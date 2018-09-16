Simon Yates wins 2018 Vuelta a Espana
Viviani takes final stage
Stage 21: Alcorcón - Madrid
Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) conquered his third bunch sprint victory of the Vuelta a España in Madrid on Sunday, whilst Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the main pack to capture his first ever Grand Tour.
The Italian National Champion lost his lead-out train with around two kilometres to go but was still able to stay calm and launch a ferocious late acceleration that netted Viviani his 18th win of 2018 and seventh Grand Tour stage of the season.
Viviani's win completed an exceptional Vuelta a España for Quick Step Floors, with a second place overall for Enric Mas as well as four stage wins. As if that was not enough, Viviani's win came on a day when the Belgian outfit had already triumphed twice, taking the stage victory in the Tour of Slovakia with Fabio Jakobsen and the overall with Julian Alaphilippe.
World Champion Peter Sagan powered up in the middle of the road for his fourth second place and sixth top three of the Vuelta, but the Bora-Hansgrohe, for the first time since the 2015 Tour de France, came away from a Grand Tour empty handed.
Although emerging victorious for a third time, Viviani said afterwards that having lost contact with his team-mates, he had relied on individual strategy as well as sprinting speed to take the win.
"The last sprint is always very different in the third week of a Vuelta and that made a difference today," Viviani said. "I lost the lead-out train on the last roundabout, too, with about two kilometres to go."
With Danish National Champion and lead-out man Michael Morkov visibly looking round for Viviani at the head of the pack, the Italian recounted that "I told my guys on the last corner I was not there, so they know to not go full gas. If they [had] stretched out the group, maybe I'm too far back. From some mistakes, we always improve."
"When they saw I was not there they stopped, and I was able to come from the back" - accelerating alone past Marc Serreau (Groupama-FDJ) and up close to the barriers on the left-hand side of the road - "and we made it."
The flat 100 kilometre stage between Alcorcon began with the usual two-wheeled festivities as the riders celebrated the end of an exceptionally fast Vuelta a España.
Igor Anton (Dimension Data) was given the green light by the peloton to move ahead and wave goodbye to the crowds on his last ever Vuelta a España, prior to the real attacks of the day starting to go clear.
The long distance breaks began to go clear, but the one which endured the most was a three-man move by Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing Team) and Nikita Stalnov (Astana). Joined by Garikoitz Bravo (Euskadi-Murias), Stalnov dropped back with a puncture, but the remaining three stubbornly and impressively continued to power away, finally to be caught with seven kilometres to go after a very long 34-kilometre break - more than a third of the entire stage.
There was a brief appearance on the front on the pack by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) after the trio were reeled in, but after such a long-lasting break, the fast men's teams, in particular, LottoNL-Jumbo, Bora-Hansgrohe and Groupama-FDJ were in no mood for late rebellions. Then despite Quick-Step Floors sprint train abruptly coming unstuck in the closing kilometres, Viviani resolved the situation perfectly, with Sagan second and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) in third.
After the finish was done and dusted, Mitchelton-Scott's team staff and riders exchanged hugs and back slaps at a job well done, with Simon Yates and the Australian squad both claiming their first ever Grand Tour.
Once on the podium, Yates celebrated not only victory in the overall too ahead of Enric Mas (Quick Step Floors) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) but also claimed a win in the Combined jersey classification. Meanwhile, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) came home with the King of the Mountains prize and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) the points jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:21:28
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|11
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|19
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|23
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|36
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|51
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|52
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|54
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|56
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|57
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|58
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|59
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|62
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|63
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|64
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|68
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|69
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|75
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|76
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|77
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|79
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|80
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|83
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|84
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|85
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|87
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|90
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|92
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|93
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|94
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|95
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:19
|97
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|98
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|102
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:24
|106
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|107
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|108
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|109
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|110
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|111
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:30
|112
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:36
|115
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:37
|116
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|117
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|118
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:40
|119
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|121
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|122
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|123
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|124
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|125
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|127
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|128
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|130
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|136
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|137
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|138
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|139
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|140
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|141
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:58
|142
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|143
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|144
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|145
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:06
|147
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|148
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:10
|149
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:12
|150
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|151
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:30
|153
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:32
|154
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:06
|155
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:24
|157
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:08
|158
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|3
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|5
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|6
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|10
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|11
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|14
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|15
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskadi Basque Country
|7:04:24
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Team Sunweb
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Burgos-BH
|13
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Dimension Data
|18
|Movistar Team
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Team Sky
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|82:05:58
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:46
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:04
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:54
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:28
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:57
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:07
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:51
|9
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:09
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:11:11
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:10
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:06
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:57
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:40
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:28:02
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:00
|17
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:35:46
|18
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:39:53
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:45:32
|20
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:51:36
|21
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:57:15
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:57:29
|23
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:03:07
|24
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:03:40
|25
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:06:26
|26
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:04
|27
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:12:49
|28
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:13:07
|29
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:14:48
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:17:39
|31
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:19:54
|32
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:21:38
|33
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:46
|34
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:23:13
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:24:17
|36
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:28:52
|37
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:30:43
|38
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:32:59
|39
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:34:57
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:40
|41
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:42:58
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:43:23
|43
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1:43:49
|44
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:52:53
|45
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:54:33
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:55:01
|47
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:56:06
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:57:26
|49
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:57:41
|50
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:58:18
|51
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:58:53
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:01:13
|53
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:01:36
|54
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:01:43
|55
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:04:03
|56
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:04:34
|57
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:05:41
|58
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:06:00
|59
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:08:54
|60
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:09:59
|61
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:11:02
|62
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|2:13:56
|63
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:14:33
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:18:54
|65
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:20:11
|66
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:21:43
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:22:10
|68
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:24:10
|69
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2:25:25
|70
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:29:16
|71
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2:30:07
|72
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:30:11
|73
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:30:18
|74
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|2:35:49
|75
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:39:38
|76
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:40:14
|77
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:43:29
|78
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:45:48
|79
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:48:38
|80
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:49:31
|81
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:51:48
|82
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:55:03
|83
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|2:57:10
|84
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:57:17
|85
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:57:30
|86
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:58:27
|87
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:59:30
|88
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:00:05
|89
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|3:03:35
|90
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:04:42
|91
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:05:02
|92
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:10:45
|93
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3:10:46
|94
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:14:01
|95
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:14:12
|96
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3:15:09
|97
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:21:54
|98
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|3:27:49
|99
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3:28:51
|100
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|3:30:00
|101
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|3:35:55
|102
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:43:36
|103
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:45:05
|104
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:46:29
|105
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:47:21
|106
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:55:56
|107
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:56:34
|108
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:57:33
|109
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:58:38
|110
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:00:26
|111
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4:02:14
|112
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:02:45
|113
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4:06:25
|114
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:08:34
|115
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:11:01
|116
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4:12:25
|117
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4:12:32
|118
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:15:40
|119
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:16:05
|120
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:18:48
|121
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:22:41
|122
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:22:54
|123
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:26:51
|124
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|4:27:54
|125
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:28:10
|126
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:28:13
|127
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|4:29:30
|128
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:31:50
|129
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|4:34:43
|130
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|4:37:11
|131
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:38:36
|132
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:38:47
|133
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|4:45:32
|134
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|4:48:07
|135
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4:49:50
|136
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:52:40
|137
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:53:07
|138
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4:53:48
|139
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:53:56
|140
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:54:29
|141
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:55:25
|142
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4:56:19
|143
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:56:42
|144
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5:00:35
|145
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5:01:37
|146
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5:01:45
|147
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5:02:02
|148
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|5:07:42
|149
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:09:59
|150
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:10:42
|151
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5:13:26
|152
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5:13:46
|153
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5:19:07
|154
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5:20:28
|155
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5:24:24
|156
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5:25:57
|157
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5:42:01
|158
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|5:53:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|105
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|104
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|103
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|95
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|93
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|75
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|74
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|69
|14
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|67
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|66
|16
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|60
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|55
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|22
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|23
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|24
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|26
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|27
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|32
|28
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|29
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|30
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|30
|31
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|32
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|26
|33
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|25
|34
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|35
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|36
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|37
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|38
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|24
|39
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|40
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|41
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|23
|42
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|43
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|44
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|45
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|20
|46
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|48
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|49
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|50
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|51
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|52
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15
|53
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|54
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|55
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|56
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|57
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|58
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|59
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|60
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|61
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|62
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|63
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|64
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|65
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|11
|66
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|67
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|68
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|69
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|10
|70
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|71
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|72
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|73
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|9
|74
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|75
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|8
|76
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|77
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|78
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|79
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|80
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|81
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|82
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|83
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|84
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|85
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|86
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|5
|87
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|88
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|89
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|90
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|91
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|92
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|93
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|94
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|95
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|96
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|97
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|98
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|99
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|100
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|101
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|102
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|103
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|2
|104
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|105
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|106
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|107
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|108
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|109
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|110
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|-3
|111
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|-9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|3
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|56
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|45
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|31
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|20
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|15
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|16
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|18
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|7
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|22
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|23
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|25
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|26
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|27
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|30
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|31
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|32
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|33
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|34
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|35
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|36
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|38
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|39
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|40
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|41
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|42
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|43
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|44
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|46
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|47
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|48
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|49
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|50
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|51
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|52
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|53
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|54
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|13
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|5
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|41
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|45
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|68
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|76
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|80
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|81
|17
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|18
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|100
|19
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|103
|20
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|21
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|110
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|111
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|113
|25
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|26
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|28
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|125
|29
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|125
|30
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|128
|32
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|33
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|140
|34
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|155
|36
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|156
|37
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|38
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|39
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|163
|40
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|165
|41
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|166
|42
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|168
|43
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|175
|44
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|195
|45
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|197
|46
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|201
|47
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|207
|48
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|211
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|215
|50
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|216
|51
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|220
|52
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|223
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|246:50:04
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:36
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:47:57
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:48:10
|5
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:58:49
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:27:43
|7
|Dimension Data
|1:31:01
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:13
|9
|Team Sky
|1:47:43
|10
|Euskadi Basque Country
|1:47:50
|11
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:55:38
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|2:24:42
|13
|Team Sunweb
|2:29:58
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:48:18
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|2:51:13
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|3:05:31
|17
|Quick-Step Floors
|3:08:09
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|3:14:06
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:16:11
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:30:27
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3:35:30
|22
|Burgos-BH
|4:50:13
