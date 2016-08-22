Vuelta a Espana: Stage 3 finish line quotes

Ruben Fernandez (Movistar)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) - Vuelta a Espana winner on stage 3



"I'm very happy. It's been a very difficult season with my crash in Italy. I've been working a lot and now I'm extremely happy. It's a big moment for me. It was close in the end but I got it."

"We knew we had a chance to stay away because it was a good breakaway. The peloton watched each other and waited too much and slowed. That gave us more time and more hope to pull it off."

"It was hard out there. It felt L'Alpe d'Huez at the beginning of the climb, the crowds were huge and everyone was yelling and cheering me on. It was a great atmosphere but it was difficult to focus. There's no climb like in France, it's very difficult to time your effort, you can't stay together, you've just got to go for it."

Ruben Fernandez (Movistar) - race leader



"I'm delighted to have the red jersey. We've been working so hard and I honestly didn't expect to have this jersey today. In the end we went for it and we got it.

"We thought to control the finish, even if we knew Sky would be there too, and then in the end our plan worked out. Now we'll see what happens tomorrow.

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)

"I was really bad. On the final climb I couldn't do anything, so I lost a lot of time I think. Now we'll have to wait and see how I recover. This is not the normal level I have so I don't know…"

"I was a little bit sick before the race and so maybe I have to come in and find my form. It was a really hot day and I was suffering on the last bit, I couldn't do anymore."

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

"We are in good shape, we showed that in the time trial and it is great that Fernandez gets to wear this jersey.

"We were busy controlling everything and we were controlling the final climb and we said to Ruben just go and we just followed on with Chaves."

