Vuelta a España: Dennis claims opening stage win
BMC rider dominates in 8km test
Stage 1: Malaga - Malaga
Rohan Dennis (BMC) delivered on expectations to win the opening time trial of the 2018 Vuelta a España in Málaga, taking the first red leader’s jersey of the race. The Australian beat Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) into second place by six seconds, while Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) completed the podium, seven seconds down.
Dylan Van Baarle (Team Sky) set the early running, as the first man to complete the flat 8km course in under ten minutes. Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) was the first to beat the Dutch TT champions' time, crossing the line in 9:56, but would soon be beaten by Kwiatkowski, who smashed the Portuguese riders' time by ten seconds.
Campenaerts got within a second of the Pole's time, but it was Dennis who set the fastest time by five seconds at the intermediate check, eventually crossing the line with a time of 9:39 to take the overall lead, completing his set of Grand Tour leader's jerseys.
"Look at Kwiatkowski – he put on a lot of pressure," said Dennis after the stage. "Honestly I was hoping that his time would be a little bit slower so there was less stress going into it but in the end, you've got to do what you can do and I just put everything out there and hoped for the win.
"I knew that basically the race finished at the top of the hill and you can't really take any time out from there. You might lose one or two seconds, but that's it. So I just thought I'd go all-in to the top.
"Honestly I was just thinking about trying to get a stage win, an individual stage win at the Vuelta," he added, after being informed that he was one of 15 men to win a time trial at each Grand Tour. "And I tried to top off the three wins in each Grand Tour. That was the first goal, to get a win in the Vuelta – especially after doing what I did in the Giro."
While the likes of Dennis and Kwiatkowski can be considered outside contenders for the general classification, there was a more mixed day for the more established GC men.
Richie Porte (BMC), who has been suffering from illness in the run-up to the race, put in a time of 10:30, while Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) set a time of 10:19, the same as Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and one second ahead of fellow Italian Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates).
Rigoberto Urán (EF-Drapac) might be disappointed with his time of 10:24, while his compatriots Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) had better days, setting times of 10:14 and 10:10 respectively.
Dutchman Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) went even better with a time of 10:02, while Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) was four seconds behind, and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) came in at 10:09
Home hopes Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and the Izagirre brothers (Bahrain-Merida) had strong outings. Valverde came in at 10:03 alongside Gorka Izagirre, while brother Ion finished ninth at 10:01.
How it happened
The opening time trial of the 2018 Vuelta a España was the race's first opening TT since 2009, and marked the third time the Spanish Grand Tour had ever started in Málaga. Previous starts saw Alex Zülle take the then-golden leader's jersey back in 2000, while CSC triumphed in the 2006 Vuelta opening TTT.
It would be the only chance for the rouleurs to impress for over two weeks, with no other tests against the clock coming until stage 16's TT in Cantabria. The time trial (don't call it a prologue – that label only applies to courses under 8km in length) featured largely flat, wide roads on a not particularly technical course, and took in the beachfront with a small drag midway through.
Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH) got proceedings underway, posting a time of 10:46, though that would quickly be blown away as Sebastian Langeveld (EF-Drapac) put in the quickest time of the early runners with a 10:04.
The first man under ten minutes was Team Sky's Dylan Van Baarle, who managed to scrape under the mark with an impressive time of 9:59. Teammate Jonathan Castroviejo came close, just missing out on taking the provisional lead with a time of 10:01, but seconds later Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) came through in 9:56 to take over the hot seat.
BMC's early riders did well, auguring well for stage favourite Rohan Dennis' hopes. Midway through the stage, the team had three men in the top ten, with Alessandro De Marchi at 10:00, Dylan Teuns at 10:01, and Brent Bookwalter at 10:03, while the ailing Porte came in at 10:30.
Meanwhile, Oliveira's time at the top of the standings was short-lived, as Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) flew around the course in a time of 9:46. European champion Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) came close, missing out by a single second, while 8km down the road Dennis set off.
The Australian looked smooth and fast as soon as he hit the tarmac, setting the fastest time at the intermediate checkpoint, putting in the ride everybody had expected of him to go fastest at 9:39. with only four men left to run behind him, Dennis didn't have to sweat over his fifth win of the season – each one a time trial.
Quintana and Nibali were the last two men down the start ramp, putting in times nine seconds apart, but with the majority of the big GC names clustered between times of 10:09 and 10:30, the impact of the opening time trial on the quest for red hadn't been huge.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:39
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:07
|4
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|7
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:22
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:23
|14
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|15
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|17
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:25
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:27
|21
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|22
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:00:29
|25
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|30
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|32
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|35
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:31
|37
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|39
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:33
|40
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:34
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|44
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|47
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|48
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:36
|50
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:38
|53
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|55
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|56
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:39
|60
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:40
|61
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|62
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|66
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|68
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|70
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|72
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|74
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|77
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:43
|79
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|80
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:45
|81
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|82
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|83
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:46
|84
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:47
|86
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|87
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|89
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|91
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|92
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|94
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:50
|95
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|96
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|97
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|98
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|99
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|101
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|102
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:52
|103
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:53
|104
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:54
|107
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|108
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|109
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:55
|111
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:56
|113
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:57
|114
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|115
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:00:58
|117
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|117
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|119
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|120
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|121
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|123
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|124
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|125
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|126
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|127
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:01
|128
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:02
|130
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|131
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:03
|135
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|136
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:01:04
|137
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|139
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|141
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|143
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:06
|144
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:07
|146
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|147
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|148
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|149
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|150
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|151
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:08
|152
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:09
|153
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:10
|154
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|155
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|156
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:11
|157
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|158
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:12
|159
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|160
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:13
|161
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:14
|163
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:15
|164
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|165
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|166
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:16
|167
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|168
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|169
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:17
|170
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:18
|171
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:20
|172
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:23
|173
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:34
|174
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|175
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:38
|176
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:42
