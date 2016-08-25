Vuelta a Espana stage 6 video highlights

Andrey Zeits, Jan Bakelants and Mathias Frank in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) used the final climb to Luintra to launch his winning solo move Thursday during stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana, finishing alone 20 seconds clear of Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and 22 seconds ahead of a group led in by Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo).

After an hour of racing over the 163.2km route from Monforte de Lemos to Luintra, Kevin Reza (FDJ), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Jan Bakelants (AG2R - La Mondiale), Alberto Losada (Katusha), Gert Dockx (Lotto Soudal), José Mendes and Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Argon18), Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida) and Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) were able to move clear and establish the day's breakaway.

Under the pressure of multiple climbs and a concerted chase from Orica, Fraile went clear alone on the Alto Alenza. He succumbed to a chase from a group of three -Bakelants, Frank and Zeits - on an unclassified rise, with Frank immediately attacking the group. Frank led for the final 15km, but when Movistar's Daniel Moreno attacked on a final uncategorised climb and brought Yates with him, the final dash for the line was set.