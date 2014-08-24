Trending

Bouhanni dominant in opening sprint at Vuelta a España

FDJ.fr man inspired by brother’s junior French title win

Image 1 of 3

Stage winner Nacer Bouhanni

Stage winner Nacer Bouhanni
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 3

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) salutes victory in San Fernando

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) salutes victory in San Fernando
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) gets a perfect lead out from his teammates to win stage 2

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) gets a perfect lead out from his teammates to win stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

There was a sense that Nacer Bouhanni’s hat-trick of victories at the Giro d’Italia in May marked his leap in status in the sprinting hierarchy and he confirmed that impression with a dominant win on stage 2 of the Vuelta a España in San Fernando.

Related Articles

Signing for Cofidis isn't a gamble says Bouhanni

Eneco Tour: Bouhanni wins in Ardooie

Bouhanni looks to sign off on FDJ career on a high

Vuelta a España: Bouhanni wins in San Fernando