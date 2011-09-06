Trending

Haedo wins chaotic finish in Haro

Roundabout stirs up sprint, crash leaves Rodriguez behind

Haedo takes his first Grand Tour stage win in Haro

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
'Purito' Rodriguez was cleared of any fractures after his stage 16 crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) nabs his first Grand Tour stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Juanjo Cobo in red again

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Haedo celebrates on the Vuelta podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Haedo had time to enjoy his victory as the rest of the sprinters trailed in

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Haedo takes the stage over Petacchi and Bennati

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Miguel Indurain was on hand for the leader's jersey podium ceremony

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rodriguez was ushered to the finish by his Katusha teammates

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Lloyd Mondory (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Nikolas Maes (Quickstep) made the top 10

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
JJ Haedo enjoyed his first Vuelta victory.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) wins stage 16

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rodriguez is helped after the finish

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Race leader Juan Jose Cobo discusses the finish with his teammate

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Hugs for Haedo after his win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
JJ Haedo was pretty pleased with his stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) sprays the champagne after his stage win.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Juan Jose Haedo celebrates his Grand Tour victory after the Vuelta stage 16

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) thrilled to have won in Haro.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crashed and came in well behind the field.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The group of Rodriguez comes in to the finish well behind.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Juan Jose Cobo (Geox TMC) kept his grip on the red jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Haedo celebrates after winning a chaotic sprint

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Juan Jose Haedo takes out stage 16 of the Vuelta.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Juan Jose Cobo (Geox TMC) continued in the race lead.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank-Sungard) took victory on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España in bizarre circumstances ahead of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek). while Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) retained the red jersey.

As Bennati's Leopard Trek squad strung out the peloton in the closing kilometres, it looked as though a long, hot day in the saddle was going to end as scripted with a straightforward bunch sprint in the streets of Haro. Although a plethora of sprinters have already left the race, Petacchi, Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) were among the riders lined up behind Bennati and his lead-out man Robert Wagner approaching the final bend, and the stage seemed set for a grandstand finish.

Instead, it turned out to be something of a damp squib; when Wagner swung off the front on a roundabout with 300 metres to go, he took a wrong turning, veering off to the right instead of following the race route on the left.

"Unfortunately due to tiredness and the chaotic nature of a finish, Robbie [Robert Wagner] followed the motorbike right around the roundabout instead of heading left towards the finish," Leopard Trek directeur sportif Luca Guercilena explained. "Daniele had to brake too much. He wasn't able to go straight to the line."

While Bennati hesitated momentarily before choosing the right path, the well-placed Sagan started to follow Wagner but then locked up the brakes as he recognized his mistake and fell out of contention. Sensing the confusion, Haedo cleverly launched his sprint early, and emerged from the roundabout with a healthy advantage over Bennati and Petacchi.

The Argentinian even had time to sit up and savour his first Grand Tour triumph in the final 50 metres, and Petacchi's impressive final effort ultimately proved to be in vain. A disappointed Bennati recovered to come home in third, just ahead of Vicente Reynes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad).

"It crowns my career so far, absolutely! I’ve won stages at other important races like the Critérium du Dauphiné, Tirreno-Adriatico or the Tour of Catalunya, but this one is the most beautiful of them all," Haedo said afterwards. "This success is a gift for the sixteen days of suffering I've experienced. I’ve done the right thing staying in the race…"

While there was considerable consternation among the sprinting fraternity about the confused final kilometre, Saxo Bank directeur sportif Brad McGee was adamant that Haedo would have won regardless of Wagner's wrong turn.

"He was ready, was in the perfect position in the finale and he was better tactically and physically in the technically demanding sprint where some riders took the wrong turn in the last roundabout," McGee said. "But it would have made no difference. JJ (Haedo) was simply better than everyone today and we hope he can repeat this win on Sunday in Madrid."

Froome's move checked by Cobo

The finish-line intrigue was not confined just to the sprinters, as Juan José Cobo and Team Sky brought their battle for overall supremacy from the vertiginous slopes of the Angliru to the plains of La Rioja.

Barely 10km from the finish, Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia-Caja Granada), the final survivor of the day's breakaway, was engulfed by the peloton on the cusp of the second intermediate sprint. With seconds at a premium in the fight for the red jersey, Froome sensed his opportunity and moved towards the front of the bunch.

Although he was thwarted in his hunt for the full six bonus seconds by the quick thinking of Cobo's teammate David De La Fuente, Froome did manage to pick up the two seconds on offer for third place behind Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo).

By the time the stage was done, however, Froome's hypothetical advantage would be wiped out. The Briton and his teammate Bradley Wiggins were caught behind when the peloton split on the high-speed run-in to the finishing line, and Froome handed back his short-lived two second gain to Cobo before it even registered with the time keepers.

While the gap was minimal, there is no underestimating the impact that Cobo's tenth-place finish will have on his morale. With the race poised on a knife edge and with a series of tight stages to come in the Basque Country, every gain, temporal or psychological, is to be treasured in a tense final week to the Vuelta.

Rodriguez crash

For a stage that culminated in such dramatic fashion, its beginnings were altogether more banal. Barely a kilometre after the flag was dropped, Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) jumped clear with Andalucia-Caja Granada pair Jesus Rosendo and Antonio Cabello, and a weary-legged peloton duly left them to it.

The trio built up a lead of 8:30 after just 40km, but when the sprinters' teams stirred from their slumber shortly after the midway point, their gap began to fall softly. With 30km to go, Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) thundered to the front of the bunch, in what is set to be his final appearance of this year's Vuelta – the Swiss rider announced before the stage that he will leave the race this evening to fine-tune his preparation for the world championships.

Perhaps sensing that Cancellara had a plane to catch, Rosendo opted to leave his breakaway companions behind and try his luck alone shortly afterwards. Although he put up solid resistance to the chasing pack, he knew that his time off the front was limited, and he was duly snaffled up on the run-in to the final intermediate sprint.

As the pace picked up in the main field, a crash removed a number of riders from contention, with the worst affected riders being Rafal Majka (Saxo Bank-Sungard) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha). Although Rodriguez was able to ride gingerly to the finish in the company of a loyal platoon of Katusha teammates, the Spaniard had conceded 5:30 by the finish, and said that he would decide on his continued participation on Wednesday morning.

Rodriguez, so dominant in the opening week of the race, has endured a rather more difficult spell since. The home favourite before the Vuelta, Rodriguez's crash was overshadowed on the day by the dramatic incident in the final kilometre, while in overall terms, Spanish hopes were already pinned to Juan José Cobo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard4:41:56
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
4Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:02
6Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
10Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
16Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:07
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
21Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
22Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
26Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
30Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
33Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
34Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
36Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
37David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
38Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
39David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
40Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
43Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
46Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
47Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
50Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
51Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
52Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
58Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
59Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
60Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
61Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
62Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
63Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
64Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
65Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
66Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
68Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:20
69Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
71Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:23
72Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
73Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:27
74Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:37
75Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:41
76Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:42
77Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
78David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
80Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
81Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
82Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
84Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
85Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
86José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
87Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
89Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
91Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
92Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
93Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
94Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
95Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
97Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
98Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
100Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
101Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:00:55
103Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
104John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:03
105Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:08
106Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
107Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
108Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
109Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
111Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
112Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
113Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
114Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
115Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
116Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
117Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
118Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
119David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
120Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
121Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
122Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
123Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
124Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:16
125Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:28
126Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:01:31
127Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
128Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:34
129Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
130Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
131Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
132Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
133Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
134Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
136Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
137Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
138Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
139Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
140Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
141Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
142Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
143Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
144Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
145Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
146Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
147Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
148Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
149Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
150Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
151Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
152Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
153Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
154Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:42
155David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
156Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
157Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
158Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
159Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
160Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
161Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
162Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
163Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
164Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
165Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:03:26
166Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
167Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:31
168Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:49
169Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:24
170Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:22
171Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:08:16
172Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:01
173Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
174Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
175Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
176Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:49
DNSTom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFAlessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard25pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD20
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek16
4Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
5Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad12
6Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
9Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling7
10Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC6
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2

Sprint 1 - Arlanzón, km. 120,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4pts
2Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
3Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprint 2 - Anguciana, km. 193,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC4pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopard Trek14:05:59
2Sky Procycling0:00:02
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:03
5Saxo Bank Sungard
6Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:05
7Geox-TMC
8Skil - Shimano
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:07
10Movistar Team0:00:10
11Rabobank Cycling Team
12Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Pro Team Astana
14Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:23
15Lampre - ISD0:00:45
16Team RadioShack
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
18Katusha Team0:01:24
19HTC-Highroad0:01:31
20Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:34
21BMC Racing Team0:02:16
22Andalucia Caja Granada

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC64:39:14
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:22
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:51
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:41
5Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:02:40
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:03:06
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:08
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:49
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:03
10Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:18
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:34
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:55
13Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:01
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:13
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:47
16Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:52
17Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:07
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:18
19Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
20Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:10:54
21Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:14:29
22Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:15:10
23Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:16:16
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:41
25Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:19:54
26Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:23:20
27Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:27
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:56
29Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:29:01
30Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:25
31Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:31:26
32Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:37:33
33Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
34David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:39:30
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:39:43
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:40:29
37Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:44:53
38Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:01
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:48:01
40Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:50:04
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:54:29
42David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:57:35
43Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:01:09
44Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:01:18
45Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:03:06
46David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC1:06:36
47Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team1:07:45
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1:09:10
49Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:10:13
50Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1:11:44
51Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:17:05
52Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:17:31
53David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:44
54Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:27:10
55Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:27:11
56Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:28:19
57Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:31:15
58Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling1:31:22
59Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:35:12
60Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:35:23
61Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:35:49
62Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:36:04
63Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:38:19
64Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1:40:01
65Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:40:37
66Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:41:59
67Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1:44:39
68Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1:47:47
69Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:48:01
70Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:49:41
71Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:49:43
72Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:49:44
73Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:53:22
74Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:53:33
75Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1:54:17
76Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:55:11
77Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:57:19
78Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:59:06
79Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:59:13
80Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:59:18
81Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard2:00:16
82Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2:00:26
83Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:02:19
84Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:02:28
85Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:04:08
86Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana2:04:54
87Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:05:01
88Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:06:08
89Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:07:00
90Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:07:07
91Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:07:19
92Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:07:42
93David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2:11:22
94Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:14:00
95Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:17:05
96Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:17:58
97Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:18:13
98Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:20:32
99Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:22:09
100Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack2:23:39
101Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:23:46
102Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2:24:34
103Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:25:49
104Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team2:26:45
105Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD2:27:12
106José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:28:33
107Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:28:46
108Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team2:28:59
109Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:31:21
110Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:31:45
111Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2:33:59
112Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:34:10
113Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:34:29
114Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:35:22
115Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:35:26
116Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack2:37:14
117Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana2:38:36
118Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack2:39:33
119Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC2:40:13
120Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:40:30
121Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team2:41:28
122Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:42:32
123Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek2:44:44
124Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2:45:02
125Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad2:45:48
126Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2:47:22
127Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:48:11
128Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack2:50:05
129Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:50:20
130Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:50:44
131Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:50:54
132Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:53:44
133Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2:54:07
134Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad2:54:59
135Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek2:57:03
136Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:59:27
137Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:01:42
138Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:02:16
139Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:02:39
140Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3:03:25
141Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:04:38
142Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:05:24
143Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:07:13
144Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:07:22
145Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:07:45
146Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:10:24
147Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:11:16
148Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:12:15
149Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:14:27
150Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team3:15:11
151Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek3:17:22
152Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3:17:29
153John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:18:51
154Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling3:22:05
155Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:26:05
156Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:27:00
157Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:29:40
158Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC3:31:47
159Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard3:36:19
160Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:36:26
161Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:39:20
162Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:41:27
163Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard3:41:35
164Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano3:43:45
165Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano3:44:53
166Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3:45:11
167Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:51:13
168Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling3:52:41
169Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek3:56:38
170Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano3:58:46
171Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:59:15
172Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:04:20
173Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:04:51
174Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:06:50
175Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard4:10:49
176Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:12:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team90pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team85
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale75
4Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC72
5Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team71
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team65
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling64
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling60
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek56
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo53
11Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team48
12Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard47
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale47
14Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto46
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC45
16Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD45
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek43
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale41
19Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40
20David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC38
21David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne37
22Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne36
23Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto35
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale33
25Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling32
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team32
27Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad30
28Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad30
29Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
30Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana28
31John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad26
32Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
33Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
34Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team24
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard22
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek21
37Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
38Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
39Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team20
40Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada18
41Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack18
42Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana18
43Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad18
44Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
45Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team15
46Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
47Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
48Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
49Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack14
50Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek14
51Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
52Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team12
53Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
54Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team12
55Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
56Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
57Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada10
58Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
59Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
60Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
61Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek10
62Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
63Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team10
64Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack9
65Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
66Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
67Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
68Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
69Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
70David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC8
71Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD8
72Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
73Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
74Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
75Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
76Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
77Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team6
78Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
79Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
80Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
81Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4
82Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
83Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC4
84David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
85Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
86Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
87Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
88Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
89Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano3
90Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
91Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
92Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
93Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
94Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2
95Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2
96Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1
98Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1
99Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
100Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack1
101Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne60pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale38
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team32
4Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC32
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne30
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo29
7David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC24
8Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard19
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
10Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
11Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team13
12David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
15Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
16Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team9
17Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling8
18Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
19Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
21Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC6
22Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC6
23Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
24Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
25Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
26Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano5
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
28Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team5
29Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
30Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
32Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
33Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
34Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
35Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
36Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
38Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
39Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
40Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
41Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
42Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team2
43Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
44Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
45Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2
46Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
47Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
48Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1
49Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
50Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
51Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
52Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
53José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
54Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1
55Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC9pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team20
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling28
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling29
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo31
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC42
9Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team47
10David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne56
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard57
12David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC67
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team81
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team89
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team91
16Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team93
17Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team106
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne121
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team122
20Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek123
21Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale125
22Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team128
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD132
24Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale135
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi149
26Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano150
27Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team156
28Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team163
29Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada171
30Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack174
31Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team175
32Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne176
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo178
34Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad185
35Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack192
36Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada193
37Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad202
38Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team205
39Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo207
40Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada211
41Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale212
42Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale215
43Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team227
44Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano237
45Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad248
46Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto256

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geox-TMC193:28:09
2Leopard Trek0:06:42
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:10
4Movistar Team0:28:44
5Katusha Team0:34:36
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:48
7AG2R La Mondiale0:41:22
8Pro Team Astana0:45:01
9Sky Procycling0:57:44
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:58:34
11Team RadioShack1:04:56
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:07:27
13Omega Pharma-Lotto1:12:22
14Quickstep Cycling Team1:34:14
15Team Garmin-Cervelo2:17:11
16Saxo Bank Sungard2:18:08
17Lampre - ISD2:33:56
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:59:22
19Andalucia Caja Granada3:59:44
20BMC Racing Team4:35:51
21Skil - Shimano5:30:59
22HTC-Highroad6:06:31

 

