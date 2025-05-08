La Vuelta Femenina: Demi Vollering smashes first mountaintop finish to win stage 5, takes overall lead atop Lagunas de Neila
Marlen Reusser powers to second place ahead of Anna van der Breggen in third on decisive GC day
Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) took charge of La Vuelta Femenina, attacking 3km from the top of the finishing climb to the Lagunas de Neila and soloing to the line to win stage 5.
Marlen Reusser (Movistar) finished 24 seconds behind in second place, followed by Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) in third at 56 seconds.
Vollering is also the new GC leader, 45 seconds ahead of Van der Breggen, with Reusser another second down.
More to come ...
Results
