Here are 9 Amazon Prime Day Wahoo deals we think you should jump on, and one you really should avoid

By

There's up to 43% off smart trainers, plus a best-ever price on the enormous new Elemnt Ace computer, but here's why you shouldn't buy it

A prime day banner overlaid with three images of Wahoo products
(Image credit: Future)
Wahoo doesn't often do big sales, even in the face of Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday.

Most of the year, its website includes a small selection of 'reconditioned' smart trainers with a modest discount, as well as a handful of merchandise.

Wahoo Fitness Kickr Core smart trainer
Save 24%
Wahoo Fitness Kickr Core smart trainer: was $599 now $454.75 at Amazon

Starting with the best value smart trainer in not only Wahoo's range but quite possibly on the market, the Wahoo Kickr Core. With its fixed legs and 5.4kg flywheel, it's a bit cheaper than the top-tier Kickr trainers, and an incredibly popular option for taking your training indoors onto the likes of Zwift.

View Deal
Wahoo Kickr Snap Wheel-On smart trainer
Save 43%
Wahoo Kickr Snap Wheel-On smart trainer: was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

The Kickr Snap is another affordable indoor smart trainer. This one keeps your rear wheel in situ, letting you spin the flywheel by placing your rear tyre against a drum. The result, admittedly, is a slightly less realistic ride feel, but at a much lower price.

View Deal
Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate Monitor
Save 15%
Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate Monitor: was $89.99 now $76.49 at Amazon

The Trackr heart rate monitor is the first to offer a rechargeable battery, rather than needing a replacement every six months or so.

View Deal
Wahoo Kickr Bike smart indoor bike
Save 15%
Wahoo Kickr Bike smart indoor bike: was $3,499.99 now $2,974 at Amazon

The Kickr Bike (v2) is a full-function indoor smart bike that lets you leave the bike in the shed and saves tracking dirty tyres through your house.

View Deal
Wahoo Kickr Rollr indoor smart trainer
Save 15%
Wahoo Kickr Rollr indoor smart trainer: was $599.99 now $509.99 at Amazon

The Kickr Rollr takes indoor training to a different league. Rather than having your bike bolted hard into the trainer, this one lets your bike sit free on the rear roller, held upright with your balance and the A-frame at the front.

View Deal
Wahoo Fitness Kickr V6 Indoor Trainer
Save 15%
Wahoo Fitness Kickr V6 Indoor Trainer: was £999.99 now £849.99 at Amazon

The Kickr V6 is not quite Wahoo's range-topping model - that accolade goes to the Kickr Move - but as an everyday trainer with top-tier features such as WiFi connection, 2200 watt resistance, accuracy of over 99%, adjustable feet, and Wahoo's famously simple setup process.

View Deal
Wahoo Fitness Kickr Core Zwift One
Save 15%
Wahoo Fitness Kickr Core Zwift One: was £455 now £386.49 at Amazon

The Kickr Core is a pared-back version of the Kickr V6 above, with fixed legs, a lighter flywheel and less accuracy. This version comes with the Zwift Cog single sprocket, and the Zwift Click electronic virtual shifter to make gear changes silent and to ensure compatibility with all modern bike groupsets.

View Deal
Wahoo Speedplay Comp Pedal System
Save 31%
Wahoo Speedplay Comp Pedal System: was £114.95 now £78.99 at Amazon

The Speedplay pedals offer double-sided entry. By putting the closing mechanism in the cleat on the shoe, rather than the pedal body itself, it makes for a lower profile design with easy entry and the iconic lollipop design.,

View Deal
Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate Monitor
Save 24%
Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate Monitor: was £89.99 now £67.99 at Amazon

The Trackr heart rate monitor swaps the traditional coin cell battery for a rechargeable li-ion battery, helping you save money in the long run, and reducing waste in the process.

View Deal
Wahoo Fitness Elemnt Ace Cycling Computer
Save 15%
Wahoo Fitness Elemnt Ace Cycling Computer: was £549 now £466.49 at Amazon

Ok, here's one you should avoid. The Ace is Wahoo's biggest bike computer, and the most expensive too. It's the biggest on the market, and if you read our Wahoo Element Ace review, you'll see it's just not a very good product. While rolling software updates have helped a little, it's still too big for many mounts, and the wind sensor is just a gimmick.

Take our advice, and instead of dropping £460 on a discounted Ace, buy a Wahoo Roam V3 at full price for £399 and thank us later - it's a far better option. It's big but not too big, it works brilliantly, the features all behave themselves, and you aren't paying for additional hardware you won't use.

View Deal
Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

