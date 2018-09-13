Image 1 of 43 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) lets out a roar of celebration (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 43 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) lets out a cheer as he hits the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 43 Enric Mas on the podium with some young cycling fans (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 43 Dimension Data collect a team prize (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 43 A pensive Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 43 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his stage win with some Cava (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 43 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) can smile for now (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 43 Jelle Wallays was part of the three-rider break of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 43 The peloton failed to chase the break with determination (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 43 Jelle Wallays holds off the sprinters as he heads to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 43 European champion Matteo Trentin tried to his hand in the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 43 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also has the white jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 43 Jelle Wallays celebrates his big win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 43 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also kept the green jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 43 Spain's new Grand Tour talent: Enric Mas (Quick Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 43 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) collected a second blue polka-dot mountains jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 43 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) enjoys the moment (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 43 The peloton could only roll into the finish after being beaten by the two attackers (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 43 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is constantly chased by Spanish radio reporters (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 43 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) grab the attention usually reserved for the sprinters (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 43 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) heads to the podium after his stage win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 43 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) enjoys his moment on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 43 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) collects another red leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 43 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) hit out with 200m to go (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 43 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) had the speed to beat Sven Erik Bystrom (UAE Team Emirates) and the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 43 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 43 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) begins to realise he has won (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 43 Ilnur Zakarin rides to the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 43 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is in his final days as the current world champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 43 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 43 Peter Sagan awaits the start with Bora teammate Jay McCarthy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 43 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 43 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 43 New mountains competition leader Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 43 There is no risk of rain on the Spanish plains (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 43 Michael Woods greets the fans (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 43 Yates you can! Some Simon Yates fans think the British rider can win the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 43 Colombian fans give Nairo Quintana (Movistar) something to smile about (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 43 Alejandro Valverde is now Movistar's lead for the GC (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 43 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) talks pre-stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 43 Australian national champion Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) at the sign on (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 43 Italian riders catch up for a chat before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) won stage 18 of the Vuelta a España following a breathless finale in Lleida that saw him out-sprint breakaway companion Sven Erik Bystrom (UAE Team Emirates) just as the peloton was bearing down upon them in the finishing straight.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) opted to open his sprint from a distance in a desperate attempt to catch the escapees, but although the world champion's effort was a prodigious one, he had to settle for third place on the same time as Wallays. Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) placed 4th ahead of Ivan Garcia (Bahrain-Merida).

On a transitional day that was expected to peter out into a bunch sprint, Wallays, Bystrom and fellow escapee Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) – who was dropped from the break with 7km to go – defied all expectations to pull off a remarkable heist in Catalonia. The trio escaped after just 3km, and their advantage was never allowed to stretch beyond 2:30, but they took advantage of a brisk tailwind to summon up the wherewithal to fend off the bunch on the run-in.

"I think everyone was expecting a mass sprint, but I had a crash after the first rest day, and I had something in my mind to do something in a stage, and one of them was this stage," Wallays said afterwards. "Everyone expected a mass sprint, but I know if I'm good I can surprise many riders, and today I did it."

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the overall lead with an advantage of 25 seconds over Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). The red jersey was prominent at the head of the peloton in the closing kilometres, mindful, perhaps, that Valverde might try to claim bonus seconds at the finish. Instead, the general classification picture remains untouched ahead of the Vuelta's grand finale in the Pyrenees on Friday and Saturday.

"It was OK until the final, it was really fast because of the wind," Yates said. "It was a hard final, but the rest was a nice day. I'm looking forward to tomorrow now."

Thursday belonged to Wallays, however, and the Belgian has previous experience when it comes to defying the sprinters and out-manoeuvring a breakaway companion in a major race. In 2014, Wallays cannily denied Thomas Voeckler in a two-up sprint to win Paris-Tours, while the following spring, he won Dwars door Vlaanderen after clipping away from the winning move in the finale.

As the kilometres ticked down towards Lleida, Wallays quickly weighed up his prospects of beating the fast-finishing Bystrom in the event of a sprint. Mindful that they still had a healthy buffer over the bunch – they led by half a minute with 3km to go – Wallays marshalled Bystrom to the front with 1500 metres remaining, and he bided his time on the Norwegian's wheel until the finish line reared into view.

"I know Bystrom, he was the strongest sprinter. It was a little uphill. I was well informed by my sport director – if I hear in the last 1.5km we had 30, 35 seconds, then I know I need to do something," Wallays said. "I stayed on the wheel because he was the strongest sprinter. I waited, I waited, I waited. I only just focused on the line, and I went with 200m to go."

How it unfolded

Few anticipated anything other than a bunch sprint on stage 18 when the Vuelta route was unveiled in January, and nothing about the opening phase of Thursday's stage suggested a deviation from that script.

Wallays, Bol and Bystrom escaped from the peloton after 3km, but their freedom came with rigorously designated limits. Sprint opportunities are few and far between at the modern Vuelta – witness the 'flat' day that finished on the climb to Caminito del Rey on stage 2 – and the fast men's teams kept a tight rein on the break's advantage throughout the afternoon.

The three leaders had 2:30 in hand after 40km, but that was as much leeway as the bunch was willing to grant them. With 80km to go, that gap had been trimmed to two minutes, and it flitted in and around the two-minute mark thereafter. A brisk tailwind only contributed to the nervousness and speed of the peloton, and there seemed but a slim prospect of the break surviving when they hit the final 20km with a lead of 1:40.

By that point, Matthias Brändle was setting the pace for Trek-Segafredo, and Quick-Step Floors, LottoNL-Jumbo and Bora-Hansgrohe would all make contributions on the rapid approach to the finish in Lleida, but despite their efforts, Wallays et al still had just shy of a minute in hand with 10km to go.

The escapees were beginning to believe more firmly in their chances, and not even the loss of Bol – distanced with a shade under 7km to go – damaged the momentum of Bystrom and Wallays, who continued to swap turns deep into the finale.

Back in the main peloton, Valverde and Yates were both tucked in right at the very front, each man mindful that there could yet be vital seconds to be won and lost on this seemingly innocuous stage.

With 2km to go, Wallays and Bystrom still had more 20 seconds in hand, but just as it seemed they would deny the sprinters, there was a sudden surge from the peloton. Sagan's mammoth effort in the finishing straight saw him move to within clutching distance of the break, but he could not quite grasp the stage victory, and the spoils fell to Wallays.

Simon Yates finished safely in the main peloton to maintain his lead over Valverde ahead of the final two mountain stages. Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) remains third at 1:22, with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) rounding out a tightly-packed top five.

A resident of Andorra, Yates is intimately familiar with the road ahead. And, having led the Giro d'Italia into the corresponding stage in May, he knows something, too, of the rarefied demands of the final days of a Grand Tour.

"It's going to be very difficult, I know that," Yates said. "I know the stages now, so maybe that helps a little bit. But it's going to be very difficult and I'll give it my best shot."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:57:03 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 11 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 21 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 23 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 30 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 32 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 33 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 34 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 35 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 36 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 39 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 41 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:17 43 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 44 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:20 45 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:21 46 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 47 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:30 48 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 49 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:36 50 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 52 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 54 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 57 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 58 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 59 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 60 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 61 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 62 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 63 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 66 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 67 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:51 68 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:55 69 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:06 70 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:09 71 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:11 72 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 73 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:17 74 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 75 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 76 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 78 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:28 79 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34 80 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:57 81 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:10 82 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:18 83 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:21 84 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 85 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:24 86 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 87 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:38 88 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 89 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:46 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:48 91 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 92 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:03:06 94 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 95 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 96 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 97 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 101 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 102 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 103 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 104 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 105 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 106 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 108 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 111 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 112 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 113 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 114 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 117 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 118 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 120 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 123 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 124 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 125 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 126 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 127 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 128 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 129 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 132 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 133 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 136 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 140 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 141 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 142 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:33 143 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:38 144 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 145 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 146 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 147 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 148 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 149 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 150 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 151 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 152 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 153 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 154 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 155 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 156 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:13 158 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:13 159 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:46 160 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo

Sprint 1 - Monzón - 127 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 pts 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 2 3 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1

Finish - Lleida. Av. Prat de la Riba - 186.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 pts 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 20 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 14 5 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 7 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 6 11 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 12 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 11:51:09 2 Quick-Step Floors 3 Mitchelton-Scott 4 Euskadi Basque Country 5 Groupama-FDJ 6 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:17 7 Movistar Team 0:00:20 8 Team Sunweb 0:00:21 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:30 10 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:36 11 Trek-Segafredo 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 13 Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 14 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:17 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Lotto Soudal 0:01:34 17 Team Sky 0:02:29 18 Dimension Data 0:03:06 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:36 20 BMC Racing Team 0:06:28 21 Burgos-BH 0:06:44 22 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:18

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 73:02:37 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:22 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:48 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:11 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:09 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:36 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:31 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:05 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:33 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:15 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:09:55 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:27 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:35 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:40 17 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:31 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:06 19 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:27:45 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:31:22 21 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:40 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:48 23 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:37:44 24 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:43 25 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:42:24 26 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:36 27 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:59 28 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:32 29 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:00 30 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:49:22 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:49 32 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:55:56 33 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:56:18 34 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:59:05 35 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:16 36 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:01:24 37 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:03:08 38 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:03:37 39 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:06:09 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:06:47 41 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:07:05 42 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1:11:51 43 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:15:57 44 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:18:09 45 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:18:14 46 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:19:43 47 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:19:48 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:20:02 49 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:25:27 50 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:27:00 51 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1:27:19 52 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:29:42 53 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:31:52 54 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:31:53 55 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:32:25 56 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:33:09 57 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:33:15 58 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:36:46 59 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:36:55 60 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1:37:12 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:39:32 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:40:04 63 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:40:30 64 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:40:46 65 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:41:58 66 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:42:57 67 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:43:33 68 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:45:54 69 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:48:48 70 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:50:02 71 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:52:50 72 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:53:34 73 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:54:43 74 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:58:24 75 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:05:33 76 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:05:53 77 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:07:01 78 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:09:32 79 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 2:10:48 80 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2:11:17 81 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:12:47 82 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:17:22 83 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:18:03 84 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 2:18:19 85 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:19:48 86 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:19:51 87 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2:20:10 88 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:23:14 89 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:26:15 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:27:39 91 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 2:28:22 92 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 2:29:36 93 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:31:43 94 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:33:55 95 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 2:34:09 96 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2:37:46 97 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:39:27 98 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 2:42:54 99 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:43:17 100 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:50:47 101 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 2:52:06 102 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:55:40 103 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:04:01 104 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 3:06:07 105 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:06:43 106 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:11:25 107 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:12:43 108 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:13:29 109 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:14:28 110 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 3:15:00 111 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:16:17 112 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:16:41 113 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 3:18:20 114 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:20:29 115 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:20:46 116 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:21:57 117 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:22:10 118 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:23:02 119 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:29:12 120 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 3:29:39 121 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3:30:30 122 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:30:31 123 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:30:58 124 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:31:27 125 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:32:30 126 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:32:50 127 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:39:40 128 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 3:39:42 129 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3:40:15 130 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 3:41:48 131 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:43:21 132 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3:44:39 133 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 3:46:19 134 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 135 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 3:47:19 136 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 3:49:00 137 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3:51:29 138 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:56:14 139 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:56:27 140 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 3:57:24 141 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:58:17 142 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:02:55 143 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:03:49 144 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:03:58 145 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 4:04:34 146 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:05:03 147 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:06:37 148 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 4:08:43 149 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:09:10 150 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:10:19 151 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:10:39 152 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:11:14 153 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:15:15 154 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:19:56 155 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:21:08 156 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:22:26 157 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4:26:22 158 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:27:55 159 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:43:37 160 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 4:52:31

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 117 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 93 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 80 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 71 6 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 69 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 68 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 66 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 66 10 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 63 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 12 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 57 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 56 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 55 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 48 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 44 18 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 44 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 42 21 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 41 23 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 40 24 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 38 25 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 38 26 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 27 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 30 29 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 30 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 28 31 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 25 32 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 33 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 34 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 35 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 36 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 23 37 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 38 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 39 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 21 40 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 21 41 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 20 42 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 43 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 20 44 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 46 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 48 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 49 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 50 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 16 51 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 15 52 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 15 53 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 54 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 55 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 56 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 57 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 14 58 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 59 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 61 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 62 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 63 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 64 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 65 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 11 66 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 67 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 68 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 69 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 70 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 10 71 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 72 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 73 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 74 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 9 75 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 76 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 8 77 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 78 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 79 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 80 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 81 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 82 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 83 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 84 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 6 85 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 6 86 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 87 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 4 88 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 89 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 90 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 91 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 92 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 93 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2 94 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 95 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 96 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 97 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 98 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 99 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 100 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 2 101 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 102 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 2 103 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 104 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 105 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 106 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 107 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team -3 108 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA -9

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 60 4 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 56 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 25 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 22 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 17 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 14 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 15 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 7 17 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 19 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 20 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 23 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 4 24 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 25 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 26 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 27 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 28 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 29 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 30 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 31 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 33 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 34 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 35 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 36 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 38 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 39 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 40 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 41 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 42 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 44 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 45 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 46 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 47 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 49 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 50 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 51 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 52 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 15 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 16 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 29 5 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 35 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 40 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 48 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 50 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 51 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 59 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 14 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 74 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 86 16 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 92 17 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 96 18 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 98 19 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 101 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 102 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 103 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 108 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 24 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 112 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 114 26 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 116 27 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 118 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 128 29 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 30 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 130 31 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 131 32 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 132 33 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 34 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 150 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 150 36 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 160 38 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 163 39 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 164 40 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 41 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 168 42 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 189 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 191 44 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 196 45 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 197 46 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 205 47 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 206 48 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 209 49 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 213 50 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 214 51 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 224