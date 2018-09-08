Vuelta a Espana: Simon Yates wins on Les Praeres
Mitchelton-Scott rider retakes race lead
Stage 14: Cistierna - Les Praeres. Nava
Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott) attacked his overall rivals in the final kilometre of the steep climb of Alto Les Praeres, to take the stage victory and the overall lead in the Vuelta a Espana, as the overall contenders finally showed their hand and fought for every second.
Yates took off from a select group which emerged on the steep farm track climb. He timed his attack perfectly, distancing his rivals to gain some precious seconds. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) finished two seconds back, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) third, also at two seconds. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) was fourth at five seconds, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) fifth at seven seconds.
Former race leader Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) was dropped when the peloton split in the last 30km and lost 9:16. Yates took over the race lead ahead of the two Movistar teammates Valverde – now 20 seconds - and Nairo Quintana, who is third at 25 seconds.
“It was a very difficult stage but I chose my moment really well in the very finale,” Yates explained with satisfaction. “I didn’t look back until it flattened off a little bit. I had a bit of a gap and so I gave it everything I could to the line. I’m very happy.”
Yates appeared the strongest and smartest today, but the overall classification is still wide open before Sunday’s mountain finish atop Lagos de Covadonga, Tuesday’s 32km to Torrelavega and then the final mountain stages in Andorra.
Yates seemed upbeat about his chances on Sunday’s mountain finish.
“I remember it from 2016, that’s the only time I’ve ridden the climb. I just hope to have the same legs as today,” he said.
How it happened
The overall contenders and their teams have been criticised for playing a tactical waiting game that had allowed breakaways to stay away and lesser riders steal the spotlight and the leader’s red jersey. After being embarrassed on Friday, Movistar showed their pride and their strength and made sure they had a shot at the stage victory by working in the chase all stage.
Movistar were obliged to help Cofidis lead the chase when a six-rider break formed early on the difficult 171km mountain stage, unexpectedly featuring Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), a threat to the overall leader.
The stage through the rolling hills and valleys became a pursuit match, with the peloton closing the gap in the valleys and the break pushing it back on the climbs. All the riders perhaps hoped to fight for victory but the peloton was far less generous than on other stages.
The break eventually fell apart as first Cortina dropped back to help Nibali drive the peloton to set up Ion Izagirre for an attack. Then De Gendt dropped his chain with 44km to go and so sat up, happy to have taken a haul of mountain classification points
The hard climbs took their toll and near the end and the Alto de la Falla de Los Lobos, with 26km to go, was the turning point in the stage. Bookwalter cracked and then so did Roche, leaving Kwiatkowski to go solo and power up the climb and dive down the descent to the foot of the final climb.
Herrada was already struggling and Nibali’s long turns at high speed on the climb and valley roads left him out the back at over a minute. The peloton also split under the effort but came back together. It was a sign of what was to come. With only five kilometres to go, the gradient kicked-in on a narrow farm road that would eventually turn into a concrete farm track.
Kwiatkowski was finally roped in by the favourites’ group and as the GC fight exploded, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) was the first to jump, followed by Valverde. The road was steep and so the race was a slow but painful grind to the finish.
A small lead group, which also included Yates and Quintana, came together with just over two kilometres left to climb. Pinot was distanced but crawled his way back up, while others cracked, including Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates).
When Valverde closed down Kruijswijk, Quintana and Lopez were the next to go but were unable to open a big gap on the double-digit gradients. They looked the strongest and in control but Yates pulled the others up to them at the one kilometre marker and suddenly the race was wide open again.
Valverde and Pinot seemed dangerous and ready to attack but Yates was waiting for the right moment. He made an explosive kick as the road turned into a concrete track and then pulled away on the fun-filled road. He opened a gap that allowed him to take the win and beat his chest in celebration.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:19:27
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:05
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:11
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:19
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:27
|9
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:37
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:39
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:53
|13
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:56
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:02
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:38
|17
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:27
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:40
|19
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:15
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:33
|22
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:35
|23
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:51
|24
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:55
|26
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:00
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:10
|28
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:24
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:26
|30
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:06:00
|31
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:11
|32
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:18
|33
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:06
|35
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:35
|36
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:36
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:42
|38
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:48
|39
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:11
|40
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:08:12
|41
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:30
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:43
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:58
|45
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:16
|46
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:35
|49
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:10:25
|50
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|51
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:10:44
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:48
|53
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:37
|54
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:12:18
|56
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:11
|58
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:14:15
|59
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:14
|60
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:36
|61
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:16:03
|62
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|63
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|64
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:19:41
|66
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|67
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:57
|69
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:01
|70
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:03
|71
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:06
|72
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:08
|73
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|75
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:13
|76
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|79
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|80
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:23
|82
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|85
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:27
|86
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|88
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:34
|89
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:59
|90
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:22:11
|91
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|92
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|93
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:19
|94
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:22:25
|95
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:22:34
|96
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|97
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|98
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:22:37
|101
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|102
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|103
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:46
|104
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:58
|105
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:48
|106
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:49
|107
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|108
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|109
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|111
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:23:55
|113
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:26
|114
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:24:42
|115
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:54
|116
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:04
|117
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:32
|118
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:41
|119
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:58
|120
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|121
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:28:14
|123
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:25
|124
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|125
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|128
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|130
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:39
|131
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|132
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:50
|133
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:52
|134
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:29:25
|135
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:31
|136
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:29:33
|137
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:44
|138
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:49
|139
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:29:51
|140
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|141
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|142
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|143
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|144
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|145
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:09
|146
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:16
|147
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|148
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:35
|149
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:50
|150
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:30:58
|151
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|153
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|154
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:31:05
|155
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:08
|156
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:14
|157
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:50
|158
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:52
|159
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|160
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|161
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|162
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|163
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:31:56
|164
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:23
|165
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:32:28
|166
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:30
|167
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|DNF
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|9
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|13
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|6
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:59:26
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:50
|3
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:28
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:36
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:50
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:03
|7
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:23
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:05
|9
|Team Sky
|0:20:34
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:20:47
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:48
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:59
|13
|Euskadi Basque Country, Murias
|0:23:49
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26:21
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:43
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:29:10
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:29:21
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:14
|19
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:42:00
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:42
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:04
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:58:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|59:11:18
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:23
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:28
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:40
|8
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:47
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:55
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:08
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:46
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:21
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:26
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:32
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:35
|16
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:57
|17
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:44
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:46
|19
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:12
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:09:27
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:03
|22
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:30
|23
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:12:58
|24
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:13:29
|25
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:42
|26
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:39
|27
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:18:41
|28
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:31
|29
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:21:39
|30
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:22:04
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:28
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:22:40
|33
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:50
|34
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:23
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:17
|36
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:45
|37
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:00
|38
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:58
|39
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:33:57
|40
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:15
|41
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:37:58
|42
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:38:38
|43
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:43:51
|44
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:44:20
|45
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:22
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:45
|47
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:46:05
|48
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:47:09
|49
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:13
|50
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:52:00
|51
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:53:41
|52
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:00
|53
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:58
|54
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:57:16
|55
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:26
|56
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:58:58
|57
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:11
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:02:26
|59
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:30
|60
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:57
|61
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:06:21
|62
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1:07:45
|63
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:08:45
|64
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:10:02
|65
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:10:07
|66
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:10:42
|67
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:10:43
|68
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:10:49
|69
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:15:32
|70
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:15:36
|71
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:17:24
|72
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:17:28
|73
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:17:37
|74
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:17:39
|75
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:18:12
|76
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:19:09
|77
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:23:05
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:23:09
|79
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:03
|80
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:24:20
|81
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:26:23
|82
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:27:48
|83
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:30:13
|84
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:30:20
|85
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:39
|86
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:32:42
|87
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:33:33
|88
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|1:36:17
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:39:22
|90
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:41:41
|91
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:42:13
|92
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:42:28
|93
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:44:52
|94
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|1:50:22
|95
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:44
|96
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|1:55:37
|97
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:56:27
|98
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:56:41
|99
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|1:59:04
|100
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:00:36
|101
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|2:01:11
|102
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:02:30
|103
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:02:50
|104
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:05:26
|105
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:05:32
|106
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2:10:38
|107
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2:11:10
|108
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2:11:40
|109
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:11:53
|110
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:12:18
|111
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:13:54
|112
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:14:03
|113
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:15:21
|114
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:16:17
|115
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:16:29
|116
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:18:44
|117
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:19:28
|118
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:20:20
|119
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:20:38
|120
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:22:20
|121
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:22:52
|122
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:23:57
|123
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:24:50
|124
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:26:27
|125
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:27:44
|126
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:29:46
|127
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:31:55
|128
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:33:24
|129
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:35:18
|130
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:38:00
|131
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:39:51
|132
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:40:07
|133
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:42:37
|134
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:43:12
|135
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:43:18
|136
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|2:44:32
|137
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:45:19
|138
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:46:45
|139
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:47:41
|140
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|2:47:58
|141
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|2:48:25
|142
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:50:59
|143
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:52:14
|144
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:53:10
|145
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:53:29
|146
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:54:45
|147
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:57:25
|148
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:59:30
|149
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:59:42
|150
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:01:17
|151
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:01:27
|152
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:02:20
|153
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3:02:52
|154
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:04:56
|155
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|3:06:10
|156
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:06:21
|157
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|3:06:47
|158
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:08:20
|159
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:11:30
|160
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3:13:19
|161
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:15:26
|162
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:16:15
|163
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:20:10
|164
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:20:34
|165
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:25:41
|166
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:40:33
|167
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3:42:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|68
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|54
|8
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|51
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|12
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|48
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|40
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|39
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|33
|18
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|19
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|21
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|24
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|25
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|26
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|27
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|28
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|29
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|30
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|31
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|32
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|33
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|34
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|35
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|36
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|38
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|39
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|40
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|41
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|42
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15
|43
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|44
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|46
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|47
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|49
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|50
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|51
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|52
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|53
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|54
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|55
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|56
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|57
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|58
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|59
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|11
|60
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|61
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|62
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|63
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|64
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|65
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|10
|66
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|67
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|68
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|69
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|70
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|8
|71
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|72
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|73
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|74
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|75
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|76
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|77
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|78
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|79
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|80
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|81
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|82
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|83
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|84
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|85
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|86
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|87
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|88
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|89
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|90
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|91
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|92
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|93
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|94
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|95
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|96
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|97
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|98
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|99
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|100
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|101
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|40
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|15
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|8
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|7
|15
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|17
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|18
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|21
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|22
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|24
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|25
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|26
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|27
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|28
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|29
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|30
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|32
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|33
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|34
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|35
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|37
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|38
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|40
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|41
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|42
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|43
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|44
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|45
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|46
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|24
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|33
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|33
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|39
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|55
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|61
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|83
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|90
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|16
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|104
|17
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|109
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|110
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|110
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|117
|23
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|118
|24
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|122
|25
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|122
|26
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|128
|27
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|129
|28
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|140
|29
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|150
|30
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|31
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|32
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|33
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|165
|34
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|35
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|175
|36
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|175
|37
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|182
|38
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|187
|39
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|206
|40
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|210
|41
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|210
|42
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|212
|43
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|213
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|177:31:32
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:06:42
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:43
|4
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:36
|5
|Team Sky
|0:28:00
|6
|Dimension Data
|0:33:48
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:35:07
|8
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:35:57
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:19
|10
|Euskadi Basque Country, Murias
|0:53:24
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:57:11
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:05:12
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|1:06:14
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|1:08:02
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:19:02
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:19:39
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:28:48
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:32:47
|19
|Team Sunweb
|1:38:15
|20
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:47:39
|21
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:48:41
|22
|Burgos-BH
|2:36:48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy