Vuelta a España: Gallopin gets the win in Pozo Alcón

Molard retains race lead as Kwiatkowski loses time

Image 1 of 47

Thirsty work. Tony Gallopin won amid soaring temperatures in Pozo Alcon.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 47

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 47

The Vuelta a Espana peloton in the province of Jaen.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 47

Michael Woods (EF-Drapac) is treated by the race doctor.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 47

The Vuelta a Espana peloton crossed back into Andalucia on stage 7.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 47

The early break on stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 47

The Vuelta a Espana in Andalucia.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 47

The Vuelta a Espana peloton on stage 7 to Pozo Alcon.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 47

Jesus Herrada (Cofidis).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 47

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) in red at the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 47

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 47

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) on the podium in Pozo Alcon.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) placed third in Pozo Alcon.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 47

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) triumphs in Pozo Alcon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 47

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) in the polka dot jersey at the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 47

Tony Gallpon in festive mood on the Vuelta a Espana podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 47

La vie en rouge. Rudy Molard at the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 47

Enric Mas (Quick-Step).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 47

Enric Mas (Quick-Step).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 47

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 7 of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 47

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) in action at the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 47

Peter Sagan took second on stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 47

The peloton at the finish of stage 7 of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 47

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 47

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 47

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) claims stage victory on the 2018 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 47

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 47

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) dashed away in the finale at Pozo Alcon.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 47

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates his solo victory.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 47

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates victory on stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 47

Luis Angel Mate and Rudy Molard at the start

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 35 of 47

The start of stage 7 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 36 of 47

Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 37 of 47

Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 38 of 47

Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 39 of 47

Cristian Rodriguez and Alexis Gougeard in the breakaway

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 40 of 47

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 41 of 47

Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 42 of 47

Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 43 of 47

Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 44 of 47

Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 45 of 47

Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 46 of 47

Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 47 of 47

The start of stage 7 of the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) won stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana after attacking from a reduced group inside the final three kilometres. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the sprint from the chasing group behind to take second place with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in third place.

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) extended his race lead after Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) lost time following a crash in the final kilometres. The former wearer of the red jersey slid out hard on a descent and had to battle to limit his losses. Valverde is now in second place at 47 seconds to Molard after taking bonus seconds on the line.

On paper, the finish of stage 7 was not an overly difficult one but the winding roads and relentless attacking saw a group of fewer than 30 riders come to the line together. Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural) sparked the final run of attacks with 10 kilometres to go on the short descent off the final classified climb, the Alto de Ceal.

His move was short-lived as the general classification riders pushed on, keen to take time out of each other and the chasing Kwiatkowski. Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) would be next to go, with Gallopin bridging across to him inside the final three kilometres. Herrada was already flagging at this point and was quickly left behind by a determined Gallopin, who put behind him a difficult season as he crossed the line with his arms aloft in Pozo Alcon.

"We knew the final was hectic a little bit, so we had a plan that first we try to go in a breakaway, then at the end, the team put me in a really good position and I fight with the best. Then when we came on the last straight road, I had a plan that if I have a possibility I try to attack. I found a good moment - and I'm so happy," said Gallopin.

"It's a dream for the riders to win in a big tour. After this year, with so much bad luck, so many times I crashed and I was sick, so after I stopped in the Tour, we had the plan that I go to the Vuelta and now I won, so I think the plan was good."

How it happened

For the second day in Murcia, the sprinters would get another chance but the lumpy course and gently rising finish meant that the puncheurs could upset the fast men. Stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana would bring the peloton inland from Puerto Lumbreras to Pozo Alcon. After a chaotic finish to Thursday's stage, Molard had kept hold of his red jersey for at least another day and would be hoping for an easier route through the day.

The break was formed almost immediately as seven riders launched themselves off the front of the bunch in the early kilometres. Several more tried to join them but they were brought back by the peloton, who looked eager to make sure that the leading group didn't have too much strength in numbers.

The seven to escape the clutches of the bunch were Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac), Floris de Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo), Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates), Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi Basque Country Murias), Alex Aranburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo), and Alexis Gouegard (AG2R La Mondiale).

Some had predicted that the breakaway could have their chance again, but the peloton had other ideas. The gap would grow to 3:40 at one stage, but that would be all they could get with Bora-Hansgrohe, Movistar and Groupama-FDJ working on the front.

Woods' day in the breakaway almost came to an early end when he crashed less than 20 kilometres into the day. He would have to change his bike twice as a result of the incident and was left with a gaping tear in the right of his shorts, with only some gauze to keep his modesty. The Canadian also did some damage to his lower right leg in the crash and was well wrapped up by the doctor.

Patched up, he was back in the group of escapees but the peloton always had them in their sights. With 25 kilometres left on the clock, the gap hovered just over a minute. As the peloton loomed close on the approach to the final climb, there were repeated attacks from the escape group. A crash in the middle of the pack on the narrow Alto de Ceal saw a few riders felled and delayed the peloton.

Aranbura struck out from the breakaway but he was soon passed by the stronger De Tier and Woods, with Woods eventually leaving his companion behind at the top of the climb. One by one, the peloton, led by Mitchelton-Scott and then Movistar, picked off the dropped escapees. With 15 kilometres to go, Woods had just over 30 seconds on his chasers. It was a valiant effort from the injured rider but he would be caught less than 500 metres shy of the top of the climb.

Caja Rural were not done and Mas attacked on the descent, sparking a flurry of moves behind him that would drastically reduce the size of the peloton and drop most the sprinters. The roads en-route the finish were twisting and narrow and Kwiatkowski would be one of several riders to fall afoul of them, crashing on a corner in the final 10 kilometres.

Up front, the attacks would continue to come. Herrada jumped clear with just over five kilometres remaining. Several of the general classification favourites would try to follow them, making it another fast and furious finale. As Herrada faded in the final three kilometres, Gallopin bridged the gap and then dropped the Spaniard. The Frenchman pushed on through the last kilometres to take the win, crossing the line five seconds ahead of the chasing group.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:18:20
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:05
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
4Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
5Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
8Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
13Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
14Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
15Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
20George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
22Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
23Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
25Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
27Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
28Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:24
32Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:27
33Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:30
34Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
37Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
42Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
43Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
44Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
46Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:06
47Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:48
48Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
49Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
50Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
51Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
52José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
53Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
54Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
57Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
58Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:12
59Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
60Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:27
61Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
62Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
64Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:40
65Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:41
66Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
67Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
68Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:06:56
69Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
70Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:07:49
71Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
72Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
73Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
74Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:07:52
75Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
76Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
77Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:07
78Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
79Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
80Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
81Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
82Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
83Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
84Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
85Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
86Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
88Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
89Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
92Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
93Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
95Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
97Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
98Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
99Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
100Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:06
101Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:10:33
102Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
105Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
106Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
107Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
108Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
109Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
110Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
111Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
112Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
113Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
114Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:46
115Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
118Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:49
120Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:32
121Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:14:50
122Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:15:11
123Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
124Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
125Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
126Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
127Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
129Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
130Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
131Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
132Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
133Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
134Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
135Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
137Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
138Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
139Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
141Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
142Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
143Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
144Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
145Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
147Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
148Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
149Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
150Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
151Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
152Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
153Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
154Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
155Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
156Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
157Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
158Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
159Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
160Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
161Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
162Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
163Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
164Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
165Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
166Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
167Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
168Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
169Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
170Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:23
171Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
172Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
173Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:15:26
174Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:47
175Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:18
176Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:55

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe20
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias14
5Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida9
8Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors8
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb7
10Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo6
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo5
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
13Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3
14Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
15Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

KOM 1 - Alto Collado de Laude - 117km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo3pts
2Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM 2 - Alto de Ceal - 173km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
3Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNl-Jumbo12:55:15
2Bora-Hansgrohe
3Bahrain-Merida
4Astana Pro Team0:00:25
5Dimension Data0:00:44
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:47
7Lotto Soudal0:00:50
8Movistar Team0:01:43
9Team Sky0:02:08
10Groupama-FDJ0:04:07
11Euskadi Basque Country, Murias0:04:32
12UAE Team Emirates0:06:05
13Trek-Segafredo0:06:37
14BMC Racing Team0:07:09
15Team Sunweb0:07:19
16Katusha-Alpecin0:07:43
17Quick-Step Floors0:07:44
18Mitchelton-Scott0:08:02
19EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:27
20AG2R La Mondiale0:09:40
21Burgos-BH0:10:17
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:36

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

General Classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ26:44:40
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:48
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:51
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:06
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:11
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:14
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:18
10Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:23
11George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:26
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
13Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:28
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:29
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:01:34
16Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:46
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:50
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:08
19Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:25
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:56
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:28
22Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:04:45
23Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:50
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:05:07
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:35
26Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:06:34
27Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:39
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:54
29Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:59
30Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:02
31Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:00
32Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:09:57
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:06
34Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:38
35Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:46
36Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
37Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:11:28
38Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:11:46
39Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:48
40Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:26
41Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:29
42Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:05
43Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:13:24
44Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:57
45Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:21
46Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:14:26
47Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:48
48Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:19
49Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:15:20
50Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:27
51Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:53
52Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:17:36
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:47
54Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:18:49
55Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:52
56Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:19:05
57Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:36
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:56
59Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:57
60Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:22:01
61Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:23
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:22:27
63Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:24:50
64Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:24:58
65Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:07
66Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:25:19
67Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:43
68José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:25:50
69Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:56
70Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:58
71Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:32
72Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:26:35
73Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:26:39
74Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:55
75Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:16
76Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:27:29
77Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:27:56
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:11
79Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:28:27
80Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:28:45
81Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:29:02
82Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:29:04
83Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:29:45
84Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:27
85Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:31:16
86Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:32:33
87Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:33:28
88Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:33:45
89Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:33:52
90Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:33:57
91Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:35:38
92Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:36:14
93Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:19
94Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:36:35
95Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:36:57
96Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:37:21
97Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:29
98Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:38:37
99Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:38:59
100Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:10
101Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:40:53
102Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:57
103Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:29
104Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:42:31
105Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:43:15
106Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:44:29
107José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:44:32
108Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:34
109Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:44:40
110Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:44:49
111Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:44:56
112Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:45:02
113Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:45:20
114Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:46:29
115Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:47:33
116Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:47:57
117Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:47:59
118Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:48:07
119Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:50:19
120Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:50:34
121Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:50:35
122Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:57
123Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:51:34
124Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:51:37
125Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:51:39
126Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:52:10
127Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:52:31
128Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:52:32
129Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:41
130Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:52:58
131Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:53:04
132Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:53:06
133Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:53:15
134Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:54:01
135Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:31
136Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:54:54
137Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:55:22
138Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:55:28
139Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:55:32
140Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:54
141Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:56:00
142Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:56:10
143Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:56:11
144Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:56:16
145Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:17
146Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:56:23
147Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:57:16
148Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:57:50
149Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:58:13
150Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:58:45
151Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:59:40
152Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:59:51
153Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:59:54
154Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:00:14
155Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:00:17
156Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:00:55
157Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:00:56
158Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott1:01:45
159Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:01:55
160Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:02:38
161Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky1:03:52
162Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors1:04:47
163Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH1:05:16
164Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:05:59
165Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky1:08:12
166Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1:08:55
167Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:46
168Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH1:12:07
169Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:13:11
170Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb1:14:00
171Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1:14:03
172Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:14:40
173Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:16:41
174Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:17:51
175Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:20:54
176Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:41:49

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team51pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky48
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe43
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors41
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
6Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale30
7Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo30
8Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data29
9Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team28
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb27
11Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates26
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo25
14Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
15Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team21
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo20
17Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
18Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott20
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
20Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
21Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale18
22Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors18
23Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida17
24Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team17
25Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
26Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
27Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors15
28Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
29Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias14
30Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14
31George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo12
32Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
33Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo12
34Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
35Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
36Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky12
37Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
38Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
39Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
40Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors9
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
42Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH9
43Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky9
44Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
45Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
46Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb8
47Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
48Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo7
49Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data7
50Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
51Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team7
52Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
53Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data6
54Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo6
55Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
56Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
57Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
58Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
59Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
60Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
61Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH4
62Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
63Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
64Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
65Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
66Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
67Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
68Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
69Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida2
70Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
71Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
72Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
73Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
74Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
75Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
76Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits42pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data12
4Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
6Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
8Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
9Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
12Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
13Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo3
14Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
15Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
16Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH3
17Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
19Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH2
20Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
21Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
22Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
23Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
24Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combined Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky26
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data37
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo58
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors60
6Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale60
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott66
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale79
9Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale80
10Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott86
11Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo101
12Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team116
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team123
14Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits156
15Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH172
16Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits174
17Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale210
18Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team245

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team80:12:58
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:39
3Movistar Team0:04:41
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:25
5Bahrain-Merida0:07:38
6Dimension Data0:10:38
7EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:12:37
8Team Sky0:12:50
9UAE Team Emirates0:17:50
10AG2R La Mondiale0:23:02
11Euskadi Basque Country, Murias0:23:41
12Groupama-FDJ0:23:58
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:16
14Mitchelton-Scott0:27:31
15Lotto Soudal0:30:12
16BMC Racing Team0:34:45
17Quick-Step Floors0:34:49
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:35:12
19Trek-Segafredo0:35:46
20Katusha-Alpecin0:39:08
21Team Sunweb0:43:12
22Burgos-BH0:48:01

