Trending

Vuelta a España: Bouhanni wins in San Javier

Molard holds on as peloton splits in frantic finale

Image 1 of 37

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 37

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) takes the win

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) takes the win
(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) made the front group on stage 6

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) made the front group on stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 37

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) kept his points classification lead

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) kept his points classification lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 37

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis)

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 37

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 37

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 37

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 37

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) powers to the win

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) powers to the win
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 37

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) takes a convincing victory

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) takes a convincing victory
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 37

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) edges out Danny van Poppel (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) edges out Danny van Poppel (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 37

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) edges out Danny van Poppel (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) edges out Danny van Poppel (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 37

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 37

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 37

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 37

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and fellow Colombian Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and fellow Colombian Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 37

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) in the mountains jersey leads the breakaway

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) in the mountains jersey leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 37

Richie Porte (BMC) leads the breakaway

Richie Porte (BMC) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 37

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH) and Richie Porte (BMC) in the breakaway

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH) and Richie Porte (BMC) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 37

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH) and Richie Porte (BMC) in the breakaway

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH) and Richie Porte (BMC) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 37

Stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 37

Mickael Cherel gets help with his radio

Mickael Cherel gets help with his radio
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 37

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 37

Stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 37

Stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 37

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) in the leader's jersey

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 37

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) in the mountains jersey

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 37

Italians Vincenzo Nibali, Savatore Puccio and Matteo Trentin

Italians Vincenzo Nibali, Savatore Puccio and Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 37

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 37

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 37

Stage 6 of the Vuelta a España

Stage 6 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 37

Canadian champion Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ)

Canadian champion Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 37

Canadian champion Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ)

Canadian champion Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 37

Mitchelton-Scott lead the peloton

Mitchelton-Scott lead the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 37

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 36 of 37

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 37 of 37

Stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A day of seeming calm on the Vuelta a España ended in a tempest as Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) won stage 6 in San Javier in a reduced bunch sprint, while Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) conceded significant ground in the race for final overall victory.

Related Articles

Bouhanni bounces back from troubled year with victory at Vuelta a Espana

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) finished safely in the front group to retain the red jersey, 41 seconds ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), but the story of the day in the GC battle is the 1:45 conceded by Kelderman and Pinot when the bunch fragmented through a combination of a crash and crosswinds in the final 25 kilometres or so.

The turning point of the stage came when a high-speed peloton turned a sharp right-hand corner in La Union and happened upon a set of poorly-indicated and ill-protected traffic bollards in the centre of the road. A number of riders went down in the centre of the peloton, including Mike Teunissen (Sunweb) and Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), while many more were caught on the back foot by the incident.

The split was exacerbated by the wind conditions, with Bora-Hansgrohe among the teams piling on the pressure at the head of the race even before the crash, and soon the peloton was splintered into a series of echelons.

Kelderman found himself caught out when he punctured with 19 kilometres to go, and though his group later merged with that of Pinot, both men finished the day almost two minutes down on all of their principal rivals for the final podium in Madrid.

While they were desperately trying to limit the damage behind, the action was no less fraught up front in a leading group that was reduced to just 50 riders. Quick-Step, Bora and EF-Drapac were among the most active teams, while Vincenzo Nibali put in a late cameo on the front in support of his Bahrain-Merida teammate Ion Izagirre.

Elia Viviani's presence in the front group saw Quick-Step Floors take up the reins on the final approach to the finish, but his lead-out train - normally the best-drilled in the peloton - was thrown out of whack by a roundabout in the closing kilometre. It was that kind of a day.

In a chaotic bunch finish, Bouhanni sagely hit the front from distance. The Frenchman had the raw speed to open a winning gap and the sheer willpower to stay in front to the line, holding off Danny Van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) and a rapidly-closing Viviani, who came from a long way back in the final 50 metres but simply ran out of road and had to settle for third.

Simone Consonni (UAE-Team Emirates) took 4th ahead of Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), while world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) had to settle for 9th.

Bouhanni has cut an isolated figure at Cofidis since Cedric Vasseur took over as manager this season, and on Thursday morning he even had to refute another rumour of unrest in the camp. Victory in San Javier is Bouhanni's first in a Grand Tour since he won this day four years ago on the Vuelta in Albacete, and it was a timely reminder of his undoubted class.

"It was a really hard and very fast in the finale. I really determined to win today after what happened yesterday. I was really annoyed with the false information," Bouhanni said afterwards. "In the finale, I know how to win when I have the legs, I went from train to train and wheel to wheel."

The day's drama, sadly, did not end with Bohanni's victory, as several riders in the front group were brought down when they crashed into a barrier past the finish line. They had scarcely picked themselves off the road when the group containing Kelderman and Pinot rolled in. In the overall standings, Kelderman drops to 17th overall, 2:50 behind Molard, while Pinot is now 3:08 behind his teammate.

How it unfolded

After a fraught and high-speed opening to Wednesday's rugged leg to Roquetas de Mar, there was a rather more sedate beginning to stage 5. Once the flag dropped in Huércal-Overa, a trio of riders slipped clear and the peloton gladly granted them their freedom.

It was no surprise to see king of the mountains leader Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) and Jorge Cubero of wildcard invitee Burgos-BH in the early break, though the presence of Richie Porte (BMC) was a deviation from the expected script. The Australian, long since eliminated from overall contention, is at this Vuelta largely to prepare for the World Championships in Innsbruck, and he was figured that he might as well put in his training miles on the front.

Porte, Maté and Cubero quickly established a lead of close to four minutes over the bunch, but there was a willing coalition of squads keen to keep their advantage under control. Groupama-FDJ rode on the front to protect the red jersey of Rudy Molard, while Quick-Step Floors made a solid contribution with Elia Viviani in mind.

The fare was relatively sedate for much of the afternoon, as Maté picked up mountains points on the Alto del Garrobillo and Alto del Cedacero, and as the stage drew on, the peloton was more than half an hour down on the slowest projected time schedule.

The pace picked up inside the final 50km, where the break's lead was already down to 2:22, and by the intermediate sprint at Cartagena, it was already long clear that the escapees were riding on borrowed time. Maté and Porte sat up with 33km to go as the bunch closed to within 10 seconds of the break. Cubero continued to rage against the dying of the light a little longer, but with the threat of crosswinds in the finale, the speed ratcheted up in the peloton and the Spaniard was pegged back with 28km remaining.

From there, the stage began all over again. For better and for worse, the drama of the breathless last half hour proved that there is never a dull day on the Vuelta.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:58:35
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
6Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
7Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
15Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
18Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
19Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
25Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
26Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
27Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
28Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
30Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
32Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
33Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
34David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
37Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
39Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
41Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
42Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
43George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
44Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
45Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
46Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
47Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
48Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
49Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:23
52Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
53Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
54Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:38
55Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:42
56Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:31
57Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
58Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:44
59Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
60Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
61Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
62Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
63Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
64Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
65Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
66Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
67Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
68Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
72Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
73Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
75Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
76Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
77Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
79Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
80Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
81Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
82Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
85Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
86Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
87Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
88Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
90Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
91Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:54
92Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:56
93Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:58
94Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:01
95Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
96Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:04
97Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:02:11
99Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:13
100Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:47
101Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:05
102Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
103Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
104Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
106Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
107Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
108Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
110Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
112Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
114Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
116Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
117Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
118Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
119Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
120Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
121Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
122Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
123Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
124Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
125Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
126Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
127Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
128Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
129Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:16
130Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:22
131Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:33
132Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:30
133Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
134Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
135Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:46
136Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
137Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
138Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
139Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
140Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
141Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
142Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
143Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
144Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
145Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:36
147Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
148Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
149Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
150Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
151Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
152Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
153Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
154Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
155Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
156Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
157Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
158Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
159Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
160Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
161Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
162Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
164Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
165Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
166Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
167Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
168Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:07:57
169Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
170Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
171Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
172Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
173Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
174Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
175Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:02
176Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Intermediate sprint - Cartagena, km. 118
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH4pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo20
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors16
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott12
6Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
7Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team8
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
10Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors6
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
13Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
15Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto del Garrobillo, km. 57.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
3Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto del Cedacero, km. 103
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
3Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors11:55:45
2Astana Pro Team
3Mitchelton-Scott
4UAE Team Emirates
5Bora-Hansgrohe
6Bahrain-Merida
7LottoNl-Jumbo
8EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
9Movistar Team
10Team Sky
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:44
12Euskadi Basque Country
13AG2R La Mondiale
14Trek-Segafredo0:02:26
15Groupama-FDJ0:03:28
16Lotto Soudal0:03:45
17Dimension Data0:05:12
18Team Sunweb
19Katusha-Alpecin
20BMC Racing Team0:05:29
21Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:33
22Burgos-BH

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22:26:15
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:41
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:48
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:51
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
6Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:11
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:18
10Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:23
11George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:26
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
13Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:28
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:29
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:01:34
16Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:46
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:50
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:08
19Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:25
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:31
21Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:03:59
22Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:25
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:28
24Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:04:45
25Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:04:51
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:05:07
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:35
28Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:38
29Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:55
30Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:14
31Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:24
32Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:17
33Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:34
34Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:37
35Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:48
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:55
37Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:08:14
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:23
39Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:25
40Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:35
41Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:03
42Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:13
43Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:10:27
44Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:37
45Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:43
46Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:10:46
47Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:50
48Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:11:03
49Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:23
50Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:29
51Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:08
52Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:14
53Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:13:37
54Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:13:54
55Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:13:59
56Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:21
57Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:39
59Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:48
60Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:30
61Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:04
62Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:16:10
63Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:22
64Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:34
65Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:16:51
66Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:17:06
67Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:17:17
68Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:22
69Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:18:17
70Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:34
71Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:18:52
72Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:19:14
73Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
74Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:19:45
75Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:11
76Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:20:12
77Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:20:36
78Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:02
79Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:21:08
80Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:21:51
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:25
82Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:48
83Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:23:00
84Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:31
85Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:35
86José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:24:07
87Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:24:20
88Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:24:46
89Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:31
90Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:25:35
91Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:26:58
92Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:27:46
93Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:27:54
94Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:25
95Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:16
96Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:29:19
97Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:29:23
98Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
99José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:26
100Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:29:34
101Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:29:44
102Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:29:50
103Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:27
104Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:57
105Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:32:03
106Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:32:14
107Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:27
108Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:32:47
109Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:32:51
110Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:33:01
111Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:33:52
112Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:06
113Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:35:13
114Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:17
115Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:51
116Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:36:01
117Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:33
118Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:37:18
119Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:37:26
120Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:53
121Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:58
122Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:53
123Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:25
124Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:48
125Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:40:22
126Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:27
127Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:40:48
128Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:40:54
129Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:41:04
130Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:41:10
131Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:41:17
132Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:03
133Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:42:05
134Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:10
135Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:42:14
136Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:32
137Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:35
138Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:43:28
139Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:43:35
140Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:43:39
141Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:44:19
142Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:44:26
143Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:39
144Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:44:45
145Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:44:53
146Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:44:54
147Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:44:56
148Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:45:02
149Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:45:04
150Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:45:08
151Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:11
152Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:45:43
153Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:49
154Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:45:59
155Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:46:16
156Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:46:39
157Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:46:49
158Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:47:13
159Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:47:32
160Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:15
161Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:48:46
162Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:49:41
163Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:50:10
164Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:50:53
165Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:53:06
166Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:53:49
167Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:28
168Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:56:40
169Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:57:01
170Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:58:05
171Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:58:54
172Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:58:57
173Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:59:34
174Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:02:45
175Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:05:48
176Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky48pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors41
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team33
4Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale30
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo30
6Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data29
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team28
8Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates26
9Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo25
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe23
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb20
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo20
15Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
16Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott20
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
18Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
19Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
20Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors16
21Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
22Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors15
23Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team14
24Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
25Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14
26George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo12
27Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
28Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo12
29Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
30Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
31Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky12
32Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
34Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
35Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
37Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
38Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH9
39Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky9
40Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
41Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
42Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida8
43Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
44Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb8
45Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
46Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data7
47Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
48Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team7
49Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
50Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data6
51Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
52Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
53Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
54Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
55Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH4
56Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
57Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
58Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
59Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
60Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
61Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
62Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
63Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
64Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida2
65Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1
66Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
67Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
68Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
69Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
70Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
71Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits42pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data12
4Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
6Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
8Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
9Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
11Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
12Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
14Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH3
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
16Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH2
17Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
18Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
19Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
20Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky18pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team18
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data34
4Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale47
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors53
6Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale60
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo62
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale73
9Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team106
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team124
11Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits142
12Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH150
13Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits151
14Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale219
15Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team236

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team67:17:18
2LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:04
3Movistar Team0:03:23
4EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:35
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:50
6Bahrain-Merida0:08:03
7Dimension Data0:10:19
8Team Sky0:11:07
9UAE Team Emirates0:12:10
10AG2R La Mondiale0:13:47
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:05
12Euskadi Basque Country0:19:34
13Mitchelton-Scott0:19:54
14Groupama-FDJ0:20:16
15Quick-Step Floors0:27:30
16BMC Racing Team0:28:01
17Trek-Segafredo0:29:34
18Lotto Soudal0:29:47
19Katusha-Alpecin0:31:50
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:50
21Team Sunweb0:36:18
22Burgos-BH0:38:09

 

Latest on Cyclingnews