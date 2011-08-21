Image 1 of 29 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) is aiming to lead the Italian squad at the world championships. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 29 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) is a man in need of a big result. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in determined mood before the start. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 29 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is one of the favourites to take overall honours. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 29 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) heads for the start of stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 29 Andreas Kloden (RadioShack) is at the Vuelta after a crash ended his Tour de France. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 29 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) would finish the stage in 4th place. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 29 A relaxed Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) rolls to the start. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 29 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) enjoys life in red. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 29 Chris Sutton (Sky) was all smiles at the finish. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 29 Chris Sutton (Sky) enjoys the moment. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 29 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) puts on the red jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 29 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) waves from the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 29 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) smiles in the red jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 29 Red jersey Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) goes to sign on. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is back in action after suffering injury at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 29 Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) wants a big performance in this Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 29 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) before the start. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 29 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) celebrates at Playas de Orihuela. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 Man and machine. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) waits for the start. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 29 Chris Sutton (Sky) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 29 Chris Sutton (Sky) took the biggest win of his career to date on stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 29 Chris Sutton (Sky) sprints to a fine victory. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 29 Chris Sutton (Sky) can't hide his delight on winning stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 29 Chris Sutton (Sky) crosses the line triumphant at Playas de Orihuela. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 29 Chris Sutton (Sky) came around Vicente Reynes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) to win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 29 Chris Sutton (Sky) rockets to victory on stage two of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 29 Chris Sutton (Sky) launches his winning effort. (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 29 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) has moved into the overall lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

After a disastrous team time trial, Team Sky struck back in the best possible way when Chris Sutton took his debut stage win at a grand tour, out-sprinting Vicente Reynes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) at the end of a disorganised sprint into Playas de Orihuela. The Australian timed his final surge perfectly, jumping in behind Reynes as the Spaniard hit out for the line from the top of the final rise with 300 meters remaining.

Reynes and Suttton opened a substantial gap on the big-name sprinters gathering behind. When Sutton jumped out from behind the Spaniard with 75m remaining, Reynes was not able to respond as the Australian powered past on his right. As Sutton sped clear and celebrated the biggest win of his career, Reynes thumped his bars with frustration. Skil-Shimano's Marcel Kittel was a fast-finishing third, ahead of Garmin-Cervélo's Tyler Farrar.

Sixth place on the stage for Daniele Bennati was enough to move him into the race leader's red jersey at the expense of teammate Jakob Fuglsang, although the two Leopard Trek riders remain tied on overall time.

With his mother at the Vuelta watching him race, 26-year-old Sutton was delighted with his win. "We don't exactly have the perfect lead-out train here but what we do have in the team is strength," said Sutton. "All the boys were fantastic today, they went back and got bidons for me, made sure I had enough food and drink all day. Bradley [Wiggins] looked after me for the last 20km along with Kurt Arvesen. Then I yelled at Thomas Löfkvist to 'Go!' coming out of the roundabout with 2km to go, and he just went straight up the outside and took me to the front.

"I knew it was a hard uphill finish. It kept switching back left and right and then someone from Lotto accelerated and I jumped on his wheel. I thought, 'This is a long way to go.' But I looked back and no one was there. I thought, 'Alright, I've got this one.' To win today is a dream come true. I can't believe it."

A very hot day's work

Despite concerns that one or two riders who crashed in the team time trial in Benidorm might not take to the start, primarily Saxo Bank's Nick Nuyens, a full complement of riders headed out. It didn't take long for the break of the day to form. Paul Martens (Rabobank), Adam Hansen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jesús Rosendo (Andalucía-Caja Granada) and Steve Houanard (AG2R-La Mondiale) went clear at the 3km mark as the temperature headed well past the 35-degree mark.

The quartet cooperated well until the final sections of the stage's only climb, the Alto de Relleu, after 28km. Rosendo attacked towards the summit with the aim of claiming the King of the Mountains jersey, but Martens out-sprinted him at the top. Edged out there, Rosendo then set his sights on the sprints jersey, and guaranteed himself a trip to the podium at the end of the stage by winning both intermediates on today's route.

A good day's work for Team Sky

The break's advantage stayed between five and six minutes for most of the stage, until HTC went to the front in the final quarter with the aim of setting up either Mark Cavendish or John Degenkolb. The smooth running of their train was hit, though, when Matt Goss became the race's first abandon.

As the HTC-led peloton closed in on the four escapees, former HTC man Hansen went off on his own. With 32km remaining and the bunch by now less than a minute behind, the Australian's effort was doomed. He stayed clear until 18km from the finish, when the peloton swept past, pushed on by a strong breeze.

With Spain in the middle of its holiday season, impressively large crowds had come out to watch the race as it flashed by some of the country's leading resorts. Inside the closing 10km, HTC was assisted in the pace-setting by Omega Pharma, Rabobank, Skil-Shimano and, ultimately, Leopard Trek, which had the twin aims of keeping Fuglsang out of trouble and setting up Bennati for the final sprint.

Inside the final kilometre, Leopard's Davide Vigano's went to the front and pushed on so hard that he got a gap on the pack, but the Italian was quickly swallowed up on the 5% drag up towards the line. No one team was able to organise an effective lead-out, making it every man for himself. Quick Step's Tom Boonen was briefly prominent, before Reynes made his move and Sutton went with him.

It was a wise move, resulting in the British team's first victory at the Vuelta less than 24 hours on from a rather shambolic showing in the Benidorm team time trial. To cap a great day, it had come less than two hours after Edvald Boasson Hagen had won the Vattenfall Cyclassics in Hamburg.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 4:11:41 2 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 8 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 20 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 25 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 29 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 34 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 37 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 40 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 41 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 44 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 47 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 48 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 49 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 50 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 53 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 54 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 56 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 57 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 59 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 60 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 62 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 63 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 64 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 65 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 66 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 68 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 69 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 71 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 72 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 73 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 74 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 75 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 76 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 79 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 82 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 83 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 84 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 87 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 88 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:00:20 89 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 90 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 91 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 92 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 93 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 94 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 95 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 96 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 98 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 99 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 100 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 102 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 103 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 104 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 105 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 106 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 107 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:00:26 109 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 110 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 111 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 114 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 115 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 116 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 117 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 118 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 119 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 120 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 121 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 122 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 123 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 124 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:35 125 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 126 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:00:38 127 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:42 128 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:44 129 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 130 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:47 132 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 133 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:55 134 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:01 135 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 136 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 137 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 138 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 139 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 140 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 141 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 142 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 143 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 144 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 145 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 146 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 147 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 149 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 150 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 151 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 152 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 153 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 154 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 155 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 156 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 157 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 158 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 159 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:12 160 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:01:18 161 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 162 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 163 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:20 164 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:24 165 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 166 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:33 167 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 168 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 169 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:38 170 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 171 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 172 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 173 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 174 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:45 175 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:52 176 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:02 177 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:10 178 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:24 179 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 180 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:30 181 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:55 182 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:16 183 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:21 184 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:56 185 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 186 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 187 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 188 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 189 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 190 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 191 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 192 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 193 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:44 194 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:06:44 195 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:14 196 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 197 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 pts 2 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 16 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 5 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 10 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 9 8 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 13 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2

Sprint 1 - Santa Pola, km. 93,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 pts 2 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Dolores, km. 129,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 pts 2 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 3 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Relleu (Cat. 3) km. 29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 3 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Lotto 12:35:03 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Sky Procycling 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Leopard Trek 8 Skil - Shimano 9 Geox-TMC 10 Katusha Team 11 Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 Movistar Team 13 Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Pro Team Astana 15 Team RadioShack 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Lampre - ISD 0:00:20 19 Saxo Bank Sungard 20 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Andalucia Caja Granada 22 HTC-Highroad 0:00:42

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 4:28:11 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:04 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:09 11 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 12 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:10 13 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 15 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 16 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 17 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 18 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 20 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 22 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:15 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 27 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 28 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:18 30 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 31 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 32 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:25 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 38 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 39 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 40 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 41 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 42 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:28 44 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 50 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:29 51 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 52 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 53 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 54 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:30 55 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 57 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 59 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 60 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:32 61 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 62 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:33 63 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 64 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:34 65 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:35 66 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:00:36 67 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:38 68 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 69 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 72 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 74 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 75 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 76 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:43 78 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 79 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 80 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 81 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 82 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:44 83 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 84 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:48 85 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:49 86 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:50 87 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:51 88 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 89 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:52 90 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:53 91 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 92 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 94 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:54 96 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 97 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:55 98 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:56 99 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:00:58 100 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:01 101 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 102 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:03 103 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 104 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 105 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 106 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:08 109 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:09 110 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 111 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 112 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:10 113 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 114 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 115 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:13 116 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:14 117 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:01:15 118 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:16 119 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:19 120 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 121 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:21 122 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 123 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:23 124 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 125 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 126 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 127 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 128 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 129 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 130 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 131 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 132 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 133 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:27 134 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:30 135 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:31 136 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:32 137 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:33 138 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 139 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 140 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 141 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 142 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:43 143 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 144 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:01:47 145 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:48 146 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:49 147 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:51 148 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:52 149 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:53 150 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:02:05 151 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:06 152 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:07 153 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:10 154 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 155 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:15 156 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:22 157 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:02:23 158 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:38 159 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:43 160 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 161 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:49 162 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:58 163 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:59 164 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:05 165 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:13 166 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:16 167 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:03:17 168 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:22 169 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:03:24 170 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:26 171 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:03:34 172 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 173 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:41 174 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:03:46 175 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:03:47 176 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:52 177 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 178 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:56 179 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:05 180 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:14 181 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 182 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:22 183 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:04:23 184 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:24 185 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:04:39 186 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:44 187 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:04:59 188 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 189 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:11 190 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:15 191 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:31 192 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:39 193 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:07:02 194 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:47 195 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:07:52 196 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:09:14 197 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 pts 2 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 16 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 5 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 10 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 9 8 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 9 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 14 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 15 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 16 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 17 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 3 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 137 pts 2 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 148 3 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 173