Moreno climbs to stage victory in the Sierra Nevada

Chavanel takes over as new race leader

Image 1 of 33

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) lifts his arms in victory

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) lifts his arms in victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 33

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his stage win

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 33

The peloton during stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana

The peloton during stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 33

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 33

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates a stage win

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates a stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 33

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) enjoys a stage victory

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) enjoys a stage victory
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 7 of 33

Thomas Rohregger of Team Leopard-Trek tries to cool himself off.

Thomas Rohregger of Team Leopard-Trek tries to cool himself off.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 8 of 33

Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is interviewed.

Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is interviewed.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 9 of 33

Carlos Sastre Candil (Geox-TMC) after the finish.

Carlos Sastre Candil (Geox-TMC) after the finish.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 10 of 33

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) pulls on the polka dot jersey of the leader of the mountains classification

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) pulls on the polka dot jersey of the leader of the mountains classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 33

Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar Team) was the race leader going into stage 4

Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar Team) was the race leader going into stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 33

Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 13 of 33

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) is the new Vuelta leader after stage 4

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) is the new Vuelta leader after stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 33

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) wins the stage.

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) wins the stage.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 15 of 33

Sylvain Chavanel pulled on the red jersey of the Vuelta leader on Sierra Nevada.

Sylvain Chavanel pulled on the red jersey of the Vuelta leader on Sierra Nevada.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 16 of 33

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 17 of 33

Antonio Piedra (Andalucia) leads a chase group home.

Antonio Piedra (Andalucia) leads a chase group home.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 18 of 33

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) moved up on GC with a third place finish

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) moved up on GC with a third place finish
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 19 of 33

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his stage victory

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his stage victory
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 20 of 33

Moreno took out the mountains classification with his win.

Moreno took out the mountains classification with his win.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 21 of 33

Dani Moreno (Katusha) took a number of prizes with his win on Sierra Nevada, including the Combination Classification

Dani Moreno (Katusha) took a number of prizes with his win on Sierra Nevada, including the Combination Classification
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 22 of 33

Daniel Moreno celebrates his first Grand Tour stage win in the 2011 Vuelta a Espana

Daniel Moreno celebrates his first Grand Tour stage win in the 2011 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 23 of 33

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the attack

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 33

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates a fine win.

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates a fine win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 33

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) crosses the line at Sierra Nevada.

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) crosses the line at Sierra Nevada.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 33

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium.

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 33

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) leads the Vuelta a Espana overall.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) leads the Vuelta a Espana overall.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 33

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) did enough to inherit the overall lead.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) did enough to inherit the overall lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 33

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) caught Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard) on the approach to the finish.

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) caught Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard) on the approach to the finish.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 33

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) en route to victory at Sierra Nevada.

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) en route to victory at Sierra Nevada.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 33

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) opens the champagne on the podium

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) opens the champagne on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 32 of 33

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) took the overall lead after a strong ride to the finish atop Sierra Nevada

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) took the overall lead after a strong ride to the finish atop Sierra Nevada
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 33 of 33

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) pulls on the leader's red jersey

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) pulls on the leader's red jersey
(Image credit: AFP)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) took advantage of a degree of status quo between the Vuelta’s main favourites to claim victory at the race’s first summit finish on the Sierra Nevada. The Katusha rider came up towards the line on the wheel of Saxo Bank’s Chris Anker Sorensen. Then with 400 metres remaining, the Spaniard flashed by on the Dane’s left and had plenty of time to zip up his jersey and celebrate his first grand tour stage win.

The pair had come together just four kilometres from the summit. Sorensen had already jumped across from the main group to three riders who remained from the break of the day. Sorensen pushed on past them and worked hard but had no answer when Moreno jumped hard.

“I’m so happy with this beautiful win,” said Moreno. “I felt in great shape this morning. I knew I could produce a great performance because the course suited my characteristics. Before going after Sorensen, I talked with my team leader, Joaquim Rodríguez. He thought I had good chance of winning today because I’m faster than the Danish rider and told me to go for it.”

Moreno’s win lifted him up to second place overall, 43 seconds down on new race leader Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) but he was quick to downplay his own prospects.

“Despite my move up general classification, my job is still to help our leader to win the general classification,” said the 29-year-old from Madrid. “I think ‘Purito’ and me form a great partnership, I’m sure we can gain some more brilliant results in this Vuelta.”

After the red jersey of Pablo Lastras dropped away from the main group on the early slopes of the Sierra Nevada, Chavanel knew that if he could stick with or close to that group he would take over the lead. Although he did fall back from the front group, which was eventually led home by Garmin’s Dan Martin 11 seconds behind Moreno, the French champion did enough to attain his objective for the day.

Antón cracks, Cavendish retires

While Moreno and Chavanel took the plaudits, the big loser on the day was Euskaltel’s Igor Antón. The Basque rider struggled all of the way up the final climb to the finish and in the end may not have been too disappointed to lose 1:36.

But Antón was far from the only rider to suffer on another blisteringly hot Vuelta day. Winner of the points title last year, Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) abandoned on the second of the day’s three climbs, while 2008 Tour de France champion Carlos Sastre saw his hopes of a high overall finish disappear as the race climbed to the 2112-metre summit.

Seven riders for the break of the day

After a number of attacks had been neutralised in the opening few kilometres, the break of the day formed at the 10km mark as the riders started up the slopes of the first-category climb of Alto de Filabres.

Seven riders got into it: Guillaume Bonnafond (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Matthew Busche (RadioShack), Yohan Bagot (Cofidis), Thomas Rohregger (Leopard-Trek), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), José Vicente Toribio (Andalucía-Caja Granada) and Koen de Kort (Skil-Shimano).

By the time De Kort led the seven over the Filabres ahead of Vorganov and Rohregger, their advantage was seven minutes on the peloton. Lastras’ Movistar team tried to keep it under control but it did edge out to more than eight minutes with less than 60km remaining.

After the third-category Blancares climb, where Cavendish became the second rider to abandon the race after HTC team-mate Matt Goss on stage two, Rabobank began to push the pursuit of the seven breakaways with a little more purpose.

Sierra Nevada’s long and winding road

Soon after the escape reached the first slopes of the 23km ascent of the Sierra Nevada, riders began to drop away as the heat hurt as much as the gradient. Bagot was the first to go, followed by De Kort and Torobio, although the Spaniard did battle back up to the four leaders at one point, only to blow apart in visibly painful fashion once he got up to them.

Rabobank were still leading the peloton as it started up the final climb, by now less than four minutes down on the break. Their pace soon saw Lastras fall out of the back. RadioShack’s Andreas Klöden was another early casualty of the Dutch team’s pace. This front group thinned down to 50-odd riders, with Antón struggling right at the back.

Up front, Bonnafond and Rohregger were doing most of the pace-making, although with 10km remaining the four leaders had little more than a minute in hand on the peloton as defending champion Vincenzo Nibali’s Liquigas team went to the front. Their efforts saw Antón finally fall away from the back of the group containing the main contenders.

Perhaps sensing that some of his other rivals might be in difficulty as the race headed towards 2000 metres, a very comfortable-looking Nibali launched a brief foray with 7.5km left. The Italian got a decent gap before easing off as the chase began behind.

As Nibali was brought back, Sorensen made his move off the front of this group, and got across to the four leaders inside the 5km mark. The Dane pressed on through the tiring escapees, with Moreno by now chasing hard behind, perhaps with a view to setting up a late attack by his team leader, Joaquim Rodríguez.

But over the closing couple of kilometres the Katusha leader and his main rivals were content to sit in behind Sky’s Chris Froome as he set the pace for Bradley Wiggins, allowing Moreno and Sorensen the chance to battle over the day’s spoils and Chavanel the chance to lead the Vuelta for the first time in his illustrious career.

This was just an early skirmish for overall victory in the Vuelta, with Antón the big loser and Moreno and Chavanel the day’s victors.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team4:51:53
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:03
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:11
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
6Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
20Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
22Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
23Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
24Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
26Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
27Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
28Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
29Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
30Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:32
33Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:46
34Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
35Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
37Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:57
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
39Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
41Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
42David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:11
43Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:31
44Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:38
47Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:39
49Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
50Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:02:18
51Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:37
52Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:49
54Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
55Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:10
56Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:34
57Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:03:55
58Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
59Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
60José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:05:01
61Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:54
63Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:25
64Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
66Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:06:33
67Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:07:20
68Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:22
70Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
71Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
72Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:01
73David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:05
74Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:04
75David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:40
76Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:57
77Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:12:28
78Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:22
79Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:14:07
80Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:16:45
81Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
82Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:27
84Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
85Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
86Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
87Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
89Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
91Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
92Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
93David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
94Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
95Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
96Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
98Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
100Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
101Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
104Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
107Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
108Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
109Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
110Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
112Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
113Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
116Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
117Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
118Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
119Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
120Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
121Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
123Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
124Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
125Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
126Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
127Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
128Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
129Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
130Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
132Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
133Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
134Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
135Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
136Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
137Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
138Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
139Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
140Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
141Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
142Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
143Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
144Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
145Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
146Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
147Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
148Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
149Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
150Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
151Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
152Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
153Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
154Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
155Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
156Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
157Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:50
158Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:24:25
159Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
160Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
161Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
162Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
163Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
164Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
165Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
166Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
167Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
168Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
169Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
170Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
171Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
172Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
173Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
174Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
175Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
176Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
177Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
178Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
179Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
180Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
181Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
182John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
183Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
184Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
185Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
186Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
187Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
188Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
189Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
190Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
191Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
192José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
193Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
194Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
195Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:34:07
196Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad

Sprint 1 - Huéneja, 76km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek4pts
2Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
3Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Pinos Genil, 146.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek4pts
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1

Sprint 3 - Sierrra Nevada, 170,2km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team25pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard20
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team14
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
6Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
8Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
11Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad5
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack2

Mountain 1 - Alto de Filabres, 31km (Cat. 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano10pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team6
3Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek4
4Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
5Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de Los Blancares, 125km (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano3pts
2Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek2
3Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Sierra Nevada - Bola del Mundo, 170km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team20pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard15
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
6Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team14:36:12
2Geox - TMC
3Leopard Trek
4Team Radioshack0:00:21
5Katusha Team0:00:35
6Lampre - ISD
7Team Garmin - Cervelo0:01:28
8Vacansoleil - DCM0:01:44
9Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:06
10Ag2R - La Mondiale0:02:12
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:54
12Pro Team Astana0:03:01
13Sky Procycling0:03:44
14Liquigas - Cannondale0:05:36
15Omega Pharma - Lotto0:07:34
16Movistar Team0:09:54
17Andalucia - Caja Granada0:18:21
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:00
19Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:52
20BMC Racing Team0:24:34
21Skil - Shimano0:34:17
22HTC - Highroad0:36:32

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team13:19:09
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:43
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:49
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:53
6Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:58
7Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:59
8Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:03
9Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
10Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:04
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:06
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:07
13Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:14
14Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:17
15Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:18
16Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19
18Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:21
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:31
21Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
22Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:32
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:39
24Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
25Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:52
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
27Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:20
28David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:22
29Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:24
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:27
32Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:42
33Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:44
35Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
37Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:02:55
38Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:02:57
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:10
41Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:14
42Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:17
43Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:34
44Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:52
45Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:04:07
46Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:29
47Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:04
48Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:12
49Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:20
50Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:46
51Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:59
52Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:06:14
53Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:23
54Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:25
55Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:07:42
56Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:15
57José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:08:25
58Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:10
59Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:19
60Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:09:37
61Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:40
62Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:51
63Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:59
64Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:10:05
65Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:14
66Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:10:24
67David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:57
68Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:12
69Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:20
70Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:12:24
71Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:04
72Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:31
73Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:14:47
74Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:16:32
75Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:10
76Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:19
77Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:44
78Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:56
79Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:17:59
80Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:18:18
81Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:32
82Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:19
83Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:35
84Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:20:28
85Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:32
86Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:20:38
87Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:42
88Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:43
89Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
90Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:46
91Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:55
92Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
93Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:56
94Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:20:58
95Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
96Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:00
97Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:02
98David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:21:11
99Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:20
100Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:21
101Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:22
102Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:30
103Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:21:37
104Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:21:49
105Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:52
106Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:54
107Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:58
108Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:24:15
109Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:54
110Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:25:13
111Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:25:19
112Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:29
113Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:38
114Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:25:46
115David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:47
116Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:26:00
117Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:09
118Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:21
119Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:26:33
120Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
121Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:47
122Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:26:55
123David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:27:02
124Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:05
125Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:27:12
126Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:29
127Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:27:49
128Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:53
129Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:55
130Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
131Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:27:59
132Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:28:15
133Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:28:16
134Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:28:29
135Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:28:56
136Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:29:09
137Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:29:10
138Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:29:13
139Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:30
140Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:29:39
141Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:41
142Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:15
143Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:19
144Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:30:23
145Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:34
146Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:30:47
147Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
148Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:30:57
149John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
150Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:31:03
151Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:31:07
152Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:31:22
153Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:31:27
154Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:31:28
155Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:31:36
156Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:38
157Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
158Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
159Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:32:26
160Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:32:54
161Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:32:55
162Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:33:31
163Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:33:33
164Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
165Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:34:04
166Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:34:08
167Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:17
168Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:35:04
169Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:36:04
170Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:36:20
171Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:36:31
172Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:36:55
173Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:37:01
174Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
175Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:37:02
176Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
177Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:37:19
178Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
179Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:37:33
180Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:37:53
181Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:02
182Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:38:17
183Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:38:33
184Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:38:38
185Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:39:03
186Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:39:08
187Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:40:24
188Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:40:34
189Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:41:09
190Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:41:25
191Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:41:37
192Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:41:41
193José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:49
194Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:45:24
195Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:47:01
196Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:53:38

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team28pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team26
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team25
4Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25
5Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team22
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard20
7Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
8Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
10Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana16
12Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano16
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
14Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team14
15Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale12
18Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
19Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
20Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek10
21Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
22Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
23Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
24Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
25Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
26Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
28Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
30John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
31Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad5
32Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
34Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4
35Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
36Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling3
37Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
38Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
39Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack2
40Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
41Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
42Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
43Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2
44Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
45Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
46Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack1
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team20pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard15
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
6Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
7Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team6
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
9Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
10Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
11Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team3
13Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
15Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
16Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
17Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
18Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team6pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team15
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo24
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team32
5Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard35
6Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team50
7Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD66
8Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team69
9Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek73
10Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team85
11Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale95
12Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team100
13Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack100
14Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team182
15Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto184
16Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada197

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack39:26:16
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:08
3Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:31
4Katusha Team0:01:38
5Leopard Trek0:02:01
6Lampre - ISD0:02:05
7Geox - TMC0:02:44
8Pro Team Astana0:03:49
9Team Garmin - Cervelo0:03:54
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:00
11Vacansoleil - DCM0:04:19
12Liquigas - Cannondale0:06:18
13Ag2R - La Mondiale
14Sky Procycling0:06:27
15Movistar Team0:09:03
16Omega Pharma - Lotto0:09:53
17Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:21:34
18Andalucia - Caja Granada0:24:31
19BMC Racing Team0:28:25
20Saxo Bank Sungard0:31:49
21Skil - Shimano0:45:13
22HTC - Highroad0:49:31

 

