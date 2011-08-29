Trending

Martin smashes Vuelta time trial

Froome in red as TT upends GC

Image 1 of 45

Taylor Phinney (BMC) put in a great ride in Salamanca to take fifth.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) put in a great ride in Salamanca to take fifth.
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 2 of 45

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) won his fifth time trial of the season

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) won his fifth time trial of the season
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 45

Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek) was 10th fastest.

Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek) was 10th fastest.
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 4 of 45

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) came in 1:08 shy of keeping his red jersey.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) came in 1:08 shy of keeping his red jersey.
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 5 of 45

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) confirmed himself as the world's top time trialist.

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) confirmed himself as the world's top time trialist.
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 6 of 45

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 7 of 45

Tiago Machado was RadioShack's top finisher in seventh.

Tiago Machado was RadioShack's top finisher in seventh.
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 8 of 45

Jakob Fuglsang took sixth on the stage to move into second overall

Jakob Fuglsang took sixth on the stage to move into second overall
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 9 of 45

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on his break-out ride in the Vuelta.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on his break-out ride in the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 10 of 45

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) took fourth

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) took fourth
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 11 of 45

Janez Brajkovic, the Slovenian champion, was eighth fastest

Janez Brajkovic, the Slovenian champion, was eighth fastest
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 12 of 45

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in action

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 45

Tony Martin celebrates another time trial victory.

Tony Martin celebrates another time trial victory.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 45

New race leader Chris Froome (Sky)

New race leader Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 45

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 45

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) has won most of this year's major time trials

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) has won most of this year's major time trials
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 45

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 45

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 45

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek)

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) suffered and lost time

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) suffered and lost time
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in action

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 45

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) gets out of the saddle

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 45

Spanish national TT champion Luis Leon Sanchez

Spanish national TT champion Luis Leon Sanchez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 45

Chris Froome celebrates his first Grand Tour jersey

Chris Froome celebrates his first Grand Tour jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 45

Chris Froome's excellent time trial put him in the Vuelta lead.

Chris Froome's excellent time trial put him in the Vuelta lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 45

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) couldn't hang onto the race lead

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) couldn't hang onto the race lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 45

Joaquim Rodriguez lost many minutes in Salamanca.

Joaquim Rodriguez lost many minutes in Salamanca.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 45

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 45

Here comes Nibali

Here comes Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) fights to limit his losses

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) fights to limit his losses
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) out of the saddle

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) out of the saddle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 45

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) on the podium

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 45

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana)

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 45

Martin went on to win the stage

Martin went on to win the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 45

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) takes a drink

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) takes a drink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 45

Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana) held his own thanks to a mid-time trial helicopter snack

Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana) held his own thanks to a mid-time trial helicopter snack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 45

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wasn't the worst of the GC contenders in the time trial, but fell to 12th overall.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wasn't the worst of the GC contenders in the time trial, but fell to 12th overall.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 45

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) fell to 19th overall.

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) fell to 19th overall.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 45

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) put in a good performance in sixth, and is now second on GC

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) put in a good performance in sixth, and is now second on GC
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 45

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quickstep) had a very average ride.

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quickstep) had a very average ride.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 45

Haimar Zubelia (Radioshack) wasn't the best of his team, but is 10th overall on GC

Haimar Zubelia (Radioshack) wasn't the best of his team, but is 10th overall on GC
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 45

Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek)

Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 45

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) lost a lot of time in Salamanca.

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) lost a lot of time in Salamanca.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 45

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) started fast but faded.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) started fast but faded.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) kept himself in striking distance on GC despite coming in 2:24 off the win

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) kept himself in striking distance on GC despite coming in 2:24 off the win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) pulled off the performance of a lifetime to take the overall lead in the Vuelta. The Kenyan-born climber finished second behind stage winner Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) in the 47km time trial around Salamanca to move 12 seconds clear of Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) in GC.

Froome's teammate Bradley Wiggins set the fastest time at the first check point at 13km but gradually lost time, finishing third on the stage. However, like Froome he moved up the overall classification to third overall as a number of big name climbers suffered on the course.

Overnight race leader Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) had a respectable ride but slipped down the GC and sits 1:07 down on Froome in seventh overall.

"I wasn't really expecting that," Froome said at the finish.

"I was just trying to stay in contention and be there along with Bradley Wiggins, the team leader. I just had a fantastic day and somehow I've ended up in the leader's jersey. It's a dream come true."

The dream became a reality though as he made his way to the podium to pick up the red jersey with the knowledge that he had outclassed the likes of Fabian Cancellara, Taylor Phinney and perhaps most importantly Bradley Wiggins.

In fact Froome's and Wiggins's rides couldn't have been more different. While Wiggins went out like a bullet, setting the fastest time at the first check, Froome set of far steadier. At the second time check at 30km, Wiggins had lost 20 seconds and the stage lead to Martin, with Froome only beginning to show his true strength.

The real indication of Froome's form only came when he reached the 1km to go mark, with commentators realising that he was on course to beat Cancellara's time and challenge Mollema for red. With Wiggins fading further over the final kilometres and losing his rhythm on the final climb to the finish, his 29 second loss to Froome was a major surprise.

Yet Sky will be buoyed by their performance that now leaves them with two men inside the top three on GC and major daylight between themselves and the likes of Michele Scarponi, Carlos Sastre, Joaquim Rodriguez and Igor Anton, who all saw their GC aspirations go up in smoke. Sky's management will nevertheless still be scratching their heads after Froome's ride. With no more time trial kilometres left in the race and they now have two serious GC cards to play for the podium. Deciding who sacrifices his chances for the other could be the defining choice for the team's bid to place a rider on a podium in a Grand Tour for the first time.

Martin's marker

The stage threw up more surprises than just Froome's excellence against the clock. Tony Martin who came into the stage as genuine contender, set down a major maker for the Worlds next month, dismantling Fabian Cancellara's dominance against the Spanish heat. That he beat Cancellara was not necessarily the talking point – he put 1:42 into him at the major time trial at the Tour – but with just weeks to go until Copenhagen, Cancellara is running out of time to find the form that has carried him to four rainbow jerseys against the clock.

It was Martin's possible future successor, Taylor Phinney (Team BMC), who shone brightest in the early stages of the day. In his first grand tour, the American is beginning to find his feet at the WorldTour level, and despite Cancellara and the Martin setting faster times in quick succession, Phinney's fifth place deserves praise.

Podium contenders shape up

While the time gaps between Martin and the rest seemed gaping, the results showed a general bunching of true GC contenders. Nibali, who now sits fourth, 31 seconds down, looks to be in pole position considering the mountainous terrain still to come. The fact that the Italian is the only rider within the top 12 to have won a Grand Tour will serve him well.

Jakob Fuglsang, who came to the Vuelta after a disappointing Tour de France, continues to impress here and but for a mechanical in the opening few hundred meters of today's ride he would be even closer to Froome on GC. Kessiakoff, Monfort, Mollema, Cobo Brajkovic and even Jurgen Van den Broeck and Denis Menchov will still claim to have realistic podium ambitions though.

But this Vuelta, which has seen several different race leaders, crashes, excitement and unpredictable racing, is far from over. Rodriguez, despite lying 3:23, could yet be the key. Licking his wounds outside the Katusha team bus after a demoralizing ride, he will be looking for revenge once the race begins to tilt upwards once again. The race win may be behind him but his explosive prowess could be the catalyst to blow this race wide open again.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:55:54
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:59
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:22
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:27
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:37
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:54
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:56
9Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:02
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:02:06
11Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:02:18
12Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:19
13Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
14Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:02:20
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:24
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:28
17Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:51
18Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:52
19Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:53
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:57
21Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:03:00
22Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:03:02
23Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:03:03
24Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:05
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:09
26Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:12
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:18
28Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:22
29David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
30Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:30
31Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:31
32Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:03:32
33Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:03:33
34Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:35
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:44
37Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:03:48
38Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:56
40Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:05
41Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:04:07
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
43Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:08
44Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:12
45Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:13
46Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
47Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:14
48Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:04:15
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:16
50David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:04:18
51Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:21
52Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:24
53Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:30
54Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:04:31
55Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:32
56Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:04:34
57Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:04:46
58Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:50
59Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
60Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:51
61Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana0:04:55
62Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:56
63Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:01
64Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:02
65Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:04
66Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:05:06
67Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:07
68Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:12
69Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:13
70Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:24
72Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:25
73Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:26
74Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:05:27
75Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
76Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:34
77Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:05:36
78Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:38
79Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:42
81Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:05:44
82Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
83Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:05:46
84Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:47
85Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:49
86Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:05:51
87Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:54
88Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:55
89Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:56
90Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:57
92Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:05:58
93Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:06:00
94Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
95Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:01
96Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
97Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:04
98Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:05
99Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:07
101Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:13
102Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:14
103Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
104Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:18
105Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
106Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:19
107Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:20
108Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:24
109Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:06:28
110Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:06:31
111Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
112Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:32
113Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:06:35
114Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:37
115Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:42
116Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:06:43
117Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:44
118Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:48
119Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:49
120Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
121Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:50
122Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:06:52
123Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:54
124Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:57
125Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:58
126Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:01
127Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
128Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:02
129Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:07:06
130Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:08
131David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:07:10
132Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
133Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:16
134Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:07:17
135John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:07:21
136Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
137Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:29
138José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:07:38
139Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
140Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
141Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:39
142Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:07:41
143Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
144Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:48
145Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:07:49
146Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:53
147Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:07:54
148Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:55
149Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:07:58
150Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:04
151Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:06
152Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:08:09
153Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:08:15
154Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
155Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
156Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:08:18
157Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:19
158David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:34
159Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:40
160Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:46
161Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:47
162Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:08:49
163Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:08:50
164Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:52
165Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:08:59
166Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:09:00
167Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:06
168Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:09:07
169David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:10
170Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
171Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:09:14
172Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:17
173Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:09:18
174Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:19
175Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:23
176Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:09:25
177Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:26
178Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:09:30
179Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:57
180Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
181Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:10:00
182Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:13
183Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
184Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:19
185Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:49

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad25pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling20
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling16
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek14
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team12
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack9
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack8
9Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek6
11Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana5
12Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack4
13Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC3
14Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopard Trek2:52:52
2HTC-Highroad0:00:52
3Team RadioShack0:00:59
4Sky Procycling0:02:38
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:58
6Geox-TMC0:04:19
7Pro Team Astana0:04:26
8AG2R La Mondiale0:04:55
9Movistar Team0:05:35
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:46
11BMC Racing Team0:06:07
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:09
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:51
14Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:01
15Katusha Team0:07:58
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:25
17Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:00
18Lampre - ISD0:11:30
19Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:56
20Andalucia Caja Granada0:13:03
21Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:54
22Skil - Shimano0:14:19

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling38:09:13
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:12
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:20
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:31
5Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:34
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:59
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:07
8Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:47
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:02:04
10Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:13
11Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:15
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:21
13Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:02:35
14Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:23
15Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
16Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:03:28
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:47
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:52
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:59
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:07
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:18
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:22
23Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:41
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:58
25Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:06
26Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:31
27Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:40
28Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:06:48
29Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:07:04
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:23
31Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:07:57
32Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:47
33Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:17
34David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:28
35Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:42
36Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:51
37Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:13
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:29
39Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:37
40Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:57
41Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:16:01
42Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:16:28
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:16:34
44Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:54
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:32
46Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:17
47Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:50
48Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:44
49Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:46
50Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:27:00
51Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:18
52Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:28:27
53Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:15
54Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:29:24
55Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:29:27
56Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:29
57Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:29:34
58Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:15
59Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:32:12
60Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
61Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:37:41
62Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:55
63Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:39:06
64David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:40:00
65Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:40:42
66Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:44:10
67Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:44:13
68Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:24
69David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:31
70Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:46:30
71Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:28
72Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:49:33
73David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:50:44
74Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:51:27
75Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:51:41
76Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:51:58
77Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:53:35
78Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:57:17
79Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:57:22
80Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:58:15
81Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:59:29
82Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:59:58
83Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:00:16
84Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana1:01:29
85Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:01:31
86Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:03:31
87José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:04:37
88Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack1:05:14
89Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:05:31
90Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack1:06:03
91Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:06:39
92Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC1:06:42
93Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:07:04
94Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:07:34
95Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:08:25
96Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:08:32
97Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:08:53
98Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1:09:11
99David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:09:59
100Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:10:03
101Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:10:24
102Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:11:07
103Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:11:16
104Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:11:36
105Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:11:37
106Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:57
107Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:13:07
108Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:13:25
109Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:13:52
110Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana1:13:59
111Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1:15:13
112Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek1:15:23
113Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:16:35
114Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:20:20
115Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team1:20:29
116Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack1:20:32
117Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD1:20:50
118Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:20:51
119Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1:21:00
120Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:21:50
121Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:17
122Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:23:31
123Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:29
124Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:25:31
125Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad1:25:34
126Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack1:25:37
127Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
128Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:27:57
129Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:28:02
130Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1:28:23
131Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:28:52
132Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1:29:10
133Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack1:29:26
134Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:29:50
135Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:30:19
136Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:30:54
137Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:31:41
138Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:34:09
139Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:35:02
140Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:36:30
141Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:37:14
142Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1:37:44
143Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:38:02
144Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:38:29
145Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1:38:33
146Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team1:38:36
147Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:39:57
148Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek1:40:02
149John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:40:05
150Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1:41:59
151Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:42:10
152Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:42:12
153Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:44:39
154Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:47:18
155Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:47:39
156Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:48:59
157Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:51:16
158Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:51:57
159Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:52:23
160Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:54:54
161Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
162Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard1:55:11
163Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:59:01
164Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:00:46
165Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:01:21
166Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:04:18
167Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:05:11
168Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC2:06:11
169Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard2:06:50
170Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:07:43
171Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:08:35
172Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:09:56
173Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano2:10:24
174Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling2:12:43
175Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2:13:15
176Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:15:31
177Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:16:21
178Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano2:17:07
179Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
180Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek2:17:24
181Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:20:39
182Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:21:00
183Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:21:26
184Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:25:11
185Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard2:33:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team74pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team62
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale50
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo48
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team48
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team42
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek41
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano41
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD40
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto38
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling36
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale34
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling33
14Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team33
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team32
16Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad30
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale29
18Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25
19Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
20Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek24
21Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana23
22Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack23
23Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana23
24Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC21
25Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard21
26Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
27Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
28Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
29Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC19
30Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
31Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team15
32Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek14
33Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
35Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
36Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team12
37Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
38Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
39Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada10
40Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek10
42Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
43Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
44Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
45Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard10
46Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack9
47Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
48Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
49Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
50Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
51Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
52Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
53Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
54David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
55Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
56Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
57Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team6
58Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6
59John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
60Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
61Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad5
62Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4
63Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad4
64Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4
65Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
66Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
67Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack4
68Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
69Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
70Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
71Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
72Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team3
73Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
74Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
75Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
76Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
77Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2
78Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
79Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2
80Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2
81Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
82Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
83Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1
84Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo25pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale23
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team20
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard15
5Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
6David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
9Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
10Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC6
11Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
12Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team6
13Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
14Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
17Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling4
18Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
19Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
20Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
21Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
22Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3
23Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
24Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
25Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
26Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
27Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
28Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
29Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
30Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
31Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
33Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
34Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team26
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team28
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo29
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling33
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling38
7Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC47
8Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard49
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team67
10Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team82
11David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne94
12Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team97
13Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team108
14Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD108
15Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team110
16Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek116
17Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale132
18Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team139
19Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack140
20Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad149
21Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada160
22Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne166
23Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team171
24Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo173
25Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale196
26Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada206
27Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team228
28Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto233
29Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne236
30Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad247

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopard Trek113:58:37
2Team RadioShack0:00:07
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:07
4Geox-TMC0:03:27
5Pro Team Astana0:09:22
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:23
7Katusha Team0:12:25
8AG2R La Mondiale0:13:06
9Movistar Team0:14:55
10Sky Procycling0:15:55
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:54
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:10
13Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:24
14Lampre - ISD0:34:50
15Quickstep Cycling Team0:35:11
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:37:02
17Saxo Bank Sungard1:04:31
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:06:06
19BMC Racing Team1:43:49
20Andalucia Caja Granada1:49:47
21HTC-Highroad2:32:31
22Skil - Shimano2:33:40

 

Latest on Cyclingnews