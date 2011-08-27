Trending

Rodríguez climbs to stage win

Spaniard takes over race leadership from Chavanel

Image 1 of 47

Dani Moreno (Katusha) was impressive in the service of Joaquim Rodriguez.

Dani Moreno (Katusha) was impressive in the service of Joaquim Rodriguez.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 47

It was the second stage win for Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team)

It was the second stage win for Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Lavuelta.com)
Image 3 of 47

Adrian Palomares, Matteo Montaguti, Heinrich Haussler and Julien Fouchard made the stage 8 breakaway

Adrian Palomares, Matteo Montaguti, Heinrich Haussler and Julien Fouchard made the stage 8 breakaway
(Image credit: Lavuelta.com)
Image 4 of 47

Katusha worked well together to set up their favorite

Katusha worked well together to set up their favorite
(Image credit: Lavuelta.com)
Image 5 of 47

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) couldn't keep his red jersey in San Lorenzo de El Escorial

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) couldn't keep his red jersey in San Lorenzo de El Escorial
(Image credit: Lavuelta.com)
Image 6 of 47

Stage winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Stage winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 47

Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard) on the final climb.

Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard) on the final climb.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 47

Olivier Zaugg (Leopard Trek) on stage 8 of the Vuelta.

Olivier Zaugg (Leopard Trek) on stage 8 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 47

Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) battles with the vertiginous slopes.

Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) battles with the vertiginous slopes.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 47

Chris Froome (Sky) is having an impressive Vuelta a Espana.

Chris Froome (Sky) is having an impressive Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 47

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) was aggressive in the finale.

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) was aggressive in the finale.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 47

Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) fights to stay in touch.

Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) fights to stay in touch.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 47

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) follows the wheels.

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) follows the wheels.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 47

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) began the attacking on the final climb.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) began the attacking on the final climb.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 47

Maxime Monfort and Leopard Trek are having a solid Vuelta.

Maxime Monfort and Leopard Trek are having a solid Vuelta.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 47

Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) takes the win

Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) takes the win
(Image credit: Lavuelta.com)
Image 17 of 47

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is egged on by the partisan home crowds.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is egged on by the partisan home crowds.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 47

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) limited his losses on the steep final climb.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) limited his losses on the steep final climb.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 47

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) battles the harsh gradient of the final climb.

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) battles the harsh gradient of the final climb.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 47

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was in better shape than earlier in the week.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was in better shape than earlier in the week.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 47

Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar) in action on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar) in action on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 47

The peloton on the long road to San Lorenzo de El Escorial on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The peloton on the long road to San Lorenzo de El Escorial on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 47

Katusha controlled affairs in support of Joaquim Rodriguez.

Katusha controlled affairs in support of Joaquim Rodriguez.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 47

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) lost the red jersey on the climb to San Lorenzo de El Escorial.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) lost the red jersey on the climb to San Lorenzo de El Escorial.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 47

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) knew that today's stage would be crucial in his Vuelta a Espana bid.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) knew that today's stage would be crucial in his Vuelta a Espana bid.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 47

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was a popular winner.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was a popular winner.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 47

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the red jersey.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the red jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 47

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) salutes from the podium.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) salutes from the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 47

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took his second stage win of the 2011 Vuelta.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took his second stage win of the 2011 Vuelta.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 47

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) accepts the red jersey on the podium.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) accepts the red jersey on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 47

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the line to take the red jersey.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the line to take the red jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 47

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 47

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) was a solid performer.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) was a solid performer.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 47

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) came home ahead of Bauke Mollema (Rabobank).

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) came home ahead of Bauke Mollema (Rabobank).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 47

A delighted Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the line at San Lorenzo de El Escorial.

A delighted Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the line at San Lorenzo de El Escorial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 47

Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) digs in on the final kick to the line.

Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) digs in on the final kick to the line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 47

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates on the podium.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 47

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took red at San Lorenzo de El Escorial.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took red at San Lorenzo de El Escorial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 47

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the red jersey.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the red jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 47

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacked on the steepest section of the climb.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacked on the steepest section of the climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 47

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is riding his way into form.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is riding his way into form.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 47

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was among the strongest on the final climb.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was among the strongest on the final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 47

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) has had a solid opening week.

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) has had a solid opening week.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 47

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) at the end of stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) at the end of stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 47

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) impressed at San Lorenzo de El Escorial.

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) impressed at San Lorenzo de El Escorial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 47

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) finished second on the stage.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) finished second on the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 47

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

He’s been in terrific form of late and on Saturday afternoon in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) demonstrated that his fitness is scintillating with another powerful surge on the steep slopes of the torturous final kilometre of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España.

With many tipping the Spaniard to shine on a finish that featured ramps of 27 percent, Katusha’s captain delivered, beating Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Rabobank’s Bauke Mollema to take his second stage win and the overall lead in this year’s Vuelta.

Having worn the red jersey for a stage after the first day, Jakob Fuglsang’s (Leopard Trek) fine fifth place finish saw him move back up in the standings to third overall, with Dani Moreno (Katusha) sitting in second behind his team leader.

The final agonising kilometres separated some of the overall favourites, with 16 seconds covering the top 10. A notable absentee from that group was defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), who finished 32 seconds behind Rodriguez and now sits in fourth place overall. “I didn’t feel so good during the stage because of my crash yesterday but this is not an excuse,” Nibali said afterwards. “I hope that I’ll be able to reverse the situation at the time trial in Salamanca.”

Team Sky’s Bradley Wiggins came across the line 20 seconds down in 19th place and now lies 1:43 behind Rodriguez, albeit with Monday’s crucial 47km time trial still to come for the British contender.

Rodriguez’s recon pays off

Always a threat when the road pitches sharply upwards as it did in the final kilometre of the stage, Joaquim Rodriguez explained afterwards that he had taken time to reconnoitre Saturday’s finale before the Vuelta in order to maximise his chances.

“It was useful to know the course,” Rodriguez said. “I came to reconnoitre it in July with Dani Moreno who lives nearby and it has helped me to win. I knew where to impose my rhythm, where to sit on the bike on the false flats and where to accelerate again.”

As well as winning the stage, Rodriguez gained a handful of seconds on all of his rivals for the red jersey in Madrid, and that bounty was bolstered by the 20-second time bonus he picked up for winning the stage. Given his weakness against the watch, Rodriguez acknowledged that he had to make his gains count ahead of Monday’s time trial in Salamanca.

“I knew before the Vuelta that I have to gain a maximum of time bonuses and I target them on the uphill finishes because I’m aware that I’ll lose a lot of time on Monday to riders like Bradley Wiggins and Janez Brajkovic,” he said. “I’ll try to increase my advantage tomorrow. In the time trial, I’ll lose at least 2:30.”

All about the finish

After the mountainous appetisers earlier in the week, today’s stage delivered a brace of category two climbs – the San Bartolomé de Pinares and the Alto de Santa María – preceded by the first category Puerto de Mijares: a test of sorts for the overall contenders while the breakaway bandits were licking their lips.

Their biggest obstacle was the tough uphill finish, with ramps of up to 27 percent that represented another chance for the likes of Katusha duo Moreno and Rodriguez, both of whom have already stamped their mark on this year’s Vuelta with stage wins.

Approaching the top of the Puerto de Mijares after a rapid start, Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale) were the lone leaders, having made their way off the front after 25km, while 1:10 behind them lay Friday’s most combative rider Julien Fourchard (Cofidis) and Adrian Palomares (Andalucia Caja Granada).

A further 4:05 back was Skil-Shimano’s Koen De Kort, with the peloton sitting 7:32 behind the leading duo. It wasn’t long before the Dutchman was reabsorbed by the bunch, however, as the two pairs at the front made a leading quartet after cresting the category one climb.

The peloton was content to give the leading quartet the time it wanted and with 28km remaining in the stage, the gap was still 1:58 – never enough to stay away until the finish but sufficient for another 17km of freedom, as Haussler was the last card to fall when Cofidis’ Rein Taaramae tried his luck heading into the final 10 clicks of the day.

Joined by Angel Madrazo (Movistar), teammate David Moncoutié, Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM), the freshly-formed quintet then decided it wanted to disrupt Katusha’s party and went into the final five kilometres – including the finishing climb – ahead of the main field, which would soon be ripped to shreds on the stinging ascent.

With three kilometres remaining and the hardest gradient ahead, Taaramae was the sole survivor of the late-stage move but even his bravery had its limits and he was swallowed up by a peloton led by Lampre-ISD and Katusha’s diminutive pair of Moreno and Rodriguez.

The harder grades required the higher marks and Scarponi went off in search of them, hitting out on the 20 percent slopes near the top of the climb but Rodriguez followed suit and swiftly passed the Italian on the cobbled section. He was never to be passed as those behind him fought for the scraps on what is becoming a familiar scene at this edition of Spain’s national tour.

Notable performances came from Euskaltel-Euskadi captain Igor Anton, who overcame his recent troubles to finish sixth and Irish cousins Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervélo), who took seventh and ninth respectively. Maxime Monfort’s strong showing also earned him a place in the overall top 10 while Denis Menchov showed his hand somewhat with eighth at the end of the 183 kilometres.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4:49:01
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:09
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:12
6Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:15
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
11Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:20
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
17Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
19Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
22Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:28
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
26Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:40
27Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
28David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:41
29Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
30Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
31Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:45
34Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
36Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
38Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:08
40Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
41Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
42Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:15
43Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:18
44Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
45Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:32
46Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:33
47Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:36
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:42
49Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:48
50Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:53
52Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:57
53Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
54Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:59
55Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:01
56Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
57Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
58Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:08
59Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:10
60Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:22
61Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:56
62Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:03:08
63Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:21
64Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
65David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
68Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
71Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
72David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
73Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:35
74Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
75Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:42
76Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:52
77Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:04:12
78Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:20
79Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:21
80Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:25
81Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:04:29
82Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
83Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:36
84Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:04:44
85Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:09
86Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:11
87Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:05:20
88Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:06:06
89David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:19
90Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:06:23
92Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
94Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:25
96Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:27
97Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
98Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:29
99Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:48
100Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:52
101Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:22
102Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:29
103Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:07:45
104Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:07:49
105Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:08:59
106Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:16
107Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:57
108Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
110Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
111Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
112Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:12
113Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
115Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
116Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
117Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
118Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
120Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
121Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
122Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
123Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:30
124Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
125José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:15:32
126Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
127Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
128Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
129Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:15:36
130Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
131Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:37
132Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
133Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
134Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:15:39
135Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
136Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:43
137Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:31
138Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:18:49
139Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
141Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
142Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
144Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
145Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
146Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
147Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
148Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
149Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
150Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
151Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
152Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
153Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
154Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
155Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
156Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
157Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
158Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
159Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
160Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
161Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
162Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
163Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
164John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:20:46
165Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
166Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:22:20
167Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
168Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
169Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
170Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
171Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
172Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
173Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
174Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
175Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
176Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
177Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
178Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
179Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
180Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:28
181Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
182Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:22:30
183Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:31
184Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:28:08
185Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
186Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:28:11
DNSMichal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFOscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFTyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Sprint 1 - Robledondo, 155.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Sprint 2 - San Lorenzo de El Escorial, 164.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 3 - San Lorenzo de El Escorial, 177,3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team25pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD20
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek12
6Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC8
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
10Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana6
11Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack5
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek4
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
14Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team2

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Mijares (Cat. 1), 57km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
3Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
4Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
5Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Mountain 2 - Alto de San Bartolomé de Pinares (Cat. 2), 112km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Santa María (Cat. 2), 146km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopard Trek14:28:07
2Geox-TMC0:00:11
3Team RadioShack0:00:16
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:18
5Movistar Team0:00:38
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:46
7AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
8Pro Team Astana0:01:08
9Katusha Team0:01:13
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Sky Procycling0:01:58
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:51
13Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:28
14Lampre - ISD0:04:14
15Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:48
16Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:29
17Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:44
18BMC Racing Team0:07:12
19Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:15
20Andalucia Caja Granada0:11:58
21Skil - Shimano0:20:57
22HTC-Highroad0:33:27

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team32:18:16
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:32
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:34
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:45
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:51
6Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:53
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:55
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:59
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:00
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:01
11Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:09
12Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:10
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:14
14Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:17
15Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:27
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:30
17Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:38
18Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:43
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:01:46
22Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:02
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:05
24Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:02:20
25Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:40
26Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:02:53
28David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:00
29Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:01
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:03
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:28
32Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:03:34
34Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:03:36
35Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:46
37Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:30
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:54
39Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:30
40Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:07:47
41Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:40
42Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:50
43Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:34
44Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:13:39
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:28
46Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:01
47Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:08
48Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:45
49Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:19
50Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:17:25
51Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:59
52Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:08
53Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:44
54Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:18:55
55Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:19:29
56Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:47
57Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:20:45
58Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:22:46
59Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:57
60Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:29
61Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:24:49
62Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:50
63Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:25:13
64Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:26:09
65Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:12
66Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:30:59
67David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:31:37
68Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:55
69Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:35:59
70Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:36:59
71Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:37:18
73Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:18
74Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:39:36
75Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:39:41
76Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:41:04
77David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:19
78David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:58
79Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:42:21
80Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:42:28
81Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:42
82Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:42:56
83Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:45:18
84David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:46:07
85Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:32
86Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:34
87Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:47:10
88Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:47:31
89Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:48:27
90Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:48:40
91Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:49:06
92Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:49:12
93Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:49:29
94Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:49:47
95Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:49:53
96José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:50:28
97Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:51:16
98Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:51:28
99Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:51:41
100Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:51:50
101Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:52:59
102Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:53:55
103Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:54:22
104Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:54:42
105Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:57:22
106Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:22
107Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:59:28
108Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD1:00:33
109Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:00:47
111Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:00:49
112Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team1:01:00
113Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:01:15
114Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:01:38
115Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:01:39
116Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:01:40
117Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1:02:08
118Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:13
119Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:03:23
120Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:26
121Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:04:00
122Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:04:16
123Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:04:30
124Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:05:26
125Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:06:13
126Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack1:07:15
127Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1:08:01
128Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:08:25
129Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1:08:57
130Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad1:09:07
131Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
132Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack1:09:28
133Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:09:30
134Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:09:55
135Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:11:26
136Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:11:43
137Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:11:49
138Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:12:14
139Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:12:29
140Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack1:12:44
141Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team1:12:49
142John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:13:17
143Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:13:35
144Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:14:17
145Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:15:17
146Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek1:16:04
147Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:16:27
148Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
149Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1:17:39
150Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:18:03
151Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:18:11
152Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:18:22
153Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1:20:04
154Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:20:34
155Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:21:21
156Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:21:47
157Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:22:35
158Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:22:52
159Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard1:30:28
160Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:30:39
161Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:31:31
162Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:32:45
163Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:35:21
164Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:35:30
165Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:35:31
166Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:39:01
167Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:39:58
168Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:41:32
169Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:41:35
170Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:43:24
171Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1:43:28
172Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:44:28
173Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:44:33
174Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:46:04
175Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard1:48:03
176Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano1:48:40
177Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1:48:50
178Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:51:54
179Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek1:52:11
180Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:52:18
181Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano1:52:35
182Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:53:20
183Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:56:07
184Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:57:14
185Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:59:20
186Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard2:06:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team73pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale50
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team48
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team42
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team42
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano41
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD40
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto35
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team32
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek31
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale29
12Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
13Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25
14Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
15Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek24
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale23
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo23
18Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana23
19Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard20
20Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
21Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
22Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
23Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack16
24Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
25Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team15
26Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
28Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana12
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
30Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
31Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
32Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada10
33Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
34Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC10
35Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
36Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
37Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard10
38Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
39Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
40Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
41David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
42Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
43Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
44Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
45John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
46Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
47Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad5
48Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad5
49Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4
50Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad4
51Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4
52Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek4
54Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team4
55Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4
56Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
57Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC3
58Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling3
59Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
60Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
61Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
62Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
63Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team3
64Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
65Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack2
66Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
67Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
69Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2
70Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
71Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
72Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2
73Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
74Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1
75Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team20pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard15
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
5David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
7Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
8Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
9Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
10Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team6
11Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
12Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
13Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
14Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
15Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
16Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
17Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team3
19Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3
20Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
21Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
22Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
23Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
24Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
25Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
26Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
27Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
29Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
30Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team7pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team11
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team36
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo45
5Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard47
6Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team67
7David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne74
8Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team94
9Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD97
10Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team103
11Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek113
12Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale120
13Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team128
14Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack134
15Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada152
16Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team152
17Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo157
18Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad175
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale182
20Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada195
21Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team214
22Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto222
23Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne227
24Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad233

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack96:24:29
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:49
3Leopard Trek0:02:07
4Geox-TMC0:02:37
5Katusha Team0:03:19
6Pro Team Astana0:05:09
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:24
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:32
9AG2R La Mondiale0:08:34
10Movistar Team0:09:02
11Lampre - ISD0:12:37
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:37
13Sky Procycling0:14:14
14Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:28
15Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:43
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:37
17Saxo Bank Sungard0:50:53
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:51:25
19BMC Racing Team1:10:00
20Andalucia Caja Granada1:13:14
21Skil - Shimano1:46:16
22HTC-Highroad1:53:24

 

Latest on Cyclingnews