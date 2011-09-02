Image 1 of 32 Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) went on the attack (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 2 of 32 Alberto Contador applauds as Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) receives the green jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 32 Alberto Contador congratulates Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 32 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) is just 9 seconds off the overall lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 32 David de la Fuente (Geox-TMC) contributed well to the break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 32 Alberto Losada (Katusha) in full flight. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 32 Dani Moreno (Katusha) had most to gain in the break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 32 Dani Moreno (Katusha) will wear the white jersey tomorrow. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 32 Dani Moreno (Katusha) in the combined jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 32 No stage win but a bouquet nonetheless for Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 32 Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was aggressive throughout. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 32 Alberto Contador visited the Vuelta at Ponferrada. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 32 Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) won the sprint over Eros Capecchi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 32 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) in the white combativity jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 32 Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana in Ponferrada. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 32 Alberto Contador greets his former team manager Johan Bruyneel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 32 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) follows Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 32 Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) has struggled to make an impact at this Vuelta. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 32 Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) attempts to slip clear. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 32 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) lost the white combativity jersey on the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 32 Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) forces the pace on a descent. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 32 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads heading into the Vuelta's big weekend. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 32 Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 32 Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) basks in the moment. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 32 Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) took the biggest win of his career in Ponferrada. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 32 Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) was fastest in the sprint. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 32 Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) was stronest in the finale. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 32 Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) marked all the moves then unleashed a ferocious sprint. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 32 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) saw his lead cut to 4 seconds. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) are engaged in a fascinating duel. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 32 Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) wins in Ponferrada. (Image credit: AFP) Image 32 of 32 David Moncoutié (Cofidis) is in the polka dot jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Michael Albasini of HTC-Highroad powered his way to victory in Ponferrada, dominating the sprint of an escape group on the thirteenth stage of the Vuelta a Espana. Eros Capecchi (Liquigas) was the only one of the 20-man group able to keep up with him, with Dani Moreno of Katusha coming in third

"It's a big sensation, I'm so happy to win the stage," Albasini said. "I did the right move, I got in the right group. I suffered a lot over the mountain, but once I got over the last climb I knew it was possible."

It was his third win of the season, having previously won a stage of the Bayern Rundfahrt (where he wore the leader's jersey for one day), and the GP Kanton Argau. The Swiss rider also took the mountain jersey at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco.

What started out as a 23-man group never had more than about a 3:20 lead over the peloton, but it was enough as the field went over five ranked climbs, including Vuelta debutante Puerto de Ancares. The field crossed the finish line 1:32 behind the winner, and Bradley Wiggins easily defended his leader's jersey.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) moved up from fourth to second place by taking a six second time bonus for first place in the first intermediate sprint. The 2010 champion is now only four seconds behind Wiggins.

The first of three serious mountain stages saw a change in the lead of the mountain rankings. David Moncoutie of Cofidis trailed Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) by only one point coming into the stage, and he was determined to reclaim the jersey he has won the last three years. Losing out to Montaguti at the first two climbs, the Frenchman joined the day's break to pick up major points at the remaining three climbs, with his rival being shut out.

Moncoutie now leads Montaguti by 12 points in the climber's competition.

Five climbs on the day

The stage got off to a fast and furious start. A large group got away early, with mountain classification rivals Montaguti and Moncoutie in it. Montaguti defended his lead by winning the first climb of the day, the Alto O'Pico Da Pena, ahead of Moncoutie.

The group was joined by such big names as race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas). Nibali took advantage of the situation to jump for the points and time bonuses at the first intermediate sprint of the stage. The six seconds moved him up to virtual second place.

The top names dropped out and the rest of the group made it to the second climb. The category the Alto de O Lago didn't offer many mountain points, but Montaguti and Moncoutie were in a neck-and-neck race for the climbing title. Benat Intxausti of Movistar took the top points, with Montaguti second and Moncoutie third.

David Le Lay of AG2R got away on the 15km descent, jumping about 47km into the stage. He was soon joined by a large group, so that the break consisted of: Jan Bakelandts and Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Marc De Maar and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quickstep), Dominik Nerz and Eros Capecchi (Liquigas), Amets Txurruka, Igor Anton, Mikel Nieve and Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel), Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Andalucia-Caja Granada), Yohan Bagot and Moncoutie (Cofidis), Filipe Oliviera Nelson (RadioShack), Daniel Moreno and Alberto Losada (Katusha), Chris Sørensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard), Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad), Carlos Sastre, David Blanco and David De La Fuente (Geox), David Le Lay and Nicolas Roche (AG2R), Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek), Evgeny Petrov (Astana), David Lopez and Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar).

Moncoutie had made the jump to the group, while Montaguti missed out on it. The Frenchman took advantage of that to be second over the top of the category one Alto de Folgue de Algas, behind Le Lay.

The group carried a lead of about 2:40 into the start of the major climb of the day. The Ancares, 11.8 km long and 7.7%, was making its long-awaited debut in the Vuelta. The gruelling climb took its toll on the group, and Anton was the first to lose contact.

The crowds and clouds were thick at the top of the climb. Once again Moncoutie was only second at the top, this time behind Moreno.

Despite the ominous clouds, there was sunshine on the descent. A potentially dangerous group with Nibali, Kessiakoff and Mollema tried to get away from the chasing peloton, but was roped back in. The fearsome climb, with its equally dreaded descent, did not play the decisive role for which some had hoped.

There was one final climb, the category three Puerto de Lumeras after 116 kilometers. Moncoutie finally was able to take this one, topping it out ahead of Sørensen and De Maar.

The peloton, noticeably smaller than before, kept moving slowly towards the equally diminishing lead group, with the gap bouncing around the two minute mark.

With 15km to go, it was becoming clear that the group would make it through to the end. The riders in the chasing group of favourites adjusted their strategy to one of limiting their time losses, and making sure their rivals didn't slip out to gain a few seconds advantage.

With three in the group, Euskaltel had the advantage and led the group, keeping the pace up. The peloton rode furiously and got closer and closer but was unable to totally close the gap.

Albasini and Madrazo jumped with about 3km to go, and were joined by Moncoutie. De Maar didn't join them but flew past. Meanwhile, Bakelandts tried to go but a traffic island brought him down.

The group came together again and crossed under the 1km flag. Albasini opened the sprint and easily powered his way to the finish line ahead of Capecchi, with Moreno a bit back in third. The field came in 1:32 later.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 4:19:39 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 4 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 7 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 8 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 16 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 17 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 18 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:03 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29 22 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 24 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 33 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 34 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 37 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 38 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 41 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 42 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 43 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 44 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 45 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 48 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 50 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 51 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 52 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 56 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 57 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 58 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 60 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 61 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 63 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 64 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 65 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:48 66 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:12 68 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:02:36 69 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:42 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:03:01 71 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:03:51 72 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:03:53 73 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:39 74 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 76 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 77 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 79 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 80 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:30 81 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 82 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 85 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 86 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 87 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 88 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 90 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 91 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 92 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 94 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 96 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 97 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 98 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 99 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 100 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 101 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 103 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 105 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:00 107 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 108 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 114 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 115 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 116 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 117 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 118 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 119 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 120 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 121 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 123 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 124 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 125 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 126 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 127 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 129 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 130 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 131 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 132 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 133 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 134 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 135 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 136 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 137 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 138 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 139 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 140 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 141 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 142 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 143 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 145 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 146 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:50 148 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 149 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 150 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 151 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 152 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 153 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 154 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 155 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 156 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 157 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 158 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 159 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 160 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 161 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 162 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 163 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 164 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 165 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 166 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 167 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 168 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 169 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 170 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 171 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 172 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 173 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 174 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 175 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 176 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 177 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 178 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 179 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 180 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNS Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano DNF Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 25 pts 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 16 4 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 14 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 10 7 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 10 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 11 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 12 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 14 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2

Sprint 1 - Becerrea, km. 25,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 pts 2 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 1

Sprint 2 - Ocero. Puerto de Ocero, km. 131 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Alto O´Pico da Peña (Cat. 3), km. 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de O Lago (Cat. 3), km. 35 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Folgueiras de Aigas (Cat. 1), km. 70 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 3 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 4 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 2 5 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto de Ancares (Cat. 1), km. 97 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 10 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 3 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 4 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 2 5 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Mountain 5 - Puerto de Lumeras (Cat. 3), km. 117 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 3 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geox-TMC 12:58:57 2 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:03 3 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:33 4 Katusha Team 5 Movistar Team 6 Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Leopard Trek 0:03:06 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:21 10 Team RadioShack 0:04:39 11 Sky Procycling 12 Pro Team Astana 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:45 15 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:20:03 16 Saxo Bank Sungard 17 Lampre - ISD 0:21:36 18 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:22:39 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:02 20 Skil - Shimano 0:30:51 21 BMC Racing Team 0:41:03 22 HTC-Highroad 0:48:50

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 51:14:59 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:04 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 4 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:09 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:19 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:36 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:04 8 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:27 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:52 10 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:01:53 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:02:00 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:01 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:14 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 15 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:22 16 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:48 17 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:02:56 18 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 19 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:03 20 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:13 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:04:06 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:17 23 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:44 24 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:16 25 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:05:31 26 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:06 27 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:20 28 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:08:32 29 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:44 30 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:15 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:03 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:09 33 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:15:19 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:16:32 35 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:11 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:55 37 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:10 38 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:25:57 39 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:41 40 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:26:56 41 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:58 42 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:29:45 43 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:36 44 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:35:49 45 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:36:19 46 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:36:55 47 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:37 48 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:39:17 49 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:43:27 50 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:46:13 51 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:46:22 52 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:49:27 53 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:43 54 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:51:44 55 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:52:45 56 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:53:27 57 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:53:51 58 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:54:06 59 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:56:02 60 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:56:08 61 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:00:23 62 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:02:32 63 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:46 64 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:04:30 65 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:05:13 66 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:05:48 67 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:05:59 68 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:06:01 69 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:06:02 70 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:07:56 71 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1:08:22 72 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:08:31 73 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1:08:53 74 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:42 75 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:10:48 76 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:16:09 77 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:16:10 78 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:17:08 79 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1:17:26 80 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:17:49 81 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:19:37 82 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:21:53 83 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:23:13 84 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:24:36 85 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:28:13 86 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:29:24 87 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1:30:23 88 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:30:33 89 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:32:56 90 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:33:24 91 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:35:43 92 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1:35:50 93 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:35:55 94 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:36:32 95 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:37:44 96 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:44 97 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 1:39:48 98 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:40:08 99 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:40:09 100 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:21 101 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 1:40:32 102 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:40:36 103 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:41:06 104 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:41:29 105 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:41:45 106 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:42:23 107 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 1:43:31 108 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:45:06 109 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 1:47:26 110 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:49:37 111 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1:50:00 112 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 1:50:39 113 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:51:00 114 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:51:11 115 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:51:41 116 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 1:51:47 117 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:53:35 118 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:55:42 119 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 1:55:49 120 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 1:57:42 121 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:57:43 122 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1:57:51 123 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:59:38 124 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:00:43 125 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 2:00:58 126 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:01:19 127 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:01:21 128 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:01:25 129 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:02:25 130 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 2:07:11 131 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:07:32 132 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:07:55 133 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:08:56 134 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:11:36 135 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2:11:51 136 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:11:57 137 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:12:32 138 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:13:25 139 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:13:31 140 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2:16:37 141 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:17:19 142 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:18:10 143 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:18:51 144 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:19:28 145 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:22:09 146 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:22:13 147 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:23:35 148 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:24:09 149 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 2:24:22 150 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2:26:23 151 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:26:36 152 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:27:56 153 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:28:41 154 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 2:29:41 155 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 2:30:01 156 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:30:39 157 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:38:06 158 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:39:55 159 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:40:13 160 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:41:34 161 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:43:59 162 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2:45:15 163 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:46:56 164 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:49:02 165 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:49:59 166 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:52:47 167 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:53:43 168 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:54:18 169 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 2:55:12 170 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:58:59 171 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 3:01:36 172 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 3:04:52 173 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:07:02 174 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 3:08:37 175 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:11:00 176 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 3:11:52 177 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3:11:54 178 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:14:13 179 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3:19:06 180 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:19:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 81 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 62 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 6 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 48 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 42 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 41 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 40 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 40 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 13 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 15 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 19 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 30 20 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 30 21 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 28 22 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 26 24 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 25 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 26 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 27 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 28 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 29 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 23 30 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 23 31 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 32 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 33 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 21 34 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 21 35 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 36 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 20 37 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 38 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 18 39 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 40 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 15 41 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 43 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 14 44 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 14 45 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 14 46 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 47 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 48 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 12 49 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 50 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 11 51 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 52 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 53 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 54 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 55 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 56 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 57 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 58 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 10 59 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 60 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 61 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 62 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 9 63 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 64 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 65 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 66 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 8 67 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 68 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 69 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 70 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 7 71 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 73 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 74 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 75 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 76 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 77 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 6 78 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 79 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 80 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 81 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 82 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 83 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 84 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 85 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 86 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 87 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 88 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 89 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 90 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2 91 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2 92 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 93 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 94 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 95 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1 96 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 97 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1 98 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 50 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 38 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 32 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 5 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 19 6 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 7 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 13 8 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 10 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 11 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 12 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 7 13 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 14 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 15 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 16 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 17 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 18 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 20 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 22 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 23 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 24 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 26 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 27 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 28 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 29 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 30 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 31 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 32 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 33 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 34 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 35 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 36 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2 37 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 38 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 39 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 40 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 41 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1 43 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1 44 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 45 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 46 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 16 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 35 5 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 39 7 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 50 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 52 9 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 56 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 70 11 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 74 12 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 13 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 104 14 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 113 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 115 16 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 120 17 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 126 18 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 134 19 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 143 20 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 21 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 22 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 166