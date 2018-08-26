Image 1 of 39 Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 39 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) tops Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 39 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 39 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 39 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 39 Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 39 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) powers to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 39 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 39 Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 39 Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 39 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 39 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 39 Team Sky set a brisk pace at the front of the peloton for Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 14 of 39 Alexis Gougeard and Pierre Rolland were the last of the breakaway (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 39 Alexis Gougeard attacks (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 39 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes the win (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 39 Alejandro Valverde made his team very happy (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 18 of 39 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 19 of 39 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in the race lead (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 20 of 39 Peter Sagan struggling at the back (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 21 of 39 Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 22 of 39 Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 23 of 39 Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 24 of 39 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 39 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) t (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 26 of 39 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) t (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 27 of 39 Luis Angel Mate (Team Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 39 Rohan Dennis (BMC), Dylan van Baarle and Victor Campenaerts in the Vuelta a Espana leader's jersey before stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 39 Rohan Dennis and Dylan van Baarle before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 39 Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 39 Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 39 Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 39 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 39 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 39 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) in the European Champion's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 39 Luis Angel Mate (Team Cofidis), Hector Saez (Team Euskadi - Murias), Pierre Rolland (Team EF Education First - Drapac) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 39 Luis Angel Mate (Team Cofidis) and Pierre Rolland (Team EF Education First - Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 39 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway as usual (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 39 Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the Vuelta a Espana leader's jersey before stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

On a stage officially designated as flat, the Vuelta a España instead served up enough difficulty to upend the overall classification as Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) out-sprinted Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) to take the stage in Caminito del Rey. Earlier attacker Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step Floors) was third.

"I'm delighted," Valverde said. "In the Tour [de France], I didn't get all the good sensations I was looking for. And now I feel like I have the condition I was looking for. It had been some time since I had won a stage at La Vuelta and I wanted to get one, so I'm very happy."

Team Sky set a vicious pace on the rolling finale, distancing overnight leader Rohan Dennis (BMC), putting Kwiatkowski into the race lead with Valverde in second at 14 seconds. Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) lies third at 25 seconds.

The stage all seemed to be going to script for a so-called flat stage, with BMC Racing Team working to reel in the last of the day's breakaway, Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), but with 30km to go, Team Sky came to the front and lifted the pace dramatically.

Movistar were all too happy to help, and with world champion Peter Sagan suffering, Bora-Hansgrohe and the other sprinters teams faded to the back.

The peloton stretched until finally with 16km to go, splits began to form, with Dennis and teammate Richie Porte among those on the wrong end of the gap.

With 8km to go, the second peloton was already four minutes behind and Sky continued to pour on the pressure, sending first Vincenzo NIbali (Bahrain-Merida) out the back on the final climb to the line, the Alto de Guadalhorce (7.1km at 2.8%), and then with 3km to go his teammate Gorka Izagirre.

De Plus put in an attack with 1km to go, but within sight of the line he was overtaken by Valverde, who had Kwiatkowski in tow. The Spaniard proved too strong for the Team Sky rider, but the red jersey belonged to Kwiatkowski.



"De Plus went very hard. I calculated the distance and went with 550-600m to go," Valverde said. "When we got back to De Plus, I let Kwiatkowski move ahead, and I overtook him in the last curve. So far, I've achieved the goal of winning a stage and we'll see how things go day by day."

How it unfolded

The opening road stage of the Vuelta was officially described as ‘flat’ by the race organisation, but the presence of four categorised climbs, constantly rolling roads and an uphill kick to the line suggested the designation was a rather deceptive one.

The climbing began as soon as the race left Marbella, with the peloton facing into the category 2 Puerto de Ojen in the opening kilometres. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Pablo Torres (Burgos-BH), Jonathan Lastras (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) and Hector Saez (Euskadi-Murias) pressed clear on the lower slopes of the ascent, and they were granted some early freedom by the peloton, which was being controlled by the BMC team of red jersey Rohan Dennis.

Mate, a Marbella resident, led the break to the summit with a buffer of 3:10 over the peloton, and that established a pattern for the next couple of hours of racing. The Cofidis rider was again first to the top of the Alto de Guadalhorce, which brought the race past the finish line for the first time after 90km, by which point the escapees had stretched their advantage out to four minutes.

With proven strongmen like Rolland and De Gendt in the break, however, the peloton was reluctant to allow them too much latitude. Bora-Hansgrohe joined the chase effort with 70km remaining, and Marcus Burghardt’s stint of brisk pace-making helped to pin the margin back inside three minutes.

A shade over 50km from home, the break lost an important piston when De Gendt was distanced, and he then opted to sit up and spare himself for the other battles in the days ahead. Mate led the break over the Alto de Ardales with 43km to go, but by that point, the gap was down to 1:40 and the break’s unity was beginning to fray.

When Gougeard attacked with 32km to go, only Rolland could follow, but the French pairing were already racing on borrowed time as Team Sky had taken up the pace-making in the bunch for the first time.

Sky were joined shortly afterwards by Movistar, and their combined efforts altered the complexion of the race, as the gap to the surviving escapees suddenly dwindled and splits developed in the main peloton.

Red jersey Rohan Dennis and his BMC teammate Richie Porte were among those unable to follow, and they would yield more than 13 minutes before day’s end, coming home in a large gruppetto that also included Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Out in front, meanwhile, Rolland dropped Gougeard with 20km to go, but was himself pegged back almost immediately by the reduced peloton, which was now travelling at a considerable rate of knots thanks to the impetus of Sky and Movistar.

Vincenzo Nibali and his Bahrain-Merida teammate Gorka Izagirre were among the riders shaken loose by Sky and Movistar’s hyperactive pace on the twisting roads that led towards the foot of the final haul up the Alto de Guadalhorce. The gentle lower slopes of the climb meant that there was little scope for late attacking, particularly at such high speeds, with Nelson Oliveira especially prominent for Movistar.

When the gradient stiffened in the final 1,500 metres, Laurens De Plus launched a vicious acceleration that saw him pass beneath the flamme rouge with a small advantage over the reduced peloton. De Plus extended that gap thanks to some hesitation among the chasers, but although, officially, the top of the climb came 400 metres from the finish, the road kicked up once more in the closing metres.

Valverde sensed the danger and produced a smooth acceleration to jump across to De Plus, bringing Kwiatkowski with him. The Pole proceeded to lead out the sprint for stage victory, but he was overhauled within sight of the line by Valverde, who claimed the 10th Vuelta stage victory of his career. Kwiatkowski could console himself with the red jersey of race leader.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4:13:01 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:03 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:08 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 17 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 18 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 23 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 28 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 30 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 31 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:23 34 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:28 35 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 36 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 37 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 38 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 40 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:50 41 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:01 42 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 43 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 44 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 46 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 47 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:05 49 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:13 50 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:15 51 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:24 52 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:26 53 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 54 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:38 56 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:48 57 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:50 58 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:56 59 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:00 60 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:11 61 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:14 62 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:02:15 64 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 66 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:37 67 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:46 68 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 69 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:52 70 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:00 71 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:02 72 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:13 73 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 74 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:22 75 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:29 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:34 78 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:42 79 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:04 80 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 82 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 83 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 85 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 86 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 88 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 91 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 92 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 93 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:11 95 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:42 96 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:45 97 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:00 98 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:14 99 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:43 100 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:31 101 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 102 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 104 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 105 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:06:33 106 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 107 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:04 108 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 109 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:18 110 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:26 111 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:04 112 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:10:11 113 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 114 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 116 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 117 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:21 119 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:30 120 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:45 121 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:54 122 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 123 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 124 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 126 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 127 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 129 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 130 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 131 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 132 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 133 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 134 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 135 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:22 136 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 137 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:09 138 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:18 139 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:31 140 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 141 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 142 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 143 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 144 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 145 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 146 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 147 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 148 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 149 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 150 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 151 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 152 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 153 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 154 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 156 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 157 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 158 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 160 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 161 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 162 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 163 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 164 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 165 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 166 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 167 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 168 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 169 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 170 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 171 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 172 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 173 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 174 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 20 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 16 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 5 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 13 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

Intermediate sprint - Pizarra, km.136.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 3 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Puerto de Ojén, km. 7.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto de Guadalhorce, km. 91.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto de Ardales, km. 119.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto de Guadalhorce,km 163.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Teamss # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 12:39:17 2 Team Sky 0:00:02 3 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:05 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 5 Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 6 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:47 7 Movistar Team 0:00:50 8 Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:23 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:28 10 Dimension Data 0:01:34 11 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:49 12 Groupama-FDJ 0:03:19 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:37 14 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:02 15 Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:07 16 BMC Racing Team 0:04:25 17 Team Sunweb 0:04:30 18 Bahrain-Merida 0:04:59 19 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:07 20 Euskadi Basque Country 0:06:15 21 Lotto Soudal 0:06:17 22 Burgos-BH 0:09:45

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4:22:40 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:25 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:28 5 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:30 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:35 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:37 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 13 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:42 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:43 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:44 18 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:45 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 20 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:48 21 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 24 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 25 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:53 26 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:56 30 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:58 31 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:59 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01 33 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:07 35 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:09 36 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:16 37 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:30 38 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:31 39 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:36 40 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 41 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:40 42 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:44 43 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:50 44 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:52 45 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53 46 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:54 47 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:59 48 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:00 49 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:01 50 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:07 51 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:14 52 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:16 53 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:20 54 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:21 55 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:22 56 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:02:36 57 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:51 58 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:54 59 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:55 60 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:57 61 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:00 62 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:05 63 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:08 64 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 65 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:17 66 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:03:19 67 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:21 68 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:30 69 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:31 70 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:44 71 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:47 72 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:00 73 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 75 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:05 76 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:13 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:14 78 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:33 79 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:37 80 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:40 81 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:42 82 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:44 83 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:45 84 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:46 85 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:51 86 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:55 87 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:56 88 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:57 89 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:06 90 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 91 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:09 93 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:10 94 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:20 95 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:38 96 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:44 97 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:12 98 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:15 99 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:25 100 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:54 101 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:07:16 102 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:22 103 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:25 104 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:07:28 105 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:40 106 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:41 107 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:42 108 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:49 109 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:02 110 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:07 111 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:49 112 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:42 113 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:01 114 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:11:09 115 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:13 116 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:11:14 117 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 118 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:11:25 119 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:27 120 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 121 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:28 122 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:34 123 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:38 124 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:43 125 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:48 126 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:11:53 127 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:54 128 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:56 129 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:57 130 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:01 131 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 132 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:04 133 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:09 134 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:12:17 135 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:12:28 136 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:29 137 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:57 138 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:08 139 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:13:31 140 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:13:56 141 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:59 142 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 143 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:14:00 144 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:01 145 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:02 146 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:09 147 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:11 148 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:14:12 149 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:13 150 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:14 151 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:17 152 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:20 153 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 154 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:21 155 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:22 156 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:25 157 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:27 158 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:30 159 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:14:35 160 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 161 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:14:36 162 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:37 163 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:38 164 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 165 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:39 166 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:41 167 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 168 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:42 169 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 170 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:14:43 171 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:44 172 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:45 173 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:46 174 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 40 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 16 6 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 7 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 14 8 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 9 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 12 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 13 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 9 14 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 8 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 21 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 24 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 25 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 26 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 27 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 29 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 30 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 7 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 7 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 153 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 6 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 195