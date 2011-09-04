Trending

Cobo climbs into Vuelta lead on Angliru

Spaniard wins stage, takes red jersey from Wiggins

Image 1 of 51

Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) wins stage 15 atop the Angliru and moves into the overall lead. (Image credit: AFP)

Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) wins stage 15 atop the Angliru and moves into the overall lead.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 51

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) grits his teeth

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) grits his teeth
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 51

Wiggins had plenty of support from the Spanish fans (Image credit: Sirotti)

Wiggins had plenty of support from the Spanish fans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 51

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) won the stage and took the red jersey (Image credit: Sirotti)

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) won the stage and took the red jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 51

Wiggins (Team Sky) on his own

Wiggins (Team Sky) on his own
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 51

The Angrilu blew the Vuelta apart on stage 15

The Angrilu blew the Vuelta apart on stage 15
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 51

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) crosses the line

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) crosses the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 51

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) had a poor day by his standards (Image credit: Sirotti)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) had a poor day by his standards
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 51

Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto)

Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 51

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) showed flashes of form but couldn't handle the pace of Cobo (Image credit: Sirotti)

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) showed flashes of form but couldn't handle the pace of Cobo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 51

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) crosses the line at the end of stage 15 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti)

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) crosses the line at the end of stage 15 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 51

Vincenzo Nibali rode on despite his GC dreams going up in smoke (Image credit: Sirotti)

Vincenzo Nibali rode on despite his GC dreams going up in smoke
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 51

Astana were left leaderless after Kessiakoff cracked (Image credit: Sirotti)

Astana were left leaderless after Kessiakoff cracked
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 51

David Moncoutie took points on the penultimate climb and then sat up (Image credit: Sirotti)

David Moncoutie took points on the penultimate climb and then sat up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 51

Nicholas Roche (AG2R) on the Angrilu

Nicholas Roche (AG2R) on the Angrilu
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 51

Carlos Sastre (Geox) laid the foundations for Cobo's winning move (Image credit: Sirotti)

Carlos Sastre (Geox) laid the foundations for Cobo's winning move
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 51

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) struggles on the final climb of stage 15 (Image credit: Sirotti)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) struggles on the final climb of stage 15
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 51

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) digs deep

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) digs deep
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 51

Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto) has come a long way since his crash at the Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti)

Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto) has come a long way since his crash at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 51

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) faded

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) faded
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 51

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) rode his own tempo

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) rode his own tempo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 51

Chris Froome rode for Wiggins

Chris Froome rode for Wiggins
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 51

Froome leads the chase after Cobo

Froome leads the chase after Cobo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 51

David Moncoutie took points on the penultimate climb and then sat up (Image credit: Sirotti)

David Moncoutie took points on the penultimate climb and then sat up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 51

Monfort and Rodriguez lead home a small group

Monfort and Rodriguez lead home a small group
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 51

Igor Anton (Euskaltel) attacked on the lower slopes but could only watch as Cobo came passed (Image credit: Sirotti)

Igor Anton (Euskaltel) attacked on the lower slopes but could only watch as Cobo came passed
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 51

Wiggins and Anton finish together

Wiggins and Anton finish together
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 51

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished second on the stage (Image credit: Sirotti)

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished second on the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 51

Rodriguez (Katusha) hung on for as long as he could but the Angrilu proved too much (Image credit: Sirotti)

Rodriguez (Katusha) hung on for as long as he could but the Angrilu proved too much
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 51

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) comes over the line

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) comes over the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 51

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) in red for the first time

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) in red for the first time
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 51

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC)

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 51

Team Geox-TMC on the podium

Team Geox-TMC on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 51

Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali lost more time and all hope of the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali lost more time and all hope of the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 51

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) puts his team in the driving seat

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) puts his team in the driving seat
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 51

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC)

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 51

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC)

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 51

The peloton head towards the finish at the top of the Angliru (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The peloton head towards the finish at the top of the Angliru
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 51

The Angliru is one of the most demanding climbs in cycling (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Angliru is one of the most demanding climbs in cycling
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 51

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) cracked but remains in contention (Image credit: Sirotti)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) cracked but remains in contention
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 51

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) solos to an impressive win (Image credit: Sirotti)

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) solos to an impressive win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 51

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) on the podium and in red (Image credit: Sirotti)

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) on the podium and in red
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 51

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC)

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 51

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) wins on the Angrilu

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) wins on the Angrilu
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 51

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) moves into the race lead at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) moves into the race lead at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 51

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC)

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 51

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) cracked in the finale

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) cracked in the finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 51

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) takes the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) takes the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 51

The GC contenders lost big time to Cobo

The GC contenders lost big time to Cobo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 51

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC)

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 51

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) makes his way up the Angliru (Image credit: Sirotti)

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) makes his way up the Angliru
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) turned the Vuelta a España on its head Sunday afternoon, with victory atop the Angliru after a race-defining stage that saw Bradley Wiggins lose the overall lead and the Spaniard inherit the red jersey.

It was reward for a gutsy performance that the Geox-TMC rider has threatened to deliver during the mountain stages of this Vuelta; while he hasn’t shown much of the same blistering form at any point this season, Cobo pulled out the best when it mattered the most – on the mythical Angliru.

Wiggins cracked in the final three kilometres of the final climb and now sits in third overall, 46 seconds behind Cobo, with his Team Sky teammate Chris Froome in second, 20 seconds behind the general classification leader.

Cobo beat surprise packet Wout Pouls of Vacansoleil-DCM by 48 seconds, with two-time Vuelta champion and Geox-TMC teammate Denis Menchov taking third.

“I’m very tired – everybody is at this point [in the race] but nobody could get around me today, which was good,” said Cobo after the finish.

And after several years in the relative wilderness, Cobo has blasted back in the consciousness of the cycling public, something to which he alluded after the finish. “I can enjoy this victory because this job is my passion,” he said. “I thought about leaving the sport but this is very important to me.”

While Cobo was celebrating his climb up the leaderboard, defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liguigas-Cannondale) was continuing his slip down it, the Italian now sitting in eighth overall, 3:27 behind the red jersey and facing a soul-searching rest day tomorrow.

Another man who will tomorrow be wondering where it went wrong is Wiggins, the Briton finishing 1:20 behind after finding the final brutal slopes of the Angliru too hard following his heroics during this second week of the Vuelta. Whilst he is still on the podium overall, he has a lot of work to do if he’s to make up the lost ground to Cobo in the final six days.

All eyes on the Angliru

Boasting a finish on the famous Angliru climb, the queen stage of this year’s Vuelta promised to be the defining day of the event; organisers applied the same formula to the parcours as yesterday’s test – a second half heavy in climbing that would definitely strain the big guns on the general classification.

With Wiggins starting the day seven seconds in front of teammate Chris Froome and 45 seconds ahead of Rabobank’s Bauke Mollema, the mission for Team Sky was simple: minimize the Brit’s losses and if possible try to bolster his overall lead.

That tactic went to plan as three men got away early in the stage – Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Cervélo), Dimitry Champion (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Skil Shimano’s Simon Geschke had themselves an advantage over the field of six minutes, with 80km remaining.

Game over… Game on!

As the peloton crested the Alto de Tenebredo – with 57km until the finish – the break still had itself 5:10; 17km later that had dropped to just 2:10 however, as the tough climbing began in earnest and the escapees’ time out front was limited.

Next on the menu was the first category Alto del Cordal, the perfect site for Geschke to drop his two breakaway companions, who were soon absorbed by a peloton that was being whipped up by the likes of Liquigas-Cannondale.

Active in yesterday’s stage, Movistar’s Marzio Bruseghin was at it again today and soon caught the lone German out front; with the summit of the Cordal approaching the Italian was joined by stage winners David Moncoutie and Dan Martin plus Carlos Sastre to form a small group at the front of the race.

As the main field approached the Angliru it was time for 2008 Tour de France champion Sastre to make a mark on this year’s Vuelta and he set off solo, boasting a lead of 16 seconds with eight grueling kilometres remaining. Behind him Nibali was starting to falter, falling back before the hardest sections of the climb had even begun.

Getting into the Les Cabañes section, with its maximum gradient of 22 per cent, Sastre was joined by Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Igor Anton, who hasn’t enjoyed a good Vuelta and was hoping to make amends on the race’s biggest day. Aware of the danger present ahead, the peloton wasn’t giving the duo much leeway but before long Anton had gone solo in pursuit of the stage win.

Enter the Cobo

On the maximum slopes it was game over for Martin, Bruseghin and Sastre, the cue for Cobo to jump across to lone leader Anton and leave him flailing with six kilometres remaining, getting into the same rhythm that saw him take second on yesterday’s stage and sit in the top 10 overall.

Positioned perfectly in the group behind Cobo, Wiggins had Froome for company, with Menchov, Katusha’s Joaquin Rodriguez and Pouls sitting on for the ride, the Team Sky men riding themselves closer to overall victory as the kilometres dragged by.

Despite the torturous gradient, Cobo continued his scything run to the finish and had 40 seconds over Wiggins’ group, which had shed Rodriguez in pursuit of the lone Spaniard. Hitting the Cueña les Cabres section – with a maximum gradient of 23.5 per cent and three kilometres until the finish – the Geox-TMC man was riding towards the overall leadership.

Struggling to stay in the hunt was Mollema, Martin, Fuglsang and Nibali whilst ahead chaos seemed to prevail amongst the crowds, motorcycles and mist. Digging deep into his reserves as a potential grand tour winner, Wiggins managed to keep Cobo to 43 seconds with less than two kilometres remaining… Or so it seemed.

While he was passing under the flamme rouge, his rhythm undisturbed despite the gradient, Cobo enjoyed a gap of 1:10 over Wiggins as it became apparent the British rider was losing his fight to maintain his overall advantage.

Zipping up his jersey in preparation for the finish line celebrations, Cobo had time to enjoy a win that seemed unlikely over the past two seasons; one of the men to suffer from the fallout surrounding Saunier Duval’s demise, he could announce his return to the top of the sport with a stunning solo effort on one of the cycling world’s most fearsome climbs.

Full Results
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC4:01:56
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
3Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:21
6Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:35
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:41
12Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:01:52
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:02
14Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:17
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:37
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:02:43
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
18Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
19Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:01
20Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:22
21Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:32
22Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:03:52
23Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:31
24Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:54
25Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
26Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:05:08
27Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:05:27
28Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:05:38
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
30David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:05:56
31Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:05
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:12
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:19
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:06:30
35Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:48
36Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:51
37Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:07:01
38David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:14
39Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:34
40Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:44
41Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:08:05
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:10
43Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:28
44Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
45Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:31
46David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:11
47Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:14
48Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:09:40
51Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
52David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
53Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:00
54Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
55Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:37
56Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
58Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:10:46
59Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:20
60Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:27
61Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:14
62Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:20
63Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
64Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:00
65Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:13:19
66David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:51
67Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:58
68Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:00
69Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:14:04
70Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
71Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:33
72Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:36
74Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
75Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
78Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
79Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:43
80Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:14:45
81Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
82Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:58
83Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:15:16
84Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
85Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:17
87Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:15:20
88Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
89Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:15:29
90Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
91Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:37
92Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:41
93Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
94Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:43
95Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
97Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:57
98Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:17
99Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
100Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:16:27
101Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
102Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:17:19
103Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
104Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
105Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:41
106Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:17:48
107Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:18:04
108Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
109Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:18:23
110Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:26
111Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:18:28
112Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
113Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:47
115Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
116Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:18:57
117Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:00
118Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:10
119Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:47
120Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:19:58
121Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:00
123Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:05
124Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:20:38
125Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
126Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
127Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
128Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
129Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
130Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:20:43
131Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:20:53
132Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:04
133Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:21:09
134Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:21:11
135Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
136Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:21:25
137Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:21:28
138Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:21:30
139Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:32
140Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:21:45
141Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
142Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
143Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:22:05
144Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
145Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
146Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
147Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
148Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
149Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
150Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
151Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
152Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
153Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
154Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
155Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:10
156Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:22:17
157Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:22:26
158Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:22:28
159José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:22:46
160Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
161Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
162Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:07
163Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:23:16
164Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:23:20
165Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:23:24
166Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
167Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:23:42
168Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
169Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
170John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
171Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
172Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
173Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
174Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
175Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
176Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
177Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
178Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard

Points
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC25pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
3Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC16
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling14
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
6Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
7Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team9
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek8
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
12Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC4
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
14Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Sprint 1 - Alto de la Cabruñana. Cabruñana, 45.6km
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
3Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Mieres, 104.6km
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4pts
2Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Tenebredo (Cat. 2) 79km
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
3Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Cordal (Cat. 1) 121km
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10pts
2Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC6
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
4Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team2
5Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC1

Mountain 3 - Alto de L´Angliru (HC) 142km
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC15pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
3Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC6
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Most combative rider
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano

Teams
1Geox-TMC12:08:28
2Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:05
3Leopard Trek0:04:21
4Katusha Team0:08:08
5Movistar Team0:10:00
6Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:54
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:43
8Sky Procycling0:13:33
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:11
10AG2R La Mondiale0:19:33
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:51
12Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:36
13Team RadioShack0:22:07
14Pro Team Astana0:23:21
15Quickstep Cycling Team0:24:18
16Saxo Bank Sungard0:27:39
17Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:33:32
18Lampre - ISD0:34:46
19Andalucia Caja Granada0:38:59
20Skil - Shimano0:41:40
21BMC Racing Team0:44:03
22HTC-Highroad0:47:23

General classification after stage 15
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC59:57:16
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:20
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:46
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:36
5Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:02:37
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:03:01
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:06
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:27
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:58
10Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:13
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:32
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:50
13Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:17
14Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:56
15Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:08
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:42
17Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:50
18Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:02
19Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:09:13
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:16
21Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:10:07
22Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:14:24
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:15:05
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:23
25Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:18:22
26Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:22:33
27Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:22
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:51
29Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:28:56
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:29:14
31Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:38
32Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:30:46
33Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:36:27
34David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:36:50
35Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:37:28
36Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:39:38
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:40:24
38Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:21
39Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:52
40Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:48:32
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:51:49
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:52:07
43David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:57:36
44Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:59:46
45Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:01:04
46David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC1:06:31
47Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team1:06:36
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1:08:23
49Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:09:07
50Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1:10:35
51Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:16:18
52Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:17:26
53David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:04
54Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:26:36
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:27:05
56Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:27:06
57Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:30:28
58Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling1:31:17
59Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:25
60Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:34:36
61Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1:34:41
62Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:35:44
63Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:35:59
64Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:37:32
65Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:40:32
66Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:40:33
67Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1:42:56
68Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1:43:18
69Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1:46:15
70Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:46:17
71Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:46:18
72Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:48:20
73Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:49:26
74Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:49:38
75Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:52:46
76Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:53:17
77Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:54:39
78Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:54:53
79Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:56:26
80Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1:57:46
81Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:58:04
82Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:59:13
83Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard2:00:11
84Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:02:19
85Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:02:28
86Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:03:21
87Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:04:14
88Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
89Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:05:47
90Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:05:54
91Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:06:06
92Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:07:02
93Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:07:37
94David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2:10:13
95Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:13:55
96Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:14:25
97Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:16:30
98Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:17:03
99Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:18:15
100Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:21:06
101Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:21:22
102Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack2:22:52
103Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2:23:05
104Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team2:25:13
105Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:25:47
106Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD2:26:25
107Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:27:37
108José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:27:46
109Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team2:28:54
110Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:29:05
111Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:29:49
112Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2:32:45
113Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:33:43
114Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:34:24
115Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:34:28
116Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:35:17
117Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack2:36:27
118Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC2:36:49
119Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack2:36:53
120Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:37:50
121Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:38:31
122Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team2:39:56
123Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:41:00
124Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad2:43:08
125Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek2:44:54
126Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2:44:57
127Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:46:32
128Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:47:02
129Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2:47:17
130Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack2:48:22
131Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:48:37
132Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:50:39
133Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:52:57
134Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad2:53:30
135Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2:54:02
136Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek2:56:23
137Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:57:44
138Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:58:52
139Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:00:55
140Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:01:29
141Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3:03:04
142Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:03:08
143Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:05:19
144Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:06:02
145Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:06:13
146Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3:06:30
147Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:06:38
148Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:09:15
149Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:10:43
150Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:10:55
151Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:13:18
152Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team3:14:31
153Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3:15:59
154Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek3:16:57
155John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:17:50
156Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling3:20:56
157Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:24:56
158Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:27:00
159Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:28:53
160Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC3:30:15
161Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:34:43
162Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard3:36:41
163Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:39:15
164Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard3:40:03
165Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:40:48
166Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano3:42:52
167Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano3:44:48
168Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3:45:11
169Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:50:04
170Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:51:07
171Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling3:52:41
172Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek3:55:29
173Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano3:57:03
174Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:03:11
175Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:03:42
176Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:05:18
177Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard4:10:44
178Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:11:48

Points classification
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team90pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team85
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale75
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team71
5Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC66
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team65
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling60
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling60
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo53
10Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team48
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto46
12Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC45
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek42
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale42
15Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek40
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale39
17David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne37
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne36
19David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC34
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale33
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team32
22Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
23Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad30
24Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad30
25Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
26Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana28
27John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad26
28Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25
29Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
30Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
31Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD25
32Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team24
33Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard22
34Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard22
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek21
36Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto21
37Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
38Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
39Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team20
40Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada18
41Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack18
42Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana18
43Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
44Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team15
45Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
46Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack14
47Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek14
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
49Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team12
50Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
51Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team12
52Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
53Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
54Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
55Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
56Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
57Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
58Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
59Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek10
60Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team10
61Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack9
62Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
63Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
64Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
65Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
66Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
67David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC8
68Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD8
69Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
70Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
71Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
72Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
74Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
75Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team6
76Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
77Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
78Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
79Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4
80Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4
81Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
82Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC4
83David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
84Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
85Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
86Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
87Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
88Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
89Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano3
90Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
91Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
92Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
93Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2
94Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2
95Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
96Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1
97Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1
98Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
99Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack1
100Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
101Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1

Mountains classification
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne60pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale38
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team32
4Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC32
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne30
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo29
7David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC24
8Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard19
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
10Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
11Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team13
12David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
15Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
16Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team9
17Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling8
18Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
19Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
21Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC6
22Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
23Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC6
24Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
25Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
26Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano5
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
28Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team5
29Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
30Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
32Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
33Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
34Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
35Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
36Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
38Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
39Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
40Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
41Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
42Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team2
43Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
44Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
45Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2
46Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
47Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
48Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1
49Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
50Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
51Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
52Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
53José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
54Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1
55Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad1

Combination classification
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC10pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team20
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling28
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling29
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo31
8Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team36
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC39
10David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne52
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard56
12David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC69
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team76
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team87
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team93
16Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team94
17Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team105
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne120
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team121
20Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek123
21Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale128
22Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team130
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD131
24Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale134
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi147
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team157
27Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team164
28Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada174
29Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team177
30Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack178
31Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne179
32Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo179
33Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad184
34Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack193
35Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad200
36Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada206
37Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team206
38Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada213
39Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale216
40Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo220
41Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale221
42Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team229
43Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano243
44Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto258
45Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne260
46Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad286

Teams classification
1Geox-TMC179:22:05
2Leopard Trek0:06:47
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:05
4Movistar Team0:28:39
5Katusha Team0:33:17
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:43
7AG2R La Mondiale0:41:25
8Pro Team Astana0:44:56
9Sky Procycling0:57:47
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:58:32
11Team RadioShack1:04:16
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:06:43
13Omega Pharma-Lotto1:12:24
14Quickstep Cycling Team1:34:14
15Team Garmin-Cervelo2:16:53
16Saxo Bank Sungard2:18:10
17Lampre - ISD2:33:16
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:57:53
19Andalucia Caja Granada3:57:33
20BMC Racing Team4:33:40
21Skil - Shimano5:30:59
22HTC-Highroad6:05:05

Latest on Cyclingnews