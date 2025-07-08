Yellow jersey aside, what kit is Mathieu van der Poel using at the Tour de France?

Mathieu van der Poel reminds me of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Stick with me, Cyclingnews readers, I'll explain.

Ronaldo transformed himself from a dazzling winger, with a penchant for stepovers and tricks over the final result, into an all-time great with an incredible goal-scoring record.

Mathieu van der Poel has never favoured style over substance. But the crazy long-range attacks are gone. When he's in form and has targeted a race, the current leader of this year's Tour de France is lethal, with the power and confidence to deliver, almost every time.

He rode at his limit over the punchy climbs at the end of Stage 2, and this is the impressive bit, then confidently sat on the front around the final right-hand bend at the finish before delivering his sprint to win the stage.

He was confident no one would be able to come around him if he led it out. He pushed a bigger gear than Tadej Pogačar and smoked the best riders in the world.

He then followed up that performance with another exceptional ride today during stage 4, following the world's best climbers, this time just losing out to world champion Tadej Pogačar, but doing enough to pip Vingegaard to the line and retain the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Staff)

The Dutchman's bike and equipment have been fairly constant for years. Nothing much seems to change at Alpecin-Deceuninck equipment-wise, bar a fairly recent tyre change from Vittoria to Pirelli.



His kit and equipment combine for an overall look that just works. It somehow all feels very familiar; there aren't any insane bits of kit generally (unless you count a very expensive watch), it's all function, high-end stuff that helps him deliver.

For a bit of distraction from the Prime Day deals hunt, I've run through the Dutchman's kit and equipment for a look at what he uses, and how much it would cost if you wanted to replicate it yourself.

No, it won't help you win a Tour stage, but it is all top-end equipment that could provide an advantage, and by a stroke of Prime Day coincidence, some of it is discounted right now, including, surprisingly, the Dutchman's signature Oakleys.

Mathieu van der Poel's equipment

Save 25% Oakley Sutro Lite Sweep : was $235 now $176 at Amazon These are the exact Oakley sunglasses the yellow jersey wearer started the stage in this morning. These vented Sutro Lite Sweeps with 24K Oakley Prizm lenses even have an 'MVDP' embossed on the front of the lens. The gold and white colourway looks really classy if you ask us. These could end up as a collector's item.

Save 29% Oakley Sutro : was $214 now $152.47 at Amazon He isn't wearing them at this year's race yet, but Van der Poel has also favoured the Oakley Sutro Lite regularly for various races. This particular model is available in a range of options with a nearly 30% discount.

Save 10% Abus Gamechanger: was $249.99 now $224.99 at Amazon Mathieu van der Poel tends to race in the original Abus GameChanger helmet, preferring it over the newer 2.0 model for the way it interfaces with his choice of sunglasses; he just prefers it, and the minimal aerodynamic difference found in the team's testing means he's free to make that choice. It currently has a 10% discount on Amazon in the same white colour, who said Tour-winning kit had to be brand new?!

UK deals

Oakley Sutro Lite Sweep MVDP: was £168 now £168 at Amazon These are the exact sunglasses the yellow jersey wearer started the stage in this morning. They aren't discounted currently but are just very cool MVDP edition glasses, and the price isn't bad for a pair of Oakleys with Prizm lenses anyway. These Sutro Lite Sweeps with 24K Oakley Prizm lenses even have an 'MVDP' embossed on the front of the lens. Which could make them a rare item in the years to come.

Save 29% Oakley Sutro : was £214 now £152.47 at Amazon He isn't wearing them at this year's race, but Van der Poel has also favoured the Oakley Sutro Lite regularly. This particular model is available in a range of options with a nearly 30% discount. These are also very good glasses for all kinds of cycling.

Save 43% Abus Gamechanger: was £225 now £128.99 at Amazon Mathieu van der Poel tends to race in the Abus GameChanger helmet, preferring it over the newer 2.0 model for the way it interfaces with his choice of glasses and fit. There is a lot of variance in price for this model in the UK, depending on colour and size. In a size small, and white colour, it's nearly the cheapest it's been on Amazon. Check through the different colours, there are a lot of discounted options.