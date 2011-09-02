Trending

Albasini claims Vuelta stage in Ponferrada

Wiggins remains in race lead

Image 1 of 32

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) went on the attack

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) went on the attack
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 2 of 32

Alberto Contador applauds as Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) receives the green jersey.

Alberto Contador applauds as Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) receives the green jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 32

Alberto Contador congratulates Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium.

Alberto Contador congratulates Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 32

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) is just 9 seconds off the overall lead.

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) is just 9 seconds off the overall lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 32

David de la Fuente (Geox-TMC) contributed well to the break.

David de la Fuente (Geox-TMC) contributed well to the break.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 32

Alberto Losada (Katusha) in full flight.

Alberto Losada (Katusha) in full flight.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 32

Dani Moreno (Katusha) had most to gain in the break.

Dani Moreno (Katusha) had most to gain in the break.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 32

Dani Moreno (Katusha) will wear the white jersey tomorrow.

Dani Moreno (Katusha) will wear the white jersey tomorrow.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 32

Dani Moreno (Katusha) in the combined jersey.

Dani Moreno (Katusha) in the combined jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 32

No stage win but a bouquet nonetheless for Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

No stage win but a bouquet nonetheless for Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 32

Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was aggressive throughout.

Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was aggressive throughout.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 32

Alberto Contador visited the Vuelta at Ponferrada.

Alberto Contador visited the Vuelta at Ponferrada.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 32

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) won the sprint over Eros Capecchi.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) won the sprint over Eros Capecchi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 32

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) in the white combativity jersey.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) in the white combativity jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 32

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana in Ponferrada.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana in Ponferrada.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 32

Alberto Contador greets his former team manager Johan Bruyneel

Alberto Contador greets his former team manager Johan Bruyneel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 32

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) follows Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard).

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) follows Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 32

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) has struggled to make an impact at this Vuelta.

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) has struggled to make an impact at this Vuelta.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 32

Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) attempts to slip clear.

Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) attempts to slip clear.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 32

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) lost the white combativity jersey on the stage.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) lost the white combativity jersey on the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 32

Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) forces the pace on a descent.

Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) forces the pace on a descent.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 32

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads heading into the Vuelta's big weekend.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads heading into the Vuelta's big weekend.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 32

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) celebrates on the podium.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 32

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) basks in the moment.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) basks in the moment.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 32

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) took the biggest win of his career in Ponferrada.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) took the biggest win of his career in Ponferrada.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 32

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) was fastest in the sprint.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) was fastest in the sprint.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 32

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) was stronest in the finale.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) was stronest in the finale.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 32

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) marked all the moves then unleashed a ferocious sprint.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) marked all the moves then unleashed a ferocious sprint.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 32

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) saw his lead cut to 4 seconds.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) saw his lead cut to 4 seconds.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 32

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) are engaged in a fascinating duel.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) are engaged in a fascinating duel.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 32

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) wins in Ponferrada.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) wins in Ponferrada.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 32 of 32

David Moncoutié (Cofidis) is in the polka dot jersey.

David Moncoutié (Cofidis) is in the polka dot jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Michael Albasini of HTC-Highroad powered his way to victory in Ponferrada, dominating the sprint of an escape group on the thirteenth stage of the Vuelta a Espana. Eros Capecchi (Liquigas) was the only one of the 20-man group able to keep up with him, with Dani Moreno of Katusha coming in third

"It's a big sensation, I'm so happy to win the stage," Albasini said. "I did the right move, I got in the right group. I suffered a lot over the mountain, but once I got over the last climb I knew it was possible."

It was his third win of the season, having previously won a stage of the Bayern Rundfahrt (where he wore the leader's jersey for one day), and the GP Kanton Argau. The Swiss rider also took the mountain jersey at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco.

What started out as a 23-man group never had more than about a 3:20 lead over the peloton, but it was enough as the field went over five ranked climbs, including Vuelta debutante Puerto de Ancares. The field crossed the finish line 1:32 behind the winner, and Bradley Wiggins easily defended his leader's jersey.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) moved up from fourth to second place by taking a six second time bonus for first place in the first intermediate sprint. The 2010 champion is now only four seconds behind Wiggins.

The first of three serious mountain stages saw a change in the lead of the mountain rankings. David Moncoutie of Cofidis trailed Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) by only one point coming into the stage, and he was determined to reclaim the jersey he has won the last three years. Losing out to Montaguti at the first two climbs, the Frenchman joined the day's break to pick up major points at the remaining three climbs, with his rival being shut out.

Moncoutie now leads Montaguti by 12 points in the climber's competition.

Five climbs on the day

The stage got off to a fast and furious start. A large group got away early, with mountain classification rivals Montaguti and Moncoutie in it. Montaguti defended his lead by winning the first climb of the day, the Alto O'Pico Da Pena, ahead of Moncoutie.

The group was joined by such big names as race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas). Nibali took advantage of the situation to jump for the points and time bonuses at the first intermediate sprint of the stage. The six seconds moved him up to virtual second place.

The top names dropped out and the rest of the group made it to the second climb. The category the Alto de O Lago didn't offer many mountain points, but Montaguti and Moncoutie were in a neck-and-neck race for the climbing title. Benat Intxausti of Movistar took the top points, with Montaguti second and Moncoutie third.

David Le Lay of AG2R got away on the 15km descent, jumping about 47km into the stage. He was soon joined by a large group, so that the break consisted of: Jan Bakelandts and Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Marc De Maar and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quickstep), Dominik Nerz and Eros Capecchi (Liquigas), Amets Txurruka, Igor Anton, Mikel Nieve and Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel), Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Andalucia-Caja Granada), Yohan Bagot and Moncoutie (Cofidis), Filipe Oliviera Nelson (RadioShack), Daniel Moreno and Alberto Losada (Katusha), Chris Sørensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard), Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad), Carlos Sastre, David Blanco and David De La Fuente (Geox), David Le Lay and Nicolas Roche (AG2R), Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek), Evgeny Petrov (Astana), David Lopez and Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar).

Moncoutie had made the jump to the group, while Montaguti missed out on it. The Frenchman took advantage of that to be second over the top of the category one Alto de Folgue de Algas, behind Le Lay.

The group carried a lead of about 2:40 into the start of the major climb of the day. The Ancares, 11.8 km long and 7.7%, was making its long-awaited debut in the Vuelta. The gruelling climb took its toll on the group, and Anton was the first to lose contact.

The crowds and clouds were thick at the top of the climb. Once again Moncoutie was only second at the top, this time behind Moreno.

Despite the ominous clouds, there was sunshine on the descent. A potentially dangerous group with Nibali, Kessiakoff and Mollema tried to get away from the chasing peloton, but was roped back in. The fearsome climb, with its equally dreaded descent, did not play the decisive role for which some had hoped.

There was one final climb, the category three Puerto de Lumeras after 116 kilometers. Moncoutie finally was able to take this one, topping it out ahead of Sørensen and De Maar.

The peloton, noticeably smaller than before, kept moving slowly towards the equally diminishing lead group, with the gap bouncing around the two minute mark.

With 15km to go, it was becoming clear that the group would make it through to the end. The riders in the chasing group of favourites adjusted their strategy to one of limiting their time losses, and making sure their rivals didn't slip out to gain a few seconds advantage.

With three in the group, Euskaltel had the advantage and led the group, keeping the pace up. The peloton rode furiously and got closer and closer but was unable to totally close the gap.

Albasini and Madrazo jumped with about 3km to go, and were joined by Moncoutie. De Maar didn't join them but flew past. Meanwhile, Bakelandts tried to go but a traffic island brought him down.

The group came together again and crossed under the 1km flag. Albasini opened the sprint and easily powered his way to the finish line ahead of Capecchi, with Moreno a bit back in third. The field came in 1:32 later.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad4:19:39
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
4David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
6Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
7Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
8David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
11David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
13Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
15Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
16Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
17Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
18Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:03
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
22Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
24Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
25Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
26Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
33Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
34Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
35Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
37Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
38Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
41Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
42Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
43Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
44Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
45Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
47Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
48Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
49Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
50Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
51Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
52Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
56Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
57Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
58David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
60Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
61Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
63Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
64Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
65Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:48
66Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:12
68Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:36
69Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:42
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:03:01
71Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:03:51
72Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:03:53
73Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:39
74Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
75Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
76Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
77Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
79Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
80Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:30
81Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
82Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
85Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
86Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
87Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
88Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
89Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
90Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
91Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
92Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
94Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
95Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
96Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
97Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
98Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
99Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
100Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
101Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
103Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
105Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
106Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:00
107Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
108Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
112Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
113Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
114Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
115Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
116Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
117Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
119Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
120Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
121Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
123Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
125Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
126Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
127Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
128Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
129Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
130Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
131Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
132Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
133Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
134Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
135Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
136Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
137Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
138Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
139Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
140Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
141Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
142Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
143Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
145Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
146Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:50
148Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
149Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
150Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
151Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
152Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
153Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
154Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
155Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
156Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
157Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
158Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
159Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
160Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
161Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
162Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
163Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
164Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
165Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
166Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
167John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
168Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
169Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
170Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
171Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
172Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
173Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
174Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
175Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
176José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
177Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
178Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
179Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
180Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNSMarcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFTaylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFAndreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad25pts
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale20
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team16
4David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC14
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek10
7Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team9
8David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC8
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
10Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team6
11David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
12David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2

Sprint 1 - Becerrea, km. 25,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4pts
2Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek1

Sprint 2 - Ocero. Puerto de Ocero, km. 131
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Alto O´Pico da Peña (Cat. 3), km. 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC1

Mountain 2 - Alto de O Lago (Cat. 3), km. 35
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Folgueiras de Aigas (Cat. 1), km. 70
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
3David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC4
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team2
5Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Mountain 4 - Puerto de Ancares (Cat. 1), km. 97
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team10pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
3Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team4
4David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC2
5Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Mountain 5 - Puerto de Lumeras (Cat. 3), km. 117
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
3Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geox-TMC12:58:57
2Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:03
3Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:33
4Katusha Team
5Movistar Team
6Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Leopard Trek0:03:06
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:21
10Team RadioShack0:04:39
11Sky Procycling
12Pro Team Astana
13Rabobank Cycling Team
14Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:45
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:20:03
16Saxo Bank Sungard
17Lampre - ISD0:21:36
18Andalucia Caja Granada0:22:39
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:02
20Skil - Shimano0:30:51
21BMC Racing Team0:41:03
22HTC-Highroad0:48:50

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling51:14:59
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:07
4Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:09
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:19
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:36
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:04
8Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:27
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:52
10Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:53
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:02:00
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:01
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:14
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
15Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:22
16Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:48
17Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:02:56
18Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
19Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:03
20Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:13
21Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:04:06
22Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:17
23Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:44
24David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:16
25Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:05:31
26Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:06
27Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:20
28Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:08:32
29Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:44
30Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:15
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:03
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:09
33Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:15:19
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:16:32
35Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:11
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:55
37Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:10
38Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:25:57
39Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:41
40Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:26:56
41Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:58
42Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:29:45
43Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:36
44Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:35:49
45Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:36:19
46Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:55
47Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:37
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:39:17
49Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:43:27
50Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:46:13
51Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:46:22
52David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:49:27
53David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:43
54Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:51:44
55David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:52:45
56Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:53:27
57Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:53:51
58Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:54:06
59Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:56:02
60Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:56:08
61Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:00:23
62Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:02:32
63Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:46
64Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:04:30
65Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:05:13
66Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:05:48
67Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:05:59
68Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:06:01
69Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:06:02
70Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:07:56
71Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1:08:22
72Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:08:31
73Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1:08:53
74Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:42
75Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:10:48
76Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:16:09
77Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:16:10
78Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:17:08
79Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana1:17:26
80Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:17:49
81Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:19:37
82Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1:21:53
83Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard1:23:13
84Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:24:36
85Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:28:13
86Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:29:24
87Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1:30:23
88Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:30:33
89Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:32:56
90Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:33:24
91Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:35:43
92Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1:35:50
93Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:35:55
94Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:36:32
95Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:37:44
96Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:38:44
97Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack1:39:48
98Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:40:08
99Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:40:09
100Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:40:21
101Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD1:40:32
102David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:40:36
103Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:41:06
104Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:41:29
105Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:41:45
106José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:42:23
107Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team1:43:31
108Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:45:06
109Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana1:47:26
110Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:49:37
111Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1:50:00
112Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack1:50:39
113Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:51:00
114Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team1:51:11
115Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:51:41
116Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack1:51:47
117Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:53:35
118Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:55:42
119Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC1:55:49
120Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack1:57:42
121Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:57:43
122Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1:57:51
123Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1:59:38
124Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:00:43
125Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek2:00:58
126Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:01:19
127Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2:01:21
128Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:01:25
129Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:02:25
130Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad2:07:11
131Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:07:32
132Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2:07:55
133Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:08:56
134Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:11:36
135Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2:11:51
136Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:11:57
137Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:12:32
138Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:13:25
139Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:13:31
140Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2:16:37
141Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:17:19
142Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:18:10
143Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:18:51
144Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2:19:28
145Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2:22:09
146Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:22:13
147Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:23:35
148Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:24:09
149Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek2:24:22
150Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2:26:23
151Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:26:36
152Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:27:56
153John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:28:41
154Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team2:29:41
155Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek2:30:01
156Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:30:39
157Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:38:06
158Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:39:55
159Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling2:40:13
160Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:41:34
161Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard2:43:59
162Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad2:45:15
163Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:46:56
164Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:49:02
165Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard2:49:59
166Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:52:47
167Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:53:43
168Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:54:18
169Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC2:55:12
170Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:58:59
171Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling3:01:36
172Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano3:04:52
173Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:07:02
174Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek3:08:37
175Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:11:00
176Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano3:11:52
177Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano3:11:54
178Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:14:13
179Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano3:19:06
180Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard3:19:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team81pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale75
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team69
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team62
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo48
6Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team48
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale42
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek41
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD40
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek40
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale38
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto38
13David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne37
14Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team37
15Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling36
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling36
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale33
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team32
19Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad30
20Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad30
21Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana28
22Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
23John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad26
24Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
25Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25
26Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
27Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD25
28Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team23
29Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack23
30Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana23
31Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard22
32Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard22
33Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC21
34Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC21
35Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
36Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team20
37Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
38Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada18
39Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
40Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team15
41Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
42Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
43Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek14
44David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC14
45Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack14
46Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
47Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
48Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team12
49Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
50Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek11
51Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
52Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
53Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
54Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
55Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team10
56Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
57Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
58Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek10
59Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
60Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
61Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
62Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack9
63Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
64Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
65Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
66Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD8
67David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC8
68Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
69Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
70Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team7
71Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
73Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
74Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
75Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
76Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team6
77Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack6
78Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
79Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4
80Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
81Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4
82Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
83Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
84David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
85Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
86Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
87Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
88Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
89Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
90Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2
91Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2
92Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
93Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
94Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
95Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1
96Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
97Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne50pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale38
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team32
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo25
5Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard19
6Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
7Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team13
8David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
10Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
11Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team9
12David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC7
13Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
14Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
15Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC6
16Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
17Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
18Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team6
20Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
22Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team5
23Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling4
24Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
25Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
26Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
27Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
28Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
29Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
30Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
31Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
32Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
33Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
34Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
35Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
36Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2
37Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
38Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
39Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
40Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
41Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1
43Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1
44Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
45Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
46José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team16pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo32
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team35
5David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne38
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling39
7Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard50
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling52
9Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC56
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team70
11Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team74
12Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team102
13David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC104
14Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team113
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD115
16Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek120
17Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada126
18Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad134
19Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack143
20Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi147
21Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale151
22Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team166

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack153:13:53
2Leopard Trek0:00:45
3Geox-TMC0:01:02
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:58
5Movistar Team0:11:28
6Pro Team Astana0:11:50
7AG2R La Mondiale0:14:36
8Katusha Team0:14:56
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:23
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:30
11Sky Procycling0:25:02
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:33:36
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:46
14Quickstep Cycling Team0:48:03
15Lampre - ISD1:04:22
16Team Garmin-Cervelo1:14:36
17Saxo Bank Sungard1:27:45
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:47:54
19Andalucia Caja Granada2:19:38
20BMC Racing Team2:43:15
21Skil - Shimano3:49:26
22HTC-Highroad4:08:02

