Anton wins stage on home turf as Vuelta returns to Basque country
Cobo fends off Froome's attacks to retain overall lead
Stage 19: Noja - Bilbao
The Vuelta a España's return to the Basque Country for the first time in 33 years could hardly have been better scripted as local hero Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took victory on stage 19 to rapturous acclaim in Bilbao.
In the battle for overall honours, Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) had to resist two forceful accelerations from Chris Froome (Sky) on the final climb of the Alto El Vivero, but proved more than up to the task, and he retains his 13-second overall lead as the race enters its final weekend.
The stage belonged to Anton, however, and to Basque cycling as a whole. Hailing from nearby Galdakao, which featured on the finishing circuit, Anton was not even born when protests from Basque separatists disrupted the race during its last visit to the area in 1978, and his win crowned a day that saw the Vuelta vigorously saluted on its re-entry into one of cycling's true heartlands.
Anton described his triumph as "a dream" and said that it was the greatest win of his career. "The first victory is always special, as was the one on the Zoncolan, but this is the best because it's special, it has feeling," he said.
Part of an early four-man break alongside teammate Gorka Verdugo, Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar) and Alexsandr Dyanchenko (Astana), Anton set out his stall by leading over the Puerto de Las Muñecas, which brought the race into the Basque Country with over 100km to go. The decisive arena proved to be the short, sharp ascent of El Vivero, however, which was tackled twice as part of a 32km-long finishing circuit around Bilbao.
"Just being in the break today in front of these fans and my family would have been worth the effort, even if I hadn't won," Anton said afterwards. "I felt goose bumps when we entered the Basque Country."
The first time up the climb suggested that Anton and Bruseghin were the strongmen of the break, and so it came to pass, as first Dyachenko and then Verdugo were dropped on the final lap of the circuit. Conscious of Bruseghin's ability as a rouleur, Anton knew that he had to try to make the difference uphill, and after setting a high tempo at the bottom, he kicked definitively as the road pitched up to 11 percent with a shade under 2km to the summit.
Exhorted by the passionate Basque following that thronged the climb, Anton edged clear on the steepest section, with the crowds that blocked his view of the road parting at the last minute to let him through. The problematic lines between politics and sport have been blurred by events at the Giro di Padania this week, but while the Basque flag, the distinctive ikurrina, was naturally prominent at the roadsides on Friday, it was flown as a symbol of identity rather than as one of division, as the Vuelta was roundly welcomed back into the Basque Country after its 33-year absence.
By the summit, Anton had 31 seconds in hand over Bruseghin, and familiar with the 14km from there back down into Bilbao, Anton even tacked on another 10 seconds to his lead by the finish to seal the win and compensate for his lacklustre Vuelta showing to date.
"It was a difficult Vuelta for me from the beginning, and really at La Covatilla, I had to give up on the general classification," Anton said. "I was in a hole, physically and psychologically, but maybe I've learned from this Vuelta than the last one."
Froome takes the race to Cobo
While Anton was delighting the Basque fans up ahead, Team Sky and Chris Froome were looking to find a way to wrest the red jersey away from Juan José Cobo. Every second counts in this tightest of Vueltas, with just 13 seconds separating Froome from Cobo at the beginning of the stage, and it was no surprise to see Sky keep the race together ahead of the first intermediate sprint.
Unfortunately for Froome, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) has his mind set on carrying the green jersey to Madrid, and he picked up the six seconds on offer in Laredo. David De La Fuente (Geox-TMC) patrolled affairs for Cobo by taking second place, while Bauke Mollema (Rabobank), slipped in for third.
Shortly afterwards, at the 29km mark, Sky allowed the day's breakaway to slip clear, and the quartet built up a maximum lead of six minutes over the peloton. As temperatures reached 35 degrees (Celsius) in mid-afternoon, there was an understandable lack of urgency in the bunch's pursuit of the escapees, but Sky returned to their task of trying to break Cobo as the race reached Bilbao for the first time with 64km to go.
On the first ascent of El Vivero, the British squad delegated Thomas Lofkvist to set the tempo at the front end of the peloton, and the Swede took to his task with gusto. Tapping out a fierce rhythm with Wiggins and Froome lined up in his slipstream - and with Cobo sitting directly behind them - Lofkvist tore the bunch to shreds and whittled it down to fewer than 30 riders by the summit.
At that point, the red jersey group was just 1:43 behind the leaders, and Lofkvist continued his work on the front on the run-in to the second climb of El Vivero with just over 18km to race. Once on the ascent, Joaquim Rodriguez made a speculative effort, followed by Chris Anker Sørensen, while Wiggins took over at the front of the red jersey group.
The Englishman's pace was initially steady rather than searing, and Cobo sat comfortably on Froome's wheel. Approaching the summit, however, Wiggins began to raise his tempo slightly to prepare the ground for Froome, and the Kenyan-born rider's attack finally arrived with a shade over a kilometre to climb. Cobo was alert to the move, and the duo instantly distanced the rest of the group. As the road pitched up steeply for the final time, Froome followed up with a second acceleration, but again he was unable to shake of the implacable Cobo.
The duo crossed the summit just ahead of Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), but they all sat up on the descent and were quickly engulfed by the main group. While Anton and Bruseghin were already certain to ride off with first and second place, there was still an eight-second bonus for third place on offer, and Cobo sensibly stuck like a limpet to Froome's rear wheel all the way down into Bilbao.
As it turned out, Dominik Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) clipped off the front to take third, just ahead of local rider Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack), but Cobo was vigilant right to the end, coming home a place behind Froome in 17th, 1:33 down on Anton.
Just two days lie between Cobo and one of the most unexpected Grand Tour victories in recent memory, but with only 13-second buffer and another undulating day in the Basque Country to come tomorrow, Madrid must still seem a lifetime away.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:53:34
|2
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|3
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:30
|4
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|5
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:31
|6
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:33
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|18
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|22
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|23
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:41
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:13
|30
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:05:24
|31
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|32
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|33
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|34
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|36
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|39
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|40
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|41
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|45
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:10:35
|49
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:37
|50
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|52
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|53
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|55
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|56
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|60
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|61
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|62
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|65
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|66
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|69
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|73
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|76
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|77
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|79
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|81
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|82
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|83
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|84
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|86
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|87
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|88
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:09
|89
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|91
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|95
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|97
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|98
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|100
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|101
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|105
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:12
|106
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|109
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|110
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|111
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|112
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|113
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|114
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|116
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|117
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|118
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|119
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|120
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|122
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|123
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|124
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|125
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|126
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|127
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|128
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|129
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|130
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|131
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|133
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|134
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|136
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|137
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|138
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|139
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|141
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|142
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|143
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|144
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|145
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|146
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|147
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|148
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|149
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|150
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|151
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|152
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|153
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|154
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|155
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|160
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|161
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|162
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|163
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|164
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|165
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|166
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|167
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNS
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|pts
|2
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|pts
|2
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|4
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|14
|5
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|6
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|10
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|9
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|9
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11:43:48
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:30
|3
|Geox-TMC
|0:01:33
|4
|Leopard Trek
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:32
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:09:04
|8
|Team RadioShack
|0:09:12
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:10:35
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:31
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:28
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|0:19:19
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:21:41
|14
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:23:49
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:24:21
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:28:43
|18
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:35:17
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:38:49
|20
|Skil - Shimano
|0:39:20
|21
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|0:50:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|77:59:12
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:41
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:03:48
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:04:13
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:31
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:45
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:20
|10
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:33
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:05:50
|12
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:04
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:22
|14
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:08:52
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:31
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:27
|19
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:14:31
|20
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:19:51
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:22
|22
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:20:54
|23
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:21:06
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:39
|25
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:11
|26
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:33:14
|27
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:38
|28
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:40:19
|29
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:45:16
|30
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:47:23
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:48:04
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:48:06
|33
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:50:47
|34
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:51:28
|35
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:00:03
|36
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:00:11
|37
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:00:32
|38
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:13:07
|39
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|1:13:16
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:15:23
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:17:01
|43
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:20:36
|44
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:21:57
|45
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:28:39
|46
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:31:14
|47
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:31:20
|48
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1:39:52
|49
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:45:30
|50
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:47:03
|51
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:47:05
|52
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:47:47
|53
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:48:26
|55
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|1:48:29
|56
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:49:50
|57
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:51:51
|58
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:52:48
|59
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:53:54
|60
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:02:47
|61
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:03:31
|62
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:08:01
|63
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:08:45
|64
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:08:52
|65
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|2:10:12
|66
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|2:13:29
|67
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:14:12
|68
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:14:25
|69
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:16:43
|70
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:18:07
|71
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:18:33
|72
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:18:40
|73
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:18:51
|74
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:19:44
|75
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:21:34
|76
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:22:17
|77
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:22:50
|78
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:24:00
|79
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:25:26
|80
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:28:27
|81
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:30:08
|82
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:30:21
|83
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|2:35:23
|84
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:35:40
|85
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:37:17
|86
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:40:21
|87
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:41:36
|88
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:43:12
|89
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:44:18
|90
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:44:31
|91
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:44:59
|92
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2:45:34
|93
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2:46:06
|94
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:47:21
|95
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:51:45
|96
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:54:03
|97
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:54:31
|98
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:54:57
|99
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:56:23
|100
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:56:46
|101
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:57:58
|102
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:58:46
|103
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2:58:47
|104
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|2:58:52
|105
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:00:25
|106
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:01:13
|107
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|3:04:31
|108
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:06:45
|109
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:08:25
|110
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:08:29
|111
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|3:09:24
|112
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:09:30
|113
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3:11:41
|114
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:13:02
|115
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:19:52
|116
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3:21:45
|117
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:21:56
|118
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:22:15
|119
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|3:23:14
|120
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:23:41
|121
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3:25:34
|122
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:25:46
|123
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:26:40
|124
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|3:27:26
|125
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|3:31:43
|126
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:33:22
|127
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:35:11
|128
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:35:21
|129
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:37:30
|130
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:39:08
|131
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:39:36
|132
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:40:36
|133
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:42:56
|134
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:43:59
|135
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|3:48:10
|136
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:48:46
|137
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:55:14
|138
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:56:48
|139
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:57:53
|140
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:58:00
|141
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4:01:30
|142
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4:02:41
|143
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|4:03:56
|144
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4:04:08
|145
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:06:16
|146
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:09:37
|147
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:15:06
|148
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:17:05
|149
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:18:19
|150
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|4:19:28
|151
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:21:43
|152
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:22:36
|153
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4:22:38
|154
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:25:36
|155
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4:25:58
|156
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|4:27:25
|157
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:31:30
|158
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:34:08
|159
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|4:36:54
|160
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:38:26
|161
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|4:43:51
|162
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4:44:58
|163
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:46:32
|164
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:50:28
|165
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4:54:53
|166
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5:02:34
|167
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5:09:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|110
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|3
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|92
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|88
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|74
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|70
|9
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|64
|10
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|56
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|54
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|52
|15
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|51
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|18
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|19
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|20
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|45
|21
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|45
|22
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|23
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|25
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|26
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|37
|27
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|36
|28
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|29
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|32
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|32
|32
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|30
|33
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|34
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|28
|35
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|36
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|26
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|38
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|39
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|22
|41
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|42
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|20
|43
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|44
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|18
|45
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|18
|46
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|18
|47
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|48
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|49
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|16
|50
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|51
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|52
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|53
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|54
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|55
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|11
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|11
|57
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|58
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|59
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|60
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|61
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|62
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|63
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|64
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|65
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|66
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|67
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|68
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|69
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|70
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|71
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|72
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|73
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|8
|74
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|8
|75
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|76
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|77
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|78
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|79
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|80
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|81
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|82
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|83
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|84
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|85
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|86
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|4
|87
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|88
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4
|89
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|90
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|91
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|3
|92
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|93
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|94
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|95
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|96
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|97
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2
|98
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|99
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|100
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1
|101
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|102
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1
|103
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|1
|104
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|3
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|42
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|32
|6
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|24
|7
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|11
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|13
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|14
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|15
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|16
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|17
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|18
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|19
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|20
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|21
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|22
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|23
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|24
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|25
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|26
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|27
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|6
|28
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|29
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|30
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|31
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|33
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|34
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|35
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|36
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|38
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|39
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|41
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|42
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|43
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|44
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|45
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|46
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|47
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|48
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|49
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|50
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|51
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|1
|52
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|53
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|54
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|55
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|56
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|57
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|58
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|59
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|7
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|44
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|46
|10
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|11
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|49
|12
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|56
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|14
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|86
|16
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|17
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|18
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|117
|20
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|127
|21
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|22
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|23
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|132
|24
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|133
|25
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|136
|26
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|137
|27
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|146
|28
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|146
|29
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|30
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|151
|31
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|156
|32
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|169
|33
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|178
|34
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|179
|35
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|185
|36
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|186
|37
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|188
|38
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|200
|39
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|203
|40
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|209
|41
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|209
|42
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|220
|43
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|222
|44
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|222
|45
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|224
|46
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|232
|47
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|235
|48
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|255
|49
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|258
|50
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|260
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geox-TMC
|233:31:31
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:10:19
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:23
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:43:18
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:27
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:53:52
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:58:56
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:01:51
|9
|Movistar Team
|1:05:11
|10
|Sky Procycling
|1:09:45
|11
|Team RadioShack
|1:16:48
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:38
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:22:46
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:47:42
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:41:41
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|3:08:58
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:11:19
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:00:33
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|5:05:58
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|5:33:37
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|6:20:34
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|7:46:09
