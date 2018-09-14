Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Pinot wins stage 19 atop Coll de la Rabassa

Simon Yates extends overall lead with two days to go

Thibaut Pinot rides to victory atop Coll de la Rabassa during stage 19 of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde climbs Coll de la Rabassa during stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Yates leads Thibaut Pinot up Coll de la Rabassa durng stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Yates is interviewed on the big screen while the groupetto finishes stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Enric mas dropped from third to fourth during stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thibaut Pinto leads Simon Yates, Steven Kruijswijk and Nairo Quintana up Coll de la Rabassa near the end of stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Gallopin at the finish of stage 19

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Yates finishes stage 19 at the Vuelta after helping his brother, Simon, extend the overall lead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nairo Quintana punctured on the final climb of stage 19 at the Vuelta and finished 10th

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) on the Vuelta podium for best young rider

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thomas De Gendt in the mountains jersey after stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonathan Castroviejo was most combative rider during stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Simon Yates passed the first test in Andorra with his Vuelta leader's jersey intact

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Simon Yates finished second atop Coll de la Rabassa during stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alejandro Valverde finished 1:07 behind Simon Yates during stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Enric Mas(Quick-Step Floors) and Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First - Drapac) finish stage 19 at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Simon Yates in the white 'combined' jersey after stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thibaut Pinot wins stage 19 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Simon Yates finished second during stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thibaut Pinot wins stage 19 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thibaut Pinot wins stage 19 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thibaut Pinot on the Vuelta a Espana podium after winning stage 19

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Simon Yates passed the first test in Andorra with his Vuelta leader's jersey intact

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Steven Kruijswijk moved into third place overall during stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thibaut Pinot celebrates on the Vuelta podium after winning stage 19

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thibaut Pinot celebrates on the Vuelta podium after winning stage 19

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thibaut Pinot celebrates winning stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thibaut Pinot celebrates winning stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thibaut Pinot celebrates winning stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thibaut Pinot charges to the line to win stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thibaut Pinot wins stage 19 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ian Boswell grabs lunch during stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michal Kwiatkowski descends during stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton is underway during stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Movistar lead the way during stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Peter Sagan in the caravan during stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
David de la cruz at the Team Sky car

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) and Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) in the breakaway during stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Igor Anton (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Scenery along the route of stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Simon Yates and Alejandro Valverde enjoy the calm before the storm ahead of stage 19 at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) relaxed ahead of stage 19

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton during stage 19

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton during stage 19

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 19

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thomas de Gendt wears the mountain leader's jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The jersey holders on the start line at stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) took a huge step towards securing overall victory at the Vuelta a Espana on the first of two final mountain stage in Andorra, distancing biggest rival Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the 2,025 metre high Coll de la Rabassa climb and extending his overall lead to 1:38 over the Spaniard.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) won the stage after being able to stay with Yates, with Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) third at 13 seconds after he was distanced by the two in the final kilometre.

Valverde suffered on the climb, and despite some help from teammate Nairo Quintana, he finished eighth and lost 1:12. Thanks to also taking a six-second time bonus, Yates now leads Valverde by 1:38, with only Saturday’s short but climb-packed mountain stage to Coll de la Gallina separating the Briton from overall victory in Madrid. Kruijswijk moved up to third overall ahead of Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors), 1:50 down on Yates.

Valverde’s Movistar team had tried to control the stage, chasing down all the breakaway attempts on the flat and valley roads, in the hope the veteran Spaniard could win the stage and take a vital time bonus. However, Yates courageously turned the tables on Movistar. He took the initiative with 10km to race on the final climb, attacked hard, powered across to Quintana, Pinot and Kruijswijk and then drove all the way to the finish.

He blew away any suggestions that he was under pressure and about to crack as he did in the Giro d’Italia.

“I felt good. I felt good myself when I tried. The team did a fantastic job again. Jack [Haig] did a really good job to set me up before I went away, and Adam [Yates] was always behind in case I came back, so we did a fantastic job,” Yates said happily but cautiously about Saturday’s final mountain stage.

“I'm very wary of tomorrow. I'll try to stay focused now and of course enjoy the day, but really it's not over until it's over.”

Pinot was happy with his second stage win in the mountains of the Vuelta a Espana after being able to hold onto Yates and even help with the pacing.

“It is the icing on the cake,” Pinot said after also winning at Lagos de Covadonga last Sunday.

“I didn’t think that I would do it. I wasn’t feeling good on Wednesday but I found my legs again. I just wanted to have fun and give it a try. It was a nice stage today. I really wanted to attack early.”

The Frenchman admitted that he was scared Yates was so strong that he would drop him before the finish.

“I was scared of him. I think he knows the climb really well, so he knew exactly where to go and he knew what he was doing. He knew that Alejandro Valverde wasn’t that good so it was a good moment.

How it unfolded

The tension was high at the start in Lleida as the riders expected an aggressive stage and feared the 17km climb to the finish on the Coll de la Rabassa.

Simon Yates reminded everyone that he has lived in Andorra since 2015 and knows the roads of the final mountain stages, while Valverde tried to ride the wave of support for a Spanish winner. Only one of them would emerge from the Pyrenees and be crowned the winner of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid.

The flat open roads towards the Pyrenees were perfect for attacks and they came one after another despite almost three weeks of racing. Nothing stuck until the fatigue began to hurt and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) got away with Simon Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac) and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data) after 40km.

Movistar flexed their muscles by leading the chase and so Clarke eased up with 100km to race. The other two were eventually chased down, but other riders jumped across before the peloton came back together to form a new break of 12. Movistar chased yet again, lining out the peloton and then closing down the move despite Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) trying his hand.

The British WorldTour team continued to race hard, and Jonathan Castroviejo made sure he was in the next attack with Tom Van Asbroeck (EF Education First-Drapac) and Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) that went away with 80km to go. Van Asbroeck soon sat up but the other two were allowed open a 1:30 lead as Movistar kept the race under control. The riders covered 90km in the first two hours of racing.

The stage remained finely balanced as the Pyrenees loomed larger and larger into view and the kilometres kicked down to the foot of the climb.

The quiet before the storm was broken by Movistar with 34km when they sensed a chance to attack on an exposed road.

For several minutes the Movistar riders, with several Quick-Step Floors riders joining in the fun, tried to drag a small group clear. The lined-out peloton snapped for a moment, and Simon Yates was not up front with Movistar, sparking panic. However, Mitchelton-Scott kept their cool and Bora-Hansgrohe dragged the peloton up to Movistar, ending the emergency.

Castroviejo and Thomas were caught at the very foot of the 17km Coll de la Rabassa climb after entering Andorra. They shook hands, congratulating each other on their effort but there was no freedom for a minor breakaway. Today was all about the fight for general classification and the best climbers.

Quintana was the first to take on the race as he looked to try to win the stage. He surged away with 13km to go, with George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) helping Kruijswijk join him. After Bennett was distanced, his work done, Pinot attacked the group and joined the attack, making the move even more interesting.

Simon Yates had teammate Haig and twin brother Adam to help with the chase. However, he didn’t need it and threw caution to the wind by attacking alone in the big chainring. Valverde was unable to respond and was left in the group of riders fighting for the less placing in the overall classification.

Simon Yates soon joined Quintana, Kruijswijk and Pinot and even upped the pace. Valverde struggled behind, obliging Mas and others to lead the chase. The gap rose constantly, to 15, 20, 25, and then 30 seconds, with Yates doing huge turns on the front as the gradient eased the kilometres ticked down. It was the turning point of the Vuelta a Espana.

Quintana was ordered to drop back to help Valverde, but a flat with six kilometres to go forced him to change bikes and he was soon dropped. His attack proved to be way over ambitious and left Valverde exposed. Simon Yates had found a weakness and landed a huge blow as Valverde struggled at altitude.

With three kilometres to go Yates, Pinot and Kruijswijk lead by over a minute. Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) was alone chasing in the middle, with Mas, Lopez and Uran able to attack a struggling Valverde as they fought for every second and every spot in the top ten.

Pinot was able to distance Yates briefly, but he did not care. He had finally stamped his authority on the 2018 Vuelta a Espana. 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:42:05
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:05
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:13
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:52
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:03
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:12
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:49
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:20
12Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
14Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
17Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
18Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:24
19Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:33
20Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:04
21Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:03:21
22Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:04:02
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:20
24Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:05:36
25Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
26Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:49
27Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:58
28Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:09
29Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:34
30Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:52
31Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
33José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:10:27
34Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
35Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:44
36Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
37Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
38Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
39Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
40Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:59
43Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
44Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
45Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:13:06
48Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:14:02
49Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:44
50Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
55Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
56Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
58Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
60Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
61Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
62Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
64Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
65Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
66Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
67Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
69Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
72Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
73Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:11
74Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:16:48
75Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
76George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:51
77Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:18:01
78Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
79Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
81Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
82Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
83Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
84Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
85Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
86Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
87Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
88Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
89Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
91Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:32
92Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:14
93Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
94Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
95Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH
96Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
97Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
99Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
100Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
101Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
102Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
103Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
107Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
108Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
109Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
110Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
111Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
112Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
113Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
114Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:23
115Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
116Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:20:32
117Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:40
118Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:48
119Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:16
120Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
122Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:21:23
123Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:25:17
124Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
125Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:37
127Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
128Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:59
129Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
130Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
131Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
132Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
133Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
135Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
136Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
138Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
139Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
140Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
141Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
142Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
143Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
144Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
145Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
146Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
147Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
148Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
149Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
150Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
151Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
152Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
153Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
154Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
155Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
156Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
157Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
158Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
DNSLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFLaurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Sprint - Sant Julià de Lòria - 136.7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky4pts
2Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott1

Finish - Naturlandia. Coll de la Rabassa - 154.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo16
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team12
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors10
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb9
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5
12Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
14Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain - Naturlandia. Coll de la Rabassa - 154.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott6
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team11:13:01
2Movistar Team0:00:17
3Mitchelton-Scott0:06:15
4Groupama-FDJ0:08:33
5Euskadi Basque Country0:11:06
6EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:12:37
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:42
8Team Sunweb0:17:45
9Quick-Step Floors0:18:56
10Katusha-Alpecin0:19:00
11AG2R La Mondiale0:19:12
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:36
13LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:55
14UAE Team Emirates0:21:05
15BMC Racing Team0:23:02
16Bahrain-Merida0:25:20
17Dimension Data0:26:18
18Lotto Soudal0:34:34
19Burgos-BH0:34:41
20Trek-Segafredo0:35:36
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:26
22Team Sky

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott76:44:41
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:38
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:58
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:15
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:29
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:01
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:22
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:29
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:06:30
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:21
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:54
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:19
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:48
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:16:56
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:19:52
16Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:33
17David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:25:40
18Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:30:10
19Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:31:05
20Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:35:25
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:04
22Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:48:01
23Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:25
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:51:37
25Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:53:29
26Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:55:07
27Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:45
28George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:28
29Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:01:07
30Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:01:44
31Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:08:03
32Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:08:43
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:13:04
34Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1:14:53
35Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:15:22
36Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:17:01
37Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:17:07
38Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:20:30
39Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:21:39
40Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1:21:56
41Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:22:59
42Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:24:04
43Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:25:53
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1:27:36
45Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:31:42
46Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:35:47
47Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:41:05
48Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data1:43:29
49Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:43:35
50Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:44:53
51Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:47:15
52Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1:47:34
53Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:47:44
54Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:48:54
55Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:49:00
56Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:49:14
57Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:49:46
58Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:49:54
59Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:51:14
60Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1:52:57
61Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:53:35
62Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:54:57
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:58:06
64Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo1:58:42
65Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:59:18
66Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:00:00
67Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:04:33
68Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2:05:47
69Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:06:09
70Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:07:54
71Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:08:35
72Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:09:19
73Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team2:14:10
74Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team2:14:58
75Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:18:39
76Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:21:38
77Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:22:32
78Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:22:46
79Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2:25:28
80Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2:27:02
81Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2:30:49
82Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data2:34:04
83Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb2:34:59
84Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:35:24
85Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:37:50
86Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:38:00
87Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2:40:25
88Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH2:42:36
89Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:43:24
90Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2:44:03
91José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH2:44:37
92Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH2:46:24
93Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:52:34
94Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:54:10
95Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:57:43
96Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2:57:58
97Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:00:40
98Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH3:00:56
99Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:04:41
100Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:08:40
101Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH3:12:21
102Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:24:50
103Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin3:26:22
104Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:30:13
105Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3:31:50
106Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:32:43
107Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3:32:58
108Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team3:33:02
109Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:33:53
110Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:36:32
111Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:36:56
112Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:38:47
113Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:40:44
114Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:43:27
115Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott3:43:38
116Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:46:46
117Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb3:49:29
118Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data3:49:54
119Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3:50:46
120Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3:55:12
121Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott3:56:30
122Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb3:56:58
123Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:58:11
124Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:58:30
125Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:58:50
126Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ4:03:05
127Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4:04:54
128Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH4:05:42
129Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data4:06:15
130Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin4:06:34
131Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:09:21
133Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team4:13:19
134Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors4:15:00
135Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo4:17:29
136Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:22:05
137Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:22:14
138Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:23:19
139Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott4:23:23
140Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4:24:17
141Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:26:52
142Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:29:16
143Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4:29:43
144Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4:29:49
145Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH4:30:34
146Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:31:00
147Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:31:03
148Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors4:34:43
149Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:36:39
150Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:37:14
151Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:41:15
152Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:45:56
153Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:46:46
154Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:48:26
155Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4:52:22
156Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb4:53:55
157Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5:08:55
158Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo5:18:31

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team125pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe99
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team93
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott88
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team83
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ81
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors80
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo71
9Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data69
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team67
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky66
12Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo66
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale62
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo60
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida59
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale53
17Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors50
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb50
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team48
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe48
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo44
22Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida44
23Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal41
24Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates38
25Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal33
26Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky32
27Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale30
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott30
29Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe29
30Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale25
31Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias25
32Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
33Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
34Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin24
35Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida23
36Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team23
37Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team23
38Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
39Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates21
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data20
41Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
42Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin20
43Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias20
44Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo19
45George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo19
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
47Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
48Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
49David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky16
50Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias15
51Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors15
52Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe14
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
54Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
55Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
56Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data14
57Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
58Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
59Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
60Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13
61Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo12
62Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
63Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
64Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky11
65Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
66Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
67Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
68Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
69Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team10
70Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
71Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
72Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott9
73Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data9
74Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH9
75Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH8
76Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
77Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
78Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb7
79Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
80Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
81Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
82Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo6
83Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin6
84Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors6
85Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
86Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
87Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH4
88Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
89Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
90Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
91Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
92Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2
93Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
94Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
95Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
96Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
97Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
98Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2
99Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH2
100Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH2
101Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
102Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
103Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
104Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
105Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott1
106Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team-3
107Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA-9

Mountian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal74pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo60
4Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data56
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ32
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale31
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott28
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team26
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky17
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe13
14Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
16Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale7
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team7
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
19Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
20Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
21Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
23David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky4
24George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo4
25Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
26Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
27Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
28Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH4
29Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
30Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo3
31Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
33Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
34Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
35Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
36Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
37Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
38Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
39Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
40Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
41Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
42Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1
44Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
45Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1
46Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
47Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
48Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
49Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
50Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
51Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
52Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott12pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team18
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo26
6Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data35
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team44
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe46
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team47
10Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors54
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale55
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo57
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky61
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe75
15Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale76
16David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky89
17Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale93
18George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo97
19Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias98
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team98
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin99
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo101
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe112
24Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale114
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale115
26Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott117
27Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida117
28Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo125
29Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal129
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team130
31Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team133
32Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky134
33Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits145
34Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA146
35Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team147
36Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates157
37Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale159
38Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale162
39Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team162
40Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits163
41Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida172
42Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin187
43Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida190
44Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH191
45Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team196
46Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias197
47Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors202
48Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA209
49Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin213
50Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team213
51Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ222

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team230:36:05
2Bahrain-Merida0:27:38
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:29
4Astana Pro Team0:43:12
5EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:57:05
6Mitchelton-Scott1:06:54
7Team Sky1:15:16
8Dimension Data1:15:35
9LottoNl-Jumbo1:21:14
10AG2R La Mondiale1:23:48
11Euskadi Basque Country1:29:04
12Groupama-FDJ2:07:28
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:13:39
14BMC Racing Team2:18:38
15Team Sunweb2:19:13
16Quick-Step Floors2:36:38
17UAE Team Emirates
18Trek-Segafredo2:38:11
19Lotto Soudal2:46:08
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:08:27
21Katusha-Alpecin3:12:46
22Burgos-BH4:15:26

