38 23 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 24 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 25 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 26 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 27 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 28 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 28 29 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 26 30 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 25 31 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 32 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 33 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 34 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 35 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 23 36 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 37 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 21 38 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 20 39 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 40 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 20 41 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 42 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 43 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 44 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 45 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 46 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 16 47 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 48 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 15 49 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 50 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 15 51 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 53 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 54 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 55 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 56 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 58 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 60 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 61 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 62 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 63 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 11 64 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 65 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 66 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 67 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 68 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 10 69 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 70 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 71 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 72 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 9 73 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 74 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 8 75 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 8 76 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 77 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 78 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 79 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 80 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 81 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 82 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 83 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 84 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 6 85 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 6 86 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 87 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 4 88 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 89 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 90 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 91 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 92 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 2 93 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 94 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2 95 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 96 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 97 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 98 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 99 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 100 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 101 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 2 102 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 103 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 104 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 105 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 106 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team -3 107 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA -9

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 60 4 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 56 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 25 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 22 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 17 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 14 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 15 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 7 17 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 19 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 20 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 23 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 4 24 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 25 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 26 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 27 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 28 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 29 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 30 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 31 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 33 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 34 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 35 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 36 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 38 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 39 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 40 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 41 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 42 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 44 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 1 45 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 46 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 47 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 49 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 50 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 51 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 52 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 53 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 14 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 5 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 36 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 39 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 47 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 51 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 52 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 57 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 14 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 74 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 82 16 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 90 17 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 92 18 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 98 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 99 20 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 99 21 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 104 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 108 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 24 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 110 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 110 26 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 116 27 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 116 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 126 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 127 30 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 128 31 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 132 32 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 134 33 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 34 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 150 35 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 151 36 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 155 37 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 38 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 160 39 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 162 40 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 164 41 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 166 42 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 178 43 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 188 44 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 196 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 198 46 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 200 47 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 204 48 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 208 49 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 212 50 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 214 51 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 217 52 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 229