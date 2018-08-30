Image 1 of 37 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) (Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images) Image 2 of 37 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) takes the win (Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images) Image 3 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) made the front group on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 37 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) kept his points classification lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 37 Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) (Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images) Image 6 of 37 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images) Image 7 of 37 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images) Image 8 of 37 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 37 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) powers to the win (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 37 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) takes a convincing victory (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 37 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) edges out Danny van Poppel (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 37 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) edges out Danny van Poppel (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 37 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 37 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 37 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) (Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images) Image 16 of 37 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and fellow Colombian Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 37 Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) in the mountains jersey leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 37 Richie Porte (BMC) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 37 Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH) and Richie Porte (BMC) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 37 Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH) and Richie Porte (BMC) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 37 Stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 37 Mickael Cherel gets help with his radio (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 37 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 37 Stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 37 Stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 37 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 37 Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 37 Italians Vincenzo Nibali, Savatore Puccio and Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 37 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 37 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 37 Stage 6 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 37 Canadian champion Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 37 Canadian champion Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 37 Mitchelton-Scott lead the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 37 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 36 of 37 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 37 of 37 Stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

A day of seeming calm on the Vuelta a España ended in a tempest as Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) won stage 6 in San Javier in a reduced bunch sprint, while Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) conceded significant ground in the race for final overall victory.

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) finished safely in the front group to retain the red jersey, 41 seconds ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), but the story of the day in the GC battle is the 1:45 conceded by Kelderman and Pinot when the bunch fragmented through a combination of a crash and crosswinds in the final 25 kilometres or so.

The turning point of the stage came when a high-speed peloton turned a sharp right-hand corner in La Union and happened upon a set of poorly-indicated and ill-protected traffic bollards in the centre of the road. A number of riders went down in the centre of the peloton, including Mike Teunissen (Sunweb) and Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), while many more were caught on the back foot by the incident.

The split was exacerbated by the wind conditions, with Bora-Hansgrohe among the teams piling on the pressure at the head of the race even before the crash, and soon the peloton was splintered into a series of echelons.

Kelderman found himself caught out when he punctured with 19 kilometres to go, and though his group later merged with that of Pinot, both men finished the day almost two minutes down on all of their principal rivals for the final podium in Madrid.

While they were desperately trying to limit the damage behind, the action was no less fraught up front in a leading group that was reduced to just 50 riders. Quick-Step, Bora and EF-Drapac were among the most active teams, while Vincenzo Nibali put in a late cameo on the front in support of his Bahrain-Merida teammate Ion Izagirre.

Elia Viviani's presence in the front group saw Quick-Step Floors take up the reins on the final approach to the finish, but his lead-out train - normally the best-drilled in the peloton - was thrown out of whack by a roundabout in the closing kilometre. It was that kind of a day.

In a chaotic bunch finish, Bouhanni sagely hit the front from distance. The Frenchman had the raw speed to open a winning gap and the sheer willpower to stay in front to the line, holding off Danny Van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) and a rapidly-closing Viviani, who came from a long way back in the final 50 metres but simply ran out of road and had to settle for third.

Simone Consonni (UAE-Team Emirates) took 4th ahead of Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), while world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) had to settle for 9th.

Bouhanni has cut an isolated figure at Cofidis since Cedric Vasseur took over as manager this season, and on Thursday morning he even had to refute another rumour of unrest in the camp. Victory in San Javier is Bouhanni's first in a Grand Tour since he won this day four years ago on the Vuelta in Albacete, and it was a timely reminder of his undoubted class.

"It was a really hard and very fast in the finale. I really determined to win today after what happened yesterday. I was really annoyed with the false information," Bouhanni said afterwards. "In the finale, I know how to win when I have the legs, I went from train to train and wheel to wheel."

The day's drama, sadly, did not end with Bohanni's victory, as several riders in the front group were brought down when they crashed into a barrier past the finish line. They had scarcely picked themselves off the road when the group containing Kelderman and Pinot rolled in. In the overall standings, Kelderman drops to 17th overall, 2:50 behind Molard, while Pinot is now 3:08 behind his teammate.

How it unfolded

After a fraught and high-speed opening to Wednesday's rugged leg to Roquetas de Mar, there was a rather more sedate beginning to stage 5. Once the flag dropped in Huércal-Overa, a trio of riders slipped clear and the peloton gladly granted them their freedom.

It was no surprise to see king of the mountains leader Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) and Jorge Cubero of wildcard invitee Burgos-BH in the early break, though the presence of Richie Porte (BMC) was a deviation from the expected script. The Australian, long since eliminated from overall contention, is at this Vuelta largely to prepare for the World Championships in Innsbruck, and he was figured that he might as well put in his training miles on the front.

Porte, Maté and Cubero quickly established a lead of close to four minutes over the bunch, but there was a willing coalition of squads keen to keep their advantage under control. Groupama-FDJ rode on the front to protect the red jersey of Rudy Molard, while Quick-Step Floors made a solid contribution with Elia Viviani in mind.

The fare was relatively sedate for much of the afternoon, as Maté picked up mountains points on the Alto del Garrobillo and Alto del Cedacero, and as the stage drew on, the peloton was more than half an hour down on the slowest projected time schedule.

The pace picked up inside the final 50km, where the break's lead was already down to 2:22, and by the intermediate sprint at Cartagena, it was already long clear that the escapees were riding on borrowed time. Maté and Porte sat up with 33km to go as the bunch closed to within 10 seconds of the break. Cubero continued to rage against the dying of the light a little longer, but with the threat of crosswinds in the finale, the speed ratcheted up in the peloton and the Spaniard was pegged back with 28km remaining.

From there, the stage began all over again. For better and for worse, the drama of the breathless last half hour proved that there is never a dull day on the Vuelta.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:58:35 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 18 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 28 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 30 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 32 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 33 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 34 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 39 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 41 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 42 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 43 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 44 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 45 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 46 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 47 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 48 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 49 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 51 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:23 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 53 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 54 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:38 55 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42 56 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:31 57 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 58 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:44 59 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 60 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 61 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 62 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 63 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 64 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 65 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 66 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 67 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 68 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 72 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 73 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 75 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 76 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 77 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 79 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 81 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 82 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 86 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 90 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 91 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:54 92 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:56 93 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:58 94 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:01 95 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 96 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:04 97 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:11 99 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:13 100 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:47 101 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:05 102 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 104 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 106 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 108 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 110 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 112 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 114 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 116 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 117 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 118 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 119 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 120 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 121 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 122 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 123 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 124 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 125 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 126 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 127 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 128 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 129 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:16 130 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:22 131 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:33 132 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:30 133 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 134 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 135 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:46 136 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 137 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 138 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 139 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 140 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 141 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 142 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 143 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 144 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 145 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:36 147 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 148 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 149 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 150 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 151 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 152 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 153 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 154 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 155 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 156 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 157 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 158 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 159 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 160 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 161 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 162 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 164 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 165 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 166 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 167 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 168 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:57 169 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 170 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 171 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 172 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 173 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 174 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 175 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:02 176 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Intermediate sprint - Cartagena, km. 118 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 16 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 12 6 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 7 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 6 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 13 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto del Garrobillo, km. 57.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto del Cedacero, km. 103 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 11:55:45 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Mitchelton-Scott 4 UAE Team Emirates 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Bahrain-Merida 7 LottoNl-Jumbo 8 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 Movistar Team 10 Team Sky 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:44 12 Euskadi Basque Country 13 AG2R La Mondiale 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:26 15 Groupama-FDJ 0:03:28 16 Lotto Soudal 0:03:45 17 Dimension Data 0:05:12 18 Team Sunweb 19 Katusha-Alpecin 20 BMC Racing Team 0:05:29 21 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:33 22 Burgos-BH

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22:26:15 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:41 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:48 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:51 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53 6 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:11 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:18 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:23 11 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:26 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:28 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:29 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:34 16 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:46 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:50 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:08 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:25 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:31 21 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:03:59 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:25 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:28 24 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:45 25 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:51 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:05:07 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:35 28 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:38 29 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:55 30 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:14 31 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:24 32 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:17 33 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:34 34 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:37 35 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:48 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:55 37 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:08:14 38 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:23 39 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:25 40 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:35 41 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:03 42 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:13 43 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:27 44 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:37 45 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:43 46 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:46 47 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:50 48 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:11:03 49 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:23 50 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:29 51 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:08 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:14 53 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:13:37 54 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:13:54 55 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:59 56 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:21 57 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:39 59 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:48 60 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:30 61 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:04 62 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:16:10 63 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:22 64 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:34 65 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:16:51 66 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:17:06 67 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:17 68 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:22 69 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:17 70 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:34 71 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:18:52 72 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:14 73 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 74 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:19:45 75 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:11 76 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:20:12 77 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:36 78 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:21:02 79 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:21:08 80 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:51 81 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:25 82 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:48 83 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:23:00 84 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:31 85 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:35 86 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:24:07 87 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:24:20 88 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:46 89 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:31 90 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:35 91 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:26:58 92 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:27:46 93 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:54 94 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:25 95 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:16 96 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:29:19 97 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:29:23 98 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 99 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:26 100 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:29:34 101 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:29:44 102 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:29:50 103 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:27 104 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:57 105 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:03 106 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:14 107 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:27 108 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:32:47 109 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:32:51 110 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:01 111 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:33:52 112 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:06 113 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:13 114 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:17 115 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:51 116 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:36:01 117 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:33 118 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:37:18 119 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:37:26 120 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:53 121 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:58 122 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:53 123 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:25 124 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:48 125 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:40:22 126 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:27 127 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:40:48 128 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:40:54 129 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:41:04 130 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:41:10 131 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:41:17 132 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:03 133 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:42:05 134 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:10 135 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:42:14 136 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:32 137 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:35 138 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:28 139 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:43:35 140 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:43:39 141 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:44:19 142 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:44:26 143 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:39 144 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:44:45 145 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:53 146 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:54 147 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:44:56 148 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:45:02 149 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:04 150 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:08 151 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:45:11 152 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:43 153 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:45:49 154 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:45:59 155 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:46:16 156 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:46:39 157 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:46:49 158 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:47:13 159 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:47:32 160 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:15 161 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:48:46 162 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:49:41 163 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:50:10 164 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:50:53 165 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:53:06 166 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:53:49 167 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:28 168 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:56:40 169 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:57:01 170 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:58:05 171 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:58:54 172 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:58:57 173 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:59:34 174 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:45 175 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:05:48 176 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 48 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 41 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 33 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 6 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 29 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 8 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 26 9 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 11 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 15 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 16 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 20 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 18 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 19 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 20 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 16 21 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 22 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 15 23 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 14 24 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 25 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 14 26 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 27 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 28 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 29 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 30 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 31 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 12 32 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 34 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 35 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 37 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 38 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 39 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 9 40 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 41 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 42 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 8 43 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 44 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 45 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 46 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 7 47 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 48 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 7 49 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 50 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 6 51 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 52 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 53 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 54 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 55 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 56 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 57 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 58 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 59 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 60 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 61 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 62 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 63 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 64 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 2 65 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1 66 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 67 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 68 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 69 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 70 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 71 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 12 4 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 8 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 9 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 11 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 16 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 2 17 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 18 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 19 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 20 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 18 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 34 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 47 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 53 6 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 60 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 62 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 73 9 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 10 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 124 11 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 12 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 150 13 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 151 14 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 219 15 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 236