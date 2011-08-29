Image 1 of 45 Taylor Phinney (BMC) put in a great ride in Salamanca to take fifth. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 2 of 45 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) won his fifth time trial of the season (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 45 Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek) was 10th fastest. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 4 of 45 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) came in 1:08 shy of keeping his red jersey. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 5 of 45 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) confirmed himself as the world's top time trialist. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 6 of 45 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 7 of 45 Tiago Machado was RadioShack's top finisher in seventh. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 8 of 45 Jakob Fuglsang took sixth on the stage to move into second overall (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 9 of 45 Chris Froome (Team Sky) on his break-out ride in the Vuelta. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 10 of 45 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) took fourth (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 11 of 45 Janez Brajkovic, the Slovenian champion, was eighth fastest (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 12 of 45 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 45 Tony Martin celebrates another time trial victory. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 45 New race leader Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 45 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 45 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) has won most of this year's major time trials (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 45 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 45 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 45 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) suffered and lost time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 45 Spanish national TT champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 45 Chris Froome celebrates his first Grand Tour jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 45 Chris Froome's excellent time trial put him in the Vuelta lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 45 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) couldn't hang onto the race lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 45 Joaquim Rodriguez lost many minutes in Salamanca. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 45 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 45 Here comes Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) fights to limit his losses (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) out of the saddle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 45 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 45 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 45 Martin went on to win the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 45 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) takes a drink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 45 Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana) held his own thanks to a mid-time trial helicopter snack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 45 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wasn't the worst of the GC contenders in the time trial, but fell to 12th overall. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 45 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) fell to 19th overall. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) put in a good performance in sixth, and is now second on GC (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 45 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quickstep) had a very average ride. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 45 Haimar Zubelia (Radioshack) wasn't the best of his team, but is 10th overall on GC (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 45 Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 45 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) lost a lot of time in Salamanca. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 45 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) started fast but faded. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) kept himself in striking distance on GC despite coming in 2:24 off the win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) pulled off the performance of a lifetime to take the overall lead in the Vuelta. The Kenyan-born climber finished second behind stage winner Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) in the 47km time trial around Salamanca to move 12 seconds clear of Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) in GC.

Froome's teammate Bradley Wiggins set the fastest time at the first check point at 13km but gradually lost time, finishing third on the stage. However, like Froome he moved up the overall classification to third overall as a number of big name climbers suffered on the course.

Overnight race leader Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) had a respectable ride but slipped down the GC and sits 1:07 down on Froome in seventh overall.

"I wasn't really expecting that," Froome said at the finish.

"I was just trying to stay in contention and be there along with Bradley Wiggins, the team leader. I just had a fantastic day and somehow I've ended up in the leader's jersey. It's a dream come true."

The dream became a reality though as he made his way to the podium to pick up the red jersey with the knowledge that he had outclassed the likes of Fabian Cancellara, Taylor Phinney and perhaps most importantly Bradley Wiggins.

In fact Froome's and Wiggins's rides couldn't have been more different. While Wiggins went out like a bullet, setting the fastest time at the first check, Froome set of far steadier. At the second time check at 30km, Wiggins had lost 20 seconds and the stage lead to Martin, with Froome only beginning to show his true strength.

The real indication of Froome's form only came when he reached the 1km to go mark, with commentators realising that he was on course to beat Cancellara's time and challenge Mollema for red. With Wiggins fading further over the final kilometres and losing his rhythm on the final climb to the finish, his 29 second loss to Froome was a major surprise.

Yet Sky will be buoyed by their performance that now leaves them with two men inside the top three on GC and major daylight between themselves and the likes of Michele Scarponi, Carlos Sastre, Joaquim Rodriguez and Igor Anton, who all saw their GC aspirations go up in smoke. Sky's management will nevertheless still be scratching their heads after Froome's ride. With no more time trial kilometres left in the race and they now have two serious GC cards to play for the podium. Deciding who sacrifices his chances for the other could be the defining choice for the team's bid to place a rider on a podium in a Grand Tour for the first time.

Martin's marker

The stage threw up more surprises than just Froome's excellence against the clock. Tony Martin who came into the stage as genuine contender, set down a major maker for the Worlds next month, dismantling Fabian Cancellara's dominance against the Spanish heat. That he beat Cancellara was not necessarily the talking point – he put 1:42 into him at the major time trial at the Tour – but with just weeks to go until Copenhagen, Cancellara is running out of time to find the form that has carried him to four rainbow jerseys against the clock.

It was Martin's possible future successor, Taylor Phinney (Team BMC), who shone brightest in the early stages of the day. In his first grand tour, the American is beginning to find his feet at the WorldTour level, and despite Cancellara and the Martin setting faster times in quick succession, Phinney's fifth place deserves praise.

Podium contenders shape up

While the time gaps between Martin and the rest seemed gaping, the results showed a general bunching of true GC contenders. Nibali, who now sits fourth, 31 seconds down, looks to be in pole position considering the mountainous terrain still to come. The fact that the Italian is the only rider within the top 12 to have won a Grand Tour will serve him well.

Jakob Fuglsang, who came to the Vuelta after a disappointing Tour de France, continues to impress here and but for a mechanical in the opening few hundred meters of today's ride he would be even closer to Froome on GC. Kessiakoff, Monfort, Mollema, Cobo Brajkovic and even Jurgen Van den Broeck and Denis Menchov will still claim to have realistic podium ambitions though.

But this Vuelta, which has seen several different race leaders, crashes, excitement and unpredictable racing, is far from over. Rodriguez, despite lying 3:23, could yet be the key. Licking his wounds outside the Katusha team bus after a demoralizing ride, he will be looking for revenge once the race begins to tilt upwards once again. The race win may be behind him but his explosive prowess could be the catalyst to blow this race wide open again.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:55:54 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:59 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:22 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:27 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:37 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:54 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:56 9 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:02 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:02:06 11 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:02:18 12 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:19 13 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 14 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:02:20 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:24 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:28 17 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:51 18 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:52 19 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:53 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:57 21 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:03:00 22 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:03:02 23 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:03:03 24 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:05 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:09 26 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:12 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:18 28 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:22 29 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:29 30 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:30 31 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:31 32 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:03:32 33 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:03:33 34 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:35 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:44 37 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:03:48 38 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:56 40 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:05 41 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:04:07 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:08 44 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:12 45 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:13 46 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 47 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:14 48 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:04:15 49 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:16 50 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:04:18 51 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:21 52 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:24 53 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:30 54 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:04:31 55 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:32 56 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:04:34 57 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:04:46 58 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:50 59 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 60 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:51 61 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 0:04:55 62 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:56 63 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:01 64 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:02 65 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:04 66 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:05:06 67 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:07 68 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:12 69 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:13 70 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:24 72 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:25 73 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:26 74 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:05:27 75 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 76 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:34 77 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:05:36 78 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:38 79 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:42 81 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:05:44 82 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 83 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:05:46 84 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:47 85 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:49 86 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:05:51 87 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:54 88 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:55 89 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:56 90 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:57 92 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:05:58 93 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:06:00 94 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:01 96 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 97 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:04 98 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:05 99 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:07 101 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:13 102 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:14 103 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 104 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:18 105 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 106 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:19 107 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:20 108 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:24 109 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:06:28 110 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:06:31 111 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 112 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:32 113 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:06:35 114 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:37 115 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:42 116 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:06:43 117 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:44 118 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:48 119 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:49 120 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 121 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:50 122 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:06:52 123 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:54 124 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:57 125 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:58 126 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:01 127 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 128 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:02 129 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:07:06 130 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:08 131 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:07:10 132 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 133 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:16 134 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:07:17 135 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:07:21 136 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 137 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:29 138 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:07:38 139 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 141 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:39 142 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:07:41 143 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 144 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:48 145 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:07:49 146 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:53 147 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:07:54 148 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:55 149 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:07:58 150 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:04 151 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:06 152 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:08:09 153 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:08:15 154 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 155 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 156 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:08:18 157 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:19 158 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:34 159 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:40 160 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:46 161 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:47 162 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:08:49 163 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:08:50 164 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:52 165 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:08:59 166 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:09:00 167 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:09:06 168 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:09:07 169 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:10 170 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 171 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:09:14 172 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:17 173 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:09:18 174 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:19 175 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:09:23 176 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:09:25 177 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:26 178 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:09:30 179 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:57 180 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 181 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:10:00 182 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:13 183 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 184 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:19 185 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:49

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 25 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 14 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 9 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 8 9 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 6 11 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 5 12 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 4 13 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 3 14 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leopard Trek 2:52:52 2 HTC-Highroad 0:00:52 3 Team RadioShack 0:00:59 4 Sky Procycling 0:02:38 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:58 6 Geox-TMC 0:04:19 7 Pro Team Astana 0:04:26 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:55 9 Movistar Team 0:05:35 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:46 11 BMC Racing Team 0:06:07 12 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:09 13 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:51 14 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:01 15 Katusha Team 0:07:58 16 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:25 17 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:00 18 Lampre - ISD 0:11:30 19 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:56 20 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:13:03 21 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:54 22 Skil - Shimano 0:14:19

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 38:09:13 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:12 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:20 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:31 5 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:34 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:00:59 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:07 8 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:47 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:02:04 10 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:13 11 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:15 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:21 13 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:02:35 14 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:23 15 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:03:28 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:47 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:52 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:59 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:07 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:18 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:22 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:41 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:58 25 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:06 26 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:31 27 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:40 28 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:06:48 29 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:07:04 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:23 31 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:07:57 32 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:47 33 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:17 34 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:28 35 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:42 36 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:51 37 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:13 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:29 39 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:37 40 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:57 41 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:16:01 42 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:16:28 43 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:16:34 44 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:54 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:32 46 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:17 47 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:50 48 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:44 49 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:46 50 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:27:00 51 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:18 52 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:28:27 53 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:15 54 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:29:24 55 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:29:27 56 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:29 57 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:29:34 58 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:15 59 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:32:12 60 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 61 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:37:41 62 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:55 63 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:39:06 64 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:40:00 65 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:40:42 66 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:44:10 67 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:44:13 68 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:24 69 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:31 70 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:46:30 71 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:28 72 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:49:33 73 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:50:44 74 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:51:27 75 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:51:41 76 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:51:58 77 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:53:35 78 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:57:17 79 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:57:22 80 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:58:15 81 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:59:29 82 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:59:58 83 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:00:16 84 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1:01:29 85 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:01:31 86 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:03:31 87 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:04:37 88 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 1:05:14 89 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:05:31 90 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 1:06:03 91 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:06:39 92 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 1:06:42 93 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:07:04 94 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:07:34 95 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:08:25 96 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:08:32 97 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:08:53 98 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:11 99 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:59 100 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:10:03 101 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:10:24 102 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:11:07 103 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:11:16 104 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:11:36 105 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:11:37 106 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:57 107 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:13:07 108 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:13:25 109 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:13:52 110 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 1:13:59 111 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:15:13 112 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 1:15:23 113 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:16:35 114 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:20:20 115 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 1:20:29 116 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 1:20:32 117 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 1:20:50 118 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:20:51 119 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1:21:00 120 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:21:50 121 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:17 122 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:23:31 123 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:29 124 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:25:31 125 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 1:25:34 126 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 1:25:37 127 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 128 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:27:57 129 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:28:02 130 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:28:23 131 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:28:52 132 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1:29:10 133 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 1:29:26 134 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:29:50 135 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:30:19 136 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:30:54 137 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:31:41 138 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:34:09 139 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:35:02 140 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:36:30 141 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:37:14 142 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1:37:44 143 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:38:02 144 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:38:29 145 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1:38:33 146 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:38:36 147 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:39:57 148 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 1:40:02 149 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:40:05 150 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1:41:59 151 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:42:10 152 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:42:12 153 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:44:39 154 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:47:18 155 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:47:39 156 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:48:59 157 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:51:16 158 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:51:57 159 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:52:23 160 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:54:54 161 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 162 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:55:11 163 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:59:01 164 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:00:46 165 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:01:21 166 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:04:18 167 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:05:11 168 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 2:06:11 169 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:06:50 170 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:07:43 171 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:08:35 172 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:09:56 173 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2:10:24 174 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 2:12:43 175 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2:13:15 176 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:15:31 177 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:16:21 178 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2:17:07 179 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 180 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 2:17:24 181 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:20:39 182 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:21:00 183 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:21:26 184 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:25:11 185 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:33:56

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 74 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 48 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 42 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 41 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 41 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 40 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 16 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 30 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 29 18 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 19 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 20 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 24 21 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 23 22 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 23 23 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 23 24 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 21 25 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 21 26 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 27 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 28 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 29 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 19 30 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 31 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 15 32 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 14 33 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 35 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 36 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 37 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 38 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 39 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 40 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 10 42 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 43 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 44 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 45 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 46 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 9 47 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 48 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 49 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 50 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 51 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 52 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 53 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 54 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 55 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 56 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 57 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 6 58 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 59 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 60 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 61 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 5 62 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 63 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 4 64 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 65 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 66 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 67 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 4 68 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 69 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 70 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 71 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 72 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 73 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 74 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 75 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 76 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 77 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2 78 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 79 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 80 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2 81 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 82 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 83 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1 84 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 5 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 6 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 9 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 10 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 11 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 12 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 13 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 14 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 17 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 18 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 19 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 20 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 21 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 22 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 23 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 24 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 25 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 26 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 27 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 28 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 29 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 30 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 31 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 33 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 34 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 26 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 28 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 38 7 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 47 8 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 49 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 67 10 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 82 11 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 94 12 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 13 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 14 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 108 15 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 110 16 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 116 17 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 18 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 139 19 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 140 20 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 149 21 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 160 22 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 166 23 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 171 24 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 173 25 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 196 26 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 206 27 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 228 28 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 233 29 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 236 30 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 247