Image 1 of 47 Dani Moreno (Katusha) was impressive in the service of Joaquim Rodriguez. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 47 It was the second stage win for Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 3 of 47 Adrian Palomares, Matteo Montaguti, Heinrich Haussler and Julien Fouchard made the stage 8 breakaway (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 4 of 47 Katusha worked well together to set up their favorite (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 5 of 47 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) couldn't keep his red jersey in San Lorenzo de El Escorial (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 6 of 47 Stage winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 47 Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard) on the final climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 47 Olivier Zaugg (Leopard Trek) on stage 8 of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 47 Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) battles with the vertiginous slopes. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 47 Chris Froome (Sky) is having an impressive Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 47 Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) was aggressive in the finale. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 47 Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) fights to stay in touch. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 47 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) follows the wheels. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 47 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) began the attacking on the final climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 47 Maxime Monfort and Leopard Trek are having a solid Vuelta. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 47 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) takes the win (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 17 of 47 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is egged on by the partisan home crowds. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 47 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) limited his losses on the steep final climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 47 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) battles the harsh gradient of the final climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 47 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was in better shape than earlier in the week. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 47 Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar) in action on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 47 The peloton on the long road to San Lorenzo de El Escorial on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 47 Katusha controlled affairs in support of Joaquim Rodriguez. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 47 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) lost the red jersey on the climb to San Lorenzo de El Escorial. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 47 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) knew that today's stage would be crucial in his Vuelta a Espana bid. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 47 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was a popular winner. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 47 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the red jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 47 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) salutes from the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 47 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took his second stage win of the 2011 Vuelta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 47 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) accepts the red jersey on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 47 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the line to take the red jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 47 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 47 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) was a solid performer. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 47 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) came home ahead of Bauke Mollema (Rabobank). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 47 A delighted Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the line at San Lorenzo de El Escorial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 47 Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) digs in on the final kick to the line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 47 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 47 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took red at San Lorenzo de El Escorial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 47 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the red jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 47 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacked on the steepest section of the climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 47 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is riding his way into form. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 47 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was among the strongest on the final climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) has had a solid opening week. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 47 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) at the end of stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 47 Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) impressed at San Lorenzo de El Escorial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 47 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) finished second on the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 47 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

He’s been in terrific form of late and on Saturday afternoon in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) demonstrated that his fitness is scintillating with another powerful surge on the steep slopes of the torturous final kilometre of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España.

With many tipping the Spaniard to shine on a finish that featured ramps of 27 percent, Katusha’s captain delivered, beating Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Rabobank’s Bauke Mollema to take his second stage win and the overall lead in this year’s Vuelta.

Having worn the red jersey for a stage after the first day, Jakob Fuglsang’s (Leopard Trek) fine fifth place finish saw him move back up in the standings to third overall, with Dani Moreno (Katusha) sitting in second behind his team leader.

The final agonising kilometres separated some of the overall favourites, with 16 seconds covering the top 10. A notable absentee from that group was defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), who finished 32 seconds behind Rodriguez and now sits in fourth place overall. “I didn’t feel so good during the stage because of my crash yesterday but this is not an excuse,” Nibali said afterwards. “I hope that I’ll be able to reverse the situation at the time trial in Salamanca.”

Team Sky’s Bradley Wiggins came across the line 20 seconds down in 19th place and now lies 1:43 behind Rodriguez, albeit with Monday’s crucial 47km time trial still to come for the British contender.

Rodriguez’s recon pays off

Always a threat when the road pitches sharply upwards as it did in the final kilometre of the stage, Joaquim Rodriguez explained afterwards that he had taken time to reconnoitre Saturday’s finale before the Vuelta in order to maximise his chances.

“It was useful to know the course,” Rodriguez said. “I came to reconnoitre it in July with Dani Moreno who lives nearby and it has helped me to win. I knew where to impose my rhythm, where to sit on the bike on the false flats and where to accelerate again.”

As well as winning the stage, Rodriguez gained a handful of seconds on all of his rivals for the red jersey in Madrid, and that bounty was bolstered by the 20-second time bonus he picked up for winning the stage. Given his weakness against the watch, Rodriguez acknowledged that he had to make his gains count ahead of Monday’s time trial in Salamanca.

“I knew before the Vuelta that I have to gain a maximum of time bonuses and I target them on the uphill finishes because I’m aware that I’ll lose a lot of time on Monday to riders like Bradley Wiggins and Janez Brajkovic,” he said. “I’ll try to increase my advantage tomorrow. In the time trial, I’ll lose at least 2:30.”

All about the finish

After the mountainous appetisers earlier in the week, today’s stage delivered a brace of category two climbs – the San Bartolomé de Pinares and the Alto de Santa María – preceded by the first category Puerto de Mijares: a test of sorts for the overall contenders while the breakaway bandits were licking their lips.

Their biggest obstacle was the tough uphill finish, with ramps of up to 27 percent that represented another chance for the likes of Katusha duo Moreno and Rodriguez, both of whom have already stamped their mark on this year’s Vuelta with stage wins.

Approaching the top of the Puerto de Mijares after a rapid start, Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale) were the lone leaders, having made their way off the front after 25km, while 1:10 behind them lay Friday’s most combative rider Julien Fourchard (Cofidis) and Adrian Palomares (Andalucia Caja Granada).

A further 4:05 back was Skil-Shimano’s Koen De Kort, with the peloton sitting 7:32 behind the leading duo. It wasn’t long before the Dutchman was reabsorbed by the bunch, however, as the two pairs at the front made a leading quartet after cresting the category one climb.

The peloton was content to give the leading quartet the time it wanted and with 28km remaining in the stage, the gap was still 1:58 – never enough to stay away until the finish but sufficient for another 17km of freedom, as Haussler was the last card to fall when Cofidis’ Rein Taaramae tried his luck heading into the final 10 clicks of the day.

Joined by Angel Madrazo (Movistar), teammate David Moncoutié, Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM), the freshly-formed quintet then decided it wanted to disrupt Katusha’s party and went into the final five kilometres – including the finishing climb – ahead of the main field, which would soon be ripped to shreds on the stinging ascent.

With three kilometres remaining and the hardest gradient ahead, Taaramae was the sole survivor of the late-stage move but even his bravery had its limits and he was swallowed up by a peloton led by Lampre-ISD and Katusha’s diminutive pair of Moreno and Rodriguez.

The harder grades required the higher marks and Scarponi went off in search of them, hitting out on the 20 percent slopes near the top of the climb but Rodriguez followed suit and swiftly passed the Italian on the cobbled section. He was never to be passed as those behind him fought for the scraps on what is becoming a familiar scene at this edition of Spain’s national tour.

Notable performances came from Euskaltel-Euskadi captain Igor Anton, who overcame his recent troubles to finish sixth and Irish cousins Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervélo), who took seventh and ninth respectively. Maxime Monfort’s strong showing also earned him a place in the overall top 10 while Denis Menchov showed his hand somewhat with eighth at the end of the 183 kilometres.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4:49:01 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:09 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:12 6 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:15 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 11 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:20 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 19 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:28 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:32 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 26 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:40 27 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 28 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:41 29 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:45 34 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 36 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:03 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:08 40 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 41 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 42 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:15 43 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:18 44 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 45 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:32 46 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:33 47 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:36 48 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:42 49 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:48 50 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:53 52 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:57 53 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 54 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:59 55 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:01 56 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 57 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 58 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:08 59 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:10 60 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:22 61 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:56 62 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:03:08 63 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:21 64 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 65 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 68 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 69 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 70 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 71 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 72 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 73 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:35 74 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 75 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:42 76 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:52 77 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:04:12 78 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:20 79 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:21 80 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:25 81 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:04:29 82 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 83 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:36 84 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:04:44 85 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:09 86 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:11 87 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:05:20 88 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:06:06 89 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:19 90 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:06:23 92 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 94 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:25 96 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:27 97 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 98 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:29 99 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:48 100 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:52 101 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:22 102 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:29 103 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:07:45 104 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:07:49 105 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:08:59 106 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:16 107 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:57 108 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 109 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 110 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 111 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 112 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:12 113 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 114 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 115 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 116 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 117 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 118 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 120 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 121 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 122 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 123 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:30 124 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 125 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:15:32 126 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 127 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 128 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 129 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:15:36 130 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 131 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:37 132 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 133 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 134 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:15:39 135 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 136 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:43 137 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:31 138 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:18:49 139 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 140 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 141 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 142 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 144 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 145 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 147 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 148 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 149 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 150 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 151 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 152 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 153 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 154 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 155 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 156 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 157 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 158 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 159 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 160 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 161 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 162 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 163 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 164 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:20:46 165 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 166 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:22:20 167 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 168 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 169 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 170 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 171 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 172 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 173 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 174 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 175 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 176 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 177 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 178 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 179 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 180 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:22:28 181 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 182 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:22:30 183 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:22:31 184 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:28:08 185 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 186 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:28:11 DNS Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Sprint 1 - Robledondo, 155.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Sprint 2 - San Lorenzo de El Escorial, 164.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 3 - San Lorenzo de El Escorial, 177,3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 12 6 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 8 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 10 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 6 11 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 5 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 14 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Mijares (Cat. 1), 57km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 3 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 4 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 5 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de San Bartolomé de Pinares (Cat. 2), 112km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Santa María (Cat. 2), 146km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leopard Trek 14:28:07 2 Geox-TMC 0:00:11 3 Team RadioShack 0:00:16 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:18 5 Movistar Team 0:00:38 6 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:46 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 8 Pro Team Astana 0:01:08 9 Katusha Team 0:01:13 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Sky Procycling 0:01:58 12 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:51 13 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:28 14 Lampre - ISD 0:04:14 15 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:48 16 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:29 17 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:44 18 BMC Racing Team 0:07:12 19 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:15 20 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:11:58 21 Skil - Shimano 0:20:57 22 HTC-Highroad 0:33:27

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 32:18:16 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:32 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:34 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:45 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:51 6 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:53 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:55 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:59 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:00 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:01 11 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:09 12 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:10 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:14 14 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:01:17 15 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:27 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:30 17 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:38 18 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:43 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:01:46 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:02 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:05 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:02:20 25 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:40 26 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:02:53 28 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:00 29 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:01 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:03 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:28 32 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:03:34 34 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:03:36 35 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:46 37 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:30 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:54 39 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:30 40 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:07:47 41 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:40 42 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:50 43 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:34 44 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:13:39 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:28 46 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:01 47 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:08 48 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:45 49 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:19 50 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:17:25 51 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:59 52 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:08 53 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:44 54 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:18:55 55 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:19:29 56 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:47 57 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:20:45 58 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:22:46 59 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:57 60 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:29 61 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:24:49 62 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:50 63 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:25:13 64 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:26:09 65 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:29:12 66 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:30:59 67 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:31:37 68 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:55 69 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:35:59 70 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:36:59 71 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:37:18 73 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:18 74 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:39:36 75 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:39:41 76 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:41:04 77 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:19 78 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:58 79 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:42:21 80 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:42:28 81 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:42 82 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:42:56 83 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:45:18 84 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:46:07 85 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:32 86 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:34 87 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:47:10 88 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:47:31 89 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:48:27 90 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:48:40 91 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:49:06 92 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:49:12 93 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:49:29 94 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:49:47 95 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:49:53 96 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:50:28 97 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:51:16 98 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:51:28 99 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:51:41 100 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:51:50 101 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:52:59 102 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:53:55 103 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:54:22 104 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:54:42 105 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:57:22 106 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:22 107 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:59:28 108 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 1:00:33 109 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:00:47 111 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:00:49 112 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 1:01:00 113 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:01:15 114 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:01:38 115 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:01:39 116 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:01:40 117 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:02:08 118 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:13 119 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:03:23 120 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:26 121 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:04:00 122 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:04:16 123 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:04:30 124 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:05:26 125 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:06:13 126 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 1:07:15 127 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:08:01 128 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:08:25 129 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1:08:57 130 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 1:09:07 131 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 132 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 1:09:28 133 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:09:30 134 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:09:55 135 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:11:26 136 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:11:43 137 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:11:49 138 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:12:14 139 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:12:29 140 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 1:12:44 141 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:12:49 142 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:13:17 143 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:13:35 144 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:14:17 145 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:15:17 146 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 1:16:04 147 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:16:27 148 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 149 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1:17:39 150 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:18:03 151 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:18:11 152 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:18:22 153 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1:20:04 154 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:20:34 155 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:21:21 156 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:21:47 157 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:22:35 158 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:22:52 159 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:30:28 160 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:30:39 161 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:31:31 162 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:32:45 163 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:35:21 164 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:35:30 165 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:35:31 166 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:39:01 167 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:39:58 168 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:41:32 169 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:41:35 170 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:43:24 171 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1:43:28 172 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:44:28 173 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:44:33 174 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:46:04 175 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:48:03 176 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1:48:40 177 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:48:50 178 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:51:54 179 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:52:11 180 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:52:18 181 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 1:52:35 182 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:53:20 183 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:56:07 184 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:57:14 185 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:59:20 186 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:06:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 73 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 48 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 42 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 41 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 40 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 31 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 29 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 13 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 14 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 15 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 24 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 18 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 23 19 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 20 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 21 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 22 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 23 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 24 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 25 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 15 26 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 28 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 12 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 30 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 31 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 32 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 33 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 34 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 10 35 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 36 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 37 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 38 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 39 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 40 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 41 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 42 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 43 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 44 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 45 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 46 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 47 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 5 48 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 49 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 50 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 4 51 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 52 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 54 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 4 55 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 56 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 57 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 3 58 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 59 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 60 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 61 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 62 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 63 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 64 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 65 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 2 66 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 67 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 69 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 70 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 71 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 72 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2 73 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 74 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1 75 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 5 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 7 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 8 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 9 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 10 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 11 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 12 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 13 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 14 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 15 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 16 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 17 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 19 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 20 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 21 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 22 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 23 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 24 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 25 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 26 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 27 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 29 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 30 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 7 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 11 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 36 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 45 5 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 47 6 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 67 7 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 74 8 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 9 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 97 10 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 103 11 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 113 12 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 13 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 128 14 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 134 15 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 152 16 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 152 17 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 157 18 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 175 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 182 20 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 195 21 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 214 22 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 222 23 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 227 24 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 233