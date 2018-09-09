Vuelta a Espana: Pinot wins on Lagos de Covadonga
Simon Yates holds race lead going into rest day
Stage 15: Ribera de Arriba - Lagos de Covadonga
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) soloed to victory atop the fog-covered Lagos de Covadonga on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España, overshadowing the overall contenders who marked each closely, squabbled and so kept the status quo in the fight for the red leader’s jersey.
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) took second on the stage, 28 seconds down on Pinot, with race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) third at 30 seconds. Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) were just behind, meaning they are now the leading five overall contenders as the Vuelta enjoys the second rest day on Monday.
Yates took a four-second time bonus for his third place and so extended his lead to 26 seconds on Valverde, with Quintana third at 33 seconds, Lopez is fourth at 43 seconds and Kruijswijk fifth at 1:29. Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) rode well and moved up to sixth at 1:55, while Pinot rose to seventh at 2:10. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) lost 1:25 and is now 2:27 down on Yates.
The 178km stage to Lagos de Covadonga was considered the queen stage of this year’s race. It will not decide who wins the Vuelta, instead, it confirmed how closely matched the overall contenders are, despite three big days in the mountains of northern Spain.
Yet again a fast start and multiple attacks came, with a group of 12 getting away on the stage's first small climb. They held on to a gap of up to 5:30, with Mitchelton-Scott happy to let Astana take over the chase for the final 60km. Their hard work ensured the break was brought under control and gave Lopez a shot at a stage victory.
Ivan Garcia (Bahrain-Merida) jumped from the break on the approach to the start of the climb to Lagos de Covadonga but could not stop the inevitable and was swept up with eight kilometres to go.
Pinot attacked with a show of panache from a select group of favourites with some six kilometres to go on the steepest section of the 11km climb to Lagos de Covadonga. He carved out a winning margin as the GC contenders attacked each other, chased each other and then waved at each other to lead the chase.
They eventually cancelled each other out, allowing Pinot to take his first ever stage win and so complete his set of Grand Tour stage victories.
“It was my plan to attack about six kilometres from the finish. With the form I had I knew I could do it and I knew I was not a direct threat in the overall classification, so I had a great chance,” Pinot said.
“It’s great to win here, it’s good for my career, I know this climb is considered the L’Alpe d’Huez of Spain, where I’ve won at the Tour de France. This adds something special to my palmares. Now I’m going to give my very best all the way to Madrid and then I’ll think about the world championships.”
Yates vented his frustration with Quintana during the stage but was more diplomatic and gracious afterwards.
“There was almost zero cooperation and so it was very difficult to do anything,” he said. “There was a little bit of a headwind too, so if you got a gap, it was hard to maintain. Not much really happened in the end… Pinot attacked from behind with a lot of power and a lot of speed, so I can only congratulate him. It was a great attack.”
Yates is expected to lose some time in Tuesday’s key 32km time trial but remains bullish despite cracking in the final week of the Giro d’Italia.
“I feel good and if I can hold the same form and the same legs, then I’ll be very happy,” he said. “I’m looking forwards to the rest day and then we’ll prepare for the time trial and the rest of the race.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5:01:49
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:30
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:34
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:25
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:33
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:49
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:38
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:50
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:05
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:01
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:35
|18
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:43
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:48
|21
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:05:10
|22
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|23
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:19
|24
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|27
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|28
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:30
|29
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:06:40
|30
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:43
|31
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:06:45
|32
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:08:18
|33
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:22
|34
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:31
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:55
|36
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:18
|37
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:01
|38
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:17
|39
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:39
|40
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:19
|41
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:21
|42
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:27
|44
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:12:40
|46
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|47
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:42
|48
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:27
|49
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|52
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:13
|53
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:35
|54
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:38
|55
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:15:41
|56
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:39
|57
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|58
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:53
|60
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|61
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|63
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:10
|65
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:11
|66
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|67
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:09
|68
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:22
|70
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:21:54
|71
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:37
|72
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:03
|73
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:23:11
|74
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|76
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:13
|77
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:48
|78
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:07
|79
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|80
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:28:09
|81
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:59
|82
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|84
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|87
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|89
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|92
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|93
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:29:06
|94
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|96
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|97
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|99
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:29:10
|100
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:50
|101
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:29:53
|102
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:58
|103
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:31:24
|104
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|105
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|106
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:00
|109
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:05
|110
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:32:08
|111
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:15
|112
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:16
|113
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|0:33:30
|114
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:33:34
|115
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:50
|116
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:34:16
|117
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:33
|118
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:31
|119
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|120
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|122
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|123
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|125
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|126
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|127
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|128
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|129
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|133
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|135
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|136
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|137
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|140
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|141
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|142
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|143
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|144
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|146
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|148
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|149
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|150
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|151
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|152
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|153
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|154
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|155
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|157
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|159
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|160
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:46
|161
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|162
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|163
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:38:13
|164
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:16
|165
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:21
|166
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|6
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|4
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|5
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:13:03
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:39
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:48
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:19
|6
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:48
|7
|Team Sky
|0:12:11
|8
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:54
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:40
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:36
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:19:28
|12
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:20:56
|13
|Team Sunweb
|0:24:48
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:39
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:42
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:42
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:36:12
|18
|Burgos-BH
|0:37:56
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:44:15
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:44:38
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:52:02
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|64:13:33
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:29
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:55
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:10
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:27
|9
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:03
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:15
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:19
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:56
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:44
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:19
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:10
|16
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:21
|17
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:11:50
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:05
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:47
|20
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:19:15
|21
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:19:43
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:04
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:37
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:26:23
|25
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:31:41
|26
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:32:12
|27
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:06
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:46
|29
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:24
|30
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:56
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:34
|32
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:41:47
|33
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:59
|34
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:46:03
|35
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:16
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:09
|37
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:50:37
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:20
|39
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:35
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:56:05
|41
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:56:18
|42
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:56:30
|43
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:56:34
|44
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:56:53
|45
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:09
|46
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:01:20
|47
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:02:20
|48
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:02:28
|49
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:05:40
|50
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:06:19
|51
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:11:02
|52
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:14:24
|53
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:39
|54
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:14:42
|55
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1:16:37
|56
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:18:07
|57
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:18:35
|58
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:20:16
|59
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:21:43
|60
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:22:50
|61
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:03
|62
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:23:05
|63
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:27:27
|64
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:28:44
|65
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:06
|66
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:30:46
|67
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:31:03
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:31:04
|69
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:31:25
|70
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:32:03
|71
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:32:59
|72
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:33:51
|73
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:37:18
|74
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:38:21
|75
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:41:54
|76
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:43:58
|77
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:45:20
|78
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:46:12
|79
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:46:14
|80
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|1:50:29
|81
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:19
|82
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:53
|83
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:54:33
|84
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:55:55
|85
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:56:21
|86
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:01:56
|87
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:02:06
|88
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:04:28
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:08:02
|90
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:09:47
|91
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:12:54
|92
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:13:25
|93
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:16:59
|94
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:17:03
|95
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:18:46
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:18:57
|97
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:20:19
|98
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2:21:28
|99
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|2:22:39
|100
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|2:23:26
|101
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:25:00
|102
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:25:34
|103
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:26:15
|104
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:33:59
|105
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2:36:09
|106
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:40:08
|107
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:43:52
|108
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2:48:15
|109
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2:48:45
|110
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:48:58
|111
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:50:59
|112
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:51:23
|113
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:53:22
|114
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:53:34
|115
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:55:48
|116
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:55:49
|117
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:56:20
|118
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:56:33
|119
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:57:25
|120
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:57:27
|121
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:57:43
|122
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:58:42
|123
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:59:57
|124
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:01:02
|125
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:03:32
|126
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:04:22
|127
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:06:51
|128
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:07:24
|129
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:08:26
|130
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:08:31
|131
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:09:00
|132
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:14:16
|133
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:15:25
|134
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|3:15:30
|135
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:16:06
|136
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:16:21
|137
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|3:20:17
|138
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3:20:23
|139
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3:22:24
|140
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:22:37
|141
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|3:25:03
|142
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3:25:30
|143
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:26:09
|144
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:28:04
|145
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:29:19
|146
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:29:57
|147
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:31:50
|148
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:34:02
|149
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|3:35:27
|150
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:37:02
|151
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:37:17
|152
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:38:32
|153
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3:39:57
|154
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:42:01
|155
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|3:43:15
|156
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:43:26
|157
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:45:25
|158
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:49:25
|159
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3:50:24
|160
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:52:31
|161
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:53:20
|162
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:57:15
|163
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:57:54
|164
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:02:46
|165
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:17:38
|166
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|4:20:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|71
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|69
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|65
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|56
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|54
|11
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|12
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|48
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|42
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|41
|20
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|21
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|22
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|23
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|25
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|26
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|27
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|29
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|30
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|31
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|32
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|33
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|34
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|35
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|39
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|40
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|41
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|42
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15
|43
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|44
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|45
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|47
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|48
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|49
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|50
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|51
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|52
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|53
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|54
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|55
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|56
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|57
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|58
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|11
|59
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|60
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|61
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|62
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|63
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|64
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|10
|65
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|66
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|67
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|68
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|69
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|70
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|8
|71
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|72
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|73
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|74
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|75
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|76
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|77
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|78
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|79
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|80
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|81
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|82
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|83
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|84
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|85
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|86
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|87
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|88
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|89
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|90
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|91
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|92
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|93
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|94
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|95
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|96
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|97
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|98
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|99
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|100
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|101
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|102
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|-3
|103
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|56
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|31
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|25
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|17
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|11
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|15
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|7
|17
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|19
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|24
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|26
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|27
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|28
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|29
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|30
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|31
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|32
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|33
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|34
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|35
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|36
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|38
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|39
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|40
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|41
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|42
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|44
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|45
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|46
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|47
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|48
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|50
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|51
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|13
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|32
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|44
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|45
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|65
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|85
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|17
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|98
|18
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|100
|19
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|105
|22
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|108
|23
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|113
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|116
|25
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|117
|26
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|117
|27
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|127
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|128
|29
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|143
|30
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|31
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|151
|32
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|33
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|34
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|156
|35
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|159
|36
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|37
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|169
|38
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|176
|39
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|179
|40
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|186
|41
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|191
|42
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|192
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|204
|44
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|205
|45
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|205
|46
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|207
|47
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|212
|48
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|220
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|192:48:14
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:03:13
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:23
|4
|Team Sky
|0:36:32
|5
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:51
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:41:16
|7
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:44:06
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:49:37
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:16
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:01:33
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country
|1:10:41
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:38:10
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|1:40:35
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:42:05
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:44:48
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|1:46:50
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:50:48
|18
|Team Sunweb
|1:59:24
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:08:02
|20
|Quick-Step Floors
|2:13:44
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:36:56
|22
|Burgos-BH
|3:11:05
