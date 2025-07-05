Giro d’Italia Women 2025 – The make-or-break stages in the race for the maglia rosa

The days with the biggest potential to shape the podium in the 919.2km, eight-stage Italian Grand Tour

BLOCKHAUS, ITALY - JULY 13: Pauliena Rooijakkers of The Netherlands and Team Fenix-Deceuninck competes in the chase group during the 35th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2024, Stage 7 a 120km stage from Lanciano to Blockhaus 1654m / #UCIWWT / on July 13, 2024 in Blockhaus, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
As a race that has plenty of tricky terrain and plenty at stake, there will be little time to relax for the overall contenders at the eight-stage 2025 Giro d’Italia Women, which will mark the last July edition of the race ahead of a switch to an earlier time slot in 2026. However, there are some days that, on paper at least, palpitate with promise – providing a tantalising target for those which the terrain suits and a chilling challenge for others.

The race works its way across the northernmost part of Italy from Bergamo, over east to Pianezze and south to Monte Nerone before concluding in Imola. There are 919.2km with 14,300m of elevation gain in which to decide who will emerge with the pink jersey of the race winner.

