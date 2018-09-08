Image 1 of 40 Simon Yates celebrates his win on stage 14 (Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 40 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 40 Crash victim Louis Meintjes and Ilnur Zakrin fight their way to the finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 40 Simon Yates sprints for the line on Les Praeres (Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 40 Steven Kruijswijk attacks on Les Praeres (Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 40 Simon Yates wins stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 40 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 40 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 40 A fine day in Asturias (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 40 Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 40 After some cooler days, the weather was better (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 40 Cofidis protect the race leader Jesus Herrada (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 40 The peloton snakes out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 40 Luis Angel Mate is treated by the race doctor (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 40 Thomas De Gendt in the break again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 40 Michael Woods leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 40 The race continues through the mountains (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 40 Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 40 Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 40 :aurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 40 David de la cruz ahead of Jonathan Castroviejo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 40 Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 40 Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 40 Kiel Reijnen and Ian Boswell chat at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 40 Thomas De Gendt waits to have another day in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 40 Simon Yates at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 40 Fans cheer on the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 40 Pavel Sivakov carries on despite his injuries (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 40 The peloton passes one of the many mines in Asturias (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 40 The riders wait for the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 40 Michael Morkov signs a flag (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 40 Last-minute adjustments for Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 40 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 40 Journalist Jean-Francois Quenet speaks with Thibaut Pinot at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 40 Race leader Jesus Herrada (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 40 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 40 of 40 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott) attacked his overall rivals in the final kilometre of the steep climb of Alto Les Praeres, to take the stage victory and the overall lead in the Vuelta a Espana, as the overall contenders finally showed their hand and fought for every second.

Yates took off from a select group which emerged on the steep farm track climb. He timed his attack perfectly, distancing his rivals to gain some precious seconds. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) finished two seconds back, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) third, also at two seconds. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) was fourth at five seconds, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) fifth at seven seconds.

Former race leader Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) was dropped when the peloton split in the last 30km and lost 9:16. Yates took over the race lead ahead of the two Movistar teammates Valverde – now 20 seconds - and Nairo Quintana, who is third at 25 seconds.

“It was a very difficult stage but I chose my moment really well in the very finale,” Yates explained with satisfaction. “I didn’t look back until it flattened off a little bit. I had a bit of a gap and so I gave it everything I could to the line. I’m very happy.”

Yates appeared the strongest and smartest today, but the overall classification is still wide open before Sunday’s mountain finish atop Lagos de Covadonga, Tuesday’s 32km to Torrelavega and then the final mountain stages in Andorra.

Yates seemed upbeat about his chances on Sunday’s mountain finish.

“I remember it from 2016, that’s the only time I’ve ridden the climb. I just hope to have the same legs as today,” he said.

How it happened

The overall contenders and their teams have been criticised for playing a tactical waiting game that had allowed breakaways to stay away and lesser riders steal the spotlight and the leader’s red jersey. After being embarrassed on Friday, Movistar showed their pride and their strength and made sure they had a shot at the stage victory by working in the chase all stage.

Movistar were obliged to help Cofidis lead the chase when a six-rider break formed early on the difficult 171km mountain stage, unexpectedly featuring Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), a threat to the overall leader.





The stage through the rolling hills and valleys became a pursuit match, with the peloton closing the gap in the valleys and the break pushing it back on the climbs. All the riders perhaps hoped to fight for victory but the peloton was far less generous than on other stages.

The break eventually fell apart as first Cortina dropped back to help Nibali drive the peloton to set up Ion Izagirre for an attack. Then De Gendt dropped his chain with 44km to go and so sat up, happy to have taken a haul of mountain classification points

The hard climbs took their toll and near the end and the Alto de la Falla de Los Lobos, with 26km to go, was the turning point in the stage. Bookwalter cracked and then so did Roche, leaving Kwiatkowski to go solo and power up the climb and dive down the descent to the foot of the final climb.

Herrada was already struggling and Nibali’s long turns at high speed on the climb and valley roads left him out the back at over a minute. The peloton also split under the effort but came back together. It was a sign of what was to come. With only five kilometres to go, the gradient kicked-in on a narrow farm road that would eventually turn into a concrete farm track.

Kwiatkowski was finally roped in by the favourites’ group and as the GC fight exploded, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) was the first to jump, followed by Valverde. The road was steep and so the race was a slow but painful grind to the finish.

A small lead group, which also included Yates and Quintana, came together with just over two kilometres left to climb. Pinot was distanced but crawled his way back up, while others cracked, including Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates).

When Valverde closed down Kruijswijk, Quintana and Lopez were the next to go but were unable to open a big gap on the double-digit gradients. They looked the strongest and in control but Yates pulled the others up to them at the one kilometre marker and suddenly the race was wide open again.

Valverde and Pinot seemed dangerous and ready to attack but Yates was waiting for the right moment. He made an explosive kick as the road turned into a concrete track and then pulled away on the fun-filled road. He opened a gap that allowed him to take the win and beat his chest in celebration.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4:19:27 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:05 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:07 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:11 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:19 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:27 9 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:37 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53 13 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:56 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:02 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:38 17 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:27 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:40 19 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:15 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:33 22 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:35 23 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:51 24 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 25 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:55 26 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:00 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:05:10 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:24 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:26 30 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:06:00 31 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:11 32 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:18 33 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:06 35 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:35 36 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:36 37 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:42 38 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:48 39 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:11 40 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:12 41 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:30 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:43 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:58 45 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:16 46 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:35 49 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:10:25 50 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 51 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:10:44 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:48 53 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:37 54 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:18 56 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 57 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:14:11 58 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:14:15 59 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:14 60 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:36 61 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:16:03 62 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 63 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 64 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:19:41 66 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 67 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 68 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:20:57 69 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:01 70 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:03 71 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:06 72 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:08 73 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 75 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:13 76 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 77 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 79 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 80 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 81 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:23 82 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 83 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 84 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 85 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:27 86 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 88 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:21:34 89 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:59 90 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:22:11 91 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 92 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 93 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:19 94 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:22:25 95 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:22:34 96 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 97 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 98 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 99 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 100 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:22:37 101 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 102 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 103 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:46 104 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:58 105 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:48 106 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:49 107 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 108 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 109 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 110 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 111 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 112 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:23:55 113 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:26 114 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:24:42 115 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:54 116 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:04 117 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:32 118 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:41 119 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:58 120 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 121 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:28:14 123 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:28:25 124 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 125 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 126 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 128 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 129 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 130 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:39 131 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 132 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:50 133 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:52 134 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:25 135 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:31 136 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:29:33 137 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:44 138 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:49 139 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:29:51 140 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 141 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 142 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 143 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 144 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 145 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:09 146 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:16 147 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 148 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:35 149 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:50 150 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:30:58 151 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 152 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 153 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 154 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:31:05 155 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:08 156 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:14 157 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:50 158 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:52 159 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 160 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 161 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 162 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 163 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:31:56 164 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:23 165 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:32:28 166 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:30 167 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky DNF Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky

Intermediate sprint - Blimea # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Points Classification - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 25 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 9 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 9 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 13 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

KOM 1 - Puerto de San Isidro # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 2 - Alto de la Collaona # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 3 - Alto de la Mozqueta # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 6 3 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 4 - Alto de la Falla de los Lobos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 1

KOM 5 - Alto Les Praeres # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:59:26 2 Bahrain-Merida 0:06:50 3 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:28 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:36 5 Astana Pro Team 0:09:50 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:03 7 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:23 8 Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:05 9 Team Sky 0:20:34 10 Team Sunweb 0:20:47 11 Groupama-FDJ 0:22:48 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:59 13 Euskadi Basque Country, Murias 0:23:49 14 Lotto Soudal 0:26:21 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:43 16 BMC Racing Team 0:29:10 17 Dimension Data 0:29:21 18 Trek-Segafredo 0:34:14 19 Quick-Step Floors 0:42:00 20 UAE Team Emirates 0:44:42 21 Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:04 22 Burgos-BH 0:58:12

Combativity prize # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 59:11:18 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:25 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:23 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:28 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:40 8 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:47 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:55 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:08 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:46 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:21 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:26 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:32 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:35 16 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:57 17 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:44 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:46 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:12 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:09:27 21 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:03 22 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:30 23 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:58 24 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:13:29 25 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:42 26 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:39 27 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:18:41 28 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:31 29 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:21:39 30 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:22:04 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:22:28 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:22:40 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:50 34 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:23 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:17 36 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:45 37 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:00 38 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:58 39 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:33:57 40 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:36:15 41 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:37:58 42 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:38:38 43 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:43:51 44 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:44:20 45 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:44:22 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:44:45 47 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:46:05 48 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:47:09 49 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:49:13 50 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:52:00 51 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:53:41 52 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:55:00 53 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:58 54 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:57:16 55 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:58:26 56 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:58:58 57 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:00:11 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:02:26 59 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:30 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:04:57 61 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:21 62 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1:07:45 63 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:08:45 64 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:10:02 65 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:10:07 66 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:10:42 67 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1:10:43 68 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:10:49 69 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:15:32 70 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:15:36 71 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:17:24 72 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:17:28 73 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:17:37 74 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:17:39 75 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:18:12 76 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:19:09 77 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:23:05 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:23:09 79 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:03 80 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:24:20 81 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:26:23 82 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:27:48 83 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:30:13 84 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:30:20 85 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:32:39 86 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:32:42 87 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:33:33 88 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1:36:17 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:39:22 90 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 1:41:41 91 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:42:13 92 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:42:28 93 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:44:52 94 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 1:50:22 95 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:52:44 96 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 1:55:37 97 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:56:27 98 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:56:41 99 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 1:59:04 100 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 2:00:36 101 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 2:01:11 102 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:02:30 103 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:02:50 104 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2:05:26 105 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:05:32 106 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:10:38 107 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2:11:10 108 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:11:40 109 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:11:53 110 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:12:18 111 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:13:54 112 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:14:03 113 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:15:21 114 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:16:17 115 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:16:29 116 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:18:44 117 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 2:19:28 118 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:20:20 119 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:20:38 120 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:22:20 121 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2:22:52 122 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:23:57 123 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:24:50 124 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:26:27 125 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:27:44 126 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:29:46 127 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:31:55 128 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:33:24 129 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 2:35:18 130 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:38:00 131 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:39:51 132 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:40:07 133 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:42:37 134 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 2:43:12 135 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 2:43:18 136 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 2:44:32 137 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:45:19 138 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2:46:45 139 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 2:47:41 140 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 2:47:58 141 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2:48:25 142 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:50:59 143 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:52:14 144 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:53:10 145 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:53:29 146 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:54:45 147 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 2:57:25 148 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:59:30 149 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:59:42 150 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 3:01:17 151 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:01:27 152 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:02:20 153 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:02:52 154 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:04:56 155 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 3:06:10 156 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:06:21 157 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 3:06:47 158 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:08:20 159 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:11:30 160 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:13:19 161 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:15:26 162 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:16:15 163 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:20:10 164 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:20:34 165 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:25:41 166 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:40:33 167 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3:42:16

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 101 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 68 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 66 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 56 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 54 8 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 53 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 51 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 49 12 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 48 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 44 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 40 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 39 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 33 18 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 21 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 30 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 29 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 24 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 25 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 28 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 26 27 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 28 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 29 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 30 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 31 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 32 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 33 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 34 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 20 35 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 36 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 38 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 39 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 18 40 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 16 41 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 16 42 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 15 43 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 44 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 15 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 46 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 47 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 49 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 14 50 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 51 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 52 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 53 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 54 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 55 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 56 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 57 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 58 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 59 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 11 60 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 61 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 62 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 63 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 64 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 65 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 10 66 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 67 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 68 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 69 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 9 70 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 8 71 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 72 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 73 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 8 74 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 75 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 76 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 77 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 78 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 79 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 80 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 6 81 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 82 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 83 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 4 84 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 85 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 86 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 87 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 88 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 2 89 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 90 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 91 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2 92 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 93 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 94 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 95 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 2 96 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 97 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 98 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 99 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 100 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 101 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team -3

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 40 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 34 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 15 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 8 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 12 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 7 15 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 18 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 21 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 22 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 23 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 24 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 25 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 26 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 27 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 29 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3 30 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 32 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 33 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 34 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 35 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 37 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 38 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 40 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 1 41 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 42 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 43 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 44 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 45 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 46 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combined Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 19 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 24 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 33 5 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 33 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 39 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 50 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 55 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 83 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 90 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 98 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 16 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 104 17 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 108 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 109 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 110 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 110 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 117 23 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 118 24 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 122 25 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 122 26 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 128 27 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 129 28 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 140 29 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 150 30 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 31 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 32 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 33 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 165 34 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 35 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 175 36 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 175 37 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 182 38 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 187 39 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 206 40 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 210 41 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 210 42 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 212 43 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 213