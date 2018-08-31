Vuelta a España: Gallopin gets the win in Pozo Alcón
Molard retains race lead as Kwiatkowski loses time
Stage 7: Puerto Lumbreras - Pozo Alcón
Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) won stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana after attacking from a reduced group inside the final three kilometres. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the sprint from the chasing group behind to take second place with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in third place.
Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) extended his race lead after Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) lost time following a crash in the final kilometres. The former wearer of the red jersey slid out hard on a descent and had to battle to limit his losses. Valverde is now in second place at 47 seconds to Molard after taking bonus seconds on the line.
On paper, the finish of stage 7 was not an overly difficult one but the winding roads and relentless attacking saw a group of fewer than 30 riders come to the line together. Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) sparked the final run of attacks with 10 kilometres to go on the short descent off the final classified climb, the Alto de Ceal.
His move was short-lived as the general classification riders pushed on, keen to take time out of each other and the chasing Kwiatkowski. Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) would be next to go, with Gallopin bridging across to him inside the final three kilometres. Herrada was already flagging at this point and was quickly left behind by a determined Gallopin, who put behind him a difficult season as he crossed the line with his arms aloft in Pozo Alcon.
"We knew the final was hectic a little bit, so we had a plan that first we try to go in a breakaway, then at the end, the team put me in a really good position and I fight with the best. Then when we came on the last straight road, I had a plan that if I have a possibility I try to attack. I found a good moment - and I'm so happy," said Gallopin.
"It's a dream for the riders to win in a big tour. After this year, with so much bad luck, so many times I crashed and I was sick, so after I stopped in the Tour, we had the plan that I go to the Vuelta and now I won, so I think the plan was good."
How it happened
For the second day in Murcia, the sprinters would get another chance but the lumpy course and gently rising finish meant that the puncheurs could upset the fast men. Stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana would bring the peloton inland from Puerto Lumbreras to Pozo Alcon. After a chaotic finish to Thursday's stage, Molard had kept hold of his red jersey for at least another day and would be hoping for an easier route through the day.
The break was formed almost immediately as seven riders launched themselves off the front of the bunch in the early kilometres. Several more tried to join them but they were brought back by the peloton, who looked eager to make sure that the leading group didn't have too much strength in numbers.
The seven to escape the clutches of the bunch were Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac), Floris de Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo), Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates), Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi Basque Country Murias), Alex Aranburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo), and Alexis Gouegard (AG2R La Mondiale).
Some had predicted that the breakaway could have their chance again, but the peloton had other ideas. The gap would grow to 3:40 at one stage, but that would be all they could get with Bora-Hansgrohe, Movistar and Groupama-FDJ working on the front.
Woods' day in the breakaway almost came to an early end when he crashed less than 20 kilometres into the day. He would have to change his bike twice as a result of the incident and was left with a gaping tear in the right of his shorts, with only some gauze to keep his modesty. The Canadian also did some damage to his lower right leg in the crash and was well wrapped up by the doctor.
Patched up, he was back in the group of escapees but the peloton always had them in their sights. With 25 kilometres left on the clock, the gap hovered just over a minute. As the peloton loomed close on the approach to the final climb, there were repeated attacks from the escape group. A crash in the middle of the pack on the narrow Alto de Ceal saw a few riders felled and delayed the peloton.
Aranbura struck out from the breakaway but he was soon passed by the stronger De Tier and Woods, with Woods eventually leaving his companion behind at the top of the climb. One by one, the peloton, led by Mitchelton-Scott and then Movistar, picked off the dropped escapees. With 15 kilometres to go, Woods had just over 30 seconds on his chasers. It was a valiant effort from the injured rider but he would be caught less than 500 metres shy of the top of the climb.
Caja Rural were not done and Mas attacked on the descent, sparking a flurry of moves behind him that would drastically reduce the size of the peloton and drop most the sprinters. The roads en-route the finish were twisting and narrow and Kwiatkowski would be one of several riders to fall afoul of them, crashing on a corner in the final 10 kilometres.
Up front, the attacks would continue to come. Herrada jumped clear with just over five kilometres remaining. Several of the general classification favourites would try to follow them, making it another fast and furious finale. As Herrada faded in the final three kilometres, Gallopin bridged the gap and then dropped the Spaniard. The Frenchman pushed on through the last kilometres to take the win, crossing the line five seconds ahead of the chasing group.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:18:20
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:05
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:24
|32
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:27
|33
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:30
|34
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|37
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|42
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|44
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|46
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:06
|47
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:48
|48
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|49
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|50
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|51
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|53
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|57
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:52
|58
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:12
|59
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:27
|61
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:40
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:41
|66
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|67
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:06:56
|69
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:49
|71
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|72
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|73
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|74
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:07:52
|75
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|76
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:07
|78
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|79
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|80
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|81
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|85
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|88
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|89
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|93
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|97
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|98
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|100
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:06
|101
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:33
|102
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|105
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|107
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|108
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|109
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|112
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|113
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|114
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:46
|115
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|118
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:49
|120
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:32
|121
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:50
|122
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:11
|123
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|126
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|127
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|130
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|131
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|132
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|133
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|134
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|135
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|137
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|138
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|141
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|142
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|143
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|144
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|145
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|149
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|150
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|151
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|153
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|154
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|155
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|156
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|157
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|158
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|159
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|160
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|161
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|162
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|163
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|164
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|165
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|166
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|167
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|168
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|169
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|170
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:23
|171
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|172
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|173
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:26
|174
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:47
|175
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:18
|176
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|5
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|8
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|13
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|pts
|2
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12:55:15
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:47
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:01:43
|9
|Team Sky
|0:02:08
|10
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:07
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country, Murias
|0:04:32
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:05
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:37
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:09
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:07:19
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:43
|17
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:44
|18
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:02
|19
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:27
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:40
|21
|Burgos-BH
|0:10:17
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26:44:40
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:48
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:51
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:06
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:11
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:18
|10
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:23
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:26
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:28
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:29
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:34
|16
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:46
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:50
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:08
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:25
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:56
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:28
|22
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:45
|23
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:50
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:07
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:35
|26
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:06:34
|27
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:39
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:54
|29
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:59
|30
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:02
|31
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:00
|32
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:09:57
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:06
|34
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:38
|35
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:46
|36
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:28
|38
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:11:46
|39
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:48
|40
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:26
|41
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:29
|42
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:05
|43
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:13:24
|44
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:57
|45
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:21
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:14:26
|47
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:48
|48
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:19
|49
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:15:20
|50
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:27
|51
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:53
|52
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:36
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:47
|54
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:18:49
|55
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:52
|56
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:19:05
|57
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:36
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:56
|59
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:57
|60
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:22:01
|61
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:23
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:22:27
|63
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:50
|64
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:58
|65
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:07
|66
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:19
|67
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:43
|68
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:25:50
|69
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:56
|70
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:58
|71
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:32
|72
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:35
|73
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:26:39
|74
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:55
|75
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:16
|76
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:27:29
|77
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:27:56
|78
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:11
|79
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:28:27
|80
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:45
|81
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:29:02
|82
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:29:04
|83
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:45
|84
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:27
|85
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:16
|86
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:33
|87
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:33:28
|88
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:45
|89
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:52
|90
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:57
|91
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:35:38
|92
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:36:14
|93
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:19
|94
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:36:35
|95
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:36:57
|96
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:37:21
|97
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:29
|98
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:38:37
|99
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:59
|100
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:10
|101
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:53
|102
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:57
|103
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:29
|104
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:31
|105
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:43:15
|106
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:44:29
|107
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:32
|108
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:34
|109
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:44:40
|110
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:49
|111
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:56
|112
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:02
|113
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:45:20
|114
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:46:29
|115
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:47:33
|116
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:47:57
|117
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:47:59
|118
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:48:07
|119
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:50:19
|120
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:50:34
|121
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:35
|122
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:57
|123
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:51:34
|124
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:51:37
|125
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:51:39
|126
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:52:10
|127
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:52:31
|128
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:52:32
|129
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:41
|130
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:52:58
|131
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:04
|132
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:06
|133
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:53:15
|134
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:54:01
|135
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:31
|136
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:54:54
|137
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:55:22
|138
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:55:28
|139
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:55:32
|140
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:55:54
|141
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:56:00
|142
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:56:10
|143
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:56:11
|144
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:16
|145
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:17
|146
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:56:23
|147
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:57:16
|148
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:57:50
|149
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:13
|150
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:58:45
|151
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:40
|152
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:59:51
|153
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:59:54
|154
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:00:14
|155
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:00:17
|156
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:00:55
|157
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:00:56
|158
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:01:45
|159
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:55
|160
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:02:38
|161
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|1:03:52
|162
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1:04:47
|163
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:05:16
|164
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:05:59
|165
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|1:08:12
|166
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1:08:55
|167
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:11:46
|168
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:12:07
|169
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:13:11
|170
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:14:00
|171
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:14:03
|172
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:14:40
|173
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:16:41
|174
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:17:51
|175
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:20:54
|176
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|48
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|7
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|8
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|29
|9
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|28
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|27
|11
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|14
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|15
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|17
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|18
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|20
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|21
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|22
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|23
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|24
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|17
|25
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|26
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|27
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|28
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|29
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|30
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|32
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|33
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|34
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|35
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|36
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|37
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|38
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|39
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|40
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|41
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|42
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|43
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|44
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|45
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|46
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|47
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|48
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|49
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|50
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|51
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|7
|52
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|53
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|54
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|55
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|56
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|57
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|58
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|59
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|60
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|61
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|62
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|63
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|64
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|65
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|66
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|67
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|68
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|69
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|70
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|71
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|72
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|73
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|74
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|75
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|76
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|12
|4
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|9
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|13
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|14
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|15
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|16
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|19
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|20
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|21
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|22
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|23
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|24
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|26
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|37
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|60
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|60
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|66
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|79
|9
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|10
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|86
|11
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|12
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|123
|14
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|15
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|172
|16
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|174
|17
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|210
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|245
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|80:12:58
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:39
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:04:41
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:25
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:38
|6
|Dimension Data
|0:10:38
|7
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:12:37
|8
|Team Sky
|0:12:50
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:50
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:02
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country, Murias
|0:23:41
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:58
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:16
|14
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:31
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:30:12
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:34:45
|17
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:34:49
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:12
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:46
|20
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:39:08
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:43:12
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:48:01
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy