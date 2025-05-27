Recommended reading

Simon Yates makes substantial GC move to close gap to maglia rosa at Giro d'Italia with help from Wout van Aert

'It wasn't easy with the rain' Visma-Lease a Bike leader said about tactics on stage 16

SAN VALENTINO ITALY MAY 27 Simon Yates of Great Britain and Team Visma Lease a Bike competes climbing to the Passo di San Valentino 1316m during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 16 a 203km stage from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino Brentonico 1316m UCIWT on May 27 2025 in San Valentino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Second-placed Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) attacked several times on the San Valentino climb to drop race leader Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) came to the fore on the hardest day of racing so far at the Giro d'Italia and made a substantial dent in his time deficit to the maglia rosa, gaining 54 seconds on Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) to close within 26 seconds.

Yates made a late attack on the final climb to the San Valentino summit finish to make his mark. Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) was already ahead after his own blazing attack but Yates was almost equally as powerful as he cracked Del Toro. 

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

