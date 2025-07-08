Here are 9 Amazon Prime Day Wahoo deals we think you should jump on, and one you really should avoid

Wahoo doesn't often do big sales, even in the face of Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday.

Most of the year, its website includes a small selection of 'reconditioned' smart trainers with a modest discount, as well as a handful of merchandise.

And when Wahoo does decide to get involved with the Prime Day bike sales, it's usually with a solitary product.

Today, however, that changes. As highlighted in our Prime Day live report, there's a host of Wahoo deals.

This includes a flat discount of 15% across a host of products, plus a bigger discount on others, such as Speedplay pedals and the Trackr heart rate monitor.

The deal is available in both the USA and the UK, although the specific products on sale differ between the two countries.

In this page, we'll highlight some of the key deals, but if you want to browse for yourself, hit the link above for your respective country.

But not all good discounts are good deals, so a word of caution for Wahoo fans: Don't be tempted by the discounted Wahoo Elemnt Ace. Yes, it's a top-of-the-range bike computer, but we didn't think it was very good when it was reviewed. You'd be better off spending less money on a full price new Roam v3 – You can buy us a drink to say thank you with the spare change.

Top Prime Day Wahoo deals USA

Save 24% Wahoo Fitness Kickr Core smart trainer: was $599 now $454.75 at Amazon Starting with the best value smart trainer in not only Wahoo's range but quite possibly on the market, the Wahoo Kickr Core. With its fixed legs and 5.4kg flywheel, it's a bit cheaper than the top-tier Kickr trainers, and an incredibly popular option for taking your training indoors onto the likes of Zwift.

Save 43% Wahoo Kickr Snap Wheel-On smart trainer: was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The Kickr Snap is another affordable indoor smart trainer. This one keeps your rear wheel in situ, letting you spin the flywheel by placing your rear tyre against a drum. The result, admittedly, is a slightly less realistic ride feel, but at a much lower price.

Save 15% Wahoo Kickr Rollr indoor smart trainer: was $599.99 now $509.99 at Amazon The Kickr Rollr takes indoor training to a different league. Rather than having your bike bolted hard into the trainer, this one lets your bike sit free on the rear roller, held upright with your balance and the A-frame at the front.

Top Prime Day Wahoo deals UK

Save 15% Wahoo Fitness Kickr V6 Indoor Trainer: was £999.99 now £849.99 at Amazon The Kickr V6 is not quite Wahoo's range-topping model - that accolade goes to the Kickr Move - but as an everyday trainer with top-tier features such as WiFi connection, 2200 watt resistance, accuracy of over 99%, adjustable feet, and Wahoo's famously simple setup process.

Save 15% Wahoo Fitness Kickr Core Zwift One: was £455 now £386.49 at Amazon The Kickr Core is a pared-back version of the Kickr V6 above, with fixed legs, a lighter flywheel and less accuracy. This version comes with the Zwift Cog single sprocket, and the Zwift Click electronic virtual shifter to make gear changes silent and to ensure compatibility with all modern bike groupsets.

Save 31% Wahoo Speedplay Comp Pedal System: was £114.95 now £78.99 at Amazon The Speedplay pedals offer double-sided entry. By putting the closing mechanism in the cleat on the shoe, rather than the pedal body itself, it makes for a lower profile design with easy entry and the iconic lollipop design.,

The deal to avoid