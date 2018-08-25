Image 1 of 23 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images) Image 2 of 23 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images) Image 3 of 23 Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images) Image 4 of 23 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images) Image 5 of 23 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 23 Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 23 Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 23 Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 23 The leader's jersey comes with a bull plushie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 23 Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 23 Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 23 Rohan Dennis (BMC) powers to the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 23 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 23 Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 23 Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 23 Ben King (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 23 Dutch champion Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) led the prologue for nearly two hours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 23 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 23 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 23 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 23 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 23 Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) delivered on expectations to win the opening time trial of the 2018 Vuelta a España in Málaga, taking the first red leader’s jersey of the race. The Australian beat Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) into second place by six seconds, while Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) completed the podium, seven seconds down.

Dylan Van Baarle (Team Sky) set the early running, as the first man to complete the flat 8km course in under ten minutes. Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) was the first to beat the Dutch TT champions' time, crossing the line in 9:56, but would soon be beaten by Kwiatkowski, who smashed the Portuguese riders' time by ten seconds.

Campenaerts got within a second of the Pole's time, but it was Dennis who set the fastest time by five seconds at the intermediate check, eventually crossing the line with a time of 9:39 to take the overall lead, completing his set of Grand Tour leader's jerseys.

"Look at Kwiatkowski – he put on a lot of pressure," said Dennis after the stage. "Honestly I was hoping that his time would be a little bit slower so there was less stress going into it but in the end, you've got to do what you can do and I just put everything out there and hoped for the win.

"I knew that basically the race finished at the top of the hill and you can't really take any time out from there. You might lose one or two seconds, but that's it. So I just thought I'd go all-in to the top.

"Honestly I was just thinking about trying to get a stage win, an individual stage win at the Vuelta," he added, after being informed that he was one of 15 men to win a time trial at each Grand Tour. "And I tried to top off the three wins in each Grand Tour. That was the first goal, to get a win in the Vuelta – especially after doing what I did in the Giro."

While the likes of Dennis and Kwiatkowski can be considered outside contenders for the general classification, there was a more mixed day for the more established GC men.

Richie Porte (BMC), who has been suffering from illness in the run-up to the race, put in a time of 10:30, while Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) set a time of 10:19, the same as Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and one second ahead of fellow Italian Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates).

Rigoberto Urán (EF-Drapac) might be disappointed with his time of 10:24, while his compatriots Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) had better days, setting times of 10:14 and 10:10 respectively.

Dutchman Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) went even better with a time of 10:02, while Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) was four seconds behind, and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) came in at 10:09

Home hopes Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and the Izagirre brothers (Bahrain-Merida) had strong outings. Valverde came in at 10:03 alongside Gorka Izagirre, while brother Ion finished ninth at 10:01.

How it happened

The opening time trial of the 2018 Vuelta a España was the race's first opening TT since 2009, and marked the third time the Spanish Grand Tour had ever started in Málaga. Previous starts saw Alex Zülle take the then-golden leader's jersey back in 2000, while CSC triumphed in the 2006 Vuelta opening TTT.

It would be the only chance for the rouleurs to impress for over two weeks, with no other tests against the clock coming until stage 16's TT in Cantabria. The time trial (don't call it a prologue – that label only applies to courses under 8km in length) featured largely flat, wide roads on a not particularly technical course, and took in the beachfront with a small drag midway through.

Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH) got proceedings underway, posting a time of 10:46, though that would quickly be blown away as Sebastian Langeveld (EF-Drapac) put in the quickest time of the early runners with a 10:04.

The first man under ten minutes was Team Sky's Dylan Van Baarle, who managed to scrape under the mark with an impressive time of 9:59. Teammate Jonathan Castroviejo came close, just missing out on taking the provisional lead with a time of 10:01, but seconds later Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) came through in 9:56 to take over the hot seat.

BMC's early riders did well, auguring well for stage favourite Rohan Dennis' hopes. Midway through the stage, the team had three men in the top ten, with Alessandro De Marchi at 10:00, Dylan Teuns at 10:01, and Brent Bookwalter at 10:03, while the ailing Porte came in at 10:30.

Meanwhile, Oliveira's time at the top of the standings was short-lived, as Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) flew around the course in a time of 9:46. European champion Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) came close, missing out by a single second, while 8km down the road Dennis set off.

The Australian looked smooth and fast as soon as he hit the tarmac, setting the fastest time at the intermediate checkpoint, putting in the ride everybody had expected of him to go fastest at 9:39. with only four men left to run behind him, Dennis didn't have to sweat over his fifth win of the season – each one a time trial.

Quintana and Nibali were the last two men down the start ramp, putting in times nine seconds apart, but with the majority of the big GC names clustered between times of 10:09 and 10:30, the impact of the opening time trial on the quest for red hadn't been huge.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:39 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:06 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:07 4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:17 5 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:20 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 7 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:22 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:23 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 15 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 17 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 19 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:25 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 21 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 22 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 24 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:00:29 25 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 29 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 30 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 32 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 33 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 34 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 35 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 36 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:31 37 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 38 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 39 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:33 40 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:34 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 44 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 45 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 46 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 47 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 48 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 49 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:36 50 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 51 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:38 53 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 54 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 55 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 56 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 58 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39 60 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:40 61 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 62 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 63 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 64 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 64 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 66 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 68 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 69 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 70 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 72 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 73 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 74 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 77 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:43 79 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:44 80 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:45 81 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 82 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 83 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46 84 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47 86 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 87 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:48 89 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 90 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49 91 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 92 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 92 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 94 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:50 95 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 96 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 97 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 98 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 99 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 100 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 101 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 102 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:52 103 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53 104 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:54 107 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 108 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 109 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:55 111 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 112 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:56 113 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:57 114 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 115 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 116 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:00:58 117 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 117 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 119 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:59 120 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 121 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 123 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 124 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 125 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 126 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 127 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:01 128 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:02 130 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 131 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 132 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 134 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:03 135 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 136 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:01:04 137 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 139 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 140 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 141 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 143 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:06 144 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:07 146 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 147 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 148 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 149 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 150 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 151 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:08 152 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:09 153 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:10 154 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 155 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 156 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:11 157 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 158 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:12 159 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 160 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:13 161 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:14 163 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:15 164 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 165 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 166 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:16 167 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 168 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 169 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:17 170 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:18 171 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:20 172 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:23 173 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:34 174 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 175 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:38 176 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:42

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 20 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 14 5 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 12 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 9 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 9 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 15 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 0:29:40 2 Team Sky 0:00:04 3 Movistar Team 0:00:21 4 Team Sunweb 0:00:28 5 Lotto Soudal 0:00:35 6 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:37 7 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 8 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:44 9 Dimension Data 0:00:50 10 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:51 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:54 12 Groupama-FDJ 13 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:01 14 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:04 15 Astana Pro Team 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 17 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09 18 Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:10 19 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:01 20 Euskadi Basque Country 0:02:03 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:13 22 Burgos-BH 0:02:16

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 5 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 10 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 7 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 14 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 16 9 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 24 13 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 28 15 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 30