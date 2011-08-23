Moreno climbs to stage victory in the Sierra Nevada
Chavanel takes over as new race leader
Stage 4: Baza - Sierra Nevada
Daniel Moreno (Katusha) took advantage of a degree of status quo between the Vuelta’s main favourites to claim victory at the race’s first summit finish on the Sierra Nevada. The Katusha rider came up towards the line on the wheel of Saxo Bank’s Chris Anker Sorensen. Then with 400 metres remaining, the Spaniard flashed by on the Dane’s left and had plenty of time to zip up his jersey and celebrate his first grand tour stage win.
The pair had come together just four kilometres from the summit. Sorensen had already jumped across from the main group to three riders who remained from the break of the day. Sorensen pushed on past them and worked hard but had no answer when Moreno jumped hard.
“I’m so happy with this beautiful win,” said Moreno. “I felt in great shape this morning. I knew I could produce a great performance because the course suited my characteristics. Before going after Sorensen, I talked with my team leader, Joaquim Rodríguez. He thought I had good chance of winning today because I’m faster than the Danish rider and told me to go for it.”
Moreno’s win lifted him up to second place overall, 43 seconds down on new race leader Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) but he was quick to downplay his own prospects.
“Despite my move up general classification, my job is still to help our leader to win the general classification,” said the 29-year-old from Madrid. “I think ‘Purito’ and me form a great partnership, I’m sure we can gain some more brilliant results in this Vuelta.”
After the red jersey of Pablo Lastras dropped away from the main group on the early slopes of the Sierra Nevada, Chavanel knew that if he could stick with or close to that group he would take over the lead. Although he did fall back from the front group, which was eventually led home by Garmin’s Dan Martin 11 seconds behind Moreno, the French champion did enough to attain his objective for the day.
Antón cracks, Cavendish retires
While Moreno and Chavanel took the plaudits, the big loser on the day was Euskaltel’s Igor Antón. The Basque rider struggled all of the way up the final climb to the finish and in the end may not have been too disappointed to lose 1:36.
But Antón was far from the only rider to suffer on another blisteringly hot Vuelta day. Winner of the points title last year, Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) abandoned on the second of the day’s three climbs, while 2008 Tour de France champion Carlos Sastre saw his hopes of a high overall finish disappear as the race climbed to the 2112-metre summit.
Seven riders for the break of the day
After a number of attacks had been neutralised in the opening few kilometres, the break of the day formed at the 10km mark as the riders started up the slopes of the first-category climb of Alto de Filabres.
Seven riders got into it: Guillaume Bonnafond (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Matthew Busche (RadioShack), Yohan Bagot (Cofidis), Thomas Rohregger (Leopard-Trek), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), José Vicente Toribio (Andalucía-Caja Granada) and Koen de Kort (Skil-Shimano).
By the time De Kort led the seven over the Filabres ahead of Vorganov and Rohregger, their advantage was seven minutes on the peloton. Lastras’ Movistar team tried to keep it under control but it did edge out to more than eight minutes with less than 60km remaining.
After the third-category Blancares climb, where Cavendish became the second rider to abandon the race after HTC team-mate Matt Goss on stage two, Rabobank began to push the pursuit of the seven breakaways with a little more purpose.
Sierra Nevada’s long and winding road
Soon after the escape reached the first slopes of the 23km ascent of the Sierra Nevada, riders began to drop away as the heat hurt as much as the gradient. Bagot was the first to go, followed by De Kort and Torobio, although the Spaniard did battle back up to the four leaders at one point, only to blow apart in visibly painful fashion once he got up to them.
Rabobank were still leading the peloton as it started up the final climb, by now less than four minutes down on the break. Their pace soon saw Lastras fall out of the back. RadioShack’s Andreas Klöden was another early casualty of the Dutch team’s pace. This front group thinned down to 50-odd riders, with Antón struggling right at the back.
Up front, Bonnafond and Rohregger were doing most of the pace-making, although with 10km remaining the four leaders had little more than a minute in hand on the peloton as defending champion Vincenzo Nibali’s Liquigas team went to the front. Their efforts saw Antón finally fall away from the back of the group containing the main contenders.
Perhaps sensing that some of his other rivals might be in difficulty as the race headed towards 2000 metres, a very comfortable-looking Nibali launched a brief foray with 7.5km left. The Italian got a decent gap before easing off as the chase began behind.
As Nibali was brought back, Sorensen made his move off the front of this group, and got across to the four leaders inside the 5km mark. The Dane pressed on through the tiring escapees, with Moreno by now chasing hard behind, perhaps with a view to setting up a late attack by his team leader, Joaquim Rodríguez.
But over the closing couple of kilometres the Katusha leader and his main rivals were content to sit in behind Sky’s Chris Froome as he set the pace for Bradley Wiggins, allowing Moreno and Sorensen the chance to battle over the day’s spoils and Chavanel the chance to lead the Vuelta for the first time in his illustrious career.
This was just an early skirmish for overall victory in the Vuelta, with Antón the big loser and Moreno and Chavanel the day’s victors.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|4:51:53
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:03
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:11
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|22
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|24
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|26
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|27
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|28
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|30
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:32
|33
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:46
|34
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|35
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|37
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|39
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|41
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|42
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:11
|43
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:31
|44
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|45
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:38
|47
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:39
|49
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|50
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:02:18
|51
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:37
|52
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:49
|54
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|55
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:10
|56
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:03:34
|57
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:55
|58
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|59
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|60
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:05:01
|61
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:54
|63
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:25
|64
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|66
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:06:33
|67
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:07:20
|68
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:22
|70
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|71
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|72
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:01
|73
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:05
|74
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|75
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:40
|76
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:57
|77
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:28
|78
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:22
|79
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:14:07
|80
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:45
|81
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|82
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:27
|84
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|85
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|86
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|87
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|89
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|91
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|93
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|94
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|95
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|98
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|100
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|101
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|107
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|108
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|109
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|110
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|111
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|112
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|113
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|114
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|116
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|117
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|118
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|119
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|121
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|123
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|124
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|126
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|127
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|129
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|132
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|134
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|135
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|136
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|137
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|138
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|139
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|140
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|141
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|143
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|144
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|145
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|146
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|147
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|149
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|150
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|151
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|152
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|153
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|154
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|155
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|157
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:50
|158
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:24:25
|159
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|160
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|161
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|162
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|163
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|164
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|166
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|167
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|168
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|169
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|170
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|171
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|172
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|173
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|174
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|175
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|176
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|177
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|178
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|179
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|180
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|181
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|182
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|183
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|184
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|185
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|186
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|187
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|188
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|189
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|190
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|191
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|192
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|193
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|194
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|195
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:34:07
|196
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|4
|pts
|2
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|3
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|4
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|3
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|4
|4
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|5
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|2
|3
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:36:12
|2
|Geox - TMC
|3
|Leopard Trek
|4
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:21
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|7
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:28
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:01:44
|9
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|10
|Ag2R - La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:54
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|0:03:01
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:44
|14
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:05:36
|15
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:07:34
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:09:54
|17
|Andalucia - Caja Granada
|0:18:21
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:00
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:52
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:24:34
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|0:34:17
|22
|HTC - Highroad
|0:36:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13:19:09
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:43
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:49
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:53
|6
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:58
|7
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:59
|8
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|9
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:06
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:07
|13
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:14
|14
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:17
|15
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:18
|16
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|18
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:21
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:31
|21
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:32
|23
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:39
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|25
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:52
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|27
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:20
|28
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:22
|29
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:27
|32
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|33
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:44
|35
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|37
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:02:55
|38
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:57
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:10
|41
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:14
|42
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|43
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:34
|44
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:52
|45
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:04:07
|46
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:29
|47
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:04
|48
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:12
|49
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:20
|50
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:46
|51
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:59
|52
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:14
|53
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:23
|54
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:25
|55
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:07:42
|56
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:15
|57
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:08:25
|58
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:10
|59
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:19
|60
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:09:37
|61
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:40
|62
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:51
|63
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:59
|64
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:10:05
|65
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:14
|66
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:10:24
|67
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:57
|68
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:12
|69
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:20
|70
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:12:24
|71
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:04
|72
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:31
|73
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:47
|74
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:16:32
|75
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:10
|76
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:19
|77
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:44
|78
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:56
|79
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:59
|80
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:18:18
|81
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:32
|82
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:19
|83
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:35
|84
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:20:28
|85
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:32
|86
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:20:38
|87
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:42
|88
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:20:43
|89
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|90
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:20:46
|91
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:55
|92
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:56
|94
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:20:58
|95
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|96
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:00
|97
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:02
|98
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:21:11
|99
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:20
|100
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:21
|101
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:22
|102
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:30
|103
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:37
|104
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:21:49
|105
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:52
|106
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:54
|107
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:58
|108
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:24:15
|109
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:54
|110
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:13
|111
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:25:19
|112
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:29
|113
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:38
|114
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:25:46
|115
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:47
|116
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:26:00
|117
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:09
|118
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:21
|119
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:26:33
|120
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:47
|122
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:55
|123
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:27:02
|124
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:27:05
|125
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:12
|126
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:29
|127
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:27:49
|128
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:53
|129
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:55
|130
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|131
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:27:59
|132
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:28:15
|133
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:16
|134
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:28:29
|135
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:28:56
|136
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:29:09
|137
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:29:10
|138
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:29:13
|139
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:30
|140
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:29:39
|141
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:41
|142
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:15
|143
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:19
|144
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:30:23
|145
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:34
|146
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:30:47
|147
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|148
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:30:57
|149
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|150
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:31:03
|151
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:31:07
|152
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:31:22
|153
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:31:27
|154
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:31:28
|155
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:31:36
|156
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:38
|157
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|158
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|159
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:32:26
|160
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:32:54
|161
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:32:55
|162
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:33:31
|163
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:33
|164
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|165
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:04
|166
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:34:08
|167
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:17
|168
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:35:04
|169
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:36:04
|170
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:36:20
|171
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:36:31
|172
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:55
|173
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:37:01
|174
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|175
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:37:02
|176
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|177
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:37:19
|178
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|179
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:37:33
|180
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:37:53
|181
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:02
|182
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:17
|183
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:38:33
|184
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:38:38
|185
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:39:03
|186
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:39:08
|187
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:40:24
|188
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:40:34
|189
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:41:09
|190
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:41:25
|191
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:41:37
|192
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:41:41
|193
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:49
|194
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:45:24
|195
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:47:01
|196
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:53:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|4
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|5
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|7
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|8
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|10
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|16
|12
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|16
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|14
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|15
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|18
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|19
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|20
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|10
|21
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|22
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|23
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|24
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|25
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|26
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|28
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|30
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|31
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|32
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|34
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|35
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|36
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|37
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|38
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|39
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|2
|40
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|41
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|42
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|43
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|45
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|46
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|6
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|7
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|9
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|10
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|11
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|16
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|17
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|18
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|32
|5
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|35
|6
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|7
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|66
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|9
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|73
|10
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|11
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|12
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|100
|13
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|100
|14
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|182
|15
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|184
|16
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|197
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|39:26:16
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|3
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:01:38
|5
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:01
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:05
|7
|Geox - TMC
|0:02:44
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:03:49
|9
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:03:54
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:00
|11
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:04:19
|12
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:06:18
|13
|Ag2R - La Mondiale
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:27
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:09:03
|16
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:09:53
|17
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:21:34
|18
|Andalucia - Caja Granada
|0:24:31
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:28:25
|20
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:31:49
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|0:45:13
|22
|HTC - Highroad
|0:49:31
