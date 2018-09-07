Trending

Vuelta a España: Oscar Rodriguez wins on La Camperona

Euskadi rider claims Grand Tour stage victory as Herrada keeps race lead

Image 1 of 37

Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi Basque Country - Murias) celebrates as he wins Vuelta a Espana stage 13

Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi Basque Country - Murias) celebrates as he wins Vuelta a Espana stage 13
(Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 37

Oscar Rodriguez (Team Euskadi) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

Oscar Rodriguez (Team Euskadi) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport)
The Puerto De Tarna

The Puerto De Tarna

The Puerto De Tarna
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 37

Rafal Majka (Team Bora - Hansgrohe) and Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team) on the attack

Rafal Majka (Team Bora - Hansgrohe) and Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 37

Team Cofidis' Spanish cyclist Jesus Herrada

Team Cofidis' Spanish cyclist Jesus Herrada
(Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 37

Movistar's Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana

Movistar's Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 37

Team Euskadi's Spanish cyclist Oscar Garcia Rodriguez

Team Euskadi's Spanish cyclist Oscar Garcia Rodriguez
(Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 37

Rafal Majka of Poland and Team Bora - Hansgrohe), Dylan Teuns of Belgium and BMC Racing Team

Rafal Majka of Poland and Team Bora - Hansgrohe), Dylan Teuns of Belgium and BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 37

Podium), Luis Angel Mate of Spain and Team Cofidis Polka Dot Mountain Jersey), Celebration

Podium), Luis Angel Mate of Spain and Team Cofidis Polka Dot Mountain Jersey), Celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 37

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team)

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 37

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 37

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) in the Green Points Jersey

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) in the Green Points Jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 37

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb)

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 37

Rigoberto Uran (Team EF Education First - Drapac)

Rigoberto Uran (Team EF Education First - Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 37

Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL - Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL - Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 37

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 37

Simon Yates (Team Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Team Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 37

Thibaut Pinot (Team Groupama FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (Team Groupama FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 37

Alex Edmondson (Team Mitchelton-Scott)

Alex Edmondson (Team Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 37

Oscar Rodriguez (Team Euskadi - Murias)

Oscar Rodriguez (Team Euskadi - Murias)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 37

Cofidis' Spanish cyclist Jesus Herrada finishes

Cofidis' Spanish cyclist Jesus Herrada finishes
(Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 37

Oscar Rodriguez celebrates as he wins the stage

Oscar Rodriguez celebrates as he wins the stage
(Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 37

Jesus Herrada (Team Cofidis) in the Red Leader Jersey

Jesus Herrada (Team Cofidis) in the Red Leader Jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 37

Oscar Rodriguez (Team Euskadi - Murias)

Oscar Rodriguez (Team Euskadi - Murias)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
The Puerto De Tarna

The Puerto De Tarna

The Puerto De Tarna
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 37

The leaders at the start

The leaders at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 37

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) radios back

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) radios back
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 37

European champion Matteo Trentin

European champion Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Simon Yates

Simon Yates

Simon Yates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Groupama-FDJ

Groupama-FDJ

Groupama-FDJ
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 37

Cofidis in the unusual position of leading a Grand Tour

Cofidis in the unusual position of leading a Grand Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 37

The breakaway on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

The breakaway on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 37

The breakaway on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

The breakaway on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 37

The breakaway on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

The breakaway on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 37

Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors)

Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 37

The breakaway on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

The breakaway on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 37

Ben King (Dimension Data) in the breakaway

Ben King (Dimension Data) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi-Murias) claimed the first win of his professional career as he soloed to victory atop La Camperona on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) proved the strongest of the general classification contenders on the wickedly steep climb to the finish. Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) retained the red jersey of race leader, though with a reduced advantage over Yates and Quintana.

Rodriguez was part of the 32-man break that forged clear in the opening kilometres and remained in front to dispute stage victory on the fearsome slopes of La Camperona. The 23-year-old Spaniard is making his Grand Tour debut, but he showed poise beyond his years as he carefully dosed his effort on the final ascent to beat Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team) to the line.

Although officially 8 kilometres in length, La Camperona's difficulty boils down to the vertiginous ramps of the final 3 kilometres, where the gradient even exceeds 20%. The leading group duly splintered as they reached that marker, with Majka forcing the pace 2.5km from the summit. Initially only Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) could put up any resistance, but when he dropped back, Teuns stepped up to the plate, catching Majka with 1800 metres remaining.

At that juncture, it looked like a two-man race, with Majka weaving across the road almost in slow motion at one point as he battled the twin threat of Teuns and gravity. As the gradient stiffened to new extremes, however, a figure in the luminescent colours of Euskadi-Murias could be seen bobbing his way up to their wheels.

Rodriguez caught the two leaders just shy of the flamme rouge, and shortly afterwards he began to inch his way clear of the two WorldTour riders. At first, Rodriguez didn't dare to look behind, but when he glanced over his shoulder with 800 metres remaining, he could see that Majka and Teuns were struggling to get on terms. His response was to climb from the saddle and hammer home his advantage.

"I can't believe I've taken a professional win, let alone a stage at the Vuelta," Rodriguez said. "I didn't believe I was going to win until the very end, and I still can't believe it."

Rodriguez crossed the line with 19 seconds to spare over an equally incredulous Majka, while Teuns held on for third, 30 seconds behind the Spaniard. The rest of the leading group were strewn across the mountainside. "Actually I'm surprised by this guy because in the end, when he caught me with Teuns, I still had good legs, but this guy when he was coming, he was coming really fast," Majka said as he warmed down. "This is cycling."

That was the race for the stage honours, but behind, the battle among the general classification contenders was only catching fire as they reached the stiffest part of the climb. The Astana team of Miguel Angel Lopez had been prominent in setting the tempo on the lower slopes of La Camperona, but the Colombian suffered a mechanical issue on the approach to the steepest section and had to stop to re-ship his chain.

By that point, Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) had taken over on the front, and once the gradient began to bite, it was Simon Yates who duly came to the fore in the company of Quintana, while the group shattered behind them, with the red jersey of Herrada among those to concede ground.

Yates and Quintana matched one another pedal stroke for pedal stroke deep into the final kilometre, though the Colombian scored a psychological blow by kicking away from his rival within sight of the finish line. Quintana reached the finish 2:32 down on Rodriguez, while Yates came in a further 6 seconds back.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) led Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) home at 2:49, while Lopez recovered well from his setback to finish 3 seconds behind them, just ahead of a group containing Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac).

Herrada inched his way across the line 4:18 down on the stage, which was enough to keep him in the red jersey with 1:42 to spare over Yates, while Quintana moves up to third overall, 1:50 down. Valverde is now 4th at 1:54, with Lopez 5th at 2:23.

How it unfolded

A sizeable break went clear on the day's opening climb as Gorka Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida), Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale), Joseph Rosskopf, Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team), Marcus Burghardt, Rafal Majka, Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sander Armee, Thomas De Gendt, Bjorg Lambrecht, Maxime Monfort, Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Laurens De Plus, Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors), Ben King, Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Ilnur Zakarin, Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha Alpecin), Sergio Henao (Team Sky), Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb), Bauke Mollema, Nicola Conci, Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Alex Aranburu, Cristian Rodriguez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Eduard Prades, Garikoitz Bravo and Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi-Murias) escaped on the Alto de la Madera.

The escapees had a maximum lead of 9:30, which was whittled down to 6:22 come the summit of the category 1 Puerto de Tarna with 70km remaining, where De Gendt led the break over the top. Movistar led the pursuit of the break thereafter, but it was clear from some way out that the stage victory would come from the front group of 32.

Not even a low-speed crash with 30km remaining – De Plus was a faller, but remounted and rejoined the group – could thwart their progress, and the escapees hit the lower slopes of La Camperona with 3:35 in hand on the peloton. With Majka in mind, Bora-Hansgrohe's McCarthy and Burghardt set the tempo on the run-in to those viciously steep final kilometres, helping to reduce the size of the break in the process.

Once the climbing began in earnest, Ilnur Zakarin and King were initially to the fore, before Majka and – for a time – Kudus took over. Even when he was joined by Teuns, Majka was climbing with the look of a likely stage winner, but as the mountain drew on, there would be a surprising twist in the story, as Rodriguez edged his way across.

A couple of minutes down the road, meanwhile, Quintana and Yates were writing the preamble to a decisive chapter of this Vuelta. Summit finishes at Praeres and Lagos de Covadonga feature in the coming two days. The plot thickens.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4:17:05
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:19
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
4Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:00
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:12
8Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:21
9Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:25
10Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:01:27
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:32
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
13Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:39
14Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:43
15Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:46
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:55
17Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:09
18Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:13
19Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:16
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:32
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
22Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:38
23Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:41
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:49
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:52
27Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:57
28David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
30Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:12
32Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:14
33Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
34Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:19
35Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:03:22
36Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:03:26
37Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
38Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:38
39Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
40Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:03:48
41Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:03:52
42Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
43George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:02
44Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:18
45Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:35
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:41
47Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:02
48Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:08
49Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:15
51Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:36
52Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
53Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:53
54Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:06:05
55Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:06:15
56Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:41
57Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:52
58Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:54
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:04
60Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:14
61Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:20
62Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:49
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:08:51
66Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:57
67Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:09:00
68Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
69Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:06
71Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:16
72Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
73Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:21
74Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:11
75Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
76Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:25
77Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:34
78Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:10:59
80Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
81Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
82Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
83Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:17
84Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
85Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
87Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:34
88Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:11:37
89Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:11:57
90Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:12:05
91Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:12:07
92Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
93Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:27
94Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:12:32
95Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:40
96Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:04
97Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
98Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:14:47
99Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:08
100Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:13
101Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
102Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:28
103Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
104Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:18:48
105Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
106Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:15
107Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:37
108Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:40
109Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
110Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
111Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:26:48
112Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
113Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:50
114Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:26:59
116Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:12
117Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:27:21
118Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
119Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
120Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
121Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
122Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
123Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
125Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
126Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
127Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
128Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
129Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
130Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
131Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
134Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
135Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
136Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
137Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
138Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:58
139Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:00
140Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
141Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
142Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
143Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
144Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:28:05
145Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
146Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
148Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:28:24
149Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:37
150Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
151Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
152Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
153Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
154Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:47
155Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:28:50
156Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:28:56
157Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
158Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
159Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
160Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
161Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
162Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:29:46
163Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
164Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:29:58
165Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
166Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:12
167Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
168Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:30:14
169José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:36:07
DNFGONÇALVES José

Intermediate sprint - Sabero. Comienza puertokm. 166.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data4pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias25pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe20
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
4Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors12
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data10
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin9
8Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
9Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
10Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data6
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky4
13Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3
14Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
15Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de la Madera, km. 21
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Puerto de Tarna, km. 105
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data6
3Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Valle de Sabero. Alto de la Camperona, km. 174.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias10pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe6
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
4Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal12:55:08
2Quick-Step Floors0:00:52
3Euskadi Basque Country0:01:45
4Dimension Data0:02:12
5BMC Racing Team0:04:21
6Team Sky0:04:24
7Movistar Team0:04:54
8Trek-Segafredo0:05:15
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:37
10Bahrain-Merida0:06:27
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:37
12Mitchelton-Scott0:07:38
13AG2R La Mondiale0:08:29
14EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:15
15LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:20
16UAE Team Emirates0:13:25
17Groupama-FDJ0:13:29
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:54
19Katusha-Alpecin0:15:51
20Burgos-BH0:16:43
21Astana Pro Team0:16:54
22Team Sunweb0:17:04

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits54:50:19
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:42
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:50
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:54
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:23
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:33
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:35
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:44
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:47
11Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:03:00
12David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:03:34
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:51
14George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:53
15Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:04:10
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:13
17Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:19
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:45
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:05:02
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:26
21Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:11
22Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:07:54
23Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:04
24Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:09
25Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:30
26Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:09:35
27Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:59
28Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:12:27
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:13:04
30Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:52
31Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:14:05
32Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:14:20
33Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:15:24
34Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:29
35Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:34
36Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:20
37Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:36
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:18:52
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:06
40Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:00
41Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:31
42Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:27:59
43Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:55
44Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:34:05
45Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:36:14
46Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:38
47Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:37:12
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:34
49Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:39:57
50Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:41:33
51Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:42:23
52Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:54
53Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:43:12
54Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:43:14
55Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:44:27
56Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:47:06
57Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:47:21
58Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:49:47
59Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:50:11
60Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:51:24
61Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:51:57
62Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:52:34
63Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:53:15
64Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:53:40
65Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:52
66Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:56:13
67Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:56:20
68Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:56:22
69Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:56:52
70Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:57:00
71Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:58:37
72Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:58:40
73Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:59:19
74Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:02:07
75Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:03:10
76Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:04:39
77Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:05:46
78Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:06:51
79Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:06:52
80Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:08:14
81Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:08:56
82Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:09:20
83Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:10:18
84Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:11:40
85Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:13:52
86Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:16:16
87Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:18:43
88Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:20:44
89Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:21:46
90Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:23:03
91Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team1:23:38
92Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH1:27:18
93Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH1:27:59
94Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH1:28:58
95Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH1:32:17
96Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:34:35
97Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin1:35:06
98Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb1:35:59
99Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:36:32
100Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky1:38:25
101José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH1:38:54
102Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:40:13
103Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:42:59
104Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:43:15
105Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1:44:17
106Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:44:28
107Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida1:44:47
108Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:45:19
109Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:45:27
111Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:48:21
112Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:49:36
113Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:50:37
114Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:51:49
115Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:52:49
116Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:53:02
117Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott1:56:06
118Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:56:09
119Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:56:10
120Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky1:57:22
121Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:57:24
122Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:57:57
123Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:59:08
124Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1:59:33
125Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:59:57
126Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:00:04
127Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:00:10
128Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:01:31
129Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:05:05
130Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott2:08:11
131Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:14:44
132Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH2:14:59
133Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:15:53
134Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb2:16:41
135Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky2:16:45
136Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb2:16:55
137Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin2:18:57
138Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo2:19:07
139Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors2:19:46
140Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:20:26
141Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:21:54
142Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH2:23:31
143Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:23:52
144Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ2:24:41
145Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data2:25:40
146Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:26:17
147Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:28:19
148Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:29:22
149Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team2:29:24
150Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:29:48
151Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:30:29
152Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:32:32
153Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:33:48
154Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott2:34:51
155Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:35:00
156Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors2:35:14
157Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:35:53
158Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:36:55
159Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH2:37:21
160Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:40:01
161Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:43:13
162Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:45:20
163Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:46:49
164Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:52:15
165Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:55:28
166Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb2:56:08
167Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:57:16
168Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3:11:25
169Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:14:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team85pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe83
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data68
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team68
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors66
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo56
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team53
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo53
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky50
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo44
11Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida41
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb38
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale37
14Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale32
16Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky32
17Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team31
18Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale30
19Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors30
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe29
21Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal29
22Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida28
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott26
24Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias25
25Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
26Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
27Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott24
28Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida23
29Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
30Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team21
31Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team21
32Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin20
33Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo19
35George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo19
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
37Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
38Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe17
39Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data16
41Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida16
42Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias15
43Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15
44Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors15
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14
46Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe14
47Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
49Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14
50Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
51Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
52Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
53Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
54Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
56Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo12
57Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
58Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
59Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky11
60Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
61Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
62Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
63Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
64Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
65Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
66Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors9
67Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin9
68Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH9
69Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky9
70Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH8
71Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team8
72Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb8
73Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data8
74Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
75Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
76Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
77Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
78Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo6
79Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin6
80Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
81Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
82Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
83Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH4
84Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
85Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
86Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3
87Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
88Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida2
89Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2
90Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
91Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
92Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
93Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH2
94Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
95Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
96Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
97Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
98Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
99Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1
100Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
101Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team-3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64pts
2Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data40
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo34
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal29
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale26
6Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe9
9Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
12Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
13Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
14Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
15Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
16Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
17Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
18Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH4
19Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
20Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo3
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
22Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3
24Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH3
25Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
26Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
27Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
28Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
29Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
30Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
31Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
33Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida2
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1
35Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1
36Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
37Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
38Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
39Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
40Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky1
41Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team15pts
2Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data20
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team36
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo42
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe46
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team46
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott54
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky54
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team56
10Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors68
11Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale82
12Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias93
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team95
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo99
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe101
16Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida103
17Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale104
18Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal118
19Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo119
20Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott120
21Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky122
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal122
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale122
24Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA124
25Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team126
26Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale144
27Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits150
28Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale154
29Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team159
30Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin160
31Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits175
32Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky176
33Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida181
34Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH182
35Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ194
36Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin197
37Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team204
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors209
39Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias218

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida164:25:16
2Dimension Data0:11:17
3Movistar Team0:13:32
4Team Sky0:14:16
5LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:03
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:57
7Astana Pro Team0:32:07
8EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:35:19
9AG2R La Mondiale0:36:06
10Euskadi Basque Country0:36:25
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:41:02
12BMC Racing Team0:43:54
13Lotto Soudal0:48:31
14UAE Team Emirates0:54:55
15Mitchelton-Scott0:56:57
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:46
17Trek-Segafredo1:01:24
18Katusha-Alpecin1:02:25
19Groupama-FDJ1:03:04
20Quick-Step Floors1:13:31
21Team Sunweb1:24:18
22Burgos-BH1:45:26

 

