Bennati victorious in Vitoria

Geox shuts down Sky attacks, Cobo holds onto Vuelta overall

Image 1 of 21

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) delivered in Vitoria.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) delivered in Vitoria.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 21

Juan Jose Cobo looks to have the Vuelta wrapped up

Juan Jose Cobo looks to have the Vuelta wrapped up
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 3 of 21

Cobo safe in the red jersey with one stage to go

Cobo safe in the red jersey with one stage to go
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 4 of 21

Sastre leads the Geox train

Sastre leads the Geox train
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 5 of 21

The Guggenheim museum

The Guggenheim museum
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 6 of 21

Mountains leader David Moncoutie

Mountains leader David Moncoutie
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 7 of 21

Rohregger leads the chase for Leopard Trek

Rohregger leads the chase for Leopard Trek
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 8 of 21

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) went solo in a bid for a stage win

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) went solo in a bid for a stage win
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 9 of 21

Two Carlos - Sastre (Geox) and Barredo (Rabobank)

Two Carlos - Sastre (Geox) and Barredo (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 10 of 21

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) wins the penultimate Vuelta staeg.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) wins the penultimate Vuelta staeg.
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 11 of 21

Carlos Barredo on a solo attack on stage 20

Carlos Barredo on a solo attack on stage 20
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 12 of 21

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) defend his 13-second lead.

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) defend his 13-second lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 21

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) was quickest in the finale.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) was quickest in the finale.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 21

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) was a dominant winner.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) was a dominant winner.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 21

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) wins the sprint.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) wins the sprint.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 21

Daniele Bennati's relief was palpable.

Daniele Bennati's relief was palpable.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 21

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) on the podium in Vitoria.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) on the podium in Vitoria.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 21

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) needed a win before the Worlds.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) needed a win before the Worlds.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 21

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) is a day away from overall victory.

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) is a day away from overall victory.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 21

Carlos Sastre works for his teammate and race leader Cobo

Carlos Sastre works for his teammate and race leader Cobo
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 21 of 21

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) book ends his Vuelta with a win.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) book ends his Vuelta with a win.
(Image credit: AFP)

Leopard Trek’s Daniele Bennati has been a frustrated sprinter at this year’s Vuelta a España but victory beckoned in Vitoria on stage 20 on Saturday afternoon and he ensured he wouldn’t leave the race empty handed with an impressive win in the Basque city.

The Italian prevailed in a long sprint over Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) and Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale), who finished second and third respectively, with Garmin-Cervélo rider Sep Vanmarcke fourth and Skil-Shimano’s Koen De Kort fifth.

Bennati recognised how hard today’s stage was for a sprinter aiming for victory and thanked his teammates for their efforts throughout the day, particularly in the final 50km. “Today is the penultimate stage; there’s been a lot of climbing in this stage for a sprinter… But for me it’s a win for the team,” Bennati said immediately after the stage.

The man who won two stages and the points classification at the 2007 edition of the Vuelta did it the hard way, spending much of the day in the 26-man break that formed before dropping back into the protective custody of his Leopard-Trek squad that controlled proceedings in the finale to ensure Bennati claimed a win in this year’s race.

Despite Chris Froome’s calls for an attacking day to chase the general classification lead, the red jersey remained on the shoulders of Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) at day’s end, the Vuelta champion elect well protected by his teammates to ensure the Spanish squad would go into tomorrow’s stage with little with which to concern themselves except a celebration.

There had been a 13-second margin between the two heading into the penultimate day, which prompted the Team Sky rider’s claim that he could make something of the day’s offerings but in reality it was going to prove a mountain too high against a Cobo in top condition and extremely motivated to take the biggest victory of his career on home turf.

Last chance hotel

It may have boasted a flat finish but the penultimate stage of this year’s Vuelta still had its fair share of climbing – a brace of first category ascents in addition to a category two and three climb, which offered something for the men desperate to take their shot at a stage win late in the event.

This was reflected in the number of noted climbers getting themselves into the day’s break, which detached itself from the peloton early in the stage, as the overall heavyweights looked to conserve ahead of what promised to be an interesting finale.

With Froome and Cobo separated by the aforementioned 13 seconds, there was the possibility of fireworks near the finish, although 26 men were keen to try their luck the hard way – in the break – before that point.

Those men were: Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale), AG2R La Mondiale pair Nicolas Roche and Lloyd Mondory, Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Andalucia Caja Granada), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) and Euskaltel-Euskadi riders Inaki Isasi Flores and Amets Txurruka.

Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) was trying his luck in the move again, along with Katusha trio Vladimir Karpets, Eduard Vorganov and Luca Paolini; Lampre - ISD was represented by Marco Marzano, Daniele Righi and Manuele Mori while Leopard Trek’s Daniele Bennati was in the mix, as was Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar), Jan Bakelants and Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Also present were Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Rabobank’s Carlos Barredo and Steven Kruijswijk, Saxo Bank-Sungard had Jaroslaw Marycz and Nick Nuyens while Koen de Kort was representing Skil – Shimano and Christophe Le Mevel flew Garmin-Cervélo’s flag.

After 99km of racing the 20-man move had itself a lead of 4:10 but unsurprisingly with 70km until the finish that had dropped to 1:27. That mark dipped below a minute with 55km remaining as it became obvious the peloton was preparing to stretch its legs on the final climb of the day, the category one Puerto de Urkiola.

That was down to 36 seconds, with 52km remaining, and as expected the break was on its knees on the opening slopes of the Urkiola. It was Barredo’s cue to go solo from the leading group, hitting out ahead of his fellow escapees, who were being swamped by the peloton.

The Spaniard had 53 seconds on the peloton with 48km to go to the finish, battling slopes that touched 15 percent in sections and putting in a brave showing on the final categorised climb of this year’s Vuelta. He added 22 seconds to his lead over the peloton during the following kilometres in a sign that he was motivated to throw everything at the stage win.

Carlos runs into flat finale fun

Having crested the Urkiola, Barredo set about consolidating his lead on the descent and subsequent flat run to Vitoria with a slender lead of 36 seconds over the remnants of the break, with the peloton a further minute behind. Trailing him by 43 seconds with 40km remaining was a seven-man group of chasers that included teammate Kruijswijk, plus Kiserlovski, Le Mevel, Roche, Caruso and Txurruka.

Undeterred, Barredo continued his run to the line and with 35km until the finish he still had 27 seconds on the chasing group – not a heavy buffer but a lead he would fight gallantly to protect as Vitoria – and victory – beckoned. That advantage sat at 33 seconds with 31 clicks remaining but the peloton, led by Leopard Trek, had moved to within 20 seconds of the chasers.

The proximity of the peloton to the chasers caused some consternation in the group and before long the septet was caught, the dream over with exactly 30km before the finish. It wasn’t a good sign for Barredo’s chances of staying away but with about half a minute separating him from the main field, the likes of Leopard Trek and Team Sky called a temporary halt in hostilities to prepare for the hectic finale.

It was a case of marking time for the sprinters’ teams leading into the final 20km of the stage as Barredo continued his doomed run to Vitoria, which would come to an end with 15km remaining when he was caught by a solo Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC), but not before Froome and Cobo had shaped up to battle the final intermediate sprint in pursuit of precious bonus seconds, which ended in a no-contest.

Their die cast, it was time for Sastre and Barredo to work together and with 10km remaining they had 31 seconds over the peloton. That was reduced by just one second a kilometre later and had hit 23 seconds with eight clicks until the finish. At that point Barredo put up the white flag and left Sastre to his own devices out front, with a feisty field bearing down on the lone Spaniard.

His bolt shot, Sastre’s resistance ended with just under three kilometres remaining, which was time for Leopard Trek to go back to work for Bennati; coming into the final kilometer, the plan seemed to be working to perfection and with the Italian’s overwhelming strength in the finale he was able to open a long sprint and hold on to take a sought-after stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek4:39:20
2Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
6Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
8Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
13Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
15Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
31Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
33Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
34Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
36Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
37David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
38Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
39Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
40Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
41Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
42Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
44Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
46Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
47Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
50Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
51Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
52Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
53Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
54Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
56Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
58Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
60Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
61Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
62Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
63Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
64Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
68Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
69Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
70Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
71Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
72Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
73Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
75Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
76Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
78Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:17
79Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
80Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:21
81Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:29
82Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:23
83Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
84Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
86Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
87Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
88David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
89Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
91Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
92Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
93Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
95Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
96Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
97Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
98Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
99Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
100Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
101Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
102Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
104Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
105Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
107Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
108Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
109Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
111Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
112Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
115Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
116Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:15:48
117Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
118Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
119Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
120Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
121Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
122Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
123Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
124Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
125Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
126Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
127Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
128Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
129Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
130Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
131Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
132John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
133Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
134Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
135Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
136Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
137Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
138Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
139Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
141Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
142Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
143Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
144Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
145Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
146Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
147Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
148Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
149Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
150Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
151Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
152Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
153Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
154Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
155Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
157Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
158Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
159Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
161Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
162Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
163Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
164Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
165Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
166Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:24:50
167Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek25pts
2Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana20
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
5Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano12
6Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
7Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team9
8Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
11Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team4
13Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
14Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2

Sprint 1 - Eibar, km. 41
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint 2 - Arroiabe, km. 168,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team4pts
2Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC2
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Karabieta (Cat. 2) km. 48
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD5pts
2Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Elosua (Cat. 1) km. 64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD10pts
2Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
4Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Kanpazar (Cat. 3) km. 112
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3pts
2Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 4 - Puerto de Urkiola (Cat. 1) km. 139
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team10pts
2Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas-Cannondale13:58:00
2Leopard Trek
3Quickstep Cycling Team
4Katusha Team
5Pro Team Astana
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Rabobank Cycling Team
10Geox-TMC
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Sky Procycling
15Movistar Team
16Team RadioShack
17Skil - Shimano0:10:23
18Saxo Bank Sungard
19Lampre - ISD
20Andalucia Caja Granada
21BMC Racing Team0:20:46
22HTC-Highroad0:41:59

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC82:38:32
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:13
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:39
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:03
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:03:48
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:04:13
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:31
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:45
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:20
10Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:33
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:05:50
12Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:04
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:22
14Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:08:52
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:57
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:25
17Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:42
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:13:27
19Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:14:31
20Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:19:47
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:22
22Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:54
23Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:21:06
24Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:11
25Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:33:14
26Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:38
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:40:02
28Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:40:19
29Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:45:16
30Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:21
31Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:48:04
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:48:06
33Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:50:47
34Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:51:28
35David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC1:00:03
36Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:00:32
37David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:10:34
38Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:13:07
39Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC1:13:16
40Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:13:24
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:15:23
42Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team1:20:36
43Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1:21:57
44Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:31:02
45Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:31:16
46Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:32:49
47David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC1:41:37
48Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:45:30
49Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:47:03
50Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:47:47
51David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling1:48:29
53Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:49:50
54Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1:50:15
55Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:51:51
56Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:52:48
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:57:28
58Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:58:49
59Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:02:47
60Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:03:48
61Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:04:17
62Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:08:45
63Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:08:52
64Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana2:10:12
65Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana2:13:29
66Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2:14:12
67Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2:14:25
68Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling2:18:24
69Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:18:27
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:18:40
71Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:21:34
72Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:22:50
73Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:24:00
74Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:25:18
75Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:27:06
76Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:29:14
77Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:32:40
78Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:34:21
79Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana2:35:11
80Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling2:35:32
81Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard2:38:50
82Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team2:40:21
83Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:44:59
84Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:45:56
85Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:46:03
86Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2:46:06
87Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2:46:09
88Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:47:40
89Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana2:54:57
90Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:57:24
91Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:58:19
92Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2:58:47
93Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:59:00
94Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:00:06
95Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:00:19
96Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3:01:22
97Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:03:09
98José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:04:26
99Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:04:54
100Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:06:45
101Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:07:09
102Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3:07:33
103Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3:08:25
104Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:09:09
105Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:12:11
106Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:13:02
107Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD3:14:40
108Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:16:13
109Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:17:01
110Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack3:20:19
111Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:24:17
112Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack3:25:12
113Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek3:25:14
114Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:25:18
115Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:26:40
116Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano3:27:29
117Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:30:15
118Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack3:32:08
119Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3:32:38
120Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:33:22
121Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3:37:44
122Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC3:37:49
123Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad3:39:02
124Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team3:39:29
125Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad3:42:06
126Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:43:59
127Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:45:34
128Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3:49:31
129Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:49:59
130Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:50:36
131Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:50:59
132Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:51:09
133Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:53:18
134Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:55:14
135Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team3:58:33
136Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:58:44
137Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:04:34
138Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:12:36
139Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4:13:41
140Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4:13:48
141Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:15:06
142Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek4:17:18
143Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4:18:29
144Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling4:19:44
145John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad4:19:56
146Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:20:00
147Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:22:04
148Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:27:38
149Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard4:28:42
150Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano4:29:51
151Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4:36:21
152Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:37:31
153Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:38:24
154Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad4:38:26
155Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC4:43:13
156Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:47:18
157Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:49:56
158Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard4:50:26
159Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano4:52:42
160Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4:54:14
161Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard4:56:55
162Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek4:59:39
163Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling5:00:46
164Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano5:06:16
165Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada5:10:41
166Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5:18:22
167Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano5:24:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team115pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team115
3Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC92
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling88
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek81
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team78
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale75
8Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team71
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo70
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling65
11Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi59
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek54
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto54
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale53
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC52
16David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC51
17Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team50
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale50
19Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard47
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale46
21Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team45
22Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD45
23Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi41
24Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40
25David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne39
26Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana38
27Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard37
28Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD36
29Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto35
30Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling32
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team32
32Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack32
33Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad30
34Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
35Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana28
36Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team28
37John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad26
38Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team26
39Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale25
41Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team24
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek22
43Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano22
44Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
45Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack20
46Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada18
47Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad18
48Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale17
49Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale17
50Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano16
51Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
52Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team15
53Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
54Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
55Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
56Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
57Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
58Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
59Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team11
60Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana11
61Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
62Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada10
63Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
64Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
65Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
66Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
67Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
68Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard10
69Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
70Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team10
71Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
72Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack9
73Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
74Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
75Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
76Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
77Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD8
78David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC8
79Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
80Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
81Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
82Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
83Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
84Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
85Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team6
86Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
87Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
88Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
89Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team4
90Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano4
91Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
92Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC4
93Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
94Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
95Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team3
96Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana3
97Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
98Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
99Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
100Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
101Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC2
102Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
103Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
104Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2
105Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
106Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2
107Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1
108Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
109Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1
110Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne63pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale56
3Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC42
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo33
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team32
6David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC24
7Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling21
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard20
10Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano19
11Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
13Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
14Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team13
15Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team12
16Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
17Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team12
18David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
21Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
22Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
23Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack9
24Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team9
25Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team8
26Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling8
27Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team8
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
29Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
30Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
31Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC6
32Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC6
33Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
34Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
35Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
36Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
37Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano5
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
39Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team5
40Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
41Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
42Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
43Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
44Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
45Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
46Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
47Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
48Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
49Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
50Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
51Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
52Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
53Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
54Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
55Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1
56Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
57Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1
58Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
59José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
60Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
61Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
62Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
63Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1
64Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1
65Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC7pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling14
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team20
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo26
6Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling39
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team47
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard48
10Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC51
11Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team52
12David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC57
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi60
14David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne63
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale82
16Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team87
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team96
18Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team100
19Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team117
20Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale117
21Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano122
22Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi125
23Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale132
24Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana133
25Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne134
26Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek137
27Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi138
28Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team143
29Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team148
30Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack150
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD151
32Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC153
33Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team155
34Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team157
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto158
36Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale169
37Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD173
38Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team187
39Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne194
40Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team203
41Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada204
42Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team211
43Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo219
44Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi225
45Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto236

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geox-TMC247:29:31
2Leopard Trek0:10:19
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:23
4Katusha Team0:43:18
5AG2R La Mondiale0:43:27
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:53:52
7Pro Team Astana0:58:56
8Liquigas-Cannondale1:01:51
9Movistar Team1:05:11
10Sky Procycling1:09:45
11Team RadioShack1:16:48
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:22:38
13Omega Pharma-Lotto1:22:46
14Quickstep Cycling Team1:47:42
15Team Garmin-Cervelo2:41:41
16Lampre - ISD3:19:21
17Saxo Bank Sungard3:21:42
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:00:33
19Andalucia Caja Granada5:16:21
20BMC Racing Team5:54:23
21Skil - Shimano6:30:57
22HTC-Highroad8:28:08

