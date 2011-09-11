Sagan steals final stage from pure sprinters
Cobo brings home his first Grand Tour victory
Stage 21: Circuito del Jarama - Madrid
Peter Sagan's Vuelta a España debut got even better as the Liquigas-Cannondale rider made it three stage wins in this year's edition by beating Italian sprinters Alessandro Petacchi and Daniele Bennati in the final stage through Madrid this afternoon.
The 21-year-old Slovakian sprung from nowhere in the finale and cheekily swept under the drag race between Petacchi and Bennati to take another stage win in his first grand tour and indicate that he'll be a man to watch at the UCI Road World Championships later this month in Copenhagen, Denmark.
"It's been a great day. I was riding at the front and I took the wheel of Bennati but I got boxed in a bit, so I had to stop my effort and had to re-start from behind. It was hard, but I was still fresh because my team protected me from the wind during the whole stage.
"I was only focused on winning today. It was a technical course, exactly what I like and I was feeling very well," Sagan said.
While he took three stage victories, Sagan said he was frustrated at the botched sprint on stage 16 when a wrong turn at a roundabout ruined his chance to gain points toward the green jersey. He ended up fourth in that classification, just 22 points off Bauke Mollema's winning margin.
"I'm satisfied anyway. This experience of three weeks will help me for the future," Sagan said, downplaying his hopes for winning the world championship in Copenhagen at the end of the month.
"I prefer not to think of the coming world championship. It's difficult to plan. Luck is needed. Team work is an important factor and we'll have a team of three Slovakians. I believe the Velits brothers will be on my side. I'm not bothered about the future. I'm happy with how I go. At the beginning of this season, I didn't think that I could win all these races."
'The Bison' charges into Madrid
The man upon which all eyes focused as the peloton swept into Madrid was Juan José Cobo however, the unexpected leader and champion elect of the Vuelta a España enjoying the limelight with a little fanfare and plenty of satisfaction.
That's because it's been a long and arduous journey for Cobo, the man who was considered one of Spain's best prospects for stage race victory just three years ago when he finished second to Leonardo Piepoli on the Hautacam stage of the Tour de France while riding for the now-defunct Saunier Duval squad (he was later awarded the stage when Piepoli tested positive for CERA).
Since then he's been embroiled in controversy surrounding that team, fallen into obscurity and even considered retirement several months ago; on Sunday afternoon that was the last thing on his mind.
"I've passed through some bad moments the past few months, but now I see things differently. You realise that hard work and sacrifice are worth it – this win makes up for the suffering that I've gone through on the bike," Cobo said, admitting that he's suffered from depression for a year and a half.
He came into the race with no pressure, there presumably to help Carlos Sastre and Denis Menchov, and he admitted that he wasn't doing well in the first week of the race. "I've suffered a lot up the Sierra Nevada. I didn't have the legs. I didn't have the race rhythm and I was lucky the head wind neutralized the race uphill."
"On that day, I was far from imagining that I'd be the eventual winner of the Vuelta. After that, it's been with no worries."
After terrific performances in stage 14 and 15 to La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo and Anglirú, respectively, Cobo defended the red jersey with gusto until the final day, which took riders into the heart of Madrid. He celebrated with that leader's jersey, where 12 months earlier Vincenzo Nibali had stood, the latest champion of the Vuelta a España.
"I knew that I was in a good shape since the Tour of Burgos at the beginning of August and I've had two weeks after that to improve my condition," Cobo said. "But I came to the Vuelta to help Carlos Sastre and Denis Menchov and three weeks later, I'm here to talk about winning the Tour of Spain, it's unbelievable!
Following his win on the Anglirú, Cobo told reporters "The objective was to take time on Wiggins and things turned out better than expected. We will defend to the death, but when you're in the lead, things are easier."
And so it was, his Geox-TMC teammates often riding at the front of the race to shut down any potential threats to Cobo's lead and the 30-year-old himself did everything he could – successfully – to prevent Team Sky's Chris Froome usurping his advantage on the stage to Peña Cabarga.
By race's end, his margin of victory was just 13 seconds over Chris Froome, with the Brit's Team Sky stablemate Bradley Wiggins in third, 1:39 behind Cobo. Bauke Mollema recorded his best grand tour result with fourth and Cobo's teammate Denis Menchov took fifth.
Double podium presence for Sky
Despite several attempts to gain back his missing 13 seconds in the past few days, Froome and his teammate Wiggins remained in second and third, respectively, giving Great Britain and Team Sky an excellent Grand Tour performance.
Wiggins came in as the team's top contender, but it was Froome who was able to challenge Cobo. Ultimately he fell shy, but Froome captured the hearts of two nations - Kenya, where he grew up, and Great Britain, where he holds his racing license.
"Three weeks ago, I couldn't envisage such a result and I believe it's the beginning of great stuff," Froome said. "For the first time I got the opportunity to ride a Grand Tour in the best conditions and I took my chance.
Wiggins, who crashed out of the Tour de France and eyed the Vuelta as his chance for redemption, couldn't hide his disappointment.
"The Vuelta isn't the Tour, you have to win the Vuelta," Wiggins said. "I put pressure on myself during three weeks. I saw myself as the winner. I truly believed that I was going to win, that's why I'm not satisfied.
"I'm speaking negatively but there's some positive as well. Nine weeks ago, I broke my collarbone and I would have laughed if anyone told me that I was going to finish third of the Vuelta after that. I've also learned more on how to ride a Grand Tour. At the end of 2010, some people thought that I had come fourth at the 2009 Tour de France by coincidence, now I've made those people understand that it was not the case."
Making their way to Madrid
At only 94km, the final stage of this year's Vuelta was a procession, to say the least, and after a tough three weeks the Spanish capital was a sight for sore eyes within the peloton.
Having made the ceremonial entrance into the city it was time to get on with some racing, and subsequently various groups tried their luck getting away from the bunch until a selection of just three was made with about 58km remaining.
The trio consisted of Joan Horrach (Katusha), Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Jose Alberto Benitez (Andalucia Caja Granada), although a solid group of pursuers had assembled behind, with a thundering peloton – led by the vigilant men of Geox-TMC – keeping a close eye on the leaders.
Facing the final 50km of this year's race, the break had itself 32 seconds over the peloton and it looked unlikely that the plucky trio was ever going to get much more than that. Ten clicks later and that proved to be the case as the gap sat at 51 seconds, the main field keeping the escapees on a short leash.
With 26km left in the 63rd Vuelta a España, the break led by 50 seconds, a sprint finish never in doubt as the likes of Lampre-ISD, Leopard Trek and Saxo Bank-Sungard ensured that the gap wouldn't stretch too far and they could set up their fast men for a dash to the line.
And with just 11km remaining it was Horrach who held out the last piece of resistance, having left Caruso and Benitez behind the local lad was content to carry on until the peloton deemed his time out front over and set up the final sprint to the line.
That time would come some nine kilometres from home, the pace lifting dramatically thanks to the work of Lampre-ISD and Leopard Trek, the squads of Italian sprinters Alessandro Petacchi and Daniele Bennati toiling to try and take one last win from the Vuelta.
Aiding in their cause was Saxo Bank-Sungard, with Juan José Haedo waiting in the wings for another crack at glory; it wasn't much match for Stuart O'Grady and Leopard Trek's effort, which was gargantuan in the final three kilometres.
As the sprint opened Sagan still hadn't shown his figure and as Petacchi and Bennati went to the left, the Slovakian sprung into the middle of the road, accelerating impressively to grab another win, much to the disappointment of the experienced Italian duo.
Little noticed in the mix just behind was Mollema, who was helped to ninth on the stage by his Rabobank teammates and therefore took the green points jersey from Joaquim Rodriguez of Katusha.
David Moncoutie (Cofidis) strolled in two minutes after the stage winner, his polka dot climber's jersey wrapped up the day before.
With now three Grand Tour champions in its midst, the Geox-TMC squad earned the title of best team, with race winner Cobo also netting the win in the combination classification. The performance of the Spanish underdogs will go a long way toward helping the team climb up the UCI's overall rankings for the 2012 WorldTour selection.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:20:59
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|14
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|15
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|21
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|25
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|26
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|31
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|34
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|37
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|38
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|39
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|41
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|42
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|43
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|45
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|49
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|51
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|52
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|53
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|54
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|56
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|58
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|60
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:15
|62
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|63
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|65
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|66
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|67
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:19
|68
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|69
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|70
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:00:21
|72
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|73
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|76
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|82
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|85
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|86
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|87
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|89
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|90
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|91
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|92
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|94
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|97
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|98
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|99
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:28
|101
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|103
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|104
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|105
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|106
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:32
|108
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|109
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|111
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:34
|112
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:36
|113
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|115
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|116
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|117
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|118
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|119
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|120
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|123
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|124
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|125
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|126
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|129
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|130
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|131
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|132
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|133
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|134
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:48
|135
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|136
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|137
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:56
|138
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|139
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|141
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|142
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|146
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|147
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|148
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|149
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:19
|150
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|151
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:26
|152
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:31
|153
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|154
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:43
|155
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|156
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:01
|157
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:04
|158
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|159
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:06
|161
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|162
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|163
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:11
|164
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|165
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|166
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|167
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|20
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|14
|5
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|9
|8
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|13
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|14
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|7:02:57
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Katusha Team
|4
|Leopard Trek
|5
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Geox-TMC
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:15
|13
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:19
|14
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:21
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:49
|22
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|84:59:31
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:00
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:39
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:03:48
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:04:13
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:31
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:45
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:20
|10
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:33
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:05:50
|12
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:04
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:22
|14
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:08:52
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:25
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:27
|19
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:15:07
|20
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:20:08
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:22
|22
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:21:06
|23
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:22:25
|24
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:26
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:33:29
|26
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:38
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:40:02
|28
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:40:40
|29
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:45:16
|30
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:47:42
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:48:06
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:48:25
|33
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:51:08
|34
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:51:28
|35
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:00:03
|36
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:00:53
|37
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:12:35
|38
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:13:07
|39
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|1:13:16
|40
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:14:00
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:16:19
|42
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:20:57
|43
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:21:57
|44
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:31:16
|45
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:31:34
|46
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:33:08
|47
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:41:37
|48
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:45:51
|49
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:47:24
|50
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:47:47
|51
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:15
|52
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|1:48:47
|53
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:50:11
|54
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1:50:36
|55
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:52:12
|56
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:53:44
|57
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:59:10
|58
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:59:39
|59
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:03:48
|60
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:04:38
|61
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:04:58
|62
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:08:52
|63
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:09:06
|64
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|2:10:40
|65
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|2:13:50
|66
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:14:48
|67
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:16:19
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:18:40
|69
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:18:45
|70
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|71
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:22:10
|72
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:23:26
|73
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:24:00
|74
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:25:50
|75
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:27:27
|76
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:29:14
|77
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:33:01
|78
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|2:35:11
|79
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:35:17
|80
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:36:28
|81
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:39:11
|82
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:40:57
|83
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:44:59
|84
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:46:03
|85
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2:46:42
|86
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:46:45
|87
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:47:40
|88
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:48:01
|89
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|2:54:57
|90
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:57:45
|91
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:58:47
|92
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:59:00
|93
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|3:00:13
|94
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:00:40
|95
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:01:28
|96
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3:01:37
|97
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:03:45
|98
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:04:47
|99
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:05:09
|100
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:07:01
|101
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:07:41
|102
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3:08:09
|103
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:09:09
|104
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:10:18
|105
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:12:43
|106
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|3:15:08
|107
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:15:13
|108
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:17:01
|109
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:17:09
|110
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|3:20:19
|111
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:24:38
|112
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3:25:02
|113
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|3:25:48
|114
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:25:54
|115
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3:28:05
|116
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:28:44
|117
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:32:20
|118
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3:32:44
|119
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:32:57
|120
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:33:58
|121
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:37:24
|122
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|3:38:45
|123
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|3:39:23
|124
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:40:05
|125
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|3:42:38
|126
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:43:59
|127
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:47:05
|128
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:49:52
|129
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:50:18
|130
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:51:37
|131
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:51:52
|132
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:52:47
|133
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:53:39
|134
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:55:35
|135
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|3:58:33
|136
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:59:03
|137
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:08:07
|138
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:13:04
|139
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:14:13
|140
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:15:06
|141
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4:15:54
|142
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4:18:11
|143
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4:18:29
|144
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4:19:56
|145
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|4:20:20
|146
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:20:56
|147
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:22:32
|148
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:28:14
|149
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:29:18
|150
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|4:30:47
|151
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4:36:21
|152
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4:38:26
|153
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:38:27
|154
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:39:00
|155
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|4:44:09
|156
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:47:39
|157
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:50:26
|158
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:51:15
|159
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|4:53:16
|160
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:56:20
|161
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:58:38
|162
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|5:00:07
|163
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5:00:46
|164
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5:07:12
|165
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|5:11:29
|166
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5:18:22
|167
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5:24:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|115
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|101
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|5
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|92
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|88
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|83
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|70
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|69
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|61
|12
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|54
|14
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|52
|17
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|51
|18
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|20
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|48
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|22
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|45
|23
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|41
|24
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|25
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|41
|26
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|27
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|28
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|40
|29
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|30
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|37
|31
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|36
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|32
|34
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|30
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|36
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|30
|37
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|28
|38
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|39
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|40
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|41
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|42
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|43
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|44
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|22
|45
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|46
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|20
|47
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|48
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|18
|49
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|18
|50
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|51
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|52
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|16
|53
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|54
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|55
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|56
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|57
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|58
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|13
|59
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|60
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|61
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|11
|62
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|63
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|64
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|65
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|66
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|67
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|68
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|69
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|70
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|71
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|72
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|73
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|74
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|75
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|76
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|77
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|78
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|79
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|8
|80
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|8
|81
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|82
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|83
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|84
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|85
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|86
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|87
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|88
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|89
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|90
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|91
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|92
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|4
|93
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|95
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|96
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|97
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|3
|98
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|99
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|100
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|101
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|102
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|103
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2
|104
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|105
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2
|106
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|107
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|108
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1
|109
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1
|110
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|1
|111
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|3
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|42
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|32
|6
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|24
|7
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|10
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|19
|11
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|14
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|15
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|16
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|17
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|18
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|20
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|21
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|22
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|23
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|25
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|26
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|27
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|29
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|30
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|31
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|6
|32
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|33
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|34
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|35
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|36
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|37
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|39
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|40
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|41
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|43
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|44
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|45
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|46
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|47
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|48
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|49
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|50
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|51
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|52
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|53
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|54
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|55
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1
|56
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|57
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|1
|58
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|59
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|60
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|61
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|62
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|63
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|64
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|65
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|9
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|21
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|39
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|48
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|51
|10
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|52
|11
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|53
|12
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|58
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|14
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|67
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|16
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|97
|18
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|19
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|114
|20
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|22
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|127
|23
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|134
|24
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|25
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|134
|26
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|137
|27
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|140
|28
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|29
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|147
|30
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|150
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|154
|32
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|154
|33
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|155
|34
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|158
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|159
|36
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|168
|37
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|168
|38
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|189
|39
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|190
|40
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|191
|41
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|197
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|198
|43
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|205
|44
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|205
|45
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|207
|46
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|217
|47
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|221
|48
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|227
|49
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|232
|50
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|235
|51
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|236
|52
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|245
|53
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|254
|54
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|263
|55
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|264
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geox-TMC
|254:32:28
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:10:19
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:44
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:43:18
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:27
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:54:32
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:58:56
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:01:51
|9
|Movistar Team
|1:05:11
|10
|Sky Procycling
|1:09:45
|11
|Team RadioShack
|1:17:03
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:38
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:22:46
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:48:10
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:41:41
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|3:20:10
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:22:03
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:00:54
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|5:17:18
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|5:55:05
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|6:31:18
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|8:28:27
