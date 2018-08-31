Image 1 of 47 Thirsty work. Tony Gallopin won amid soaring temperatures in Pozo Alcon. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 47 Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 47 The Vuelta a Espana peloton in the province of Jaen. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 47 Michael Woods (EF-Drapac) is treated by the race doctor. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 47 The Vuelta a Espana peloton crossed back into Andalucia on stage 7. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 47 The early break on stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 47 The Vuelta a Espana in Andalucia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 47 The Vuelta a Espana peloton on stage 7 to Pozo Alcon. Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) won stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana after attacking from a reduced group inside the final three kilometres. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the sprint from the chasing group behind to take second place with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in third place.

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) extended his race lead after Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) lost time following a crash in the final kilometres. The former wearer of the red jersey slid out hard on a descent and had to battle to limit his losses. Valverde is now in second place at 47 seconds to Molard after taking bonus seconds on the line.

On paper, the finish of stage 7 was not an overly difficult one but the winding roads and relentless attacking saw a group of fewer than 30 riders come to the line together. Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) sparked the final run of attacks with 10 kilometres to go on the short descent off the final classified climb, the Alto de Ceal.

His move was short-lived as the general classification riders pushed on, keen to take time out of each other and the chasing Kwiatkowski. Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) would be next to go, with Gallopin bridging across to him inside the final three kilometres. Herrada was already flagging at this point and was quickly left behind by a determined Gallopin, who put behind him a difficult season as he crossed the line with his arms aloft in Pozo Alcon.

"We knew the final was hectic a little bit, so we had a plan that first we try to go in a breakaway, then at the end, the team put me in a really good position and I fight with the best. Then when we came on the last straight road, I had a plan that if I have a possibility I try to attack. I found a good moment - and I'm so happy," said Gallopin.

"It's a dream for the riders to win in a big tour. After this year, with so much bad luck, so many times I crashed and I was sick, so after I stopped in the Tour, we had the plan that I go to the Vuelta and now I won, so I think the plan was good."

How it happened

For the second day in Murcia, the sprinters would get another chance but the lumpy course and gently rising finish meant that the puncheurs could upset the fast men. Stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana would bring the peloton inland from Puerto Lumbreras to Pozo Alcon. After a chaotic finish to Thursday's stage, Molard had kept hold of his red jersey for at least another day and would be hoping for an easier route through the day.

The break was formed almost immediately as seven riders launched themselves off the front of the bunch in the early kilometres. Several more tried to join them but they were brought back by the peloton, who looked eager to make sure that the leading group didn't have too much strength in numbers.

The seven to escape the clutches of the bunch were Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac), Floris de Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo), Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates), Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi Basque Country Murias), Alex Aranburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo), and Alexis Gouegard (AG2R La Mondiale).

Some had predicted that the breakaway could have their chance again, but the peloton had other ideas. The gap would grow to 3:40 at one stage, but that would be all they could get with Bora-Hansgrohe, Movistar and Groupama-FDJ working on the front.

Woods' day in the breakaway almost came to an early end when he crashed less than 20 kilometres into the day. He would have to change his bike twice as a result of the incident and was left with a gaping tear in the right of his shorts, with only some gauze to keep his modesty. The Canadian also did some damage to his lower right leg in the crash and was well wrapped up by the doctor.

Patched up, he was back in the group of escapees but the peloton always had them in their sights. With 25 kilometres left on the clock, the gap hovered just over a minute. As the peloton loomed close on the approach to the final climb, there were repeated attacks from the escape group. A crash in the middle of the pack on the narrow Alto de Ceal saw a few riders felled and delayed the peloton.

Aranbura struck out from the breakaway but he was soon passed by the stronger De Tier and Woods, with Woods eventually leaving his companion behind at the top of the climb. One by one, the peloton, led by Mitchelton-Scott and then Movistar, picked off the dropped escapees. With 15 kilometres to go, Woods had just over 30 seconds on his chasers. It was a valiant effort from the injured rider but he would be caught less than 500 metres shy of the top of the climb.

Caja Rural were not done and Mas attacked on the descent, sparking a flurry of moves behind him that would drastically reduce the size of the peloton and drop most the sprinters. The roads en-route the finish were twisting and narrow and Kwiatkowski would be one of several riders to fall afoul of them, crashing on a corner in the final 10 kilometres.

Up front, the attacks would continue to come. Herrada jumped clear with just over five kilometres remaining. Several of the general classification favourites would try to follow them, making it another fast and furious finale. As Herrada faded in the final three kilometres, Gallopin bridged the gap and then dropped the Spaniard. The Frenchman pushed on through the last kilometres to take the win, crossing the line five seconds ahead of the chasing group.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:18:20 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:05 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 8 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 14 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 20 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 22 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 23 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 28 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:24 32 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:27 33 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:30 34 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 37 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 42 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 44 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 46 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06 47 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:48 48 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 49 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 50 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 51 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 52 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 53 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 54 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 57 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:52 58 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:12 59 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 60 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:27 61 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 62 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 64 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:40 65 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:41 66 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 67 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 68 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:06:56 69 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 70 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:49 71 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 72 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 73 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 74 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:07:52 75 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 76 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 77 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:07 78 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 79 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 80 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 81 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 82 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 84 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 85 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 88 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 89 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 93 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 97 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 98 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 99 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 100 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:06 101 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:33 102 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 105 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 106 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 107 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 108 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 109 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 110 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 111 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 112 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 113 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:46 115 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 118 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:49 120 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:32 121 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:50 122 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:11 123 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 124 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 125 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 126 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 127 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 129 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 130 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 131 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 132 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 133 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 134 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 135 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 137 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 138 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 139 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 141 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 142 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 143 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 144 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 145 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 148 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 149 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 150 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 151 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 152 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 153 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 154 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 155 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 156 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 157 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 158 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 159 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 160 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 161 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 162 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 163 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 164 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 165 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 166 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 167 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 168 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 169 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 170 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:23 171 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 172 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 173 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:15:26 174 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:47 175 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:18 176 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:55

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 5 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 9 8 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 8 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

KOM 1 - Alto Collado de Laude - 117km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 pts 2 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM 2 - Alto de Ceal - 173km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12:55:15 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Bahrain-Merida 4 Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 5 Dimension Data 0:00:44 6 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:47 7 Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 8 Movistar Team 0:01:43 9 Team Sky 0:02:08 10 Groupama-FDJ 0:04:07 11 Euskadi Basque Country, Murias 0:04:32 12 UAE Team Emirates 0:06:05 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:06:37 14 BMC Racing Team 0:07:09 15 Team Sunweb 0:07:19 16 Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:43 17 Quick-Step Floors 0:07:44 18 Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:02 19 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:27 20 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:40 21 Burgos-BH 0:10:17 22 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:36

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

General Classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26:44:40 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:48 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:51 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:06 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:11 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:14 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:18 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:23 11 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:26 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:28 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:29 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:34 16 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:46 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:50 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:08 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:25 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:56 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:28 22 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:45 23 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:50 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:05:07 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:35 26 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:06:34 27 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:39 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:54 29 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:59 30 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:02 31 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:00 32 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:09:57 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:06 34 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:38 35 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:46 36 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 37 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:28 38 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:11:46 39 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:48 40 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:26 41 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:29 42 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:05 43 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:13:24 44 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:57 45 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:21 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:14:26 47 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:48 48 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:19 49 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:15:20 50 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:27 51 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:53 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:36 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:47 54 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:18:49 55 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:52 56 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:19:05 57 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:36 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:21:56 59 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:57 60 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:22:01 61 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:23 62 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:22:27 63 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:50 64 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:58 65 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:07 66 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:19 67 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:43 68 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:25:50 69 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:56 70 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:58 71 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:32 72 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:26:35 73 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:26:39 74 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:55 75 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:16 76 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:27:29 77 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:27:56 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:11 79 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:27 80 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:45 81 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:02 82 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:29:04 83 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:29:45 84 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:27 85 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:31:16 86 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:33 87 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:33:28 88 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:33:45 89 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:33:52 90 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:57 91 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:35:38 92 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:36:14 93 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:19 94 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:36:35 95 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:36:57 96 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:37:21 97 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:29 98 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:38:37 99 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:38:59 100 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:10 101 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:53 102 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:57 103 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:29 104 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:31 105 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:43:15 106 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:44:29 107 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:32 108 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:34 109 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:44:40 110 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:44:49 111 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:44:56 112 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:45:02 113 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:45:20 114 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:46:29 115 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:47:33 116 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:47:57 117 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:47:59 118 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:48:07 119 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:50:19 120 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:34 121 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:50:35 122 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:57 123 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:51:34 124 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:51:37 125 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:51:39 126 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:52:10 127 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:52:31 128 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:52:32 129 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:41 130 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:52:58 131 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:04 132 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:06 133 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:53:15 134 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:54:01 135 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:31 136 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:54:54 137 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:22 138 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:55:28 139 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:55:32 140 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:54 141 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:56:00 142 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:56:10 143 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:56:11 144 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:56:16 145 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:17 146 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:56:23 147 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:57:16 148 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:50 149 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:13 150 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:58:45 151 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:59:40 152 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:59:51 153 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:54 154 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:00:14 155 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:00:17 156 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:00:55 157 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:00:56 158 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:01:45 159 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:01:55 160 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:02:38 161 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 1:03:52 162 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1:04:47 163 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 1:05:16 164 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:05:59 165 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 1:08:12 166 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1:08:55 167 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:46 168 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 1:12:07 169 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:11 170 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:14:00 171 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1:14:03 172 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:14:40 173 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:41 174 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:17:51 175 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:20:54 176 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:41:49

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 51 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 48 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 41 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 6 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 7 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 8 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 29 9 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 27 11 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 26 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 14 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 15 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 17 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 18 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 20 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 20 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 21 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 22 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 18 23 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 17 24 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 17 25 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 26 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 27 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 15 28 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 29 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 30 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 14 31 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 32 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 33 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 34 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 35 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 36 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 12 37 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 38 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 39 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 40 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 9 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 42 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 43 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 9 44 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 45 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 46 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 47 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 48 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 49 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 7 50 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 51 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 7 52 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 53 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 6 54 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 55 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 56 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 57 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 58 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 59 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 60 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 61 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 62 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 63 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 64 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 65 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 66 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 67 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 68 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 69 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 2 70 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 71 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 72 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 73 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 74 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 75 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 76 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 12 4 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 9 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 13 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 14 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 15 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 16 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 19 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 2 20 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 21 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 22 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 23 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 24 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combined Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 26 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 37 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 58 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 60 6 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 60 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 66 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 79 9 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 80 10 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 86 11 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 101 12 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 123 14 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 15 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 172 16 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 174 17 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 210 18 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 245