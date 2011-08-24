Rodriguez powers to stage victory
Chavanel retains red leader's jersey
Stage 5: Sierra Nevada - Valdepeñas de Jaén
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) used his pure climber’s power to conquer the steep and narrow finish in Valdepeñas de Jaén.
The tiny Spaniard followed teammate Daniel Moreno as solo attacker David Moncoutié (Cofidis) was swept up, and then gapped his overall rivals, with only Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil) able to match the Katusha duo.
Rodriguez kept his hands on the brake levers and danced to the finish line. Poels closed the gap with a brave effort but finished four seconds down, with Moreno at five seconds.
"I've achieved more than I expected with the gap I created over my adversaries in such a short distance," Rodriguez said.
"I don't think I have spent more energy than the others though. Everyone will be tired after such a stage. It's often said in cycling that the winners are less tired than the others because of their high morale.
"It's not a surprise for me to do this because I've said since the beginning of the Vuelta that I was here for the win. I'm satisfied with where I'm standing on GC. Most of the favourites are still in contention with no big time differences."
Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) brought home the leading chasers, with team soigneurs forced to grab their riders as they gasped for breath after an intense finishing effort. Most of the overall contenders were all at eight seconds but the likes of Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) finished 20 seconds down on Rodriguez. Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) was further back at 29 seconds while his fellow Irishman and cousin Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) was better placed in eighth place, at eight seconds.
Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) managed to limit his losses and hold onto the red race leader's jersey. He now leads Moreno by just nine seconds, with Rodriguez third at 23 seconds.
"This stage was much harder than I imagined," Chavanel said. "I've been surprised, to say the truth. It was constantly fast but I hung on and I kept the red jersey. It makes me very happy. The Quick Step team controlled the race really well with sending Davide Malacarne in the breakaway and riding behind Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) who was alone away later on. Tom Boonen took part in the chase. That shows the respect that Quick Step has for this leader's jersey."
Chavanel knows his time in the red jersey is limited, but said he thinks he can keep the race lead until the time trial in Salamanca on Monday.
"The Vuelta is designed for climbers and I'm not one of them. That makes me proud to be the race leader. I'll take it day by day but I’d like to preserve the lead until the time trial on stage 10."
Remembering Tondo
The stage started atop the Sierra Nevada after the peloton slept at altitude in the Spanish ski resort. Before the start, a minute's silence was observed to remember Xavier Tondo who was killed in a domestic accident while training on Sierra Nevada.
After the dive down to the spectacular city of Granada, the racing started rapidly with a series of attacks in the hills north of the city, and an 18-rider break formed. However, the peloton and especially Rodriguez's Katusha team never let the race slip from their grasp.
The Alto de Valdepeñas climbed was covered for a first tine after 87km and sparked the first significant break of the day. Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) was first over the top and joined forces with Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) and Tom Slagter (Rabobank). They were joined by Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Johannes Fröhlinger (Skil-Shimano), Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) and Adrian Palomares (Andalucia Caja Granada).
Despite the 32C temperatures, the peloton again refused to let them go and the gap was pegged constantly at no more than 90 seconds.
Perhaps born out of frustration, Albasini decided to go for it alone. It was a desperate move but he managed to gain two minutes, possibly as the peloton realised that a lone rider had little chance of staying away. The Swiss rider plugged on as the rest of the break was gradually picked up.
Katusha in control
The second climb of the Alto de Valdepeñas was always going to be a key part of the race and Katusha did everything to control the action for Rodriguez. Vladimir Karpets worked a lot at high speed before the climb began to hurt. His effort quickly caused some casualties, including Andreas Klöden (RadioShack). Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was also struggling again but managed to stay with the lead group of 50 riders.
Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) jumped clear of the peloton with four kilometres to go the summit of the climb but he was quickly caught and passed by David Moncoutié (Cofidis) who powered on in a solo move. The veteran Frenchman is not a great descender and lost vital seconds as 2010 Vuelta winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) briefly tested his rivals' nerves.
Moncoutié started the final climb – Southern Spain's equivalent of the Mur du Huy, with 25 seconds but faded quickly as the peloton saw up him the road. Moreno had promised to work for Rodriguez today after being given the freedom to ride for himself on Sierra Nevada, and he dragged the peloton up to and around Moncoutié. The finish was still almost a kilometre away but Rodriguez knew it was the right moment to take advantage of the confusion and so opened the turbo chargers in his climber's legs.
He gapped Moreno, who eased to mark Poels, and then made a long effort towards the line. He crossed the line with his arms in the air, celebrating Katusha's second consecutive stage victory and confirming he is a sure overall contender, as behind him, everyone else fought to limit their losses.
The Vuelta is still in its first week and these are the opening salvoes, but it already looks like it is going to be a close and aggressive battle for overall victory.
Thursday's 185.7km sixth stage is from Úbeda to Córdoba and also includes another late climb and fast descent to the finish. Both details are likely to produce another thrilling finale.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4:42:54
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:11
|12
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|18
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:20
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|20
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|22
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|25
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|26
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|28
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:31
|32
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|35
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:42
|40
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|41
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:49
|43
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:52
|44
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:56
|45
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:57
|46
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|47
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|49
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:38
|50
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:41
|51
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|52
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:43
|53
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:03
|55
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:20
|56
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:04:25
|57
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:09
|58
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|59
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|60
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|61
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|63
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|64
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:06:18
|67
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|69
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:21
|70
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:29
|71
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:06:48
|72
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|73
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|74
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:16
|76
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|77
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|78
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|80
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:30
|83
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|85
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|86
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|87
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|88
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|89
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:42
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|91
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|92
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|94
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:08
|96
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:49
|97
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|99
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|100
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|101
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|102
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|103
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|105
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|107
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|113
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|114
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|115
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|116
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|118
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|119
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|120
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|121
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|122
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|123
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|125
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|126
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|127
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|128
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|129
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|130
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|131
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:04
|132
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:10
|133
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|134
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|135
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|136
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|137
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|139
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|140
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|141
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|142
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|143
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:12:39
|144
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|145
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:14:27
|146
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|147
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|148
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|149
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|150
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:48
|151
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:51
|152
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:09
|153
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:23
|154
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:31
|155
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|156
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:43
|158
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:17:34
|159
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|160
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:38
|161
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:56
|162
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:59
|163
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|164
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:07
|165
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:06
|166
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:49
|167
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|168
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:32:01
|169
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|170
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|171
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|172
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|173
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|174
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|175
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|176
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|177
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|178
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|179
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|180
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|181
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|182
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|183
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|184
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|185
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|186
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|187
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|188
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|189
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|190
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|191
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|192
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|193
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|194
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|4
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|10
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|9
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|10
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|6
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|12
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:09:17
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:21
|3
|Geox-TMC
|0:00:25
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:40
|7
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:49
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:01:11
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:29
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:50
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:58
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:05
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:30
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:06
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:43
|17
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:58
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:34
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:17:52
|20
|HTC-Highroad
|0:23:34
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|22
|Skil - Shimano
|0:35:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18:02:34
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:25
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:33
|6
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:35
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:38
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:43
|9
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|12
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:54
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|14
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:57
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:58
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:07
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:20
|20
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:21
|22
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:01:37
|23
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:39
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:44
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:47
|26
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:52
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:07
|28
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:09
|29
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:22
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|31
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:02:35
|32
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:46
|34
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|35
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:02:53
|36
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:54
|37
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:10
|38
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:14
|39
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:46
|40
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:02
|41
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:07
|42
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:24
|43
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:36
|44
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:06
|45
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:08:08
|46
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:36
|47
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:37
|48
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:10:24
|49
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:09
|50
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:23
|51
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:29
|52
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:55
|54
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:28
|55
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:36
|56
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:40
|57
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:53
|58
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:01
|59
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:14:03
|60
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:14:19
|61
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:15:15
|62
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:23
|63
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:38
|64
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:16:12
|65
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:16:18
|66
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:10
|67
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:09
|68
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:32
|69
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:18:50
|70
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:05
|71
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:24
|72
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:21:42
|73
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:44
|74
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:15
|75
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:03
|76
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:53
|77
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:26:05
|78
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:26:49
|79
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:26:58
|80
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:27:24
|81
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:27:27
|82
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:42
|83
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:27:50
|84
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:46
|85
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:29:36
|86
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:41
|87
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:54
|88
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:30:07
|89
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:11
|90
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:20
|91
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:31
|92
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:37
|93
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:25
|94
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:31:47
|95
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:31:56
|96
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:31:59
|97
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:00
|98
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:32:01
|99
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:32:04
|100
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:32:13
|101
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:32:16
|103
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:32:20
|104
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|105
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:32:36
|106
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:48
|107
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:33:22
|108
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:33:33
|109
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:14
|110
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:32
|111
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:36:01
|112
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:36:23
|113
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:32
|114
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:36:33
|115
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:36:37
|116
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:36:56
|117
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:37:04
|118
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:37:12
|119
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:37:16
|120
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:38:30
|121
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:08
|122
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:11
|123
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:13
|124
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:39:28
|125
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:39:49
|126
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:39:50
|127
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:39:54
|128
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:40:27
|129
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:40:37
|130
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:41:13
|131
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:41:18
|132
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:41:33
|133
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:41:37
|134
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:41:39
|135
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:42:02
|136
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:42:05
|137
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:42:15
|138
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:42:21
|139
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:33
|140
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:42:40
|141
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:42:45
|142
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:42:46
|143
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:42:54
|144
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:56
|145
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:34
|146
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:40
|147
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:43:59
|148
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:44:12
|149
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:44:34
|150
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:44:53
|151
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:22
|152
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:45:24
|153
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:45:32
|154
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:46:16
|155
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:34
|156
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:29
|157
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:47:33
|158
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:48:19
|159
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:49
|160
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:58
|161
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:50:58
|162
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:51:25
|163
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:25
|164
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:52:32
|165
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:54:27
|166
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:56:44
|167
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:00:26
|168
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:00:40
|169
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:01:00
|170
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:01:11
|171
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:02:17
|172
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|1:03:56
|173
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:05:01
|174
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:35
|175
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:05:38
|176
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:06:34
|177
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:07:34
|178
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1:07:58
|179
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:08:01
|180
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:25
|181
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:08:31
|182
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:08:49
|183
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:09:23
|184
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:35
|185
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:10:03
|186
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:10:08
|187
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:10:33
|188
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:11:54
|189
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:12:04
|190
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:12:39
|191
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:12:55
|192
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|1:13:07
|193
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:13:11
|194
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:16:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|41
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|39
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|7
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|8
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|12
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|13
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|16
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|17
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|16
|18
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|16
|19
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|20
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|21
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|11
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|23
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|10
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|9
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|26
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|27
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|28
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|29
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|30
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|32
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|33
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|6
|34
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|35
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|36
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|37
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|38
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|39
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|4
|40
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|41
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|42
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|43
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|44
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|45
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|46
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|2
|47
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|48
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|49
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|50
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|51
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|52
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|53
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|54
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|55
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|56
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|6
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|7
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|8
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|10
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|11
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|12
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|21
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|23
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|24
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|41
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|43
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|7
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|8
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|81
|9
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|83
|10
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|11
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|12
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|113
|13
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|116
|14
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|168
|15
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|180
|16
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|181
|17
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|186
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|53:35:54
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:02:28
|4
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:29
|5
|Geox-TMC
|0:02:48
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|0:03:49
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:04:17
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:08
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:47
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:55
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:09:09
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:12
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:10:36
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:39
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:08
|17
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:33:47
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:41:11
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:42:02
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:51:38
|21
|HTC-Highroad
|1:12:44
|22
|Skil - Shimano
|1:20:39
