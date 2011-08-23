Image 1 of 33 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) lifts his arms in victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 33 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 33 The peloton during stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 33 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates a stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) enjoys a stage victory (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 7 of 33 Thomas Rohregger of Team Leopard-Trek tries to cool himself off. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 8 of 33 Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is interviewed. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 9 of 33 Carlos Sastre Candil (Geox-TMC) after the finish. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 10 of 33 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) pulls on the polka dot jersey of the leader of the mountains classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 33 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar Team) was the race leader going into stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 33 Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 13 of 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) is the new Vuelta leader after stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 33 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) wins the stage. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 15 of 33 Sylvain Chavanel pulled on the red jersey of the Vuelta leader on Sierra Nevada. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 16 of 33 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 17 of 33 Antonio Piedra (Andalucia) leads a chase group home. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 18 of 33 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) moved up on GC with a third place finish (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 19 of 33 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 20 of 33 Moreno took out the mountains classification with his win. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 21 of 33 Dani Moreno (Katusha) took a number of prizes with his win on Sierra Nevada, including the Combination Classification (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 22 of 33 Daniel Moreno celebrates his first Grand Tour stage win in the 2011 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 23 of 33 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 33 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates a fine win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 33 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) crosses the line at Sierra Nevada. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 33 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) leads the Vuelta a Espana overall. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) did enough to inherit the overall lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 33 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) caught Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard) on the approach to the finish. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 33 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) en route to victory at Sierra Nevada. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 33 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) opens the champagne on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 32 of 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) took the overall lead after a strong ride to the finish atop Sierra Nevada (Image credit: AFP) Image 33 of 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) pulls on the leader's red jersey (Image credit: AFP)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) took advantage of a degree of status quo between the Vuelta’s main favourites to claim victory at the race’s first summit finish on the Sierra Nevada. The Katusha rider came up towards the line on the wheel of Saxo Bank’s Chris Anker Sorensen. Then with 400 metres remaining, the Spaniard flashed by on the Dane’s left and had plenty of time to zip up his jersey and celebrate his first grand tour stage win.

The pair had come together just four kilometres from the summit. Sorensen had already jumped across from the main group to three riders who remained from the break of the day. Sorensen pushed on past them and worked hard but had no answer when Moreno jumped hard.

“I’m so happy with this beautiful win,” said Moreno. “I felt in great shape this morning. I knew I could produce a great performance because the course suited my characteristics. Before going after Sorensen, I talked with my team leader, Joaquim Rodríguez. He thought I had good chance of winning today because I’m faster than the Danish rider and told me to go for it.”

Moreno’s win lifted him up to second place overall, 43 seconds down on new race leader Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) but he was quick to downplay his own prospects.

“Despite my move up general classification, my job is still to help our leader to win the general classification,” said the 29-year-old from Madrid. “I think ‘Purito’ and me form a great partnership, I’m sure we can gain some more brilliant results in this Vuelta.”

After the red jersey of Pablo Lastras dropped away from the main group on the early slopes of the Sierra Nevada, Chavanel knew that if he could stick with or close to that group he would take over the lead. Although he did fall back from the front group, which was eventually led home by Garmin’s Dan Martin 11 seconds behind Moreno, the French champion did enough to attain his objective for the day.

Antón cracks, Cavendish retires

While Moreno and Chavanel took the plaudits, the big loser on the day was Euskaltel’s Igor Antón. The Basque rider struggled all of the way up the final climb to the finish and in the end may not have been too disappointed to lose 1:36.

But Antón was far from the only rider to suffer on another blisteringly hot Vuelta day. Winner of the points title last year, Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) abandoned on the second of the day’s three climbs, while 2008 Tour de France champion Carlos Sastre saw his hopes of a high overall finish disappear as the race climbed to the 2112-metre summit.

Seven riders for the break of the day

After a number of attacks had been neutralised in the opening few kilometres, the break of the day formed at the 10km mark as the riders started up the slopes of the first-category climb of Alto de Filabres.

Seven riders got into it: Guillaume Bonnafond (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Matthew Busche (RadioShack), Yohan Bagot (Cofidis), Thomas Rohregger (Leopard-Trek), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), José Vicente Toribio (Andalucía-Caja Granada) and Koen de Kort (Skil-Shimano).

By the time De Kort led the seven over the Filabres ahead of Vorganov and Rohregger, their advantage was seven minutes on the peloton. Lastras’ Movistar team tried to keep it under control but it did edge out to more than eight minutes with less than 60km remaining.

After the third-category Blancares climb, where Cavendish became the second rider to abandon the race after HTC team-mate Matt Goss on stage two, Rabobank began to push the pursuit of the seven breakaways with a little more purpose.

Sierra Nevada’s long and winding road

Soon after the escape reached the first slopes of the 23km ascent of the Sierra Nevada, riders began to drop away as the heat hurt as much as the gradient. Bagot was the first to go, followed by De Kort and Torobio, although the Spaniard did battle back up to the four leaders at one point, only to blow apart in visibly painful fashion once he got up to them.

Rabobank were still leading the peloton as it started up the final climb, by now less than four minutes down on the break. Their pace soon saw Lastras fall out of the back. RadioShack’s Andreas Klöden was another early casualty of the Dutch team’s pace. This front group thinned down to 50-odd riders, with Antón struggling right at the back.

Up front, Bonnafond and Rohregger were doing most of the pace-making, although with 10km remaining the four leaders had little more than a minute in hand on the peloton as defending champion Vincenzo Nibali’s Liquigas team went to the front. Their efforts saw Antón finally fall away from the back of the group containing the main contenders.

Perhaps sensing that some of his other rivals might be in difficulty as the race headed towards 2000 metres, a very comfortable-looking Nibali launched a brief foray with 7.5km left. The Italian got a decent gap before easing off as the chase began behind.

As Nibali was brought back, Sorensen made his move off the front of this group, and got across to the four leaders inside the 5km mark. The Dane pressed on through the tiring escapees, with Moreno by now chasing hard behind, perhaps with a view to setting up a late attack by his team leader, Joaquim Rodríguez.

But over the closing couple of kilometres the Katusha leader and his main rivals were content to sit in behind Sky’s Chris Froome as he set the pace for Bradley Wiggins, allowing Moreno and Sorensen the chance to battle over the day’s spoils and Chavanel the chance to lead the Vuelta for the first time in his illustrious career.

This was just an early skirmish for overall victory in the Vuelta, with Antón the big loser and Moreno and Chavanel the day’s victors.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 4:51:53 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:03 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:11 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 6 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 20 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 22 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 24 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 26 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 27 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 28 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 30 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:32 33 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:46 34 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 35 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 37 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:57 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 39 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 41 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 42 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:11 43 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:31 44 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:38 47 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:39 49 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55 50 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:02:18 51 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:37 52 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:49 54 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 55 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:10 56 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:03:34 57 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:03:55 58 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 59 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 60 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:05:01 61 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:54 63 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:25 64 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 66 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:06:33 67 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:07:20 68 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:22 70 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 71 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:01 73 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:05 74 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:04 75 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:40 76 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:57 77 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:12:28 78 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:22 79 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:14:07 80 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:16:45 81 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 82 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 83 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:27 84 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 85 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 86 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 87 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 89 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 91 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 93 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 94 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 95 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 96 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 98 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 100 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 101 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 104 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 107 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 108 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 109 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 110 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 112 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 113 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 116 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 117 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 118 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 119 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 121 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 123 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 124 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 125 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 126 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 127 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 129 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 132 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 133 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 134 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 135 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 136 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 137 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 138 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 139 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 140 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 141 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 142 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 143 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 144 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 145 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 146 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 147 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 148 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 149 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 150 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 151 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 152 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 153 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 154 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 155 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 156 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 157 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:50 158 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:24:25 159 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 160 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 161 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 162 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 163 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 164 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 166 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 167 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 168 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 169 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 170 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 171 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 172 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 173 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 174 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 175 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 176 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 177 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 178 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 179 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 180 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 181 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 182 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 183 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 184 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 185 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 186 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 187 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 188 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 189 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 190 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 191 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 192 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 193 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 194 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 195 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:34:07 196 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad

Sprint 1 - Huéneja, 76km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 4 pts 2 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 3 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Pinos Genil, 146.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 4 pts 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 3 - Sierrra Nevada, 170,2km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 14 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 6 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 11 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 5 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 2

Mountain 1 - Alto de Filabres, 31km (Cat. 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 3 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 4 4 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 5 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de Los Blancares, 125km (Cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 pts 2 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 2 3 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Sierra Nevada - Bola del Mundo, 170km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 6 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 14:36:12 2 Geox - TMC 3 Leopard Trek 4 Team Radioshack 0:00:21 5 Katusha Team 0:00:35 6 Lampre - ISD 7 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:01:28 8 Vacansoleil - DCM 0:01:44 9 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:06 10 Ag2R - La Mondiale 0:02:12 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:54 12 Pro Team Astana 0:03:01 13 Sky Procycling 0:03:44 14 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:05:36 15 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:07:34 16 Movistar Team 0:09:54 17 Andalucia - Caja Granada 0:18:21 18 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:00 19 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:52 20 BMC Racing Team 0:24:34 21 Skil - Shimano 0:34:17 22 HTC - Highroad 0:36:32

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 13:19:09 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:43 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:49 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:53 6 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:58 7 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:59 8 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:03 9 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 10 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:04 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:06 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:07 13 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:14 14 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:17 15 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:18 16 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:19 18 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:21 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:31 21 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:32 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:39 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 25 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:52 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:11 27 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:20 28 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:22 29 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:24 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:27 32 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:42 33 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:44 35 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 37 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:02:55 38 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:02:57 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:03:10 41 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:14 42 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17 43 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:34 44 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:52 45 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:04:07 46 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:29 47 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:04 48 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:12 49 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:20 50 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:46 51 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:59 52 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:06:14 53 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:23 54 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:25 55 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:07:42 56 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:15 57 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:08:25 58 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:10 59 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:19 60 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:09:37 61 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:40 62 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:51 63 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:59 64 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:10:05 65 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:14 66 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:10:24 67 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:57 68 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:12 69 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:20 70 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:12:24 71 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:04 72 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:31 73 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:14:47 74 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:16:32 75 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:10 76 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:19 77 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:44 78 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:56 79 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:17:59 80 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:18:18 81 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:32 82 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:19 83 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:35 84 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:20:28 85 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:32 86 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:20:38 87 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:42 88 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:20:43 89 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 90 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:20:46 91 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:55 92 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 93 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:56 94 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:20:58 95 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 96 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:00 97 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:02 98 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:21:11 99 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:20 100 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:21 101 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:22 102 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:30 103 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:21:37 104 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:21:49 105 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:52 106 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:54 107 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:58 108 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:24:15 109 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:54 110 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:25:13 111 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:25:19 112 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:29 113 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:38 114 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:25:46 115 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:47 116 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:26:00 117 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:09 118 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:21 119 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:26:33 120 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:47 122 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:26:55 123 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:27:02 124 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:05 125 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:27:12 126 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:29 127 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:27:49 128 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:53 129 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:55 130 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 131 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:27:59 132 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:28:15 133 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:28:16 134 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:28:29 135 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:28:56 136 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:29:09 137 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:29:10 138 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:29:13 139 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:29:30 140 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:29:39 141 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:41 142 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:15 143 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:19 144 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:30:23 145 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:34 146 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:30:47 147 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 148 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:30:57 149 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 150 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:31:03 151 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:31:07 152 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:31:22 153 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:31:27 154 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:31:28 155 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:31:36 156 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:38 157 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 158 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 159 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:32:26 160 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:32:54 161 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:32:55 162 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:33:31 163 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:33:33 164 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 165 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:34:04 166 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:34:08 167 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:17 168 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:35:04 169 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:36:04 170 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:36:20 171 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:36:31 172 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:36:55 173 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:37:01 174 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 175 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:37:02 176 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 177 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:37:19 178 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 179 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:37:33 180 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:37:53 181 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:02 182 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:38:17 183 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:38:33 184 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:38:38 185 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:39:03 186 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:39:08 187 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:40:24 188 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:40:34 189 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:41:09 190 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:41:25 191 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:41:37 192 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:41:41 193 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:49 194 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:45:24 195 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:47:01 196 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:53:38

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 28 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 25 4 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 5 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 7 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 8 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 10 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 16 12 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 16 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 14 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 14 15 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 12 18 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 19 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 20 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 10 21 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 22 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 23 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 25 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 26 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 28 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 30 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 31 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 5 32 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 34 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 35 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 36 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 37 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 38 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 39 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 2 40 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 41 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 42 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 43 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 44 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 45 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 46 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 1 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 6 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 7 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 9 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 10 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 11 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 13 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 16 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 17 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 18 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 32 5 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 35 6 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 66 8 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 9 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 73 10 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 85 11 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 12 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 100 13 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 100 14 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 182 15 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 184 16 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 197