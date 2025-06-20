Recommended reading

Tour de Suisse: Jordi Meeus sprints to victory on stage 6 after breakaway caught at last minute

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider beats Davide Ballerini and Lewis Askey into second and third

NEUHAUSEN AM RHEINFALL, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 20: Jordi Meeus of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of (L-R) Madis Mihkels of Estonia and Team EF Education - EasyPost, Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team XDS Astana and Lewis Askey of Great Britain and Team Groupama - FDJ during the 88th Tour de Suisse 2025, Stage 6 a 186.7km stage from Chur to Neuhausen am Rheinfall / #UCIWT / on June 20, 2025 in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Meeus scored his second win of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)
It was heartbreak for the early breakaway on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse, with three riders who spent more than 180km off the front being caught in the final kilometre by the sprint teams, with Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) powering to the victory in Neuhausen am Rheinfall.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Harry Sweeny (EF Education-EasyPost) and Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) made up the break that almost made it, with the Swiss champion Schmid the last man standing after a valiant effort by the trio to try to stay ahead.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Pos.

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

04:10:24

2

Davide Ballerini (XDS Astana Team)

Row 1 - Cell 2

3

Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ)

Row 2 - Cell 2

4

Madis Mihkels (EF Education - EasyPost)

Row 3 - Cell 2

5

Nicolo Buratti (Bahrain Victorious)

Row 4 - Cell 2

6

Danny Van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

Row 5 - Cell 2

7

Pavel Bittner (Team Picnic PostNL)

Row 6 - Cell 2

8

Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

Row 7 - Cell 2

9

Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

Row 8 - Cell 2

10

Stefano Oldani (Cofidis)

Row 9 - Cell 2

11

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Row 10 - Cell 2

12

Fabio Christen (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

Row 11 - Cell 2

13

Peter Joseph Blackmore (Israel - Premier Tech)

Row 12 - Cell 2

14

Ben Swift (INEOS Grenadiers)

Row 13 - Cell 2

15

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto)

Row 14 - Cell 2

16

Hugo Houle (Israel - Premier Tech)

Row 15 - Cell 2

17

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek)

Row 16 - Cell 2

18

Pieter Serry (Soudal Quick-Step)

Row 17 - Cell 2

19

Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels)

Row 18 - Cell 2

20

Jonas Rutsch (Intermarché - Wanty)

Row 19 - Cell 2

21

Antonio Tomas Morgado (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Row 20 - Cell 2

22

Lennard Kamna (Lidl-Trek)

Row 21 - Cell 2

23

Matthew Riccitello (Israel - Premier Tech)

Row 22 - Cell 2

24

Emiel Verstrynge (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Row 23 - Cell 2

25

Bob Jungels (INEOS Grenadiers)

Row 24 - Cell 2

26

Gianluca Brambilla (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

Row 25 - Cell 2

27

Felix Grossschartner (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Row 26 - Cell 2

28

Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

Row 27 - Cell 2

29

Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Cofidis)

Row 28 - Cell 2

30

William Barta (Movistar Team)

Row 29 - Cell 2

31

Ben Alexander O'Connor (Team Jayco Alula)

Row 30 - Cell 2

32

Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché - Wanty)

Row 31 - Cell 2

33

Joao Pedro Goncalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Row 32 - Cell 2

34

Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Movistar Team)

Row 33 - Cell 2

35

Victor Langellotti (INEOS Grenadiers)

Row 34 - Cell 2

36

Edgar Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL)

Row 35 - Cell 2

37

Julien Vermote (Team Visma - Lease a Bike)

Row 36 - Cell 2

38

Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto)

Row 37 - Cell 2

39

George Bennett (Israel - Premier Tech)

Row 38 - Cell 2

40

Lucas Wade Hamilton (INEOS Grenadiers)

Row 39 - Cell 2

41

Sam Maisonobe (Cofidis)

Row 40 - Cell 2

42

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto)

Row 41 - Cell 2

43

Clement Champoussin (XDS Astana Team)

Row 42 - Cell 2

44

Tijmen Graat (Team Visma-Lease a Bike)

Row 43 - Cell 2

45

Anthon Charmig (XDS Astana Team)

Row 44 - Cell 2

46

Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

Row 45 - Cell 2

47

Jasha Sutterlin (Team Jayco Alula)

Row 46 - Cell 2

48

Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal Quick-Step)

Row 47 - Cell 2

49

Sean Flynn (Team Picnic PostNL)

Row 48 - Cell 2

50

Warren Barguil (Team Picnic PostNL)

Row 49 - Cell 2

51

Gal Glivar (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Row 50 - Cell 2

52

Nicola Conci (XDS Astana Team)

Row 51 - Cell 2

53

Rui Costa (EF Education - EasyPost)

Row 52 - Cell 2

54

Julius Johansen (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Row 53 - Cell 2

55

Xavier Finlay Xavier Pickering (Bahrain Victorious)

Row 54 - Cell 2

56

Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ)

Row 55 - Cell 2

57

Simone Petilli (Intermarché - Wanty)

Row 56 - Cell 2

58

Sergio Samitier Samitier (Cofidis)

Row 57 - Cell 2

59

Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education - EasyPost)

00:17

60

Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick-Step)

Row 59 - Cell 2

61

Mathijs Paasschens (Bahrain Victorious)

Row 60 - Cell 2

62

Ewen Costiou (Arkea-B&B Hotels)

Row 61 - Cell 2

63

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ)

Row 62 - Cell 2

64

Nans Peters (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

Row 63 - Cell 2

65

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious)

Row 64 - Cell 2

66

Leo Bisiaux (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

Row 65 - Cell 2

67

Brent Van Moer (Lotto)

00:28

68

Nelson F. Dos Santos Simoes Oliveira (Movistar Team)

Row 67 - Cell 2

69

Mauro Schmid (Team Jayco Alula)

Row 68 - Cell 2

70

Fausto Masnada (XDS Astana Team)

00:36

71

Jan Maas (Cofidis)

Row 70 - Cell 2

72

Antoine Huby (Soudal Quick-Step)

Row 71 - Cell 2

73

Bart Lemmen (Team Visma-Lease a Bike)

Row 72 - Cell 2

74

Andrew August (INEOS Grenadiers)

Row 73 - Cell 2

75

Otto Vergaerde (Lidl-Trek)

Row 74 - Cell 2

76

Matteo Badilatti (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

Row 75 - Cell 2

77

Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

Row 76 - Cell 2

78

Albert Torres Barceló (Movistar Team)

Row 77 - Cell 2

79

Sam Oomen (Lidl-Trek)

Row 78 - Cell 2

80

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek)

Row 79 - Cell 2

81

Thomas Gloag (Team Visma-Lease a Bike)

Row 80 - Cell 2

82

Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Row 81 - Cell 2

83

Junior Lecerf (Soudal Quick-Step)

Row 82 - Cell 2

84

Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)

Row 83 - Cell 2

85

Ayco Bastiaens (Soudal Quick-Step)

Row 84 - Cell 2

86

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)

Row 85 - Cell 2

87

Chris Froome (Israel - Premier Tech)

Row 86 - Cell 2

88

Marc Hirschi (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

Row 87 - Cell 2

89

Marco Haller (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

Row 88 - Cell 2

90

Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost)

Row 89 - Cell 2

91

Tim Naberman (Team Picnic PostNL)

00:49

92

Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana Team)

00:53

93

Matteo Sobrero (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)

Row 92 - Cell 2

94

Roger Adria Oliveras (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)

Row 93 - Cell 2

95

Callum Scotson (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

Row 94 - Cell 2

96

Luc Wirtgen (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

Row 95 - Cell 2

97

Lawrence Warbasse (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

Row 96 - Cell 2

98

Felix Engelhardt (Team Jayco Alula)

Row 97 - Cell 2

99

Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco Alula)

Row 98 - Cell 2

100

Patrick Gamper (Team Jayco Alula)

Row 99 - Cell 2

101

Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain Victorious)

Row 100 - Cell 2

102

Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek)

Row 101 - Cell 2

103

Javier Romo Oliver (Movistar Team)

Row 102 - Cell 2

104

Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Lidl-Trek)

Row 103 - Cell 2

105

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ)

01:18

106

Eddy Le Huitouze (Groupama-FDJ)

Row 105 - Cell 2

107

Harrison William Sweeny (EF Education - EasyPost)

Row 106 - Cell 2

108

Samuele Battistella (EF Education - EasyPost)

Row 107 - Cell 2

109

Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

01:40

110

Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis)

01:47

111

Sjoerd Bax (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

01:56

112

Steven Kruijswijk (Team Visma-Lease a Bike)

Row 111 - Cell 2

113

Arjen Livyns (Lotto)

02:07

114

Alexander Kamp (Intermarché - Wanty)

Row 113 - Cell 2

115

Mathis Le Berre (Arkea-B&B Hotels)

Row 114 - Cell 2

116

David Gonzalez Lopez (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

02:33

117

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Row 116 - Cell 2

118

Gregaard Jonas Wilsly (Lotto)

Row 117 - Cell 2

119

Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana Team)

02:46

120

Alexander Edmondson (Team Picnic PostNL)

Row 119 - Cell 2

121

Simon James Clarke (Israel - Premier Tech)

02:58

122

Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

03:04

123

Frank Van Den Broek (Team Picnic PostNL)

04:15

124

Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

04:21

125

Tiesj Benoot (Team Visma-Lease a Bike)

Row 124 - Cell 2

126

Sebastien Grignard (Lotto)

Row 125 - Cell 2

127

Henri Uhlig (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

06:29

128

Jonas Koch (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)

Row 127 - Cell 2

129

Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Row 128 - Cell 2

130

Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ)

Row 129 - Cell 2

131

Max Walker (EF Education - EasyPost)

Row 130 - Cell 2

132

Martin Tjotta (Arkea-B&B Hotels)

Row 131 - Cell 2

133

Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Bahrain Victorious)

09:01

134

Gerben Kuypers (Intermarché - Wanty)

09:08

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

