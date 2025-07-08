'Tadej never gets surprised' - Victor Campenaerts and Visma-Lease a Bike foiled in bid to put Tour de France champion under pressure in hectic stage finale

By published

Jonas Vingegaard third after Visma-Lease a Bike teammates and late climbs shred peloton

Tour de France 2025 stage 4: Victor Campenaerts (c) piles on the pressure
Tour de France 2025 stage 4: Victor Campenaerts (c) piles on the pressure (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike's Classics-style 2025 Tour de France squad once again made their presence felt in stage 4's hectic finale, but despite squeezing the peloton down to a minimum, the 'Killer Bees' once again found that stage winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was immune to their stings.

In a viciously technical finale, Visma began raising their pace with some 10 kilometres to go. Whilst expectations had perhaps been that Wout van Aert might be more of a factor in such testing, punchy terrain, instead, 2025 new signing Victor Campenaerts arguably played the most crucial team role.

The 2024 Tour stage winner simultaneously guided the front group through the switchback streets of Rouen, and almost single-handedly reduced those capable of holding his wheel to just 25 riders in the process.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.