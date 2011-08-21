Trending

Sutton speeds to victory in Spain

Sky man times uphill sprint perfectly

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) is aiming to lead the Italian squad at the world championships.

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) is a man in need of a big result.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in determined mood before the start.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is one of the favourites to take overall honours.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) heads for the start of stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack) is at the Vuelta after a crash ended his Tour de France.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) would finish the stage in 4th place.

A relaxed Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) rolls to the start.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) enjoys life in red.

Chris Sutton (Sky) was all smiles at the finish.

Chris Sutton (Sky) enjoys the moment.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) puts on the red jersey.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) waves from the podium.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) smiles in the red jersey.

Red jersey Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) goes to sign on.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is back in action after suffering injury at the Tour de France.

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) wants a big performance in this Vuelta a Espana.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) before the start.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) celebrates at Playas de Orihuela.

Man and machine. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) waits for the start.

Chris Sutton (Sky) celebrates on the podium.

Chris Sutton (Sky) took the biggest win of his career to date on stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Chris Sutton (Sky) sprints to a fine victory.

Chris Sutton (Sky) can't hide his delight on winning stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Chris Sutton (Sky) crosses the line triumphant at Playas de Orihuela.

Chris Sutton (Sky) came around Vicente Reynes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) to win.

Chris Sutton (Sky) rockets to victory on stage two of the Vuelta a Espana.

Chris Sutton (Sky) launches his winning effort.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) has moved into the overall lead.

After a disastrous team time trial, Team Sky struck back in the best possible way when Chris Sutton took his debut stage win at a grand tour, out-sprinting Vicente Reynes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) at the end of a disorganised sprint into Playas de Orihuela. The Australian timed his final surge perfectly, jumping in behind Reynes as the Spaniard hit out for the line from the top of the final rise with 300 meters remaining.

Reynes and Suttton opened a substantial gap on the big-name sprinters gathering behind. When Sutton jumped out from behind the Spaniard with 75m remaining, Reynes was not able to respond as the Australian powered past on his right. As Sutton sped clear and celebrated the biggest win of his career, Reynes thumped his bars with frustration. Skil-Shimano's Marcel Kittel was a fast-finishing third, ahead of Garmin-Cervélo's Tyler Farrar.

Sixth place on the stage for Daniele Bennati was enough to move him into the race leader's red jersey at the expense of teammate Jakob Fuglsang, although the two Leopard Trek riders remain tied on overall time.

With his mother at the Vuelta watching him race, 26-year-old Sutton was delighted with his win. "We don't exactly have the perfect lead-out train here but what we do have in the team is strength," said Sutton. "All the boys were fantastic today, they went back and got bidons for me, made sure I had enough food and drink all day. Bradley [Wiggins] looked after me for the last 20km along with Kurt Arvesen. Then I yelled at Thomas Löfkvist to 'Go!' coming out of the roundabout with 2km to go, and he just went straight up the outside and took me to the front.

"I knew it was a hard uphill finish. It kept switching back left and right and then someone from Lotto accelerated and I jumped on his wheel. I thought, 'This is a long way to go.' But I looked back and no one was there. I thought, 'Alright, I've got this one.' To win today is a dream come true. I can't believe it."

A very hot day's work

Despite concerns that one or two riders who crashed in the team time trial in Benidorm might not take to the start, primarily Saxo Bank's Nick Nuyens, a full complement of riders headed out. It didn't take long for the break of the day to form. Paul Martens (Rabobank), Adam Hansen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jesús Rosendo (Andalucía-Caja Granada) and Steve Houanard (AG2R-La Mondiale) went clear at the 3km mark as the temperature headed well past the 35-degree mark.

The quartet cooperated well until the final sections of the stage's only climb, the Alto de Relleu, after 28km. Rosendo attacked towards the summit with the aim of claiming the King of the Mountains jersey, but Martens out-sprinted him at the top. Edged out there, Rosendo then set his sights on the sprints jersey, and guaranteed himself a trip to the podium at the end of the stage by winning both intermediates on today's route.

A good day's work for Team Sky

The break's advantage stayed between five and six minutes for most of the stage, until HTC went to the front in the final quarter with the aim of setting up either Mark Cavendish or John Degenkolb. The smooth running of their train was hit, though, when Matt Goss became the race's first abandon.

As the HTC-led peloton closed in on the four escapees, former HTC man Hansen went off on his own. With 32km remaining and the bunch by now less than a minute behind, the Australian's effort was doomed. He stayed clear until 18km from the finish, when the peloton swept past, pushed on by a strong breeze.

With Spain in the middle of its holiday season, impressively large crowds had come out to watch the race as it flashed by some of the country's leading resorts. Inside the closing 10km, HTC was assisted in the pace-setting by Omega Pharma, Rabobank, Skil-Shimano and, ultimately, Leopard Trek, which had the twin aims of keeping Fuglsang out of trouble and setting up Bennati for the final sprint.

Inside the final kilometre, Leopard's Davide Vigano's went to the front and pushed on so hard that he got a gap on the pack, but the Italian was quickly swallowed up on the 5% drag up towards the line. No one team was able to organise an effective lead-out, making it every man for himself. Quick Step's Tom Boonen was briefly prominent, before Reynes made his move and Sutton went with him.

It was a wise move, resulting in the British team's first victory at the Vuelta less than 24 hours on from a rather shambolic showing in the Benidorm team time trial. To cap a great day, it had come less than two hours after Edvald Boasson Hagen had won the Vattenfall Cyclassics in Hamburg.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling4:11:41
2Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
8Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
10John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
20Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
21Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
24Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
25Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
29Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
33Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
34Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
36David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
37Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
40Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
41Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
44Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
47Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
48Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
49Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
50Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
51Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
53Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
54Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
56Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
57Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
59Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
60Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
61Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
62Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
63Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
64Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
65Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
66Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
68Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
69Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
70Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
71Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
72Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
73David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
74Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
75Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
76David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
77Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
79Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
82Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
83Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
84Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
87Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
88Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:00:20
89Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
90José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
91Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
92Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
93Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
94Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
95Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
96Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
98Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
99Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
100Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
102Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
103Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
104Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
105Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
106Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
107Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:00:26
109Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
110Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
111Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
114Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
115Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
116Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
117Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
118Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
119Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
120Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
121Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
122Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
123Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
124Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:35
125Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
126Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:00:38
127Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:42
128Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:44
129Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
130Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
131Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:47
132Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
133Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:55
134Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:01
135Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
136Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
137Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
138Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
139Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
140Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
141Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
142Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
143Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
144Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
145Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
146Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
147Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
149Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
150Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
151Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
152Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
153Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
154Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
155Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
156Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
157Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
158Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
159Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:12
160Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:01:18
161Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
162Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
163Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:20
164Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:24
165Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
166Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:33
167Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
168Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
169Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:38
170David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:40
171Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
172Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
173Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
174José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:45
175Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:52
176Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:02
177Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:10
178Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:24
179Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
180Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:30
181Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:55
182Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:16
183Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
184Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:56
185Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
186Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
187Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
188Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
189Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
190Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
191Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
192Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
193Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:44
194Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:06:44
195Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:14
196Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
197Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFMatthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25pts
2Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano16
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
5Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team12
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek10
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana9
8Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
10John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
13Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2

Sprint 1 - Santa Pola, km. 93,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4pts
2Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Dolores, km. 129,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4pts
2Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2
3Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Relleu (Cat. 3) km. 29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3pts
2Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
3Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Lotto12:35:03
2Liquigas-Cannondale
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Sky Procycling
5AG2R La Mondiale
6BMC Racing Team
7Leopard Trek
8Skil - Shimano
9Geox-TMC
10Katusha Team
11Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Movistar Team
13Quickstep Cycling Team
14Pro Team Astana
15Team RadioShack
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Lampre - ISD0:00:20
19Saxo Bank Sungard
20Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Andalucia Caja Granada
22HTC-Highroad0:00:42

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek4:28:11
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
4Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:09
11Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
12Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:10
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
15Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
16Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
17Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
18Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
19Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
20Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
21Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
22David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
23Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
24Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:15
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
26Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
28Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:18
30Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
31Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
32Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:25
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
36Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
37Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
38Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
39Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
41Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
42Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:28
44Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
50Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:29
51Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
52Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
53Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
54Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:30
55Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
57Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
59Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
60Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:32
61Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
62Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:33
63David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:34
65Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:35
66Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:00:36
67Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:38
68Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
69Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
72Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
74Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
75Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
76Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
77Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:43
78Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
79David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
80Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
81David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
82Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:44
83Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
84Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:48
85Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:49
86Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:50
87Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:51
88Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
89Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:52
90Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:53
91Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
94Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:54
96Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
97Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:55
98Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:56
99Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:00:58
100Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:01
101Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
102Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:03
103Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
104Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
105Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
106Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:08
109Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:09
110Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
111Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
112Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:10
113Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
114Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
115Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:13
116Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:14
117Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:01:15
118Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:16
119Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:19
120Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
121Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:21
122Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
123José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:23
124Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
125Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
126Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
127Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
128Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
129Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
130Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
131Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
132Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
133Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:27
134Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:30
135Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:31
136Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:32
137Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:33
138Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
139Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
140Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
141Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
142Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:43
143Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
144Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:01:47
145Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:48
146Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:49
147Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:51
148Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:52
149Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:53
150Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:02:05
151Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:06
152Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:07
153Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:10
154Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
155Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:15
156David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:22
157Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:23
158Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:38
159Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:43
160Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
161Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:49
162Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:58
163Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:59
164Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:05
165Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:13
166Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:16
167Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:03:17
168Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:22
169Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:03:24
170Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:26
171Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:03:34
172Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
173Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:41
174Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:03:46
175Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:03:47
176Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:52
177Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
178Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:56
179Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:05
180Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:14
181Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
182Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:22
183Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:04:23
184Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:24
185Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:04:39
186Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:44
187Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:04:59
188Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
189Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:11
190Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:15
191Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:31
192José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:39
193Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:07:02
194Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:47
195Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:07:52
196Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:14
197Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25pts
2Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano16
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
5Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team12
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek10
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana9
8Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
10Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
11John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
14Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
15Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
16Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
17Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3pts
2Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
3Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada137pts
2Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team148
3Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto173

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopard Trek12:51:33
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
3Pro Team Astana0:00:10
4Movistar Team0:00:14
5Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:15
6Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:18
7Skil - Shimano
8Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:25
9Katusha Team
10BMC Racing Team0:00:27
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:28
12Team RadioShack0:00:29
13Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:30
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
15Sky Procycling0:00:42
16AG2R La Mondiale
17Geox-TMC0:00:43
18Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:48
19HTC-Highroad0:00:51
20Lampre - ISD0:00:52
21Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:53
22Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:23

