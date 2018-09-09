Image 1 of 27 Thibaut Pinot wins stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 27 Thibaut Pinot (Team Groupama FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 27 Steven Kruijswijk crosses the line (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 4 of 27 Alejandro Valverde leads Steven Kruijswijk over the line (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 27 Miguel Angel Lopez takes second (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 6 of 27 Thibait Pinot on the podium after winning at Lagos de Covadonga (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 7 of 27 The favourites battle it out on Lagos de Covadonga (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 8 of 27 Thibait Pinot wins on Lagos de Covadonga (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 27 Thibaut Pinot sprays the champagne (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 27 Ilnur Zakarin comes back from an early mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 11 of 27 The break take on the climbs of stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 12 of 27 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in white at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 13 of 27 The break take on the climbs of stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 14 of 27 Race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott) follows his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 15 of 27 Race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 16 of 27 Matteo Trentin works for Simon Yates (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 17 of 27 Mitchelton Scott lead the Vuelta a Espana peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 18 of 27 Mitchelton Scott lead the Vuelta a Espana peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 19 of 27 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 20 of 27 The main break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 21 of 27 The main break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 22 of 27 The main break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 23 of 27 Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) leads the break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 24 of 27 Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) leads the break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 25 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 26 of 27 Ilnur Zakarin on the start line of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 27 of 27 Ben King (Dimension Data) leads the break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) soloed to victory atop the fog-covered Lagos de Covadonga on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España, overshadowing the overall contenders who marked each closely, squabbled and so kept the status quo in the fight for the red leader’s jersey.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) took second on the stage, 28 seconds down on Pinot, with race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) third at 30 seconds. Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) were just behind, meaning they are now the leading five overall contenders as the Vuelta enjoys the second rest day on Monday.

Yates took a four-second time bonus for his third place and so extended his lead to 26 seconds on Valverde, with Quintana third at 33 seconds, Lopez is fourth at 43 seconds and Kruijswijk fifth at 1:29. Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) rode well and moved up to sixth at 1:55, while Pinot rose to seventh at 2:10. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) lost 1:25 and is now 2:27 down on Yates.

The 178km stage to Lagos de Covadonga was considered the queen stage of this year’s race. It will not decide who wins the Vuelta, instead, it confirmed how closely matched the overall contenders are, despite three big days in the mountains of northern Spain.

Yet again a fast start and multiple attacks came, with a group of 12 getting away on the stage's first small climb. They held on to a gap of up to 5:30, with Mitchelton-Scott happy to let Astana take over the chase for the final 60km. Their hard work ensured the break was brought under control and gave Lopez a shot at a stage victory.

Ivan Garcia (Bahrain-Merida) jumped from the break on the approach to the start of the climb to Lagos de Covadonga but could not stop the inevitable and was swept up with eight kilometres to go.

Pinot attacked with a show of panache from a select group of favourites with some six kilometres to go on the steepest section of the 11km climb to Lagos de Covadonga. He carved out a winning margin as the GC contenders attacked each other, chased each other and then waved at each other to lead the chase.

They eventually cancelled each other out, allowing Pinot to take his first ever stage win and so complete his set of Grand Tour stage victories.

“It was my plan to attack about six kilometres from the finish. With the form I had I knew I could do it and I knew I was not a direct threat in the overall classification, so I had a great chance,” Pinot said.

“It’s great to win here, it’s good for my career, I know this climb is considered the L’Alpe d’Huez of Spain, where I’ve won at the Tour de France. This adds something special to my palmares. Now I’m going to give my very best all the way to Madrid and then I’ll think about the world championships.”

Yates vented his frustration with Quintana during the stage but was more diplomatic and gracious afterwards.

“There was almost zero cooperation and so it was very difficult to do anything,” he said. “There was a little bit of a headwind too, so if you got a gap, it was hard to maintain. Not much really happened in the end… Pinot attacked from behind with a lot of power and a lot of speed, so I can only congratulate him. It was a great attack.”

Yates is expected to lose some time in Tuesday’s key 32km time trial but remains bullish despite cracking in the final week of the Giro d’Italia.

“I feel good and if I can hold the same form and the same legs, then I’ll be very happy,” he said. “I’m looking forwards to the rest day and then we’ll prepare for the time trial and the rest of the race.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5:01:49 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:30 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:32 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:34 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:25 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:33 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:49 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:38 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:50 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:05 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:01 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:35 18 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:43 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 20 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:48 21 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:05:10 22 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 23 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:19 24 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 27 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 28 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:30 29 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:06:40 30 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:43 31 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:06:45 32 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:08:18 33 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:22 34 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:31 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:55 36 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:18 37 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:01 38 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:17 39 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:39 40 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:19 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:21 42 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:27 44 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 45 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:12:40 46 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 47 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:42 48 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:27 49 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 51 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 52 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:13 53 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:35 54 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:14:38 55 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:15:41 56 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:39 57 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 58 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 59 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:16:53 60 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 61 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 63 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:10 65 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:11 66 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 67 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:09 68 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 69 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:22 70 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:21:54 71 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:37 72 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:03 73 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:23:11 74 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 76 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:13 77 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:48 78 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:28:07 79 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 80 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:09 81 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:59 82 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 83 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 84 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 87 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 88 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 89 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 90 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 91 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 92 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 93 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:29:06 94 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 95 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 96 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 97 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 99 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:29:10 100 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:50 101 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:53 102 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:58 103 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:24 104 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 105 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 106 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 107 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 108 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:00 109 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:05 110 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:32:08 111 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:32:15 112 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:33:16 113 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 0:33:30 114 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:33:34 115 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:50 116 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:34:16 117 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:33 118 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:31 119 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 120 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 121 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 122 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 123 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 125 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 126 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 127 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 128 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 129 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 130 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 132 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 135 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 136 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 137 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 138 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 139 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 140 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 141 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 142 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 143 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 144 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 146 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 148 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 149 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 150 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 151 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 152 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 153 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 154 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 155 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 157 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 158 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 159 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 160 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:46 161 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 162 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 163 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:38:13 164 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:16 165 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:21 166 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:32

Sprint - Cangas de Onis, 156.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 pts 2 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 1

Finish - Lagos de Covadonga, 178.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 16 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 10 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Santos Emiliano, 20km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 2 - Mirador del Fito, 110.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 6 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 4 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 5 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 3 - Mirador del Fito, 137.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 3 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 4 - Lagos de Covadonga, 178.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 15 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 15:13:03 2 Movistar Team 0:00:10 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:03:39 4 Astana Pro Team 0:09:48 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:19 6 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:48 7 Team Sky 0:12:11 8 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:54 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:15:40 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:36 11 Dimension Data 0:19:28 12 Euskadi Basque Country 0:20:56 13 Team Sunweb 0:24:48 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:25:39 15 Groupama-FDJ 0:26:42 16 Quick-Step Floors 0:28:42 17 Lotto Soudal 0:36:12 18 Burgos-BH 0:37:56 19 BMC Racing Team 0:44:15 20 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:38 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:52:02 22 Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:56

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 64:13:33 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:26 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:33 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:29 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:55 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:10 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:27 9 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:03 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:15 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:19 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:56 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:44 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:19 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:10 16 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:21 17 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:11:50 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:05 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:47 20 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:19:15 21 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:19:43 22 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:04 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:37 24 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:26:23 25 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:31:41 26 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:32:12 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:06 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:46 29 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:24 30 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:56 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:34 32 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:41:47 33 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:59 34 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:46:03 35 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:49:16 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:50:09 37 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:50:37 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:20 39 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:35 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:56:05 41 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:56:18 42 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:56:30 43 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:56:34 44 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:56:53 45 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:59:09 46 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:01:20 47 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:02:20 48 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:02:28 49 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:05:40 50 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:06:19 51 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:02 52 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:14:24 53 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:14:39 54 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:14:42 55 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1:16:37 56 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:18:07 57 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1:18:35 58 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:20:16 59 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:21:43 60 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:22:50 61 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:03 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:23:05 63 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:27:27 64 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:28:44 65 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:29:06 66 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:30:46 67 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:31:03 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:31:04 69 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:31:25 70 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:32:03 71 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:32:59 72 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:33:51 73 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:37:18 74 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:38:21 75 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:41:54 76 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:43:58 77 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:45:20 78 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:46:12 79 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:46:14 80 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1:50:29 81 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:52:19 82 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:52:53 83 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:54:33 84 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:55:55 85 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:56:21 86 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 2:01:56 87 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:02:06 88 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:04:28 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:08:02 90 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2:09:47 91 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:12:54 92 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:13:25 93 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:16:59 94 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 2:17:03 95 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 2:18:46 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:18:57 97 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:20:19 98 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:21:28 99 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 2:22:39 100 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 2:23:26 101 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:25:00 102 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:25:34 103 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:26:15 104 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2:33:59 105 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2:36:09 106 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:40:08 107 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:43:52 108 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2:48:15 109 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:48:45 110 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:48:58 111 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:50:59 112 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:51:23 113 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:53:22 114 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:53:34 115 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:55:48 116 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:55:49 117 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:56:20 118 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 2:56:33 119 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:57:25 120 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:57:27 121 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:57:43 122 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:58:42 123 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2:59:57 124 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:01:02 125 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:03:32 126 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:04:22 127 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:06:51 128 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:07:24 129 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3:08:26 130 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:08:31 131 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:09:00 132 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:14:16 133 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3:15:25 134 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 3:15:30 135 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:16:06 136 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 3:16:21 137 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 3:20:17 138 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3:20:23 139 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3:22:24 140 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:22:37 141 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 3:25:03 142 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3:25:30 143 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 3:26:09 144 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:28:04 145 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:29:19 146 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 3:29:57 147 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:31:50 148 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:34:02 149 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 3:35:27 150 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:37:02 151 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:37:17 152 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:38:32 153 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:39:57 154 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:42:01 155 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 3:43:15 156 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:43:26 157 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:45:25 158 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:49:25 159 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:50:24 160 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:52:31 161 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:53:20 162 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:57:15 163 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:57:54 164 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:02:46 165 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:17:38 166 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 4:20:06

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 115 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 71 4 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 69 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 66 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 65 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 56 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 56 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 54 11 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 54 12 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 53 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 48 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 44 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 42 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 41 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 41 20 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 21 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 22 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 23 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 30 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 25 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 26 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 28 27 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 26 29 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 30 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 31 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 32 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 33 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 34 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 20 35 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 37 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 39 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 40 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 16 41 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 16 42 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 15 43 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 44 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 15 45 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 47 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 48 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 14 49 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 50 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 51 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 53 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 54 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 55 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 56 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 57 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 58 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 11 59 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 60 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 61 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 62 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 63 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 64 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 10 65 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 66 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 67 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 68 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 69 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 9 70 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 8 71 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 72 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 8 73 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 74 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 75 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 76 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 77 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 78 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 79 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 6 80 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 81 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 82 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 4 83 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 84 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 85 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 86 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 87 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 88 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 2 89 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 90 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 91 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 92 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2 93 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 94 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 95 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 96 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 2 97 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 98 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 99 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 100 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 101 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 102 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team -3 103 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA -10

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 56 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 50 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 25 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 22 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 17 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 11 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 14 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 15 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 7 17 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 19 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 22 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 24 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 25 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 26 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 27 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 28 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 29 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 30 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 31 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 32 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3 33 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 34 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 35 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 36 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 38 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 39 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 40 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 41 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 42 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 44 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 1 45 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 46 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 47 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 48 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 50 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 51 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 13 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 16 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 5 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 32 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 40 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 44 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 45 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 51 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 65 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 14 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 81 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 85 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 92 17 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 98 18 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 100 19 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 102 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 105 22 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 108 23 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 113 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 116 25 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 117 26 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 117 27 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 127 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 128 29 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 143 30 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 31 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 151 32 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 33 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 34 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 156 35 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 159 36 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 167 37 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 169 38 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 176 39 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 179 40 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 186 41 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 191 42 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 192 43 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 204 44 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 205 45 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 205 46 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 207 47 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 212 48 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 220