Recommended reading

'Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose' - Isaac del Toro defiant in Giro d'Italia defeat after tactical battle with Richard Carapaz goes askew

By published

Mexican shows his Grand Tour talents but loses out on victory after a tactical showdown

Stage 20 Giro d&#039;Italia: Richard Carapaz and Isaac del Toro on the Colle delle Finestre
Stage 20 Giro d'Italia: Richard Carapaz and Isaac del Toro on the Colle delle Finestre (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isaac del Toro was disappointed but also defiant after losing the 2025 Giro d'Italia on the mighty Colle delle Fenestre and the road to Sestriere.

The 21-year-old Mexican and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) refused to work together on the daunting second last climb of the 2025 Giro, both eased up and in doing so, could not stop Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) powering away to a likely definitive overall lead.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.