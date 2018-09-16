Image 1 of 30 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 30 Simon Yates with the Vuelta trophy (Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images) Image 3 of 30 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 30 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 30 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 30 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 30 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was third overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 30 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) was second overall (Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images) Image 9 of 30 Bauke Mollema was the overall most combative rider (Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images) Image 10 of 30 Mitchelton-Scott celebrate winning the Vuelta (Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images) Image 11 of 30 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images) Image 12 of 30 Movistar won the teams classification (Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images) Image 13 of 30 Alejandro Valverde won the points classification (Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images) Image 14 of 30 Simon Yates (Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images) Image 15 of 30 The final podium: Enric Mas, Simon Yates and Miguel Angel Lopez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 Alejandro Valverde in the points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 Elia Viviani won the final stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 30 Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 30 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 30 The sprint opens up in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 30 The final stage of the Vuelta a Espana in Madrid Image 24 of 30 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) cruised home to win the overall Vuelta a Espana Image 25 of 30 Thomas de Gendt won the mountains classification Image 26 of 30 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) Image 27 of 30 Thomas De Gendt (Lott Soudal) Image 28 of 30 The final Vuelta stage in Madrid Image 29 of 30 Igor Anton bids pro cycling adieu Image 30 of 30 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) on the attack

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) conquered his third bunch sprint victory of the Vuelta a España in Madrid on Sunday, whilst Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the main pack to capture his first ever Grand Tour.

The Italian National Champion lost his lead-out train with around two kilometres to go but was still able to stay calm and launch a ferocious late acceleration that netted Viviani his 18th win of 2018 and seventh Grand Tour stage of the season.

Viviani's win completed an exceptional Vuelta a España for Quick Step Floors, with a second place overall for Enric Mas as well as four stage wins. As if that was not enough, Viviani's win came on a day when the Belgian outfit had already triumphed twice, taking the stage victory in the Tour of Slovakia with Fabio Jakobsen and the overall with Julian Alaphilippe.

World Champion Peter Sagan powered up in the middle of the road for his fourth second place and sixth top three of the Vuelta, but the Bora-Hansgrohe, for the first time since the 2015 Tour de France, came away from a Grand Tour empty handed.

Although emerging victorious for a third time, Viviani said afterwards that having lost contact with his team-mates, he had relied on individual strategy as well as sprinting speed to take the win.

"The last sprint is always very different in the third week of a Vuelta and that made a difference today," Viviani said. "I lost the lead-out train on the last roundabout, too, with about two kilometres to go."

With Danish National Champion and lead-out man Michael Morkov visibly looking round for Viviani at the head of the pack, the Italian recounted that "I told my guys on the last corner I was not there, so they know to not go full gas. If they [had] stretched out the group, maybe I'm too far back. From some mistakes, we always improve."

"When they saw I was not there they stopped, and I was able to come from the back" - accelerating alone past Marc Serreau (Groupama-FDJ) and up close to the barriers on the left-hand side of the road - "and we made it."

The flat 100 kilometre stage between Alcorcon began with the usual two-wheeled festivities as the riders celebrated the end of an exceptionally fast Vuelta a España.

Igor Anton (Dimension Data) was given the green light by the peloton to move ahead and wave goodbye to the crowds on his last ever Vuelta a España, prior to the real attacks of the day starting to go clear.

The long distance breaks began to go clear, but the one which endured the most was a three-man move by Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing Team) and Nikita Stalnov (Astana). Joined by Garikoitz Bravo (Euskadi-Murias), Stalnov dropped back with a puncture, but the remaining three stubbornly and impressively continued to power away, finally to be caught with seven kilometres to go after a very long 34-kilometre break - more than a third of the entire stage.

There was a brief appearance on the front on the pack by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) after the trio were reeled in, but after such a long-lasting break, the fast men's teams, in particular, LottoNL-Jumbo, Bora-Hansgrohe and Groupama-FDJ were in no mood for late rebellions. Then despite Quick-Step Floors sprint train abruptly coming unstuck in the closing kilometres, Viviani resolved the situation perfectly, with Sagan second and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) in third.

After the finish was done and dusted, Mitchelton-Scott's team staff and riders exchanged hugs and back slaps at a job well done, with Simon Yates and the Australian squad both claiming their first ever Grand Tour.

Once on the podium, Yates celebrated not only victory in the overall too ahead of Enric Mas (Quick Step Floors) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) but also claimed a win in the Combined jersey classification. Meanwhile, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) came home with the King of the Mountains prize and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) the points jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:21:28 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 11 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 18 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 19 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 20 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 23 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 27 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 28 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 33 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 34 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 36 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 40 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 41 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 43 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 47 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 48 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 49 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 50 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 51 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 52 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 53 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 54 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 56 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 57 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 58 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 59 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 62 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 63 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 64 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 65 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 68 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 69 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 74 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 75 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 76 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 77 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 78 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 79 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 80 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 82 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 83 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 84 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 85 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 87 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 90 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 92 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 93 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 94 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 95 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:19 97 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 101 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 102 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 105 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:24 106 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 107 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 108 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 109 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 110 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 111 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:30 112 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 113 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 114 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:36 115 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:37 116 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 117 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 118 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:40 119 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 121 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 122 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 123 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 124 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 125 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 126 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 127 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 128 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 129 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 130 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 131 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 134 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 136 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 137 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49 138 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 139 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 140 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 141 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:58 142 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 143 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:04 144 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 145 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 146 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:06 147 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 148 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:10 149 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:12 150 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 151 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 152 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:30 153 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:32 154 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:06 155 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24 157 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:08 158 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:10

Intermediate sprint, km. 41.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 3 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 25 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 5 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 6 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 7 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 8 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 6 11 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 14 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 2 15 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Euskadi Basque Country 7:04:24 2 Mitchelton-Scott 3 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Quick-Step Floors 5 Bahrain-Merida 6 Katusha-Alpecin 7 Groupama-FDJ 8 Team Sunweb 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Trek-Segafredo 12 Burgos-BH 13 LottoNl-Jumbo 14 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 Lotto Soudal 16 UAE Team Emirates 17 Dimension Data 18 Movistar Team 19 BMC Racing Team 20 AG2R La Mondiale 21 Team Sky 22 Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 82:05:58 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:46 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:04 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:54 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:28 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:57 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:07 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:51 9 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:09 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:11 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:10 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:06 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:57 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:40 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:28:02 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:00 17 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:35:46 18 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:39:53 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:45:32 20 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:51:36 21 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:57:15 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:29 23 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:03:07 24 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 1:03:40 25 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:06:26 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:04 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:12:49 28 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:13:07 29 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:14:48 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:17:39 31 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:19:54 32 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:21:38 33 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:22:46 34 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:23:13 35 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:24:17 36 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:28:52 37 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:30:43 38 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:32:59 39 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:34:57 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1:36:40 41 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:42:58 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:43:23 43 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:43:49 44 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1:52:53 45 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:54:33 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:55:01 47 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:56:06 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:57:26 49 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:57:41 50 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:58:18 51 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:58:53 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:01:13 53 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:01:36 54 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:01:43 55 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2:04:03 56 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:04:34 57 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:05:41 58 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 2:06:00 59 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:08:54 60 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:09:59 61 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:11:02 62 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 2:13:56 63 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:14:33 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:18:54 65 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:20:11 66 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:21:43 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:22:10 68 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:24:10 69 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2:25:25 70 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:29:16 71 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:30:07 72 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:30:11 73 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:30:18 74 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 2:35:49 75 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:39:38 76 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:40:14 77 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:43:29 78 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:45:48 79 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2:48:38 80 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:49:31 81 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:51:48 82 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 2:55:03 83 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 2:57:10 84 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:57:17 85 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:57:30 86 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 2:58:27 87 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:59:30 88 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:00:05 89 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 3:03:35 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:04:42 91 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:05:02 92 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 3:10:45 93 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3:10:46 94 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:14:01 95 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:14:12 96 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3:15:09 97 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:21:54 98 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 3:27:49 99 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:28:51 100 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 3:30:00 101 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 3:35:55 102 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:43:36 103 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:45:05 104 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:46:29 105 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 3:47:21 106 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:55:56 107 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:56:34 108 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:57:33 109 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:58:38 110 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:00:26 111 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4:02:14 112 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:02:45 113 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4:06:25 114 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:08:34 115 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:11:01 116 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:12:25 117 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 4:12:32 118 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 4:15:40 119 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:16:05 120 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:18:48 121 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:22:41 122 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 4:22:54 123 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:26:51 124 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 4:27:54 125 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4:28:10 126 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 4:28:13 127 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 4:29:30 128 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:31:50 129 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 4:34:43 130 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4:37:11 131 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:38:36 132 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:38:47 133 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 4:45:32 134 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 4:48:07 135 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:49:50 136 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:52:40 137 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:53:07 138 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 4:53:48 139 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:53:56 140 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:54:29 141 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 4:55:25 142 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:56:19 143 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:56:42 144 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5:00:35 145 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5:01:37 146 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5:01:45 147 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5:02:02 148 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 5:07:42 149 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:09:59 150 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:10:42 151 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5:13:26 152 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5:13:46 153 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5:19:07 154 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5:20:28 155 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5:24:24 156 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 5:25:57 157 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5:42:01 158 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 5:53:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 131 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 105 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 104 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 103 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 95 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 93 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 80 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 80 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 76 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 75 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 74 13 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 69 14 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 67 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 66 16 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 60 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 60 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 55 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 51 22 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 47 23 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 44 24 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 38 26 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 27 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 32 28 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 29 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 30 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 30 31 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 32 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 33 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 25 34 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 35 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 36 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 37 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 38 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 24 39 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 24 40 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 41 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 23 42 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 43 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 21 44 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 20 45 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 20 46 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 20 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 48 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 50 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 51 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 52 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 15 53 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 54 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 15 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 56 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 57 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 58 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 59 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 60 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 61 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 62 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 63 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 64 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 65 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 11 66 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 67 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 68 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 69 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 10 70 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 71 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 72 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 73 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 9 74 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 75 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 8 76 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 77 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 78 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 79 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 80 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 81 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 82 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 83 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 84 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 6 85 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 6 86 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 5 87 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 88 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 89 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 4 90 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 91 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 92 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 93 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 94 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 95 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 3 96 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 2 97 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2 98 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 99 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 100 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 101 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 102 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 103 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 2 104 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 2 105 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 106 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 107 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 108 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 109 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 110 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team -3 111 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA -9

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 83 3 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 4 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 56 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 45 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 38 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 36 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 20 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 18 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 15 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 16 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 18 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 7 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 22 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 23 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 25 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 26 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 27 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 4 28 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 30 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 31 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 32 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 33 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 34 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 35 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 36 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 38 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 39 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 40 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 41 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 42 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 43 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 44 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 46 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 47 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 48 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 49 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 50 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 51 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 52 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 53 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 54 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 11 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 13 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 5 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 24 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 29 7 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 41 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 45 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 47 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 53 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 68 14 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 76 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 80 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 81 17 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 18 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 100 19 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 103 20 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 105 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 108 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 110 23 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 111 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 113 25 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 116 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 28 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 125 29 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 125 30 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 126 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 128 32 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 139 33 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 140 34 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 155 36 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 156 37 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 38 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 162 39 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 163 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 165 41 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 166 42 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 168 43 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 175 44 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 195 45 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 197 46 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 201 47 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 207 48 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 211 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 215 50 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 216 51 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 220 52 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 223

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo