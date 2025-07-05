Here's where you can watch the Tour de France for free

By published

The Tour de France is shown free-to-air in 14 countries

LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 03: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG during the team presentation prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025 / #UCIWT / on July 03, 2025 in Lille, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The Tour circus will descend on the UK in 2027 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jump to:

The Tour de France is one of the most watched sporting events in the world, and that's partly because it's brilliant sporting theatre, but also because you can watch it for free in so many countries.

In the modern age of the most popular sporting events disappearing behind the paywalls of the commercial TV companies, it's rare to find an event with such a wide presence across public service broadcasters.

Exclusive offer: NordVPN mega-deal

Exclusive offer: NordVPN mega-deal

70% off | Extra 4 months FREE | Amazon voucher

Just in time for the Tour de France, NordVPN is better value than ever. In this exclusive deal for Cyclingnews readers, you'll not only save over 70% on a two-year plan but also get an extra four months added on for free, plus up to $50/£50 in Amazon gift cards.

View Deal
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Country

TV channel

Live stream

UK

ITV4

ITVX

Ireland

TG4

TG4 website

Australia

SBS

SBS On Demand

France

France 2

France.TV

Italy

RAI Sport

RAI Play

Spain

Teledeporte

RTVE Play

Netherlands

NOS

NPO Start

Belgium

VRT 1 (Flemish)

VRT Max / Sporza website

Belgium

RTBF (French)

Auvio

Germany

1 Das Erste

ARD1

Portugal

RTP1

RTP Play

Switzerland

SRF (German)

Play SRF

Switzerland

RSI 1 (Italian)

RSI Play

Luxembourg

RTL

RTL Play

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.