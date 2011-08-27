Rodríguez climbs to stage win
Spaniard takes over race leadership from Chavanel
Stage 8: Talavera de la Reina - San Lorenzo de El Escorial
He’s been in terrific form of late and on Saturday afternoon in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) demonstrated that his fitness is scintillating with another powerful surge on the steep slopes of the torturous final kilometre of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España.
With many tipping the Spaniard to shine on a finish that featured ramps of 27 percent, Katusha’s captain delivered, beating Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Rabobank’s Bauke Mollema to take his second stage win and the overall lead in this year’s Vuelta.
Having worn the red jersey for a stage after the first day, Jakob Fuglsang’s (Leopard Trek) fine fifth place finish saw him move back up in the standings to third overall, with Dani Moreno (Katusha) sitting in second behind his team leader.
The final agonising kilometres separated some of the overall favourites, with 16 seconds covering the top 10. A notable absentee from that group was defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), who finished 32 seconds behind Rodriguez and now sits in fourth place overall. “I didn’t feel so good during the stage because of my crash yesterday but this is not an excuse,” Nibali said afterwards. “I hope that I’ll be able to reverse the situation at the time trial in Salamanca.”
Team Sky’s Bradley Wiggins came across the line 20 seconds down in 19th place and now lies 1:43 behind Rodriguez, albeit with Monday’s crucial 47km time trial still to come for the British contender.
Rodriguez’s recon pays off
Always a threat when the road pitches sharply upwards as it did in the final kilometre of the stage, Joaquim Rodriguez explained afterwards that he had taken time to reconnoitre Saturday’s finale before the Vuelta in order to maximise his chances.
“It was useful to know the course,” Rodriguez said. “I came to reconnoitre it in July with Dani Moreno who lives nearby and it has helped me to win. I knew where to impose my rhythm, where to sit on the bike on the false flats and where to accelerate again.”
As well as winning the stage, Rodriguez gained a handful of seconds on all of his rivals for the red jersey in Madrid, and that bounty was bolstered by the 20-second time bonus he picked up for winning the stage. Given his weakness against the watch, Rodriguez acknowledged that he had to make his gains count ahead of Monday’s time trial in Salamanca.
“I knew before the Vuelta that I have to gain a maximum of time bonuses and I target them on the uphill finishes because I’m aware that I’ll lose a lot of time on Monday to riders like Bradley Wiggins and Janez Brajkovic,” he said. “I’ll try to increase my advantage tomorrow. In the time trial, I’ll lose at least 2:30.”
All about the finish
After the mountainous appetisers earlier in the week, today’s stage delivered a brace of category two climbs – the San Bartolomé de Pinares and the Alto de Santa María – preceded by the first category Puerto de Mijares: a test of sorts for the overall contenders while the breakaway bandits were licking their lips.
Their biggest obstacle was the tough uphill finish, with ramps of up to 27 percent that represented another chance for the likes of Katusha duo Moreno and Rodriguez, both of whom have already stamped their mark on this year’s Vuelta with stage wins.
Approaching the top of the Puerto de Mijares after a rapid start, Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale) were the lone leaders, having made their way off the front after 25km, while 1:10 behind them lay Friday’s most combative rider Julien Fourchard (Cofidis) and Adrian Palomares (Andalucia Caja Granada).
A further 4:05 back was Skil-Shimano’s Koen De Kort, with the peloton sitting 7:32 behind the leading duo. It wasn’t long before the Dutchman was reabsorbed by the bunch, however, as the two pairs at the front made a leading quartet after cresting the category one climb.
The peloton was content to give the leading quartet the time it wanted and with 28km remaining in the stage, the gap was still 1:58 – never enough to stay away until the finish but sufficient for another 17km of freedom, as Haussler was the last card to fall when Cofidis’ Rein Taaramae tried his luck heading into the final 10 clicks of the day.
Joined by Angel Madrazo (Movistar), teammate David Moncoutié, Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM), the freshly-formed quintet then decided it wanted to disrupt Katusha’s party and went into the final five kilometres – including the finishing climb – ahead of the main field, which would soon be ripped to shreds on the stinging ascent.
With three kilometres remaining and the hardest gradient ahead, Taaramae was the sole survivor of the late-stage move but even his bravery had its limits and he was swallowed up by a peloton led by Lampre-ISD and Katusha’s diminutive pair of Moreno and Rodriguez.
The harder grades required the higher marks and Scarponi went off in search of them, hitting out on the 20 percent slopes near the top of the climb but Rodriguez followed suit and swiftly passed the Italian on the cobbled section. He was never to be passed as those behind him fought for the scraps on what is becoming a familiar scene at this edition of Spain’s national tour.
Notable performances came from Euskaltel-Euskadi captain Igor Anton, who overcame his recent troubles to finish sixth and Irish cousins Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervélo), who took seventh and ninth respectively. Maxime Monfort’s strong showing also earned him a place in the overall top 10 while Denis Menchov showed his hand somewhat with eighth at the end of the 183 kilometres.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4:49:01
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:09
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:12
|6
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:15
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:20
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|19
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:28
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:32
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|26
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:40
|27
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|28
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:41
|29
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:45
|34
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|36
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:08
|40
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|41
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|42
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:15
|43
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:18
|44
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|45
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:32
|46
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:33
|47
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:36
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:42
|49
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|50
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:53
|52
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:57
|53
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|54
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:59
|55
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:01
|56
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|58
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:08
|59
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:10
|60
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:22
|61
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:56
|62
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:08
|63
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:21
|64
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|65
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|68
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|71
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|72
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|73
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:35
|74
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|75
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:42
|76
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:52
|77
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:04:12
|78
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:20
|79
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:21
|80
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:25
|81
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:04:29
|82
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|83
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:36
|84
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:04:44
|85
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:09
|86
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:11
|87
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:05:20
|88
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:06:06
|89
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:19
|90
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:06:23
|92
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|94
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:25
|96
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:27
|97
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|98
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:29
|99
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|100
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:52
|101
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:22
|102
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:29
|103
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:45
|104
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:07:49
|105
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:59
|106
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:16
|107
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:57
|108
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|110
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|112
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:12
|113
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|114
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|115
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|116
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|117
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|118
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|120
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|121
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|122
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|123
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:30
|124
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|125
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:15:32
|126
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|127
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|128
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|129
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:36
|130
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|131
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:37
|132
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|133
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|134
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:15:39
|135
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|136
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:43
|137
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:31
|138
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:18:49
|139
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|141
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|142
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|144
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|145
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|148
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|149
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|150
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|153
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|154
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|157
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|158
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|159
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|160
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|161
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|162
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|163
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|164
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:46
|165
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|166
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:22:20
|167
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|169
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|170
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|171
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|172
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|173
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|174
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|175
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|176
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|177
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|178
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|179
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|180
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:22:28
|181
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|182
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:22:30
|183
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:31
|184
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:28:08
|185
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|186
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:28:11
|DNS
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|12
|6
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|8
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|10
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|6
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|5
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|14
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|3
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|4
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|5
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopard Trek
|14:28:07
|2
|Geox-TMC
|0:00:11
|3
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:16
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:46
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:08
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:01:13
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:58
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:51
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:28
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:04:14
|15
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|16
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:29
|17
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:44
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:12
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:15
|20
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:11:58
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|0:20:57
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|0:33:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|32:18:16
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:34
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:45
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:51
|6
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:53
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:55
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:01
|11
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|12
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:14
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:01:17
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:27
|16
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:30
|17
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:38
|18
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:46
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:02
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:05
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:02:20
|25
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:40
|26
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:02:53
|28
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:00
|29
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:28
|32
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:34
|34
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:03:36
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:46
|37
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:30
|38
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:54
|39
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:30
|40
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:07:47
|41
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:40
|42
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:50
|43
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:34
|44
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:13:39
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:28
|46
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:01
|47
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:08
|48
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:45
|49
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:19
|50
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:25
|51
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:59
|52
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:08
|53
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:44
|54
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:55
|55
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:29
|56
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:47
|57
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:20:45
|58
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:22:46
|59
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:57
|60
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:29
|61
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:24:49
|62
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:50
|63
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:25:13
|64
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:26:09
|65
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:29:12
|66
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:30:59
|67
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:31:37
|68
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:55
|69
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:35:59
|70
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:36:59
|71
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:37:18
|73
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:18
|74
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:39:36
|75
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:39:41
|76
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:04
|77
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:19
|78
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:58
|79
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:42:21
|80
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:42:28
|81
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:42
|82
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:42:56
|83
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:45:18
|84
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:46:07
|85
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:32
|86
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:34
|87
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:47:10
|88
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:47:31
|89
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:48:27
|90
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:48:40
|91
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:06
|92
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:49:12
|93
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:49:29
|94
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:49:47
|95
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:49:53
|96
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:50:28
|97
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:51:16
|98
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:51:28
|99
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:51:41
|100
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:51:50
|101
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:52:59
|102
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:55
|103
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:54:22
|104
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:54:42
|105
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:57:22
|106
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:59:22
|107
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:59:28
|108
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|1:00:33
|109
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:00:47
|111
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:00:49
|112
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|1:01:00
|113
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:01:15
|114
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:01:38
|115
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:01:39
|116
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:01:40
|117
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:02:08
|118
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:13
|119
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:03:23
|120
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:26
|121
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:04:00
|122
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:04:16
|123
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:04:30
|124
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:26
|125
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:06:13
|126
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|1:07:15
|127
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:08:01
|128
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:08:25
|129
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1:08:57
|130
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|1:09:07
|131
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|132
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|1:09:28
|133
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:09:30
|134
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:09:55
|135
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:26
|136
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:11:43
|137
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:11:49
|138
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:12:14
|139
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:12:29
|140
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1:12:44
|141
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:12:49
|142
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:13:17
|143
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:13:35
|144
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:14:17
|145
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:15:17
|146
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|1:16:04
|147
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:16:27
|148
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1:17:39
|150
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:18:03
|151
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:18:11
|152
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:18:22
|153
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1:20:04
|154
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:20:34
|155
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:21:21
|156
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:47
|157
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:22:35
|158
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:22:52
|159
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:30:28
|160
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:30:39
|161
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:31:31
|162
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:32:45
|163
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:21
|164
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:30
|165
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:35:31
|166
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:39:01
|167
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:39:58
|168
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:41:32
|169
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:41:35
|170
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:43:24
|171
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|1:43:28
|172
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:44:28
|173
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:44:33
|174
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:46:04
|175
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:48:03
|176
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1:48:40
|177
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:48:50
|178
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:51:54
|179
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:52:11
|180
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:52:18
|181
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|1:52:35
|182
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:53:20
|183
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:56:07
|184
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:57:14
|185
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:59:20
|186
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:06:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|73
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|41
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|40
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|31
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|13
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|14
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|15
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|24
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|18
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|23
|19
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|20
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|21
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|22
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|23
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|24
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|25
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|26
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|28
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|12
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|30
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|31
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|32
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|33
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|34
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|10
|35
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|37
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|38
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|39
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|40
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|41
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|42
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|43
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|44
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|45
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|46
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|47
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|48
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|49
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|50
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|4
|51
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|52
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|54
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|55
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|56
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|57
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|3
|58
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|59
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|60
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|61
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|62
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|63
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|64
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|65
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|2
|66
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|67
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|68
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|69
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|70
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|71
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|72
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|73
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|74
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|75
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|5
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|7
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|8
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|9
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|10
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|11
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|12
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|13
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|14
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|15
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|16
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|17
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|21
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|25
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|26
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|27
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|29
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|30
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|11
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|36
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|45
|5
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|6
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|7
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|74
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|9
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|97
|10
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|103
|11
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|113
|12
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|13
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|128
|14
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|134
|15
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|152
|16
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|152
|17
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|157
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|175
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|182
|20
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|195
|21
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|214
|22
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|222
|23
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|227
|24
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|233
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|96:24:29
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:07
|4
|Geox-TMC
|0:02:37
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:03:19
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|0:05:09
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:32
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:34
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:09:02
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:12:37
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:37
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:14:14
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:28
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:43
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:37
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:50:53
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:51:25
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|1:10:00
|20
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:13:14
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|1:46:16
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|1:53:24
