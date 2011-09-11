Trending

Image 1 of 37

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates on the podium.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 37

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) took the points jersey on the last day.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) took the points jersey on the last day.
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 3 of 37

The final podium in the 2011 Vuelta a España

The final podium in the 2011 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 4 of 37

Juan Jose Cobo on the podium after winning the 2011 Vuelta.

Juan Jose Cobo on the podium after winning the 2011 Vuelta.
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 5 of 37

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) won another mountains classification

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) won another mountains classification
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 6 of 37

A family affair for Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) on the Vuelta podium.

A family affair for Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) on the Vuelta podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 37

The Prince of Asturias presents the winner's trophy to Cobo

The Prince of Asturias presents the winner's trophy to Cobo
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 8 of 37

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was again peerless in the sprint.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was again peerless in the sprint.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 37

The final podium: Brad Wiggins, Juan Jose Cobo and Chris Froome

The final podium: Brad Wiggins, Juan Jose Cobo and Chris Froome
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 10 of 37

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) would lose his green jersey to Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) in the finishing straight in Madrid.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) would lose his green jersey to Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) in the finishing straight in Madrid.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 37

The flag of the 'Bison' for Juanjo Cobo

The flag of the 'Bison' for Juanjo Cobo
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 12 of 37

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) snatched the points jersey at the death.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) snatched the points jersey at the death.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 37

The overall race winner Juanjo Cobo (Geox-TMC)

The overall race winner Juanjo Cobo (Geox-TMC)
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 14 of 37

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) celebrates his Vuelta a Espana triumph.

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) celebrates his Vuelta a Espana triumph.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 37

The peloton rolls into Madrid

The peloton rolls into Madrid
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 16 of 37

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) salutes the crowd.

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) salutes the crowd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 37

The start of the final stage.

The start of the final stage.
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 18 of 37

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) on the final podium in Madrid.

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) on the final podium in Madrid.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 37

Peter Sagan on the stage winner's podium in Madrid

Peter Sagan on the stage winner's podium in Madrid
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 20 of 37

Cobo has a special paint job for his Fuji

Cobo has a special paint job for his Fuji
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 21 of 37

Juan Jose Cobo's Fuji was painted red for his Vuelta win

Juan Jose Cobo's Fuji was painted red for his Vuelta win
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 22 of 37

Juan Jose Cobo's winning machine

Juan Jose Cobo's winning machine
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 23 of 37

Geox-TMC controlled affairs for Juan Jose Cobo.

Geox-TMC controlled affairs for Juan Jose Cobo.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 37

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) on the final stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) on the final stage of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 37

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) pipped Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD).

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) pipped Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 37

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins his third stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins his third stage of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 37

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins in Madrid.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins in Madrid.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 37

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) won the 2011 Vuelta a Espana.

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) won the 2011 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 37

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) flanked by Sky's Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins.

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) flanked by Sky's Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 37

Bauke Mollema took the points classification overall

Bauke Mollema took the points classification overall
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 31 of 37

Sylvain Chavanel punctured before the race began

Sylvain Chavanel punctured before the race began
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 32 of 37

Let's not forget the team name...

Let's not forget the team name...
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 33 of 37

The entire bike was red from top to bottom

The entire bike was red from top to bottom
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 34 of 37

Cobo's cranks were red, too.

Cobo's cranks were red, too.
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 35 of 37

Even the chain was color coordinated

Even the chain was color coordinated
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 36 of 37

There is no mistaking who's bike this is

There is no mistaking who's bike this is
(Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)
Image 37 of 37

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) was a surprise winner of the Vuelta a Espana.

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) was a surprise winner of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan's Vuelta a España debut got even better as the Liquigas-Cannondale rider made it three stage wins in this year's edition by beating Italian sprinters Alessandro Petacchi and Daniele Bennati in the final stage through Madrid this afternoon.

The 21-year-old Slovakian sprung from nowhere in the finale and cheekily swept under the drag race between Petacchi and Bennati to take another stage win in his first grand tour and indicate that he'll be a man to watch at the UCI Road World Championships later this month in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"It's been a great day. I was riding at the front and I took the wheel of Bennati but I got boxed in a bit, so I had to stop my effort and had to re-start from behind. It was hard, but I was still fresh because my team protected me from the wind during the whole stage.

"I was only focused on winning today. It was a technical course, exactly what I like and I was feeling very well," Sagan said.

While he took three stage victories, Sagan said he was frustrated at the botched sprint on stage 16 when a wrong turn at a roundabout ruined his chance to gain points toward the green jersey. He ended up fourth in that classification, just 22 points off Bauke Mollema's winning margin.

"I'm satisfied anyway. This experience of three weeks will help me for the future," Sagan said, downplaying his hopes for winning the world championship in Copenhagen at the end of the month.

"I prefer not to think of the coming world championship. It's difficult to plan. Luck is needed. Team work is an important factor and we'll have a team of three Slovakians. I believe the Velits brothers will be on my side. I'm not bothered about the future. I'm happy with how I go. At the beginning of this season, I didn't think that I could win all these races."

'The Bison' charges into Madrid

The man upon which all eyes focused as the peloton swept into Madrid was Juan José Cobo however, the unexpected leader and champion elect of the Vuelta a España enjoying the limelight with a little fanfare and plenty of satisfaction.

That's because it's been a long and arduous journey for Cobo, the man who was considered one of Spain's best prospects for stage race victory just three years ago when he finished second to Leonardo Piepoli on the Hautacam stage of the Tour de France while riding for the now-defunct Saunier Duval squad (he was later awarded the stage when Piepoli tested positive for CERA).

Since then he's been embroiled in controversy surrounding that team, fallen into obscurity and even considered retirement several months ago; on Sunday afternoon that was the last thing on his mind.

"I've passed through some bad moments the past few months, but now I see things differently. You realise that hard work and sacrifice are worth it – this win makes up for the suffering that I've gone through on the bike," Cobo said, admitting that he's suffered from depression for a year and a half.

He came into the race with no pressure, there presumably to help Carlos Sastre and Denis Menchov, and he admitted that he wasn't doing well in the first week of the race. "I've suffered a lot up the Sierra Nevada. I didn't have the legs. I didn't have the race rhythm and I was lucky the head wind neutralized the race uphill."

"On that day, I was far from imagining that I'd be the eventual winner of the Vuelta. After that, it's been with no worries."

After terrific performances in stage 14 and 15 to La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo and Anglirú, respectively, Cobo defended the red jersey with gusto until the final day, which took riders into the heart of Madrid. He celebrated with that leader's jersey, where 12 months earlier Vincenzo Nibali had stood, the latest champion of the Vuelta a España.

"I knew that I was in a good shape since the Tour of Burgos at the beginning of August and I've had two weeks after that to improve my condition," Cobo said. "But I came to the Vuelta to help Carlos Sastre and Denis Menchov and three weeks later, I'm here to talk about winning the Tour of Spain, it's unbelievable!

Following his win on the Anglirú, Cobo told reporters "The objective was to take time on Wiggins and things turned out better than expected. We will defend to the death, but when you're in the lead, things are easier."

And so it was, his Geox-TMC teammates often riding at the front of the race to shut down any potential threats to Cobo's lead and the 30-year-old himself did everything he could – successfully – to prevent Team Sky's Chris Froome usurping his advantage on the stage to Peña Cabarga.

By race's end, his margin of victory was just 13 seconds over Chris Froome, with the Brit's Team Sky stablemate Bradley Wiggins in third, 1:39 behind Cobo. Bauke Mollema recorded his best grand tour result with fourth and Cobo's teammate Denis Menchov took fifth.

Double podium presence for Sky

Despite several attempts to gain back his missing 13 seconds in the past few days, Froome and his teammate Wiggins remained in second and third, respectively, giving Great Britain and Team Sky an excellent Grand Tour performance.

Wiggins came in as the team's top contender, but it was Froome who was able to challenge Cobo. Ultimately he fell shy, but Froome captured the hearts of two nations - Kenya, where he grew up, and Great Britain, where he holds his racing license.

"Three weeks ago, I couldn't envisage such a result and I believe it's the beginning of great stuff," Froome said. "For the first time I got the opportunity to ride a Grand Tour in the best conditions and I took my chance.

Wiggins, who crashed out of the Tour de France and eyed the Vuelta as his chance for redemption, couldn't hide his disappointment.

"The Vuelta isn't the Tour, you have to win the Vuelta," Wiggins said. "I put pressure on myself during three weeks. I saw myself as the winner. I truly believed that I was going to win, that's why I'm not satisfied.

"I'm speaking negatively but there's some positive as well. Nine weeks ago, I broke my collarbone and I would have laughed if anyone told me that I was going to finish third of the Vuelta after that. I've also learned more on how to ride a Grand Tour. At the end of 2010, some people thought that I had come fourth at the 2009 Tour de France by coincidence, now I've made those people understand that it was not the case."

Making their way to Madrid

At only 94km, the final stage of this year's Vuelta was a procession, to say the least, and after a tough three weeks the Spanish capital was a sight for sore eyes within the peloton.

Having made the ceremonial entrance into the city it was time to get on with some racing, and subsequently various groups tried their luck getting away from the bunch until a selection of just three was made with about 58km remaining.

The trio consisted of Joan Horrach (Katusha), Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Jose Alberto Benitez (Andalucia Caja Granada), although a solid group of pursuers had assembled behind, with a thundering peloton – led by the vigilant men of Geox-TMC – keeping a close eye on the leaders.

Facing the final 50km of this year's race, the break had itself 32 seconds over the peloton and it looked unlikely that the plucky trio was ever going to get much more than that. Ten clicks later and that proved to be the case as the gap sat at 51 seconds, the main field keeping the escapees on a short leash.

With 26km left in the 63rd Vuelta a España, the break led by 50 seconds, a sprint finish never in doubt as the likes of Lampre-ISD, Leopard Trek and Saxo Bank-Sungard ensured that the gap wouldn't stretch too far and they could set up their fast men for a dash to the line.

And with just 11km remaining it was Horrach who held out the last piece of resistance, having left Caruso and Benitez behind the local lad was content to carry on until the peloton deemed his time out front over and set up the final sprint to the line.

That time would come some nine kilometres from home, the pace lifting dramatically thanks to the work of Lampre-ISD and Leopard Trek, the squads of Italian sprinters Alessandro Petacchi and Daniele Bennati toiling to try and take one last win from the Vuelta.

Aiding in their cause was Saxo Bank-Sungard, with Juan José Haedo waiting in the wings for another crack at glory; it wasn't much match for Stuart O'Grady and Leopard Trek's effort, which was gargantuan in the final three kilometres.

As the sprint opened Sagan still hadn't shown his figure and as Petacchi and Bennati went to the left, the Slovakian sprung into the middle of the road, accelerating impressively to grab another win, much to the disappointment of the experienced Italian duo.

Little noticed in the mix just behind was Mollema, who was helped to ninth on the stage by his Rabobank teammates and therefore took the green points jersey from Joaquim Rodriguez of Katusha.

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) strolled in two minutes after the stage winner, his polka dot climber's jersey wrapped up the day before.

With now three Grand Tour champions in its midst, the Geox-TMC squad earned the title of best team, with race winner Cobo also netting the win in the combination classification. The performance of the Spanish underdogs will go a long way toward helping the team climb up the UCI's overall rankings for the 2012 WorldTour selection.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2:20:59
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
14Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
15Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
16David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
23Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
25Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
26Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
31Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
34Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
35Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
37Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
38Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
39Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
41Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
42Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
43Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
45Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
49Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
51Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
52Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
53Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
54Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
56Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
60Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
61Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:15
62Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
63Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
65Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:18
66Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
67Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:19
68Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
70Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:00:21
72Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
73Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
75José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
76Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
78Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
82Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
84Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
85Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
86Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
87Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
89Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
90Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
91Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
92Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
93Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
94Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
95Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
96Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
97Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
98Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
99Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
100Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:28
101Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
103Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
104Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
105Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
106David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32
108Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
109Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
111Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:34
112Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:36
113Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
114Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
115Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
116Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
117Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
118Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
119Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
120Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
121Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
123Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
124Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
125Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
126Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
129Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
130Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
131Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
132Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
133Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
134Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:48
135Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
136Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
137Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:56
138Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
139Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
140Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
141Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
142Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
143Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
144Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
145Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
146Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
147Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
148Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
149Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:19
150Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
151Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:26
152Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:31
153Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
154Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:43
155Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:53
156David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:01
157Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:04
158Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
159Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
160Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:06
161Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
162Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
163Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:11
164Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
165Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
166Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
167Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:33

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale25pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek20
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
4John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad14
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team12
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
7Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling9
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
10Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling4
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
14Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team2

Sprint 1 - Madrid (lap 3), km. 44,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 2 - Madrid (lap 8), km. 72,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling7:02:57
2Liquigas-Cannondale
3Katusha Team
4Leopard Trek
5Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Geox-TMC
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Pro Team Astana
9Movistar Team
10Team Garmin-Cervelo
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Team RadioShack0:00:15
13HTC-Highroad0:00:19
14Skil - Shimano0:00:21
15Saxo Bank Sungard
16Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:28
19Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
20BMC Racing Team0:00:42
21Lampre - ISD0:00:49
22Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:57

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC84:59:31
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:00
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:39
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:03
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:03:48
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:04:13
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:31
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:45
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:20
10Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:33
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:05:50
12Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:04
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:22
14Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:08:52
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:57
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:25
17Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:42
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:13:27
19Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:15:07
20Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:20:08
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:22
22Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:21:06
23Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:22:25
24Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:26
25Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:33:29
26Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:38
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:40:02
28Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:40:40
29Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:45:16
30Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:42
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:48:06
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:48:25
33Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:51:08
34Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:51:28
35David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC1:00:03
36Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:00:53
37David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:12:35
38Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:13:07
39Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC1:13:16
40Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:14:00
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:16:19
42Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team1:20:57
43Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1:21:57
44Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:31:16
45Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:31:34
46Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:33:08
47David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC1:41:37
48Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:45:51
49Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:47:24
50Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:47:47
51David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:15
52Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling1:48:47
53Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:50:11
54Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1:50:36
55Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:52:12
56Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:53:44
57Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:59:10
58Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:59:39
59Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:03:48
60Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:04:38
61Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:04:58
62Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:08:52
63Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:09:06
64Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana2:10:40
65Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana2:13:50
66Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2:14:48
67Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2:16:19
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:18:40
69Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling2:18:45
70Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
71Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:22:10
72Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:23:26
73Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:24:00
74Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:25:50
75Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:27:27
76Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:29:14
77Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:33:01
78Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana2:35:11
79Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:35:17
80Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling2:36:28
81Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard2:39:11
82Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team2:40:57
83Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:44:59
84Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:46:03
85Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2:46:42
86Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2:46:45
87Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:47:40
88Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:48:01
89Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana2:54:57
90Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:57:45
91Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:58:47
92Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:59:00
93Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek3:00:13
94Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:00:40
95Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:01:28
96Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3:01:37
97Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:03:45
98José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:04:47
99Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:05:09
100Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:07:01
101Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:07:41
102Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3:08:09
103Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:09:09
104Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3:10:18
105Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:12:43
106Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD3:15:08
107Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:15:13
108Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:17:01
109Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:17:09
110Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack3:20:19
111Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:24:38
112Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek3:25:02
113Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack3:25:48
114Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:25:54
115Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano3:28:05
116Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:28:44
117Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:32:20
118Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack3:32:44
119Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3:32:57
120Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:33:58
121Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3:37:24
122Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC3:38:45
123Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad3:39:23
124Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team3:40:05
125Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad3:42:38
126Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:43:59
127Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:47:05
128Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3:49:52
129Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:50:18
130Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:51:37
131Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:51:52
132Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:52:47
133Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:53:39
134Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:55:35
135Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team3:58:33
136Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:59:03
137Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:08:07
138Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:13:04
139Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4:14:13
140Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:15:06
141Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4:15:54
142Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek4:18:11
143Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4:18:29
144John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad4:19:56
145Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling4:20:20
146Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:20:56
147Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:22:32
148Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:28:14
149Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard4:29:18
150Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano4:30:47
151Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4:36:21
152Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad4:38:26
153Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:38:27
154Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:39:00
155Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC4:44:09
156Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:47:39
157Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard4:50:26
158Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:51:15
159Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano4:53:16
160Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4:56:20
161Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard4:58:38
162Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek5:00:07
163Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling5:00:46
164Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano5:07:12
165Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada5:11:29
166Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5:18:22
167Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano5:24:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team122pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team115
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek101
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale100
5Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC92
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling88
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team83
8Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team71
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo70
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling69
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD61
12Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi59
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek54
14Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto54
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale53
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC52
17David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC51
18Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team50
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale50
20Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard48
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale46
22Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team45
23Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling41
24Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi41
25Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana41
26Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto41
27Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40
28John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad40
29David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne39
30Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard37
31Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD36
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team32
33Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack32
34Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad30
35Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
36Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano30
37Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana28
38Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team28
39Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team27
40Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team26
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale25
42Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
43Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team24
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek22
45Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
46Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack20
47Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale19
48Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada18
49Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad18
50Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale17
51Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
52Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano16
53Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team15
54Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
55Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
56Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
57Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
58Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team13
59Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
60Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
61Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana11
62Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team10
63Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
64Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada10
65Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
66Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
67Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
68Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
69Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
70Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard10
71Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
72Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team10
73Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack9
74Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
75Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
76Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
77Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
78Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
79David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC8
80Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD8
81Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
82Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
83Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
85Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
86Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team6
87Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
88Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
89Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
90Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team4
91Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
92Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC4
93Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano4
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
95Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4
96Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team3
97Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana3
98Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
99Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
100Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
101Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
102Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
103Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC2
104Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
105Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2
106Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
107Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2
108Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1
109Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack1
110Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1
111Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne63pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale56
3Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC42
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo33
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team32
6David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC24
7Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling21
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard20
10Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano19
11Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
13Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
14Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team13
15Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team12
16Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
17Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team12
18David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
21Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
22Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
23Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack9
24Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team9
25Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team8
26Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling8
27Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team8
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
29Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
30Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
31Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC6
32Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC6
33Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
34Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
35Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
36Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
37Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano5
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
39Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team5
40Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
41Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
42Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
43Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
44Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
45Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
46Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
47Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
48Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
49Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
50Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
51Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
52Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
53Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
54Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
55Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1
56Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
57Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1
58Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
59Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
60Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
61José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
62Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1
63Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
64Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1
65Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC9pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling16
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team21
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo26
6Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling39
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team48
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard51
10Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC52
11Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team53
12David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC58
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi61
14David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne67
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale83
16Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team87
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team97
18Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team101
19Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano114
20Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale119
21Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team120
22Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi127
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana134
24Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale134
25Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne134
26Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek137
27Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi140
28Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team140
29Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team147
30Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team150
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD154
32Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack154
33Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC155
34Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team158
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto159
36Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale168
37Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team168
38Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD189
39Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack190
40Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team191
41Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada197
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne198
43Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo205
44Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team205
45Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team207
46Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada217
47Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad221
48Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi227
49Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo232
50Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team235
51Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada236
52Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano245
53Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale254
54Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto263
55Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad264

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geox-TMC254:32:28
2Leopard Trek0:10:19
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:44
4Katusha Team0:43:18
5AG2R La Mondiale0:43:27
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:54:32
7Pro Team Astana0:58:56
8Liquigas-Cannondale1:01:51
9Movistar Team1:05:11
10Sky Procycling1:09:45
11Team RadioShack1:17:03
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:22:38
13Omega Pharma-Lotto1:22:46
14Quickstep Cycling Team1:48:10
15Team Garmin-Cervelo2:41:41
16Lampre - ISD3:20:10
17Saxo Bank Sungard3:22:03
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:00:54
19Andalucia Caja Granada5:17:18
20BMC Racing Team5:55:05
21Skil - Shimano6:31:18
22HTC-Highroad8:28:27
21Skil - Shimano6:31:18
22HTC-Highroad8:28:27

 

