Canadian National Championships: Alison Jackson powers to solo road race victory

Alexandra Volstad takes field sprint for second ahead of Laury Milette

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS - PICON BLANCO, SPAIN - MAY 24: Alison Jackson of Canada and Team EF Education-Oatly competes in the breakaway during the 10th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025, Stage 3 a 95km stage from Valle de Valdebezana - Soncillo to Espinosa de los Monteros - Picon Blanco 1506m / #UCIWWT / on May 24, 2025 in Espinosa de los Monteros - Picon Blanco, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alison Jackson powered to a solo victory at the Canadian Road Championships on Sunday in St Georges, securing her third national road title after previous wins in 2021 and 2023. Coming off a fourth-place finish in Friday’s time trial, Jackson capped the weekend with a dominant ride.

Her teammate Alexandra Volstad, the 2024 junior road race champion, claimed the field sprint for second place, crossing the line 1:06 after the winner. Laury Milette (KDM-Pack) took third to complete the podium.

