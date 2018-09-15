Image 1 of 48 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 20 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 48 David Lappartient at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 48 Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) was most combative (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 48 Thomas de Gendt on the hunt for mountain points (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 48 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 48 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 48 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 48 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 48 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 48 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 48 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) winner of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 48 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 48 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 48 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) sealed the mountains classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 48 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) relieved in red (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 48 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) suffered on the final mountain stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 48 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) kept the points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 48 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the move (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 48 Nairo Quintana marks Miguel Angel Lopez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 48 Nairo Quintana sets pace for Valverde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 48 Yates tries to bridge up to Mas and Lopez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 48 The Yates brothers on the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 48 Stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 48 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 48 Stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 48 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 48 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 48 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 48 Simon Yates en route to the overall victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 48 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates after stage 20 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 32 of 48 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 33 of 48 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 34 of 48 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 35 of 48 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 48 Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 48 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 48 Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 48 Ben King (Dimension Data) bloodied up from a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 48 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) cemented the mountains classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 48 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 48 Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 48 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) happy to come out of the mountains in red (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 46 of 48 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 47 of 48 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 20 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 48 of 48 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Enric Mas (Quick Step Floors) won the final mountain stage of the Vuelta a Espana, outsprinting Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) to the top of the Coll de la Gallina in Andorra. Race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott) put his final stamp on the race, coming in third at 23 seconds to effectively seal the overall win.

Yates confirmed his domination of the race, staying near the front of affairs and making sure he was never in danger. The rest of the GC saw a major reshuffle, as Mas and Lopez moved up to claim second and third, replacing Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Steven.

The GC saw Yates extend his lead with Mas at 1:46, and Lopez third at 2:04. Kruijswijk and Valverde were fourth and fifth. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lost more time but hung on for 8th place, while Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) clawed his way up to 10th.

Yates had the race under control all day. Supported by his team at first, and then by twin brother Adam, he was on his own in the finale, but never wavered for a moment. Even when he fell back from Mas and Lopez, it was more his decision to let them go rather than that he was not able to go with them.

"The last week, every day I looked at the video from when Valverde won here in 2012, and I was thinking I need to sprint before into the corner, and then the last 50m full gas," Mas said. "I did like this - I did full gas before the corner and then I went full, full, full."

Is he the next Contador? "No, I'm Enric Mas. I hope one day maybe I can have half of his victories, but I'm Enric Mas."

As for Yates, he will become the third British Grand Tour winner of 2018 when he completes tomorrow's final stage. After crumbling in the final week of the Giro d'Italia he has come back and proven his credentials.

"Finally, I think it's sinking in. I'm incredibly proud, and incredibly proud of the team also. They carried me through the entire three weeks. It's the first GT for the team - it's just unbelievable," he said.

On today's stage, he said: "Adam [Yates] was running out of legs and I didn't want to be in the position where I was riding through the valley to the final climb. I think that could have been the worse situation possible. I knew that Lopez and Quintana were up the road, and Lopez especially had something to gain, so I knew he'd maybe work with me."

"As they say, sometimes attack is the best form of defence."

"In the last climb I was OK, I was really at my limit. Lopez and Mas they were really incredible in the final. I just tried to make my own rhythm. That was it, really. I gave it everything I had and thankfully it was enough."

How it unfolded

There was barely a flat meter on today's short stage, and the attacks started just after the neutral zone. Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) was the first to succeed, jumping to take the maximum points on the first climb, the cat. 2 Coll de Comella, which came 5.6km after the start.

On the descent Vincenzo Nibali jumped from the field and soon a group of 15 formed around him with Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Dario Cataldo, Omar Fraile (Astana), Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing Team), Rafal Majka (Bora-hansgrohe), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Amanuel Ghebreigzhaber (Dimension Data), Michael Woods (Education First-Drapac), David De La Cruz, Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Jose and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis).

Mollema tried to get away 5km from the top of the day's second climb, the cat.1 Coll de Beixalis, but was caught. Some two minutes back, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tried to jump from the red jersey group. Once again, de Gendt took off in search of points, with Nibali, Majka, Woods, Kwiatkowski and Mollema in pursuit.

The five chasers caught De Gendt with 72km to go and a gap of 2:32 on the pack.

A group of nine formed behind the six leaders with Dario Cataldo, Omar Fraile (Astana), Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing Team), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Amanuel Ghebreigzhaber (Dimension Data), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha Alpecin), David de la Cruz (Team Sky), Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis).

The two groups came together on the ascent of the Coll de Ordino.

Lopez on the march

Astana had taken control of the chasing group but it was Herrada who jumped from the break, hitting the summit first on the next climb, with the field some 1:30 back. The Spaniard, who wore the leader's red jersey for two days earlier in the race, stayed away from the chasers for much of the long descent, with the peloton coming closer and closer on the Coll de Beixalis.

With less than 40km to go, the lead group shattered into groups on the climb, and the red jersey group started falling apart as well, with Astana continuing to push the pace. Up front it was Kwiatkowski, de la Cruz, Majka and Mollema, while Lopez took off with Astana teammates Dario Cataldo and Omar Fraile.

With 36km left, Lopez had moved up to the first chase group with Nibali and Cataldo. Yates had by this point only his twin brother Adam to support him.

Duty done, Cataldo soon sat up as the Lopez group continued to chase Majka and de la Cruz. The catch was made shortly before the summit, and a select group around the red jersey joined them as well.

Quintana attacked on the descent, while there were less than 15 riders in the red jersey group. Once again, the road soon started heading up, this time tackling the Coll de la Comella for the second time.

With 20km (and two climbs) to go, Quintana and Lopez took the lead. Nibali had to drop out of the chase group, which now held Yates, Valverde, Kruijswijk, Mas, Pinot, Uran, Izagirre, Buchmann, Kelderman, Majka and Brambilla.

Yates took off with 17km to go, looking to prove his domination of the stage and race, with only Mas able to go with him. They soon had the two Colombians in their sights and the catch was made with just over 13km left.

That left only one more obstacle: the Hors Category closing climb, the Coll de la Gollina.

The four leaders had 30 seconds as they headed into the finale, with Quintana almost immediately falling behind. Mas and Lopez pulled ahead, with Yates continuing to ride his own rhythm and not afraid of losing his overall lead. The two leaders soon had 11 seconds on Yates, and 48 seconds on the group with Valverde an Kruijswijk. Mas and Lopez looked to get as much time as possible and replace those two on the podium. Valverde helped their case by falling back from the group, with a sad picture of him and Quintana alone in the back.

Kruijswijk, seeing his podium place slip away, took off in a bid to retain it. Mas and Lopez, assured of success, took it easy in the closing meters. They sprinted up to the finish line, with Mas taking the win.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2:59:30 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:23 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:54 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:57 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:11 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:15 8 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:17 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:09 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:44 12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:25 13 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:04:47 14 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:04:58 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:08 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:31 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:45 21 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:55 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:07 23 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 25 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:09 26 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:44 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:32 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:09:23 29 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 30 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 31 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:13 32 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:42 33 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:28 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:38 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:11:42 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:00 39 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:09 40 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:12:10 41 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:28 43 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:12:48 44 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:12:52 47 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:59 48 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:08 49 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:14 51 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:21 52 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:23 54 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 55 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:42 56 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:14:32 57 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:14:51 58 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:19 59 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:15:25 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:41 61 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:15:58 62 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:55 63 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 64 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:19:57 65 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 66 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 67 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:21:18 68 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 71 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 72 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 73 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 74 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 75 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 77 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 78 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 80 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 81 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 83 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 84 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 87 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 88 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 89 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 91 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 94 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 95 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 96 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:21:51 97 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:21:59 98 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:01 99 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:20 100 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:22:39 101 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:43 102 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:56 103 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:23:13 104 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:24:29 105 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 107 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 108 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:37 109 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:02 110 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:05 111 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:14 112 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:18 113 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:25:22 114 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:46 115 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:34 116 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:27:12 117 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:24 118 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:28:40 119 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:29:31 121 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:42 122 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:45 123 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:52 124 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:30:40 125 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:59 126 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 127 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:21 128 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 129 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 132 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 134 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 135 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 136 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 137 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 138 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 139 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 140 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 141 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 143 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 144 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 145 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 146 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 147 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 148 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 149 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:29 150 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:32 151 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 152 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:36 153 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:38 154 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:32:50 155 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 156 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 157 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 158 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:55

Intermediate sprint - La Massana, km. 30.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 25 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 16 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 8 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 8 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 3 14 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 2 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Coll de la Comella, km. 5.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Coll de Beixalis, km. 19.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 5 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Coll de Ordino, km. 42.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Coll de Beixalis, km. 64.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Coll de la Comella, km. 81.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountain 6 (HC) Coll de la Gallina. Santuario de Canolich, km. 97.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 9:09:35 2 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:44 3 Astana Pro Team 0:04:58 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:28 5 Team Sunweb 0:10:45 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:25 7 Dimension Data 0:15:26 8 Groupama-FDJ 0:17:14 9 Bahrain-Merida 0:17:58 10 Euskadi Basque Country 0:18:46 11 Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:49 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:00 13 Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:44 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:27:20 15 Lotto Soudal 0:27:58 16 Quick-Step Floors 0:31:31 17 Team Sky 0:32:27 18 BMC Racing Team 0:32:35 19 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:34:24 20 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:34:39 21 Burgos-BH 0:34:47 22 UAE Team Emirates 0:39:33

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 79:44:30 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:46 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:04 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:54 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:28 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:57 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:07 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:51 9 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:09 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:11 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:10 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:06 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:57 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:40 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:27:38 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:00 17 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:35:46 18 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:39:53 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:45:32 20 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:51:17 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:49 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:57:15 23 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:03:07 24 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 1:03:40 25 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:06:26 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:04 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:12:49 28 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:13:07 29 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:14:48 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:16:27 31 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:19:54 32 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:21:10 33 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:22:06 34 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:22:33 35 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:23:05 36 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:28:52 37 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:30:43 38 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:32:59 39 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:34:57 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1:36:40 41 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:42:55 42 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:42:58 43 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:43:23 44 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1:52:13 45 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:53:29 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:55:01 47 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:56:06 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:56:46 49 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:57:22 50 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:57:38 51 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:58:53 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:01:13 53 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:01:36 54 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:01:43 55 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:03:54 56 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2:04:03 57 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 2:04:28 58 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:05:23 59 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:08:35 60 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:09:59 61 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:10:13 62 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 2:13:56 63 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:14:33 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:18:54 65 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:19:41 66 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:21:15 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:21:30 68 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:24:10 69 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2:25:25 70 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:29:16 71 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:29:30 72 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:30:11 73 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:30:18 74 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 2:35:09 75 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:39:34 76 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:39:38 77 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:43:31 78 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:45:48 79 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2:48:01 80 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:49:12 81 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:51:48 82 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 2:55:03 83 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:56:23 84 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 2:57:10 85 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:57:30 86 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 2:57:47 87 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:58:59 88 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:59:30 89 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 3:03:35 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:04:23 91 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:05:02 92 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 3:10:45 93 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3:10:46 94 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:13:33 95 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:13:42 96 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3:15:09 97 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:21:35 98 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 3:27:49 99 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:28:51 100 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 3:30:00 101 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 3:35:15 102 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:43:36 103 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:43:59 104 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:46:32 105 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 3:47:21 106 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:55:56 107 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:56:34 108 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:56:53 109 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:58:01 110 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:59:46 111 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4:02:14 112 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:02:45 113 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4:05:55 114 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:08:34 115 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:11:01 116 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:11:45 117 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 4:12:04 118 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 4:15:40 119 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:16:11 120 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:18:48 121 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:20:35 122 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 4:21:56 123 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:26:51 124 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 4:27:14 125 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 4:27:33 126 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 4:28:00 127 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4:28:10 128 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:30:52 129 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 4:34:03 130 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4:37:11 131 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:38:36 132 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:38:47 133 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 4:45:32 134 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 4:47:31 135 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:49:31 136 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:51:28 137 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:52:52 138 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 4:52:54 139 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:53:07 140 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:54:33 141 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 4:55:25 142 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:56:02 143 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:56:19 144 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:56:27 145 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5:01:45 146 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5:01:47 147 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5:02:02 148 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 5:07:14 149 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:08:49 150 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5:09:16 151 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:10:42 152 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5:13:46 153 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5:18:48 154 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5:20:28 155 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5:24:24 156 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 5:25:57 157 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5:40:57 158 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 5:51:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 131 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 104 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 103 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 95 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 93 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 80 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 80 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 75 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 74 11 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 69 12 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 67 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 66 14 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 66 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 60 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 60 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 55 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 51 22 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 44 23 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 24 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 38 25 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 26 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 32 27 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 30 29 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 30 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 25 31 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 32 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 33 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 34 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 24 35 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 24 36 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 37 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 23 38 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 39 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 40 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 21 41 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 20 42 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 43 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 20 44 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 46 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 48 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 49 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 50 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 15 51 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 15 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 53 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 54 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 55 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 56 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 57 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 14 58 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 59 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 60 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 61 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 62 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 63 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 64 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 11 65 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 66 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 67 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 68 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 69 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 10 70 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 71 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 72 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 73 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 9 74 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 75 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 8 76 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 77 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 78 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 79 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 80 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 81 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 82 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 83 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 6 84 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 6 85 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 5 86 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 87 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 88 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 4 89 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 90 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 91 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 92 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 93 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 2 94 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2 95 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 96 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 97 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 98 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 99 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 100 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 101 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 2 102 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 2 103 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 104 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 105 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 106 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 107 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1 108 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team -3 109 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA -9

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 83 3 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 4 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 56 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 45 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 38 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 36 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 20 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 18 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 15 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 16 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 18 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 7 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 22 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 23 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 25 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 26 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 27 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 4 28 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 30 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 31 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 32 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 33 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 34 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 35 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 36 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 38 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 39 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 40 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 41 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 42 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 43 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 44 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 46 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 47 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 48 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 49 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 50 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 51 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 52 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 53 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 54 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 9 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 11 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 5 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 22 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 29 7 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 39 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 43 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 47 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 52 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 53 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 64 14 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 73 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 76 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 79 17 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 18 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 97 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 101 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 102 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 106 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 107 23 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 109 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 110 25 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 26 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 115 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 28 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 122 29 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 125 30 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 126 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 128 32 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 139 33 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 139 34 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 152 36 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 154 37 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 38 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 164 40 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 165 41 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 42 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 168 43 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 174 44 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 192 45 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 197 46 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 198 47 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 205 48 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 209 49 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 214 50 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 214 51 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 219 52 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 226