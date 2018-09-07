Image 1 of 37 Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi Basque Country - Murias) celebrates as he wins Vuelta a Espana stage 13 (Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 37 Oscar Rodriguez (Team Euskadi) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 37 The Puerto De Tarna (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 37 Rafal Majka (Team Bora - Hansgrohe) and Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 37 Team Cofidis' Spanish cyclist Jesus Herrada (Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 37 Movistar's Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 37 Team Euskadi's Spanish cyclist Oscar Garcia Rodriguez (Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 37 Rafal Majka of Poland and Team Bora - Hansgrohe), Dylan Teuns of Belgium and BMC Racing Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 37 Podium), Luis Angel Mate of Spain and Team Cofidis Polka Dot Mountain Jersey), Celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 37 Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 37 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 37 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) in the Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 37 Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 37 Rigoberto Uran (Team EF Education First - Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL - Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 37 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 37 Simon Yates (Team Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 37 Thibaut Pinot (Team Groupama FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 37 Alex Edmondson (Team Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 37 Oscar Rodriguez (Team Euskadi - Murias) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 37 Cofidis' Spanish cyclist Jesus Herrada finishes (Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 37 Oscar Rodriguez celebrates as he wins the stage (Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 37 Jesus Herrada (Team Cofidis) in the Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 37 Oscar Rodriguez (Team Euskadi - Murias) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 37 The Puerto De Tarna (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 37 The leaders at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 37 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) radios back (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 37 European champion Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 37 Simon Yates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 37 Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 37 Cofidis in the unusual position of leading a Grand Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 37 The breakaway on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 37 The breakaway on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 37 The breakaway on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 37 Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 37 The breakaway on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 37 Ben King (Dimension Data) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi-Murias) claimed the first win of his professional career as he soloed to victory atop La Camperona on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) proved the strongest of the general classification contenders on the wickedly steep climb to the finish. Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) retained the red jersey of race leader, though with a reduced advantage over Yates and Quintana.

Rodriguez was part of the 32-man break that forged clear in the opening kilometres and remained in front to dispute stage victory on the fearsome slopes of La Camperona. The 23-year-old Spaniard is making his Grand Tour debut, but he showed poise beyond his years as he carefully dosed his effort on the final ascent to beat Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team) to the line.

Although officially 8 kilometres in length, La Camperona's difficulty boils down to the vertiginous ramps of the final 3 kilometres, where the gradient even exceeds 20%. The leading group duly splintered as they reached that marker, with Majka forcing the pace 2.5km from the summit. Initially only Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) could put up any resistance, but when he dropped back, Teuns stepped up to the plate, catching Majka with 1800 metres remaining.

At that juncture, it looked like a two-man race, with Majka weaving across the road almost in slow motion at one point as he battled the twin threat of Teuns and gravity. As the gradient stiffened to new extremes, however, a figure in the luminescent colours of Euskadi-Murias could be seen bobbing his way up to their wheels.

Rodriguez caught the two leaders just shy of the flamme rouge, and shortly afterwards he began to inch his way clear of the two WorldTour riders. At first, Rodriguez didn't dare to look behind, but when he glanced over his shoulder with 800 metres remaining, he could see that Majka and Teuns were struggling to get on terms. His response was to climb from the saddle and hammer home his advantage.

"I can't believe I've taken a professional win, let alone a stage at the Vuelta," Rodriguez said. "I didn't believe I was going to win until the very end, and I still can't believe it."

Rodriguez crossed the line with 19 seconds to spare over an equally incredulous Majka, while Teuns held on for third, 30 seconds behind the Spaniard. The rest of the leading group were strewn across the mountainside. "Actually I'm surprised by this guy because in the end, when he caught me with Teuns, I still had good legs, but this guy when he was coming, he was coming really fast," Majka said as he warmed down. "This is cycling."

That was the race for the stage honours, but behind, the battle among the general classification contenders was only catching fire as they reached the stiffest part of the climb. The Astana team of Miguel Angel Lopez had been prominent in setting the tempo on the lower slopes of La Camperona, but the Colombian suffered a mechanical issue on the approach to the steepest section and had to stop to re-ship his chain.

By that point, Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) had taken over on the front, and once the gradient began to bite, it was Simon Yates who duly came to the fore in the company of Quintana, while the group shattered behind them, with the red jersey of Herrada among those to concede ground.

Yates and Quintana matched one another pedal stroke for pedal stroke deep into the final kilometre, though the Colombian scored a psychological blow by kicking away from his rival within sight of the finish line. Quintana reached the finish 2:32 down on Rodriguez, while Yates came in a further 6 seconds back.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) led Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) home at 2:49, while Lopez recovered well from his setback to finish 3 seconds behind them, just ahead of a group containing Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac).

Herrada inched his way across the line 4:18 down on the stage, which was enough to keep him in the red jersey with 1:42 to spare over Yates, while Quintana moves up to third overall, 1:50 down. Valverde is now 4th at 1:54, with Lopez 5th at 2:23.

How it unfolded

A sizeable break went clear on the day's opening climb as Gorka Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida), Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale), Joseph Rosskopf, Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team), Marcus Burghardt, Rafal Majka, Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sander Armee, Thomas De Gendt, Bjorg Lambrecht, Maxime Monfort, Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Laurens De Plus, Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors), Ben King, Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Ilnur Zakarin, Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha Alpecin), Sergio Henao (Team Sky), Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb), Bauke Mollema, Nicola Conci, Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Alex Aranburu, Cristian Rodriguez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Eduard Prades, Garikoitz Bravo and Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi-Murias) escaped on the Alto de la Madera.

The escapees had a maximum lead of 9:30, which was whittled down to 6:22 come the summit of the category 1 Puerto de Tarna with 70km remaining, where De Gendt led the break over the top. Movistar led the pursuit of the break thereafter, but it was clear from some way out that the stage victory would come from the front group of 32.

Not even a low-speed crash with 30km remaining – De Plus was a faller, but remounted and rejoined the group – could thwart their progress, and the escapees hit the lower slopes of La Camperona with 3:35 in hand on the peloton. With Majka in mind, Bora-Hansgrohe's McCarthy and Burghardt set the tempo on the run-in to those viciously steep final kilometres, helping to reduce the size of the break in the process.

Once the climbing began in earnest, Ilnur Zakarin and King were initially to the fore, before Majka and – for a time – Kudus took over. Even when he was joined by Teuns, Majka was climbing with the look of a likely stage winner, but as the mountain drew on, there would be a surprising twist in the story, as Rodriguez edged his way across.

A couple of minutes down the road, meanwhile, Quintana and Yates were writing the preamble to a decisive chapter of this Vuelta. Summit finishes at Praeres and Lagos de Covadonga feature in the coming two days. The plot thickens.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:17:05 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:19 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 4 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:43 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:00 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:12 8 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:21 9 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:25 10 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:27 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:32 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 13 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:39 14 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:43 15 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:46 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55 17 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:09 18 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:13 19 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:32 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 22 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:38 23 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:41 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:49 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 27 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:57 28 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:12 32 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:14 33 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 34 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:19 35 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:03:22 36 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:03:26 37 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 38 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:38 39 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:03:48 41 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:52 42 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 43 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:02 44 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:18 45 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:35 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:41 47 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:02 48 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:08 49 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:15 51 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:36 52 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 53 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:53 54 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:06:05 55 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:06:15 56 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:41 57 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:52 58 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:54 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:04 60 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:14 61 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:20 62 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:49 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:51 66 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:57 67 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:00 68 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 69 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:06 71 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:16 72 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:21 74 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:11 75 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 76 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:25 77 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:34 78 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:10:59 80 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 81 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 82 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 83 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:17 84 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 86 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 87 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:34 88 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:11:37 89 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:11:57 90 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:12:05 91 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:07 92 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 93 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:27 94 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:12:32 95 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:40 96 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:04 97 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 98 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:14:47 99 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:08 100 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:13 101 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 102 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:28 103 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 104 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:18:48 105 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 106 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:15 107 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:37 108 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:26:40 109 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 111 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:26:48 112 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 113 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:50 114 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:59 116 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:12 117 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:27:21 118 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 119 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 120 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 121 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 122 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 123 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 125 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 126 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 127 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 128 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 130 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 131 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 134 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 135 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 136 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 137 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 138 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:58 139 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:00 140 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 141 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 142 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 143 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 144 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:28:05 145 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 146 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 148 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:24 149 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:37 150 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 151 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 152 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 153 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 154 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:47 155 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:50 156 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:56 157 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 158 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 159 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 160 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 161 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 162 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:46 163 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 164 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:58 165 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 166 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:12 167 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 168 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:30:14 169 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:36:07 DNF GONÇALVES José

Intermediate sprint - Sabero. Comienza puertokm. 166.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 4 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 12 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 10 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 8 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 9 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 6 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 4 13 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de la Madera, km. 21 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Puerto de Tarna, km. 105 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 6 3 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Valle de Sabero. Alto de la Camperona, km. 174.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 12:55:08 2 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:52 3 Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:45 4 Dimension Data 0:02:12 5 BMC Racing Team 0:04:21 6 Team Sky 0:04:24 7 Movistar Team 0:04:54 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:05:15 9 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:37 10 Bahrain-Merida 0:06:27 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:37 12 Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:38 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:29 14 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:15 15 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:20 16 UAE Team Emirates 0:13:25 17 Groupama-FDJ 0:13:29 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:54 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:51 20 Burgos-BH 0:16:43 21 Astana Pro Team 0:16:54 22 Team Sunweb 0:17:04

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54:50:19 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:42 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:50 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:54 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:23 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:33 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:35 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:44 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:47 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:00 12 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:34 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:51 14 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:53 15 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:10 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:13 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:19 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:45 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:05:02 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:26 21 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:11 22 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:54 23 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:04 24 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:09 25 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:30 26 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:35 27 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:59 28 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:12:27 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:04 30 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:52 31 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:14:05 32 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:20 33 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:15:24 34 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:29 35 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:34 36 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:20 37 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:36 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:18:52 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:06 40 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:00 41 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:31 42 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:27:59 43 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:55 44 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:34:05 45 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:14 46 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:38 47 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:37:12 48 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:34 49 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:39:57 50 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:41:33 51 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:23 52 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:54 53 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:43:12 54 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:43:14 55 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:27 56 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:47:06 57 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:47:21 58 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:47 59 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:11 60 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:24 61 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:51:57 62 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:52:34 63 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:53:15 64 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:53:40 65 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:52 66 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:56:13 67 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:56:20 68 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:56:22 69 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:56:52 70 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:57:00 71 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:58:37 72 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:58:40 73 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:59:19 74 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:02:07 75 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:03:10 76 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:04:39 77 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:05:46 78 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:06:51 79 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:06:52 80 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:08:14 81 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:08:56 82 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:09:20 83 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:10:18 84 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:11:40 85 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:13:52 86 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:16:16 87 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:18:43 88 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:44 89 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:21:46 90 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:23:03 91 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1:23:38 92 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 1:27:18 93 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 1:27:59 94 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 1:28:58 95 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 1:32:17 96 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:34:35 97 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 1:35:06 98 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:35:59 99 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:32 100 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 1:38:25 101 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 1:38:54 102 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:40:13 103 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:42:59 104 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:43:15 105 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1:44:17 106 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:44:28 107 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:44:47 108 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:45:19 109 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:45:27 111 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:48:21 112 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:49:36 113 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:50:37 114 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:51:49 115 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:52:49 116 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:53:02 117 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 1:56:06 118 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:56:09 119 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:56:10 120 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 1:57:22 121 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:57:24 122 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:57:57 123 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:59:08 124 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:59:33 125 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:59:57 126 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:00:04 127 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:00:10 128 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:01:31 129 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:05:05 130 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 2:08:11 131 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:14:44 132 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 2:14:59 133 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:15:53 134 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:16:41 135 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 2:16:45 136 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:16:55 137 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 2:18:57 138 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2:19:07 139 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 2:19:46 140 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:20:26 141 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:21:54 142 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 2:23:31 143 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:23:52 144 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 2:24:41 145 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2:25:40 146 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:26:17 147 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:28:19 148 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:29:22 149 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 2:29:24 150 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:29:48 151 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:30:29 152 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:32:32 153 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:33:48 154 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 2:34:51 155 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:35:00 156 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 2:35:14 157 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:35:53 158 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:36:55 159 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 2:37:21 160 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:40:01 161 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:43:13 162 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:45:20 163 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:46:49 164 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:52:15 165 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:55:28 166 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:56:08 167 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:57:16 168 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3:11:25 169 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:14:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 85 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 68 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 66 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 56 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 53 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 50 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 44 11 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 41 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 38 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 14 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 32 16 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 32 17 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 31 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 19 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 30 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 21 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 22 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 28 23 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 26 24 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 25 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 26 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 24 28 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 29 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 30 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 31 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 32 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 20 33 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 35 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 37 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 38 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 39 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 40 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 16 41 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 16 42 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 15 43 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 44 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 15 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 46 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 47 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 48 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 49 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 14 50 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 51 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 52 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 53 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 54 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 55 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 56 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 57 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 58 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 59 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 11 60 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 61 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 62 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 63 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 64 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 65 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 66 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 9 67 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 68 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 69 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 9 70 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 8 71 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 8 72 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 73 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 8 74 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 75 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 76 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 77 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 78 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 79 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 6 80 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 81 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 82 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 83 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 4 84 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 85 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 86 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 87 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 88 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 2 89 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2 90 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 91 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 92 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 93 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 2 94 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 95 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 96 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 97 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 98 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 99 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 100 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 101 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team -3

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 40 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 34 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 6 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 9 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 12 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 13 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 14 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 16 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 17 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 18 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 20 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 21 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 22 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 24 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 26 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 27 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 28 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 29 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 30 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 31 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 33 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 35 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 36 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 37 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 38 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 39 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 40 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 1 41 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 20 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 36 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 42 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 54 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 54 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 56 10 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 68 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 82 12 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 93 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 95 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 99 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 16 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 103 17 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 104 18 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 118 19 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 119 20 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 120 21 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 122 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 122 24 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 124 25 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 126 26 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 27 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 28 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 29 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 159 30 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 160 31 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 175 32 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 176 33 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 181 34 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 182 35 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 194 36 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 197 37 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 204 38 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 209 39 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 218