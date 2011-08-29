Martin smashes Vuelta time trial
Froome in red as TT upends GC
Stage 10: Salamanca - Salamanca
Chris Froome (Team Sky) pulled off the performance of a lifetime to take the overall lead in the Vuelta. The Kenyan-born climber finished second behind stage winner Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) in the 47km time trial around Salamanca to move 12 seconds clear of Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) in GC.
Froome's teammate Bradley Wiggins set the fastest time at the first check point at 13km but gradually lost time, finishing third on the stage. However, like Froome he moved up the overall classification to third overall as a number of big name climbers suffered on the course.
Overnight race leader Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) had a respectable ride but slipped down the GC and sits 1:07 down on Froome in seventh overall.
"I wasn't really expecting that," Froome said at the finish.
"I was just trying to stay in contention and be there along with Bradley Wiggins, the team leader. I just had a fantastic day and somehow I've ended up in the leader's jersey. It's a dream come true."
The dream became a reality though as he made his way to the podium to pick up the red jersey with the knowledge that he had outclassed the likes of Fabian Cancellara, Taylor Phinney and perhaps most importantly Bradley Wiggins.
In fact Froome's and Wiggins's rides couldn't have been more different. While Wiggins went out like a bullet, setting the fastest time at the first check, Froome set of far steadier. At the second time check at 30km, Wiggins had lost 20 seconds and the stage lead to Martin, with Froome only beginning to show his true strength.
The real indication of Froome's form only came when he reached the 1km to go mark, with commentators realising that he was on course to beat Cancellara's time and challenge Mollema for red. With Wiggins fading further over the final kilometres and losing his rhythm on the final climb to the finish, his 29 second loss to Froome was a major surprise.
Yet Sky will be buoyed by their performance that now leaves them with two men inside the top three on GC and major daylight between themselves and the likes of Michele Scarponi, Carlos Sastre, Joaquim Rodriguez and Igor Anton, who all saw their GC aspirations go up in smoke. Sky's management will nevertheless still be scratching their heads after Froome's ride. With no more time trial kilometres left in the race and they now have two serious GC cards to play for the podium. Deciding who sacrifices his chances for the other could be the defining choice for the team's bid to place a rider on a podium in a Grand Tour for the first time.
Martin's marker
The stage threw up more surprises than just Froome's excellence against the clock. Tony Martin who came into the stage as genuine contender, set down a major maker for the Worlds next month, dismantling Fabian Cancellara's dominance against the Spanish heat. That he beat Cancellara was not necessarily the talking point – he put 1:42 into him at the major time trial at the Tour – but with just weeks to go until Copenhagen, Cancellara is running out of time to find the form that has carried him to four rainbow jerseys against the clock.
It was Martin's possible future successor, Taylor Phinney (Team BMC), who shone brightest in the early stages of the day. In his first grand tour, the American is beginning to find his feet at the WorldTour level, and despite Cancellara and the Martin setting faster times in quick succession, Phinney's fifth place deserves praise.
Podium contenders shape up
While the time gaps between Martin and the rest seemed gaping, the results showed a general bunching of true GC contenders. Nibali, who now sits fourth, 31 seconds down, looks to be in pole position considering the mountainous terrain still to come. The fact that the Italian is the only rider within the top 12 to have won a Grand Tour will serve him well.
Jakob Fuglsang, who came to the Vuelta after a disappointing Tour de France, continues to impress here and but for a mechanical in the opening few hundred meters of today's ride he would be even closer to Froome on GC. Kessiakoff, Monfort, Mollema, Cobo Brajkovic and even Jurgen Van den Broeck and Denis Menchov will still claim to have realistic podium ambitions though.
But this Vuelta, which has seen several different race leaders, crashes, excitement and unpredictable racing, is far from over. Rodriguez, despite lying 3:23, could yet be the key. Licking his wounds outside the Katusha team bus after a demoralizing ride, he will be looking for revenge once the race begins to tilt upwards once again. The race win may be behind him but his explosive prowess could be the catalyst to blow this race wide open again.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:55:54
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:59
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:22
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:27
|5
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:37
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:01:54
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:56
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:02:06
|11
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:18
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:19
|13
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|14
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:02:20
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:24
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:28
|17
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:51
|18
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:52
|19
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:53
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|21
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:00
|22
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:02
|23
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:03:03
|24
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:05
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|26
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:12
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|28
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|29
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|30
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:30
|31
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:31
|32
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:03:32
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:03:33
|34
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|35
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:35
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:44
|37
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:48
|38
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:56
|40
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:05
|41
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:04:07
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:08
|44
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:12
|45
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|46
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|47
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|48
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:04:15
|49
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:16
|50
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:04:18
|51
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|52
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:24
|53
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:30
|54
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:04:31
|55
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:32
|56
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:34
|57
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:04:46
|58
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:50
|59
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|60
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:51
|61
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|0:04:55
|62
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|63
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:01
|64
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|65
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:04
|66
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:06
|67
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:07
|68
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:12
|69
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:13
|70
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:24
|72
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:25
|73
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:26
|74
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:05:27
|75
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|76
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:34
|77
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:36
|78
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:38
|79
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:42
|81
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:05:44
|82
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|83
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:05:46
|84
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:47
|85
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:49
|86
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:51
|87
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:54
|88
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:55
|89
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:56
|90
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:57
|92
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:58
|93
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:00
|94
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:01
|96
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|97
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:04
|98
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:05
|99
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:07
|101
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:13
|102
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|103
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:18
|105
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|106
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:19
|107
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|108
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:24
|109
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:06:28
|110
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:06:31
|111
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|112
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:32
|113
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:35
|114
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:37
|115
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:42
|116
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:06:43
|117
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:44
|118
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:48
|119
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:49
|120
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|121
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:50
|122
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:52
|123
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:54
|124
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:57
|125
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:58
|126
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:01
|127
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|128
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:02
|129
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:06
|130
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:08
|131
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:07:10
|132
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|133
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:16
|134
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:07:17
|135
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:21
|136
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|137
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:29
|138
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:07:38
|139
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|141
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:39
|142
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:07:41
|143
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|144
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:48
|145
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:49
|146
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:53
|147
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:07:54
|148
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:55
|149
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:58
|150
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:04
|151
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:06
|152
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:09
|153
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:15
|154
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|155
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|156
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:08:18
|157
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:19
|158
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:34
|159
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:40
|160
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:46
|161
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:47
|162
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:49
|163
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:08:50
|164
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:52
|165
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:08:59
|166
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:00
|167
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:06
|168
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:07
|169
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:10
|170
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|171
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:09:14
|172
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:17
|173
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:18
|174
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|175
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:23
|176
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:25
|177
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:26
|178
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:09:30
|179
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:57
|180
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|181
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:10:00
|182
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:13
|183
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|184
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:19
|185
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|25
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|14
|5
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|8
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|6
|11
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|5
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|4
|13
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|3
|14
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopard Trek
|2:52:52
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:52
|3
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:59
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:38
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|6
|Geox-TMC
|0:04:19
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:04:26
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:55
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:05:35
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:46
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:07
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:09
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|14
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:01
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:07:58
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:25
|17
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:11:30
|19
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:56
|20
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:13:03
|21
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:54
|22
|Skil - Shimano
|0:14:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|38:09:13
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:12
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:20
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:31
|5
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:34
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:59
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|8
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:47
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:02:04
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:13
|11
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:21
|13
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:02:35
|14
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:23
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:03:28
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:47
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:59
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:07
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:22
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:58
|25
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:06
|26
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:31
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:40
|28
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:06:48
|29
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:07:04
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:23
|31
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:57
|32
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:47
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|34
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:28
|35
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:42
|36
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:51
|37
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:13
|38
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:29
|39
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:37
|40
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:57
|41
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:16:01
|42
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:28
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:16:34
|44
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:54
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:32
|46
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:17
|47
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:50
|48
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:44
|49
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:46
|50
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:27:00
|51
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:18
|52
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:27
|53
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:15
|54
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:29:24
|55
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:27
|56
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:29
|57
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:34
|58
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:15
|59
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:32:12
|60
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|61
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:37:41
|62
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:55
|63
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:39:06
|64
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:40:00
|65
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:40:42
|66
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:44:10
|67
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:44:13
|68
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:45:24
|69
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:31
|70
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:46:30
|71
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:28
|72
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:49:33
|73
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:50:44
|74
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:51:27
|75
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:51:41
|76
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:51:58
|77
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:53:35
|78
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:57:17
|79
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:57:22
|80
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:58:15
|81
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:59:29
|82
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:59:58
|83
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:00:16
|84
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1:01:29
|85
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:31
|86
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:03:31
|87
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:04:37
|88
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:05:14
|89
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:05:31
|90
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1:06:03
|91
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:06:39
|92
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|1:06:42
|93
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:07:04
|94
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:07:34
|95
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:08:25
|96
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:32
|97
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:08:53
|98
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:11
|99
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:59
|100
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:10:03
|101
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:10:24
|102
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:11:07
|103
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:16
|104
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:11:36
|105
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:11:37
|106
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:57
|107
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:13:07
|108
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:13:25
|109
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:13:52
|110
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|1:13:59
|111
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:15:13
|112
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|1:15:23
|113
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:16:35
|114
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:20:20
|115
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|1:20:29
|116
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|1:20:32
|117
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|1:20:50
|118
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:51
|119
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1:21:00
|120
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:21:50
|121
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:17
|122
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:23:31
|123
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:29
|124
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:25:31
|125
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|1:25:34
|126
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|1:25:37
|127
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:27:57
|129
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:28:02
|130
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:28:23
|131
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:28:52
|132
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1:29:10
|133
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1:29:26
|134
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:29:50
|135
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:30:19
|136
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:30:54
|137
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:31:41
|138
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:34:09
|139
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:35:02
|140
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:36:30
|141
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:37:14
|142
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1:37:44
|143
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:38:02
|144
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:38:29
|145
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1:38:33
|146
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:38:36
|147
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:39:57
|148
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|1:40:02
|149
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:40:05
|150
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1:41:59
|151
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:42:10
|152
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:42:12
|153
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:44:39
|154
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:47:18
|155
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:47:39
|156
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:48:59
|157
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:51:16
|158
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:51:57
|159
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:52:23
|160
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:54:54
|161
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|162
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:55:11
|163
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:59:01
|164
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:00:46
|165
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:01:21
|166
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:04:18
|167
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:05:11
|168
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|2:06:11
|169
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:06:50
|170
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:07:43
|171
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:08:35
|172
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:09:56
|173
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2:10:24
|174
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2:12:43
|175
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2:13:15
|176
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:15:31
|177
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:16:21
|178
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2:17:07
|179
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|180
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2:17:24
|181
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:20:39
|182
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:21:00
|183
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:21:26
|184
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:25:11
|185
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:33:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|74
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|41
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|41
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|40
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|30
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|18
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|19
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|20
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|24
|21
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|23
|22
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|23
|23
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|23
|24
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|21
|25
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|26
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|27
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|28
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|29
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|19
|30
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|31
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|32
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|14
|33
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|35
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|36
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|37
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|38
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|39
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|40
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|41
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|10
|42
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|43
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|44
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|45
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|46
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|47
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|48
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|49
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|50
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|51
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|52
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|53
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|54
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|55
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|56
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|57
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|58
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|59
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|60
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|61
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|62
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|63
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|4
|64
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|65
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|66
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|67
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|4
|68
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|69
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|70
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|71
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|72
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|73
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|74
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|75
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|76
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|77
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2
|78
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|79
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|80
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|81
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|82
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|83
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|84
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|5
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|6
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|9
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|10
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|12
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|13
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|14
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|18
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|19
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|20
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|21
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|25
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|29
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|30
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|31
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|33
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|34
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|26
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|28
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|38
|7
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|47
|8
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|49
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|67
|10
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|11
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|94
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|13
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|14
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|108
|15
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|110
|16
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|116
|17
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|18
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|139
|19
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|140
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|149
|21
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|160
|22
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|166
|23
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|171
|24
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|173
|25
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|196
|26
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|206
|27
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|228
|28
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|233
|29
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|236
|30
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|247
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopard Trek
|113:58:37
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:07
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|4
|Geox-TMC
|0:03:27
|5
|Pro Team Astana
|0:09:22
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:12:25
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:06
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:14:55
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:15:55
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:54
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:10
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:24
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:34:50
|15
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:35:11
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:37:02
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:04:31
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:06:06
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|1:43:49
|20
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:49:47
|21
|HTC-Highroad
|2:32:31
|22
|Skil - Shimano
|2:33:40
