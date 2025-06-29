Canadian National Championships: Alison Jackson powers to solo road race victory

Alison Jackson powered to a solo victory at the Canadian Road Championships on Sunday in St Georges, securing her third national road title after previous wins in 2021 and 2023. Coming off a fourth-place finish in Friday’s time trial, Jackson capped the weekend with a dominant ride.

Her teammate Alexandra Volstad, the 2024 junior road race champion, claimed the field sprint for second place, crossing the line 1:06 after the winner. Laury Milette (KDM-Pack) took third to complete the podium.

Starting in St Georges, Quebec, the women’s race covered 113.5km on an out-and-back route to a 27.9km circuit, tackled twice.

Results

