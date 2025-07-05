An unexpected fan: wild bear surprise spectator of race convoy at Sibiu Tour stage - video

Stage won by American Matthew Riccitello after bear spotted on roadside

A Rumanian brown bear
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 2 of the ongoing Sibiu Tour in Rumania had a surprise spectator on Friday, when a large wild brown bear briefly watched the race convoy go past before jumping over a roadside barrier and making a swift exit.

The bear appeared in an isolated, deeply wooded, part of stage 2 of the Sibiu Tour, a 203 kilometre mountainous stage from Sibiu to the summit finish of Balea Lac.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

