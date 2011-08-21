Sutton speeds to victory in Spain
Sky man times uphill sprint perfectly
Stage 2: La Nucía - Playas de Orihuela
After a disastrous team time trial, Team Sky struck back in the best possible way when Chris Sutton took his debut stage win at a grand tour, out-sprinting Vicente Reynes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) at the end of a disorganised sprint into Playas de Orihuela. The Australian timed his final surge perfectly, jumping in behind Reynes as the Spaniard hit out for the line from the top of the final rise with 300 meters remaining.
Reynes and Suttton opened a substantial gap on the big-name sprinters gathering behind. When Sutton jumped out from behind the Spaniard with 75m remaining, Reynes was not able to respond as the Australian powered past on his right. As Sutton sped clear and celebrated the biggest win of his career, Reynes thumped his bars with frustration. Skil-Shimano's Marcel Kittel was a fast-finishing third, ahead of Garmin-Cervélo's Tyler Farrar.
Sixth place on the stage for Daniele Bennati was enough to move him into the race leader's red jersey at the expense of teammate Jakob Fuglsang, although the two Leopard Trek riders remain tied on overall time.
With his mother at the Vuelta watching him race, 26-year-old Sutton was delighted with his win. "We don't exactly have the perfect lead-out train here but what we do have in the team is strength," said Sutton. "All the boys were fantastic today, they went back and got bidons for me, made sure I had enough food and drink all day. Bradley [Wiggins] looked after me for the last 20km along with Kurt Arvesen. Then I yelled at Thomas Löfkvist to 'Go!' coming out of the roundabout with 2km to go, and he just went straight up the outside and took me to the front.
"I knew it was a hard uphill finish. It kept switching back left and right and then someone from Lotto accelerated and I jumped on his wheel. I thought, 'This is a long way to go.' But I looked back and no one was there. I thought, 'Alright, I've got this one.' To win today is a dream come true. I can't believe it."
A very hot day's work
Despite concerns that one or two riders who crashed in the team time trial in Benidorm might not take to the start, primarily Saxo Bank's Nick Nuyens, a full complement of riders headed out. It didn't take long for the break of the day to form. Paul Martens (Rabobank), Adam Hansen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jesús Rosendo (Andalucía-Caja Granada) and Steve Houanard (AG2R-La Mondiale) went clear at the 3km mark as the temperature headed well past the 35-degree mark.
The quartet cooperated well until the final sections of the stage's only climb, the Alto de Relleu, after 28km. Rosendo attacked towards the summit with the aim of claiming the King of the Mountains jersey, but Martens out-sprinted him at the top. Edged out there, Rosendo then set his sights on the sprints jersey, and guaranteed himself a trip to the podium at the end of the stage by winning both intermediates on today's route.
A good day's work for Team Sky
The break's advantage stayed between five and six minutes for most of the stage, until HTC went to the front in the final quarter with the aim of setting up either Mark Cavendish or John Degenkolb. The smooth running of their train was hit, though, when Matt Goss became the race's first abandon.
As the HTC-led peloton closed in on the four escapees, former HTC man Hansen went off on his own. With 32km remaining and the bunch by now less than a minute behind, the Australian's effort was doomed. He stayed clear until 18km from the finish, when the peloton swept past, pushed on by a strong breeze.
With Spain in the middle of its holiday season, impressively large crowds had come out to watch the race as it flashed by some of the country's leading resorts. Inside the closing 10km, HTC was assisted in the pace-setting by Omega Pharma, Rabobank, Skil-Shimano and, ultimately, Leopard Trek, which had the twin aims of keeping Fuglsang out of trouble and setting up Bennati for the final sprint.
Inside the final kilometre, Leopard's Davide Vigano's went to the front and pushed on so hard that he got a gap on the pack, but the Italian was quickly swallowed up on the 5% drag up towards the line. No one team was able to organise an effective lead-out, making it every man for himself. Quick Step's Tom Boonen was briefly prominent, before Reynes made his move and Sutton went with him.
It was a wise move, resulting in the British team's first victory at the Vuelta less than 24 hours on from a rather shambolic showing in the Benidorm team time trial. To cap a great day, it had come less than two hours after Edvald Boasson Hagen had won the Vattenfall Cyclassics in Hamburg.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4:11:41
|2
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|7
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|8
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|20
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|25
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|29
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|34
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|37
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|40
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|41
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|44
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|47
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|48
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|49
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|50
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|53
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|54
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|56
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|59
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|60
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|62
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|63
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|64
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|65
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|66
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|68
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|69
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|71
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|72
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|73
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|74
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|75
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|76
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|79
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|82
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|83
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|84
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|87
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|88
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:20
|89
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|90
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|91
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|92
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|93
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|94
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|95
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|98
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|99
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|100
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|102
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|103
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|106
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|107
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:00:26
|109
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|110
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|111
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|114
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|115
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|117
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|118
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|119
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|122
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|123
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|124
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:35
|125
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|126
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:00:38
|127
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:42
|128
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:44
|129
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|130
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:47
|132
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|133
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|134
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:01
|135
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|136
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|137
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|138
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|139
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|140
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|141
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|142
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|143
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|144
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|145
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|146
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|147
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|149
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|150
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|151
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|152
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|153
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|154
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|155
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|156
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|157
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|158
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|159
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:12
|160
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:01:18
|161
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|162
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|163
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:20
|164
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:24
|165
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|166
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|167
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|168
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|169
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:38
|170
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:40
|171
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|172
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|173
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|174
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|175
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:52
|176
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:02
|177
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:10
|178
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:24
|179
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|180
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:30
|181
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:55
|182
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:16
|183
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|184
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:56
|185
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|186
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|187
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|188
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|189
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|190
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|191
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|192
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|193
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:44
|194
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:44
|195
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:14
|196
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|197
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|16
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|5
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|10
|7
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|9
|8
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|13
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|pts
|2
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|pts
|2
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|3
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12:35:03
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Leopard Trek
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|9
|Geox-TMC
|10
|Katusha Team
|11
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|15
|Team RadioShack
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:20
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4:28:11
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:04
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:09
|11
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|12
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:10
|13
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|15
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|16
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|17
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|20
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|30
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|32
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:25
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|37
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|38
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|39
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|40
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|41
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:28
|44
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|45
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|50
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:29
|51
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|52
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|53
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|54
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|55
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|57
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|59
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|60
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:32
|61
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|62
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:33
|63
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:34
|65
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|66
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:36
|67
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:38
|68
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|69
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|72
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|74
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|75
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|76
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:43
|78
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|79
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|80
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|81
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|82
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:44
|83
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|84
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:48
|85
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:49
|86
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|87
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:51
|88
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|89
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:52
|90
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:53
|91
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:54
|96
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|97
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:55
|98
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:56
|99
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:58
|100
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|101
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|102
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:03
|103
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|104
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|105
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|106
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:08
|109
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:09
|110
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|111
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|112
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:10
|113
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|114
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|115
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:13
|116
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|117
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|118
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|119
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:19
|120
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|121
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:21
|122
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|123
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:23
|124
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|125
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|126
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|127
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|128
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|129
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|130
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|131
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|132
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|133
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|134
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:01:30
|135
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:31
|136
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:32
|137
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:33
|138
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|139
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|140
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|141
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|142
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:43
|143
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|144
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:01:47
|145
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|146
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:49
|147
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:51
|148
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:52
|149
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:53
|150
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:05
|151
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:06
|152
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:07
|153
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:10
|154
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|155
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:15
|156
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:22
|157
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:23
|158
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:38
|159
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|160
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|161
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:49
|162
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:58
|163
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:59
|164
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:05
|165
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:13
|166
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:16
|167
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:03:17
|168
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:22
|169
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:03:24
|170
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:26
|171
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:03:34
|172
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|173
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:41
|174
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:46
|175
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:03:47
|176
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:52
|177
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|178
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:56
|179
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|180
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:14
|181
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|182
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:22
|183
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:23
|184
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:24
|185
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:04:39
|186
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:44
|187
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:04:59
|188
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|189
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:11
|190
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:15
|191
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:31
|192
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:39
|193
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:02
|194
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:47
|195
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:52
|196
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:14
|197
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|16
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|5
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|10
|7
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|9
|8
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|10
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|14
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|15
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|16
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|17
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|3
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|137
|pts
|2
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|148
|3
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|173
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopard Trek
|12:51:33
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:04
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:10
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:18
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|8
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:25
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:28
|12
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:29
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|15
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:42
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Geox-TMC
|0:00:43
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:48
|19
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:51
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:52
|21
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:53
|22
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:23
