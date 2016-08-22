Vuelta a Espana: Stage 3 video highlights
Geniez, Fernadez excel on first summit finish on Mirador de Ézaro
The first summit finish of the 2016 Vuelta a Espana went to the breakaway riders, with Frenchman Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) suffering up the sometimes 30% incline to take out the stage victory.
Behind Geniez, who rode into the lead in the mountains classification, Ruben Fernandez (Movistar) leapt away to take over the race lead from Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky), while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Chris Froome (Sky) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) finished together five seconds behind.
