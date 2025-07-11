'Why is Visma racing like that?' - Former Tour de France winner Bjarne Riis blasts stage 6 strategy used by Jonas Vingegaard's squad

Former Danish rider and team director slams Wout van Aert's breakaway performacne, argues Visma and Vingegaard need to change tactics

2025 Tour de France stage 6: Visma-Lease a Bike drive hard in the peloton
The 1996 Tour de France winner and team director Bjarne Riis has delivered a broadside of criticisms of Visma-Lease a Bike's tactics in stage six in this year's race.

Jonas Vingegaard's squad rode aggressively during the very hilly, long stage from Bayeaux to Vire Normandie. First they tried to put Wout van Aert in the break early on, finally succeeding with teammate and 2025 Giro d'Italia winner Simon Yates. They then worked hard in the bunch, presumably to try and keep arch-rival Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), the leader after stage 5's time trial, from 'loaning' the yellow to Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

