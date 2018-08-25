Trending

Vuelta a España: Dennis claims opening stage win

BMC rider dominates in 8km test

Image 1 of 23

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 23

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 23

Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates in the leader's jersey

Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 23

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 23

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 23

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the green jersey

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 23

Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ)

Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 23

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the mountains jersey

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 23

The leader's jersey comes with a bull plushie

The leader's jersey comes with a bull plushie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 23

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the leader's jersey

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 23

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 23

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo)

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 23

Rohan Dennis (BMC) powers to the stage win

Rohan Dennis (BMC) powers to the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 23

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 23

Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac)

Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 23

Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ)

Georg Preidler (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 23

Ben King (Dimension Data)

Ben King (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 23

Dutch champion Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) led the prologue for nearly two hours

Dutch champion Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) led the prologue for nearly two hours
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 23

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 23

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 23

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 23

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 23

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) delivered on expectations to win the opening time trial of the 2018 Vuelta a España in Málaga, taking the first red leader’s jersey of the race. The Australian beat Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) into second place by six seconds, while Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) completed the podium, seven seconds down.

Dylan Van Baarle (Team Sky) set the early running, as the first man to complete the flat 8km course in under ten minutes. Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) was the first to beat the Dutch TT champions' time, crossing the line in 9:56, but would soon be beaten by Kwiatkowski, who smashed the Portuguese riders' time by ten seconds.

Campenaerts got within a second of the Pole's time, but it was Dennis who set the fastest time by five seconds at the intermediate check, eventually crossing the line with a time of 9:39 to take the overall lead, completing his set of Grand Tour leader's jerseys.

"Look at Kwiatkowski – he put on a lot of pressure," said Dennis after the stage. "Honestly I was hoping that his time would be a little bit slower so there was less stress going into it but in the end, you've got to do what you can do and I just put everything out there and hoped for the win.

"I knew that basically the race finished at the top of the hill and you can't really take any time out from there. You might lose one or two seconds, but that's it. So I just thought I'd go all-in to the top.

"Honestly I was just thinking about trying to get a stage win, an individual stage win at the Vuelta," he added, after being informed that he was one of 15 men to win a time trial at each Grand Tour. "And I tried to top off the three wins in each Grand Tour. That was the first goal, to get a win in the Vuelta – especially after doing what I did in the Giro."

While the likes of Dennis and Kwiatkowski can be considered outside contenders for the general classification, there was a more mixed day for the more established GC men.

Richie Porte (BMC), who has been suffering from illness in the run-up to the race, put in a time of 10:30, while Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) set a time of 10:19, the same as Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and one second ahead of fellow Italian Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates).

Rigoberto Urán (EF-Drapac) might be disappointed with his time of 10:24, while his compatriots Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) had better days, setting times of 10:14 and 10:10 respectively.

Dutchman Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) went even better with a time of 10:02, while Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) was four seconds behind, and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) came in at 10:09

Home hopes Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and the Izagirre brothers (Bahrain-Merida) had strong outings. Valverde came in at 10:03 alongside Gorka Izagirre, while brother Ion finished ninth at 10:01.

How it happened

The opening time trial of the 2018 Vuelta a España was the race's first opening TT since 2009, and marked the third time the Spanish Grand Tour had ever started in Málaga. Previous starts saw Alex Zülle take the then-golden leader's jersey back in 2000, while CSC triumphed in the 2006 Vuelta opening TTT.

It would be the only chance for the rouleurs to impress for over two weeks, with no other tests against the clock coming until stage 16's TT in Cantabria. The time trial (don't call it a prologue – that label only applies to courses under 8km in length) featured largely flat, wide roads on a not particularly technical course, and took in the beachfront with a small drag midway through.

Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH) got proceedings underway, posting a time of 10:46, though that would quickly be blown away as Sebastian Langeveld (EF-Drapac) put in the quickest time of the early runners with a 10:04.

The first man under ten minutes was Team Sky's Dylan Van Baarle, who managed to scrape under the mark with an impressive time of 9:59. Teammate Jonathan Castroviejo came close, just missing out on taking the provisional lead with a time of 10:01, but seconds later Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) came through in 9:56 to take over the hot seat.

BMC's early riders did well, auguring well for stage favourite Rohan Dennis' hopes. Midway through the stage, the team had three men in the top ten, with Alessandro De Marchi at 10:00, Dylan Teuns at 10:01, and Brent Bookwalter at 10:03, while the ailing Porte came in at 10:30.

Meanwhile, Oliveira's time at the top of the standings was short-lived, as Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) flew around the course in a time of 9:46. European champion Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) came close, missing out by a single second, while 8km down the road Dennis set off.

The Australian looked smooth and fast as soon as he hit the tarmac, setting the fastest time at the intermediate checkpoint, putting in the ride everybody had expected of him to go fastest at 9:39. with only four men left to run behind him, Dennis didn't have to sweat over his fifth win of the season – each one a time trial.

Quintana and Nibali were the last two men down the start ramp, putting in times nine seconds apart, but with the majority of the big GC names clustered between times of 10:09 and 10:30, the impact of the opening time trial on the quest for red hadn't been huge.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:39
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:06
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:07
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:17
5Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:20
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
7Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:22
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
13Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:23
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
15Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
17Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
19Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:25
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
21Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
22Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
23Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:00:29
25Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
29Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
30Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
32Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
33Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
34Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
35Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
36Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:31
37Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
38Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
39Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:33
40Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:34
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
44Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
45Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
46Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
47Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
48Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
49Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:36
50Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
51Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:38
53Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
54Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
55Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
56Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
58Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:39
60Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:40
61Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
62Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
63Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
64Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
64Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
66Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
68Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
69Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
70Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
72Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
73Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
74Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
77Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
78Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
79Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
80Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:45
81David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
82Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
83Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:46
84Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:47
86Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
87Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
88Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:48
89Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
91Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
92Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
92Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
94Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:50
95Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
96Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
97Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
98Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
99Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
100Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
101Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
102Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:52
103Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:53
104Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
106Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:54
107Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
108Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
109Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
110Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:55
111Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
112Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:56
113Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:57
114Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
115Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
116Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:00:58
117Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
117Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
119Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:59
120Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
121Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
123Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
124Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
125Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
126Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
127Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:01
128Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:02
130Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
131Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
132Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
133Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
134Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:03
135Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
136Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:01:04
137Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
139Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
140Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
141Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
143Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:06
144Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:07
146Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
147Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
148Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
149Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
150Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
151Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:08
152Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:09
153Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:10
154Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
155Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
156Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:11
157Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
158Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:12
159Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
160Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:13
161Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:14
163Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:15
164Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
165Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
166Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:16
167Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
168Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
169Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:17
170José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:18
171Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:20
172Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:23
173Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:34
174Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
175Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:38
176Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:42

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky20
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14
5Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky12
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
7Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky9
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb8
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb6
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
13Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
15Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:29:40
2Team Sky0:00:04
3Movistar Team0:00:21
4Team Sunweb0:00:28
5Lotto Soudal0:00:35
6Trek-Segafredo0:00:37
7Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
8Mitchelton-Scott0:00:44
9Dimension Data0:00:50
10Quick-Step Floors0:00:51
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:54
12Groupama-FDJ
13LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:01
14EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:04
15Astana Pro Team
16AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
17UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
18Katusha-Alpecin0:01:10
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:01
20Euskadi Basque Country0:02:03
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:13
22Burgos-BH0:02:16

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:39
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:06
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:07
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:17
5Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:20
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
7Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:22
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
13Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:23
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
15Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
17Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
19Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:25
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
21Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
22Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
23Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:00:29
25Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
29Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
30Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
32Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
33Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
34Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
35Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
36Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:31
37Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
38Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
39Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:33
40Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:34
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
44Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
45Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
46Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
47Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
48Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
49Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:36
50Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
51Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:38
53Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
54Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
55Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
56Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
58Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:39
60Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:40
61Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
62Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
63Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
64Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
65Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
66Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
68Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
69Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
70Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
72Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
73Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
74Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
77Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
78Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
79Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
80Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:45
81David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
82Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
83Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:46
84Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:47
86Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
87Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
88Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:48
89Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
91Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
92Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
93Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
94Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:50
95Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
96Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
97Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
98Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
99Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
100Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
101Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
102Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:52
103Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:53
104Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
106Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:54
107Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
108Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
109Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
110Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:55
111Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:56
112Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:57
113Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
114Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
115Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:00:58
116Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
117Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
118Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:59
119Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
120Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
122Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
123Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
124Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
125Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
126Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:01
127Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:02
129Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
130Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
131Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
132Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
133Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
134Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:03
135Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
136Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:01:04
137Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
139Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
140Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
141Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
143Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:06
144Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:07
146Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
147Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
148Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
149Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
150Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
151Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:08
152Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:09
153Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:10
154Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
155Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
156Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:11
157Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
158Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:12
159Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
160Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:13
161Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:14
163Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:15
164Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
165Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
166Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:16
167Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
168Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
169Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:17
170José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:18
171Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:20
172Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:23
173Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:34
174Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
175Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:38
176Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:42

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky20
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14
5Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky12
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
7Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky9
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb8
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb6
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
13Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
15Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky4
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
5Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky10
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
7Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky14
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb16
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida18
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb20
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo24
13Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ26
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team28
15Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:29:40
2Team Sky0:00:04
3Movistar Team0:00:21
4Team Sunweb0:00:28
5Lotto Soudal0:00:35
6Trek-Segafredo0:00:37
7Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
8Mitchelton-Scott0:00:44
9Dimension Data0:00:50
10Quick-Step Floors0:00:51
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:54
12Groupama-FDJ
13LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:01
14EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:04
15Astana Pro Team
16AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
17UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
18Katusha-Alpecin0:01:10
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:01
20Euskadi Basque Country0:02:03
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:13
22Burgos-BH0:02:16

 

Latest on Cyclingnews