Peter Sagan's Vuelta a España debut got even better as the Liquigas-Cannondale rider made it three stage wins in this year's edition by beating Italian sprinters Alessandro Petacchi and Daniele Bennati in the final stage through Madrid this afternoon.

The 21-year-old Slovakian sprung from nowhere in the finale and cheekily swept under the drag race between Petacchi and Bennati to take another stage win in his first grand tour and indicate that he'll be a man to watch at the UCI Road World Championships later this month in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"It's been a great day. I was riding at the front and I took the wheel of Bennati but I got boxed in a bit, so I had to stop my effort and had to re-start from behind. It was hard, but I was still fresh because my team protected me from the wind during the whole stage.

"I was only focused on winning today. It was a technical course, exactly what I like and I was feeling very well," Sagan said.

While he took three stage victories, Sagan said he was frustrated at the botched sprint on stage 16 when a wrong turn at a roundabout ruined his chance to gain points toward the green jersey. He ended up fourth in that classification, just 22 points off Bauke Mollema's winning margin.

"I'm satisfied anyway. This experience of three weeks will help me for the future," Sagan said, downplaying his hopes for winning the world championship in Copenhagen at the end of the month.

"I prefer not to think of the coming world championship. It's difficult to plan. Luck is needed. Team work is an important factor and we'll have a team of three Slovakians. I believe the Velits brothers will be on my side. I'm not bothered about the future. I'm happy with how I go. At the beginning of this season, I didn't think that I could win all these races."

'The Bison' charges into Madrid

The man upon which all eyes focused as the peloton swept into Madrid was Juan José Cobo however, the unexpected leader and champion elect of the Vuelta a España enjoying the limelight with a little fanfare and plenty of satisfaction.

That's because it's been a long and arduous journey for Cobo, the man who was considered one of Spain's best prospects for stage race victory just three years ago when he finished second to Leonardo Piepoli on the Hautacam stage of the Tour de France while riding for the now-defunct Saunier Duval squad (he was later awarded the stage when Piepoli tested positive for CERA).

Since then he's been embroiled in controversy surrounding that team, fallen into obscurity and even considered retirement several months ago; on Sunday afternoon that was the last thing on his mind.

"I've passed through some bad moments the past few months, but now I see things differently. You realise that hard work and sacrifice are worth it – this win makes up for the suffering that I've gone through on the bike," Cobo said, admitting that he's suffered from depression for a year and a half.

He came into the race with no pressure, there presumably to help Carlos Sastre and Denis Menchov, and he admitted that he wasn't doing well in the first week of the race. "I've suffered a lot up the Sierra Nevada. I didn't have the legs. I didn't have the race rhythm and I was lucky the head wind neutralized the race uphill."

"On that day, I was far from imagining that I'd be the eventual winner of the Vuelta. After that, it's been with no worries."

After terrific performances in stage 14 and 15 to La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo and Anglirú, respectively, Cobo defended the red jersey with gusto until the final day, which took riders into the heart of Madrid. He celebrated with that leader's jersey, where 12 months earlier Vincenzo Nibali had stood, the latest champion of the Vuelta a España.

"I knew that I was in a good shape since the Tour of Burgos at the beginning of August and I've had two weeks after that to improve my condition," Cobo said. "But I came to the Vuelta to help Carlos Sastre and Denis Menchov and three weeks later, I'm here to talk about winning the Tour of Spain, it's unbelievable!

Following his win on the Anglirú, Cobo told reporters "The objective was to take time on Wiggins and things turned out better than expected. We will defend to the death, but when you're in the lead, things are easier."

And so it was, his Geox-TMC teammates often riding at the front of the race to shut down any potential threats to Cobo's lead and the 30-year-old himself did everything he could – successfully – to prevent Team Sky's Chris Froome usurping his advantage on the stage to Peña Cabarga.

By race's end, his margin of victory was just 13 seconds over Chris Froome, with the Brit's Team Sky stablemate Bradley Wiggins in third, 1:39 behind Cobo. Bauke Mollema recorded his best grand tour result with fourth and Cobo's teammate Denis Menchov took fifth.

Double podium presence for Sky

Despite several attempts to gain back his missing 13 seconds in the past few days, Froome and his teammate Wiggins remained in second and third, respectively, giving Great Britain and Team Sky an excellent Grand Tour performance.

Wiggins came in as the team's top contender, but it was Froome who was able to challenge Cobo. Ultimately he fell shy, but Froome captured the hearts of two nations - Kenya, where he grew up, and Great Britain, where he holds his racing license.

"Three weeks ago, I couldn't envisage such a result and I believe it's the beginning of great stuff," Froome said. "For the first time I got the opportunity to ride a Grand Tour in the best conditions and I took my chance.

Wiggins, who crashed out of the Tour de France and eyed the Vuelta as his chance for redemption, couldn't hide his disappointment.

"The Vuelta isn't the Tour, you have to win the Vuelta," Wiggins said. "I put pressure on myself during three weeks. I saw myself as the winner. I truly believed that I was going to win, that's why I'm not satisfied.

"I'm speaking negatively but there's some positive as well. Nine weeks ago, I broke my collarbone and I would have laughed if anyone told me that I was going to finish third of the Vuelta after that. I've also learned more on how to ride a Grand Tour. At the end of 2010, some people thought that I had come fourth at the 2009 Tour de France by coincidence, now I've made those people understand that it was not the case."

Making their way to Madrid

At only 94km, the final stage of this year's Vuelta was a procession, to say the least, and after a tough three weeks the Spanish capital was a sight for sore eyes within the peloton.

Having made the ceremonial entrance into the city it was time to get on with some racing, and subsequently various groups tried their luck getting away from the bunch until a selection of just three was made with about 58km remaining.

The trio consisted of Joan Horrach (Katusha), Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Jose Alberto Benitez (Andalucia Caja Granada), although a solid group of pursuers had assembled behind, with a thundering peloton – led by the vigilant men of Geox-TMC – keeping a close eye on the leaders.

Facing the final 50km of this year's race, the break had itself 32 seconds over the peloton and it looked unlikely that the plucky trio was ever going to get much more than that. Ten clicks later and that proved to be the case as the gap sat at 51 seconds, the main field keeping the escapees on a short leash.

With 26km left in the 63rd Vuelta a España, the break led by 50 seconds, a sprint finish never in doubt as the likes of Lampre-ISD, Leopard Trek and Saxo Bank-Sungard ensured that the gap wouldn't stretch too far and they could set up their fast men for a dash to the line.

And with just 11km remaining it was Horrach who held out the last piece of resistance, having left Caruso and Benitez behind the local lad was content to carry on until the peloton deemed his time out front over and set up the final sprint to the line.

That time would come some nine kilometres from home, the pace lifting dramatically thanks to the work of Lampre-ISD and Leopard Trek, the squads of Italian sprinters Alessandro Petacchi and Daniele Bennati toiling to try and take one last win from the Vuelta.

Aiding in their cause was Saxo Bank-Sungard, with Juan José Haedo waiting in the wings for another crack at glory; it wasn't much match for Stuart O'Grady and Leopard Trek's effort, which was gargantuan in the final three kilometres.

As the sprint opened Sagan still hadn't shown his figure and as Petacchi and Bennati went to the left, the Slovakian sprung into the middle of the road, accelerating impressively to grab another win, much to the disappointment of the experienced Italian duo.

Little noticed in the mix just behind was Mollema, who was helped to ninth on the stage by his Rabobank teammates and therefore took the green points jersey from Joaquim Rodriguez of Katusha.

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) strolled in two minutes after the stage winner, his polka dot climber's jersey wrapped up the day before.

With now three Grand Tour champions in its midst, the Geox-TMC squad earned the title of best team, with race winner Cobo also netting the win in the combination classification. The performance of the Spanish underdogs will go a long way toward helping the team climb up the UCI's overall rankings for the 2012 WorldTour selection.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:20:59 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 14 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 15 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 16 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 25 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 26 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 31 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 34 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 38 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 39 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 41 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 42 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 43 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 45 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 49 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 51 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 52 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 53 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 54 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 56 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 57 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 58 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 59 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 60 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:15 62 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 63 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 65 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 66 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 67 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:19 68 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 70 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:00:21 72 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 73 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 75 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 76 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 78 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 79 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 82 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 84 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 85 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 86 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 87 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 89 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 90 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 91 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 92 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 93 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 94 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 96 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 97 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 98 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 99 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 100 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:28 101 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 103 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 104 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 105 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 106 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:32 108 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 109 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 111 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:34 112 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:36 113 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 115 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 116 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 117 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 118 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 119 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 120 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 121 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 123 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 124 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 125 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 126 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 127 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 129 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 130 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 131 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 132 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 133 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 134 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:48 135 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 136 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 137 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:56 138 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 139 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 141 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 142 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 143 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 144 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 145 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 146 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 147 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 148 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 149 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:19 150 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 151 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:01:26 152 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:31 153 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 154 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:43 155 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:53 156 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:01 157 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:04 158 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 159 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 160 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:06 161 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 162 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 163 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:11 164 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 165 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 166 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 167 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:33

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 20 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 14 5 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 9 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 10 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 13 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 14 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 2

Sprint 1 - Madrid (lap 3), km. 44,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 2 - Madrid (lap 8), km. 72,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 7:02:57 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Katusha Team 4 Leopard Trek 5 Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Geox-TMC 7 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Pro Team Astana 9 Movistar Team 10 Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Team RadioShack 0:00:15 13 HTC-Highroad 0:00:19 14 Skil - Shimano 0:00:21 15 Saxo Bank Sungard 16 Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:28 19 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 20 BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 21 Lampre - ISD 0:00:49 22 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:57

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 84:59:31 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:00 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:39 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:03 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:03:48 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:04:13 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:31 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:45 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:20 10 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:33 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:05:50 12 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:04 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:22 14 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:08:52 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:57 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:25 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:42 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:13:27 19 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:15:07 20 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:20:08 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:22 22 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:21:06 23 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:22:25 24 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:26 25 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:33:29 26 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:38 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:40:02 28 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:40:40 29 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:45:16 30 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:42 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:48:06 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:48:25 33 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:08 34 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:51:28 35 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:00:03 36 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:00:53 37 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:12:35 38 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:13:07 39 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 1:13:16 40 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:14:00 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:16:19 42 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 1:20:57 43 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:21:57 44 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:31:16 45 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:31:34 46 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:33:08 47 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:41:37 48 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:45:51 49 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:47:24 50 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:47:47 51 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:15 52 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 1:48:47 53 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:50:11 54 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1:50:36 55 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:52:12 56 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:53:44 57 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:59:10 58 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:59:39 59 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:03:48 60 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:04:38 61 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:04:58 62 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:08:52 63 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:09:06 64 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 2:10:40 65 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 2:13:50 66 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:14:48 67 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2:16:19 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:18:40 69 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:18:45 70 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 71 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:22:10 72 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:23:26 73 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:24:00 74 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:25:50 75 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:27:27 76 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:29:14 77 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:33:01 78 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 2:35:11 79 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:35:17 80 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:36:28 81 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:39:11 82 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:40:57 83 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:44:59 84 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:46:03 85 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2:46:42 86 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2:46:45 87 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:47:40 88 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:48:01 89 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 2:54:57 90 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:57:45 91 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:58:47 92 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:59:00 93 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 3:00:13 94 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:00:40 95 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:01:28 96 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3:01:37 97 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:03:45 98 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:04:47 99 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:05:09 100 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:07:01 101 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:07:41 102 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3:08:09 103 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:09:09 104 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:10:18 105 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:12:43 106 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 3:15:08 107 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:15:13 108 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:17:01 109 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:17:09 110 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 3:20:19 111 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:24:38 112 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 3:25:02 113 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 3:25:48 114 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:25:54 115 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3:28:05 116 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:28:44 117 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:32:20 118 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 3:32:44 119 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:32:57 120 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:33:58 121 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:37:24 122 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 3:38:45 123 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 3:39:23 124 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 3:40:05 125 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 3:42:38 126 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:43:59 127 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:47:05 128 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:49:52 129 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:50:18 130 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:51:37 131 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:51:52 132 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:52:47 133 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:53:39 134 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:55:35 135 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 3:58:33 136 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:59:03 137 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4:08:07 138 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:13:04 139 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:14:13 140 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:15:06 141 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4:15:54 142 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 4:18:11 143 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4:18:29 144 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4:19:56 145 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 4:20:20 146 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:20:56 147 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:22:32 148 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:28:14 149 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:29:18 150 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 4:30:47 151 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4:36:21 152 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4:38:26 153 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:38:27 154 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:39:00 155 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 4:44:09 156 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4:47:39 157 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:50:26 158 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:51:15 159 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 4:53:16 160 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:56:20 161 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:58:38 162 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 5:00:07 163 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 5:00:46 164 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5:07:12 165 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 5:11:29 166 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5:18:22 167 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5:24:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 115 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 101 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 5 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 92 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 88 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 83 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 70 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 69 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 61 12 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 54 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 53 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 52 17 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 51 18 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 50 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 20 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 48 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 22 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 45 23 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 41 24 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 25 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 41 26 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 27 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 28 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 40 29 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 30 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 37 31 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 36 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 33 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 32 34 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 30 35 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 36 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 30 37 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 28 38 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 28 39 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 27 40 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 26 41 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 25 42 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 43 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 44 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 22 45 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 46 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 20 47 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 48 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 18 49 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 18 50 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 51 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 52 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 16 53 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 54 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 55 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 56 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 57 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 58 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 13 59 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 60 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 61 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 11 62 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 10 63 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 64 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 65 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 66 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 67 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 68 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 69 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 70 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 71 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 72 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 73 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 9 74 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 75 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 76 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 77 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 78 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 79 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 80 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 8 81 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 82 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 83 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 84 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 85 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 86 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 87 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 88 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 89 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 90 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 91 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 92 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 4 93 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 94 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 95 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 96 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 97 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 3 98 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 99 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 100 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 101 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 102 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 103 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 2 104 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 105 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2 106 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 107 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2 108 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1 109 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 1 110 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1 111 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 56 3 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 42 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 32 6 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 24 7 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 10 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 19 11 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 14 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 13 15 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 16 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 17 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 12 18 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 20 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 21 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 22 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 23 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 9 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 25 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 26 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 27 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 8 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 29 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 30 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 31 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 6 32 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 33 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 34 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 35 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 36 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 37 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 39 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 40 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 41 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 43 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 44 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 45 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 46 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 47 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 48 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 49 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 50 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 51 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 52 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 53 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 54 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 55 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 1 56 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 57 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1 58 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 59 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 60 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 61 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 62 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1 63 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 64 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1 65 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 9 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 21 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 39 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 48 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 51 10 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 52 11 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 53 12 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 58 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 14 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 67 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 83 16 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 87 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 97 18 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 19 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 114 20 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 119 21 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 22 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 127 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 134 24 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 25 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 134 26 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 137 27 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 140 28 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 140 29 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 147 30 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 150 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 154 32 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 154 33 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 155 34 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 158 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 159 36 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 168 37 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 168 38 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 189 39 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 190 40 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 191 41 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 197 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 198 43 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 205 44 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 205 45 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 207 46 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 217 47 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 221 48 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 227 49 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 232 50 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 235 51 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 236 52 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 245 53 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 254 54 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 263 55 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 264