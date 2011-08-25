Trending

Sagan leads Liquigas lashing in Córdoba

Nibali tries to ride into red, but Chavanel holds on

The Liquigas-Cannondale team used its superior descending skills to split the Vuelta a España peloton on the twisting road to Cordoba, allowing Peter Sagan to take the stage victory, while team leader Vincenzo Nibali gained a some precious seconds and moved up to third overall.

Nibali was initially angry that Sagan sprinted to victory, blocking him from taking any of the time bonuses. But Sagan’s acceleration stopped Pablo Lastras (Movistar) from snatching the stage win and so saved the Liquigas-Cannondale team from an embarrassing defeat, having four of the five leading riders.

“We did a great job as a team. It wasn’t our tactic (for the stage) but fortunately it came off,” Sagan said. “It would have been better if Vincenzo (Nibali) had won but it was better that a Liquigas-Cannondale rider won rather than Lastras.”

Race leader Sylvain Chavanel finished tenth on the stage, in a chase group at 17 seconds, while most of the other overall contenders were at 23 seconds. The stage had been expected to finish in a sprint but yet again a late climb and the twisting descent created another thrilling finale.

Chavanel actually extended his overall lead on Daniel Moreno (Katusha) to 15 seconds. Nibali is third at 16 seconds. Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) is fourth at 23 seconds, Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) is fifth at 25 seconds and Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is eighth at 49 seconds. Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) is a more distant 20th at 1:26.

Those gaps are likely to stay unchanged after Friday’s 185km seventh stage from Almadén – Talavera de la Reina but the mountains are looming again. Saturday’s stage finish includes three late climbs and Sunday’s ninth stage finishes at the summit of the Sierra de Bejar La Covatilla.

A day in the olive groves

The riders faced another day under the Spanish sun for the stage to Cordoba. The roads twisted and turned through expanses of olive trees, offering little respite from the heat.

Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Team Sky) fought the pain to start the stage after his high-speed crash with a young spectator on Wednesday. However there were more spills early today, with Matti Breschel (Rabobank) going down hard in the neutralised section of the stage. He was forced to retire and headed to hospital for treatment.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) bounced back from his day of suffering in the gruppetto on Tuesday and was one of the first riders to go no the attack. However he was quickly pulled back and then a group of 20 riders went clear after 30km of fast racing. Chavanel was in the move as he tried to neutralise the move and the bunch also reacted, with Liquigas-Cannondale chasing for Nibali.

The average speed of racing for the first hour was over 50km/h but things finally settled down after 70km when Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis), Adrián Palomares (Andalucia-Caja Granada), Martin Kohler (BMC) and Yukihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano) got away. The peloton eased and their gap rose to a maximum of 8:00 after 105km. However Garmin-Cervelo and Leopard Trek took over the chase and the gap began to melt in the mid-day sun.

Saramotins took the intermediate sprint in Villafranca but Fabian Cancellara was on the front for Leopard Trek and led the pursuit of the break with huge turns of powerful speed. The Luxembourg team was riding for sprinter Daniele Bennati and GC contender Jakob Fuglsang.

Kohler attacked alone to take the final intermediate sprint in Cordoba in the race finish, with 30km to go but that only split the break and marked the end for the four. Kohler was the last to be swept up on the start of the final climb, as Stuart O’Grady (Leopard Trek) churned away on the front.

David Moncoutié (Cofidis) broke Leopard Trek’s grip on the peloton when he attacked in pursuit of the climbers points. He was first to the summit of the Alto de San Jeronimo but was soon joined by Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) and then David De la Fuente (Geox-TMC) and Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step). The race exploded behind them.

They opened a ten-second gap but then the Liquigas-Cannondale team flew down the twisting descent in pursuit. The men in green and white hit the front of the race and almost immediately caused a split at the front. Nibali, Sagan, Agnoli, Capecchi got a gap, with Lastras hanging with them. It was like watching a team pursuit race on the roads of the Vuelta.

Chavanel and Rodriguez tried to chase the attack as other overall contenders hesitated on the descent. But the Liquigas quartet gave it everything all the way to the line, with even Lastras doing his bit on the flat.

It should have been a day of triumph for the Italian team but they almost blew it in the sprint. Sagan saved them from embarrassment but that meant Nibali missed out on the 20-10-8 second time bonuses.

Who knows if that will cost him dearly later in the race. He won the 2010 Vuelta by just 43 seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:38:22
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:03
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:17
7Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
8Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
9David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
11Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
14Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:23
17Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
19Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
22Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
24Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
26Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
27Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
34Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
35Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
36Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
38Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
39Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
40Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
41Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
42Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
46Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
49Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
50Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
51Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
55Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
57Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
59Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
61Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:04
62Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:18
63David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:47
64Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:19
65Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
66Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:05:19
67Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
68Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
69Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
70Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
72Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
74Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
76Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
77Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
78Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:06:53
81Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
82Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
83Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
84David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
85Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
86Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
88Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
89Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
90Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
91David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
92Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
93Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
94Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
96Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
97Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
98David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
100Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
101Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
102Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:07:58
103Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
104Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
105Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
109Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
112Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:13:51
113Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
114Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
115Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
116Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
117Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
118Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:22
119Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
120Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
121Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
122Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
123Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
124José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
125Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
126Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
127Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
128Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
129Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
130Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
131Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
132Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
133Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
134Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
135Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:49
136Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
137Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
139Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
140Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
141Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
142Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
143Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
144Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
145Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
146Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
147Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
148Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
149Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:16:28
150Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:32
151Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
152Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
153Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
154Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
155Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
156Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
157Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
158Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
159Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
160Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
161Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
162Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
163Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
164Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
165Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
166Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
167Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:17:52
168Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:18:34
169Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:21:12
170Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
171Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
172Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
173Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
174Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
175Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
176Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
177Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
178Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
179Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
180Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
181Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
182Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
183Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
184Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
185Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
186Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
187Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
188Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
189Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
190Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFJohann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFNicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFKurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale25pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
7Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team9
8Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team8
9David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team6
11Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad5
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
13Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC3
14Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2

Sprint 1 - Villafranca de Córdoba, km. 138,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
3Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 2 - Córdoba, km. 162,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
3Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano1

Mountain 1 - Alto del Catorce por Ciento (Cat. 2) km. 173
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas-Cannondale13:55:06
2Movistar Team0:00:40
3Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:57
4Leopard Trek0:01:03
5Geox-TMC
6Katusha Team
7Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
9Team RadioShack
10Pro Team Astana
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Rabobank Cycling Team
13Sky Procycling0:03:05
14Lampre - ISD0:05:59
15Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:39
16Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Team Garmin-Cervelo
18HTC-Highroad0:08:38
19Skil - Shimano0:08:56
20BMC Racing Team0:12:35
21Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:34
22Andalucia Caja Granada0:20:39

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team22:41:13
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:15
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:16
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:23
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:25
6Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:41
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:44
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:49
9Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
10Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:52
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:53
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:57
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:00
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:01
16Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:01:04
17Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:05
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:13
19Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:21
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:25
21Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:26
22Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:43
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:50
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
26Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:58
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:13
28Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:15
29David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:22
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:34
31Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:02:41
32Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:02:52
34Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
35Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:02:59
36Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:00
37Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:16
38Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:52
39Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:49
40Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:30
41Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:42
42Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:50
43Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:29
44Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:35
45Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:43
46Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:13:10
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:34
48Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:42
49Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
50Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:14:25
51Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:38
52Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:39
53Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:15:29
54Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:11
55Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:31
56Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:39
57Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:41
58Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:16:57
59Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:18:20
60Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:38
61Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:20:16
62Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:20:52
63Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:11
64Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:21:30
65Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:34
66Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:50
67Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:21:51
68Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:38
69Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:48
70Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:11
71Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:23:58
72Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:48
73José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:28:08
74David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:28:19
75David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:51
76Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:47
77Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:31:07
78Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:32:42
79Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:34:00
80Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:34:03
81Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:34:38
82Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:34:39
83Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:56
84Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:35:47
85Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:56
86Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:36:43
87Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:36:47
88Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:56
89Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:37:15
90Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:37:22
91David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:01
92Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana0:38:32
93Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:36
94Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:38:56
95Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:16
96Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:24
97Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:39:28
98Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:41:14
99Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:41:19
100Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:42:20
101David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:42:37
102Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:13
103Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:43:22
104Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:43:52
105Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:44:34
106Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:42
107Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:29
108Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:45:38
109Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:44
110Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:45:48
111Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:46:03
112Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:46:04
113Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:46:11
114Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:46:21
115Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:46:40
116Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:27
117Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:35
118Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:49:16
119Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:49:20
120Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:50:21
121Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:50:27
122Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:50:37
123Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:50:42
124Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:50:49
125Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:51:09
126John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:52:34
127Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:53:08
128Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:53:16
129Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:53:24
130Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:53:33
131Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:53:59
132Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:54:27
133Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:54:42
134Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:55:21
135Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:56:19
136Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:30
137Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:57:05
138Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:57:18
139Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:57:37
140Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:58:17
141Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:58:26
142Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:58:52
143Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:58:53
144Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:08
145Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:59:17
146Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:59:29
147Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:59:36
148Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:00:08
149Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:00:10
150Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1:00:54
151Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:01:04
152Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:01:38
153Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:01:48
154Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:03:01
155Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:03:10
156Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:29
157Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:06:20
158Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:07:16
159Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:08:07
160Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:09:14
161Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:09:44
162Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:09:53
163Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard1:11:42
164Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:11:53
165Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:12:20
166Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:13:27
167Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:13:59
168Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:16:43
169Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:17:41
170Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:17:49
171Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:19:15
172Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:21:07
173Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1:21:11
174Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:21:55
175Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:22:16
176Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:23:49
177Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard1:25:46
178Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano1:26:15
179Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1:26:33
180Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:27:18
181Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:28:29
182Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:29:09
183Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:29:19
184Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:30:04
185Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:30:18
186Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
187Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:30:30
188Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:31:03
189Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek1:31:28
190Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard1:37:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team48pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team48
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team41
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team32
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale30
6Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team26
8Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25
9Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale23
11Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team22
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto21
13Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD20
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale20
16Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard20
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek19
18Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
19Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano16
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
21Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
22Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana16
23Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
25Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
26Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack11
27Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
28Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
29Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek10
30Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
31Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
32Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team8
33Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
34Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
35Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
37David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
38Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
39John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
40Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana6
41Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad5
42Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad5
43Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
44Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad4
45Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4
46Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4
47Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4
48Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team4
49Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
50Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
51Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team3
52Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC3
53Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling3
54Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
55Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
56Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
57Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2
58Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2
59Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
60Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack2
61Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
62Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
63Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
64Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
65Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team20pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard15
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
6Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
7Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team6
8Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
10Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
11Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
12Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
13Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team3
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3
16Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
17Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
18Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
19Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
21Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
22Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
23Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
25Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
26Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team6pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team11
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team19
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard44
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo47
6Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team58
7David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne68
8Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team79
9Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD81
10Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack90
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team93
12Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad119

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack67:32:09
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
3Katusha Team0:02:22
4Leopard Trek0:02:23
5Geox-TMC0:02:42
6Pro Team Astana0:04:17
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:27
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:02
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:38
10AG2R La Mondiale0:07:55
11Lampre - ISD0:08:39
12Movistar Team0:08:40
13Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:56
14Sky Procycling0:12:32
15Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:42
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:09
17Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:46:12
18Saxo Bank Sungard0:47:41
19Andalucia Caja Granada1:01:32
20BMC Racing Team1:03:04
21HTC-Highroad1:20:13
22Skil - Shimano1:28:26

