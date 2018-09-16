Trending

Simon Yates wins 2018 Vuelta a Espana

Viviani takes final stage

Image 1 of 30

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins the final stage

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 30

Simon Yates with the Vuelta trophy

Simon Yates with the Vuelta trophy
(Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 30

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 30

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 30

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 30

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 30

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was third overall

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was third overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 30

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) was second overall

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) was second overall
(Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 30

Bauke Mollema was the overall most combative rider

Bauke Mollema was the overall most combative rider
(Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 30

Mitchelton-Scott celebrate winning the Vuelta

Mitchelton-Scott celebrate winning the Vuelta
(Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 30

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 30

Movistar won the teams classification

Movistar won the teams classification
(Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 30

Alejandro Valverde won the points classification

Alejandro Valverde won the points classification
(Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images)
Simon Yates

Simon Yates

Simon Yates
(Image credit: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 30

The final podium: Enric Mas, Simon Yates and Miguel Angel Lopez

The final podium: Enric Mas, Simon Yates and Miguel Angel Lopez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 30

Alejandro Valverde in the points jersey

Alejandro Valverde in the points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 30

Elia Viviani won the final stage

Elia Viviani won the final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 30

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 30

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 30

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 30

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 30

The sprint opens up in Madrid

The sprint opens up in Madrid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 30

The final stage of the Vuelta a Espana in Madrid

The final stage of the Vuelta a Espana in Madrid
Image 24 of 30

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) cruised home to win the overall Vuelta a Espana

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) cruised home to win the overall Vuelta a Espana
Image 25 of 30

Thomas de Gendt won the mountains classification

Thomas de Gendt won the mountains classification
Image 26 of 30

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
Image 27 of 30

Thomas De Gendt (Lott Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lott Soudal)
Image 28 of 30

The final Vuelta stage in Madrid

The final Vuelta stage in Madrid
Image 29 of 30

Igor Anton bids pro cycling adieu

Igor Anton bids pro cycling adieu
Image 30 of 30

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) on the attack

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) on the attack

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) conquered his third bunch sprint victory of the Vuelta a España in Madrid on Sunday, whilst Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the main pack to capture his first ever Grand Tour.

The Italian National Champion lost his lead-out train with around two kilometres to go but was still able to stay calm and launch a ferocious late acceleration that netted Viviani his 18th win of 2018 and seventh Grand Tour stage of the season.

Viviani's win completed an exceptional Vuelta a España for Quick Step Floors, with a second place overall for Enric Mas as well as four stage wins. As if that was not enough, Viviani's win came on a day when the Belgian outfit had already triumphed twice, taking the stage victory in the Tour of Slovakia with Fabio Jakobsen and the overall with Julian Alaphilippe.

World Champion Peter Sagan powered up in the middle of the road for his fourth second place and sixth top three of the Vuelta, but the Bora-Hansgrohe, for the first time since the 2015 Tour de France, came away from a Grand Tour empty handed.

Although emerging victorious for a third time, Viviani said afterwards that having lost contact with his team-mates, he had relied on individual strategy as well as sprinting speed to take the win.

"The last sprint is always very different in the third week of a Vuelta and that made a difference today," Viviani said. "I lost the lead-out train on the last roundabout, too, with about two kilometres to go."

With Danish National Champion and lead-out man Michael Morkov visibly looking round for Viviani at the head of the pack, the Italian recounted that "I told my guys on the last corner I was not there, so they know to not go full gas. If they [had] stretched out the group, maybe I'm too far back. From some mistakes, we always improve."

"When they saw I was not there they stopped, and I was able to come from the back" - accelerating alone past Marc Serreau (Groupama-FDJ) and up close to the barriers on the left-hand side of the road - "and we made it."

The flat 100 kilometre stage between Alcorcon began with the usual two-wheeled festivities as the riders celebrated the end of an exceptionally fast Vuelta a España.

Igor Anton (Dimension Data) was given the green light by the peloton to move ahead and wave goodbye to the crowds on his last ever Vuelta a España, prior to the real attacks of the day starting to go clear.

The long distance breaks began to go clear, but the one which endured the most was a three-man move by Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing Team) and Nikita Stalnov (Astana). Joined by Garikoitz Bravo (Euskadi-Murias), Stalnov dropped back with a puncture, but the remaining three stubbornly and impressively continued to power away, finally to be caught with seven kilometres to go after a very long 34-kilometre break - more than a third of the entire stage.

There was a brief appearance on the front on the pack by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) after the trio were reeled in, but after such a long-lasting break, the fast men's teams, in particular, LottoNL-Jumbo, Bora-Hansgrohe and Groupama-FDJ were in no mood for late rebellions. Then despite Quick-Step Floors sprint train abruptly coming unstuck in the closing kilometres, Viviani resolved the situation perfectly, with Sagan second and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) in third.

After the finish was done and dusted, Mitchelton-Scott's team staff and riders exchanged hugs and back slaps at a job well done, with Simon Yates and the Australian squad both claiming their first ever Grand Tour.

Once on the podium, Yates celebrated not only victory in the overall too ahead of Enric Mas (Quick Step Floors) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) but also claimed a win in the Combined jersey classification. Meanwhile, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) came home with the King of the Mountains prize and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) the points jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:21:28
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
5Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
7Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
11Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
14Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
15Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
16Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
18Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
19Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
20Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
22Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
23Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
27Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
28Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
32Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
33Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
34Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
35Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
36Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
40Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
41Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
42Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
43Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
44Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
45Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
47Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
48Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
49Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
50Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
51Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
52Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
53Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
54Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
56Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
57Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
58Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
59Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
60Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
62Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
63José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
64Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
65Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
69Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
71Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
74Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
75Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
76Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
77Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
78Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
79Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
80Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
82Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
83Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
84Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
85Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
87Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
90Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
92Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
93Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
94Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
95Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:19
97Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
100Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
101Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
102Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
105David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:00:24
106Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
107Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
108Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
109Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
110Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
111Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:30
112Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
113Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
114Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:00:36
115Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:37
116Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
117Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
118Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:40
119Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
121Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
122Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
123Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
124Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
125Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
126Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
127Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
128Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
129Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
130Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
131Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
134Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
136Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
137Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:49
138Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
139Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
140Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
141Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:58
142Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
143Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:04
144Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
145Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
146Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:06
147Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
148Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:10
149Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:12
150George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
151Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
152Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:01:30
153Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:32
154Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:06
155Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:24
157Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:08
158Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:10

Intermediate sprint, km. 41.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
3Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors25pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe20
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14
5Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
6Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias10
7Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott8
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
10Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data6
11Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb5
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
14Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott2
15Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskadi Basque Country7:04:24
2Mitchelton-Scott
3Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Quick-Step Floors
5Bahrain-Merida
6Katusha-Alpecin
7Groupama-FDJ
8Team Sunweb
9Astana Pro Team
10Bora-Hansgrohe
11Trek-Segafredo
12Burgos-BH
13LottoNl-Jumbo
14EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
15Lotto Soudal
16UAE Team Emirates
17Dimension Data
18Movistar Team
19BMC Racing Team
20AG2R La Mondiale
21Team Sky
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott82:05:58
2Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:46
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:04
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:54
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:28
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:57
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:07
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:06:51
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:11:09
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:11:11
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:10
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:06
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:57
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:25:40
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:28:02
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:30:00
17Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:35:46
18Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:39:53
19Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:45:32
20Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:51:36
21Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:15
22Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:57:29
23Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:03:07
24Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data1:03:40
25Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:06:26
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:04
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:12:49
28Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1:13:07
29Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:14:48
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:17:39
31Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:19:54
32Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:21:38
33Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:22:46
34Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:23:13
35George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo1:24:17
36Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:28:52
37Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:30:43
38Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:32:59
39Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:34:57
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1:36:40
41Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1:42:58
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:43:23
43Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1:43:49
44Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1:52:53
45Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:54:33
46Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:55:01
47Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:56:06
48Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:57:26
49Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:57:41
50Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:58:18
51Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:58:53
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:01:13
53Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:01:36
54Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:01:43
55Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2:04:03
56Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:04:34
57Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:05:41
58Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data2:06:00
59Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:08:54
60Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:09:59
61Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:11:02
62Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky2:13:56
63Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2:14:33
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:18:54
65Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo2:20:11
66Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:21:43
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:22:10
68Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:24:10
69Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2:25:25
70Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:29:16
71Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team2:30:07
72Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:30:11
73Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:30:18
74Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team2:35:49
75Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:39:38
76Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:40:14
77Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:43:29
78Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:45:48
79Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2:48:38
80Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb2:49:31
81Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2:51:48
82Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data2:55:03
83José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH2:57:10
84Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:57:17
85Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:57:30
86Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH2:58:27
87Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:59:30
88Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:00:05
89Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH3:03:35
90Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:04:42
91Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe3:05:02
92Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team3:10:45
93Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3:10:46
94Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:14:01
95Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:14:12
96Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3:15:09
97Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:21:54
98Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH3:27:49
99Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:28:51
100Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky3:30:00
101Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH3:35:55
102Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:43:36
103Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3:45:05
104Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:46:29
105Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin3:47:21
106Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:55:56
107Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:56:34
108Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:57:33
109Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3:58:38
110Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:00:26
111Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team4:02:14
112Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:02:45
113Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4:06:25
114Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:08:34
115Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb4:11:01
116Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4:12:25
117Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb4:12:32
118Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott4:15:40
119Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe4:16:05
120Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:18:48
121Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:22:41
122Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data4:22:54
123Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:26:51
124Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data4:27:54
125Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott4:28:10
126Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin4:28:13
127Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ4:29:30
128Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:31:50
129Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH4:34:43
130Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4:37:11
131Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:38:36
132Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:38:47
133Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team4:45:32
134Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors4:48:07
135Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo4:49:50
136Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:52:40
137Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:53:07
138Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH4:53:48
139Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:53:56
140Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:54:29
141Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott4:55:25
142Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4:56:19
143Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:56:42
144Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5:00:35
145Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5:01:37
146Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5:01:45
147Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5:02:02
148Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors5:07:42
149Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5:09:59
150Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5:10:42
151Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5:13:26
152Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5:13:46
153Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo5:19:07
154Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5:20:28
155Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5:24:24
156Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb5:25:57
157Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5:42:01
158Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo5:53:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team131pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe119
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors105
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott104
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team103
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ95
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team93
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo80
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo80
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo76
11Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors75
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale74
13Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data69
14Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team67
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky66
16Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida60
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb60
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team55
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale53
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe52
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo51
22Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates47
23Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida44
24Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal41
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott38
26Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal33
27Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky32
28Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale30
29Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale30
30Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias30
31Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe29
32Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team26
33Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale25
34Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias25
35Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
36Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25
37Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team24
38David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky24
39Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin24
40Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida23
41Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team23
42Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team23
43Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates21
44Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data20
45Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data20
46Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin20
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo19
48George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo19
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
50Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
51Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
52Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias15
53Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
54Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors15
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
56Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe14
57Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
58Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
59Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
60Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
61Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
62Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
63Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo12
64Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
65Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky11
66Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
67Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
68Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
69Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team10
70Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
71Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
72Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott9
73Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data9
74Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH9
75Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH8
76Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias8
77Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
78Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
79Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb7
80Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
81Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
82Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
83Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo6
84Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin6
85Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors6
86Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team5
87Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
88Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb5
89Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH4
90Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
91Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
92Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
93Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
94Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
95Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott3
96Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data2
97Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2
98Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
99Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
100Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
101Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
102Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2
103Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH2
104Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH2
105Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
106Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
107Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
108Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
109Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
110Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team-3
111Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA-9

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal95pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo83
3Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64
4Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data56
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team45
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott38
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ36
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale31
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale21
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky20
11Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors18
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team17
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15
15Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
16Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
18Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale7
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team7
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
22Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
23Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
25Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
26Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
27David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky4
28George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo4
29Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
30Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
31Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
32Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
33Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH4
34Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
35Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo3
36Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
38Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
39Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
40Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
41Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
42Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
43Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
44Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1
46Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
47Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1
48Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
49Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
50Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
51Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
52Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
53Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
54Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott11pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team13
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team18
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ19
5Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors24
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo29
7Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data41
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale45
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team47
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe47
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo53
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team53
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky68
14Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale76
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky80
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe81
17Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits88
18Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias100
19Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale103
20Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin105
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo108
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team110
23George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo111
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale113
25Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale116
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe117
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal123
28Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott125
29Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team125
30Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida126
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team128
32Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo139
33Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky140
34Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits148
35Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team155
36Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA156
37Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits159
38Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale162
39Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team163
40Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida165
41Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates166
42Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale168
43Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida175
44Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin195
45Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH197
46Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team201
47Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors207
48Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias211
49Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin215
50Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA216
51Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ220
52Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team223

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team246:50:04
2Bahrain-Merida0:45:36
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:47:57
4Astana Pro Team0:48:10
5EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:58:49
6Mitchelton-Scott1:27:43
7Dimension Data1:31:01
8AG2R La Mondiale1:37:13
9Team Sky1:47:43
10Euskadi Basque Country1:47:50
11LottoNl-Jumbo1:55:38
12Groupama-FDJ2:24:42
13Team Sunweb2:29:58
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:48:18
15BMC Racing Team2:51:13
16Trek-Segafredo3:05:31
17Quick-Step Floors3:08:09
18Lotto Soudal3:14:06
19UAE Team Emirates3:16:11
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:30:27
21Katusha-Alpecin3:35:30
22Burgos-BH4:50:13

 

