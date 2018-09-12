Trending

Vuelta a España: Woods victorious on Balcón de Bizkaia

Quintana loses ground, Valverde gains time on Basque climb

Image 1 of 43

Michael Woods reacts to winning stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana

Michael Woods reacts to winning stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 43

Michael Woods reacts to winning stage 17 at the Vuelta

Michael Woods reacts to winning stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 43

Adam Yates leads brother Simon during stage 17 at the Vuelta

Adam Yates leads brother Simon during stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 43

Michael Woods on the Vuelta a Espana podium after winning stage 17

Michael Woods on the Vuelta a Espana podium after winning stage 17
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 43

Michael Woods in a traditional Basque hat after winning stage 17 at the Vuelta

Michael Woods in a traditional Basque hat after winning stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 43

Michael Woods wins stage 17 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

Michael Woods wins stage 17 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 43

Wilco Kelderman climbs to Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta

Wilco Kelderman climbs to Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 43

Steven Kruijswijk lost time to his GC rivals on the climb to Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta

Steven Kruijswijk lost time to his GC rivals on the climb to Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 43

Nairo Quintana lost time to his GC rivals on the climb to Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta

Nairo Quintana lost time to his GC rivals on the climb to Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 43

Michael Woods celebrates on the Vuelta podium after winning stage 17 in Balcón de Bizkaia

Michael Woods celebrates on the Vuelta podium after winning stage 17 in Balcón de Bizkaia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 43

Rafal Majka climbs toward Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta

Rafal Majka climbs toward Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 43

Fabio Aru's kit shows the damage from a crash during stage 17 at the Vuelta

Fabio Aru's kit shows the damage from a crash during stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 43

Alejandro Valverde climbs with the GC group during stage 17 at the Vuelta

Alejandro Valverde climbs with the GC group during stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 43

Miguel Angel Lopez climbs Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta

Miguel Angel Lopez climbs Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 43

Michael Woods on the Vuelta a Espana podium after winning stage 17

Michael Woods on the Vuelta a Espana podium after winning stage 17
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 43

Nairo Quintana slipped further down the general classification on stage 17 at the Vuelta

Nairo Quintana slipped further down the general classification on stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 43

Michael Woods wins stage 17 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

Michael Woods wins stage 17 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 43

Dylan Teuns clombs durng stage 17 at the Vuleta

Dylan Teuns clombs durng stage 17 at the Vuleta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 43

Michael Woods climbs toward victory during stage 17 at the Vuelta

Michael Woods climbs toward victory during stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 43

Simon Yates climbs to Balcón de Bizkaia at the Vuelta

Simon Yates climbs to Balcón de Bizkaia at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 43

Michael Woods wins stage 17 of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

Michael Woods wins stage 17 of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 43

Michael Woods shows the pain of his effort to win stage 17 at the Vuelta

Michael Woods shows the pain of his effort to win stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali climbs to Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta

Vincenzo Nibali climbs to Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 43

Dylan Teuns finished second on stage 17 at the Vuelta

Dylan Teuns finished second on stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 43

Spectators line the route to Balcon de Bizkaia

Spectators line the route to Balcon de Bizkaia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 43

Pieter Serry climbs Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta

Pieter Serry climbs Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 43

Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack

Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 43

Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac)

Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 43

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 43

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 43

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 43

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 43

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 43

Basque fans on stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana

Basque fans on stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 43

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) in the breakaway

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 43

Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) in the breakaway

Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 43

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 43

Stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana going up!

Stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana going up!
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 43

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) on the attack

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 40 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 41 of 43

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in the escape

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in the escape
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 42 of 43

Michael Woods (EF-Drapac) on the attack

Michael Woods (EF-Drapac) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 43 of 43

Riders head out for stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana

Riders head out for stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac) won stage 17 of the Vuelta a España atop Alto del Balcón de Bizkaia, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) suffered a seemingly critical blow to his chances of overall victory in the Basque Country. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the red jersey, but Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) signalled his intentions by reducing the Briton’s lead to 25 seconds.

Woods was part of the large, day-long break that fought out the stage win on the final climb, and the Canadian entered the mist-shrouded closing kilometre in a group with Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing), David de la Cruz (Team Sky) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Woods launched his first attack with a little under 800 metres to go, and then kicked once again after Teuns had responded to that move with an acceleration of his own. As the gradient reared up to 18 per cent, Woods managed to edge his way clear, and though Teuns would stalk him to the line, the EF-Drapac rider held on to claim stage victory by five seconds. De la Cruz took third at 10 seconds, with Majka a further three seconds back in fourth.

“It's hard to describe, I won, there were so many people on the side of the road screaming. My directeur Juanma was on the radio and he said, 'Do this for your family,'” Woods said afterwards. “My wife and I, my wife had a stillbirth two months ago. We lost the little guy, his name was Hunter. The whole time I was going up the climb I was thinking of him I wanted to win so bad for him and I did.”

The 26-man break – which also included Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) – reached the base of the steep final climb with a lead of four minutes over the bunch, meaning that the day was neatly broken into two distinct races within a race. Up ahead, Woods won a keenly contested fight for stage honours. Behind, the battle for the general classification was no less intense.

Astana set a fierce tempo at the base of the 7km ascent in support of Miguel Angel Lopez, and even before the Colombian’s inevitable acceleration, Pello Bilbao’s stint of pace-making had distanced Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac). Midway up the climb, Valverde launched a rasping attack, with Adam Yates leading the response on behalf of his brother Simon. The Briton then took over on the front of the group, and his stinging pace saw Quintana lose contact.

Quintana initially battled to remain within sight of his rivals, but his pedalling was increasingly leaden, and the gap yawned open as the road narrowed and the gradient stiffened in the final 3km. An attack from Lopez inside the final 2km stretched that gap still further.

Lopez’s telegraphed acceleration failed to discommode Yates, however, as the Briton was promptly onto his wheel. As the dwindling red jersey group reached the searing gradients in the final kilometre, Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) and Valverde showed themselves to be the strongmen of the group. They emerged from the gloom to cross the line 2:40 down on Woods, while Yates came home eight seconds behind them with Lopez in his wake.

After his travails earlier on the climb, Quintana finished on a note of defiance, accelerating to catch Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) at the line, but he still came in 3:44 down on the stage and more than a minute behind his teammate Valverde. In the overall standings, Quintana is now sixth at 2:11, his hopes of Vuelta victory seemingly over.

“I just didn't have any strength,” Quintana admitted. “I lost time today, but the important thing is Alejandro is still there."

Valverde lies second overall, 25 seconds behind Yates, while Mas moves up to third at 1:22. Lopez is fourth at 1:36, with Kruijswijk a further 12 seconds back in fifth. It was a trying day for Pinot, who dropped to ninth overall, 5:31 off the pace. Yates lost some ground to Valverde, but the gains he made elsewhere meant that he was satisfied with his day’s work.

“Of course, I would have liked not to have lost time, but those two guys in front of me were very strong there in the final,” Yates said. “I did a good ride and I'm happy with what I did. Adam was there with me for the entire climb, he did a really good job. Today was the day I was most worried about, so I'm happy to have it over with.”

How it unfolded

While the GC battle would ultimately be focused on the stiff final climb to Balcon de Bizkaia, the day’s opening difficulty, the Alto de la Arboleda, proved pivotal to the fight for stage victory. After a flurry of attacks on the climb, a break of 26 riders forged its way clear, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) among their number.

The 2010 Vuelta winner was joined in the move by Alexandre Geniez (AG2R-La Mondiale), Omar Fraile (Astana), Alessandro De Marchi, Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team), Rafal Majka, Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-hansgrohe), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Andrey Amador (Movistar Team), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data), Simon Clarke, Michael Woods (Education First-Drapac), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), David De La Cruz, Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky), Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Cristian Rodríguez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jesus Herrada, Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Franco Pellizotti (Bahrain-Merida), Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) and Jose Mendes (Burgos-BH).

Only three teams – Groupama-FDJ, Mitchelton-Scott and LottoNL-Jumbo – were not represented in the break, which meant the escapees were always likely to be handed considerable freedom. De Gendt led them over the top of the Arboleda and over the other side, they steadily stretched their lead out to eight minutes.

De Gendt’s stint in the break on the rugged terrain of the Basque Country was enough to put him into the king of the mountains as he led the break over each of the day’s five ascents ahead of the concluding haul to the finish. Mitchelton-Scott were more than happy to grant the break its freedom, and it was only when Astana took up the reins in the final hour of racing that the gap began to come down with any urgency.

The run-in to the final climb saw Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates) crash in the main peloton on a sweeping descent, but though bloodied and bruised, the Italian quickly remounted. Up ahead, Simon Clarke was the first of the escapees to attack on the Alto del Balcón de Bizkaia, and after he was brought back, Alessandro De Marchi stretched things out on behalf of his BMC teammate Teuns.

The upper reaches of the climb proved decisive, however, as De la Cruz produced a spell of forcing that saw all bar Woods, Majka and Teuns distanced. That quartet led into the final 2km, and with a shade over a kilometre to go, De la Cruz underlined his strength with a determined attack, but he would pay a price for that effort in the final kilometre, as Woods emerged from the mist to claim the honours.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:09:48
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:00:10
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:13
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:38
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
7Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:48
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
9Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:55
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:48
11Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:51
13Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:01:57
14Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:40
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
16Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:44
17Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:48
18Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:50
19Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:52
20Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:53
21Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:08
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:44
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
24Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:53
25Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:09
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:10
27Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:20
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:33
29Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:55
30Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:17
31Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:22
32Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:26
33Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
34Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:05:30
36Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:05:41
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:48
38Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:06
39José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:06:17
40Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:19
41Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:30
42Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:06:40
43Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:20
44Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:07:34
45Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:07:37
46Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:45
47Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:08:26
48Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:08:28
49Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:45
50Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:04
51Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
52Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:39
54Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
55Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:10:48
56Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
57Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:10:50
58Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
59Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
60Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:55
61Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:20
62Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:24
63Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:11:30
64Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
65Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
66Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:11:56
67Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:57
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:10
69Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:31
70Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:19
71Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:26
72Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
73Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:29
74Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:36
75Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
76Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
77Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
78Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
79Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:00
81Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:03
82Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:12
83Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:14:14
84Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
85Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
86Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:14:33
87Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:16:59
88Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:17
89Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:18
92Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:30
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
94Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:18:37
95Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:46
96Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:48
97Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
99Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
100Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
103Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
104Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:13
105Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:20:27
106Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
107Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:59
108Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:14
109Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:21:19
110Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:21:35
111Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:22:12
112Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:22:17
113Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:34
114Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:36
115Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:41
117Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
118Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:44
119Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
120Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:58
121Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
122Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:02
123Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:23:15
124Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:23:19
125Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:34
126Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
127Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
128Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:24:03
129Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
130Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
131Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
133Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
134Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
135Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
136Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
137Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
138Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
139Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
140Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
141Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
143Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:11
144Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
145Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
146Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:24:17
147Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:24:25
148Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
149Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:24:29
150Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
151Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:36
152Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:44
153Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
154Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
155Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
156Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
157Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
158Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:52
159Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:25:30
160Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
161Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:33
162Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:26:36
DNSRohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFMark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
DNFJordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH

Sprint 1 - Bilbao - 48.7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Finish - Alto del Balcón de Bizkaia - 157 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale25pts
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky16
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe14
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin12
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
7Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data9
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb7
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
11Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data4
13Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky3
14Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Arboleda - 16.7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 2 - Alto de San Juan de Gaztelugatxe - 85.2 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
3Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Balcón de Bizkaia - 120.6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
3Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Santa Eufemia - 136.2 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Gontzegaraine - 147.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 6 - Alto del Balcón de Bizkaia - 157 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10pts
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky4
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data12:37:44
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:45
3EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:09
4Movistar Team0:03:26
5Astana Pro Team0:03:28
6Mitchelton-Scott0:04:06
7Team Sky0:04:35
8Bahrain-Merida0:04:58
9Euskadi Basque Country0:06:21
10AG2R La Mondiale0:08:55
11Team Sunweb0:09:00
12BMC Racing Team0:12:17
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:37
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:41
15Quick-Step Floors0:12:44
16Katusha-Alpecin0:15:12
17Trek-Segafredo0:16:46
18Burgos-BH0:19:59
19LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:55
20Groupama-FDJ0:22:20
21UAE Team Emirates0:31:03
22Lotto Soudal0:35:22

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott69:05:34
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
3Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:22
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:36
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:48
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:11
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:04:09
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:36
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:31
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:05
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:33
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:15
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:09:19
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:27
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:11:35
16Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:40
17Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:31
18Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:22:00
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:25:20
20Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:26:28
21Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:26:44
22Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:34
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:42
24Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:37:08
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:37
26George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:39:58
27Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:42:24
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:54
29Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:45:15
30Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:45:19
31Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:46:16
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:49:43
33Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:52:50
34Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:53:12
35Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:56:55
36Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:10
37Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:58:18
38Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:02
39Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:02:09
40Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:02:28
41Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:03:59
42Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:05:29
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1:08:45
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:14:23
45Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:15:03
46Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:15:10
47Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:16:37
48Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:18:14
49Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:19:26
50Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data1:22:21
51Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:23:54
52Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1:24:13
53Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:26:36
54Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:28:46
55Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:28:47
56Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:30:03
57Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb1:30:06
58Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:31:30
59Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:32:45
60Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:33:58
61Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1:34:06
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:35:26
63Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:35:42
64Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:35:52
65Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo1:37:44
66Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:38:52
67Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:40:46
68Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:41:21
69Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:41:58
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:42:53
71Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:46:51
72Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:46:56
73Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:49:44
74Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:50:28
75Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:52:19
76Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:55:18
77Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:48
78Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:02:47
79Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:05:53
80Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team2:06:10
81Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:06:26
82Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2:08:29
83Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2:12:11
84Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:12:44
85Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:15:13
86Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2:17:46
87Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2:18:03
88Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data2:18:19
89Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:19:48
90Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb2:22:38
91Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH2:23:44
92Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:23:57
93Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:24:33
94Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH2:28:19
95José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH2:29:31
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:31:19
97Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:32:38
98Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2:34:40
99Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:39:27
100Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH2:39:48
101Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:43:17
102Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:47:41
103Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH2:49:47
104Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:55:04
105Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:00:55
106Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin3:01:29
107Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:03:37
108Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:11:22
109Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3:11:25
110Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team3:11:54
111Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3:12:22
112Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:13:36
113Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:16:01
114Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:16:17
115Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3:17:19
116Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:17:40
117Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott3:17:50
118Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:19:04
119Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:19:53
120Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:19:56
121Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data3:26:33
122Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3:27:25
123Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb3:27:52
124Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb3:28:39
125Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3:29:16
126Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:29:24
127Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott3:30:30
128Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:31:33
129Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:36:34
130Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH3:36:36
131Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3:37:09
132Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ3:39:27
133Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin3:41:41
134Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:43:21
135Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3:44:03
136Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:46:19
137Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors3:46:22
138Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team3:46:59
139Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo3:50:49
140Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:55:21
141Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3:56:14
142Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott3:56:44
143Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:57:41
144Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH3:59:56
145Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:02:33
146Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:02:38
147Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:03:31
148Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4:03:49
149Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:03:58
150Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:05:16
151Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:08:08
152Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors4:08:26
153Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4:09:10
154Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:09:11
155Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:15:15
156Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:18:45
157Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:20:17
158Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:22:26
159Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4:25:42
160Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb4:27:55
161Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:43:01
162Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo4:44:45

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team117pts
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team93
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe83
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team71
5Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data69
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott68
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors66
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky66
9Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team63
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ56
11Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida56
12Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo56
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo55
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo53
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale48
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale46
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo44
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe43
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team42
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb41
21Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors40
22Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors38
23Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal33
24Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
25Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida32
26Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale30
27Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe28
28Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky28
29Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott26
30Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale25
31Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias25
32Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
33Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
34Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida23
35Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team23
36Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team23
37Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin21
38Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data20
39Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
40Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin20
41Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo19
42George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo19
43Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
44Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
45Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
46David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky16
47Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb15
48Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias15
49Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15
50Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors15
51Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe14
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
53Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
54Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
55Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
56Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
58Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
60Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo12
61Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
62Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
63Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky11
64Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
65Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
66Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
67Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
68Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team10
69Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
70Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
71Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott9
72Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data9
73Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH9
74Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH8
75Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data8
76Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
77Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
78Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
79Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb7
80Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
81Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
82Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo6
83Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
84Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin6
85Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors6
86Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
87Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH4
88Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
89Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
90Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
91Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
92Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida2
93Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
94Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2
95Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
96Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
97Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
98Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
99Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
100Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
101Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH2
102Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
103Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
104Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
105Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
106Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team-3
107Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA-9

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal74pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo60
4Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data56
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale31
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team25
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott22
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky17
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe13
14Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
15Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale7
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team7
17Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
18Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
19Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
20Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
23David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky4
24George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo4
25Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
26Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
27Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
28Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH4
29Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
30Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo3
31Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
33Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
34Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
35Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
36Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
37Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
38Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
39Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
40Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
41Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
42Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1
44Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida1
45Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1
46Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
47Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
48Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
49Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
50Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
51Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
52Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
53Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team14
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ26
5Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data36
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo39
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe45
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team45
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team47
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky51
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo52
12Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors57
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe72
14Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale74
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky82
16Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale90
17George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo92
18Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias98
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo99
20Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors99
21Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team104
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin108
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe109
24Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale110
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale110
26Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott116
27Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida116
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal126
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team127
30Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo128
31Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky132
32Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team134
33Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits145
34Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team150
35Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA151
36Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida155
37Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale157
38Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates160
39Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team162
40Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits164
41Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale166
42Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida178
43Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin188
44Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH196
45Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida198
46Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team200
47Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias204
48Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors208
49Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA212
50Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team214
51Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin217
52Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ229

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team207:31:18
2Bahrain-Merida0:02:19
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:24
4Team Sky0:32:58
5Astana Pro Team0:42:33
6EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:43:48
7Dimension Data0:46:48
8LottoNl-Jumbo1:00:39
9Mitchelton-Scott1:01:16
10AG2R La Mondiale1:04:01
11Euskadi Basque Country1:18:35
12BMC Racing Team1:49:45
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:52:23
14Groupama-FDJ1:59:32
15Team Sunweb2:01:44
16Trek-Segafredo2:02:36
17Lotto Soudal2:10:37
18UAE Team Emirates2:15:40
19Quick-Step Floors2:18:19
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:19:20
21Katusha-Alpecin2:48:47
22Burgos-BH3:34:38

