Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) took a huge step towards securing overall victory at the Vuelta a Espana on the first of two final mountain stage in Andorra, distancing biggest rival Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the 2,025 metre high Coll de la Rabassa climb and extending his overall lead to 1:38 over the Spaniard.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) won the stage after being able to stay with Yates, with Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) third at 13 seconds after he was distanced by the two in the final kilometre.

Valverde suffered on the climb, and despite some help from teammate Nairo Quintana, he finished eighth and lost 1:12. Thanks to also taking a six-second time bonus, Yates now leads Valverde by 1:38, with only Saturday’s short but climb-packed mountain stage to Coll de la Gallina separating the Briton from overall victory in Madrid. Kruijswijk moved up to third overall ahead of Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors), 1:50 down on Yates.

Valverde’s Movistar team had tried to control the stage, chasing down all the breakaway attempts on the flat and valley roads, in the hope the veteran Spaniard could win the stage and take a vital time bonus. However, Yates courageously turned the tables on Movistar. He took the initiative with 10km to race on the final climb, attacked hard, powered across to Quintana, Pinot and Kruijswijk and then drove all the way to the finish.

He blew away any suggestions that he was under pressure and about to crack as he did in the Giro d’Italia.

“I felt good. I felt good myself when I tried. The team did a fantastic job again. Jack [Haig] did a really good job to set me up before I went away, and Adam [Yates] was always behind in case I came back, so we did a fantastic job,” Yates said happily but cautiously about Saturday’s final mountain stage.

“I'm very wary of tomorrow. I'll try to stay focused now and of course enjoy the day, but really it's not over until it's over.”

Pinot was happy with his second stage win in the mountains of the Vuelta a Espana after being able to hold onto Yates and even help with the pacing.

“It is the icing on the cake,” Pinot said after also winning at Lagos de Covadonga last Sunday.

“I didn’t think that I would do it. I wasn’t feeling good on Wednesday but I found my legs again. I just wanted to have fun and give it a try. It was a nice stage today. I really wanted to attack early.”

The Frenchman admitted that he was scared Yates was so strong that he would drop him before the finish.

“I was scared of him. I think he knows the climb really well, so he knew exactly where to go and he knew what he was doing. He knew that Alejandro Valverde wasn’t that good so it was a good moment.

How it unfolded

The tension was high at the start in Lleida as the riders expected an aggressive stage and feared the 17km climb to the finish on the Coll de la Rabassa.

Simon Yates reminded everyone that he has lived in Andorra since 2015 and knows the roads of the final mountain stages, while Valverde tried to ride the wave of support for a Spanish winner. Only one of them would emerge from the Pyrenees and be crowned the winner of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid.

The flat open roads towards the Pyrenees were perfect for attacks and they came one after another despite almost three weeks of racing. Nothing stuck until the fatigue began to hurt and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) got away with Simon Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac) and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data) after 40km.

Movistar flexed their muscles by leading the chase and so Clarke eased up with 100km to race. The other two were eventually chased down, but other riders jumped across before the peloton came back together to form a new break of 12. Movistar chased yet again, lining out the peloton and then closing down the move despite Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) trying his hand.

The British WorldTour team continued to race hard, and Jonathan Castroviejo made sure he was in the next attack with Tom Van Asbroeck (EF Education First-Drapac) and Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) that went away with 80km to go. Van Asbroeck soon sat up but the other two were allowed open a 1:30 lead as Movistar kept the race under control. The riders covered 90km in the first two hours of racing.

The stage remained finely balanced as the Pyrenees loomed larger and larger into view and the kilometres kicked down to the foot of the climb.

The quiet before the storm was broken by Movistar with 34km when they sensed a chance to attack on an exposed road.

For several minutes the Movistar riders, with several Quick-Step Floors riders joining in the fun, tried to drag a small group clear. The lined-out peloton snapped for a moment, and Simon Yates was not up front with Movistar, sparking panic. However, Mitchelton-Scott kept their cool and Bora-Hansgrohe dragged the peloton up to Movistar, ending the emergency.

Castroviejo and Thomas were caught at the very foot of the 17km Coll de la Rabassa climb after entering Andorra. They shook hands, congratulating each other on their effort but there was no freedom for a minor breakaway. Today was all about the fight for general classification and the best climbers.

Quintana was the first to take on the race as he looked to try to win the stage. He surged away with 13km to go, with George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) helping Kruijswijk join him. After Bennett was distanced, his work done, Pinot attacked the group and joined the attack, making the move even more interesting.

Simon Yates had teammate Haig and twin brother Adam to help with the chase. However, he didn’t need it and threw caution to the wind by attacking alone in the big chainring. Valverde was unable to respond and was left in the group of riders fighting for the less placing in the overall classification.

Simon Yates soon joined Quintana, Kruijswijk and Pinot and even upped the pace. Valverde struggled behind, obliging Mas and others to lead the chase. The gap rose constantly, to 15, 20, 25, and then 30 seconds, with Yates doing huge turns on the front as the gradient eased the kilometres ticked down. It was the turning point of the Vuelta a Espana.

Quintana was ordered to drop back to help Valverde, but a flat with six kilometres to go forced him to change bikes and he was soon dropped. His attack proved to be way over ambitious and left Valverde exposed. Simon Yates had found a weakness and landed a huge blow as Valverde struggled at altitude.

With three kilometres to go Yates, Pinot and Kruijswijk lead by over a minute. Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) was alone chasing in the middle, with Mas, Lopez and Uran able to attack a struggling Valverde as they fought for every second and every spot in the top ten.

Pinot was able to distance Yates briefly, but he did not care. He had finally stamped his authority on the 2018 Vuelta a Espana.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:42:05 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:05 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:13 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:52 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:03 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:12 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:49 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:20 12 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 17 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:24 19 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:33 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:04 21 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:03:21 22 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:04:02 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:20 24 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:05:36 25 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 26 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:49 27 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:58 28 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:09 29 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:34 30 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:52 31 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 33 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:10:27 34 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:44 36 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 37 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 38 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 39 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 40 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:59 43 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 44 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:06 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:02 49 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:44 50 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 55 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 56 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 60 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 61 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 62 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 64 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 65 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 66 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 67 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 69 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 70 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 72 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 73 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:11 74 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:48 75 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:51 77 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:18:01 78 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 79 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 81 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 82 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 83 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 84 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 85 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 86 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 87 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 88 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 89 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 91 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:32 92 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:14 93 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 94 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 95 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 96 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 97 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 99 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 100 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 102 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 103 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 107 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 108 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 109 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 110 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 112 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 113 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 114 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:23 115 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 116 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:20:32 117 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:40 118 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:48 119 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:16 120 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 122 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:23 123 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:17 124 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 125 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:37 127 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 128 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:59 129 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 130 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 131 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 132 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 133 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 135 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 136 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 138 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 139 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 140 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 141 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 142 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 143 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 146 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 147 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 148 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 149 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 150 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 151 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 152 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 153 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 154 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 155 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 156 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 157 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 158 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data DNS Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Sprint - Sant Julià de Lòria - 136.7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 4 pts 2 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Finish - Naturlandia. Coll de la Rabassa - 154.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 10 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 12 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain - Naturlandia. Coll de la Rabassa - 154.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 11:13:01 2 Movistar Team 0:00:17 3 Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:15 4 Groupama-FDJ 0:08:33 5 Euskadi Basque Country 0:11:06 6 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:12:37 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:42 8 Team Sunweb 0:17:45 9 Quick-Step Floors 0:18:56 10 Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:00 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:12 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:36 13 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:55 14 UAE Team Emirates 0:21:05 15 BMC Racing Team 0:23:02 16 Bahrain-Merida 0:25:20 17 Dimension Data 0:26:18 18 Lotto Soudal 0:34:34 19 Burgos-BH 0:34:41 20 Trek-Segafredo 0:35:36 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:26 22 Team Sky

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 76:44:41 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:38 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:58 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:15 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:29 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:01 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:22 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:29 9 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:30 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:21 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:54 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:19 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:48 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:56 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:52 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:33 17 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:25:40 18 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:30:10 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:05 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:35:25 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:04 22 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:48:01 23 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:25 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:51:37 25 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:53:29 26 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:55:07 27 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:45 28 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:00:28 29 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:01:07 30 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:01:44 31 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:08:03 32 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:08:43 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:13:04 34 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:14:53 35 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:15:22 36 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:17:01 37 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:17:07 38 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:20:30 39 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:21:39 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:21:56 41 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:22:59 42 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:24:04 43 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:25:53 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1:27:36 45 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:31:42 46 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:35:47 47 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:41:05 48 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:43:29 49 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:43:35 50 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:44:53 51 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:47:15 52 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1:47:34 53 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:47:44 54 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:48:54 55 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:49:00 56 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:49:14 57 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:49:46 58 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:49:54 59 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:51:14 60 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1:52:57 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:53:35 62 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:54:57 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:58:06 64 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:58:42 65 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:59:18 66 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:00:00 67 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:04:33 68 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2:05:47 69 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:06:09 70 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:07:54 71 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:08:35 72 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:09:19 73 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 2:14:10 74 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:14:58 75 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:18:39 76 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:21:38 77 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:22:32 78 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:22:46 79 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:25:28 80 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2:27:02 81 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:30:49 82 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 2:34:04 83 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:34:59 84 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:35:24 85 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:37:50 86 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:38:00 87 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2:40:25 88 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 2:42:36 89 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:43:24 90 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:44:03 91 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 2:44:37 92 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 2:46:24 93 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:52:34 94 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:54:10 95 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:57:43 96 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2:57:58 97 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:00:40 98 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 3:00:56 99 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:04:41 100 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:08:40 101 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 3:12:21 102 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:24:50 103 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 3:26:22 104 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:30:13 105 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:31:50 106 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:32:43 107 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:32:58 108 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 3:33:02 109 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:33:53 110 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:36:32 111 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:36:56 112 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:38:47 113 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:40:44 114 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:43:27 115 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 3:43:38 116 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:46:46 117 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:49:29 118 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 3:49:54 119 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:50:46 120 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:55:12 121 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3:56:30 122 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:56:58 123 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:58:11 124 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:58:30 125 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:58:50 126 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 4:03:05 127 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4:04:54 128 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 4:05:42 129 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 4:06:15 130 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 4:06:34 131 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:09:21 133 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 4:13:19 134 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 4:15:00 135 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:17:29 136 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:22:05 137 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:22:14 138 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:23:19 139 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 4:23:23 140 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:24:17 141 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:26:52 142 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:29:16 143 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:29:43 144 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:29:49 145 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 4:30:34 146 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:31:00 147 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:31:03 148 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 4:34:43 149 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:36:39 150 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:37:14 151 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:41:15 152 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:45:56 153 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:46:46 154 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:48:26 155 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4:52:22 156 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:53:55 157 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5:08:55 158 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 5:18:31

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 125 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 93 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 88 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 83 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 81 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 80 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 71 9 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 69 10 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 67 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 66 12 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 66 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 62 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 59 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 17 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 50 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 50 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 48 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 44 22 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 44 23 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 24 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 38 25 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 26 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 32 27 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 30 29 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 30 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 25 31 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 32 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 33 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 34 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 24 35 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 36 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 23 37 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 38 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 39 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 21 40 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 20 41 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 42 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 20 43 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 44 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 45 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 47 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 48 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 49 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 16 50 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 15 51 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 15 52 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 54 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 55 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 56 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 14 57 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 58 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 59 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 60 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 61 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 62 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 63 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 64 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 11 65 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 66 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 67 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 68 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 69 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 10 70 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 71 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 72 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 73 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 9 74 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 9 75 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 8 76 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 77 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 78 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 79 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 80 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 81 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 82 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 83 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 6 84 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 6 85 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 86 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 87 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 4 88 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 89 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 90 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 91 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 92 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2 93 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 94 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 95 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 96 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 97 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 98 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 99 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 2 100 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 2 101 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 102 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 103 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 104 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 105 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1 106 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team -3 107 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA -9

Mountian classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 60 4 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 56 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 32 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 28 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 26 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 17 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 14 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 16 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 7 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 7 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 19 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 20 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 21 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 23 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 4 24 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 25 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 26 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 27 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 28 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 29 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 30 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 31 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 33 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 34 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 35 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 36 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 38 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 39 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 40 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 41 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 42 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 44 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 45 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 46 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 47 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 49 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 50 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 51 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 52 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 18 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 26 6 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 35 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 47 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 54 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 55 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 57 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 61 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 15 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 76 16 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 89 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 93 18 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 97 19 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 98 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 98 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 99 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 101 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 24 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 114 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 115 26 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 117 27 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 117 28 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 125 29 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 130 31 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 133 32 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 134 33 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 34 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 147 36 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 157 37 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 38 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 162 39 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 162 40 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 41 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 172 42 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 187 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 190 44 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 191 45 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 196 46 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 197 47 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 202 48 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 209 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 213 50 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 213 51 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 222