Vuelta a Espana: Simon Yates wins on Les Praeres

Mitchelton-Scott rider retakes race lead

Image 1 of 40

Simon Yates celebrates his win on stage 14

Simon Yates celebrates his win on stage 14
(Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 40

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates his stage victory

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates his stage victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 40

Crash victim Louis Meintjes and Ilnur Zakrin fight their way to the finish

Crash victim Louis Meintjes and Ilnur Zakrin fight their way to the finish
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 40

Simon Yates sprints for the line on Les Praeres

Simon Yates sprints for the line on Les Praeres
(Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 40

Steven Kruijswijk attacks on Les Praeres

Steven Kruijswijk attacks on Les Praeres
(Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 40

Simon Yates wins stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana

Simon Yates wins stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 40

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 40

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 40

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 40

A fine day in Asturias

A fine day in Asturias
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 40

Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac)

Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 40

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 40

After some cooler days, the weather was better

After some cooler days, the weather was better
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 40

Cofidis protect the race leader Jesus Herrada

Cofidis protect the race leader Jesus Herrada
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 40

The peloton snakes out

The peloton snakes out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 40

Luis Angel Mate is treated by the race doctor

Luis Angel Mate is treated by the race doctor
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 40

Thomas De Gendt in the break again

Thomas De Gendt in the break again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 40

Michael Woods leads the breakaway

Michael Woods leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 40

The race continues through the mountains

The race continues through the mountains
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 40

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 40

Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott)

Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 40

:aurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors)

:aurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 40

David de la cruz ahead of Jonathan Castroviejo

David de la cruz ahead of Jonathan Castroviejo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 40

Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin)

Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 40

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb)

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 40

Kiel Reijnen and Ian Boswell chat at the start

Kiel Reijnen and Ian Boswell chat at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 40

Thomas De Gendt waits to have another day in the break

Thomas De Gendt waits to have another day in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 40

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 40

Simon Yates at the start

Simon Yates at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 40

Fans cheer on the riders

Fans cheer on the riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 40

Pavel Sivakov carries on despite his injuries

Pavel Sivakov carries on despite his injuries
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 40

The peloton passes one of the many mines in Asturias

The peloton passes one of the many mines in Asturias
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 40

The riders wait for the start

The riders wait for the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 40

Michael Morkov signs a flag

Michael Morkov signs a flag
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 40

Last-minute adjustments for Michal Kwiatkowski

Last-minute adjustments for Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 40

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 40

Journalist Jean-Francois Quenet speaks with Thibaut Pinot at the start

Journalist Jean-Francois Quenet speaks with Thibaut Pinot at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 40

Race leader Jesus Herrada

Race leader Jesus Herrada
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 40

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 40 of 40

Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal)

Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott) attacked his overall rivals in the final kilometre of the steep climb of Alto Les Praeres, to take the stage victory and the overall lead in the Vuelta a Espana, as the overall contenders finally showed their hand and fought for every second.

Yates took off from a select group which emerged on the steep farm track climb. He timed his attack perfectly, distancing his rivals to gain some precious seconds. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) finished two seconds back, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) third, also at two seconds. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) was fourth at five seconds, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) fifth at seven seconds.

Former race leader Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) was dropped when the peloton split in the last 30km and lost 9:16. Yates took over the race lead ahead of the two Movistar teammates Valverde – now 20 seconds - and Nairo Quintana, who is third at 25 seconds.

“It was a very difficult stage but I chose my moment really well in the very finale,” Yates explained with satisfaction. “I didn’t look back until it flattened off a little bit. I had a bit of a gap and so I gave it everything I could to the line. I’m very happy.”

Yates appeared the strongest and smartest today, but the overall classification is still wide open before Sunday’s mountain finish atop Lagos de Covadonga, Tuesday’s 32km to Torrelavega and then the final mountain stages in Andorra.

Yates seemed upbeat about his chances on Sunday’s mountain finish.

“I remember it from 2016, that’s the only time I’ve ridden the climb. I just hope to have the same legs as today,” he said.

How it happened

The overall contenders and their teams have been criticised for playing a tactical waiting game that had allowed breakaways to stay away and lesser riders steal the spotlight and the leader’s red jersey. After being embarrassed on Friday, Movistar showed their pride and their strength and made sure they had a shot at the stage victory by working in the chase all stage.

Movistar were obliged to help Cofidis lead the chase when a six-rider break formed early on the difficult 171km mountain stage, unexpectedly featuring Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), a threat to the overall leader.

The stage through the rolling hills and valleys became a pursuit match, with the peloton closing the gap in the valleys and the break pushing it back on the climbs. All the riders perhaps hoped to fight for victory but the peloton was far less generous than on other stages.

The break eventually fell apart as first Cortina dropped back to help Nibali drive the peloton to set up Ion Izagirre for an attack. Then De Gendt dropped his chain with 44km to go and so sat up, happy to have taken a haul of mountain classification points

The hard climbs took their toll and near the end and the Alto de la Falla de Los Lobos, with 26km to go, was the turning point in the stage. Bookwalter cracked and then so did Roche, leaving Kwiatkowski to go solo and power up the climb and dive down the descent to the foot of the final climb.

Herrada was already struggling and Nibali’s long turns at high speed on the climb and valley roads left him out the back at over a minute. The peloton also split under the effort but came back together. It was a sign of what was to come. With only five kilometres to go, the gradient kicked-in on a narrow farm road that would eventually turn into a concrete farm track.

Kwiatkowski was finally roped in by the favourites’ group and as the GC fight exploded, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) was the first to jump, followed by Valverde. The road was steep and so the race was a slow but painful grind to the finish.

A small lead group, which also included Yates and Quintana, came together with just over two kilometres left to climb. Pinot was distanced but crawled his way back up, while others cracked, including Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates).

When Valverde closed down Kruijswijk, Quintana and Lopez were the next to go but were unable to open a big gap on the double-digit gradients. They looked the strongest and in control but Yates pulled the others up to them at the one kilometre marker and suddenly the race was wide open again.

Valverde and Pinot seemed dangerous and ready to attack but Yates was waiting for the right moment. He made an explosive kick as the road turned into a concrete track and then pulled away on the fun-filled road. He opened a gap that allowed him to take the win and beat his chest in celebration.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4:19:27
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:05
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:07
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:11
7Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:19
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:27
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:37
10Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:39
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:53
13Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:56
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:02
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:38
17Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:02:27
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:40
19Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:15
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:33
22Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:35
23Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:51
24Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
25David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:04:55
26Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:00
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:05:10
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:24
29Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:26
30Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:06:00
31Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:11
32Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:18
33Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:06
35Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:35
36Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:36
37George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:42
38Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:48
39Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:11
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:12
41Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:30
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:43
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:58
45Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:16
46Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:35
49Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:10:25
50Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
51Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:10:44
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:48
53Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:11:37
54Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:12:18
56Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
57Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:14:11
58Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:14:15
59Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:14
60Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:36
61Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:16:03
62Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
63Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
64Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
65Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:19:41
66Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
67Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
68Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:20:57
69Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:01
70Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:03
71Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:21:06
72Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:21:08
73Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
74Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
75Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:13
76Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
77Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
78Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
79Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
80Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
81Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:21:23
82Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
83Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
84Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
85Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:27
86Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
88Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:34
89Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:59
90Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:22:11
91Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
92Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
93Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:19
94Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:22:25
95Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:22:34
96Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
97Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
98Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
99Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
100Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:22:37
101Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
102Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
103Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:46
104Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:58
105Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:48
106Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:49
107Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
108Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
109Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
110José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
111Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
112Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:23:55
113Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:26
114Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:24:42
115Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:54
116Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:25:04
117Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:32
118Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:41
119Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:58
120Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
121Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:28:14
123Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:28:25
124Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
125Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
126Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
128Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
129Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
130Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:39
131Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
132Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:50
133Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:52
134Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:29:25
135Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:29:31
136Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:29:33
137Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:29:44
138Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:49
139Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:29:51
140Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
141Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
142Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
143Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
144Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
145Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:09
146Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:30:16
147Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
148Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:35
149Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:30:50
150Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:30:58
151Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
152Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
153Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
154Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:31:05
155Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:08
156Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:14
157Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:50
158Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:31:52
159Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
160Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
161Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
162Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
163Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:31:56
164Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:32:23
165Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:32:28
166Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:30
167Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSDylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
DNFPavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky

Intermediate sprint - Blimea
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky4pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team2
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Points Classification - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott25pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team20
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team12
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
7Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors9
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
10Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
13Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb1

KOM 1 - Puerto de San Isidro
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team3
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 2 - Alto de la Collaona
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky4
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team2
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 3 - Alto de la Mozqueta
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky6
3Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team2
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 4 - Alto de la Falla de los Lobos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3pts
2Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida1

KOM 5 - Alto Les Praeres
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:59:26
2Bahrain-Merida0:06:50
3EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:28
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:36
5Astana Pro Team0:09:50
6AG2R La Mondiale0:13:03
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:23
8Mitchelton-Scott0:15:05
9Team Sky0:20:34
10Team Sunweb0:20:47
11Groupama-FDJ0:22:48
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:59
13Euskadi Basque Country, Murias0:23:49
14Lotto Soudal0:26:21
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:43
16BMC Racing Team0:29:10
17Dimension Data0:29:21
18Trek-Segafredo0:34:14
19Quick-Step Floors0:42:00
20UAE Team Emirates0:44:42
21Katusha-Alpecin0:52:04
22Burgos-BH0:58:12

Combativity prize
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott59:11:18
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:25
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:23
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:28
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:40
8Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:47
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:55
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:08
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:46
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:21
13Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:26
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:32
15Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:35
16David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:06:57
17Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:44
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:46
19Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:12
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:09:27
21George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:03
22Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:10:30
23Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:12:58
24Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:13:29
25Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:42
26Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:17:39
27Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:18:41
28Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:31
29Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:21:39
30Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:22:04
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:22:28
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:22:40
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:23:50
34Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:23
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:17
36Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:27:45
37Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:00
38Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:58
39Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:57
40Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:36:15
41Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:37:58
42Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:38:38
43Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:43:51
44Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:44:20
45Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:22
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:44:45
47Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:46:05
48Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:47:09
49Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:49:13
50Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:52:00
51Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:53:41
52Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:55:00
53Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:58
54Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:57:16
55Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:58:26
56Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:58:58
57Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:00:11
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb1:02:26
59Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:02:30
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:04:57
61Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:21
62Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1:07:45
63Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:08:45
64Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:10:02
65Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:10:07
66Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:10:42
67Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1:10:43
68Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:10:49
69Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:15:32
70Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:15:36
71Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:17:24
72Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1:17:28
73Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:17:37
74Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:17:39
75Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:18:12
76Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:19:09
77Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:23:05
78Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:23:09
79Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:03
80Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:24:20
81Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:26:23
82Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:27:48
83Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:30:13
84Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:30:20
85Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:32:39
86Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:32:42
87Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:33:33
88Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team1:36:17
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:39:22
90Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH1:41:41
91Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:42:13
92Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:42:28
93Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb1:44:52
94Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH1:50:22
95Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:52:44
96Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH1:55:37
97Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:56:27
98Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:56:41
99Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky1:59:04
100Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH2:00:36
101José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH2:01:11
102Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:02:30
103Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:02:50
104Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2:05:26
105Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:05:32
106Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:10:38
107Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team2:11:10
108Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida2:11:40
109Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:11:53
110Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:12:18
111Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:13:54
112Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:14:03
113Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:15:21
114Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:16:17
115Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:16:29
116Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:18:44
117Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott2:19:28
118Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:20:20
119Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb2:20:38
120Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:22:20
121Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2:22:52
122Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:23:57
123Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:24:50
124Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2:26:27
125Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:27:44
126Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:29:46
127Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:31:55
128Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:33:24
129Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott2:35:18
130Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb2:38:00
131Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb2:39:51
132Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:40:07
133Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:42:37
134Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH2:43:12
135Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH2:43:18
136Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ2:44:32
137Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:45:19
138Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data2:46:45
139Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin2:47:41
140Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors2:47:58
141Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo2:48:25
142Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:50:59
143Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:52:14
144Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:53:10
145Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:53:29
146Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:54:45
147Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team2:57:25
148Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:59:30
149Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:59:42
150Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott3:01:17
151Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:01:27
152Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:02:20
153Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:02:52
154Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:04:56
155Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors3:06:10
156Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3:06:21
157Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH3:06:47
158Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:08:20
159Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:11:30
160Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:13:19
161Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:15:26
162Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:16:15
163Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:20:10
164Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:20:34
165Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb3:25:41
166Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:40:33
167Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3:42:16

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team101pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe83
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data68
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team68
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors66
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo56
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky54
8Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team53
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo53
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team51
11Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott49
12Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida48
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo44
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale42
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale40
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb39
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team33
18Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ31
20Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale30
21Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors30
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo29
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe29
24Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal29
25Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida28
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott26
27Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias25
28Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
29Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
30Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida23
31Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
32Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe21
33Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team21
34Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin20
35Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
36George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo19
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
38Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
39Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors18
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data16
41Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida16
42Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias15
43Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15
44Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors15
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14
46Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe14
47Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
48Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
49Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14
50Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
51Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
52Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
53Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
54Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
56Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo12
57Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
58Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
59Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky11
60Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
61Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
62Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
63Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
64Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
65Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team10
66Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
67Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin9
68Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH9
69Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky9
70Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH8
71Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
72Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb8
73Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data8
74Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
75Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
76Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
77Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
78Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
79Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo6
80Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin6
81Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
82Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
83Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH4
84Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
85Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
86Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3
87Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
88Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida2
89Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
90Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
91Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2
92Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
93Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
94Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
95Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH2
96Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
97Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
98Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
99Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1
100Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
101Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team-3

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal54
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data40
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo34
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale26
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky15
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott12
8Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
12Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe9
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team7
15Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale7
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
17Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
18Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
20Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
21Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
22Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH4
23Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
24Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
25Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo3
26Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
27Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
29Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH3
30Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
32Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
33Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
34Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
35Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
37Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2
38Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida2
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1
40Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida1
41Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1
42Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
43Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
44Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
45Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
46Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combined Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team12pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott19
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team24
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky33
5Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data33
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team39
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo50
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe54
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team55
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ61
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe72
12Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale83
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors90
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo98
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe103
16Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias104
17Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale108
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team109
19Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott110
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team110
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal115
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale117
23Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal118
24Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo122
25Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida122
26Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA128
27Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky129
28Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team140
29Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida150
30Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale150
31Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale154
32Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits154
33Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team165
34Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits169
35Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team175
36Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin175
37Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH182
38Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida187
39Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin206
40Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ210
41Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias210
42Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team212
43Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors213

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida177:31:32
2Movistar Team0:06:42
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:43
4Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:36
5Team Sky0:28:00
6Dimension Data0:33:48
7Astana Pro Team0:35:07
8EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:35:57
9AG2R La Mondiale0:42:19
10Euskadi Basque Country, Murias0:53:24
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:57:11
12Mitchelton-Scott1:05:12
13BMC Racing Team1:06:14
14Lotto Soudal1:08:02
15Groupama-FDJ1:19:02
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:19:39
17Trek-Segafredo1:28:48
18UAE Team Emirates1:32:47
19Team Sunweb1:38:15
20Katusha-Alpecin1:47:39
21Quick-Step Floors1:48:41
22Burgos-BH2:36:48

