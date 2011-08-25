Sagan leads Liquigas lashing in Córdoba
Nibali tries to ride into red, but Chavanel holds on
Stage 6: Úbeda - Córdoba
The Liquigas-Cannondale team used its superior descending skills to split the Vuelta a España peloton on the twisting road to Cordoba, allowing Peter Sagan to take the stage victory, while team leader Vincenzo Nibali gained a some precious seconds and moved up to third overall.
Nibali was initially angry that Sagan sprinted to victory, blocking him from taking any of the time bonuses. But Sagan’s acceleration stopped Pablo Lastras (Movistar) from snatching the stage win and so saved the Liquigas-Cannondale team from an embarrassing defeat, having four of the five leading riders.
“We did a great job as a team. It wasn’t our tactic (for the stage) but fortunately it came off,” Sagan said. “It would have been better if Vincenzo (Nibali) had won but it was better that a Liquigas-Cannondale rider won rather than Lastras.”
Race leader Sylvain Chavanel finished tenth on the stage, in a chase group at 17 seconds, while most of the other overall contenders were at 23 seconds. The stage had been expected to finish in a sprint but yet again a late climb and the twisting descent created another thrilling finale.
Chavanel actually extended his overall lead on Daniel Moreno (Katusha) to 15 seconds. Nibali is third at 16 seconds. Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) is fourth at 23 seconds, Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) is fifth at 25 seconds and Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is eighth at 49 seconds. Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) is a more distant 20th at 1:26.
Those gaps are likely to stay unchanged after Friday’s 185km seventh stage from Almadén – Talavera de la Reina but the mountains are looming again. Saturday’s stage finish includes three late climbs and Sunday’s ninth stage finishes at the summit of the Sierra de Bejar La Covatilla.
A day in the olive groves
The riders faced another day under the Spanish sun for the stage to Cordoba. The roads twisted and turned through expanses of olive trees, offering little respite from the heat.
Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Team Sky) fought the pain to start the stage after his high-speed crash with a young spectator on Wednesday. However there were more spills early today, with Matti Breschel (Rabobank) going down hard in the neutralised section of the stage. He was forced to retire and headed to hospital for treatment.
Taylor Phinney (BMC) bounced back from his day of suffering in the gruppetto on Tuesday and was one of the first riders to go no the attack. However he was quickly pulled back and then a group of 20 riders went clear after 30km of fast racing. Chavanel was in the move as he tried to neutralise the move and the bunch also reacted, with Liquigas-Cannondale chasing for Nibali.
The average speed of racing for the first hour was over 50km/h but things finally settled down after 70km when Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis), Adrián Palomares (Andalucia-Caja Granada), Martin Kohler (BMC) and Yukihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano) got away. The peloton eased and their gap rose to a maximum of 8:00 after 105km. However Garmin-Cervelo and Leopard Trek took over the chase and the gap began to melt in the mid-day sun.
Saramotins took the intermediate sprint in Villafranca but Fabian Cancellara was on the front for Leopard Trek and led the pursuit of the break with huge turns of powerful speed. The Luxembourg team was riding for sprinter Daniele Bennati and GC contender Jakob Fuglsang.
Kohler attacked alone to take the final intermediate sprint in Cordoba in the race finish, with 30km to go but that only split the break and marked the end for the four. Kohler was the last to be swept up on the start of the final climb, as Stuart O’Grady (Leopard Trek) churned away on the front.
David Moncoutié (Cofidis) broke Leopard Trek’s grip on the peloton when he attacked in pursuit of the climbers points. He was first to the summit of the Alto de San Jeronimo but was soon joined by Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) and then David De la Fuente (Geox-TMC) and Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step). The race exploded behind them.
They opened a ten-second gap but then the Liquigas-Cannondale team flew down the twisting descent in pursuit. The men in green and white hit the front of the race and almost immediately caused a split at the front. Nibali, Sagan, Agnoli, Capecchi got a gap, with Lastras hanging with them. It was like watching a team pursuit race on the roads of the Vuelta.
Chavanel and Rodriguez tried to chase the attack as other overall contenders hesitated on the descent. But the Liquigas quartet gave it everything all the way to the line, with even Lastras doing his bit on the flat.
It should have been a day of triumph for the Italian team but they almost blew it in the sprint. Sagan saved them from embarrassment but that meant Nibali missed out on the 20-10-8 second time bonuses.
Who knows if that will cost him dearly later in the race. He won the 2010 Vuelta by just 43 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:38:22
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:03
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:17
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|14
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:23
|17
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|19
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|24
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|26
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|27
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|34
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|37
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|39
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|41
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|42
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|44
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|46
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|49
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|51
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|55
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|57
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|61
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:04
|62
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:18
|63
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:47
|64
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:19
|65
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|66
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:19
|67
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|69
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|74
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|76
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|77
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:06:53
|81
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|82
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|83
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|84
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|85
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|86
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|88
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|89
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|90
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|91
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|94
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|96
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|97
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|98
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|100
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|101
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:58
|103
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|104
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|105
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|109
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|111
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|112
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:13:51
|113
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|115
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|116
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|117
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|118
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:22
|119
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|120
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|121
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|122
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|124
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|125
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|126
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|127
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|128
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|130
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|131
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|132
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|133
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|134
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:49
|136
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|137
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|139
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|140
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|141
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|142
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|143
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|144
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|148
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|149
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:16:28
|150
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:32
|151
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|152
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|153
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|154
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|155
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|156
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|157
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|158
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|159
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|160
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|161
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|162
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|163
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|164
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|165
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|166
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|167
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:17:52
|168
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:34
|169
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:21:12
|170
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|171
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|172
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|173
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|174
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|175
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|176
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|177
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|178
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|179
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|180
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|181
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|182
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|183
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|184
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|185
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|186
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|187
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|188
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|189
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|190
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|8
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|13
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|3
|14
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|3
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:55:06
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|3
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|4
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:03
|5
|Geox-TMC
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|9
|Team RadioShack
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:05
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:05:59
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:39
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|HTC-Highroad
|0:08:38
|19
|Skil - Shimano
|0:08:56
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:35
|21
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:34
|22
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:20:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22:41:13
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:16
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:25
|6
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:41
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:44
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:49
|9
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:57
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:01:00
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|16
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:04
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:13
|19
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:21
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:25
|21
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:26
|22
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:01:43
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:50
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|26
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:58
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:13
|28
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:15
|29
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:22
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|31
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:02:41
|32
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:52
|34
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|35
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:02:59
|36
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:00
|37
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:16
|38
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:52
|39
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:49
|40
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:30
|41
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:42
|42
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:50
|43
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:29
|44
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:35
|45
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:43
|46
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:13:10
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:34
|48
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:42
|49
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|50
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:14:25
|51
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:38
|52
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:39
|53
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:29
|54
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:11
|55
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:31
|56
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:39
|57
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:41
|58
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:57
|59
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:18:20
|60
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:38
|61
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:20:16
|62
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:20:52
|63
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:11
|64
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:30
|65
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:34
|66
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:50
|67
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:21:51
|68
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:38
|69
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:48
|70
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:11
|71
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:23:58
|72
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:48
|73
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:28:08
|74
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:28:19
|75
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:51
|76
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:47
|77
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:31:07
|78
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:32:42
|79
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:34:00
|80
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:34:03
|81
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:34:38
|82
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:34:39
|83
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:56
|84
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:35:47
|85
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:56
|86
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:36:43
|87
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:47
|88
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:56
|89
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:15
|90
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:37:22
|91
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:01
|92
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|0:38:32
|93
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:36
|94
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:38:56
|95
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:16
|96
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:24
|97
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:39:28
|98
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:41:14
|99
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:41:19
|100
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:42:20
|101
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:42:37
|102
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:13
|103
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:43:22
|104
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:43:52
|105
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:44:34
|106
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:42
|107
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:29
|108
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:45:38
|109
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:44
|110
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:48
|111
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:46:03
|112
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:46:04
|113
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:46:11
|114
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:46:21
|115
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:40
|116
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:27
|117
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:35
|118
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:49:16
|119
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:49:20
|120
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:50:21
|121
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:50:27
|122
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:50:37
|123
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:50:42
|124
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:50:49
|125
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:51:09
|126
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:52:34
|127
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:53:08
|128
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:53:16
|129
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:53:24
|130
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:53:33
|131
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:53:59
|132
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:54:27
|133
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:54:42
|134
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:55:21
|135
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:56:19
|136
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:30
|137
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:57:05
|138
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:57:18
|139
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:57:37
|140
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:58:17
|141
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:58:26
|142
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:58:52
|143
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:58:53
|144
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:08
|145
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:59:17
|146
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:59:29
|147
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:59:36
|148
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:00:08
|149
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:00:10
|150
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:54
|151
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:01:04
|152
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:01:38
|153
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:01:48
|154
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:01
|155
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:03:10
|156
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:29
|157
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:20
|158
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:07:16
|159
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:08:07
|160
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:09:14
|161
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:44
|162
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:53
|163
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:11:42
|164
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:11:53
|165
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:12:20
|166
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:13:27
|167
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:13:59
|168
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:16:43
|169
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:17:41
|170
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:17:49
|171
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:19:15
|172
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:07
|173
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|1:21:11
|174
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:21:55
|175
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:22:16
|176
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:23:49
|177
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:25:46
|178
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1:26:15
|179
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:26:33
|180
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:27:18
|181
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:28:29
|182
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:29:09
|183
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:29:19
|184
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:30:04
|185
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:30:18
|186
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|187
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:30:30
|188
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:31:03
|189
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:31:28
|190
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:37:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|41
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|8
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|9
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|11
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|13
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|16
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|19
|18
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|19
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|16
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|21
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|22
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|16
|23
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|25
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|26
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|11
|27
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|29
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|10
|30
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|31
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|32
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|33
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|34
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|35
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|37
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|38
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|39
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|40
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|6
|41
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|42
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|43
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|44
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|4
|45
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|46
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|47
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|48
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|49
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|50
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|51
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|52
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|3
|53
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|54
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|55
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|56
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|57
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|58
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|59
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|60
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|2
|61
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|62
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|63
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|64
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|65
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|7
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|8
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|10
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|11
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|12
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|17
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|21
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|22
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|23
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|25
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|26
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|11
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|44
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|47
|6
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|7
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|9
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|81
|10
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|90
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|93
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|119
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|67:32:09
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:02:22
|4
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:23
|5
|Geox-TMC
|0:02:42
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|0:04:17
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:02
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:38
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:55
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:08:39
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:08:40
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:56
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:32
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:42
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:09
|17
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:46:12
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:47:41
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:01:32
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|1:03:04
|21
|HTC-Highroad
|1:20:13
|22
|Skil - Shimano
|1:28:26
