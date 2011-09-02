Albasini claims Vuelta stage in Ponferrada
Wiggins remains in race lead
Stage 13: Sarria - Ponferradaa
Michael Albasini of HTC-Highroad powered his way to victory in Ponferrada, dominating the sprint of an escape group on the thirteenth stage of the Vuelta a Espana. Eros Capecchi (Liquigas) was the only one of the 20-man group able to keep up with him, with Dani Moreno of Katusha coming in third
"It's a big sensation, I'm so happy to win the stage," Albasini said. "I did the right move, I got in the right group. I suffered a lot over the mountain, but once I got over the last climb I knew it was possible."
It was his third win of the season, having previously won a stage of the Bayern Rundfahrt (where he wore the leader's jersey for one day), and the GP Kanton Argau. The Swiss rider also took the mountain jersey at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco.
What started out as a 23-man group never had more than about a 3:20 lead over the peloton, but it was enough as the field went over five ranked climbs, including Vuelta debutante Puerto de Ancares. The field crossed the finish line 1:32 behind the winner, and Bradley Wiggins easily defended his leader's jersey.
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) moved up from fourth to second place by taking a six second time bonus for first place in the first intermediate sprint. The 2010 champion is now only four seconds behind Wiggins.
The first of three serious mountain stages saw a change in the lead of the mountain rankings. David Moncoutie of Cofidis trailed Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) by only one point coming into the stage, and he was determined to reclaim the jersey he has won the last three years. Losing out to Montaguti at the first two climbs, the Frenchman joined the day's break to pick up major points at the remaining three climbs, with his rival being shut out.
Moncoutie now leads Montaguti by 12 points in the climber's competition.
Five climbs on the day
The stage got off to a fast and furious start. A large group got away early, with mountain classification rivals Montaguti and Moncoutie in it. Montaguti defended his lead by winning the first climb of the day, the Alto O'Pico Da Pena, ahead of Moncoutie.
The group was joined by such big names as race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas). Nibali took advantage of the situation to jump for the points and time bonuses at the first intermediate sprint of the stage. The six seconds moved him up to virtual second place.
The top names dropped out and the rest of the group made it to the second climb. The category the Alto de O Lago didn't offer many mountain points, but Montaguti and Moncoutie were in a neck-and-neck race for the climbing title. Benat Intxausti of Movistar took the top points, with Montaguti second and Moncoutie third.
David Le Lay of AG2R got away on the 15km descent, jumping about 47km into the stage. He was soon joined by a large group, so that the break consisted of: Jan Bakelandts and Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Marc De Maar and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quickstep), Dominik Nerz and Eros Capecchi (Liquigas), Amets Txurruka, Igor Anton, Mikel Nieve and Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel), Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Andalucia-Caja Granada), Yohan Bagot and Moncoutie (Cofidis), Filipe Oliviera Nelson (RadioShack), Daniel Moreno and Alberto Losada (Katusha), Chris Sørensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard), Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad), Carlos Sastre, David Blanco and David De La Fuente (Geox), David Le Lay and Nicolas Roche (AG2R), Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek), Evgeny Petrov (Astana), David Lopez and Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar).
Moncoutie had made the jump to the group, while Montaguti missed out on it. The Frenchman took advantage of that to be second over the top of the category one Alto de Folgue de Algas, behind Le Lay.
The group carried a lead of about 2:40 into the start of the major climb of the day. The Ancares, 11.8 km long and 7.7%, was making its long-awaited debut in the Vuelta. The gruelling climb took its toll on the group, and Anton was the first to lose contact.
The crowds and clouds were thick at the top of the climb. Once again Moncoutie was only second at the top, this time behind Moreno.
Despite the ominous clouds, there was sunshine on the descent. A potentially dangerous group with Nibali, Kessiakoff and Mollema tried to get away from the chasing peloton, but was roped back in. The fearsome climb, with its equally dreaded descent, did not play the decisive role for which some had hoped.
There was one final climb, the category three Puerto de Lumeras after 116 kilometers. Moncoutie finally was able to take this one, topping it out ahead of Sørensen and De Maar.
The peloton, noticeably smaller than before, kept moving slowly towards the equally diminishing lead group, with the gap bouncing around the two minute mark.
With 15km to go, it was becoming clear that the group would make it through to the end. The riders in the chasing group of favourites adjusted their strategy to one of limiting their time losses, and making sure their rivals didn't slip out to gain a few seconds advantage.
With three in the group, Euskaltel had the advantage and led the group, keeping the pace up. The peloton rode furiously and got closer and closer but was unable to totally close the gap.
Albasini and Madrazo jumped with about 3km to go, and were joined by Moncoutie. De Maar didn't join them but flew past. Meanwhile, Bakelandts tried to go but a traffic island brought him down.
The group came together again and crossed under the 1km flag. Albasini opened the sprint and easily powered his way to the finish line ahead of Capecchi, with Moreno a bit back in third. The field came in 1:32 later.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|4:19:39
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|7
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|18
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:03
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|24
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|33
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|34
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|37
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|38
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|42
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|43
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|44
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|45
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|48
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|50
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|51
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|52
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|56
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|57
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|58
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|60
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|61
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|63
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|64
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|65
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:48
|66
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:12
|68
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:36
|69
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:01
|71
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:03:51
|72
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:03:53
|73
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:39
|74
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|76
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|77
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|79
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:30
|81
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|82
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|83
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|85
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|86
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|87
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|88
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|89
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|90
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|91
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|92
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|97
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|98
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|99
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|100
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|101
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|103
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|105
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:00
|107
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|108
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|111
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|114
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|115
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|116
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|119
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|120
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|121
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|123
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|126
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|127
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|129
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|130
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|131
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|132
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|134
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|135
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|137
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|138
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|139
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|140
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|141
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|142
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|143
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|145
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|146
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:50
|148
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|149
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|150
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|151
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|152
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|153
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|154
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|155
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|156
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|157
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|158
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|159
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|160
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|161
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|162
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|163
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|165
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|166
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|167
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|168
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|169
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|170
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|172
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|173
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|174
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|175
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|176
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|177
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|178
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|179
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|180
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNS
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|25
|pts
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|4
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|14
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|10
|7
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|8
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|10
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|11
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|pts
|2
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|3
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|4
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|5
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|3
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|4
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2
|5
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|3
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geox-TMC
|12:58:57
|2
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:03
|3
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|4
|Katusha Team
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Leopard Trek
|0:03:06
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:21
|10
|Team RadioShack
|0:04:39
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:45
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:20:03
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:21:36
|18
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:22:39
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:02
|20
|Skil - Shimano
|0:30:51
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:41:03
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|0:48:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|51:14:59
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:04
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|4
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:09
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:19
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:04
|8
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:27
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:52
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:01:53
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:02:00
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:01
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:14
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|15
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:22
|16
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|17
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:02:56
|18
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|19
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:03
|20
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:13
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:04:06
|22
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:44
|24
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:16
|25
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:05:31
|26
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:06
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|28
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:32
|29
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:44
|30
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:15
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:03
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:09
|33
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:15:19
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:16:32
|35
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:11
|36
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:55
|37
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:10
|38
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:25:57
|39
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:41
|40
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:26:56
|41
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:58
|42
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:29:45
|43
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:36
|44
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:35:49
|45
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:36:19
|46
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:36:55
|47
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:37
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:39:17
|49
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:27
|50
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:46:13
|51
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:46:22
|52
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:49:27
|53
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:43
|54
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:51:44
|55
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:52:45
|56
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:27
|57
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:53:51
|58
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:54:06
|59
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:56:02
|60
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:56:08
|61
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:00:23
|62
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:02:32
|63
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:46
|64
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:04:30
|65
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:05:13
|66
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:05:48
|67
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:05:59
|68
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:06:01
|69
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:06:02
|70
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:07:56
|71
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:08:22
|72
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:31
|73
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1:08:53
|74
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:42
|75
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:10:48
|76
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:16:09
|77
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:16:10
|78
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:17:08
|79
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1:17:26
|80
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:17:49
|81
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:19:37
|82
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:21:53
|83
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:23:13
|84
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:24:36
|85
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:28:13
|86
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:29:24
|87
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1:30:23
|88
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:30:33
|89
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:32:56
|90
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:33:24
|91
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:35:43
|92
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:35:50
|93
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:55
|94
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:36:32
|95
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:37:44
|96
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:44
|97
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1:39:48
|98
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:40:08
|99
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:40:09
|100
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:21
|101
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|1:40:32
|102
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:40:36
|103
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:41:06
|104
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:29
|105
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:41:45
|106
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:42:23
|107
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|1:43:31
|108
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:06
|109
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|1:47:26
|110
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:49:37
|111
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1:50:00
|112
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:50:39
|113
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:00
|114
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:51:11
|115
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:51:41
|116
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|1:51:47
|117
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:53:35
|118
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:55:42
|119
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|1:55:49
|120
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1:57:42
|121
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:57:43
|122
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1:57:51
|123
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:59:38
|124
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:00:43
|125
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|2:00:58
|126
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:01:19
|127
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:01:21
|128
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:01:25
|129
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:02:25
|130
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|2:07:11
|131
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:32
|132
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:07:55
|133
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:08:56
|134
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:11:36
|135
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2:11:51
|136
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:11:57
|137
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:12:32
|138
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:13:25
|139
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:13:31
|140
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2:16:37
|141
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:17:19
|142
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:18:10
|143
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:18:51
|144
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:19:28
|145
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:22:09
|146
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:22:13
|147
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:23:35
|148
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:24:09
|149
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|2:24:22
|150
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2:26:23
|151
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:26:36
|152
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:27:56
|153
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:28:41
|154
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|2:29:41
|155
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|2:30:01
|156
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:30:39
|157
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:38:06
|158
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:39:55
|159
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:40:13
|160
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:41:34
|161
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:43:59
|162
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2:45:15
|163
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:46:56
|164
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:49:02
|165
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:49:59
|166
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:52:47
|167
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:53:43
|168
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:54:18
|169
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|2:55:12
|170
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:58:59
|171
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3:01:36
|172
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|3:04:52
|173
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:07:02
|174
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3:08:37
|175
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:11:00
|176
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|3:11:52
|177
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3:11:54
|178
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:14:13
|179
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3:19:06
|180
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:19:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|81
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|69
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|62
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|6
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|41
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|40
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|40
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|13
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|15
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|19
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|30
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|30
|21
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|28
|22
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|23
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|26
|24
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|25
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|26
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|27
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|28
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|23
|30
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|23
|31
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|32
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|33
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|21
|34
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|21
|35
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|36
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|37
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|38
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|18
|39
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|40
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|41
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|43
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|14
|44
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|14
|45
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|14
|46
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|47
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|48
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|49
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|50
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|11
|51
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|52
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|53
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|54
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|55
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|56
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|57
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|58
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|10
|59
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|60
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|61
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|62
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|63
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|64
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|65
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|66
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|8
|67
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|8
|68
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|69
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|70
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|71
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|73
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|74
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|75
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|76
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|77
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|6
|78
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|79
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|80
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|81
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|82
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|83
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|84
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|85
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|86
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|87
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|88
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|89
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|90
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2
|91
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|92
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|93
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|94
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|95
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|1
|96
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|97
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|50
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|32
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|5
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|6
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|7
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|8
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|12
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|7
|13
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|14
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|15
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|16
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|17
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|18
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|20
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|22
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|24
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|25
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|26
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|27
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|28
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|30
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|32
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|33
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|34
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|36
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|37
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|38
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|39
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|40
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|41
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|1
|43
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|44
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|45
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|46
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|35
|5
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|39
|7
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|50
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|52
|9
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|56
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|70
|11
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|13
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|104
|14
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|113
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|115
|16
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|120
|17
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|126
|18
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|134
|19
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|143
|20
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|21
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|22
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|166
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|153:13:53
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:45
|3
|Geox-TMC
|0:01:02
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:11:28
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|0:11:50
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:36
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:14:56
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:23
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:30
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:25:02
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:33:36
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:46
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:48:03
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|1:04:22
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:14:36
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:27:45
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:47:54
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:19:38
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|2:43:15
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|3:49:26
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|4:08:02
