La Vuelta Femenina: Demi Vollering smashes first mountaintop finish to win stage 5, takes overall lead atop Lagunas de Neila

Marlen Reusser powers to second place ahead of Anna van der Breggen in third on decisive GC day

Demi Vollering
Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)
Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) took charge of La Vuelta Femenina, attacking 3km from the top of the finishing climb to the Lagunas de Neila and soloing to the line to win stage 5. 

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) finished 24 seconds behind in second place, followed by Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) in third at 56 seconds.

