Vuelta a Espana stage 6 video highlights
Simon Yates proves a point in Luintra
Related Articles
Simon Yates wins Prueba Villafranca de Ordizia
Adam and Simon Yates sign contract extensions with Orica-BikeExchange
Unprotected post in Vuelta a Espana stage 5 finale raises hackles
Vuelta a Espana: Yates wins in Luintra with solo attack
Contador: Today's Vuelta a Espana stage was for the GC riders
Vuelta a Espana: Solo breakaway nets combativity prize for Fraile
Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) used the final climb to Luintra to launch his winning solo move Thursday during stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana, finishing alone 20 seconds clear of Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and 22 seconds ahead of a group led in by Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo).
After an hour of racing over the 163.2km route from Monforte de Lemos to Luintra, Kevin Reza (FDJ), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Jan Bakelants (AG2R - La Mondiale), Alberto Losada (Katusha), Gert Dockx (Lotto Soudal), José Mendes and Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Argon18), Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida) and Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) were able to move clear and establish the day's breakaway.
Under the pressure of multiple climbs and a concerted chase from Orica, Fraile went clear alone on the Alto Alenza. He succumbed to a chase from a group of three -Bakelants, Frank and Zeits - on an unclassified rise, with Frank immediately attacking the group. Frank led for the final 15km, but when Movistar's Daniel Moreno attacked on a final uncategorised climb and brought Yates with him, the final dash for the line was set.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy