Bennati victorious in Vitoria
Geox shuts down Sky attacks, Cobo holds onto Vuelta overall
Stage 20: Bilbao - Vitoria
Leopard Trek’s Daniele Bennati has been a frustrated sprinter at this year’s Vuelta a España but victory beckoned in Vitoria on stage 20 on Saturday afternoon and he ensured he wouldn’t leave the race empty handed with an impressive win in the Basque city.
The Italian prevailed in a long sprint over Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) and Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale), who finished second and third respectively, with Garmin-Cervélo rider Sep Vanmarcke fourth and Skil-Shimano’s Koen De Kort fifth.
Bennati recognised how hard today’s stage was for a sprinter aiming for victory and thanked his teammates for their efforts throughout the day, particularly in the final 50km. “Today is the penultimate stage; there’s been a lot of climbing in this stage for a sprinter… But for me it’s a win for the team,” Bennati said immediately after the stage.
The man who won two stages and the points classification at the 2007 edition of the Vuelta did it the hard way, spending much of the day in the 26-man break that formed before dropping back into the protective custody of his Leopard-Trek squad that controlled proceedings in the finale to ensure Bennati claimed a win in this year’s race.
Despite Chris Froome’s calls for an attacking day to chase the general classification lead, the red jersey remained on the shoulders of Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) at day’s end, the Vuelta champion elect well protected by his teammates to ensure the Spanish squad would go into tomorrow’s stage with little with which to concern themselves except a celebration.
There had been a 13-second margin between the two heading into the penultimate day, which prompted the Team Sky rider’s claim that he could make something of the day’s offerings but in reality it was going to prove a mountain too high against a Cobo in top condition and extremely motivated to take the biggest victory of his career on home turf.
Last chance hotel
It may have boasted a flat finish but the penultimate stage of this year’s Vuelta still had its fair share of climbing – a brace of first category ascents in addition to a category two and three climb, which offered something for the men desperate to take their shot at a stage win late in the event.
This was reflected in the number of noted climbers getting themselves into the day’s break, which detached itself from the peloton early in the stage, as the overall heavyweights looked to conserve ahead of what promised to be an interesting finale.
With Froome and Cobo separated by the aforementioned 13 seconds, there was the possibility of fireworks near the finish, although 26 men were keen to try their luck the hard way – in the break – before that point.
Those men were: Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale), AG2R La Mondiale pair Nicolas Roche and Lloyd Mondory, Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Andalucia Caja Granada), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) and Euskaltel-Euskadi riders Inaki Isasi Flores and Amets Txurruka.
Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) was trying his luck in the move again, along with Katusha trio Vladimir Karpets, Eduard Vorganov and Luca Paolini; Lampre - ISD was represented by Marco Marzano, Daniele Righi and Manuele Mori while Leopard Trek’s Daniele Bennati was in the mix, as was Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar), Jan Bakelants and Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Lotto).
Also present were Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Rabobank’s Carlos Barredo and Steven Kruijswijk, Saxo Bank-Sungard had Jaroslaw Marycz and Nick Nuyens while Koen de Kort was representing Skil – Shimano and Christophe Le Mevel flew Garmin-Cervélo’s flag.
After 99km of racing the 20-man move had itself a lead of 4:10 but unsurprisingly with 70km until the finish that had dropped to 1:27. That mark dipped below a minute with 55km remaining as it became obvious the peloton was preparing to stretch its legs on the final climb of the day, the category one Puerto de Urkiola.
That was down to 36 seconds, with 52km remaining, and as expected the break was on its knees on the opening slopes of the Urkiola. It was Barredo’s cue to go solo from the leading group, hitting out ahead of his fellow escapees, who were being swamped by the peloton.
The Spaniard had 53 seconds on the peloton with 48km to go to the finish, battling slopes that touched 15 percent in sections and putting in a brave showing on the final categorised climb of this year’s Vuelta. He added 22 seconds to his lead over the peloton during the following kilometres in a sign that he was motivated to throw everything at the stage win.
Carlos runs into flat finale fun
Having crested the Urkiola, Barredo set about consolidating his lead on the descent and subsequent flat run to Vitoria with a slender lead of 36 seconds over the remnants of the break, with the peloton a further minute behind. Trailing him by 43 seconds with 40km remaining was a seven-man group of chasers that included teammate Kruijswijk, plus Kiserlovski, Le Mevel, Roche, Caruso and Txurruka.
Undeterred, Barredo continued his run to the line and with 35km until the finish he still had 27 seconds on the chasing group – not a heavy buffer but a lead he would fight gallantly to protect as Vitoria – and victory – beckoned. That advantage sat at 33 seconds with 31 clicks remaining but the peloton, led by Leopard Trek, had moved to within 20 seconds of the chasers.
The proximity of the peloton to the chasers caused some consternation in the group and before long the septet was caught, the dream over with exactly 30km before the finish. It wasn’t a good sign for Barredo’s chances of staying away but with about half a minute separating him from the main field, the likes of Leopard Trek and Team Sky called a temporary halt in hostilities to prepare for the hectic finale.
It was a case of marking time for the sprinters’ teams leading into the final 20km of the stage as Barredo continued his doomed run to Vitoria, which would come to an end with 15km remaining when he was caught by a solo Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC), but not before Froome and Cobo had shaped up to battle the final intermediate sprint in pursuit of precious bonus seconds, which ended in a no-contest.
Their die cast, it was time for Sastre and Barredo to work together and with 10km remaining they had 31 seconds over the peloton. That was reduced by just one second a kilometre later and had hit 23 seconds with eight clicks until the finish. At that point Barredo put up the white flag and left Sastre to his own devices out front, with a feisty field bearing down on the lone Spaniard.
His bolt shot, Sastre’s resistance ended with just under three kilometres remaining, which was time for Leopard Trek to go back to work for Bennati; coming into the final kilometer, the plan seemed to be working to perfection and with the Italian’s overwhelming strength in the finale he was able to open a long sprint and hold on to take a sought-after stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4:39:20
|2
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|13
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|33
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|34
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|36
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|37
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|38
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|39
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|41
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|42
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|44
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|46
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|47
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|50
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|51
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|52
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|53
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|54
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|56
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|58
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|60
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|61
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|62
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|63
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|68
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|69
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|70
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|71
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|72
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|73
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|78
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:17
|79
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|80
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|81
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|82
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:23
|83
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|84
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|86
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|87
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|88
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|89
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|92
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|93
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|95
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|96
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|97
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|98
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|99
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|101
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|102
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|104
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|107
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|108
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|109
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|111
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|112
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|113
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|116
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:48
|117
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|118
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|119
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|120
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|121
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|122
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|123
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|124
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|125
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|126
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|127
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|128
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|129
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|130
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|131
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|132
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|133
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|138
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|139
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|141
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|142
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|143
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|145
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|146
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|147
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|148
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|149
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|150
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|151
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|152
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|153
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|154
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|155
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|157
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|158
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|159
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|161
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|162
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|163
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|164
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|165
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|166
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:24:50
|167
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|25
|pts
|2
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|20
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|5
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|12
|6
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|7
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|11
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|13
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|14
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|pts
|2
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|pts
|2
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:58:00
|2
|Leopard Trek
|3
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|Katusha Team
|5
|Pro Team Astana
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Geox-TMC
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Sky Procycling
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Team RadioShack
|17
|Skil - Shimano
|0:10:23
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|20
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:20:46
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|0:41:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|82:38:32
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:39
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:03:48
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:04:13
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:31
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:45
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:20
|10
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:33
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:05:50
|12
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:04
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:22
|14
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:08:52
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:25
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:27
|19
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:14:31
|20
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:19:47
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:22
|22
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:20:54
|23
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:21:06
|24
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:11
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:33:14
|26
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:38
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:40:02
|28
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:40:19
|29
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:45:16
|30
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:47:21
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:48:04
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:48:06
|33
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:50:47
|34
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:51:28
|35
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:00:03
|36
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:00:32
|37
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:10:34
|38
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:13:07
|39
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|1:13:16
|40
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:13:24
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:15:23
|42
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:20:36
|43
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:21:57
|44
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:31:02
|45
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:31:16
|46
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:32:49
|47
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:41:37
|48
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:45:30
|49
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:47:03
|50
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:47:47
|51
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|1:48:29
|53
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:49:50
|54
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1:50:15
|55
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:51:51
|56
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:52:48
|57
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:57:28
|58
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:58:49
|59
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:02:47
|60
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:03:48
|61
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:04:17
|62
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:08:45
|63
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:08:52
|64
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|2:10:12
|65
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|2:13:29
|66
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:14:12
|67
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:14:25
|68
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:18:24
|69
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:18:27
|70
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:18:40
|71
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:21:34
|72
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:22:50
|73
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:24:00
|74
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:25:18
|75
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:27:06
|76
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:29:14
|77
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:32:40
|78
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:34:21
|79
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|2:35:11
|80
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:35:32
|81
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:38:50
|82
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:40:21
|83
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:44:59
|84
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:45:56
|85
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:46:03
|86
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2:46:06
|87
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:46:09
|88
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:47:40
|89
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|2:54:57
|90
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:57:24
|91
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:58:19
|92
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2:58:47
|93
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:59:00
|94
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:00:06
|95
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:00:19
|96
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3:01:22
|97
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:03:09
|98
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:04:26
|99
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:04:54
|100
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:06:45
|101
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:07:09
|102
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3:07:33
|103
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:08:25
|104
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:09:09
|105
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:12:11
|106
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:13:02
|107
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|3:14:40
|108
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:16:13
|109
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:17:01
|110
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|3:20:19
|111
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:24:17
|112
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|3:25:12
|113
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3:25:14
|114
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:25:18
|115
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:26:40
|116
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3:27:29
|117
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:30:15
|118
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3:32:08
|119
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:32:38
|120
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:33:22
|121
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:37:44
|122
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|3:37:49
|123
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|3:39:02
|124
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:39:29
|125
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|3:42:06
|126
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:43:59
|127
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:45:34
|128
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:49:31
|129
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:49:59
|130
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:50:36
|131
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:50:59
|132
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:51:09
|133
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:53:18
|134
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:55:14
|135
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|3:58:33
|136
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:58:44
|137
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:04:34
|138
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:12:36
|139
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:13:41
|140
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4:13:48
|141
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:15:06
|142
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4:17:18
|143
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4:18:29
|144
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|4:19:44
|145
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4:19:56
|146
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:20:00
|147
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:22:04
|148
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:27:38
|149
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:28:42
|150
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|4:29:51
|151
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4:36:21
|152
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:37:31
|153
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:38:24
|154
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4:38:26
|155
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|4:43:13
|156
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:47:18
|157
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:49:56
|158
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:50:26
|159
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|4:52:42
|160
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:54:14
|161
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:56:55
|162
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|4:59:39
|163
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5:00:46
|164
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5:06:16
|165
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|5:10:41
|166
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5:18:22
|167
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5:24:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|115
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|115
|3
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|92
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|88
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|81
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|78
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|70
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|65
|11
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|54
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|52
|16
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|51
|17
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|19
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|21
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|45
|22
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|45
|23
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|24
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|25
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|26
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|38
|27
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|37
|28
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|36
|29
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|30
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|32
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|32
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|32
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|30
|34
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|35
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|28
|36
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|37
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|26
|38
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|39
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|41
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|22
|43
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|22
|44
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|45
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|20
|46
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|18
|47
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|18
|48
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|49
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|50
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|16
|51
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|52
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|53
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|54
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|55
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|56
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|57
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|58
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|59
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|11
|60
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|11
|61
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|62
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|63
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|64
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|65
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|66
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|67
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|68
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|69
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|70
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|71
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|72
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|73
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|74
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|75
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|76
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|77
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|8
|78
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|8
|79
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|80
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|81
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|82
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|83
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|84
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|85
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|86
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|87
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|88
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|89
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|90
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4
|91
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|92
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|4
|93
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|94
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|95
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|96
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|3
|97
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|98
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|99
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|100
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|101
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2
|102
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|103
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|104
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2
|105
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|106
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|107
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|1
|108
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|109
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1
|110
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|3
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|42
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|32
|6
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|24
|7
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|10
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|19
|11
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|14
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|15
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|16
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|17
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|18
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|20
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|21
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|22
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|23
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|25
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|26
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|27
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|29
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|30
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|31
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|6
|32
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|33
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|34
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|35
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|36
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|37
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|39
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|40
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|41
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|43
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|44
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|45
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|46
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|47
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|48
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|49
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|50
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|51
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|52
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|53
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|54
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|55
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1
|56
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|57
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|1
|58
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|59
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|60
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|61
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|62
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|63
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|64
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|65
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|7
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|39
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|47
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|48
|10
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|51
|11
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|52
|12
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|57
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|14
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|16
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|96
|18
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|117
|20
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|21
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|122
|22
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|23
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|24
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|133
|25
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|134
|26
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|137
|27
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|138
|28
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|143
|29
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|148
|30
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|150
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|151
|32
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|153
|33
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|155
|34
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|157
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|158
|36
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|169
|37
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|173
|38
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|187
|39
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|194
|40
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|203
|41
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|204
|42
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|211
|43
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|219
|44
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|225
|45
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|236
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geox-TMC
|247:29:31
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:10:19
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:23
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:43:18
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:27
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:53:52
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:58:56
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:01:51
|9
|Movistar Team
|1:05:11
|10
|Sky Procycling
|1:09:45
|11
|Team RadioShack
|1:16:48
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:38
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:22:46
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:47:42
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:41:41
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|3:19:21
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:21:42
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:00:33
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|5:16:21
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|5:54:23
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|6:30:57
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|8:28:08
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy