Anton wins stage on home turf as Vuelta returns to Basque country

Cobo fends off Froome's attacks to retain overall lead

It was a day of glory for Igor Anton, winner at home for the come back of the Vuelta to Basque country

Chris Froome tried to drop Juan Cobo in the El Vivero climb

Bradley Wiggins did the same domestique's job for Chris Froome

Carlos Sastre, former Tour de France winner, worked hard for his team leader Juan Cobo

Gorka Verdugo fought all the day to help his leader Igor Anton to win

Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates his stage win

A happy Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) triumphs in the Basque country

Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is victorious on home turf

Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads Jacob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek)

Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Race leader Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Geox-TMC)

Chris Froome (Sky) leads Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Geox-TMC)

Mathieu Perget (AG2R La Mondiale)

Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard)

Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar Team) on his way to second place

Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) climbs out of the saddle

Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on his way to a stage win

Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the stage

The Vuelta a España's return to the Basque Country for the first time in 33 years could hardly have been better scripted as local hero Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took victory on stage 19 to rapturous acclaim in Bilbao.

In the battle for overall honours, Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) had to resist two forceful accelerations from Chris Froome (Sky) on the final climb of the Alto El Vivero, but proved more than up to the task, and he retains his 13-second overall lead as the race enters its final weekend.

The stage belonged to Anton, however, and to Basque cycling as a whole. Hailing from nearby Galdakao, which featured on the finishing circuit, Anton was not even born when protests from Basque separatists disrupted the race during its last visit to the area in 1978, and his win crowned a day that saw the Vuelta vigorously saluted on its re-entry into one of cycling's true heartlands.

Anton described his triumph as "a dream" and said that it was the greatest win of his career. "The first victory is always special, as was the one on the Zoncolan, but this is the best because it's special, it has feeling," he said.

Part of an early four-man break alongside teammate Gorka Verdugo, Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar) and Alexsandr Dyanchenko (Astana), Anton set out his stall by leading over the Puerto de Las Muñecas, which brought the race into the Basque Country with over 100km to go. The decisive arena proved to be the short, sharp ascent of El Vivero, however, which was tackled twice as part of a 32km-long finishing circuit around Bilbao.

"Just being in the break today in front of these fans and my family would have been worth the effort, even if I hadn't won," Anton said afterwards. "I felt goose bumps when we entered the Basque Country."

The first time up the climb suggested that Anton and Bruseghin were the strongmen of the break, and so it came to pass, as first Dyachenko and then Verdugo were dropped on the final lap of the circuit. Conscious of Bruseghin's ability as a rouleur, Anton knew that he had to try to make the difference uphill, and after setting a high tempo at the bottom, he kicked definitively as the road pitched up to 11 percent with a shade under 2km to the summit.

Exhorted by the passionate Basque following that thronged the climb, Anton edged clear on the steepest section, with the crowds that blocked his view of the road parting at the last minute to let him through. The problematic lines between politics and sport have been blurred by events at the Giro di Padania this week, but while the Basque flag, the distinctive ikurrina, was naturally prominent at the roadsides on Friday, it was flown as a symbol of identity rather than as one of division, as the Vuelta was roundly welcomed back into the Basque Country after its 33-year absence.

By the summit, Anton had 31 seconds in hand over Bruseghin, and familiar with the 14km from there back down into Bilbao, Anton even tacked on another 10 seconds to his lead by the finish to seal the win and compensate for his lacklustre Vuelta showing to date.

"It was a difficult Vuelta for me from the beginning, and really at La Covatilla, I had to give up on the general classification," Anton said. "I was in a hole, physically and psychologically, but maybe I've learned from this Vuelta than the last one."

Froome takes the race to Cobo

While Anton was delighting the Basque fans up ahead, Team Sky and Chris Froome were looking to find a way to wrest the red jersey away from Juan José Cobo. Every second counts in this tightest of Vueltas, with just 13 seconds separating Froome from Cobo at the beginning of the stage, and it was no surprise to see Sky keep the race together ahead of the first intermediate sprint.

Unfortunately for Froome, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) has his mind set on carrying the green jersey to Madrid, and he picked up the six seconds on offer in Laredo. David De La Fuente (Geox-TMC) patrolled affairs for Cobo by taking second place, while Bauke Mollema (Rabobank), slipped in for third.

Shortly afterwards, at the 29km mark, Sky allowed the day's breakaway to slip clear, and the quartet built up a maximum lead of six minutes over the peloton. As temperatures reached 35 degrees (Celsius) in mid-afternoon, there was an understandable lack of urgency in the bunch's pursuit of the escapees, but Sky returned to their task of trying to break Cobo as the race reached Bilbao for the first time with 64km to go.

On the first ascent of El Vivero, the British squad delegated Thomas Lofkvist to set the tempo at the front end of the peloton, and the Swede took to his task with gusto. Tapping out a fierce rhythm with Wiggins and Froome lined up in his slipstream - and with Cobo sitting directly behind them - Lofkvist tore the bunch to shreds and whittled it down to fewer than 30 riders by the summit.

At that point, the red jersey group was just 1:43 behind the leaders, and Lofkvist continued his work on the front on the run-in to the second climb of El Vivero with just over 18km to race. Once on the ascent, Joaquim Rodriguez made a speculative effort, followed by Chris Anker Sørensen, while Wiggins took over at the front of the red jersey group.

The Englishman's pace was initially steady rather than searing, and Cobo sat comfortably on Froome's wheel. Approaching the summit, however, Wiggins began to raise his tempo slightly to prepare the ground for Froome, and the Kenyan-born rider's attack finally arrived with a shade over a kilometre to climb. Cobo was alert to the move, and the duo instantly distanced the rest of the group. As the road pitched up steeply for the final time, Froome followed up with a second acceleration, but again he was unable to shake of the implacable Cobo.

The duo crossed the summit just ahead of Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), but they all sat up on the descent and were quickly engulfed by the main group. While Anton and Bruseghin were already certain to ride off with first and second place, there was still an eight-second bonus for third place on offer, and Cobo sensibly stuck like a limpet to Froome's rear wheel all the way down into Bilbao.

As it turned out, Dominik Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) clipped off the front to take third, just ahead of local rider Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack), but Cobo was vigilant right to the end, coming home a place behind Froome in 17th, 1:33 down on Anton.

Just two days lie between Cobo and one of the most unexpected Grand Tour victories in recent memory, but with only 13-second buffer and another undulating day in the Basque Country to come tomorrow, Madrid must still seem a lifetime away.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:53:34
2Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:41
3Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:30
4Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
5Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:31
6David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:33
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
22Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
23Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:41
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:13
30Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:05:24
31Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
32Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
33Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
34Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
35Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
36Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
39Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
40Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:32
41Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
45David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:10:35
49Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:37
50Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
52Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
54Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
55Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
56Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
60Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
61Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
62Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
65José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
66Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
69Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
72Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
73Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
75Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
76Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
77Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
78Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
79Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
81Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
82Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
83Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
84Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
85Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
86Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
87Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
88Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:15:09
89Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
90Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
91Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
93Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
95Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
96Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
97Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
98Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
99Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
100Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
101Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
103Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
105Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:12
106Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
109Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
111Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
112Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
113Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
114Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
115Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
116Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
117Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
118Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
119Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
120Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
121John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
122Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
123Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
124Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
125Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
126Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
127Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
128Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
129Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
130Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
131Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
133Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
134Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
136Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
137Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
138Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
139Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
140Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
141Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
142Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
143Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
144Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
145Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
146Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
147Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
148Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
149Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
150Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
151Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
152Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
153Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
154Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
155Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
156Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
157Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
158Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
159David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
160Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
161Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
162Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
163Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
164Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
165Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
166Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
167Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNSTony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad

Sprint 1 - Laredo, 19.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC2
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Bilbao, 126.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4pts
2Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team1

Sprint 3 - Bilbao, 158.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25pts
2Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team20
3Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale16
4Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack14
5Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard12
6David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC10
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek9
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
9Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
11Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team4
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 1 - Puerto de La Granja (Cat. 3), 42km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team3pts
2Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 2- Puerto de Las Muñecas (Cat. 3), 60km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3pts
2Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Alto El Vivero (1st time) (Cat. 2), 114km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5pts
2Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team3
3Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Alto El Vivero (2nd time) (Cat. 2) 144km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5pts
2Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team3
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel-Euskadi11:43:48
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:30
3Geox-TMC0:01:33
4Leopard Trek
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:49
6AG2R La Mondiale0:07:32
7Katusha Team0:09:04
8Team RadioShack0:09:12
9Sky Procycling0:10:35
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:31
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:28
12Pro Team Astana0:19:19
13Quickstep Cycling Team0:21:41
14Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Lampre - ISD0:23:49
16Movistar Team0:24:21
17Saxo Bank Sungard0:28:43
18Andalucia Caja Granada0:35:17
19BMC Racing Team0:38:49
20Skil - Shimano0:39:20
21Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22HTC-Highroad0:50:27

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC77:59:12
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:13
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:41
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:03
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:03:48
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:04:13
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:31
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:45
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:20
10Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:33
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:05:50
12Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:04
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:22
14Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:08:52
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:57
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:31
17Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:42
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:13:27
19Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:14:31
20Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:19:51
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:22
22Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:54
23Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:21:06
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:39
25Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:11
26Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:33:14
27Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:38
28Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:40:19
29Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:45:16
30Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:23
31Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:48:04
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:48:06
33Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:50:47
34Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:51:28
35David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC1:00:03
36David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:00:11
37Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:00:32
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:13:07
39Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
40Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC1:13:16
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:15:23
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:17:01
43Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team1:20:36
44Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1:21:57
45Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:28:39
46David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC1:31:14
47Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:31:20
48Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1:39:52
49Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:45:30
50Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:47:03
51Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:47:05
52Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:47:47
53David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:48:26
55Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling1:48:29
56Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:49:50
57Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:51:51
58Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:52:48
59Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:53:54
60Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:02:47
61Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:03:31
62Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling2:08:01
63Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:08:45
64Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:08:52
65Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana2:10:12
66Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana2:13:29
67Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2:14:12
68Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2:14:25
69Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:16:43
70Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:18:07
71Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:18:33
72Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:18:40
73Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:18:51
74Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling2:19:44
75Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:21:34
76Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:22:17
77Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:22:50
78Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:24:00
79Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:25:26
80Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard2:28:27
81Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:30:08
82Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2:30:21
83Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana2:35:23
84Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:35:40
85Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:37:17
86Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team2:40:21
87Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:41:36
88Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:43:12
89Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:44:18
90Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:44:31
91Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:44:59
92Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack2:45:34
93Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2:46:06
94Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:47:21
95Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:51:45
96José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:54:03
97Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:54:31
98Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:54:57
99Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:56:23
100Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:56:46
101Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:57:58
102Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:58:46
103Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2:58:47
104Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD2:58:52
105Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:00:25
106Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:01:13
107Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack3:04:31
108Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:06:45
109Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3:08:25
110Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:08:29
111Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack3:09:24
112Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:09:30
113Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano3:11:41
114Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:13:02
115Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:19:52
116Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack3:21:45
117Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3:21:56
118Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3:22:15
119Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad3:23:14
120Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team3:23:41
121Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek3:25:34
122Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:25:46
123Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:26:40
124Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC3:27:26
125Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad3:31:43
126Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:33:22
127Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:35:11
128Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:35:21
129Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:37:30
130Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3:39:08
131Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:39:36
132Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:40:36
133Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:42:56
134Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:43:59
135Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team3:48:10
136Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:48:46
137Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:55:14
138Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:56:48
139Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:57:53
140Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:58:00
141Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek4:01:30
142Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4:02:41
143Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling4:03:56
144John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad4:04:08
145Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:06:16
146Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:09:37
147Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:15:06
148Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:17:05
149Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard4:18:19
150Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano4:19:28
151Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:21:43
152Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:22:36
153Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad4:22:38
154Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard4:25:36
155Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4:25:58
156Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC4:27:25
157Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:31:30
158Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:34:08
159Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano4:36:54
160Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4:38:26
161Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek4:43:51
162Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling4:44:58
163Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard4:46:32
164Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:50:28
165Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4:54:53
166Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5:02:34
167Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano5:09:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team110pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team108
3Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC92
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling88
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale75
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team74
7Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team71
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo70
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling64
10Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi59
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek56
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek54
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto54
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC52
15David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC51
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale50
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale49
18Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team48
19Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard47
20Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team45
21Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD45
22Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi41
23Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale40
25David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne39
26Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard37
27Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD36
28Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto35
29Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling32
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team32
31Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack32
32Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad30
33Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
34Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana28
35Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team26
36John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad26
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale25
38Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
39Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team24
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek22
41Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
42Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack20
43Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team20
44Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada18
45Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana18
46Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad18
47Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale16
48Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
49Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano16
50Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
51Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
52Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
53Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
54Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
55Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team11
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana11
57Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
58Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada10
59Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
60Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
61Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
62Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
63Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
64Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard10
65Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team10
66Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
67Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack9
68Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
69Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
70Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
71Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
72Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
73David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC8
74Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD8
75Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
76Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
77Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
78Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team6
79Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
80Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
81Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team6
82Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
83Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
84Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
85Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
86Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC4
87Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
88Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano4
89Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
90Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team3
91Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana3
92Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
93Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
94Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
95Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
96Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
97Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2
98Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
99Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2
100Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1
101Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
102Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack1
103Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1
104Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne63pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale56
3Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC42
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo33
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team32
6David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC24
7Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling21
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard20
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
11Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
12Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
13Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team13
14Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
15Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team12
16David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
17Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
18Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
19Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
20Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
21Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack9
22Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team9
23Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling8
24Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team8
25Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
26Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
27Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC6
28Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC6
29Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
30Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
31Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano5
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
33Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team5
34Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
35Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
36Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
37Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
38Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
39Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
41Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
42Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
43Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
44Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
45Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
46Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
47Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
48Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
49Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
50Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
51Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1
52Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
53Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
54Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
55Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1
56José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
57Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
58Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1
59Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC7pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling14
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team20
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo25
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling35
7Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team36
8Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team44
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC46
10Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard47
11Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team49
12David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC56
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi57
14David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne62
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team86
16Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team94
17Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team100
18Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale112
19Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team117
20Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek127
21Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale128
22Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team130
23Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team132
24Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi133
25Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne136
26Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD137
27Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi146
28Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano146
29Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto149
30Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team151
31Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack156
32Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team169
33Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack178
34Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team179
35Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo185
36Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada186
37Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne188
38Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team200
39Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada203
40Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team209
41Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad209
42Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo220
43Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada222
44Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team222
45Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale224
46Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano232
47Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale235
48Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto255
49Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad258
50Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne260

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geox-TMC233:31:31
2Leopard Trek0:10:19
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:23
4Katusha Team0:43:18
5AG2R La Mondiale0:43:27
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:53:52
7Pro Team Astana0:58:56
8Liquigas-Cannondale1:01:51
9Movistar Team1:05:11
10Sky Procycling1:09:45
11Team RadioShack1:16:48
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:22:38
13Omega Pharma-Lotto1:22:46
14Quickstep Cycling Team1:47:42
15Team Garmin-Cervelo2:41:41
16Lampre - ISD3:08:58
17Saxo Bank Sungard3:11:19
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:00:33
19Andalucia Caja Granada5:05:58
20BMC Racing Team5:33:37
21Skil - Shimano6:20:34
22HTC-Highroad7:46:09

 

