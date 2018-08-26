Vuelta a España: Valverde wins stage 2
Kwiatkowski moves into race lead
Stage 2: Marbella - Caminito del Rey
On a stage officially designated as flat, the Vuelta a España instead served up enough difficulty to upend the overall classification as Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) out-sprinted Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) to take the stage in Caminito del Rey. Earlier attacker Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step Floors) was third.
"I'm delighted," Valverde said. "In the Tour [de France], I didn't get all the good sensations I was looking for. And now I feel like I have the condition I was looking for. It had been some time since I had won a stage at La Vuelta and I wanted to get one, so I'm very happy."
Team Sky set a vicious pace on the rolling finale, distancing overnight leader Rohan Dennis (BMC), putting Kwiatkowski into the race lead with Valverde in second at 14 seconds. Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) lies third at 25 seconds.
The stage all seemed to be going to script for a so-called flat stage, with BMC Racing Team working to reel in the last of the day's breakaway, Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), but with 30km to go, Team Sky came to the front and lifted the pace dramatically.
Movistar were all too happy to help, and with world champion Peter Sagan suffering, Bora-Hansgrohe and the other sprinters teams faded to the back.
The peloton stretched until finally with 16km to go, splits began to form, with Dennis and teammate Richie Porte among those on the wrong end of the gap.
With 8km to go, the second peloton was already four minutes behind and Sky continued to pour on the pressure, sending first Vincenzo NIbali (Bahrain-Merida) out the back on the final climb to the line, the Alto de Guadalhorce (7.1km at 2.8%), and then with 3km to go his teammate Gorka Izagirre.
De Plus put in an attack with 1km to go, but within sight of the line he was overtaken by Valverde, who had Kwiatkowski in tow. The Spaniard proved too strong for the Team Sky rider, but the red jersey belonged to Kwiatkowski.
"De Plus went very hard. I calculated the distance and went with 550-600m to go," Valverde said. "When we got back to De Plus, I let Kwiatkowski move ahead, and I overtook him in the last curve. So far, I've achieved the goal of winning a stage and we'll see how things go day by day."
How it unfolded
The opening road stage of the Vuelta was officially described as ‘flat’ by the race organisation, but the presence of four categorised climbs, constantly rolling roads and an uphill kick to the line suggested the designation was a rather deceptive one.
The climbing began as soon as the race left Marbella, with the peloton facing into the category 2 Puerto de Ojen in the opening kilometres. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Pablo Torres (Burgos-BH), Jonathan Lastras (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) and Hector Saez (Euskadi-Murias) pressed clear on the lower slopes of the ascent, and they were granted some early freedom by the peloton, which was being controlled by the BMC team of red jersey Rohan Dennis.
Mate, a Marbella resident, led the break to the summit with a buffer of 3:10 over the peloton, and that established a pattern for the next couple of hours of racing. The Cofidis rider was again first to the top of the Alto de Guadalhorce, which brought the race past the finish line for the first time after 90km, by which point the escapees had stretched their advantage out to four minutes.
With proven strongmen like Rolland and De Gendt in the break, however, the peloton was reluctant to allow them too much latitude. Bora-Hansgrohe joined the chase effort with 70km remaining, and Marcus Burghardt’s stint of brisk pace-making helped to pin the margin back inside three minutes.
A shade over 50km from home, the break lost an important piston when De Gendt was distanced, and he then opted to sit up and spare himself for the other battles in the days ahead. Mate led the break over the Alto de Ardales with 43km to go, but by that point, the gap was down to 1:40 and the break’s unity was beginning to fray.
When Gougeard attacked with 32km to go, only Rolland could follow, but the French pairing were already racing on borrowed time as Team Sky had taken up the pace-making in the bunch for the first time.
Sky were joined shortly afterwards by Movistar, and their combined efforts altered the complexion of the race, as the gap to the surviving escapees suddenly dwindled and splits developed in the main peloton.
Red jersey Rohan Dennis and his BMC teammate Richie Porte were among those unable to follow, and they would yield more than 13 minutes before day’s end, coming home in a large gruppetto that also included Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Out in front, meanwhile, Rolland dropped Gougeard with 20km to go, but was himself pegged back almost immediately by the reduced peloton, which was now travelling at a considerable rate of knots thanks to the impetus of Sky and Movistar.
Vincenzo Nibali and his Bahrain-Merida teammate Gorka Izagirre were among the riders shaken loose by Sky and Movistar’s hyperactive pace on the twisting roads that led towards the foot of the final haul up the Alto de Guadalhorce. The gentle lower slopes of the climb meant that there was little scope for late attacking, particularly at such high speeds, with Nelson Oliveira especially prominent for Movistar.
When the gradient stiffened in the final 1,500 metres, Laurens De Plus launched a vicious acceleration that saw him pass beneath the flamme rouge with a small advantage over the reduced peloton. De Plus extended that gap thanks to some hesitation among the chasers, but although, officially, the top of the climb came 400 metres from the finish, the road kicked up once more in the closing metres.
Valverde sensed the danger and produced a smooth acceleration to jump across to De Plus, bringing Kwiatkowski with him. The Pole proceeded to lead out the sprint for stage victory, but he was overhauled within sight of the line by Valverde, who claimed the 10th Vuelta stage victory of his career. Kwiatkowski could console himself with the red jersey of race leader.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:13:01
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:03
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:08
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|17
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|18
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|28
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:19
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|30
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:23
|34
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:28
|35
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|37
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|38
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|40
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:50
|41
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:01
|42
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|44
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|47
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|49
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:13
|50
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:15
|51
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:24
|52
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:26
|53
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|54
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:38
|56
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|57
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:50
|58
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|59
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:00
|60
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:11
|61
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:14
|62
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:02:15
|64
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|66
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:37
|67
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:46
|68
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|69
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:52
|70
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:00
|71
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:02
|72
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:13
|73
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|74
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:22
|75
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:29
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:34
|78
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:42
|79
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:04
|80
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|83
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|86
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|91
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|92
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|93
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:11
|95
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:42
|96
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:45
|97
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:00
|98
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:14
|99
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:43
|100
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:31
|101
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|102
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|104
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|105
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:06:33
|106
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|107
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:04
|108
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|109
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:18
|110
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:26
|111
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:04
|112
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:10:11
|113
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|114
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|116
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|117
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|118
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:21
|119
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:30
|120
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:45
|121
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:54
|122
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|123
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|124
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|126
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|127
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|129
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|130
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|131
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|133
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|135
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:22
|136
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|137
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:09
|138
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:18
|139
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:31
|140
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|141
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|143
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|144
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|145
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|146
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|147
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|148
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|150
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|151
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|152
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|154
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|156
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|158
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|160
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|161
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|162
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|163
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|164
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|165
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|166
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|167
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|168
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|169
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|170
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|171
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|172
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|173
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|174
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|11
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|13
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|3
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|12:39:17
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:02
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:05
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|6
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:47
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:23
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:28
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:01:34
|11
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:49
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:19
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:37
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:02
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:07
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:25
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:30
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:59
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:07
|20
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:06:15
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:17
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:09:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4:22:40
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:25
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:28
|5
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:30
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:35
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:37
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:42
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:43
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:44
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:45
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|20
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:48
|21
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|24
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|26
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|27
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:56
|30
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:58
|31
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:59
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:01
|33
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:07
|35
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:09
|36
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:16
|37
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:30
|38
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:31
|39
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|40
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|41
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:40
|42
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:44
|43
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:50
|44
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:52
|45
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:53
|46
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:54
|47
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:59
|48
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:00
|49
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:01
|50
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:07
|51
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:14
|52
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:16
|53
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:20
|54
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:21
|55
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:22
|56
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:02:36
|57
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:51
|58
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:54
|59
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:55
|60
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:57
|61
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|62
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:05
|63
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:08
|64
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:17
|66
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:03:19
|67
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:21
|68
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:30
|69
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:31
|70
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:44
|71
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:47
|72
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:00
|73
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|75
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:05
|76
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:13
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:14
|78
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:33
|79
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:37
|80
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:40
|81
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:42
|82
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:44
|83
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:45
|84
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:46
|85
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:51
|86
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:55
|87
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:56
|88
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:57
|89
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:06
|90
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|91
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:09
|93
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:10
|94
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:20
|95
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:38
|96
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:44
|97
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:12
|98
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:15
|99
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:25
|100
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:54
|101
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:07:16
|102
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:22
|103
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:25
|104
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:07:28
|105
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:40
|106
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:41
|107
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:42
|108
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:49
|109
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:02
|110
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:07
|111
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:49
|112
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:42
|113
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:01
|114
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:11:09
|115
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:13
|116
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:11:14
|117
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:11:25
|119
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:27
|120
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|121
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:28
|122
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:34
|123
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:38
|124
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:43
|125
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:48
|126
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:11:53
|127
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:54
|128
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:56
|129
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:57
|130
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:01
|131
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:04
|133
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:09
|134
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:12:17
|135
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:28
|136
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:29
|137
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:57
|138
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:08
|139
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:31
|140
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:13:56
|141
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:59
|142
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|143
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:14:00
|144
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:01
|145
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:02
|146
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:09
|147
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:11
|148
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:12
|149
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:13
|150
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:14
|151
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:17
|152
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:20
|153
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|154
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:21
|155
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:22
|156
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:25
|157
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:27
|158
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:30
|159
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:14:35
|160
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|161
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:14:36
|162
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:37
|163
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:38
|164
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|165
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:39
|166
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:41
|167
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|168
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:42
|169
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|170
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:14:43
|171
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:44
|172
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:45
|173
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:46
|174
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|40
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|6
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|9
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|11
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|13
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|14
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|16
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|21
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|25
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|26
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|27
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|29
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|30
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|7
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|7
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|153
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|6
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|195
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13:09:03
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:48
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:50
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:56
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|7
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:45
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:01
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:02:18
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:31
|11
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:44
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:07
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:19
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:52
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:11
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:32
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:44
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:57
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:08
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:46
|21
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:08:12
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:11:55
