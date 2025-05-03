Tour de Romandie: Lenny Martinez pips João Almeida in sprint atop Thyon 2000 to secure stage 4 victory and overall lead

Lorenzo Fortunato takes third on mountaintop finish, moves up to second place overall ahead of finale time trial on Sunday

Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) took victory on the Queen stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie, outsprinting João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) atop the 20km climb to Thyon 2000 to also take the race lead.

The pair had attacked an already select group to go away in the final 4km, and were closely matched on the final slopes, with only half a wheel in the final sprint.

