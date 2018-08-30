Vuelta a España: Bouhanni wins in San Javier
Molard holds on as peloton splits in frantic finale
Stage 6: Huércal-Overa - San Javier. Mar Menor
A day of seeming calm on the Vuelta a España ended in a tempest as Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) won stage 6 in San Javier in a reduced bunch sprint, while Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) conceded significant ground in the race for final overall victory.
Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) finished safely in the front group to retain the red jersey, 41 seconds ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), but the story of the day in the GC battle is the 1:45 conceded by Kelderman and Pinot when the bunch fragmented through a combination of a crash and crosswinds in the final 25 kilometres or so.
The turning point of the stage came when a high-speed peloton turned a sharp right-hand corner in La Union and happened upon a set of poorly-indicated and ill-protected traffic bollards in the centre of the road. A number of riders went down in the centre of the peloton, including Mike Teunissen (Sunweb) and Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), while many more were caught on the back foot by the incident.
The split was exacerbated by the wind conditions, with Bora-Hansgrohe among the teams piling on the pressure at the head of the race even before the crash, and soon the peloton was splintered into a series of echelons.
Kelderman found himself caught out when he punctured with 19 kilometres to go, and though his group later merged with that of Pinot, both men finished the day almost two minutes down on all of their principal rivals for the final podium in Madrid.
While they were desperately trying to limit the damage behind, the action was no less fraught up front in a leading group that was reduced to just 50 riders. Quick-Step, Bora and EF-Drapac were among the most active teams, while Vincenzo Nibali put in a late cameo on the front in support of his Bahrain-Merida teammate Ion Izagirre.
Elia Viviani's presence in the front group saw Quick-Step Floors take up the reins on the final approach to the finish, but his lead-out train - normally the best-drilled in the peloton - was thrown out of whack by a roundabout in the closing kilometre. It was that kind of a day.
In a chaotic bunch finish, Bouhanni sagely hit the front from distance. The Frenchman had the raw speed to open a winning gap and the sheer willpower to stay in front to the line, holding off Danny Van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) and a rapidly-closing Viviani, who came from a long way back in the final 50 metres but simply ran out of road and had to settle for third.
Simone Consonni (UAE-Team Emirates) took 4th ahead of Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), while world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) had to settle for 9th.
Bouhanni has cut an isolated figure at Cofidis since Cedric Vasseur took over as manager this season, and on Thursday morning he even had to refute another rumour of unrest in the camp. Victory in San Javier is Bouhanni's first in a Grand Tour since he won this day four years ago on the Vuelta in Albacete, and it was a timely reminder of his undoubted class.
"It was a really hard and very fast in the finale. I really determined to win today after what happened yesterday. I was really annoyed with the false information," Bouhanni said afterwards. "In the finale, I know how to win when I have the legs, I went from train to train and wheel to wheel."
The day's drama, sadly, did not end with Bohanni's victory, as several riders in the front group were brought down when they crashed into a barrier past the finish line. They had scarcely picked themselves off the road when the group containing Kelderman and Pinot rolled in. In the overall standings, Kelderman drops to 17th overall, 2:50 behind Molard, while Pinot is now 3:08 behind his teammate.
How it unfolded
After a fraught and high-speed opening to Wednesday's rugged leg to Roquetas de Mar, there was a rather more sedate beginning to stage 5. Once the flag dropped in Huércal-Overa, a trio of riders slipped clear and the peloton gladly granted them their freedom.
It was no surprise to see king of the mountains leader Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) and Jorge Cubero of wildcard invitee Burgos-BH in the early break, though the presence of Richie Porte (BMC) was a deviation from the expected script. The Australian, long since eliminated from overall contention, is at this Vuelta largely to prepare for the World Championships in Innsbruck, and he was figured that he might as well put in his training miles on the front.
Porte, Maté and Cubero quickly established a lead of close to four minutes over the bunch, but there was a willing coalition of squads keen to keep their advantage under control. Groupama-FDJ rode on the front to protect the red jersey of Rudy Molard, while Quick-Step Floors made a solid contribution with Elia Viviani in mind.
The fare was relatively sedate for much of the afternoon, as Maté picked up mountains points on the Alto del Garrobillo and Alto del Cedacero, and as the stage drew on, the peloton was more than half an hour down on the slowest projected time schedule.
The pace picked up inside the final 50km, where the break's lead was already down to 2:22, and by the intermediate sprint at Cartagena, it was already long clear that the escapees were riding on borrowed time. Maté and Porte sat up with 33km to go as the bunch closed to within 10 seconds of the break. Cubero continued to rage against the dying of the light a little longer, but with the threat of crosswinds in the finale, the speed ratcheted up in the peloton and the Spaniard was pegged back with 28km remaining.
From there, the stage began all over again. For better and for worse, the drama of the breathless last half hour proved that there is never a dull day on the Vuelta.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:58:35
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|39
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|41
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|42
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|44
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|45
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|46
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|47
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|48
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|51
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:23
|52
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|53
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|54
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:38
|55
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:42
|56
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:31
|57
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|58
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:44
|59
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|60
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|61
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|62
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|64
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|65
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|66
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|67
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|72
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|73
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|79
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|82
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|86
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|91
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:54
|92
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:56
|93
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:58
|94
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:01
|95
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:04
|97
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:11
|99
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:13
|100
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:47
|101
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:05
|102
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|106
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|107
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|108
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|110
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|114
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|116
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|117
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|118
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|119
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|120
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|124
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|125
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|126
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|127
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|129
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:16
|130
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:22
|131
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:33
|132
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:30
|133
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|135
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:46
|136
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|137
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|138
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|139
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|140
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|141
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|142
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|144
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|145
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:36
|147
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|148
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|151
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|153
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|155
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|156
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|157
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|158
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|159
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|160
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|161
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|162
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|164
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|165
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|166
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|167
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|168
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:57
|169
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|170
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|171
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|172
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|173
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|174
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|175
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:02
|176
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|6
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|7
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|13
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|11:55:45
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|7
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:44
|12
|Euskadi Basque Country
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:26
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:28
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:45
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:05:12
|18
|Team Sunweb
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:29
|21
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:33
|22
|Burgos-BH
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22:26:15
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:41
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:48
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:51
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|6
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:11
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:18
|10
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:23
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:26
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:28
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:29
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:34
|16
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:46
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:50
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:08
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:25
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:31
|21
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:03:59
|22
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:25
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:28
|24
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:45
|25
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:51
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:07
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:35
|28
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:38
|29
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:55
|30
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:14
|31
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:24
|32
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:17
|33
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:34
|34
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:37
|35
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:48
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:55
|37
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:08:14
|38
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:23
|39
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:25
|40
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:35
|41
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:03
|42
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:13
|43
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:27
|44
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:37
|45
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:43
|46
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:46
|47
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:50
|48
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:11:03
|49
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:23
|50
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:29
|51
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:08
|52
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:14
|53
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:13:37
|54
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:13:54
|55
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:59
|56
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:21
|57
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:39
|59
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:48
|60
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:30
|61
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:04
|62
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:10
|63
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:22
|64
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:34
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:16:51
|66
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:17:06
|67
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:17
|68
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:22
|69
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:17
|70
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:34
|71
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:18:52
|72
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:14
|73
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|74
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:19:45
|75
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:11
|76
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:20:12
|77
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:36
|78
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:02
|79
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:21:08
|80
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:21:51
|81
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:25
|82
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:48
|83
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:23:00
|84
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:31
|85
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:35
|86
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:24:07
|87
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:24:20
|88
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:46
|89
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:31
|90
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:35
|91
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:58
|92
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:46
|93
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:54
|94
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:25
|95
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:16
|96
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:29:19
|97
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:23
|98
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|99
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:26
|100
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:29:34
|101
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:29:44
|102
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:50
|103
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:27
|104
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:57
|105
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:03
|106
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:14
|107
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:27
|108
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:32:47
|109
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:32:51
|110
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:01
|111
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:52
|112
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:06
|113
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:35:13
|114
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:17
|115
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:51
|116
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:36:01
|117
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:33
|118
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:37:18
|119
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:37:26
|120
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:53
|121
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:58
|122
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:53
|123
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:25
|124
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:48
|125
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:40:22
|126
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:27
|127
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:40:48
|128
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:40:54
|129
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:41:04
|130
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:10
|131
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:41:17
|132
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:03
|133
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:42:05
|134
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:10
|135
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:42:14
|136
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:32
|137
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:35
|138
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:28
|139
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:43:35
|140
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:43:39
|141
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:19
|142
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:26
|143
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:39
|144
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:44:45
|145
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:53
|146
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:54
|147
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:56
|148
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:02
|149
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:04
|150
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:45:08
|151
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:45:11
|152
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:43
|153
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:45:49
|154
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:45:59
|155
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:46:16
|156
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:46:39
|157
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:49
|158
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:47:13
|159
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:47:32
|160
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:15
|161
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:48:46
|162
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:49:41
|163
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:50:10
|164
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:50:53
|165
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:53:06
|166
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:53:49
|167
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:28
|168
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:56:40
|169
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:57:01
|170
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:58:05
|171
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:58:54
|172
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:58:57
|173
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:59:34
|174
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:45
|175
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:05:48
|176
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|48
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|6
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|29
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|28
|8
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|9
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|11
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|15
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|16
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|18
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|19
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|20
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|21
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|22
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|23
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|14
|24
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|25
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|27
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|28
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|29
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|30
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|31
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|32
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|34
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|35
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|37
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|38
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|39
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|40
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|41
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|42
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|43
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|44
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|45
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|46
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|47
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|48
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|7
|49
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|50
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|51
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|52
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|53
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|54
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|55
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|56
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|57
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|58
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|59
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|60
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|61
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|62
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|63
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|64
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|65
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|66
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|67
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|68
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|69
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|70
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|71
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|12
|4
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|8
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|16
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|17
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|18
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|19
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|20
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|18
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|34
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|47
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|6
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|73
|9
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|106
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|124
|11
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|12
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|150
|13
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|151
|14
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|219
|15
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|236
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|67:17:18
|2
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:04
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:03:23
|4
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:35
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:50
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:03
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:10:19
|8
|Team Sky
|0:11:07
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:10
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:47
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:05
|12
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:19:34
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:54
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:16
|15
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:30
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:28:01
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:34
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:29:47
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:50
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:50
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:36:18
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:38:09
