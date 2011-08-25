Image 1 of 31 David Moncoutié (Cofidis) attacks on the last climb. (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 2 of 31 Skil Shimano's Doi leads the breakaway (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 3 of 31 Sylvain Chavanel rescued his red leader's jersey (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 4 of 31 Chavanel at the head of affairs (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 5 of 31 Kurt-Asle Arvesen at the race doctor, he would abandon from his crash injuries. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 6 of 31 Peter Sagan wins the stage (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 7 of 31 David Moncoutie (Cofidis) (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 8 of 31 Martin Kohler (BMC) was voted most aggressive rider. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 9 of 31 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Sky Procycling) receives medical attention before abandoningi the stage after a crash yesterday (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 10 of 31 Red jersey Sylvain Chavanel (Quickstep Cycling Team) in action (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 11 of 31 First Japanese rider in the Vuelta Yukihiro Doi (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 12 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the stage (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 13 of 31 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) stays hydrated. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 31 Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 31 Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing Team) and Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 31 Bubbly time for Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 31 The Vuelta a Espana peloton rolls along (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates victory (Image credit: AFP) Image 20 of 31 Fouchard leads the breakaway (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 21 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes the stage win (Image credit: AFP) Image 22 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates a win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) knows he has it (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 31 Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) en route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 31 Stage winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) with some specially dressed podium girls (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 31 The final dash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) puts on his winner's hat. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Liquigas-Cannondale team used its superior descending skills to split the Vuelta a España peloton on the twisting road to Cordoba, allowing Peter Sagan to take the stage victory, while team leader Vincenzo Nibali gained a some precious seconds and moved up to third overall.

Nibali was initially angry that Sagan sprinted to victory, blocking him from taking any of the time bonuses. But Sagan’s acceleration stopped Pablo Lastras (Movistar) from snatching the stage win and so saved the Liquigas-Cannondale team from an embarrassing defeat, having four of the five leading riders.

“We did a great job as a team. It wasn’t our tactic (for the stage) but fortunately it came off,” Sagan said. “It would have been better if Vincenzo (Nibali) had won but it was better that a Liquigas-Cannondale rider won rather than Lastras.”

Race leader Sylvain Chavanel finished tenth on the stage, in a chase group at 17 seconds, while most of the other overall contenders were at 23 seconds. The stage had been expected to finish in a sprint but yet again a late climb and the twisting descent created another thrilling finale.

Chavanel actually extended his overall lead on Daniel Moreno (Katusha) to 15 seconds. Nibali is third at 16 seconds. Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) is fourth at 23 seconds, Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) is fifth at 25 seconds and Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is eighth at 49 seconds. Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) is a more distant 20th at 1:26.

Those gaps are likely to stay unchanged after Friday’s 185km seventh stage from Almadén – Talavera de la Reina but the mountains are looming again. Saturday’s stage finish includes three late climbs and Sunday’s ninth stage finishes at the summit of the Sierra de Bejar La Covatilla.

A day in the olive groves

The riders faced another day under the Spanish sun for the stage to Cordoba. The roads twisted and turned through expanses of olive trees, offering little respite from the heat.

Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Team Sky) fought the pain to start the stage after his high-speed crash with a young spectator on Wednesday. However there were more spills early today, with Matti Breschel (Rabobank) going down hard in the neutralised section of the stage. He was forced to retire and headed to hospital for treatment.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) bounced back from his day of suffering in the gruppetto on Tuesday and was one of the first riders to go no the attack. However he was quickly pulled back and then a group of 20 riders went clear after 30km of fast racing. Chavanel was in the move as he tried to neutralise the move and the bunch also reacted, with Liquigas-Cannondale chasing for Nibali.

The average speed of racing for the first hour was over 50km/h but things finally settled down after 70km when Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis), Adrián Palomares (Andalucia-Caja Granada), Martin Kohler (BMC) and Yukihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano) got away. The peloton eased and their gap rose to a maximum of 8:00 after 105km. However Garmin-Cervelo and Leopard Trek took over the chase and the gap began to melt in the mid-day sun.

Saramotins took the intermediate sprint in Villafranca but Fabian Cancellara was on the front for Leopard Trek and led the pursuit of the break with huge turns of powerful speed. The Luxembourg team was riding for sprinter Daniele Bennati and GC contender Jakob Fuglsang.

Kohler attacked alone to take the final intermediate sprint in Cordoba in the race finish, with 30km to go but that only split the break and marked the end for the four. Kohler was the last to be swept up on the start of the final climb, as Stuart O’Grady (Leopard Trek) churned away on the front.

David Moncoutié (Cofidis) broke Leopard Trek’s grip on the peloton when he attacked in pursuit of the climbers points. He was first to the summit of the Alto de San Jeronimo but was soon joined by Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) and then David De la Fuente (Geox-TMC) and Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step). The race exploded behind them.

They opened a ten-second gap but then the Liquigas-Cannondale team flew down the twisting descent in pursuit. The men in green and white hit the front of the race and almost immediately caused a split at the front. Nibali, Sagan, Agnoli, Capecchi got a gap, with Lastras hanging with them. It was like watching a team pursuit race on the roads of the Vuelta.

Chavanel and Rodriguez tried to chase the attack as other overall contenders hesitated on the descent. But the Liquigas quartet gave it everything all the way to the line, with even Lastras doing his bit on the flat.

It should have been a day of triumph for the Italian team but they almost blew it in the sprint. Sagan saved them from embarrassment but that meant Nibali missed out on the 20-10-8 second time bonuses.

Who knows if that will cost him dearly later in the race. He won the 2010 Vuelta by just 43 seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:38:22 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:03 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:17 7 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 8 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 9 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 14 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:23 17 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 19 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 24 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 26 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 27 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 34 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 37 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 38 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 39 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 40 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 41 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 42 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 46 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 49 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 50 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 51 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 55 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 57 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 59 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 61 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:04 62 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:18 63 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:47 64 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:19 65 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 66 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:05:19 67 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 69 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 70 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 72 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 74 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 76 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 77 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:06:53 81 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 82 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 83 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 84 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 85 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 86 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 88 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 89 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 90 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 91 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 94 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 96 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 97 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 98 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 100 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 101 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 102 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:07:58 103 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 104 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 105 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 109 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 112 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:13:51 113 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 115 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 116 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 117 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 118 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:22 119 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 120 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 121 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 122 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 123 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 124 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 125 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 126 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 127 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 128 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 130 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 131 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 132 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 133 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 134 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 135 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:49 136 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 137 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 139 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 140 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 141 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 142 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 143 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 144 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 145 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 146 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 147 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 148 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 149 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:16:28 150 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:32 151 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 152 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 153 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 154 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 155 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 156 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 157 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 158 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 159 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 160 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 161 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 162 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 163 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 164 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 165 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 166 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 167 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:17:52 168 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:18:34 169 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:21:12 170 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 171 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 172 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 173 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 174 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 175 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 176 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 177 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 178 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 179 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 180 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 181 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 182 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 183 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 184 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 185 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 186 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 187 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 188 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 189 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 190 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 7 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 9 8 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 8 9 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 11 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 13 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 3 14 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2

Sprint 1 - Villafranca de Córdoba, km. 138,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint 2 - Córdoba, km. 162,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 3 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountain 1 - Alto del Catorce por Ciento (Cat. 2) km. 173 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 13:55:06 2 Movistar Team 0:00:40 3 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:57 4 Leopard Trek 0:01:03 5 Geox-TMC 6 Katusha Team 7 Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 9 Team RadioShack 10 Pro Team Astana 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Sky Procycling 0:03:05 14 Lampre - ISD 0:05:59 15 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:39 16 Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 HTC-Highroad 0:08:38 19 Skil - Shimano 0:08:56 20 BMC Racing Team 0:12:35 21 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:34 22 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:20:39

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 22:41:13 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:15 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:16 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:23 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:25 6 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:41 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:00:44 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:49 9 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:52 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:53 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:57 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:01:00 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:01 16 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:01:04 17 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:05 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:13 19 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:21 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:25 21 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:26 22 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:43 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:50 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 26 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:58 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:13 28 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:15 29 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:22 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:34 31 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:02:41 32 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:44 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:02:52 34 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 35 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:02:59 36 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:00 37 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:16 38 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:52 39 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:49 40 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:30 41 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:42 42 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:50 43 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:29 44 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:35 45 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:43 46 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:13:10 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:34 48 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:42 49 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 50 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:14:25 51 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:38 52 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:39 53 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:15:29 54 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:11 55 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:31 56 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:39 57 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:41 58 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:16:57 59 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:18:20 60 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:38 61 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:20:16 62 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:20:52 63 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:11 64 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:21:30 65 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:34 66 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:50 67 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:21:51 68 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:38 69 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:22:48 70 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:11 71 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:23:58 72 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:48 73 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:28:08 74 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:28:19 75 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:51 76 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:47 77 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:31:07 78 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:32:42 79 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:34:00 80 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:34:03 81 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:34:38 82 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:34:39 83 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:56 84 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:35:47 85 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:56 86 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:36:43 87 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:36:47 88 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:36:56 89 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:37:15 90 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:37:22 91 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:01 92 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 0:38:32 93 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:36 94 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:38:56 95 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:16 96 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:24 97 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:39:28 98 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:41:14 99 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:41:19 100 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:42:20 101 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:42:37 102 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:13 103 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:43:22 104 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:43:52 105 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:44:34 106 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:42 107 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:29 108 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:45:38 109 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:44 110 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:45:48 111 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:46:03 112 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:46:04 113 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:46:11 114 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:46:21 115 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:46:40 116 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:27 117 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:35 118 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:49:16 119 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:49:20 120 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:50:21 121 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:50:27 122 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:50:37 123 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:50:42 124 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:50:49 125 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:51:09 126 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:52:34 127 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:53:08 128 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:53:16 129 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:53:24 130 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:53:33 131 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:53:59 132 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:54:27 133 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:54:42 134 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:55:21 135 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:56:19 136 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:30 137 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:57:05 138 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:57:18 139 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:57:37 140 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:58:17 141 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:58:26 142 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:58:52 143 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:58:53 144 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:08 145 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:59:17 146 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:59:29 147 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:59:36 148 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:00:08 149 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:00:10 150 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1:00:54 151 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:01:04 152 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:01:38 153 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:01:48 154 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:03:01 155 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:03:10 156 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:29 157 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:06:20 158 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:07:16 159 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:08:07 160 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:09:14 161 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:09:44 162 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:09:53 163 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:11:42 164 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:11:53 165 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:12:20 166 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:13:27 167 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:13:59 168 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:16:43 169 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:17:41 170 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:17:49 171 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:19:15 172 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:21:07 173 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1:21:11 174 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:21:55 175 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:22:16 176 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:23:49 177 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:25:46 178 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1:26:15 179 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:26:33 180 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:27:18 181 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:28:29 182 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:29:09 183 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:29:19 184 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:30:04 185 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:30:18 186 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 187 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:30:30 188 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:31:03 189 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:31:28 190 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:37:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 48 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 48 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 41 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 8 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 9 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 11 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 13 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 20 16 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 19 18 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 19 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 16 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 21 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 22 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 16 23 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 25 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 26 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 11 27 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 28 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 29 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 10 30 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 31 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 32 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 8 33 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 34 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 35 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 37 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 38 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 39 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 40 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 6 41 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 5 42 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 43 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 44 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 4 45 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 46 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 47 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 48 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 4 49 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 50 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 51 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 52 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 3 53 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 54 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 55 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 56 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 57 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 58 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2 59 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 60 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 2 61 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 62 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 63 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 64 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 65 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 6 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 7 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 8 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 10 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 11 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 12 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 16 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 17 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 18 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 19 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 21 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 22 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 23 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 25 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 26 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 11 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 44 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 47 6 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 58 7 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 68 8 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 9 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 81 10 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 90 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 93 12 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 119