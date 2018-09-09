Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Pinot wins on Lagos de Covadonga

Simon Yates holds race lead going into rest day

Image 1 of 27

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 27

Thibaut Pinot (Team Groupama FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (Team Groupama FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 27

Steven Kruijswijk crosses the line

Steven Kruijswijk crosses the line
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 27

Alejandro Valverde leads Steven Kruijswijk over the line

Alejandro Valverde leads Steven Kruijswijk over the line
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 27

Miguel Angel Lopez takes second

Miguel Angel Lopez takes second
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 27

Thibait Pinot on the podium after winning at Lagos de Covadonga

Thibait Pinot on the podium after winning at Lagos de Covadonga
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 27

The favourites battle it out on Lagos de Covadonga

The favourites battle it out on Lagos de Covadonga
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 27

Thibait Pinot wins on Lagos de Covadonga

Thibait Pinot wins on Lagos de Covadonga
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 27

Thibaut Pinot sprays the champagne

Thibaut Pinot sprays the champagne
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 27

Ilnur Zakarin comes back from an early mechanical

Ilnur Zakarin comes back from an early mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 11 of 27

The break take on the climbs of stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana

The break take on the climbs of stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 12 of 27

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in white at the Vuelta a Espana

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in white at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 13 of 27

The break take on the climbs of stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana

The break take on the climbs of stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 14 of 27

Race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott) follows his teammates

Race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott) follows his teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 15 of 27

Race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott)

Race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 16 of 27

Matteo Trentin works for Simon Yates

Matteo Trentin works for Simon Yates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 17 of 27

Mitchelton Scott lead the Vuelta a Espana peloton

Mitchelton Scott lead the Vuelta a Espana peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 18 of 27

Mitchelton Scott lead the Vuelta a Espana peloton

Mitchelton Scott lead the Vuelta a Espana peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 19 of 27

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 20 of 27

The main break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana

The main break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 21 of 27

The main break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana

The main break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 22 of 27

The main break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana

The main break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 23 of 27

Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) leads the break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana

Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) leads the break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 24 of 27

Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) leads the break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana

Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) leads the break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 25 of 27

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 26 of 27

Ilnur Zakarin on the start line of the Vuelta a Espana

Ilnur Zakarin on the start line of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 27 of 27

Ben King (Dimension Data) leads the break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana

Ben King (Dimension Data) leads the break on stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) soloed to victory atop the fog-covered Lagos de Covadonga on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España, overshadowing the overall contenders who marked each closely, squabbled and so kept the status quo in the fight for the red leader’s jersey.

Simon Yates cautiously upbeat after successful defence of Vuelta a Espana lead

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) took second on the stage, 28 seconds down on Pinot, with race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) third at 30 seconds. Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) were just behind, meaning they are now the leading five overall contenders as the Vuelta enjoys the second rest day on Monday.

Yates took a four-second time bonus for his third place and so extended his lead to 26 seconds on Valverde, with Quintana third at 33 seconds, Lopez is fourth at 43 seconds and Kruijswijk fifth at 1:29. Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) rode well and moved up to sixth at 1:55, while Pinot rose to seventh at 2:10. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) lost 1:25 and is now 2:27 down on Yates.

The 178km stage to Lagos de Covadonga was considered the queen stage of this year’s race. It will not decide who wins the Vuelta, instead, it confirmed how closely matched the overall contenders are, despite three big days in the mountains of northern Spain.

Yet again a fast start and multiple attacks came, with a group of 12 getting away on the stage's first small climb. They held on to a gap of up to 5:30, with Mitchelton-Scott happy to let Astana take over the chase for the final 60km. Their hard work ensured the break was brought under control and gave Lopez a shot at a stage victory.

Ivan Garcia (Bahrain-Merida) jumped from the break on the approach to the start of the climb to Lagos de Covadonga but could not stop the inevitable and was swept up with eight kilometres to go.

Pinot attacked with a show of panache from a select group of favourites with some six kilometres to go on the steepest section of the 11km climb to Lagos de Covadonga. He carved out a winning margin as the GC contenders attacked each other, chased each other and then waved at each other to lead the chase.

They eventually cancelled each other out, allowing Pinot to take his first ever stage win and so complete his set of Grand Tour stage victories.

“It was my plan to attack about six kilometres from the finish. With the form I had I knew I could do it and I knew I was not a direct threat in the overall classification, so I had a great chance,” Pinot said.

“It’s great to win here, it’s good for my career, I know this climb is considered the L’Alpe d’Huez of Spain, where I’ve won at the Tour de France. This adds something special to my palmares. Now I’m going to give my very best all the way to Madrid and then I’ll think about the world championships.”

Yates vented his frustration with Quintana during the stage but was more diplomatic and gracious afterwards.

“There was almost zero cooperation and so it was very difficult to do anything,” he said. “There was a little bit of a headwind too, so if you got a gap, it was hard to maintain. Not much really happened in the end… Pinot attacked from behind with a lot of power and a lot of speed, so I can only congratulate him. It was a great attack.”

Yates is expected to lose some time in Tuesday’s key 32km time trial but remains bullish despite cracking in the final week of the Giro d’Italia.

“I feel good and if I can hold the same form and the same legs, then I’ll be very happy,” he said. “I’m looking forwards to the rest day and then we’ll prepare for the time trial and the rest of the race.” 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5:01:49
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:30
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:32
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:34
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:25
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:33
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:49
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:38
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:50
13Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:05
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:01
15Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
16Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:35
18Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:43
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
20Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:48
21Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:05:10
22Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
23Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:19
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
26Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
27David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
28Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:30
29Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:06:40
30Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:06:43
31Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:06:45
32Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:08:18
33Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:22
34Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:31
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:55
36Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:09:18
37Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:01
38Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:17
39Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:39
40Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:11:19
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:21
42Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:27
44George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
45Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:12:40
46Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
47Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:42
48Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:27
49Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
50Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
51Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
52Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:13
53Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:14:35
54Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:14:38
55Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:15:41
56Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:39
57Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
58Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:16:53
60Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
61Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
62Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
63Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:17:10
65Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:19:11
66Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
67Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:09
68Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
69Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:22
70José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:21:54
71Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:37
72Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:03
73Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:23:11
74Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
76Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:25:13
77Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:48
78Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:28:07
79Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
80Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:28:09
81Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:59
82Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
83Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
84Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
85Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
86Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
87Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
88Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
89Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
90Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
91Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
92Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
93Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:29:06
94Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
95Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
96Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
97Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
99Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:29:10
100Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:29:50
101Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:29:53
102Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:58
103Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:31:24
104Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
105Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
106Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
107Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
108Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:00
109Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:05
110Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:32:08
111Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:32:15
112Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:33:16
113Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH0:33:30
114Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:33:34
115Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:50
116Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:34:16
117Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:33
118Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:31
119Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
120Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
121Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
122Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
123Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
125Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
126Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
127Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
128Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
129Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
130Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
135Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
136Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
137Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
138Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
139Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
140Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
141Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
142Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
143Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
144Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
146Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
147Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
148Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
149Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
150Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
151Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
152Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
153Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
154Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
155Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
157Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
158Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
159Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
160Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:37:46
161Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
162Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
163Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:38:13
164Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:38:16
165Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:21
166Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:32

Sprint - Cangas de Onis, 156.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4pts
2Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data1

Finish - Lagos de Covadonga, 178.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team20
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott16
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo12
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors10
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb2
15Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Santos Emiliano, 20km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 2 - Mirador del Fito, 110.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10pts
2Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data6
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
4Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
5Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountain 3 - Mirador del Fito, 137.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data10pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
3George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo4
4Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 4 - Lagos de Covadonga, 178.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ20pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team15
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott15:13:03
2Movistar Team0:00:10
3Bahrain-Merida0:03:39
4Astana Pro Team0:09:48
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:19
6EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:48
7Team Sky0:12:11
8LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:54
9UAE Team Emirates0:15:40
10AG2R La Mondiale0:17:36
11Dimension Data0:19:28
12Euskadi Basque Country0:20:56
13Team Sunweb0:24:48
14Trek-Segafredo0:25:39
15Groupama-FDJ0:26:42
16Quick-Step Floors0:28:42
17Lotto Soudal0:36:12
18Burgos-BH0:37:56
19BMC Racing Team0:44:15
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:44:38
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:52:02
22Katusha-Alpecin0:52:56

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott64:13:33
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:33
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:29
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:55
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:10
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:27
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:03
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:15
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:19
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:56
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:44
14Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:19
15Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:10
16Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:21
17David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:11:50
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:05
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:14:47
20Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:19:15
21Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:19:43
22George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:04
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:37
24Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:26:23
25Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:31:41
26Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:32:12
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:06
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:46
29Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:36:24
30Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:38:56
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:40:34
32Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:41:47
33Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:59
34Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:03
35Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:49:16
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:50:09
37Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:50:37
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:20
39Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:35
40Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:56:05
41Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:56:18
42Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:56:30
43Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:56:34
44Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:56:53
45Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:59:09
46Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:01:20
47Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:02:20
48Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:02:28
49Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:05:40
50Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:06:19
51Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:02
52Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:14:24
53Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:14:39
54Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb1:14:42
55Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1:16:37
56Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:18:07
57Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1:18:35
58Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:20:16
59Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:21:43
60Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:22:50
61Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:23:03
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:23:05
63Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:27:27
64Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:28:44
65Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:06
66Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:30:46
67Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:31:03
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:31:04
69Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:31:25
70Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:32:03
71Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:32:59
72Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:33:51
73Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:37:18
74Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:38:21
75Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:41:54
76Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:43:58
77Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:45:20
78Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:46:12
79Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:46:14
80Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team1:50:29
81Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:52:19
82Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:52:53
83Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1:54:33
84Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:55:55
85Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:56:21
86Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH2:01:56
87Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:02:06
88Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:04:28
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:08:02
90Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2:09:47
91Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:12:54
92Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb2:13:25
93Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:16:59
94Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH2:17:03
95Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH2:18:46
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:18:57
97Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:20:19
98Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:21:28
99José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH2:22:39
100Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH2:23:26
101Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:25:00
102Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:25:34
103Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:26:15
104Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2:33:59
105Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2:36:09
106Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:40:08
107Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:43:52
108Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team2:48:15
109Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida2:48:45
110Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:48:58
111Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:50:59
112Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:51:23
113Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:53:22
114Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:53:34
115Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:55:48
116Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:55:49
117Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:56:20
118Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott2:56:33
119Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:57:25
120Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:57:27
121Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb2:57:43
122Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:58:42
123Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2:59:57
124Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:01:02
125Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3:03:32
126Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3:04:22
127Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:06:51
128Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb3:07:24
129Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott3:08:26
130Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb3:08:31
131Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:09:00
132Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:14:16
133Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3:15:25
134Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ3:15:30
135Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:16:06
136Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin3:16:21
137Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH3:20:17
138Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH3:20:23
139Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3:22:24
140Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:22:37
141Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors3:25:03
142Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo3:25:30
143Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team3:26:09
144Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:28:04
145Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3:29:19
146Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott3:29:57
147Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:31:50
148Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:34:02
149Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH3:35:27
150Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:37:02
151Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:37:17
152Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:38:32
153Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:39:57
154Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:42:01
155Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors3:43:15
156Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3:43:26
157Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:45:25
158Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:49:25
159Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:50:24
160Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:52:31
161Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:53:20
162Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:57:15
163Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:57:54
164Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb4:02:46
165Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:17:38
166Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo4:20:06

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team115pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe83
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team71
4Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data69
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team68
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors66
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott65
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ56
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo56
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky54
11Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida54
12Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team53
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo53
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale48
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale46
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo44
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team42
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo41
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb41
20Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
21Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida32
22Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale30
23Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors30
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe29
25Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal29
26Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors28
27Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe28
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott26
29Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias25
30Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
31Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
32Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida23
33Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team21
34Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin20
35Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo19
37George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo19
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
39Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data16
41Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida16
42Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias15
43Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15
44Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors15
45Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe14
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
47Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
48Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14
49Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
50Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
51Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
53Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13
54Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
55Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo12
56Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
57Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
58Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky11
59Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
60Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
61Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
62Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
63Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
64Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team10
65Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
66Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott9
67Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin9
68Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH9
69Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky9
70Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH8
71Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb8
72Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data8
73Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
74Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
75Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
76Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
77Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
78Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo6
79Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin6
80Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
81Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
82Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH4
83Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
84Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
85Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
86Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3
87Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
88Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida2
89Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
90Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
91Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
92Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2
93Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
94Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
95Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
96Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH2
97Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
98Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
99Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
100Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1
101Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
102Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team-3
103Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA-10

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal57
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data56
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo50
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale31
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team25
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott22
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky17
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
11Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
14Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
15Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale7
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team7
17Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
18Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
19Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
22George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo4
23Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
24Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
25Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
26Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH4
27Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
28Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo3
29Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
30Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
31Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
32Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH3
33Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
34Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
35Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
36Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
37Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
38Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
39Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
40Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
41Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2
42Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida2
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1
44Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida1
45Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1
46Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
47Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
48Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
49Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
50Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
51Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team13pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team13
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott16
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
5Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data32
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team40
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo44
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky45
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo51
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe52
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team53
12Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors65
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe71
14George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo81
15Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale85
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo92
17Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias98
18Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors100
19Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale102
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe103
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale105
22Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott108
23Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida113
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team116
25Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo117
26Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team117
27Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky127
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal128
29Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team143
30Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA145
31Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida151
32Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale152
33Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits154
34Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates156
35Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team159
36Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale167
37Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida169
38Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits176
39Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin179
40Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team186
41Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH191
42Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida192
43Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team204
44Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias205
45Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors205
46Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA207
47Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin212
48Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ220

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida192:48:14
2Movistar Team0:03:13
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:23
4Team Sky0:36:32
5LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:51
6Astana Pro Team0:41:16
7EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:44:06
8Dimension Data0:49:37
9AG2R La Mondiale0:56:16
10Mitchelton-Scott1:01:33
11Euskadi Basque Country1:10:41
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:38:10
13Lotto Soudal1:40:35
14Groupama-FDJ1:42:05
15UAE Team Emirates1:44:48
16BMC Racing Team1:46:50
17Trek-Segafredo1:50:48
18Team Sunweb1:59:24
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:08:02
20Quick-Step Floors2:13:44
21Katusha-Alpecin2:36:56
22Burgos-BH3:11:05

