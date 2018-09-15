Vuelta a España: Simon Yates seals overall win
Mas wins final mountain stage, Valverde fades
Stage 20: Andorra. Escaldes-Engordany - Coll de la Gallina. Santuario de Canolich
Enric Mas (Quick Step Floors) won the final mountain stage of the Vuelta a Espana, outsprinting Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) to the top of the Coll de la Gallina in Andorra. Race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott) put his final stamp on the race, coming in third at 23 seconds to effectively seal the overall win.
Yates confirmed his domination of the race, staying near the front of affairs and making sure he was never in danger. The rest of the GC saw a major reshuffle, as Mas and Lopez moved up to claim second and third, replacing Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Steven.
The GC saw Yates extend his lead with Mas at 1:46, and Lopez third at 2:04. Kruijswijk and Valverde were fourth and fifth. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lost more time but hung on for 8th place, while Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) clawed his way up to 10th.
Yates had the race under control all day. Supported by his team at first, and then by twin brother Adam, he was on his own in the finale, but never wavered for a moment. Even when he fell back from Mas and Lopez, it was more his decision to let them go rather than that he was not able to go with them.
"The last week, every day I looked at the video from when Valverde won here in 2012, and I was thinking I need to sprint before into the corner, and then the last 50m full gas," Mas said. "I did like this - I did full gas before the corner and then I went full, full, full."
Is he the next Contador? "No, I'm Enric Mas. I hope one day maybe I can have half of his victories, but I'm Enric Mas."
As for Yates, he will become the third British Grand Tour winner of 2018 when he completes tomorrow's final stage. After crumbling in the final week of the Giro d'Italia he has come back and proven his credentials.
"Finally, I think it's sinking in. I'm incredibly proud, and incredibly proud of the team also. They carried me through the entire three weeks. It's the first GT for the team - it's just unbelievable," he said.
On today's stage, he said: "Adam [Yates] was running out of legs and I didn't want to be in the position where I was riding through the valley to the final climb. I think that could have been the worse situation possible. I knew that Lopez and Quintana were up the road, and Lopez especially had something to gain, so I knew he'd maybe work with me."
"As they say, sometimes attack is the best form of defence."
"In the last climb I was OK, I was really at my limit. Lopez and Mas they were really incredible in the final. I just tried to make my own rhythm. That was it, really. I gave it everything I had and thankfully it was enough."
How it unfolded
There was barely a flat meter on today's short stage, and the attacks started just after the neutral zone. Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) was the first to succeed, jumping to take the maximum points on the first climb, the cat. 2 Coll de Comella, which came 5.6km after the start.
On the descent Vincenzo Nibali jumped from the field and soon a group of 15 formed around him with Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Dario Cataldo, Omar Fraile (Astana), Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing Team), Rafal Majka (Bora-hansgrohe), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Amanuel Ghebreigzhaber (Dimension Data), Michael Woods (Education First-Drapac), David De La Cruz, Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Jose and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis).
Mollema tried to get away 5km from the top of the day's second climb, the cat.1 Coll de Beixalis, but was caught. Some two minutes back, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tried to jump from the red jersey group. Once again, de Gendt took off in search of points, with Nibali, Majka, Woods, Kwiatkowski and Mollema in pursuit.
The five chasers caught De Gendt with 72km to go and a gap of 2:32 on the pack.
A group of nine formed behind the six leaders with Dario Cataldo, Omar Fraile (Astana), Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing Team), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Amanuel Ghebreigzhaber (Dimension Data), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha Alpecin), David de la Cruz (Team Sky), Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis).
The two groups came together on the ascent of the Coll de Ordino.
Lopez on the march
Astana had taken control of the chasing group but it was Herrada who jumped from the break, hitting the summit first on the next climb, with the field some 1:30 back. The Spaniard, who wore the leader's red jersey for two days earlier in the race, stayed away from the chasers for much of the long descent, with the peloton coming closer and closer on the Coll de Beixalis.
With less than 40km to go, the lead group shattered into groups on the climb, and the red jersey group started falling apart as well, with Astana continuing to push the pace. Up front it was Kwiatkowski, de la Cruz, Majka and Mollema, while Lopez took off with Astana teammates Dario Cataldo and Omar Fraile.
With 36km left, Lopez had moved up to the first chase group with Nibali and Cataldo. Yates had by this point only his twin brother Adam to support him.
Duty done, Cataldo soon sat up as the Lopez group continued to chase Majka and de la Cruz. The catch was made shortly before the summit, and a select group around the red jersey joined them as well.
Quintana attacked on the descent, while there were less than 15 riders in the red jersey group. Once again, the road soon started heading up, this time tackling the Coll de la Comella for the second time.
With 20km (and two climbs) to go, Quintana and Lopez took the lead. Nibali had to drop out of the chase group, which now held Yates, Valverde, Kruijswijk, Mas, Pinot, Uran, Izagirre, Buchmann, Kelderman, Majka and Brambilla.
Yates took off with 17km to go, looking to prove his domination of the stage and race, with only Mas able to go with him. They soon had the two Colombians in their sights and the catch was made with just over 13km left.
That left only one more obstacle: the Hors Category closing climb, the Coll de la Gollina.
The four leaders had 30 seconds as they headed into the finale, with Quintana almost immediately falling behind. Mas and Lopez pulled ahead, with Yates continuing to ride his own rhythm and not afraid of losing his overall lead. The two leaders soon had 11 seconds on Yates, and 48 seconds on the group with Valverde an Kruijswijk. Mas and Lopez looked to get as much time as possible and replace those two on the podium. Valverde helped their case by falling back from the group, with a sad picture of him and Quintana alone in the back.
Kruijswijk, seeing his podium place slip away, took off in a bid to retain it. Mas and Lopez, assured of success, took it easy in the closing meters. They sprinted up to the finish line, with Mas taking the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2:59:30
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:23
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:54
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:57
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:11
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:15
|8
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:17
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:09
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:44
|12
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|13
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:04:47
|14
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:04:58
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:08
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:31
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:45
|21
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:55
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:07
|23
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|25
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:09
|26
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:44
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:32
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:23
|29
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|30
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:13
|32
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:42
|33
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:28
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:38
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:11:42
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:00
|39
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:09
|40
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:12:10
|41
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:12:28
|43
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:12:48
|44
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:12:52
|47
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:59
|48
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:08
|49
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:14
|51
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:21
|52
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:23
|54
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:42
|56
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:14:32
|57
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:14:51
|58
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:19
|59
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:15:25
|60
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:41
|61
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:15:58
|62
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:55
|63
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:19:57
|65
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|66
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:21:18
|68
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|71
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|73
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|75
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|77
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|80
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|87
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|89
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|91
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|93
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|94
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|95
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:21:51
|97
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:59
|98
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:01
|99
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:20
|100
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:22:39
|101
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:43
|102
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:56
|103
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:23:13
|104
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:24:29
|105
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|107
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|108
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:37
|109
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:02
|110
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:05
|111
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:14
|112
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:18
|113
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:25:22
|114
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:46
|115
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:34
|116
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:27:12
|117
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:24
|118
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:28:40
|119
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:31
|121
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:42
|122
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:45
|123
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:52
|124
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:30:40
|125
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:31:59
|126
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:21
|128
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|129
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|130
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|132
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|134
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|135
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|136
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|137
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|138
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|139
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|140
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|141
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|143
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|144
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|145
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|146
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|147
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|148
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|149
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:29
|150
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:32
|151
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|152
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:36
|153
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:38
|154
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:32:50
|155
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|156
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|157
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|158
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|8
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|9:09:35
|2
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:44
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:58
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:28
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:10:45
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:25
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:15:26
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:14
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:58
|10
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:18:46
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:49
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:00
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:44
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:20
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:27:58
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:31
|17
|Team Sky
|0:32:27
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:32:35
|19
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:24
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:39
|21
|Burgos-BH
|0:34:47
|22
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|79:44:30
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:46
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:04
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:54
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:28
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:57
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:07
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:51
|9
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:09
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:11:11
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:10
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:06
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:57
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:40
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:27:38
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:00
|17
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:35:46
|18
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:39:53
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:45:32
|20
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:51:17
|21
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:49
|22
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:57:15
|23
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:03:07
|24
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:03:40
|25
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:06:26
|26
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:04
|27
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:12:49
|28
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:13:07
|29
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:14:48
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:16:27
|31
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:19:54
|32
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:21:10
|33
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:06
|34
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:22:33
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:23:05
|36
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:28:52
|37
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:30:43
|38
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:32:59
|39
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:34:57
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:40
|41
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1:42:55
|42
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:42:58
|43
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:43:23
|44
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:52:13
|45
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:53:29
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:55:01
|47
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:56:06
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:56:46
|49
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:57:22
|50
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:57:38
|51
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:58:53
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:01:13
|53
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:01:36
|54
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:01:43
|55
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:03:54
|56
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:04:03
|57
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:04:28
|58
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:05:23
|59
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:08:35
|60
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:09:59
|61
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:10:13
|62
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|2:13:56
|63
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:14:33
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:18:54
|65
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:19:41
|66
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:21:15
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:21:30
|68
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:24:10
|69
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2:25:25
|70
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:29:16
|71
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2:29:30
|72
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:30:11
|73
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:30:18
|74
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|2:35:09
|75
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:39:34
|76
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:39:38
|77
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:43:31
|78
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:45:48
|79
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:48:01
|80
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:49:12
|81
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:51:48
|82
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:55:03
|83
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:56:23
|84
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|2:57:10
|85
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:57:30
|86
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:57:47
|87
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:58:59
|88
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:59:30
|89
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|3:03:35
|90
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:04:23
|91
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:05:02
|92
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:10:45
|93
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3:10:46
|94
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:13:33
|95
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:13:42
|96
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3:15:09
|97
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:21:35
|98
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|3:27:49
|99
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3:28:51
|100
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|3:30:00
|101
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|3:35:15
|102
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:43:36
|103
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:43:59
|104
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:46:32
|105
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:47:21
|106
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:55:56
|107
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:56:34
|108
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:56:53
|109
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:58:01
|110
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:59:46
|111
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4:02:14
|112
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:02:45
|113
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4:05:55
|114
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:08:34
|115
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:11:01
|116
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4:11:45
|117
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4:12:04
|118
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:15:40
|119
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:16:11
|120
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:18:48
|121
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:20:35
|122
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:21:56
|123
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:26:51
|124
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|4:27:14
|125
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:27:33
|126
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|4:28:00
|127
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:28:10
|128
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:30:52
|129
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|4:34:03
|130
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|4:37:11
|131
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:38:36
|132
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:38:47
|133
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|4:45:32
|134
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|4:47:31
|135
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4:49:31
|136
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:51:28
|137
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:52:52
|138
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4:52:54
|139
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:53:07
|140
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:54:33
|141
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:55:25
|142
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:56:02
|143
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4:56:19
|144
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:56:27
|145
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5:01:45
|146
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5:01:47
|147
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5:02:02
|148
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|5:07:14
|149
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:08:49
|150
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5:09:16
|151
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:10:42
|152
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5:13:46
|153
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5:18:48
|154
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5:20:28
|155
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5:24:24
|156
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5:25:57
|157
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5:40:57
|158
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|5:51:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|104
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|103
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|95
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|93
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|80
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|9
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|75
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|74
|11
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|69
|12
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|67
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|66
|14
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|60
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|55
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|22
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|23
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|24
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|25
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|26
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|32
|27
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|29
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|30
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|25
|31
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|32
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|33
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|34
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|24
|35
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|36
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|37
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|23
|38
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|39
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|40
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|41
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|42
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|43
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|44
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|48
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|49
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|50
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15
|51
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|52
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|53
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|54
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|55
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|56
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|57
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|58
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|59
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|60
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|61
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|62
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|63
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|64
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|11
|65
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|66
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|67
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|68
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|69
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|10
|70
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|71
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|72
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|73
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|9
|74
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|75
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|8
|76
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|77
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|78
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|79
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|80
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|81
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|82
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|83
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|84
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|85
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|5
|86
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|87
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|88
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|89
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|90
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|91
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|92
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|93
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|94
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|95
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|96
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|97
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|98
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|99
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|100
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|101
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|2
|102
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|103
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|104
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|105
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|106
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|107
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|108
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|-3
|109
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|-9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|3
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|56
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|45
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|31
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|20
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|15
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|16
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|18
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|7
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|22
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|23
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|25
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|26
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|27
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|30
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|31
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|32
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|33
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|34
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|35
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|36
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|38
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|39
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|40
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|41
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|42
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|43
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|44
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|46
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|47
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|48
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|49
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|50
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|51
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|52
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|53
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|54
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|11
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|5
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|39
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|52
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|64
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|73
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|76
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|79
|17
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|18
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|97
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|102
|21
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|107
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|109
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|110
|25
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|26
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|28
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|122
|29
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|125
|30
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|126
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|128
|32
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|139
|33
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|34
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|152
|36
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|154
|37
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|157
|38
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|39
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|164
|40
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|165
|41
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|42
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|168
|43
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|174
|44
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|192
|45
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|197
|46
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|198
|47
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|205
|48
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|209
|49
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|214
|50
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|214
|51
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|219
|52
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|226
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|239:45:40
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:36
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:47:57
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:48:10
|5
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:58:49
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:27:43
|7
|Dimension Data
|1:31:01
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:13
|9
|Team Sky
|1:47:43
|10
|Euskadi Basque Country
|1:47:50
|11
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:55:38
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|2:24:42
|13
|Team Sunweb
|2:29:58
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:48:18
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|2:51:13
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|3:05:31
|17
|Quick-Step Floors
|3:08:09
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|3:14:06
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:16:11
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:30:27
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3:35:30
|22
|Burgos-BH
|4:50:13
