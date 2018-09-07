Vuelta a España: Oscar Rodriguez wins on La Camperona
Euskadi rider claims Grand Tour stage victory as Herrada keeps race lead
Stage 13: Candás. Carreño - Valle de Sabero. La Camperona
Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi-Murias) claimed the first win of his professional career as he soloed to victory atop La Camperona on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) proved the strongest of the general classification contenders on the wickedly steep climb to the finish. Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) retained the red jersey of race leader, though with a reduced advantage over Yates and Quintana.
Rodriguez was part of the 32-man break that forged clear in the opening kilometres and remained in front to dispute stage victory on the fearsome slopes of La Camperona. The 23-year-old Spaniard is making his Grand Tour debut, but he showed poise beyond his years as he carefully dosed his effort on the final ascent to beat Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team) to the line.
Although officially 8 kilometres in length, La Camperona's difficulty boils down to the vertiginous ramps of the final 3 kilometres, where the gradient even exceeds 20%. The leading group duly splintered as they reached that marker, with Majka forcing the pace 2.5km from the summit. Initially only Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) could put up any resistance, but when he dropped back, Teuns stepped up to the plate, catching Majka with 1800 metres remaining.
At that juncture, it looked like a two-man race, with Majka weaving across the road almost in slow motion at one point as he battled the twin threat of Teuns and gravity. As the gradient stiffened to new extremes, however, a figure in the luminescent colours of Euskadi-Murias could be seen bobbing his way up to their wheels.
Rodriguez caught the two leaders just shy of the flamme rouge, and shortly afterwards he began to inch his way clear of the two WorldTour riders. At first, Rodriguez didn't dare to look behind, but when he glanced over his shoulder with 800 metres remaining, he could see that Majka and Teuns were struggling to get on terms. His response was to climb from the saddle and hammer home his advantage.
"I can't believe I've taken a professional win, let alone a stage at the Vuelta," Rodriguez said. "I didn't believe I was going to win until the very end, and I still can't believe it."
Rodriguez crossed the line with 19 seconds to spare over an equally incredulous Majka, while Teuns held on for third, 30 seconds behind the Spaniard. The rest of the leading group were strewn across the mountainside. "Actually I'm surprised by this guy because in the end, when he caught me with Teuns, I still had good legs, but this guy when he was coming, he was coming really fast," Majka said as he warmed down. "This is cycling."
That was the race for the stage honours, but behind, the battle among the general classification contenders was only catching fire as they reached the stiffest part of the climb. The Astana team of Miguel Angel Lopez had been prominent in setting the tempo on the lower slopes of La Camperona, but the Colombian suffered a mechanical issue on the approach to the steepest section and had to stop to re-ship his chain.
By that point, Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) had taken over on the front, and once the gradient began to bite, it was Simon Yates who duly came to the fore in the company of Quintana, while the group shattered behind them, with the red jersey of Herrada among those to concede ground.
Yates and Quintana matched one another pedal stroke for pedal stroke deep into the final kilometre, though the Colombian scored a psychological blow by kicking away from his rival within sight of the finish line. Quintana reached the finish 2:32 down on Rodriguez, while Yates came in a further 6 seconds back.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) led Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) home at 2:49, while Lopez recovered well from his setback to finish 3 seconds behind them, just ahead of a group containing Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac).
Herrada inched his way across the line 4:18 down on the stage, which was enough to keep him in the red jersey with 1:42 to spare over Yates, while Quintana moves up to third overall, 1:50 down. Valverde is now 4th at 1:54, with Lopez 5th at 2:23.
How it unfolded
A sizeable break went clear on the day's opening climb as Gorka Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida), Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale), Joseph Rosskopf, Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team), Marcus Burghardt, Rafal Majka, Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sander Armee, Thomas De Gendt, Bjorg Lambrecht, Maxime Monfort, Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Laurens De Plus, Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors), Ben King, Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Ilnur Zakarin, Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha Alpecin), Sergio Henao (Team Sky), Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb), Bauke Mollema, Nicola Conci, Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Alex Aranburu, Cristian Rodriguez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Eduard Prades, Garikoitz Bravo and Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi-Murias) escaped on the Alto de la Madera.
The escapees had a maximum lead of 9:30, which was whittled down to 6:22 come the summit of the category 1 Puerto de Tarna with 70km remaining, where De Gendt led the break over the top. Movistar led the pursuit of the break thereafter, but it was clear from some way out that the stage victory would come from the front group of 32.
Not even a low-speed crash with 30km remaining – De Plus was a faller, but remounted and rejoined the group – could thwart their progress, and the escapees hit the lower slopes of La Camperona with 3:35 in hand on the peloton. With Majka in mind, Bora-Hansgrohe's McCarthy and Burghardt set the tempo on the run-in to those viciously steep final kilometres, helping to reduce the size of the break in the process.
Once the climbing began in earnest, Ilnur Zakarin and King were initially to the fore, before Majka and – for a time – Kudus took over. Even when he was joined by Teuns, Majka was climbing with the look of a likely stage winner, but as the mountain drew on, there would be a surprising twist in the story, as Rodriguez edged his way across.
A couple of minutes down the road, meanwhile, Quintana and Yates were writing the preamble to a decisive chapter of this Vuelta. Summit finishes at Praeres and Lagos de Covadonga feature in the coming two days. The plot thickens.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4:17:05
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:19
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:43
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:00
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:12
|8
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:21
|9
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:25
|10
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:27
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:39
|14
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:43
|15
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:46
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:55
|17
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:09
|18
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:13
|19
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:32
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:38
|23
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:41
|24
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|25
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:52
|27
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:57
|28
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:12
|32
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:14
|33
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:19
|35
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:03:22
|36
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:03:26
|37
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:38
|39
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:03:48
|41
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:52
|42
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|43
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:02
|44
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:18
|45
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:35
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:41
|47
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:02
|48
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:08
|49
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:15
|51
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:36
|52
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:53
|54
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:05
|55
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:06:15
|56
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:41
|57
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:52
|58
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:54
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:04
|60
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:14
|61
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:20
|62
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:49
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:51
|66
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:57
|67
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:00
|68
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|69
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:06
|71
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:16
|72
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:21
|74
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:11
|75
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|76
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:25
|77
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:34
|78
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:10:59
|80
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|82
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:17
|84
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|86
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|87
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:34
|88
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:11:37
|89
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:57
|90
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:12:05
|91
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:07
|92
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|93
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:27
|94
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:32
|95
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:40
|96
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:04
|97
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|98
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:14:47
|99
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:08
|100
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:13
|101
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|102
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:28
|103
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|104
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:18:48
|105
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|106
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:15
|107
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:37
|108
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:40
|109
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:26:48
|112
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|113
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:50
|114
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:59
|116
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:12
|117
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:27:21
|118
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|119
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|120
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|121
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|122
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|123
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|125
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|127
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|128
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|129
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|130
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|131
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|132
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|135
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|136
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|137
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|138
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:58
|139
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:00
|140
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|141
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|142
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|143
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|144
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:28:05
|145
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|146
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|148
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:28:24
|149
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:37
|150
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|151
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|152
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|153
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|154
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:47
|155
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:50
|156
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:56
|157
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|158
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|159
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|160
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|161
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|162
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:46
|163
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|164
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:58
|165
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|166
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:12
|167
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|168
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:30:14
|169
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:36:07
|DNF
|GONÇALVES José
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|8
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|9
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|10
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|6
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|6
|3
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|12:55:08
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:52
|3
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:45
|4
|Dimension Data
|0:02:12
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:21
|6
|Team Sky
|0:04:24
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:04:54
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:15
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:37
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:27
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:37
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:38
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:29
|14
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:15
|15
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:20
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:25
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:29
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:54
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:51
|20
|Burgos-BH
|0:16:43
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:54
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:17:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54:50:19
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:42
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:23
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:33
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:35
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:44
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:47
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:00
|12
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:34
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:51
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:53
|15
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:10
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:13
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:19
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:45
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:05:02
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:26
|21
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:11
|22
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:54
|23
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:04
|24
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:09
|25
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:30
|26
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:35
|27
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:59
|28
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:12:27
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:04
|30
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:52
|31
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:14:05
|32
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:20
|33
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:15:24
|34
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:29
|35
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:34
|36
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:20
|37
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:36
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:52
|39
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:06
|40
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:00
|41
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:31
|42
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:59
|43
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:55
|44
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:34:05
|45
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:14
|46
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:38
|47
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:37:12
|48
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:34
|49
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:39:57
|50
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:41:33
|51
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:42:23
|52
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:54
|53
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:43:12
|54
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:14
|55
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:27
|56
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:47:06
|57
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:47:21
|58
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:49:47
|59
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:11
|60
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:24
|61
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:57
|62
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:52:34
|63
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:53:15
|64
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:40
|65
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:52
|66
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:56:13
|67
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:20
|68
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:56:22
|69
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:52
|70
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:57:00
|71
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:58:37
|72
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:58:40
|73
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:59:19
|74
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:02:07
|75
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:10
|76
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:39
|77
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:46
|78
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:06:51
|79
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:06:52
|80
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:08:14
|81
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:08:56
|82
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:09:20
|83
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:10:18
|84
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:11:40
|85
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:13:52
|86
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:16:16
|87
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:18:43
|88
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:44
|89
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:21:46
|90
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:23:03
|91
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:38
|92
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:27:18
|93
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|1:27:59
|94
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:28:58
|95
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:32:17
|96
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:35
|97
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:35:06
|98
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:35:59
|99
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:32
|100
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|1:38:25
|101
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|1:38:54
|102
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:40:13
|103
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:42:59
|104
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:43:15
|105
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1:44:17
|106
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:44:28
|107
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:44:47
|108
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:45:19
|109
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:45:27
|111
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:48:21
|112
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:49:36
|113
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:50:37
|114
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:51:49
|115
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:52:49
|116
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:53:02
|117
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:56:06
|118
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:56:09
|119
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:56:10
|120
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|1:57:22
|121
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:57:24
|122
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:57:57
|123
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:59:08
|124
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:59:33
|125
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:59:57
|126
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:00:04
|127
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:00:10
|128
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:01:31
|129
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:05:05
|130
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:08:11
|131
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:14:44
|132
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:14:59
|133
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:15:53
|134
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:16:41
|135
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|2:16:45
|136
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:16:55
|137
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:18:57
|138
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|2:19:07
|139
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|2:19:46
|140
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:20:26
|141
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:21:54
|142
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:23:31
|143
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:23:52
|144
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|2:24:41
|145
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:25:40
|146
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:26:17
|147
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:28:19
|148
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:29:22
|149
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:29:24
|150
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:29:48
|151
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:30:29
|152
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:32:32
|153
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:33:48
|154
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:34:51
|155
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:35:00
|156
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|2:35:14
|157
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:35:53
|158
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:36:55
|159
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:37:21
|160
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:40:01
|161
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:43:13
|162
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:45:20
|163
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:46:49
|164
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:52:15
|165
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:55:28
|166
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:56:08
|167
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:57:16
|168
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3:11:25
|169
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:14:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|68
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|50
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|11
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|38
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|14
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|32
|16
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|32
|17
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|31
|18
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|19
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|21
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|22
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|23
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|24
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|25
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|26
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|28
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|29
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|30
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|31
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|32
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|33
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|37
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|38
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|39
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|40
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|41
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|42
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15
|43
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|44
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|46
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|47
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|48
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|49
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|50
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|51
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|52
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|53
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|54
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|55
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|56
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|57
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|58
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|59
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|11
|60
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|61
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|62
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|63
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|64
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|65
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|66
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|67
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|68
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|69
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|70
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|8
|71
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|8
|72
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|73
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|74
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|75
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|76
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|77
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|78
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|79
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|80
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|81
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|82
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|83
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|84
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|85
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|86
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|87
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|88
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|89
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|90
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|91
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|92
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|93
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|94
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|95
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|96
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|97
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|98
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|99
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|100
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|101
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|40
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|6
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|9
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|12
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|13
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|14
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|16
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|18
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|20
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|21
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|22
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|24
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|26
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|27
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|28
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|29
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|30
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|31
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|33
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|35
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|36
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|37
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|38
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|39
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|40
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|41
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|20
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|36
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|54
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|54
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|56
|10
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|82
|12
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|93
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|95
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|16
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|17
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|18
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|118
|19
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|119
|20
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|120
|21
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|122
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|122
|24
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|124
|25
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|126
|26
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|27
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|28
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|29
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|159
|30
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|160
|31
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|175
|32
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|176
|33
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|181
|34
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|182
|35
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|194
|36
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|197
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|204
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|209
|39
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|218
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|164:25:16
|2
|Dimension Data
|0:11:17
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:13:32
|4
|Team Sky
|0:14:16
|5
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:03
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:57
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:32:07
|8
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:35:19
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:06
|10
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:36:25
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:41:02
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:43:54
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:48:31
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:54:55
|15
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:56:57
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:46
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:24
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:25
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:03:04
|20
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:13:31
|21
|Team Sunweb
|1:24:18
|22
|Burgos-BH
|1:45:26
