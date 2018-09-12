Vuelta a España: Woods victorious on Balcón de Bizkaia
Quintana loses ground, Valverde gains time on Basque climb
Stage 17: Getxo - Balcón de Bizkaia
Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac) won stage 17 of the Vuelta a España atop Alto del Balcón de Bizkaia, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) suffered a seemingly critical blow to his chances of overall victory in the Basque Country. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the red jersey, but Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) signalled his intentions by reducing the Briton’s lead to 25 seconds.
Woods was part of the large, day-long break that fought out the stage win on the final climb, and the Canadian entered the mist-shrouded closing kilometre in a group with Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing), David de la Cruz (Team Sky) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Woods launched his first attack with a little under 800 metres to go, and then kicked once again after Teuns had responded to that move with an acceleration of his own. As the gradient reared up to 18 per cent, Woods managed to edge his way clear, and though Teuns would stalk him to the line, the EF-Drapac rider held on to claim stage victory by five seconds. De la Cruz took third at 10 seconds, with Majka a further three seconds back in fourth.
“It's hard to describe, I won, there were so many people on the side of the road screaming. My directeur Juanma was on the radio and he said, 'Do this for your family,'” Woods said afterwards. “My wife and I, my wife had a stillbirth two months ago. We lost the little guy, his name was Hunter. The whole time I was going up the climb I was thinking of him I wanted to win so bad for him and I did.”
The 26-man break – which also included Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) – reached the base of the steep final climb with a lead of four minutes over the bunch, meaning that the day was neatly broken into two distinct races within a race. Up ahead, Woods won a keenly contested fight for stage honours. Behind, the battle for the general classification was no less intense.
Astana set a fierce tempo at the base of the 7km ascent in support of Miguel Angel Lopez, and even before the Colombian’s inevitable acceleration, Pello Bilbao’s stint of pace-making had distanced Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac). Midway up the climb, Valverde launched a rasping attack, with Adam Yates leading the response on behalf of his brother Simon. The Briton then took over on the front of the group, and his stinging pace saw Quintana lose contact.
Quintana initially battled to remain within sight of his rivals, but his pedalling was increasingly leaden, and the gap yawned open as the road narrowed and the gradient stiffened in the final 3km. An attack from Lopez inside the final 2km stretched that gap still further.
Lopez’s telegraphed acceleration failed to discommode Yates, however, as the Briton was promptly onto his wheel. As the dwindling red jersey group reached the searing gradients in the final kilometre, Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) and Valverde showed themselves to be the strongmen of the group. They emerged from the gloom to cross the line 2:40 down on Woods, while Yates came home eight seconds behind them with Lopez in his wake.
After his travails earlier on the climb, Quintana finished on a note of defiance, accelerating to catch Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) at the line, but he still came in 3:44 down on the stage and more than a minute behind his teammate Valverde. In the overall standings, Quintana is now sixth at 2:11, his hopes of Vuelta victory seemingly over.
“I just didn't have any strength,” Quintana admitted. “I lost time today, but the important thing is Alejandro is still there."
Valverde lies second overall, 25 seconds behind Yates, while Mas moves up to third at 1:22. Lopez is fourth at 1:36, with Kruijswijk a further 12 seconds back in fifth. It was a trying day for Pinot, who dropped to ninth overall, 5:31 off the pace. Yates lost some ground to Valverde, but the gains he made elsewhere meant that he was satisfied with his day’s work.
“Of course, I would have liked not to have lost time, but those two guys in front of me were very strong there in the final,” Yates said. “I did a good ride and I'm happy with what I did. Adam was there with me for the entire climb, he did a really good job. Today was the day I was most worried about, so I'm happy to have it over with.”
How it unfolded
While the GC battle would ultimately be focused on the stiff final climb to Balcon de Bizkaia, the day’s opening difficulty, the Alto de la Arboleda, proved pivotal to the fight for stage victory. After a flurry of attacks on the climb, a break of 26 riders forged its way clear, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) among their number.
The 2010 Vuelta winner was joined in the move by Alexandre Geniez (AG2R-La Mondiale), Omar Fraile (Astana), Alessandro De Marchi, Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team), Rafal Majka, Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-hansgrohe), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Andrey Amador (Movistar Team), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data), Simon Clarke, Michael Woods (Education First-Drapac), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), David De La Cruz, Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky), Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Cristian Rodríguez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jesus Herrada, Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Franco Pellizotti (Bahrain-Merida), Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) and Jose Mendes (Burgos-BH).
Only three teams – Groupama-FDJ, Mitchelton-Scott and LottoNL-Jumbo – were not represented in the break, which meant the escapees were always likely to be handed considerable freedom. De Gendt led them over the top of the Arboleda and over the other side, they steadily stretched their lead out to eight minutes.
De Gendt’s stint in the break on the rugged terrain of the Basque Country was enough to put him into the king of the mountains as he led the break over each of the day’s five ascents ahead of the concluding haul to the finish. Mitchelton-Scott were more than happy to grant the break its freedom, and it was only when Astana took up the reins in the final hour of racing that the gap began to come down with any urgency.
The run-in to the final climb saw Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates) crash in the main peloton on a sweeping descent, but though bloodied and bruised, the Italian quickly remounted. Up ahead, Simon Clarke was the first of the escapees to attack on the Alto del Balcón de Bizkaia, and after he was brought back, Alessandro De Marchi stretched things out on behalf of his BMC teammate Teuns.
The upper reaches of the climb proved decisive, however, as De la Cruz produced a spell of forcing that saw all bar Woods, Majka and Teuns distanced. That quartet led into the final 2km, and with a shade over a kilometre to go, De la Cruz underlined his strength with a determined attack, but he would pay a price for that effort in the final kilometre, as Woods emerged from the mist to claim the honours.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:09:48
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:13
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:38
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|7
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|9
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:55
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:48
|11
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:51
|13
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:57
|14
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:40
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:44
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:48
|18
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:50
|19
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:52
|20
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:53
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:08
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:44
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:53
|25
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:09
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:10
|27
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:20
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:33
|29
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:55
|30
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:17
|31
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:05:22
|32
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:26
|33
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|34
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:05:30
|36
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:05:41
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:48
|38
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:06
|39
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:06:17
|40
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:19
|41
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:30
|42
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:40
|43
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:20
|44
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:34
|45
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:37
|46
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:45
|47
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:08:26
|48
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:28
|49
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:45
|50
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:04
|51
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:39
|54
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|55
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:10:48
|56
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|57
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:50
|58
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|59
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:55
|61
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:20
|62
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:24
|63
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:30
|64
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|65
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:11:56
|67
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:57
|68
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:10
|69
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:31
|70
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:19
|71
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:26
|72
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:29
|74
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:36
|75
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|76
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|77
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|79
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:00
|81
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:03
|82
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:12
|83
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:14
|84
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:14:33
|87
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:59
|88
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:17
|89
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:18
|92
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:30
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|94
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:18:37
|95
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:46
|96
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:48
|97
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|99
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|103
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:13
|105
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:20:27
|106
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:59
|108
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:14
|109
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:21:19
|110
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:35
|111
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:22:12
|112
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:17
|113
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:34
|114
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:36
|115
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:41
|117
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|118
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:44
|119
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:58
|121
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|122
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:02
|123
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:23:15
|124
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:23:19
|125
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:34
|126
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|127
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|128
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:03
|129
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|130
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|131
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|133
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|134
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|135
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|136
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|137
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|140
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|141
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|143
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:11
|144
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|145
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|146
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:24:17
|147
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:25
|148
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|149
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:29
|150
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:36
|152
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:44
|153
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|154
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|155
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|156
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|157
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|158
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:52
|159
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:30
|160
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|161
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:33
|162
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:36
|DNS
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|25
|pts
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|9
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|11
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|4
|13
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|3
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|pts
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|12:37:44
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:45
|3
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:09
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:03:26
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:28
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:06
|7
|Team Sky
|0:04:35
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:58
|9
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:06:21
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:55
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:09:00
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:17
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:37
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:41
|15
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:44
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:12
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:46
|18
|Burgos-BH
|0:19:59
|19
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:55
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:20
|21
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:03
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:35:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|69:05:34
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:22
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:48
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:11
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:09
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:36
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:31
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:05
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:33
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:15
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:09:19
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:27
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:35
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:40
|17
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:31
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:00
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:20
|20
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:26:28
|21
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:26:44
|22
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:34
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:42
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:37:08
|25
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:37
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:39:58
|27
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:42:24
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:54
|29
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:45:15
|30
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:19
|31
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:16
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:49:43
|33
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:52:50
|34
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:53:12
|35
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:56:55
|36
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:10
|37
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:58:18
|38
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:00:02
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:02:09
|40
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:02:28
|41
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:03:59
|42
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:05:29
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:45
|44
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:14:23
|45
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:15:03
|46
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:15:10
|47
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:37
|48
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:18:14
|49
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:19:26
|50
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:22:21
|51
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:23:54
|52
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:24:13
|53
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:26:36
|54
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:28:46
|55
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:28:47
|56
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:30:03
|57
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:30:06
|58
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:31:30
|59
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:32:45
|60
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:33:58
|61
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1:34:06
|62
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:35:26
|63
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:35:42
|64
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:35:52
|65
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:37:44
|66
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:38:52
|67
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:40:46
|68
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:41:21
|69
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:41:58
|70
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:42:53
|71
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:46:51
|72
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:46:56
|73
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:49:44
|74
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:50:28
|75
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:52:19
|76
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:55:18
|77
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:48
|78
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:02:47
|79
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:05:53
|80
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|2:06:10
|81
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:06:26
|82
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:08:29
|83
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:12:11
|84
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:12:44
|85
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:15:13
|86
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:17:46
|87
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:18:03
|88
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:18:19
|89
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:19:48
|90
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:22:38
|91
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:23:44
|92
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:23:57
|93
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:24:33
|94
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:28:19
|95
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|2:29:31
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:31:19
|97
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:32:38
|98
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2:34:40
|99
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:39:27
|100
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:39:48
|101
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2:43:17
|102
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:47:41
|103
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|2:49:47
|104
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:55:04
|105
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:00:55
|106
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:01:29
|107
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:03:37
|108
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:11:22
|109
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:11:25
|110
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|3:11:54
|111
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:12:22
|112
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:13:36
|113
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:16:01
|114
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:16:17
|115
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:17:19
|116
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:17:40
|117
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:17:50
|118
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:19:04
|119
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:19:53
|120
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:19:56
|121
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:26:33
|122
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:27:25
|123
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:27:52
|124
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:28:39
|125
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:29:16
|126
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:29:24
|127
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:30:30
|128
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:31:33
|129
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:36:34
|130
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|3:36:36
|131
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:37:09
|132
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|3:39:27
|133
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:41:41
|134
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:43:21
|135
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3:44:03
|136
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:46:19
|137
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|3:46:22
|138
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:46:59
|139
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3:50:49
|140
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:55:21
|141
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:56:14
|142
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:56:44
|143
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:57:41
|144
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|3:59:56
|145
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:02:33
|146
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:02:38
|147
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:03:31
|148
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:03:49
|149
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4:03:58
|150
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:05:16
|151
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:08:08
|152
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|4:08:26
|153
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4:09:10
|154
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:09:11
|155
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4:15:15
|156
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:18:45
|157
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:20:17
|158
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:22:26
|159
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:25:42
|160
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:27:55
|161
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:43:01
|162
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|4:44:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|pts
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|93
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|71
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|69
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|66
|9
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|63
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|56
|11
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|56
|12
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|55
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|48
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|42
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|41
|21
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|22
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|23
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|24
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|25
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|26
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|27
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|28
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|28
|29
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|30
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|25
|31
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|32
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|33
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|34
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|35
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|23
|36
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|37
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|38
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|39
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|40
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|41
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|42
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|43
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|44
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|45
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|46
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|47
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|48
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15
|49
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|50
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|51
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|52
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|53
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|54
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|55
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|56
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|58
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|60
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|61
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|62
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|63
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|11
|64
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|65
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|66
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|67
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|68
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|10
|69
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|70
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|71
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|72
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|9
|73
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|74
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|8
|75
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|76
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|77
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|78
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|79
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|80
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|81
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|82
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|83
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|84
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|85
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|86
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|87
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|88
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|89
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|90
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|91
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|92
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|93
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|94
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|95
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|96
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|97
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|98
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|99
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|100
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|101
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|102
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|103
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|104
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|105
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|106
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|-3
|107
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|-9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|56
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|31
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|25
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|17
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|14
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|15
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|7
|17
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|19
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|20
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|23
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|25
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|26
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|27
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|28
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|29
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|30
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|31
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|32
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|33
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|34
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|35
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|36
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|38
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|39
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|40
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|41
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|42
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|44
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|45
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|46
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|47
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|49
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|50
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|51
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|52
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|53
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|14
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|36
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|51
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|74
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|82
|16
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|90
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|18
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|98
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|20
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|99
|21
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|104
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|24
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|110
|26
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|116
|27
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|116
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|127
|30
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|128
|31
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|132
|32
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|134
|33
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|34
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|150
|35
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|151
|36
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|155
|37
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|38
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|160
|39
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|162
|40
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|164
|41
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|166
|42
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|178
|43
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|188
|44
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|196
|45
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|198
|46
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|200
|47
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|204
|48
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|208
|49
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|212
|50
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|214
|51
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|217
|52
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|229
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|207:31:18
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:19
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:24
|4
|Team Sky
|0:32:58
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:42:33
|6
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:43:48
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:46:48
|8
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:00:39
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:01:16
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:01
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country
|1:18:35
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|1:49:45
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:52:23
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:59:32
|15
|Team Sunweb
|2:01:44
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:02:36
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|2:10:37
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:15:40
|19
|Quick-Step Floors
|2:18:19
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:19:20
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:48:47
|22
|Burgos-BH
|3:34:38
