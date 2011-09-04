Cobo climbs into Vuelta lead on Angliru
Spaniard wins stage, takes red jersey from Wiggins
Stage 15: Avilés - Anglirú
Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) turned the Vuelta a España on its head Sunday afternoon, with victory atop the Angliru after a race-defining stage that saw Bradley Wiggins lose the overall lead and the Spaniard inherit the red jersey.
It was reward for a gutsy performance that the Geox-TMC rider has threatened to deliver during the mountain stages of this Vuelta; while he hasn’t shown much of the same blistering form at any point this season, Cobo pulled out the best when it mattered the most – on the mythical Angliru.
Wiggins cracked in the final three kilometres of the final climb and now sits in third overall, 46 seconds behind Cobo, with his Team Sky teammate Chris Froome in second, 20 seconds behind the general classification leader.
Cobo beat surprise packet Wout Pouls of Vacansoleil-DCM by 48 seconds, with two-time Vuelta champion and Geox-TMC teammate Denis Menchov taking third.
“I’m very tired – everybody is at this point [in the race] but nobody could get around me today, which was good,” said Cobo after the finish.
And after several years in the relative wilderness, Cobo has blasted back in the consciousness of the cycling public, something to which he alluded after the finish. “I can enjoy this victory because this job is my passion,” he said. “I thought about leaving the sport but this is very important to me.”
While Cobo was celebrating his climb up the leaderboard, defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liguigas-Cannondale) was continuing his slip down it, the Italian now sitting in eighth overall, 3:27 behind the red jersey and facing a soul-searching rest day tomorrow.
Another man who will tomorrow be wondering where it went wrong is Wiggins, the Briton finishing 1:20 behind after finding the final brutal slopes of the Angliru too hard following his heroics during this second week of the Vuelta. Whilst he is still on the podium overall, he has a lot of work to do if he’s to make up the lost ground to Cobo in the final six days.
All eyes on the Angliru
Boasting a finish on the famous Angliru climb, the queen stage of this year’s Vuelta promised to be the defining day of the event; organisers applied the same formula to the parcours as yesterday’s test – a second half heavy in climbing that would definitely strain the big guns on the general classification.
With Wiggins starting the day seven seconds in front of teammate Chris Froome and 45 seconds ahead of Rabobank’s Bauke Mollema, the mission for Team Sky was simple: minimize the Brit’s losses and if possible try to bolster his overall lead.
That tactic went to plan as three men got away early in the stage – Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Cervélo), Dimitry Champion (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Skil Shimano’s Simon Geschke had themselves an advantage over the field of six minutes, with 80km remaining.
Game over… Game on!
As the peloton crested the Alto de Tenebredo – with 57km until the finish – the break still had itself 5:10; 17km later that had dropped to just 2:10 however, as the tough climbing began in earnest and the escapees’ time out front was limited.
Next on the menu was the first category Alto del Cordal, the perfect site for Geschke to drop his two breakaway companions, who were soon absorbed by a peloton that was being whipped up by the likes of Liquigas-Cannondale.
Active in yesterday’s stage, Movistar’s Marzio Bruseghin was at it again today and soon caught the lone German out front; with the summit of the Cordal approaching the Italian was joined by stage winners David Moncoutie and Dan Martin plus Carlos Sastre to form a small group at the front of the race.
As the main field approached the Angliru it was time for 2008 Tour de France champion Sastre to make a mark on this year’s Vuelta and he set off solo, boasting a lead of 16 seconds with eight grueling kilometres remaining. Behind him Nibali was starting to falter, falling back before the hardest sections of the climb had even begun.
Getting into the Les Cabañes section, with its maximum gradient of 22 per cent, Sastre was joined by Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Igor Anton, who hasn’t enjoyed a good Vuelta and was hoping to make amends on the race’s biggest day. Aware of the danger present ahead, the peloton wasn’t giving the duo much leeway but before long Anton had gone solo in pursuit of the stage win.
Enter the Cobo
On the maximum slopes it was game over for Martin, Bruseghin and Sastre, the cue for Cobo to jump across to lone leader Anton and leave him flailing with six kilometres remaining, getting into the same rhythm that saw him take second on yesterday’s stage and sit in the top 10 overall.
Positioned perfectly in the group behind Cobo, Wiggins had Froome for company, with Menchov, Katusha’s Joaquin Rodriguez and Pouls sitting on for the ride, the Team Sky men riding themselves closer to overall victory as the kilometres dragged by.
Despite the torturous gradient, Cobo continued his scything run to the finish and had 40 seconds over Wiggins’ group, which had shed Rodriguez in pursuit of the lone Spaniard. Hitting the Cueña les Cabres section – with a maximum gradient of 23.5 per cent and three kilometres until the finish – the Geox-TMC man was riding towards the overall leadership.
Struggling to stay in the hunt was Mollema, Martin, Fuglsang and Nibali whilst ahead chaos seemed to prevail amongst the crowds, motorcycles and mist. Digging deep into his reserves as a potential grand tour winner, Wiggins managed to keep Cobo to 43 seconds with less than two kilometres remaining… Or so it seemed.
While he was passing under the flamme rouge, his rhythm undisturbed despite the gradient, Cobo enjoyed a gap of 1:10 over Wiggins as it became apparent the British rider was losing his fight to maintain his overall advantage.
Zipping up his jersey in preparation for the finish line celebrations, Cobo had time to enjoy a win that seemed unlikely over the past two seasons; one of the men to suffer from the fallout surrounding Saunier Duval’s demise, he could announce his return to the top of the sport with a stunning solo effort on one of the cycling world’s most fearsome climbs.
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|4:01:56
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|3
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:21
|6
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:35
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:41
|12
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:01:52
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:02
|14
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:17
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:37
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:02:43
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|18
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|19
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:01
|20
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:22
|21
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:32
|22
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:03:52
|23
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:31
|24
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:54
|25
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:05:08
|27
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:05:27
|28
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:38
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|30
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:05:56
|31
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:05
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:12
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:19
|34
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:06:30
|35
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|36
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:51
|37
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:07:01
|38
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:14
|39
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:34
|40
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:44
|41
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:05
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:10
|43
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:28
|44
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|45
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:31
|46
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:11
|47
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:14
|48
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:09:40
|51
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|52
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|53
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:00
|54
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|55
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:37
|56
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:10:46
|59
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:20
|60
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:27
|61
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:14
|62
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:20
|63
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|64
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:00
|65
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:19
|66
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:51
|67
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:58
|68
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:00
|69
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:14:04
|70
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|71
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:33
|72
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:36
|74
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|78
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|79
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:43
|80
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:45
|81
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|82
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:58
|83
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:15:16
|84
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|86
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:17
|87
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:20
|88
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|89
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:15:29
|90
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|91
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:37
|92
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:41
|93
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|94
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:43
|95
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:57
|98
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:17
|99
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|100
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:27
|101
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:19
|103
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|104
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|105
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:41
|106
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:17:48
|107
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:04
|108
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|109
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:18:23
|110
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:26
|111
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:18:28
|112
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|113
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:47
|115
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|116
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:57
|117
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:00
|118
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:10
|119
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:47
|120
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:19:58
|121
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:00
|123
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:05
|124
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:20:38
|125
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|127
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|128
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|129
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|130
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:20:43
|131
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:20:53
|132
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:04
|133
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:21:09
|134
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:21:11
|135
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|136
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:21:25
|137
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:21:28
|138
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:21:30
|139
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:32
|140
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:45
|141
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|142
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|143
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:22:05
|144
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|145
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|146
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|147
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|148
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|149
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|150
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|151
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|152
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|153
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|154
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|155
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:10
|156
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:17
|157
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:26
|158
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:28
|159
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:22:46
|160
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|161
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|162
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:07
|163
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:23:16
|164
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:23:20
|165
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:23:24
|166
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|167
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:23:42
|168
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|169
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|170
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|171
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|172
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|173
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|174
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|175
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|176
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|177
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|178
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|25
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|16
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|8
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|12
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|4
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|14
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|3
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|pts
|2
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|3
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|4
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|15
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|6
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|Geox-TMC
|12:08:28
|2
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:05
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:04:21
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:08:08
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:10:00
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:54
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:43
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:13:33
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:11
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:33
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:51
|12
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:36
|13
|Team RadioShack
|0:22:07
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|0:23:21
|15
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:24:18
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:27:39
|17
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:33:32
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:34:46
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:38:59
|20
|Skil - Shimano
|0:41:40
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:44:03
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|0:47:23
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|59:57:16
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:20
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:46
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|5
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:02:37
|6
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:03:01
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:06
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:27
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:58
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:32
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:50
|13
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:17
|14
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:56
|15
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:08
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:42
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:50
|18
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|19
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:09:13
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:16
|21
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:10:07
|22
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:14:24
|23
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:05
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:23
|25
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:18:22
|26
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:33
|27
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:22
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:51
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:28:56
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:29:14
|31
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:38
|32
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:30:46
|33
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:36:27
|34
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:36:50
|35
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:37:28
|36
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:39:38
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:40:24
|38
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:21
|39
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:45:52
|40
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:48:32
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:51:49
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:52:07
|43
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:57:36
|44
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:59:46
|45
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:01:04
|46
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:06:31
|47
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:06:36
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:08:23
|49
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:09:07
|50
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1:10:35
|51
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:16:18
|52
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:17:26
|53
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:04
|54
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:26:36
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:27:05
|56
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:27:06
|57
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:30:28
|58
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|1:31:17
|59
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:25
|60
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:34:36
|61
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:34:41
|62
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:35:44
|63
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:35:59
|64
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:37:32
|65
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:40:32
|66
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:40:33
|67
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|1:42:56
|68
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:43:18
|69
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1:46:15
|70
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:46:17
|71
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:46:18
|72
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:48:20
|73
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:49:26
|74
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:49:38
|75
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:52:46
|76
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:53:17
|77
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:54:39
|78
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54:53
|79
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:56:26
|80
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:57:46
|81
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:58:04
|82
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:59:13
|83
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:00:11
|84
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:02:19
|85
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:28
|86
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:03:21
|87
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:04:14
|88
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|89
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:05:47
|90
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:05:54
|91
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:06:06
|92
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:07:02
|93
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:07:37
|94
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:10:13
|95
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:13:55
|96
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:14:25
|97
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:16:30
|98
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:17:03
|99
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:18:15
|100
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:21:06
|101
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:21:22
|102
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2:22:52
|103
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2:23:05
|104
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:25:13
|105
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:25:47
|106
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|2:26:25
|107
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:27:37
|108
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:27:46
|109
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|2:28:54
|110
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:29:05
|111
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:29:49
|112
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2:32:45
|113
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:33:43
|114
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:34:24
|115
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:34:28
|116
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:35:17
|117
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|2:36:27
|118
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2:36:49
|119
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|2:36:53
|120
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:37:50
|121
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:38:31
|122
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:39:56
|123
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:41:00
|124
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|2:43:08
|125
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|2:44:54
|126
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:44:57
|127
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:46:32
|128
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:47:02
|129
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2:47:17
|130
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2:48:22
|131
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:48:37
|132
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:50:39
|133
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:52:57
|134
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|2:53:30
|135
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:54:02
|136
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|2:56:23
|137
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:57:44
|138
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:58:52
|139
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:00:55
|140
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:01:29
|141
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:03:04
|142
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:03:08
|143
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:05:19
|144
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:06:02
|145
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:06:13
|146
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3:06:30
|147
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:06:38
|148
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:09:15
|149
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:10:43
|150
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:10:55
|151
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:13:18
|152
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|3:14:31
|153
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:15:59
|154
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3:16:57
|155
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:17:50
|156
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3:20:56
|157
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:24:56
|158
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:27:00
|159
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:28:53
|160
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|3:30:15
|161
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:34:43
|162
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:36:41
|163
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:39:15
|164
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:40:03
|165
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:40:48
|166
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|3:42:52
|167
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3:44:48
|168
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:45:11
|169
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:50:04
|170
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:51:07
|171
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3:52:41
|172
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3:55:29
|173
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|3:57:03
|174
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:03:11
|175
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:03:42
|176
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:05:18
|177
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:10:44
|178
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:11:48
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|90
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|85
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|5
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|66
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|65
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|60
|8
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|60
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|53
|10
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|12
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|45
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|42
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|15
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|40
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|17
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|19
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|34
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|22
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|23
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|30
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|30
|25
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|26
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|28
|27
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|26
|28
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|29
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|30
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|31
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|33
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|34
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|21
|36
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|37
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|38
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|39
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|40
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|18
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|18
|42
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|18
|43
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|44
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|45
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|46
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|14
|47
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|14
|48
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|49
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|50
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|51
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|52
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|53
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|54
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|55
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|56
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|57
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|58
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|59
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|10
|60
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|61
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|62
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|63
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|64
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|65
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|66
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|67
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|8
|68
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|8
|69
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|70
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|71
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|72
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|74
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|75
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|76
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|77
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|78
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|79
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|80
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|81
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|82
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|4
|83
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|84
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|85
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|86
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|87
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|88
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|89
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|90
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|91
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|92
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|93
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2
|94
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|95
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|96
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|97
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1
|98
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|99
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1
|100
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|101
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|1
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|60
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|32
|4
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|32
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|7
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|24
|8
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|11
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|12
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|15
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|16
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|18
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|19
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|21
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|6
|22
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|23
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|24
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|25
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|26
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|28
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|29
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|30
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|32
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|33
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|34
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|35
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|38
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|39
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|40
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|41
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|42
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|43
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|44
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|45
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|46
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|47
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|48
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|1
|49
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|50
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|51
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|52
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|53
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|54
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|55
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|10
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|36
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|39
|10
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|52
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|56
|12
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|69
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|76
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|16
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|17
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|105
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|120
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|121
|20
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|123
|21
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|22
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|23
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|131
|24
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|26
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|157
|27
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|164
|28
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|174
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|177
|30
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|178
|31
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|179
|32
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|179
|33
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|184
|34
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|193
|35
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|200
|36
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|206
|37
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|206
|38
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|213
|39
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|216
|40
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|220
|41
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|221
|42
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|229
|43
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|243
|44
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|258
|45
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|260
|46
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|286
|1
|Geox-TMC
|179:22:05
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:06:47
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:05
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:28:39
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:33:17
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:43
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:25
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:44:56
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:57:47
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:58:32
|11
|Team RadioShack
|1:04:16
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:43
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:12:24
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:34:14
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:16:53
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:18:10
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|2:33:16
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:57:53
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:57:33
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|4:33:40
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|5:30:59
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|6:05:05
