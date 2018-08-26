Trending

Vuelta a España: Valverde wins stage 2

Kwiatkowski moves into race lead

Image 1 of 39

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the leader's jersey

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 39

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) tops Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) in the sprint

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) tops Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 39

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 39

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 39

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 39

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) leads the mountains classification

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 39

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) powers to the win

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) powers to the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 39

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 39

Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors)

Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 39

Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb)

Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 39

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 39

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his stage win

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 39

Team Sky set a brisk pace at the front of the peloton for Michal Kwiatkowski

Team Sky set a brisk pace at the front of the peloton for Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 39

Alexis Gougeard and Pierre Rolland were the last of the breakaway

Alexis Gougeard and Pierre Rolland were the last of the breakaway
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 39

Alexis Gougeard attacks

Alexis Gougeard attacks
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 39

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes the win

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes the win
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 39

Alejandro Valverde made his team very happy

Alejandro Valverde made his team very happy
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 39

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 39

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in the race lead

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in the race lead
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 39

Peter Sagan struggling at the back

Peter Sagan struggling at the back
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 39

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the leader's jersey

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 39

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the leader's jersey

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 39

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 39

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 39

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) t

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) t
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 39

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) t

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) t
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 39

Luis Angel Mate (Team Cofidis)

Luis Angel Mate (Team Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 39

Rohan Dennis (BMC), Dylan van Baarle and Victor Campenaerts in the Vuelta a Espana leader's jersey before stage 2

Rohan Dennis (BMC), Dylan van Baarle and Victor Campenaerts in the Vuelta a Espana leader's jersey before stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 39

Rohan Dennis and Dylan van Baarle before the start

Rohan Dennis and Dylan van Baarle before the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 39

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 39

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 39

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 39

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 39

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 39

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) in the European Champion's jersey

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) in the European Champion's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 39

Luis Angel Mate (Team Cofidis), Hector Saez (Team Euskadi - Murias), Pierre Rolland (Team EF Education First - Drapac) in the breakaway

Luis Angel Mate (Team Cofidis), Hector Saez (Team Euskadi - Murias), Pierre Rolland (Team EF Education First - Drapac) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 39

Luis Angel Mate (Team Cofidis) and Pierre Rolland (Team EF Education First - Drapac)

Luis Angel Mate (Team Cofidis) and Pierre Rolland (Team EF Education First - Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 39

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway as usual

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway as usual
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 39

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the Vuelta a Espana leader's jersey before stage 2

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the Vuelta a Espana leader's jersey before stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

On a stage officially designated as flat, the Vuelta a España instead served up enough difficulty to upend the overall classification as Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) out-sprinted Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) to take the stage in Caminito del Rey. Earlier attacker Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step Floors) was third.

"I'm delighted," Valverde said. "In the Tour [de France], I didn't get all the good sensations I was looking for. And now I feel like I have the condition I was looking for. It had been some time since I had won a stage at La Vuelta and I wanted to get one, so I'm very happy."

Team Sky set a vicious pace on the rolling finale, distancing overnight leader Rohan Dennis (BMC), putting Kwiatkowski into the race lead with Valverde in second at 14 seconds. Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) lies third at 25 seconds.

The stage all seemed to be going to script for a so-called flat stage, with BMC Racing Team working to reel in the last of the day's breakaway, Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), but with 30km to go, Team Sky came to the front and lifted the pace dramatically.

Movistar were all too happy to help, and with world champion Peter Sagan suffering, Bora-Hansgrohe and the other sprinters teams faded to the back.

The peloton stretched until finally with 16km to go, splits began to form, with Dennis and teammate Richie Porte among those on the wrong end of the gap.

With 8km to go, the second peloton was already four minutes behind and Sky continued to pour on the pressure, sending first Vincenzo NIbali (Bahrain-Merida) out the back on the final climb to the line, the Alto de Guadalhorce (7.1km at 2.8%), and then with 3km to go his teammate Gorka Izagirre.

De Plus put in an attack with 1km to go, but within sight of the line he was overtaken by Valverde, who had Kwiatkowski in tow. The Spaniard proved too strong for the Team Sky rider, but the red jersey belonged to Kwiatkowski.

"De Plus went very hard. I calculated the distance and went with 550-600m to go," Valverde said. "When we got back to De Plus, I let Kwiatkowski move ahead, and I overtook him in the last curve. So far, I've achieved the goal of winning a stage and we'll see how things go day by day."

How it unfolded

The opening road stage of the Vuelta was officially described as ‘flat’ by the race organisation, but the presence of four categorised climbs, constantly rolling roads and an uphill kick to the line suggested the designation was a rather deceptive one.

The climbing began as soon as the race left Marbella, with the peloton facing into the category 2 Puerto de Ojen in the opening kilometres. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Pablo Torres (Burgos-BH), Jonathan Lastras (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) and Hector Saez (Euskadi-Murias) pressed clear on the lower slopes of the ascent, and they were granted some early freedom by the peloton, which was being controlled by the BMC team of red jersey Rohan Dennis.

Mate, a Marbella resident, led the break to the summit with a buffer of 3:10 over the peloton, and that established a pattern for the next couple of hours of racing. The Cofidis rider was again first to the top of the Alto de Guadalhorce, which brought the race past the finish line for the first time after 90km, by which point the escapees had stretched their advantage out to four minutes.

With proven strongmen like Rolland and De Gendt in the break, however, the peloton was reluctant to allow them too much latitude. Bora-Hansgrohe joined the chase effort with 70km remaining, and Marcus Burghardt’s stint of brisk pace-making helped to pin the margin back inside three minutes.

A shade over 50km from home, the break lost an important piston when De Gendt was distanced, and he then opted to sit up and spare himself for the other battles in the days ahead. Mate led the break over the Alto de Ardales with 43km to go, but by that point, the gap was down to 1:40 and the break’s unity was beginning to fray.

When Gougeard attacked with 32km to go, only Rolland could follow, but the French pairing were already racing on borrowed time as Team Sky had taken up the pace-making in the bunch for the first time.

Sky were joined shortly afterwards by Movistar, and their combined efforts altered the complexion of the race, as the gap to the surviving escapees suddenly dwindled and splits developed in the main peloton.

Red jersey Rohan Dennis and his BMC teammate Richie Porte were among those unable to follow, and they would yield more than 13 minutes before day’s end, coming home in a large gruppetto that also included Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Out in front, meanwhile, Rolland dropped Gougeard with 20km to go, but was himself pegged back almost immediately by the reduced peloton, which was now travelling at a considerable rate of knots thanks to the impetus of Sky and Movistar.

Vincenzo Nibali and his Bahrain-Merida teammate Gorka Izagirre were among the riders shaken loose by Sky and Movistar’s hyperactive pace on the twisting roads that led towards the foot of the final haul up the Alto de Guadalhorce. The gentle lower slopes of the climb meant that there was little scope for late attacking, particularly at such high speeds, with Nelson Oliveira especially prominent for Movistar.

When the gradient stiffened in the final 1,500 metres, Laurens De Plus launched a vicious acceleration that saw him pass beneath the flamme rouge with a small advantage over the reduced peloton. De Plus extended that gap thanks to some hesitation among the chasers, but although, officially, the top of the climb came 400 metres from the finish, the road kicked up once more in the closing metres.

Valverde sensed the danger and produced a smooth acceleration to jump across to De Plus, bringing Kwiatkowski with him. The Pole proceeded to lead out the sprint for stage victory, but he was overhauled within sight of the line by Valverde, who claimed the 10th Vuelta stage victory of his career. Kwiatkowski could console himself with the red jersey of race leader.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4:13:01
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:03
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
5George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:08
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
16Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
17David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
18Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
19Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
23Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
26Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
28Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:19
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
30Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
31Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:23
34Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:28
35Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
36Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
37Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
38Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
40Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:50
41Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:01
42Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
43Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
44Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
46Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
47Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
48Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:05
49Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:13
50Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:15
51Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:24
52Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:26
53Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
54Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:38
56Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:48
57Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:50
58Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
59Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:00
60Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:11
61Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:14
62Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:02:15
64Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
65Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
66Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:02:37
67Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:46
68Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
69Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:52
70Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:00
71Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:03:02
72Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:13
73Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
74Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:03:22
75Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:29
77Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:34
78Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:42
79Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:04
80Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
82Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
83Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
85Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
86Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
88Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
89Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
91Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
92Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
93Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:11
95Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:04:42
96Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:45
97Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:00
98Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:14
99Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:43
100Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:31
101Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
102José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
103Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
104Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
105Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:06:33
106Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
107Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:04
108Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
109Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:18
110Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:07:26
111Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:04
112Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:10:11
113Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
114Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
116Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
117Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
118Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:21
119Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:10:30
120Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:45
121Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:54
122Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
123Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
124Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
126Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
127Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
129Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
130Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
131Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
132Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
133Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
134Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
135Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:22
136Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
137Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:09
138Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:18
139Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:13:31
140Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
141Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
142Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
143Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
144Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
145Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
146José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
147Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
148Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
149Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
150Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
151Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
152Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
153Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
154Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
156Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
157Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
158Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
160Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
161Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
162Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
163Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
164Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
165Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
166Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
167Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
168Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
169Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
170Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
171Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
172Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
173Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
174Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky20
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors16
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb14
5George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo12
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
11Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
13Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

Intermediate sprint - Pizarra, km.136.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
3Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Puerto de Ojén, km. 7.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto de Guadalhorce, km. 91.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto de Ardales, km. 119.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto de Guadalhorce,km 163.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Teamss
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe12:39:17
2Team Sky0:00:02
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:05
4Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
5Astana Pro Team0:00:43
6EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:47
7Movistar Team0:00:50
8Mitchelton-Scott0:01:23
9UAE Team Emirates0:01:28
10Dimension Data0:01:34
11LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:49
12Groupama-FDJ0:03:19
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:37
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:02
15Katusha-Alpecin0:04:07
16BMC Racing Team0:04:25
17Team Sunweb0:04:30
18Bahrain-Merida0:04:59
19AG2R La Mondiale0:05:07
20Euskadi Basque Country0:06:15
21Lotto Soudal0:06:17
22Burgos-BH0:09:45

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky4:22:40
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:25
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:28
5Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:30
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:32
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:35
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:37
12Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
13Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:42
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:44
18George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:45
19Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:47
20Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:48
21Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
22Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
24Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
25David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:00:53
26Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
29Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:56
30Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:58
31Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:59
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:01
33Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:07
35Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:09
36Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:16
37Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:30
38Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:31
39Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:01:36
40Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
41Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:40
42Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:44
43Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:50
44Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:52
45Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:53
46Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:54
47Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:59
48Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:02:00
49Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:01
50Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:07
51Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:14
52Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:16
53Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:20
54Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:21
55Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:22
56Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:02:36
57Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:51
58Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:54
59Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:55
60Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:57
61Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
62Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:05
63Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:08
64Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
65Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:17
66Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:03:19
67Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:21
68Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:03:30
69Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:31
70Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:03:44
71Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:47
72Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:04:00
73Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
75Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:05
76Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:13
77Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:14
78Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:04:33
79Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:37
80Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:40
81Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:04:42
82Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:44
83Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:45
84Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:46
85Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:51
86Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:04:55
87Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:56
88Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:57
89Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:06
90Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
91Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
92Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:09
93Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:10
94Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:20
95Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:38
96Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:44
97Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:12
98Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:15
99Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:25
100Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:06:54
101Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:07:16
102Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:22
103Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:25
104Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:07:28
105Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:40
106Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:41
107Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:42
108José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:49
109Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:08:02
110Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:07
111Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:49
112Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:42
113Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:11:01
114Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:11:09
115Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:13
116Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:11:14
117Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
118Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:11:25
119Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:27
120Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
121Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:28
122Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:34
123Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:38
124Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:43
125Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:48
126Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:11:53
127Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:11:54
128Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:11:56
129Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:11:57
130Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:12:01
131Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:04
133Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:09
134Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:12:17
135Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:12:28
136Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:29
137Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:57
138Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:08
139Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:13:31
140Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:13:56
141Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:59
142Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
143Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:14:00
144Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:01
145Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:14:02
146Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:09
147Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:11
148Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:14:12
149Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:13
150Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:14:14
151Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:14:17
152Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:20
153Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
154Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:21
155Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:22
156Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:25
157Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:27
158Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:14:30
159José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:14:35
160Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
161Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:14:36
162Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:37
163Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:38
164Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
165Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:39
166Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:41
167Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
168Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:42
169Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
170Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:14:43
171Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:14:44
172Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:45
173Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:46
174Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:15:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky40pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team25
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb20
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors16
6Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
7Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14
8George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo12
9Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky12
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
13Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky9
14Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida8
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb8
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
19Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
21Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
25Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
26Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
27Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
29Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
30Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
7Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky7pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team9
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale153
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale165
6Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits195

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13:09:03
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:48
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:50
4Trek-Segafredo0:00:56
5Movistar Team0:01:05
6Astana Pro Team0:01:41
7EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:45
8Mitchelton-Scott0:02:01
9Dimension Data0:02:18
10UAE Team Emirates0:02:31
11LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:44
12Groupama-FDJ0:04:07
13BMC Racing Team0:04:19
14Team Sunweb0:04:52
15Katusha-Alpecin0:05:11
16Bahrain-Merida0:05:32
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:44
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:57
19AG2R La Mondiale0:06:08
20Lotto Soudal0:06:46
21Euskadi Basque Country0:08:12
22Burgos-BH0:11:55

 

