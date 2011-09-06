Image 1 of 26 Haedo takes his first Grand Tour stage win in Haro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 26 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 26 'Purito' Rodriguez was cleared of any fractures after his stage 16 crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 26 Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) nabs his first Grand Tour stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 26 Juanjo Cobo in red again (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 26 Haedo celebrates on the Vuelta podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 26 Haedo had time to enjoy his victory as the rest of the sprinters trailed in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 26 Haedo takes the stage over Petacchi and Bennati (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 26 Miguel Indurain was on hand for the leader's jersey podium ceremony (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 26 Rodriguez was ushered to the finish by his Katusha teammates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 26 Lloyd Mondory (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Nikolas Maes (Quickstep) made the top 10 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 26 JJ Haedo enjoyed his first Vuelta victory. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 26 Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) wins stage 16 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 26 Rodriguez is helped after the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 26 Race leader Juan Jose Cobo discusses the finish with his teammate (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 26 Hugs for Haedo after his win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 26 JJ Haedo was pretty pleased with his stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 26 JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) sprays the champagne after his stage win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 26 Juan Jose Haedo celebrates his Grand Tour victory after the Vuelta stage 16 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 26 Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) thrilled to have won in Haro. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 26 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crashed and came in well behind the field. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 26 The group of Rodriguez comes in to the finish well behind. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 26 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox TMC) kept his grip on the red jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 26 Haedo celebrates after winning a chaotic sprint (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 26 Juan Jose Haedo takes out stage 16 of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 26 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox TMC) continued in the race lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank-Sungard) took victory on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España in bizarre circumstances ahead of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek). while Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) retained the red jersey.

As Bennati's Leopard Trek squad strung out the peloton in the closing kilometres, it looked as though a long, hot day in the saddle was going to end as scripted with a straightforward bunch sprint in the streets of Haro. Although a plethora of sprinters have already left the race, Petacchi, Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) were among the riders lined up behind Bennati and his lead-out man Robert Wagner approaching the final bend, and the stage seemed set for a grandstand finish.

Instead, it turned out to be something of a damp squib; when Wagner swung off the front on a roundabout with 300 metres to go, he took a wrong turning, veering off to the right instead of following the race route on the left.

"Unfortunately due to tiredness and the chaotic nature of a finish, Robbie [Robert Wagner] followed the motorbike right around the roundabout instead of heading left towards the finish," Leopard Trek directeur sportif Luca Guercilena explained. "Daniele had to brake too much. He wasn't able to go straight to the line."

While Bennati hesitated momentarily before choosing the right path, the well-placed Sagan started to follow Wagner but then locked up the brakes as he recognized his mistake and fell out of contention. Sensing the confusion, Haedo cleverly launched his sprint early, and emerged from the roundabout with a healthy advantage over Bennati and Petacchi.

The Argentinian even had time to sit up and savour his first Grand Tour triumph in the final 50 metres, and Petacchi's impressive final effort ultimately proved to be in vain. A disappointed Bennati recovered to come home in third, just ahead of Vicente Reynes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad).

"It crowns my career so far, absolutely! I’ve won stages at other important races like the Critérium du Dauphiné, Tirreno-Adriatico or the Tour of Catalunya, but this one is the most beautiful of them all," Haedo said afterwards. "This success is a gift for the sixteen days of suffering I've experienced. I’ve done the right thing staying in the race…"

While there was considerable consternation among the sprinting fraternity about the confused final kilometre, Saxo Bank directeur sportif Brad McGee was adamant that Haedo would have won regardless of Wagner's wrong turn.

"He was ready, was in the perfect position in the finale and he was better tactically and physically in the technically demanding sprint where some riders took the wrong turn in the last roundabout," McGee said. "But it would have made no difference. JJ (Haedo) was simply better than everyone today and we hope he can repeat this win on Sunday in Madrid."

Froome's move checked by Cobo

The finish-line intrigue was not confined just to the sprinters, as Juan José Cobo and Team Sky brought their battle for overall supremacy from the vertiginous slopes of the Angliru to the plains of La Rioja.

Barely 10km from the finish, Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia-Caja Granada), the final survivor of the day's breakaway, was engulfed by the peloton on the cusp of the second intermediate sprint. With seconds at a premium in the fight for the red jersey, Froome sensed his opportunity and moved towards the front of the bunch.

Although he was thwarted in his hunt for the full six bonus seconds by the quick thinking of Cobo's teammate David De La Fuente, Froome did manage to pick up the two seconds on offer for third place behind Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo).

By the time the stage was done, however, Froome's hypothetical advantage would be wiped out. The Briton and his teammate Bradley Wiggins were caught behind when the peloton split on the high-speed run-in to the finishing line, and Froome handed back his short-lived two second gain to Cobo before it even registered with the time keepers.

While the gap was minimal, there is no underestimating the impact that Cobo's tenth-place finish will have on his morale. With the race poised on a knife edge and with a series of tight stages to come in the Basque Country, every gain, temporal or psychological, is to be treasured in a tense final week to the Vuelta.

Rodriguez crash

For a stage that culminated in such dramatic fashion, its beginnings were altogether more banal. Barely a kilometre after the flag was dropped, Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) jumped clear with Andalucia-Caja Granada pair Jesus Rosendo and Antonio Cabello, and a weary-legged peloton duly left them to it.

The trio built up a lead of 8:30 after just 40km, but when the sprinters' teams stirred from their slumber shortly after the midway point, their gap began to fall softly. With 30km to go, Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) thundered to the front of the bunch, in what is set to be his final appearance of this year's Vuelta – the Swiss rider announced before the stage that he will leave the race this evening to fine-tune his preparation for the world championships.

Perhaps sensing that Cancellara had a plane to catch, Rosendo opted to leave his breakaway companions behind and try his luck alone shortly afterwards. Although he put up solid resistance to the chasing pack, he knew that his time off the front was limited, and he was duly snaffled up on the run-in to the final intermediate sprint.

As the pace picked up in the main field, a crash removed a number of riders from contention, with the worst affected riders being Rafal Majka (Saxo Bank-Sungard) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha). Although Rodriguez was able to ride gingerly to the finish in the company of a loyal platoon of Katusha teammates, the Spaniard had conceded 5:30 by the finish, and said that he would decide on his continued participation on Wednesday morning.

Rodriguez, so dominant in the opening week of the race, has endured a rather more difficult spell since. The home favourite before the Vuelta, Rodriguez's crash was overshadowed on the day by the dramatic incident in the final kilometre, while in overall terms, Spanish hopes were already pinned to Juan José Cobo.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:41:56 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:02 6 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:04 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 16 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:07 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 21 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 30 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 34 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 37 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 38 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 39 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 40 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 46 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 47 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 50 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 51 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 52 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 54 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 58 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 59 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 60 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 61 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 62 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 63 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 64 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 65 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 66 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 68 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:20 69 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:23 72 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 73 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:27 74 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:37 75 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:41 76 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:42 77 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 78 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 80 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 81 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 82 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 84 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 85 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 86 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 87 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 89 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 92 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 93 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 94 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 95 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 97 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 98 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 100 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 101 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:00:55 103 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 104 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:03 105 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:08 106 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 107 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 108 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 109 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 110 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 111 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 112 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 113 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 114 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 115 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 116 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 117 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 118 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 119 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 121 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 122 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 123 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 124 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:01:16 125 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:28 126 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:01:31 127 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 128 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:34 129 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 130 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 131 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 132 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 133 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 134 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 136 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 137 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 138 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 139 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 140 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 141 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 142 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 143 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 144 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 145 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 146 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 147 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 148 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 149 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 150 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 151 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 152 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 153 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 154 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:42 155 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 156 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 157 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 158 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 159 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 160 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 161 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 162 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 163 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 164 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 165 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:03:26 166 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 167 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:31 168 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:49 169 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:24 170 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:22 171 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:08:16 172 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:11:01 173 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 174 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 175 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 176 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:49 DNS Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 25 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 16 4 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 12 6 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 9 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 7 10 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2

Sprint 1 - Arlanzón, km. 120,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 pts 2 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 3 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Sprint 2 - Anguciana, km. 193,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 4 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leopard Trek 14:05:59 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:02 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:03 5 Saxo Bank Sungard 6 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:05 7 Geox-TMC 8 Skil - Shimano 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:07 10 Movistar Team 0:00:10 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Pro Team Astana 14 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:23 15 Lampre - ISD 0:00:45 16 Team RadioShack 17 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 18 Katusha Team 0:01:24 19 HTC-Highroad 0:01:31 20 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:34 21 BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 22 Andalucia Caja Granada

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 64:39:14 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:22 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:51 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:41 5 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:02:40 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:03:06 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:08 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:49 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:03 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:18 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:34 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:55 13 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:01 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:13 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:47 16 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:52 17 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:07 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:18 19 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 20 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:10:54 21 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:14:29 22 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:15:10 23 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:16:16 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:41 25 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:19:54 26 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:23:20 27 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:27 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:56 29 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:29:01 30 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:25 31 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:31:26 32 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:37:33 33 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 34 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:39:30 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:39:43 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:40:29 37 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:53 38 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:01 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:48:01 40 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:50:04 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:54:29 42 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:57:35 43 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:01:09 44 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:01:18 45 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:03:06 46 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:06:36 47 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 1:07:45 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:09:10 49 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:10:13 50 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1:11:44 51 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:17:05 52 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:17:31 53 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:44 54 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:27:10 55 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:27:11 56 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:28:19 57 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:31:15 58 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 1:31:22 59 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:35:12 60 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:35:23 61 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:35:49 62 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:36:04 63 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:38:19 64 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:40:01 65 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:40:37 66 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:41:59 67 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1:44:39 68 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1:47:47 69 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:48:01 70 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:49:41 71 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:49:43 72 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:49:44 73 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:53:22 74 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:53:33 75 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1:54:17 76 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:55:11 77 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:57:19 78 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:59:06 79 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:59:13 80 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:59:18 81 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:00:16 82 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2:00:26 83 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:02:19 84 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:02:28 85 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:04:08 86 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 2:04:54 87 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:05:01 88 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:06:08 89 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:07:00 90 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:07:07 91 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:07:19 92 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:07:42 93 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2:11:22 94 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:14:00 95 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:17:05 96 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:17:58 97 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:18:13 98 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:20:32 99 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:22:09 100 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 2:23:39 101 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:23:46 102 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2:24:34 103 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:25:49 104 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:26:45 105 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 2:27:12 106 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:28:33 107 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:28:46 108 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 2:28:59 109 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:31:21 110 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:31:45 111 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2:33:59 112 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:34:10 113 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:34:29 114 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:35:22 115 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:35:26 116 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 2:37:14 117 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 2:38:36 118 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 2:39:33 119 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 2:40:13 120 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:40:30 121 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 2:41:28 122 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:42:32 123 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 2:44:44 124 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:45:02 125 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 2:45:48 126 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2:47:22 127 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:48:11 128 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 2:50:05 129 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:50:20 130 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:50:44 131 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:50:54 132 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:53:44 133 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:54:07 134 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 2:54:59 135 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 2:57:03 136 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:59:27 137 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:01:42 138 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:02:16 139 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:02:39 140 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:03:25 141 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:04:38 142 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:05:24 143 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:07:13 144 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:07:22 145 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:07:45 146 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:10:24 147 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:11:16 148 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:12:15 149 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:14:27 150 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 3:15:11 151 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 3:17:22 152 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3:17:29 153 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:18:51 154 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 3:22:05 155 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:26:05 156 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:27:00 157 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:29:40 158 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 3:31:47 159 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:36:19 160 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:36:26 161 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:39:20 162 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:41:27 163 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:41:35 164 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 3:43:45 165 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3:44:53 166 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:45:11 167 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:51:13 168 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 3:52:41 169 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 3:56:38 170 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 3:58:46 171 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:59:15 172 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4:04:20 173 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:04:51 174 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4:06:50 175 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:10:49 176 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4:12:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 90 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 85 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 4 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 72 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 65 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 64 8 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 60 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 56 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 53 11 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 48 12 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 47 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 47 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 45 16 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 45 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 43 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 41 19 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 20 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 38 21 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 22 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 23 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 25 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 32 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 27 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 30 28 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 30 29 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 30 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 28 31 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 26 32 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 33 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 34 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 21 37 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 38 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 39 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 20 40 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 18 41 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 18 42 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 18 43 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 18 44 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 45 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 15 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 47 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 49 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 14 50 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 14 51 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 52 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 12 53 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 54 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 12 55 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 56 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 57 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 58 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 59 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 60 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 61 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 10 62 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 63 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 64 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 9 65 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 66 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 67 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 68 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 69 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 70 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 71 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 8 72 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 73 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 74 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 75 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 76 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 77 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 78 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 79 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 80 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 81 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 82 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 83 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 4 84 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 85 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 86 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 87 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 88 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 89 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 90 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 91 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 92 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 93 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 94 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2 95 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2 96 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 97 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1 98 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1 99 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 100 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 1 101 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 60 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 38 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 32 4 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 32 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 7 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 24 8 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 19 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 11 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 13 12 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 15 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 16 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 17 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 18 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 19 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 21 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 6 22 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 23 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 24 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 25 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 26 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 28 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 29 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 30 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 32 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 33 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 34 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 35 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 36 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 38 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 39 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 40 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 41 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 42 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 2 43 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 44 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 45 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2 46 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 47 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 48 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1 49 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 50 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 51 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 52 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 53 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 54 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1 55 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 9 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 42 9 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 47 10 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 56 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 57 12 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 67 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 81 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 16 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 93 17 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 106 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 121 19 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 122 20 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 123 21 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 125 22 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 128 23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 132 24 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 149 26 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 150 27 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 156 28 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 163 29 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 171 30 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 174 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 175 32 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 176 33 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 178 34 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 185 35 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 192 36 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 193 37 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 202 38 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 205 39 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 207 40 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 211 41 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 212 42 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 215 43 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 227 44 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 237 45 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 248 46 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 256