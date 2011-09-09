Image 1 of 20 It was a day of glory for Igor Anton, winner at home for the come back of the Vuelta to Basque country (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 2 of 20 Chris Froome tried to drop Juan Cobo in the El Vivero climb (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 3 of 20 Bradley Wiggins did the same domestique's job for Chris Froome (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 4 of 20 Carlos Sastre, former Tour de France winner, worked hard for his team leader Juan Cobo (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 5 of 20 Gorka Verdugo fought all the day to help his leader Igor Anton to win (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 6 of 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 20 A happy Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) triumphs in the Basque country (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is victorious on home turf (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 20 Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 20 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads Jacob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 20 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 20 Race leader Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 20 Chris Froome (Sky) leads Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 20 Mathieu Perget (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 20 Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar Team) on his way to second place (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) climbs out of the saddle (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on his way to a stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the stage (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Vuelta a España's return to the Basque Country for the first time in 33 years could hardly have been better scripted as local hero Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took victory on stage 19 to rapturous acclaim in Bilbao.

In the battle for overall honours, Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) had to resist two forceful accelerations from Chris Froome (Sky) on the final climb of the Alto El Vivero, but proved more than up to the task, and he retains his 13-second overall lead as the race enters its final weekend.

The stage belonged to Anton, however, and to Basque cycling as a whole. Hailing from nearby Galdakao, which featured on the finishing circuit, Anton was not even born when protests from Basque separatists disrupted the race during its last visit to the area in 1978, and his win crowned a day that saw the Vuelta vigorously saluted on its re-entry into one of cycling's true heartlands.

Anton described his triumph as "a dream" and said that it was the greatest win of his career. "The first victory is always special, as was the one on the Zoncolan, but this is the best because it's special, it has feeling," he said.

Part of an early four-man break alongside teammate Gorka Verdugo, Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar) and Alexsandr Dyanchenko (Astana), Anton set out his stall by leading over the Puerto de Las Muñecas, which brought the race into the Basque Country with over 100km to go. The decisive arena proved to be the short, sharp ascent of El Vivero, however, which was tackled twice as part of a 32km-long finishing circuit around Bilbao.

"Just being in the break today in front of these fans and my family would have been worth the effort, even if I hadn't won," Anton said afterwards. "I felt goose bumps when we entered the Basque Country."

The first time up the climb suggested that Anton and Bruseghin were the strongmen of the break, and so it came to pass, as first Dyachenko and then Verdugo were dropped on the final lap of the circuit. Conscious of Bruseghin's ability as a rouleur, Anton knew that he had to try to make the difference uphill, and after setting a high tempo at the bottom, he kicked definitively as the road pitched up to 11 percent with a shade under 2km to the summit.

Exhorted by the passionate Basque following that thronged the climb, Anton edged clear on the steepest section, with the crowds that blocked his view of the road parting at the last minute to let him through. The problematic lines between politics and sport have been blurred by events at the Giro di Padania this week, but while the Basque flag, the distinctive ikurrina, was naturally prominent at the roadsides on Friday, it was flown as a symbol of identity rather than as one of division, as the Vuelta was roundly welcomed back into the Basque Country after its 33-year absence.

By the summit, Anton had 31 seconds in hand over Bruseghin, and familiar with the 14km from there back down into Bilbao, Anton even tacked on another 10 seconds to his lead by the finish to seal the win and compensate for his lacklustre Vuelta showing to date.

"It was a difficult Vuelta for me from the beginning, and really at La Covatilla, I had to give up on the general classification," Anton said. "I was in a hole, physically and psychologically, but maybe I've learned from this Vuelta than the last one."

Froome takes the race to Cobo

While Anton was delighting the Basque fans up ahead, Team Sky and Chris Froome were looking to find a way to wrest the red jersey away from Juan José Cobo. Every second counts in this tightest of Vueltas, with just 13 seconds separating Froome from Cobo at the beginning of the stage, and it was no surprise to see Sky keep the race together ahead of the first intermediate sprint.

Unfortunately for Froome, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) has his mind set on carrying the green jersey to Madrid, and he picked up the six seconds on offer in Laredo. David De La Fuente (Geox-TMC) patrolled affairs for Cobo by taking second place, while Bauke Mollema (Rabobank), slipped in for third.

Shortly afterwards, at the 29km mark, Sky allowed the day's breakaway to slip clear, and the quartet built up a maximum lead of six minutes over the peloton. As temperatures reached 35 degrees (Celsius) in mid-afternoon, there was an understandable lack of urgency in the bunch's pursuit of the escapees, but Sky returned to their task of trying to break Cobo as the race reached Bilbao for the first time with 64km to go.

On the first ascent of El Vivero, the British squad delegated Thomas Lofkvist to set the tempo at the front end of the peloton, and the Swede took to his task with gusto. Tapping out a fierce rhythm with Wiggins and Froome lined up in his slipstream - and with Cobo sitting directly behind them - Lofkvist tore the bunch to shreds and whittled it down to fewer than 30 riders by the summit.

At that point, the red jersey group was just 1:43 behind the leaders, and Lofkvist continued his work on the front on the run-in to the second climb of El Vivero with just over 18km to race. Once on the ascent, Joaquim Rodriguez made a speculative effort, followed by Chris Anker Sørensen, while Wiggins took over at the front of the red jersey group.

The Englishman's pace was initially steady rather than searing, and Cobo sat comfortably on Froome's wheel. Approaching the summit, however, Wiggins began to raise his tempo slightly to prepare the ground for Froome, and the Kenyan-born rider's attack finally arrived with a shade over a kilometre to climb. Cobo was alert to the move, and the duo instantly distanced the rest of the group. As the road pitched up steeply for the final time, Froome followed up with a second acceleration, but again he was unable to shake of the implacable Cobo.

The duo crossed the summit just ahead of Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), but they all sat up on the descent and were quickly engulfed by the main group. While Anton and Bruseghin were already certain to ride off with first and second place, there was still an eight-second bonus for third place on offer, and Cobo sensibly stuck like a limpet to Froome's rear wheel all the way down into Bilbao.

As it turned out, Dominik Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) clipped off the front to take third, just ahead of local rider Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack), but Cobo was vigilant right to the end, coming home a place behind Froome in 17th, 1:33 down on Anton.

Just two days lie between Cobo and one of the most unexpected Grand Tour victories in recent memory, but with only 13-second buffer and another undulating day in the Basque Country to come tomorrow, Madrid must still seem a lifetime away.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:53:34 2 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:41 3 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:30 4 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 5 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:31 6 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:33 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 22 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 23 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:41 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:13 30 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:05:24 31 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 32 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 33 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 34 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 36 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 39 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 40 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:32 41 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 45 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:10:35 49 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:37 50 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 52 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 55 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 56 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 59 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 60 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 61 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 62 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 65 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 66 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 69 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 72 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 73 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 75 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 76 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 77 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 78 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 79 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 81 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 82 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 83 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 84 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 85 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 86 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 87 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 88 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:15:09 89 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 90 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 91 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 93 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 95 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 96 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 97 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 98 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 99 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 100 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 101 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 104 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 105 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:12 106 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 109 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 110 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 111 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 112 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 113 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 114 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 115 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 116 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 117 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 118 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 119 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 120 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 121 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 122 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 123 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 124 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 125 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 126 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 127 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 128 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 129 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 130 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 131 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 132 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 133 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 134 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 136 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 137 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 138 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 139 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 141 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 142 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 143 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 144 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 145 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 146 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 147 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 148 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 149 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 150 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 151 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 152 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 153 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 154 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 155 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 156 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 158 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 160 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 161 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 162 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 163 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 164 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 165 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 166 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 167 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNS Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad

Sprint 1 - Laredo, 19.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 2 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Bilbao, 126.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 pts 2 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 3 - Bilbao, 158.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 pts 2 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 20 3 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 4 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 14 5 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 6 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 10 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 9 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 9 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 11 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 4 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 1 - Puerto de La Granja (Cat. 3), 42km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 2- Puerto de Las Muñecas (Cat. 3), 60km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 pts 2 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1

Alto El Vivero (1st time) (Cat. 2), 114km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 pts 2 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 3 3 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Alto El Vivero (2nd time) (Cat. 2) 144km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 pts 2 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 3 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Euskaltel-Euskadi 11:43:48 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:30 3 Geox-TMC 0:01:33 4 Leopard Trek 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:49 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:32 7 Katusha Team 0:09:04 8 Team RadioShack 0:09:12 9 Sky Procycling 0:10:35 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:31 11 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:28 12 Pro Team Astana 0:19:19 13 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:21:41 14 Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 Lampre - ISD 0:23:49 16 Movistar Team 0:24:21 17 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:28:43 18 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:35:17 19 BMC Racing Team 0:38:49 20 Skil - Shimano 0:39:20 21 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 HTC-Highroad 0:50:27

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 77:59:12 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:41 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:03 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:03:48 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:04:13 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:31 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:45 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:20 10 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:33 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:05:50 12 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:04 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:22 14 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:08:52 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:57 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:31 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:42 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:13:27 19 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:14:31 20 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:19:51 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:22 22 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:20:54 23 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:21:06 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:29:39 25 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:11 26 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:33:14 27 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:38 28 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:40:19 29 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:45:16 30 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:23 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:48:04 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:48:06 33 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:50:47 34 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:51:28 35 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:00:03 36 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:00:11 37 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:00:32 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:13:07 39 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 1:13:16 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:15:23 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:17:01 43 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 1:20:36 44 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:21:57 45 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:28:39 46 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:31:14 47 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:31:20 48 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1:39:52 49 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:45:30 50 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:47:03 51 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:47:05 52 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:47:47 53 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:48:26 55 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 1:48:29 56 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:49:50 57 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:51:51 58 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:52:48 59 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:53:54 60 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:02:47 61 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:03:31 62 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:08:01 63 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:08:45 64 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:08:52 65 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 2:10:12 66 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 2:13:29 67 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:14:12 68 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2:14:25 69 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:16:43 70 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:18:07 71 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:18:33 72 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:18:40 73 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:18:51 74 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:19:44 75 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:21:34 76 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:22:17 77 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:22:50 78 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:24:00 79 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:25:26 80 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:28:27 81 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:30:08 82 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2:30:21 83 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 2:35:23 84 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:35:40 85 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:37:17 86 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:40:21 87 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:41:36 88 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:43:12 89 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:44:18 90 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:44:31 91 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:44:59 92 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 2:45:34 93 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2:46:06 94 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:47:21 95 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:51:45 96 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:54:03 97 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:54:31 98 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:54:57 99 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:56:23 100 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:56:46 101 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:57:58 102 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:58:46 103 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2:58:47 104 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 2:58:52 105 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:00:25 106 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:01:13 107 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 3:04:31 108 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:06:45 109 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:08:25 110 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:08:29 111 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 3:09:24 112 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:09:30 113 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3:11:41 114 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:13:02 115 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:19:52 116 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 3:21:45 117 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:21:56 118 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:22:15 119 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 3:23:14 120 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 3:23:41 121 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 3:25:34 122 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:25:46 123 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:26:40 124 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 3:27:26 125 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 3:31:43 126 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:33:22 127 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:35:11 128 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:35:21 129 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:37:30 130 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:39:08 131 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:39:36 132 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:40:36 133 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:42:56 134 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:43:59 135 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 3:48:10 136 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:48:46 137 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:55:14 138 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:56:48 139 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:57:53 140 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:58:00 141 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 4:01:30 142 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4:02:41 143 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 4:03:56 144 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4:04:08 145 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:06:16 146 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:09:37 147 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:15:06 148 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:17:05 149 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:18:19 150 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 4:19:28 151 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:21:43 152 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:22:36 153 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4:22:38 154 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:25:36 155 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4:25:58 156 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 4:27:25 157 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4:31:30 158 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:34:08 159 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 4:36:54 160 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:38:26 161 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 4:43:51 162 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 4:44:58 163 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:46:32 164 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4:50:28 165 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4:54:53 166 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5:02:34 167 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5:09:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 110 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 3 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 92 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 88 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 74 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 70 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 64 10 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 56 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 54 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 52 15 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 51 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 49 18 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 48 19 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 47 20 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 45 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 45 22 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 23 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 25 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 26 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 37 27 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 36 28 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 29 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 32 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 31 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 32 32 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 30 33 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 34 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 28 35 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 26 36 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 26 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 25 38 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 39 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 22 41 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 42 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 20 43 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 44 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 18 45 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 18 46 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 18 47 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 48 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 49 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 16 50 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 51 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 52 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 53 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 54 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 55 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 11 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 11 57 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 58 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 59 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 60 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 61 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 62 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 63 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 64 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 65 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 66 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 67 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 9 68 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 69 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 70 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 71 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 72 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 73 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 74 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 8 75 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 76 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 77 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 78 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 79 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 80 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 81 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 82 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 83 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 84 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 85 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 86 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 4 87 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 88 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 89 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 90 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 91 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 3 92 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 93 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 94 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 95 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 96 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 97 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2 98 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 99 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2 100 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1 101 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 102 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 1 103 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1 104 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 56 3 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 42 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 32 6 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 24 7 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 11 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 13 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 13 14 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 15 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 12 16 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 17 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 18 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 19 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 20 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 21 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 9 22 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 23 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 24 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 8 25 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 26 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 27 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 6 28 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 29 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 30 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 31 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 33 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 34 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 35 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 36 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 38 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 39 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 41 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 42 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 43 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 44 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 45 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 46 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 47 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 48 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 49 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 50 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 51 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1 52 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 53 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 54 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 55 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1 56 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 57 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 58 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1 59 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 7 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 8 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 44 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 46 10 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 47 11 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 49 12 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 56 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 14 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 86 16 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 17 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 100 18 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 112 19 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 117 20 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 127 21 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 22 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 130 23 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 132 24 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 133 25 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 136 26 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 137 27 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 146 28 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 146 29 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 30 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 151 31 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 156 32 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 169 33 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 178 34 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 179 35 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 185 36 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 186 37 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 188 38 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 200 39 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 203 40 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 209 41 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 209 42 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 220 43 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 222 44 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 222 45 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 224 46 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 232 47 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 235 48 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 255 49 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 258 50 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 260