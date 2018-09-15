Trending

Vuelta a España: Simon Yates seals overall win

Mas wins final mountain stage, Valverde fades

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 20

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
David Lappartient at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) was most combative

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas de Gendt on the hunt for mountain points

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) winner of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) sealed the mountains classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) relieved in red

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) suffered on the final mountain stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) kept the points jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the move

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana marks Miguel Angel Lopez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana sets pace for Valverde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yates tries to bridge up to Mas and Lopez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Yates brothers on the front

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Yates en route to the overall victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates after stage 20

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ben King (Dimension Data) bloodied up from a crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) cemented the mountains classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) happy to come out of the mountains in red

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 20

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Enric Mas (Quick Step Floors) won the final mountain stage of the Vuelta a Espana, outsprinting Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) to the top of the Coll de la Gallina in Andorra. Race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott) put his final stamp on the race, coming in third at 23 seconds to effectively seal the overall win.

Yates confirmed his domination of the race, staying near the front of affairs and making sure he was never in danger. The rest of the GC saw a major reshuffle, as Mas and Lopez moved up to claim second and third, replacing Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Steven.

The GC saw Yates extend his lead with Mas at 1:46, and Lopez third at 2:04. Kruijswijk and Valverde were fourth and fifth. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lost more time but hung on for 8th place, while Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) clawed his way up to 10th.

Yates had the race under control all day. Supported by his team at first, and then by twin brother Adam, he was on his own in the finale, but never wavered for a moment. Even when he fell back from Mas and Lopez, it was more his decision to let them go rather than that he was not able to go with them.

"The last week, every day I looked at the video from when Valverde won here in 2012, and I was thinking I need to sprint before into the corner, and then the last 50m full gas," Mas said. "I did like this - I did full gas before the corner and then I went full, full, full."

Is he the next Contador? "No, I'm Enric Mas. I hope one day maybe I can have half of his victories, but I'm Enric Mas."

As for Yates, he will become the third British Grand Tour winner of 2018 when he completes tomorrow's final stage. After crumbling in the final week of the Giro d'Italia he has come back and proven his credentials.

"Finally, I think it's sinking in. I'm incredibly proud, and incredibly proud of the team also. They carried me through the entire three weeks. It's the first GT for the team - it's just unbelievable," he said.

On today's stage, he said: "Adam [Yates] was running out of legs and I didn't want to be in the position where I was riding through the valley to the final climb. I think that could have been the worse situation possible. I knew that Lopez and Quintana were up the road, and Lopez especially had something to gain, so I knew he'd maybe work with me."

"As they say, sometimes attack is the best form of defence."

"In the last climb I was OK, I was really at my limit. Lopez and Mas they were really incredible in the final. I just tried to make my own rhythm. That was it, really. I gave it everything I had and thankfully it was enough."

How it unfolded

There was barely a flat meter on today's short stage, and the attacks started just after the neutral zone. Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) was the first to succeed, jumping to take the maximum points on the first climb, the cat. 2 Coll de Comella, which came 5.6km after the start.

On the descent Vincenzo Nibali jumped from the field and soon a group of 15 formed around him with Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Dario Cataldo, Omar Fraile (Astana), Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing Team), Rafal Majka (Bora-hansgrohe), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Amanuel Ghebreigzhaber (Dimension Data), Michael Woods (Education First-Drapac), David De La Cruz, Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Jose and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis).

Mollema tried to get away 5km from the top of the day's second climb, the cat.1 Coll de Beixalis, but was caught. Some two minutes back, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tried to jump from the red jersey group. Once again, de Gendt took off in search of points, with Nibali, Majka, Woods, Kwiatkowski and Mollema in pursuit.

The five chasers caught De Gendt with 72km to go and a gap of 2:32 on the pack.

A group of nine formed behind the six leaders with Dario Cataldo, Omar Fraile (Astana), Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing Team), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Amanuel Ghebreigzhaber (Dimension Data), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha Alpecin), David de la Cruz (Team Sky), Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis).
The two groups came together on the ascent of the Coll de Ordino.

Lopez on the march

Astana had taken control of the chasing group but it was Herrada who jumped from the break, hitting the summit first on the next climb, with the field some 1:30 back. The Spaniard, who wore the leader's red jersey for two days earlier in the race, stayed away from the chasers for much of the long descent, with the peloton coming closer and closer on the Coll de Beixalis.

With less than 40km to go, the lead group shattered into groups on the climb, and the red jersey group started falling apart as well, with Astana continuing to push the pace. Up front it was Kwiatkowski, de la Cruz, Majka and Mollema, while Lopez took off with Astana teammates Dario Cataldo and Omar Fraile.

With 36km left, Lopez had moved up to the first chase group with Nibali and Cataldo. Yates had by this point only his twin brother Adam to support him.

Duty done, Cataldo soon sat up as the Lopez group continued to chase Majka and de la Cruz. The catch was made shortly before the summit, and a select group around the red jersey joined them as well.

Quintana attacked on the descent, while there were less than 15 riders in the red jersey group. Once again, the road soon started heading up, this time tackling the Coll de la Comella for the second time.

With 20km (and two climbs) to go, Quintana and Lopez took the lead. Nibali had to drop out of the chase group, which now held Yates, Valverde, Kruijswijk, Mas, Pinot, Uran, Izagirre, Buchmann, Kelderman, Majka and Brambilla.

Yates took off with 17km to go, looking to prove his domination of the stage and race, with only Mas able to go with him. They soon had the two Colombians in their sights and the catch was made with just over 13km left.

That left only one more obstacle: the Hors Category closing climb, the Coll de la Gollina.

The four leaders had 30 seconds as they headed into the finale, with Quintana almost immediately falling behind. Mas and Lopez pulled ahead, with Yates continuing to ride his own rhythm and not afraid of losing his overall lead. The two leaders soon had 11 seconds on Yates, and 48 seconds on the group with Valverde an Kruijswijk. Mas and Lopez looked to get as much time as possible and replace those two on the podium. Valverde helped their case by falling back from the group, with a sad picture of him and Quintana alone in the back.

Kruijswijk, seeing his podium place slip away, took off in a bid to retain it. Mas and Lopez, assured of success, took it easy in the closing meters. They sprinted up to the finish line, with Mas taking the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2:59:30
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:23
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:54
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:57
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:11
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:15
8David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:02:17
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:09
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:03:44
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
13Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:04:47
14Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:04:58
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:08
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:31
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:45
21Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:55
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:07
23Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
24Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
25Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:09
26Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:44
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:32
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:09:23
29Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
30Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
31Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:13
32Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:42
33Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:28
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:38
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:11:42
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:00
39Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:09
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:12:10
41Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
42Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:12:28
43Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:12:48
44Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:12:52
47Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:59
48Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:08
49Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:14
51Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:21
52Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
53Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:13:23
54Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
55Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:42
56Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:14:32
57Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:14:51
58Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:19
59Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:15:25
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:41
61Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:15:58
62Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:55
63Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
64Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:19:57
65Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
66Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
67Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:21:18
68Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
69Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
71Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
72Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
73Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
74Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
75Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
77Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
78Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
80Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
81Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
82Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
83Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
84Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
86Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
87Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
88Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
89Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
91Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
93Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
94Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
95Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
96Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:21:51
97Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:59
98Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:01
99Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:20
100Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:22:39
101Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:43
102George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:56
103Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:23:13
104Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:24:29
105Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
107Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
108Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:37
109Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:02
110Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:05
111Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:25:14
112Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:18
113Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:25:22
114Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:46
115Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:34
116Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:27:12
117Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:24
118Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:28:40
119Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:29:31
121Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:42
122Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:45
123Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:52
124Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:30:40
125Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:31:59
126Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
127Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:21
128Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
129Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
130Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
132Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
134Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
135Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
136Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
137Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
138Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
139Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
140Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
141Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
143Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
144Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
145Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
146Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
147Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
148Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
149Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:29
150Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:32:32
151Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
152Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:32:36
153Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:32:38
154Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:32:50
155Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
156Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
157Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
158Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:32:55

Intermediate sprint - La Massana, km. 30.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe4pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors25pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team20
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott16
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb10
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo9
8David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky8
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
13Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team3
14Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data2
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Coll de la Comella, km. 5.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Coll de Beixalis, km. 19.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
5Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Coll de Ordino, km. 42.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Coll de Beixalis, km. 64.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Coll de la Comella, km. 81.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
3Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountain 6 (HC) Coll de la Gallina. Santuario de Canolich, km. 97.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott6
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team9:09:35
2EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:44
3Astana Pro Team0:04:58
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:28
5Team Sunweb0:10:45
6AG2R La Mondiale0:13:25
7Dimension Data0:15:26
8Groupama-FDJ0:17:14
9Bahrain-Merida0:17:58
10Euskadi Basque Country0:18:46
11Mitchelton-Scott0:20:49
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:00
13Katusha-Alpecin0:22:44
14Trek-Segafredo0:27:20
15Lotto Soudal0:27:58
16Quick-Step Floors0:31:31
17Team Sky0:32:27
18BMC Racing Team0:32:35
19LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:24
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:39
21Burgos-BH0:34:47
22UAE Team Emirates0:39:33

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott79:44:30
2Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:46
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:04
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:54
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:28
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:57
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:07
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:06:51
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:11:09
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:11:11
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:10
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:06
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:57
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:25:40
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:27:38
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:30:00
17Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:35:46
18Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:39:53
19Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:45:32
20Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:51:17
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:49
22Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:15
23Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:03:07
24Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data1:03:40
25Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:06:26
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:04
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:12:49
28Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1:13:07
29Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:14:48
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:16:27
31Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:19:54
32Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:21:10
33Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:22:06
34Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:22:33
35George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo1:23:05
36Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:28:52
37Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:30:43
38Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:32:59
39Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:34:57
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1:36:40
41Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1:42:55
42Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1:42:58
43Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:43:23
44Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1:52:13
45Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:53:29
46Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:55:01
47Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:56:06
48Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:56:46
49Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:57:22
50Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:57:38
51Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:58:53
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:01:13
53Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:01:36
54Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:01:43
55Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:03:54
56Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2:04:03
57Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data2:04:28
58Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:05:23
59Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:08:35
60Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:09:59
61Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:10:13
62Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky2:13:56
63Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2:14:33
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:18:54
65Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo2:19:41
66Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:21:15
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:21:30
68Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:24:10
69Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2:25:25
70Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:29:16
71Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team2:29:30
72Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:30:11
73Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:30:18
74Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team2:35:09
75Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:39:34
76Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:39:38
77Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:43:31
78Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:45:48
79Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2:48:01
80Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb2:49:12
81Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2:51:48
82Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data2:55:03
83Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:56:23
84José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH2:57:10
85Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:57:30
86Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH2:57:47
87Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:58:59
88Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:59:30
89Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH3:03:35
90Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:04:23
91Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe3:05:02
92Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team3:10:45
93Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3:10:46
94Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:13:33
95Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:13:42
96Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3:15:09
97Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:21:35
98Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH3:27:49
99Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:28:51
100Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky3:30:00
101Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH3:35:15
102Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:43:36
103Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3:43:59
104Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:46:32
105Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin3:47:21
106Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:55:56
107Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:56:34
108Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:56:53
109Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3:58:01
110Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:59:46
111Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team4:02:14
112Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:02:45
113Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4:05:55
114Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:08:34
115Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb4:11:01
116Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4:11:45
117Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb4:12:04
118Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott4:15:40
119Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe4:16:11
120Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:18:48
121Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:20:35
122Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data4:21:56
123Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:26:51
124Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data4:27:14
125Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin4:27:33
126Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ4:28:00
127Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott4:28:10
128Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:30:52
129Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH4:34:03
130Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4:37:11
131Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:38:36
132Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:38:47
133Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team4:45:32
134Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors4:47:31
135Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo4:49:31
136Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:51:28
137Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:52:52
138Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH4:52:54
139Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:53:07
140Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:54:33
141Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott4:55:25
142Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:56:02
143Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4:56:19
144Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:56:27
145Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5:01:45
146Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5:01:47
147Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5:02:02
148Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors5:07:14
149Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5:08:49
150Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5:09:16
151Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5:10:42
152Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5:13:46
153Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo5:18:48
154Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5:20:28
155Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5:24:24
156Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb5:25:57
157Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5:40:57
158Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo5:51:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team131pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott104
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team103
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe99
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ95
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team93
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors80
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo80
9Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors75
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale74
11Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data69
12Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team67
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky66
14Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo66
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida60
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb60
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo60
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team55
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale53
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe52
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo51
22Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida44
23Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal41
24Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates38
25Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal33
26Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky32
27Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale30
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott30
29Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe29
30Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale25
31Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias25
32Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
33Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
34David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky24
35Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin24
36Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida23
37Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team23
38Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team23
39Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
40Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates21
41Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data20
42Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
43Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin20
44Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias20
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo19
46George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo19
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
48Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
49Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
50Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias15
51Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors15
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
53Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe14
54Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
55Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
56Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
57Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data14
58Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
59Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
60Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13
61Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
62Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo12
63Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
64Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky11
65Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
66Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
67Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
68Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
69Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team10
70Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
71Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
72Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott9
73Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data9
74Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH9
75Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH8
76Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
77Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
78Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb7
79Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
80Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
81Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
82Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo6
83Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin6
84Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors6
85Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team5
86Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
87Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
88Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH4
89Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
90Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
91Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
92Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
93Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data2
94Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2
95Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
96Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
97Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
98Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
99Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
100Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2
101Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH2
102Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH2
103Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
104Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
105Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
106Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
107Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott1
108Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team-3
109Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA-9

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal95pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo83
3Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64
4Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data56
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team45
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott38
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ36
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale31
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale21
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky20
11Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors18
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team17
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15
15Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
16Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
18Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale7
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team7
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
22Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
23Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
25Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
26Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
27David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky4
28George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo4
29Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
30Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
31Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
32Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
33Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH4
34Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
35Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo3
36Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
38Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
39Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
40Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
41Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
42Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
43Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
44Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1
46Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
47Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1
48Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
49Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
50Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
51Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
52Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
53Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
54Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott9pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team11
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team18
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18
5Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors22
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo29
7Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data39
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale43
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team47
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe47
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team52
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo53
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky64
14Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale73
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky76
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe79
17Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits87
18Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias97
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin101
20Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale102
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo106
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team107
23George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo109
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale110
25Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe113
26Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale115
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal120
28Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida122
29Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott125
30Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team126
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team128
32Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky139
33Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo139
34Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits148
35Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team152
36Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA154
37Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits157
38Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale159
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida164
40Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates165
41Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale165
42Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team168
43Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida174
44Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin192
45Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH197
46Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team198
47Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors205
48Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias209
49Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA214
50Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin214
51Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team219
52Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ226

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team239:45:40
2Bahrain-Merida0:45:36
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:47:57
4Astana Pro Team0:48:10
5EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:58:49
6Mitchelton-Scott1:27:43
7Dimension Data1:31:01
8AG2R La Mondiale1:37:13
9Team Sky1:47:43
10Euskadi Basque Country1:47:50
11LottoNl-Jumbo1:55:38
12Groupama-FDJ2:24:42
13Team Sunweb2:29:58
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:48:18
15BMC Racing Team2:51:13
16Trek-Segafredo3:05:31
17Quick-Step Floors3:08:09
18Lotto Soudal3:14:06
19UAE Team Emirates3:16:11
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:30:27
21Katusha-Alpecin3:35:30
22Burgos-BH4:50:13

 

