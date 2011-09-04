Image 1 of 51 Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) wins stage 15 atop the Angliru and moves into the overall lead. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 51 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) grits his teeth (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 51 Wiggins had plenty of support from the Spanish fans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 51 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) won the stage and took the red jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 51 Wiggins (Team Sky) on his own (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 51 The Angrilu blew the Vuelta apart on stage 15 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) crosses the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) had a poor day by his standards (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 51 Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 51 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) showed flashes of form but couldn't handle the pace of Cobo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 51 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) crosses the line at the end of stage 15 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali rode on despite his GC dreams going up in smoke (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 51 Astana were left leaderless after Kessiakoff cracked (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 51 David Moncoutie took points on the penultimate climb and then sat up (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 51 Nicholas Roche (AG2R) on the Angrilu (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 51 Carlos Sastre (Geox) laid the foundations for Cobo's winning move (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 51 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) struggles on the final climb of stage 15 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) digs deep (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 51 Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto) has come a long way since his crash at the Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 51 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) faded (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 51 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) rode his own tempo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 51 Chris Froome rode for Wiggins (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 51 Froome leads the chase after Cobo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 51 David Moncoutie took points on the penultimate climb and then sat up (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 51 Monfort and Rodriguez lead home a small group (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 51 Igor Anton (Euskaltel) attacked on the lower slopes but could only watch as Cobo came passed (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 51 Wiggins and Anton finish together (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 51 Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished second on the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 51 Rodriguez (Katusha) hung on for as long as he could but the Angrilu proved too much (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 51 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) comes over the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 51 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) in red for the first time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 51 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 51 Team Geox-TMC on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 51 Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali lost more time and all hope of the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 51 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) puts his team in the driving seat (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 51 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 51 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 51 The peloton head towards the finish at the top of the Angliru (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 51 The Angliru is one of the most demanding climbs in cycling (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 51 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) cracked but remains in contention (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 51 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) solos to an impressive win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 51 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) on the podium and in red (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 51 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 51 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) wins on the Angrilu (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 51 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) moves into the race lead at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 51 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 51 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) cracked in the finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 51 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) takes the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 51 The GC contenders lost big time to Cobo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 51 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 51 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) makes his way up the Angliru (Image credit: Sirotti)

Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) turned the Vuelta a España on its head Sunday afternoon, with victory atop the Angliru after a race-defining stage that saw Bradley Wiggins lose the overall lead and the Spaniard inherit the red jersey.

It was reward for a gutsy performance that the Geox-TMC rider has threatened to deliver during the mountain stages of this Vuelta; while he hasn’t shown much of the same blistering form at any point this season, Cobo pulled out the best when it mattered the most – on the mythical Angliru.

Wiggins cracked in the final three kilometres of the final climb and now sits in third overall, 46 seconds behind Cobo, with his Team Sky teammate Chris Froome in second, 20 seconds behind the general classification leader.

Cobo beat surprise packet Wout Pouls of Vacansoleil-DCM by 48 seconds, with two-time Vuelta champion and Geox-TMC teammate Denis Menchov taking third.

“I’m very tired – everybody is at this point [in the race] but nobody could get around me today, which was good,” said Cobo after the finish.

And after several years in the relative wilderness, Cobo has blasted back in the consciousness of the cycling public, something to which he alluded after the finish. “I can enjoy this victory because this job is my passion,” he said. “I thought about leaving the sport but this is very important to me.”

While Cobo was celebrating his climb up the leaderboard, defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liguigas-Cannondale) was continuing his slip down it, the Italian now sitting in eighth overall, 3:27 behind the red jersey and facing a soul-searching rest day tomorrow.

Another man who will tomorrow be wondering where it went wrong is Wiggins, the Briton finishing 1:20 behind after finding the final brutal slopes of the Angliru too hard following his heroics during this second week of the Vuelta. Whilst he is still on the podium overall, he has a lot of work to do if he’s to make up the lost ground to Cobo in the final six days.

All eyes on the Angliru

Boasting a finish on the famous Angliru climb, the queen stage of this year’s Vuelta promised to be the defining day of the event; organisers applied the same formula to the parcours as yesterday’s test – a second half heavy in climbing that would definitely strain the big guns on the general classification.

With Wiggins starting the day seven seconds in front of teammate Chris Froome and 45 seconds ahead of Rabobank’s Bauke Mollema, the mission for Team Sky was simple: minimize the Brit’s losses and if possible try to bolster his overall lead.

That tactic went to plan as three men got away early in the stage – Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Cervélo), Dimitry Champion (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Skil Shimano’s Simon Geschke had themselves an advantage over the field of six minutes, with 80km remaining.

Game over… Game on!

As the peloton crested the Alto de Tenebredo – with 57km until the finish – the break still had itself 5:10; 17km later that had dropped to just 2:10 however, as the tough climbing began in earnest and the escapees’ time out front was limited.

Next on the menu was the first category Alto del Cordal, the perfect site for Geschke to drop his two breakaway companions, who were soon absorbed by a peloton that was being whipped up by the likes of Liquigas-Cannondale.

Active in yesterday’s stage, Movistar’s Marzio Bruseghin was at it again today and soon caught the lone German out front; with the summit of the Cordal approaching the Italian was joined by stage winners David Moncoutie and Dan Martin plus Carlos Sastre to form a small group at the front of the race.

As the main field approached the Angliru it was time for 2008 Tour de France champion Sastre to make a mark on this year’s Vuelta and he set off solo, boasting a lead of 16 seconds with eight grueling kilometres remaining. Behind him Nibali was starting to falter, falling back before the hardest sections of the climb had even begun.

Getting into the Les Cabañes section, with its maximum gradient of 22 per cent, Sastre was joined by Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Igor Anton, who hasn’t enjoyed a good Vuelta and was hoping to make amends on the race’s biggest day. Aware of the danger present ahead, the peloton wasn’t giving the duo much leeway but before long Anton had gone solo in pursuit of the stage win.

Enter the Cobo

On the maximum slopes it was game over for Martin, Bruseghin and Sastre, the cue for Cobo to jump across to lone leader Anton and leave him flailing with six kilometres remaining, getting into the same rhythm that saw him take second on yesterday’s stage and sit in the top 10 overall.

Positioned perfectly in the group behind Cobo, Wiggins had Froome for company, with Menchov, Katusha’s Joaquin Rodriguez and Pouls sitting on for the ride, the Team Sky men riding themselves closer to overall victory as the kilometres dragged by.

Despite the torturous gradient, Cobo continued his scything run to the finish and had 40 seconds over Wiggins’ group, which had shed Rodriguez in pursuit of the lone Spaniard. Hitting the Cueña les Cabres section – with a maximum gradient of 23.5 per cent and three kilometres until the finish – the Geox-TMC man was riding towards the overall leadership.

Struggling to stay in the hunt was Mollema, Martin, Fuglsang and Nibali whilst ahead chaos seemed to prevail amongst the crowds, motorcycles and mist. Digging deep into his reserves as a potential grand tour winner, Wiggins managed to keep Cobo to 43 seconds with less than two kilometres remaining… Or so it seemed.

While he was passing under the flamme rouge, his rhythm undisturbed despite the gradient, Cobo enjoyed a gap of 1:10 over Wiggins as it became apparent the British rider was losing his fight to maintain his overall advantage.

Zipping up his jersey in preparation for the finish line celebrations, Cobo had time to enjoy a win that seemed unlikely over the past two seasons; one of the men to suffer from the fallout surrounding Saunier Duval’s demise, he could announce his return to the top of the sport with a stunning solo effort on one of the cycling world’s most fearsome climbs.

Full Results 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 4:01:56 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 3 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:21 6 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:35 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:41 12 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:01:52 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:02 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:17 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:37 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:02:43 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 18 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 19 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:01 20 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:22 21 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:32 22 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:03:52 23 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:31 24 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:54 25 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:05:08 27 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:05:27 28 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:05:38 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 30 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:05:56 31 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:05 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:12 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:19 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:06:30 35 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:48 36 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:51 37 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:07:01 38 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:14 39 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:34 40 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:44 41 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:08:05 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:10 43 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:28 44 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 45 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:31 46 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:11 47 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:14 48 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:09:40 51 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 52 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 53 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:00 54 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 55 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:37 56 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:10:46 59 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:20 60 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:27 61 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:14 62 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:20 63 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 64 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:00 65 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:13:19 66 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:51 67 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:58 68 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:00 69 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:14:04 70 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 71 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:33 72 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 73 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:36 74 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 75 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 78 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 79 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:43 80 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:14:45 81 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 82 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:58 83 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:15:16 84 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:17 87 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:15:20 88 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 89 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:15:29 90 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 91 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:37 92 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:41 93 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 94 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:43 95 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 97 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:57 98 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:17 99 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 100 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:16:27 101 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 102 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:17:19 103 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 104 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 105 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:41 106 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:17:48 107 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:04 108 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 109 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:18:23 110 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:26 111 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:18:28 112 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 113 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:47 115 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 116 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:18:57 117 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:00 118 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:10 119 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:47 120 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:19:58 121 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:00 123 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:05 124 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:20:38 125 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 126 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 127 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 128 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 129 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 130 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:20:43 131 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:20:53 132 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:04 133 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:21:09 134 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:21:11 135 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 136 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:21:25 137 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:21:28 138 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:21:30 139 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:32 140 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:21:45 141 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 142 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 143 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:22:05 144 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 145 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 146 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 147 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 148 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 149 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 150 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 151 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 152 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 153 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 154 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 155 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:22:10 156 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:22:17 157 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:22:26 158 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:22:28 159 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:22:46 160 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 161 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 162 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:07 163 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:23:16 164 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:23:20 165 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:23:24 166 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 167 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:23:42 168 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 169 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 170 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 171 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 172 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 173 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 174 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 175 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 176 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 177 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 178 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard

Points 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 25 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 16 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 6 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 7 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 9 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 8 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 12 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 4 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

Sprint 1 - Alto de la Cabruñana. Cabruñana, 45.6km 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 3 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Mieres, 104.6km 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 pts 2 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Tenebredo (Cat. 2) 79km 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 3 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Cordal (Cat. 1) 121km 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 pts 2 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 4 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 2 5 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de L´Angliru (HC) 142km 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 15 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 3 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 6 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Most combative rider 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano

Teams 1 Geox-TMC 12:08:28 2 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:05 3 Leopard Trek 0:04:21 4 Katusha Team 0:08:08 5 Movistar Team 0:10:00 6 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:54 7 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:43 8 Sky Procycling 0:13:33 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:11 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:33 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:51 12 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:36 13 Team RadioShack 0:22:07 14 Pro Team Astana 0:23:21 15 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:24:18 16 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:27:39 17 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:33:32 18 Lampre - ISD 0:34:46 19 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:38:59 20 Skil - Shimano 0:41:40 21 BMC Racing Team 0:44:03 22 HTC-Highroad 0:47:23

General classification after stage 15 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 59:57:16 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:20 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:46 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:36 5 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:02:37 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:03:01 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:06 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:27 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:58 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:13 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:32 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:50 13 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:17 14 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:56 15 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:08 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:42 17 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:50 18 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:02 19 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:09:13 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:16 21 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:10:07 22 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:14:24 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:15:05 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:23 25 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:18:22 26 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:22:33 27 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:22 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:51 29 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:28:56 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:29:14 31 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:38 32 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:30:46 33 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:36:27 34 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:36:50 35 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:37:28 36 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:39:38 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:40:24 38 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:21 39 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:52 40 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:48:32 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:51:49 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:52:07 43 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:57:36 44 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:59:46 45 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:01:04 46 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:06:31 47 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 1:06:36 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:08:23 49 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:09:07 50 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1:10:35 51 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:16:18 52 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:17:26 53 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:04 54 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:26:36 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:27:05 56 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:27:06 57 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:30:28 58 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 1:31:17 59 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:25 60 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:34:36 61 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:34:41 62 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:35:44 63 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:35:59 64 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:37:32 65 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:40:32 66 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:40:33 67 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1:42:56 68 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1:43:18 69 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1:46:15 70 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:46:17 71 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:46:18 72 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:48:20 73 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:49:26 74 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:49:38 75 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:52:46 76 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:53:17 77 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:54:39 78 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:54:53 79 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:56:26 80 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1:57:46 81 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:58:04 82 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:59:13 83 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:00:11 84 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:02:19 85 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:02:28 86 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:03:21 87 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:04:14 88 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 89 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:05:47 90 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:05:54 91 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:06:06 92 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:07:02 93 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:07:37 94 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2:10:13 95 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:13:55 96 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:14:25 97 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:16:30 98 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:17:03 99 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:18:15 100 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:21:06 101 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:21:22 102 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 2:22:52 103 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2:23:05 104 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:25:13 105 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:25:47 106 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 2:26:25 107 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:27:37 108 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:27:46 109 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 2:28:54 110 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:29:05 111 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:29:49 112 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2:32:45 113 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:33:43 114 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:34:24 115 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:34:28 116 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:35:17 117 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 2:36:27 118 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 2:36:49 119 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 2:36:53 120 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:37:50 121 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:38:31 122 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 2:39:56 123 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:41:00 124 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 2:43:08 125 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 2:44:54 126 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:44:57 127 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:46:32 128 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:47:02 129 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2:47:17 130 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 2:48:22 131 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:48:37 132 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:50:39 133 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:52:57 134 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 2:53:30 135 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:54:02 136 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 2:56:23 137 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:57:44 138 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:58:52 139 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:00:55 140 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:01:29 141 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:03:04 142 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:03:08 143 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:05:19 144 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:06:02 145 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:06:13 146 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3:06:30 147 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:06:38 148 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:09:15 149 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:10:43 150 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:10:55 151 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:13:18 152 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 3:14:31 153 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:15:59 154 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 3:16:57 155 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:17:50 156 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 3:20:56 157 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:24:56 158 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:27:00 159 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:28:53 160 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 3:30:15 161 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:34:43 162 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:36:41 163 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:39:15 164 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:40:03 165 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:40:48 166 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 3:42:52 167 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3:44:48 168 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:45:11 169 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:50:04 170 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:51:07 171 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 3:52:41 172 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 3:55:29 173 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 3:57:03 174 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4:03:11 175 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:03:42 176 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4:05:18 177 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:10:44 178 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4:11:48

Points classification 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 90 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 85 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 5 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 66 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 65 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 60 8 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 60 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 53 10 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 48 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 12 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 45 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 42 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 42 15 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 40 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 17 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 19 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 34 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 22 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 23 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 30 24 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 30 25 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 26 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 28 27 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 26 28 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 29 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 30 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 31 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 32 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 33 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 34 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 21 36 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 37 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 38 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 39 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 20 40 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 18 41 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 18 42 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 18 43 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 44 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 15 45 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 46 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 14 47 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 14 48 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 49 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 12 50 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 51 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 12 52 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 53 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 54 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 55 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 56 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 57 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 58 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 59 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 10 60 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 61 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 9 62 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 63 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 64 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 65 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 66 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 67 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 68 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 8 69 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 70 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 71 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 72 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 74 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 75 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 76 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 77 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 78 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 79 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 80 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 81 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 82 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 4 83 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 84 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 85 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 86 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 87 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 88 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 89 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 90 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 91 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 92 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 93 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2 94 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2 95 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 96 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1 97 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1 98 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 99 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 1 100 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 101 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1

Mountains classification 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 60 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 38 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 32 4 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 32 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 7 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 24 8 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 19 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 11 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 13 12 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 15 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 16 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 17 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 18 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 19 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 21 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 6 22 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 23 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 24 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 25 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 26 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 28 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 29 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 30 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 32 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 33 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 34 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 35 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 36 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 38 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 39 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 40 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 41 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 42 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 2 43 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 44 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 45 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2 46 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 47 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 48 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1 49 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 50 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 51 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 52 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 53 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 54 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1 55 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1

Combination classification 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 10 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 8 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 36 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 39 10 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 52 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 56 12 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 69 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 76 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 16 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 94 17 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 105 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 120 19 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 121 20 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 123 21 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 128 22 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 130 23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 131 24 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 26 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 157 27 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 164 28 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 174 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 177 30 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 178 31 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 179 32 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 179 33 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 184 34 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 193 35 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 200 36 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 206 37 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 206 38 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 213 39 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 216 40 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 220 41 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 221 42 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 229 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 243 44 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 258 45 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 260 46 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 286