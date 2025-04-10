Itzulia Basque Country: João Almeida rides away from rivals on final climb to deliver solo stage 4 victory, takes overall race lead

UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Isaac del Toro takes second from chase-group sprint, Maximilian Schachmann finishes third and loses leader's jersey to Almeida

MARKINAXEMEIN SPAIN APRIL 10 João Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates XRG Green Points Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 64th Itzulia Basque Country 2025 Stage 4 a 1696km stage from Beasain to Markina Xemein UCIWT on April 10 2025 in MarkinaXemein Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
João Almeida wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
A single powerful mountain attack by João Almeida saw the Portuguese star solo to both stage 4 win and the overall lead in Itzulia Basque Country.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider had miscalculated late on in the previous day's racing, making a mistake in his line which arguably cost him the stage victory.

