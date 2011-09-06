Haedo wins chaotic finish in Haro
Roundabout stirs up sprint, crash leaves Rodriguez behind
Stage 16: Villa Romana La Olmeda (Palencia) - Haro
Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank-Sungard) took victory on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España in bizarre circumstances ahead of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek). while Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) retained the red jersey.
As Bennati's Leopard Trek squad strung out the peloton in the closing kilometres, it looked as though a long, hot day in the saddle was going to end as scripted with a straightforward bunch sprint in the streets of Haro. Although a plethora of sprinters have already left the race, Petacchi, Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) were among the riders lined up behind Bennati and his lead-out man Robert Wagner approaching the final bend, and the stage seemed set for a grandstand finish.
Instead, it turned out to be something of a damp squib; when Wagner swung off the front on a roundabout with 300 metres to go, he took a wrong turning, veering off to the right instead of following the race route on the left.
"Unfortunately due to tiredness and the chaotic nature of a finish, Robbie [Robert Wagner] followed the motorbike right around the roundabout instead of heading left towards the finish," Leopard Trek directeur sportif Luca Guercilena explained. "Daniele had to brake too much. He wasn't able to go straight to the line."
While Bennati hesitated momentarily before choosing the right path, the well-placed Sagan started to follow Wagner but then locked up the brakes as he recognized his mistake and fell out of contention. Sensing the confusion, Haedo cleverly launched his sprint early, and emerged from the roundabout with a healthy advantage over Bennati and Petacchi.
The Argentinian even had time to sit up and savour his first Grand Tour triumph in the final 50 metres, and Petacchi's impressive final effort ultimately proved to be in vain. A disappointed Bennati recovered to come home in third, just ahead of Vicente Reynes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad).
"It crowns my career so far, absolutely! I’ve won stages at other important races like the Critérium du Dauphiné, Tirreno-Adriatico or the Tour of Catalunya, but this one is the most beautiful of them all," Haedo said afterwards. "This success is a gift for the sixteen days of suffering I've experienced. I’ve done the right thing staying in the race…"
While there was considerable consternation among the sprinting fraternity about the confused final kilometre, Saxo Bank directeur sportif Brad McGee was adamant that Haedo would have won regardless of Wagner's wrong turn.
"He was ready, was in the perfect position in the finale and he was better tactically and physically in the technically demanding sprint where some riders took the wrong turn in the last roundabout," McGee said. "But it would have made no difference. JJ (Haedo) was simply better than everyone today and we hope he can repeat this win on Sunday in Madrid."
Froome's move checked by Cobo
The finish-line intrigue was not confined just to the sprinters, as Juan José Cobo and Team Sky brought their battle for overall supremacy from the vertiginous slopes of the Angliru to the plains of La Rioja.
Barely 10km from the finish, Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia-Caja Granada), the final survivor of the day's breakaway, was engulfed by the peloton on the cusp of the second intermediate sprint. With seconds at a premium in the fight for the red jersey, Froome sensed his opportunity and moved towards the front of the bunch.
Although he was thwarted in his hunt for the full six bonus seconds by the quick thinking of Cobo's teammate David De La Fuente, Froome did manage to pick up the two seconds on offer for third place behind Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo).
By the time the stage was done, however, Froome's hypothetical advantage would be wiped out. The Briton and his teammate Bradley Wiggins were caught behind when the peloton split on the high-speed run-in to the finishing line, and Froome handed back his short-lived two second gain to Cobo before it even registered with the time keepers.
While the gap was minimal, there is no underestimating the impact that Cobo's tenth-place finish will have on his morale. With the race poised on a knife edge and with a series of tight stages to come in the Basque Country, every gain, temporal or psychological, is to be treasured in a tense final week to the Vuelta.
Rodriguez crash
For a stage that culminated in such dramatic fashion, its beginnings were altogether more banal. Barely a kilometre after the flag was dropped, Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) jumped clear with Andalucia-Caja Granada pair Jesus Rosendo and Antonio Cabello, and a weary-legged peloton duly left them to it.
The trio built up a lead of 8:30 after just 40km, but when the sprinters' teams stirred from their slumber shortly after the midway point, their gap began to fall softly. With 30km to go, Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) thundered to the front of the bunch, in what is set to be his final appearance of this year's Vuelta – the Swiss rider announced before the stage that he will leave the race this evening to fine-tune his preparation for the world championships.
Perhaps sensing that Cancellara had a plane to catch, Rosendo opted to leave his breakaway companions behind and try his luck alone shortly afterwards. Although he put up solid resistance to the chasing pack, he knew that his time off the front was limited, and he was duly snaffled up on the run-in to the final intermediate sprint.
As the pace picked up in the main field, a crash removed a number of riders from contention, with the worst affected riders being Rafal Majka (Saxo Bank-Sungard) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha). Although Rodriguez was able to ride gingerly to the finish in the company of a loyal platoon of Katusha teammates, the Spaniard had conceded 5:30 by the finish, and said that he would decide on his continued participation on Wednesday morning.
Rodriguez, so dominant in the opening week of the race, has endured a rather more difficult spell since. The home favourite before the Vuelta, Rodriguez's crash was overshadowed on the day by the dramatic incident in the final kilometre, while in overall terms, Spanish hopes were already pinned to Juan José Cobo.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:41:56
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:02
|6
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|16
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|21
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|34
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|37
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|38
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|39
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|40
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|46
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|47
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|50
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|51
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|52
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|53
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|54
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|58
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|59
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|60
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|61
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|62
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|63
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|64
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|66
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|68
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:20
|69
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:23
|72
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|73
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:27
|74
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:37
|75
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:41
|76
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:42
|77
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|78
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|80
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|81
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|82
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|83
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|84
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|85
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|86
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|87
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|89
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|92
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|93
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|94
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|95
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|97
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|98
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|100
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|101
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:55
|103
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|104
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:03
|105
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:08
|106
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|107
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|108
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|109
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|110
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|113
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|114
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|115
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|116
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|117
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|118
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|119
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|121
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|122
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|123
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|124
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:16
|125
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:28
|126
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:31
|127
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|128
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:34
|129
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|130
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|131
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|132
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|133
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|134
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|136
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|137
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|138
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|139
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|141
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|142
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|143
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|144
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|145
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|146
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|147
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|149
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|152
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|154
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:42
|155
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|156
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|157
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|158
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|159
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|160
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|161
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|163
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|164
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|165
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:03:26
|166
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|167
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:31
|168
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:49
|169
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:24
|170
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:22
|171
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:08:16
|172
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:01
|173
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|174
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|175
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|176
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:49
|DNS
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|25
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|16
|4
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|12
|6
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|pts
|2
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|3
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|4
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopard Trek
|14:05:59
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:02
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:03
|5
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|7
|Geox-TMC
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:07
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Pro Team Astana
|14
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:23
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:45
|16
|Team RadioShack
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|18
|Katusha Team
|0:01:24
|19
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:31
|20
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:34
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|22
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|64:39:14
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:22
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:51
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|5
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:02:40
|6
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:03:06
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:08
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:49
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:03
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:34
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:55
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:01
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:13
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:47
|16
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:52
|17
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:07
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:18
|19
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|20
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:10:54
|21
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:14:29
|22
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:10
|23
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:16:16
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:41
|25
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:19:54
|26
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:23:20
|27
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:27
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:56
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:29:01
|30
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:25
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:31:26
|32
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:37:33
|33
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|34
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:39:30
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:39:43
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:40:29
|37
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:53
|38
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:47:01
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:48:01
|40
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:50:04
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:54:29
|42
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:57:35
|43
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:01:09
|44
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:01:18
|45
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:03:06
|46
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:06:36
|47
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:07:45
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:09:10
|49
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:10:13
|50
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1:11:44
|51
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:17:05
|52
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:17:31
|53
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:44
|54
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:27:10
|55
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:27:11
|56
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:28:19
|57
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:31:15
|58
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|1:31:22
|59
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:35:12
|60
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:35:23
|61
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:35:49
|62
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:36:04
|63
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:38:19
|64
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:40:01
|65
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:40:37
|66
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:41:59
|67
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|1:44:39
|68
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1:47:47
|69
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:48:01
|70
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:49:41
|71
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:49:43
|72
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:49:44
|73
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:53:22
|74
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:53:33
|75
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:54:17
|76
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:11
|77
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:57:19
|78
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:59:06
|79
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:59:13
|80
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:59:18
|81
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:00:16
|82
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:00:26
|83
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:02:19
|84
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:28
|85
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:04:08
|86
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|2:04:54
|87
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:05:01
|88
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:06:08
|89
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:07:00
|90
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:07:07
|91
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:07:19
|92
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:07:42
|93
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:11:22
|94
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:14:00
|95
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:17:05
|96
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:17:58
|97
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:18:13
|98
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:20:32
|99
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:22:09
|100
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2:23:39
|101
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:23:46
|102
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2:24:34
|103
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:25:49
|104
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:26:45
|105
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|2:27:12
|106
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:28:33
|107
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:28:46
|108
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|2:28:59
|109
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:31:21
|110
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:31:45
|111
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2:33:59
|112
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:34:10
|113
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:34:29
|114
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:35:22
|115
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:35:26
|116
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|2:37:14
|117
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|2:38:36
|118
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|2:39:33
|119
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2:40:13
|120
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:40:30
|121
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:41:28
|122
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:42:32
|123
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|2:44:44
|124
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:45:02
|125
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|2:45:48
|126
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2:47:22
|127
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:48:11
|128
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2:50:05
|129
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:50:20
|130
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:50:44
|131
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:50:54
|132
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:53:44
|133
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:54:07
|134
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|2:54:59
|135
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|2:57:03
|136
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:59:27
|137
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:01:42
|138
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:02:16
|139
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:02:39
|140
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:03:25
|141
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:04:38
|142
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:05:24
|143
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:07:13
|144
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:07:22
|145
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:07:45
|146
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:10:24
|147
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:11:16
|148
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:12:15
|149
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:14:27
|150
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|3:15:11
|151
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3:17:22
|152
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3:17:29
|153
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:18:51
|154
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3:22:05
|155
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:26:05
|156
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:27:00
|157
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:29:40
|158
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|3:31:47
|159
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:36:19
|160
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:36:26
|161
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:39:20
|162
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:41:27
|163
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:41:35
|164
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|3:43:45
|165
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3:44:53
|166
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:45:11
|167
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:51:13
|168
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3:52:41
|169
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3:56:38
|170
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|3:58:46
|171
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:59:15
|172
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:04:20
|173
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:04:51
|174
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:06:50
|175
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:10:49
|176
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:12:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|90
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|85
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|4
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|72
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|65
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|64
|8
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|60
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|56
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|53
|11
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|12
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|14
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|45
|16
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|45
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|43
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|41
|19
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|20
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|38
|21
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|22
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|23
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|25
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|32
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|27
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|30
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|30
|29
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|30
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|28
|31
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|26
|32
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|33
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|34
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|35
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|21
|37
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|38
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|39
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|40
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|18
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|18
|42
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|18
|43
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|18
|44
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|45
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|46
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|47
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|49
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|14
|50
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|14
|51
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|52
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|53
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|54
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|55
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|56
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|57
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|58
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|59
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|60
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|61
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|10
|62
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|63
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|64
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|65
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|66
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|67
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|68
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|69
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|70
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|8
|71
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|8
|72
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|73
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|74
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|75
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|76
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|77
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|78
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|79
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|80
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|81
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|82
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|83
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|4
|84
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|85
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|86
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|87
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|88
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|89
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|90
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|91
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|92
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|93
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|94
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2
|95
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|96
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|97
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|98
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1
|99
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|100
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1
|101
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|60
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|32
|4
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|32
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|7
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|24
|8
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|11
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|12
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|15
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|16
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|18
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|19
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|21
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|6
|22
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|23
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|24
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|25
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|26
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|28
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|29
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|30
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|32
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|33
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|34
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|35
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|38
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|39
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|40
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|41
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|42
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|43
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|44
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|45
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|46
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|47
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|48
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|1
|49
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|50
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|51
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|52
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|53
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|54
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|55
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|9
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|42
|9
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|47
|10
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|57
|12
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|67
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|81
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|16
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|17
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|106
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|121
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|122
|20
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|123
|21
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|22
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|23
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|132
|24
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|149
|26
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|150
|27
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|156
|28
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|163
|29
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|171
|30
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|174
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|175
|32
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|176
|33
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|178
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|185
|35
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|192
|36
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|193
|37
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|202
|38
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|205
|39
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|207
|40
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|211
|41
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|212
|42
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|215
|43
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|227
|44
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|237
|45
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|248
|46
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|256
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geox-TMC
|193:28:09
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:06:42
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:10
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:28:44
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:34:36
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:48
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:22
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:45:01
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:57:44
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:58:34
|11
|Team RadioShack
|1:04:56
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:27
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:12:22
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:34:14
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:17:11
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:18:08
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|2:33:56
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:59:22
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:59:44
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|4:35:51
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|5:30:59
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|6:06:31
