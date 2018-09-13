Vuelta a Espana: Wallays wins stage 18
Simon Yates holds on to overall lead
Stage 18: Ejea de los Caballeros - Lleida
Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) won stage 18 of the Vuelta a España following a breathless finale in Lleida that saw him out-sprint breakaway companion Sven Erik Bystrom (UAE Team Emirates) just as the peloton was bearing down upon them in the finishing straight.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) opted to open his sprint from a distance in a desperate attempt to catch the escapees, but although the world champion's effort was a prodigious one, he had to settle for third place on the same time as Wallays. Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) placed 4th ahead of Ivan Garcia (Bahrain-Merida).
On a transitional day that was expected to peter out into a bunch sprint, Wallays, Bystrom and fellow escapee Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) – who was dropped from the break with 7km to go – defied all expectations to pull off a remarkable heist in Catalonia. The trio escaped after just 3km, and their advantage was never allowed to stretch beyond 2:30, but they took advantage of a brisk tailwind to summon up the wherewithal to fend off the bunch on the run-in.
"I think everyone was expecting a mass sprint, but I had a crash after the first rest day, and I had something in my mind to do something in a stage, and one of them was this stage," Wallays said afterwards. "Everyone expected a mass sprint, but I know if I'm good I can surprise many riders, and today I did it."
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the overall lead with an advantage of 25 seconds over Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). The red jersey was prominent at the head of the peloton in the closing kilometres, mindful, perhaps, that Valverde might try to claim bonus seconds at the finish. Instead, the general classification picture remains untouched ahead of the Vuelta's grand finale in the Pyrenees on Friday and Saturday.
"It was OK until the final, it was really fast because of the wind," Yates said. "It was a hard final, but the rest was a nice day. I'm looking forward to tomorrow now."
Thursday belonged to Wallays, however, and the Belgian has previous experience when it comes to defying the sprinters and out-manoeuvring a breakaway companion in a major race. In 2014, Wallays cannily denied Thomas Voeckler in a two-up sprint to win Paris-Tours, while the following spring, he won Dwars door Vlaanderen after clipping away from the winning move in the finale.
As the kilometres ticked down towards Lleida, Wallays quickly weighed up his prospects of beating the fast-finishing Bystrom in the event of a sprint. Mindful that they still had a healthy buffer over the bunch – they led by half a minute with 3km to go – Wallays marshalled Bystrom to the front with 1500 metres remaining, and he bided his time on the Norwegian's wheel until the finish line reared into view.
"I know Bystrom, he was the strongest sprinter. It was a little uphill. I was well informed by my sport director – if I hear in the last 1.5km we had 30, 35 seconds, then I know I need to do something," Wallays said. "I stayed on the wheel because he was the strongest sprinter. I waited, I waited, I waited. I only just focused on the line, and I went with 200m to go."
How it unfolded
Few anticipated anything other than a bunch sprint on stage 18 when the Vuelta route was unveiled in January, and nothing about the opening phase of Thursday's stage suggested a deviation from that script.
Wallays, Bol and Bystrom escaped from the peloton after 3km, but their freedom came with rigorously designated limits. Sprint opportunities are few and far between at the modern Vuelta – witness the 'flat' day that finished on the climb to Caminito del Rey on stage 2 – and the fast men's teams kept a tight rein on the break's advantage throughout the afternoon.
The three leaders had 2:30 in hand after 40km, but that was as much leeway as the bunch was willing to grant them. With 80km to go, that gap had been trimmed to two minutes, and it flitted in and around the two-minute mark thereafter. A brisk tailwind only contributed to the nervousness and speed of the peloton, and there seemed but a slim prospect of the break surviving when they hit the final 20km with a lead of 1:40.
By that point, Matthias Brändle was setting the pace for Trek-Segafredo, and Quick-Step Floors, LottoNL-Jumbo and Bora-Hansgrohe would all make contributions on the rapid approach to the finish in Lleida, but despite their efforts, Wallays et al still had just shy of a minute in hand with 10km to go.
The escapees were beginning to believe more firmly in their chances, and not even the loss of Bol – distanced with a shade under 7km to go – damaged the momentum of Bystrom and Wallays, who continued to swap turns deep into the finale.
Back in the main peloton, Valverde and Yates were both tucked in right at the very front, each man mindful that there could yet be vital seconds to be won and lost on this seemingly innocuous stage.
With 2km to go, Wallays and Bystrom still had more 20 seconds in hand, but just as it seemed they would deny the sprinters, there was a sudden surge from the peloton. Sagan's mammoth effort in the finishing straight saw him move to within clutching distance of the break, but he could not quite grasp the stage victory, and the spoils fell to Wallays.
Simon Yates finished safely in the main peloton to maintain his lead over Valverde ahead of the final two mountain stages. Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) remains third at 1:22, with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) rounding out a tightly-packed top five.
A resident of Andorra, Yates is intimately familiar with the road ahead. And, having led the Giro d'Italia into the corresponding stage in May, he knows something, too, of the rarefied demands of the final days of a Grand Tour.
"It's going to be very difficult, I know that," Yates said. "I know the stages now, so maybe that helps a little bit. But it's going to be very difficult and I'll give it my best shot."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:57:03
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|11
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|23
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|32
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|33
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|34
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|35
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|39
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|41
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:17
|43
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|45
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|46
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|47
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:30
|48
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|50
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|52
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|58
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|59
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|60
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|61
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|63
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|68
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:55
|69
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:06
|70
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:09
|71
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:11
|72
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|73
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:17
|74
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|75
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|76
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|77
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|78
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:28
|79
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:34
|80
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:57
|81
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:10
|82
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:18
|83
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:21
|84
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|85
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:24
|86
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|87
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:38
|88
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|89
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:46
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:48
|91
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|92
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|93
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:03:06
|94
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|95
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|96
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|97
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|101
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|102
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|103
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|104
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|108
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|111
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|113
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|117
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|118
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|120
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|121
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|124
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|125
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|126
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|127
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|128
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|129
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|130
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|131
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|133
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|140
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|141
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|142
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:33
|143
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:38
|144
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|145
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|147
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|148
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|150
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|151
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|152
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|153
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|154
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|155
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|156
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|157
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:13
|158
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:13
|159
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:46
|160
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|pts
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|2
|3
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|pts
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|5
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|7
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|10
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|11
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11:51:09
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Euskadi Basque Country
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|6
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:17
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:30
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|14
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:17
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:34
|17
|Team Sky
|0:02:29
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:03:06
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:36
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:28
|21
|Burgos-BH
|0:06:44
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|73:02:37
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:22
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:48
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:11
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:09
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:36
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:31
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:05
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:33
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:15
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:09:55
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:27
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:35
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:40
|17
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:31
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:06
|19
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:27:45
|20
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:31:22
|21
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:40
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:48
|23
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:37:44
|24
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:40:43
|25
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:42:24
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:36
|27
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:59
|28
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:46:32
|29
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:00
|30
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:22
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:49
|32
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:55:56
|33
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:56:18
|34
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:59:05
|35
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:16
|36
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:01:24
|37
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:03:08
|38
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:03:37
|39
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:06:09
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:06:47
|41
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:07:05
|42
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:51
|43
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:15:57
|44
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:18:09
|45
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:18:14
|46
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:19:43
|47
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:19:48
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:02
|49
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:25:27
|50
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:27:00
|51
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:27:19
|52
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:29:42
|53
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:31:52
|54
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:31:53
|55
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:32:25
|56
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:33:09
|57
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:33:15
|58
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:36:46
|59
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:36:55
|60
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1:37:12
|61
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:39:32
|62
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:40:04
|63
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:40:30
|64
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:40:46
|65
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:41:58
|66
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:42:57
|67
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:43:33
|68
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:45:54
|69
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:48:48
|70
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:50:02
|71
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:50
|72
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:53:34
|73
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:54:43
|74
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:58:24
|75
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:05:33
|76
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:05:53
|77
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:01
|78
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:09:32
|79
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|2:10:48
|80
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:11:17
|81
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:12:47
|82
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:17:22
|83
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:18:03
|84
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:18:19
|85
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:19:48
|86
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:19:51
|87
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:20:10
|88
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:23:14
|89
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:26:15
|90
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:27:39
|91
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:28:22
|92
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:29:36
|93
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:31:43
|94
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:33:55
|95
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|2:34:09
|96
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2:37:46
|97
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:39:27
|98
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|2:42:54
|99
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2:43:17
|100
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:50:47
|101
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|2:52:06
|102
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:55:40
|103
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:04:01
|104
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:06:07
|105
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:06:43
|106
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:11:25
|107
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:12:43
|108
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:13:29
|109
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:14:28
|110
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|3:15:00
|111
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:16:17
|112
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:16:41
|113
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:18:20
|114
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:20:29
|115
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:20:46
|116
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:21:57
|117
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:22:10
|118
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:23:02
|119
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:29:12
|120
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:29:39
|121
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:30:30
|122
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:30:31
|123
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:30:58
|124
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:31:27
|125
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:32:30
|126
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:32:50
|127
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:39:40
|128
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|3:39:42
|129
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:40:15
|130
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|3:41:48
|131
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:43:21
|132
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3:44:39
|133
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:46:19
|134
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|135
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:47:19
|136
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|3:49:00
|137
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3:51:29
|138
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:56:14
|139
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:56:27
|140
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:57:24
|141
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:58:17
|142
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:02:55
|143
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:03:49
|144
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4:03:58
|145
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4:04:34
|146
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:05:03
|147
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:06:37
|148
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|4:08:43
|149
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4:09:10
|150
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:10:19
|151
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:10:39
|152
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:11:14
|153
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4:15:15
|154
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:19:56
|155
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:21:08
|156
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:22:26
|157
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:26:22
|158
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:27:55
|159
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:43:37
|160
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|4:52:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|93
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|80
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|71
|6
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|69
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|66
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|63
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|12
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|57
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|56
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|55
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|48
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|18
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|42
|21
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|41
|23
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|24
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|25
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|26
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|27
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|29
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|30
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|28
|31
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|25
|32
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|33
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|34
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|35
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|36
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|23
|37
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|38
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|39
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|40
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|41
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|42
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|43
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|44
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|48
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|49
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|50
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|51
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15
|52
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|53
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|54
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|55
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|56
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|57
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|58
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|59
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|60
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|61
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|62
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|63
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|64
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|65
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|11
|66
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|67
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|68
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|69
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|70
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|10
|71
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|72
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|73
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|74
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|9
|75
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|76
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|8
|77
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|78
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|79
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|80
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|81
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|82
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|83
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|84
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|85
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|86
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|87
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|88
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|89
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|90
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|91
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|92
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|93
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|94
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|95
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|96
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|97
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|98
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|99
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|100
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
|2
|101
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|102
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|103
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|104
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|105
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|106
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|107
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|-3
|108
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|-9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|56
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|31
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|25
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|17
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|14
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|15
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|7
|17
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|19
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|20
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|23
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|25
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|26
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|27
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|28
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|29
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|30
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|31
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|32
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|33
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|34
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|35
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|36
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|38
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|39
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|40
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|41
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|42
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|44
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|45
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|46
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|47
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|48
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|49
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|50
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|51
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|52
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|35
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|48
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|50
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|59
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|74
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|74
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|86
|16
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|92
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|96
|18
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|98
|19
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|101
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|102
|21
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|24
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|114
|26
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|116
|27
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|118
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|128
|29
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|30
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|31
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|131
|32
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|132
|33
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|34
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|150
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|150
|36
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|160
|38
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|163
|39
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|164
|40
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|167
|41
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|168
|42
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|189
|43
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|191
|44
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|196
|45
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|197
|46
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|205
|47
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|206
|48
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|209
|49
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|213
|50
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|214
|51
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|224
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|219:22:47
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:35
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:04
|4
|Team Sky
|0:35:07
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:43:29
|6
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:44:45
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:49:34
|8
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:00:36
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00:56
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:53
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country
|1:18:15
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:53:20
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|1:55:53
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:59:12
|15
|Team Sunweb
|2:01:45
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:02:52
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|2:11:51
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:15:50
|19
|Quick-Step Floors
|2:17:59
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:28:18
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:54:03
|22
|Burgos-BH
|3:41:02
