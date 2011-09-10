Image 1 of 21 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) delivered in Vitoria. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 21 Juan Jose Cobo looks to have the Vuelta wrapped up (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 3 of 21 Cobo safe in the red jersey with one stage to go (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 4 of 21 Sastre leads the Geox train (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 5 of 21 The Guggenheim museum (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 6 of 21 Mountains leader David Moncoutie (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 7 of 21 Rohregger leads the chase for Leopard Trek (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 8 of 21 Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) went solo in a bid for a stage win (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 9 of 21 Two Carlos - Sastre (Geox) and Barredo (Rabobank) (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 10 of 21 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) wins the penultimate Vuelta staeg. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 11 of 21 Carlos Barredo on a solo attack on stage 20 (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 12 of 21 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) defend his 13-second lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 21 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) was quickest in the finale. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 21 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) was a dominant winner. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 21 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) wins the sprint. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 21 Daniele Bennati's relief was palpable. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 21 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) on the podium in Vitoria. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 21 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) needed a win before the Worlds. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 21 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) is a day away from overall victory. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 21 Carlos Sastre works for his teammate and race leader Cobo (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 21 of 21 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) book ends his Vuelta with a win. (Image credit: AFP)

Leopard Trek’s Daniele Bennati has been a frustrated sprinter at this year’s Vuelta a España but victory beckoned in Vitoria on stage 20 on Saturday afternoon and he ensured he wouldn’t leave the race empty handed with an impressive win in the Basque city.

The Italian prevailed in a long sprint over Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) and Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale), who finished second and third respectively, with Garmin-Cervélo rider Sep Vanmarcke fourth and Skil-Shimano’s Koen De Kort fifth.

Bennati recognised how hard today’s stage was for a sprinter aiming for victory and thanked his teammates for their efforts throughout the day, particularly in the final 50km. “Today is the penultimate stage; there’s been a lot of climbing in this stage for a sprinter… But for me it’s a win for the team,” Bennati said immediately after the stage.

The man who won two stages and the points classification at the 2007 edition of the Vuelta did it the hard way, spending much of the day in the 26-man break that formed before dropping back into the protective custody of his Leopard-Trek squad that controlled proceedings in the finale to ensure Bennati claimed a win in this year’s race.

Despite Chris Froome’s calls for an attacking day to chase the general classification lead, the red jersey remained on the shoulders of Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) at day’s end, the Vuelta champion elect well protected by his teammates to ensure the Spanish squad would go into tomorrow’s stage with little with which to concern themselves except a celebration.

There had been a 13-second margin between the two heading into the penultimate day, which prompted the Team Sky rider’s claim that he could make something of the day’s offerings but in reality it was going to prove a mountain too high against a Cobo in top condition and extremely motivated to take the biggest victory of his career on home turf.

Last chance hotel

It may have boasted a flat finish but the penultimate stage of this year’s Vuelta still had its fair share of climbing – a brace of first category ascents in addition to a category two and three climb, which offered something for the men desperate to take their shot at a stage win late in the event.

This was reflected in the number of noted climbers getting themselves into the day’s break, which detached itself from the peloton early in the stage, as the overall heavyweights looked to conserve ahead of what promised to be an interesting finale.

With Froome and Cobo separated by the aforementioned 13 seconds, there was the possibility of fireworks near the finish, although 26 men were keen to try their luck the hard way – in the break – before that point.

Those men were: Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale), AG2R La Mondiale pair Nicolas Roche and Lloyd Mondory, Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Andalucia Caja Granada), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) and Euskaltel-Euskadi riders Inaki Isasi Flores and Amets Txurruka.

Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) was trying his luck in the move again, along with Katusha trio Vladimir Karpets, Eduard Vorganov and Luca Paolini; Lampre - ISD was represented by Marco Marzano, Daniele Righi and Manuele Mori while Leopard Trek’s Daniele Bennati was in the mix, as was Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar), Jan Bakelants and Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Also present were Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Rabobank’s Carlos Barredo and Steven Kruijswijk, Saxo Bank-Sungard had Jaroslaw Marycz and Nick Nuyens while Koen de Kort was representing Skil – Shimano and Christophe Le Mevel flew Garmin-Cervélo’s flag.

After 99km of racing the 20-man move had itself a lead of 4:10 but unsurprisingly with 70km until the finish that had dropped to 1:27. That mark dipped below a minute with 55km remaining as it became obvious the peloton was preparing to stretch its legs on the final climb of the day, the category one Puerto de Urkiola.

That was down to 36 seconds, with 52km remaining, and as expected the break was on its knees on the opening slopes of the Urkiola. It was Barredo’s cue to go solo from the leading group, hitting out ahead of his fellow escapees, who were being swamped by the peloton.

The Spaniard had 53 seconds on the peloton with 48km to go to the finish, battling slopes that touched 15 percent in sections and putting in a brave showing on the final categorised climb of this year’s Vuelta. He added 22 seconds to his lead over the peloton during the following kilometres in a sign that he was motivated to throw everything at the stage win.

Carlos runs into flat finale fun

Having crested the Urkiola, Barredo set about consolidating his lead on the descent and subsequent flat run to Vitoria with a slender lead of 36 seconds over the remnants of the break, with the peloton a further minute behind. Trailing him by 43 seconds with 40km remaining was a seven-man group of chasers that included teammate Kruijswijk, plus Kiserlovski, Le Mevel, Roche, Caruso and Txurruka.

Undeterred, Barredo continued his run to the line and with 35km until the finish he still had 27 seconds on the chasing group – not a heavy buffer but a lead he would fight gallantly to protect as Vitoria – and victory – beckoned. That advantage sat at 33 seconds with 31 clicks remaining but the peloton, led by Leopard Trek, had moved to within 20 seconds of the chasers.

The proximity of the peloton to the chasers caused some consternation in the group and before long the septet was caught, the dream over with exactly 30km before the finish. It wasn’t a good sign for Barredo’s chances of staying away but with about half a minute separating him from the main field, the likes of Leopard Trek and Team Sky called a temporary halt in hostilities to prepare for the hectic finale.

It was a case of marking time for the sprinters’ teams leading into the final 20km of the stage as Barredo continued his doomed run to Vitoria, which would come to an end with 15km remaining when he was caught by a solo Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC), but not before Froome and Cobo had shaped up to battle the final intermediate sprint in pursuit of precious bonus seconds, which ended in a no-contest.

Their die cast, it was time for Sastre and Barredo to work together and with 10km remaining they had 31 seconds over the peloton. That was reduced by just one second a kilometre later and had hit 23 seconds with eight clicks until the finish. At that point Barredo put up the white flag and left Sastre to his own devices out front, with a feisty field bearing down on the lone Spaniard.

His bolt shot, Sastre’s resistance ended with just under three kilometres remaining, which was time for Leopard Trek to go back to work for Bennati; coming into the final kilometer, the plan seemed to be working to perfection and with the Italian’s overwhelming strength in the finale he was able to open a long sprint and hold on to take a sought-after stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 4:39:20 2 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 6 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 13 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 31 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 33 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 34 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 36 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 37 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 38 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 39 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 41 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 42 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 44 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 46 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 47 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 50 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 51 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 52 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 53 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 54 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 56 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 58 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 60 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 61 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 62 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 63 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 64 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 68 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 69 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 70 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 71 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 72 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 73 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 78 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:17 79 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 80 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:21 81 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:29 82 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:23 83 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 84 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 86 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 87 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 88 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 89 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 92 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 93 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 95 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 96 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 97 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 98 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 99 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 100 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 101 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 102 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 104 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 107 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 108 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 109 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 111 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 112 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 114 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 115 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 116 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:15:48 117 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 118 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 119 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 120 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 121 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 122 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 123 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 124 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 125 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 126 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 127 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 128 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 129 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 130 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 131 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 132 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 133 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 134 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 135 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 136 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 137 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 138 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 139 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 140 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 141 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 142 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 143 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 144 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 145 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 146 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 147 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 148 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 149 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 150 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 151 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 152 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 153 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 154 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 155 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 157 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 158 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 159 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 161 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 162 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 163 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 164 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 165 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 166 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:24:50 167 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 25 pts 2 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 20 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 5 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 12 6 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 7 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 8 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 11 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 4 13 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 14 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2

Sprint 1 - Eibar, km. 41 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 2 - Arroiabe, km. 168,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 2 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Karabieta (Cat. 2) km. 48 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 pts 2 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Elosua (Cat. 1) km. 64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 pts 2 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Kanpazar (Cat. 3) km. 112 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 pts 2 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto de Urkiola (Cat. 1) km. 139 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 13:58:00 2 Leopard Trek 3 Quickstep Cycling Team 4 Katusha Team 5 Pro Team Astana 6 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Geox-TMC 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Sky Procycling 15 Movistar Team 16 Team RadioShack 17 Skil - Shimano 0:10:23 18 Saxo Bank Sungard 19 Lampre - ISD 20 Andalucia Caja Granada 21 BMC Racing Team 0:20:46 22 HTC-Highroad 0:41:59

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 82:38:32 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:39 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:03 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:03:48 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:04:13 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:31 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:45 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:20 10 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:33 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:05:50 12 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:04 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:22 14 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:08:52 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:57 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:25 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:42 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:13:27 19 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:14:31 20 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:19:47 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:22 22 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:20:54 23 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:21:06 24 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:11 25 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:33:14 26 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:38 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:40:02 28 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:40:19 29 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:45:16 30 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:21 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:48:04 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:48:06 33 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:50:47 34 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:51:28 35 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:00:03 36 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:00:32 37 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:10:34 38 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:13:07 39 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 1:13:16 40 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:13:24 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:15:23 42 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 1:20:36 43 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:21:57 44 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:31:02 45 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:31:16 46 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:32:49 47 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:41:37 48 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:45:30 49 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:47:03 50 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:47:47 51 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 1:48:29 53 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:49:50 54 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1:50:15 55 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:51:51 56 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:52:48 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:57:28 58 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:58:49 59 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:02:47 60 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:03:48 61 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:04:17 62 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:08:45 63 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:08:52 64 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 2:10:12 65 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 2:13:29 66 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:14:12 67 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2:14:25 68 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:18:24 69 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:18:27 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:18:40 71 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:21:34 72 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:22:50 73 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:24:00 74 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:25:18 75 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:27:06 76 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:29:14 77 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:32:40 78 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:34:21 79 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 2:35:11 80 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:35:32 81 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:38:50 82 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:40:21 83 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:44:59 84 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:45:56 85 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:46:03 86 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2:46:06 87 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2:46:09 88 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:47:40 89 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 2:54:57 90 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:57:24 91 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:58:19 92 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2:58:47 93 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:59:00 94 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:00:06 95 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:00:19 96 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3:01:22 97 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:03:09 98 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:04:26 99 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:04:54 100 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:06:45 101 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:07:09 102 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3:07:33 103 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:08:25 104 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:09:09 105 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:12:11 106 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:13:02 107 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 3:14:40 108 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:16:13 109 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:17:01 110 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 3:20:19 111 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:24:17 112 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 3:25:12 113 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 3:25:14 114 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:25:18 115 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:26:40 116 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3:27:29 117 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:30:15 118 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 3:32:08 119 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:32:38 120 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:33:22 121 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:37:44 122 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 3:37:49 123 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 3:39:02 124 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 3:39:29 125 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 3:42:06 126 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:43:59 127 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:45:34 128 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:49:31 129 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:49:59 130 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:50:36 131 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:50:59 132 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:51:09 133 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:53:18 134 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:55:14 135 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 3:58:33 136 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:58:44 137 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4:04:34 138 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:12:36 139 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:13:41 140 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4:13:48 141 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:15:06 142 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 4:17:18 143 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4:18:29 144 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 4:19:44 145 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4:19:56 146 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:20:00 147 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:22:04 148 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:27:38 149 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:28:42 150 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 4:29:51 151 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4:36:21 152 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:37:31 153 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:38:24 154 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4:38:26 155 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 4:43:13 156 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4:47:18 157 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:49:56 158 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:50:26 159 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 4:52:42 160 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:54:14 161 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:56:55 162 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 4:59:39 163 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 5:00:46 164 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5:06:16 165 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 5:10:41 166 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5:18:22 167 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5:24:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 115 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 115 3 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 92 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 88 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 81 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 78 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 70 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 65 11 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 54 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 53 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 52 16 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 51 17 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 50 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 19 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 47 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 21 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 45 22 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 45 23 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 24 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 25 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 26 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 38 27 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 37 28 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 36 29 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 30 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 32 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 32 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 32 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 30 34 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 35 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 28 36 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 28 37 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 26 38 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 26 39 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 25 41 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 22 43 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 22 44 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 45 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 20 46 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 18 47 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 18 48 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 49 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 50 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 16 51 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 52 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 53 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 54 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 55 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 56 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 57 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 58 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 59 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 11 60 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 11 61 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 62 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 63 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 64 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 65 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 66 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 67 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 68 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 70 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 71 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 72 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 9 73 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 74 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 75 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 76 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 77 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 8 78 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 79 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 80 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 81 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 82 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 83 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 84 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 85 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 86 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 87 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 88 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 89 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 90 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 91 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 92 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 4 93 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 94 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 95 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 96 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 3 97 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 98 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 99 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 100 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 101 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 2 102 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 103 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 104 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2 105 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 106 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2 107 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1 108 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 109 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1 110 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 56 3 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 42 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 32 6 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 24 7 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 10 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 19 11 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 14 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 13 15 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 16 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 17 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 12 18 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 20 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 21 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 22 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 23 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 9 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 25 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 26 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 27 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 8 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 29 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 30 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 31 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 6 32 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 33 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 34 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 35 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 36 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 37 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 39 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 40 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 41 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 43 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 44 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 45 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 46 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 47 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 48 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 49 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 50 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 51 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 52 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 53 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 54 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 55 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 1 56 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 57 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1 58 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 59 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 60 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 61 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 62 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 63 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1 64 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1 65 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 7 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 39 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 47 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 48 10 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 51 11 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 52 12 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 57 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 14 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 82 16 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 87 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 96 18 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 19 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 117 20 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 117 21 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 122 22 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 125 23 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 24 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 133 25 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 134 26 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 137 27 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 138 28 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 143 29 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 148 30 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 150 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 151 32 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 153 33 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 155 34 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 157 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 158 36 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 169 37 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 173 38 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 187 39 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 194 40 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 203 41 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 204 42 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 211 43 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 219 44 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 225 45 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 236