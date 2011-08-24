Trending

Rodriguez powers to stage victory

Chavanel retains red leader's jersey

Image 1 of 78

Rodriguez showed his form on stage 5

Rodriguez showed his form on stage 5
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 78

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) was in the breakaway but was caught and finished 31 seconds down.

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) was in the breakaway but was caught and finished 31 seconds down.
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 3 of 78

Riders had to be helped off their bikes

Riders had to be helped off their bikes
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 4 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez gets interrupted in his recovery routine.

Joaquim Rodriguez gets interrupted in his recovery routine.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 5 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez heads to the podium after a successful stage

Joaquim Rodriguez heads to the podium after a successful stage
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 6 of 78

Riders come to the line on stage 5

Riders come to the line on stage 5
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 7 of 78

Sylvain Chavanel celebrates another stage as Vuelta race leader

Sylvain Chavanel celebrates another stage as Vuelta race leader
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 8 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) after winning the Vuelta stage 5

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) after winning the Vuelta stage 5
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 9 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez on the podium

Joaquim Rodriguez on the podium
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 10 of 78

The peloton detonated on the steep climb

The peloton detonated on the steep climb
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 11 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez wins.

Joaquim Rodriguez wins.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 12 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez solos to the stage win

Joaquim Rodriguez solos to the stage win
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 13 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez lets the champagne fly.

Joaquim Rodriguez lets the champagne fly.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 14 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates winning the Vuelta stage 5

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates winning the Vuelta stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 78

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) took 5th on the stage.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) took 5th on the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 78

Sylvain Chavanel played it safe on stage 5

Sylvain Chavanel played it safe on stage 5
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 17 of 78

Tom Boonen rides to protect Chavanel's lead.

Tom Boonen rides to protect Chavanel's lead.
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 18 of 78

Sylvain Chavanel wrapped up his day in the race lead.

Sylvain Chavanel wrapped up his day in the race lead.
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 19 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez showed fine form on stage 5

Joaquim Rodriguez showed fine form on stage 5
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 20 of 78

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) went on the attack

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) went on the attack
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 21 of 78

Rodrigeuz opened up a gap in the sprint

Rodrigeuz opened up a gap in the sprint
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 22 of 78

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas) in the day's breakaway

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas) in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 23 of 78

Boonen controls the breakaway for race leader Sylvain Chavanel

Boonen controls the breakaway for race leader Sylvain Chavanel
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 24 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez launches his stage-winning attack

Joaquim Rodriguez launches his stage-winning attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 78

Sylvain Chavanel retained the red race leader's jersey

Sylvain Chavanel retained the red race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 78

Katusha controls the race

Katusha controls the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) takes stage 5 over Wout Poels (Vacansoleil)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) takes stage 5 over Wout Poels (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 78

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) continues his Worlds build-up.

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) continues his Worlds build-up.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 78

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) lost another 43 seconds.

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) lost another 43 seconds.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 78

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) will be a contender on the flatter stages.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) will be a contender on the flatter stages.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 78

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) shields his leader Vincenzo Nibali.

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) shields his leader Vincenzo Nibali.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 78

Katusha pair Daniel Moreno and Joaquim Rodriguez burst into life on the final climb.

Katusha pair Daniel Moreno and Joaquim Rodriguez burst into life on the final climb.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 78

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was a menacing presence in the day's main break.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was a menacing presence in the day's main break.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 78

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) retained the overall lead.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) retained the overall lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 78

The 23% slopes of Valdepeñas de Jaén posed a real obstacle.

The 23% slopes of Valdepeñas de Jaén posed a real obstacle.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 78

Janez Brajkovic and Markel Irizar (RadioShack) during stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Janez Brajkovic and Markel Irizar (RadioShack) during stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 78

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) could have a real say in the final destination of the Vuelta a Espana title.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) could have a real say in the final destination of the Vuelta a Espana title.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 78

Brazilian champion Murilo Fischer (Garmin-Cervelo) and Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) in action.

Brazilian champion Murilo Fischer (Garmin-Cervelo) and Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) in action.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 78

Katusha gave Joaquim Rodriguez the perfect lead-in to the finish at Valdepeñas de Jaén.

Katusha gave Joaquim Rodriguez the perfect lead-in to the finish at Valdepeñas de Jaén.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 78

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) is building form for the world championships.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) is building form for the world championships.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 78

Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha) is the champion of Belarus.

Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha) is the champion of Belarus.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 78

Tom Slagter (Rabobank) leads the break of the day.

Tom Slagter (Rabobank) leads the break of the day.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 78

Taylor Phinney (BMC) digs in on the climb of Valdepeñas de Jaén.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) digs in on the climb of Valdepeñas de Jaén.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 78

It was another difficult day for Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

It was another difficult day for Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 78

The peloton tackled the finishing kick to Valdepeñas de Jaén twice.

The peloton tackled the finishing kick to Valdepeñas de Jaén twice.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 78

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) survived the day without undue difficulty.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) survived the day without undue difficulty.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 78

The day's meeting for Andalucia

The day's meeting for Andalucia
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 48 of 78

Alessandro Petacchi's bike gets some love.

Alessandro Petacchi's bike gets some love.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 49 of 78

Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 50 of 78

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-Sungard) grinds towards the line.

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-Sungard) grinds towards the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 78

Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gets the win at Valdepeñas de Jaén.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gets the win at Valdepeñas de Jaén.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was a popular winner at Valdepeñas de Jaén.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was a popular winner at Valdepeñas de Jaén.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 78

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) salutes from the podium.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) salutes from the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 78

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) set a fierce pace on the steepest slopes in support of Joaquim Rodriguez.

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) set a fierce pace on the steepest slopes in support of Joaquim Rodriguez.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moves clear of Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) at Valdepeñas de Jaén.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moves clear of Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) at Valdepeñas de Jaén.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 78

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) grits his teeth on the final climb.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) grits his teeth on the final climb.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 78

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) finished 5th on the stage.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) finished 5th on the stage.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 78

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) battles to hold on to the red jersey.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) battles to hold on to the red jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 78

Autograph hunters hit the Omega Pharma Lotto team

Autograph hunters hit the Omega Pharma Lotto team
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 62 of 78

US champion Matthew Busche (RadioShack) aligns his brakes

US champion Matthew Busche (RadioShack) aligns his brakes
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 63 of 78

Cofidis mechanics take care of Julien Fouchard's bike

Cofidis mechanics take care of Julien Fouchard's bike
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 64 of 78

Joaquim Rodriguez (Kathusha) solos to the win

Joaquim Rodriguez (Kathusha) solos to the win
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 65 of 78

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 66 of 78

The lead group on the first circuit.

The lead group on the first circuit.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 67 of 78

Riders pass by the garage where Xavier Tondo was killed

Riders pass by the garage where Xavier Tondo was killed
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 68 of 78

Jose Vicente Garcia Acosta (Movistar)

Jose Vicente Garcia Acosta (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 69 of 78

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 70 of 78

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 71 of 78

It's a steep step to the line in Valdepeñas de Jaén

It's a steep step to the line in Valdepeñas de Jaén
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 72 of 78

Race leader Sylvain Chavanel (QuickStep)

Race leader Sylvain Chavanel (QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 73 of 78

Markel Irizar (RadioShack)

Markel Irizar (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 74 of 78

Katusha leads the way through Valdepeñas de Jaén

Katusha leads the way through Valdepeñas de Jaén
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 75 of 78

Riders hit Valdepeñas de Jaén for the first time

Riders hit Valdepeñas de Jaén for the first time
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 76 of 78

The first pass through Valdepeñas de Jaén

The first pass through Valdepeñas de Jaén
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 77 of 78

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) on the final haul to the line.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) on the final haul to the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 78

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) takes the victory in Valdepenas de Jaen

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) takes the victory in Valdepenas de Jaen
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) used his pure climber’s power to conquer the steep and narrow finish in Valdepeñas de Jaén.

The tiny Spaniard followed teammate Daniel Moreno as solo attacker David Moncoutié (Cofidis) was swept up, and then gapped his overall rivals, with only Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil) able to match the Katusha duo.

Rodriguez kept his hands on the brake levers and danced to the finish line. Poels closed the gap with a brave effort but finished four seconds down, with Moreno at five seconds.

"I've achieved more than I expected with the gap I created over my adversaries in such a short distance," Rodriguez said.

"I don't think I have spent more energy than the others though. Everyone will be tired after such a stage. It's often said in cycling that the winners are less tired than the others because of their high morale.

"It's not a surprise for me to do this because I've said since the beginning of the Vuelta that I was here for the win. I'm satisfied with where I'm standing on GC. Most of the favourites are still in contention with no big time differences."

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) brought home the leading chasers, with team soigneurs forced to grab their riders as they gasped for breath after an intense finishing effort. Most of the overall contenders were all at eight seconds but the likes of Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) finished 20 seconds down on Rodriguez. Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) was further back at 29 seconds while his fellow Irishman and cousin Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) was better placed in eighth place, at eight seconds.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) managed to limit his losses and hold onto the red race leader's jersey. He now leads Moreno by just nine seconds, with Rodriguez third at 23 seconds.

"This stage was much harder than I imagined," Chavanel said. "I've been surprised, to say the truth. It was constantly fast but I hung on and I kept the red jersey. It makes me very happy. The Quick Step team controlled the race really well with sending Davide Malacarne in the breakaway and riding behind Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) who was alone away later on. Tom Boonen took part in the chase. That shows the respect that Quick Step has for this leader's jersey."

Chavanel knows his time in the red jersey is limited, but said he thinks he can keep the race lead until the time trial in Salamanca on Monday.

"The Vuelta is designed for climbers and I'm not one of them. That makes me proud to be the race leader. I'll take it day by day but I’d like to preserve the lead until the time trial on stage 10."

Remembering Tondo

The stage started atop the Sierra Nevada after the peloton slept at altitude in the Spanish ski resort. Before the start, a minute's silence was observed to remember Xavier Tondo who was killed in a domestic accident while training on Sierra Nevada.

After the dive down to the spectacular city of Granada, the racing started rapidly with a series of attacks in the hills north of the city, and an 18-rider break formed. However, the peloton and especially Rodriguez's Katusha team never let the race slip from their grasp.

The Alto de Valdepeñas climbed was covered for a first tine after 87km and sparked the first significant break of the day. Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) was first over the top and joined forces with Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) and Tom Slagter (Rabobank). They were joined by Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Johannes Fröhlinger (Skil-Shimano), Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) and Adrian Palomares (Andalucia Caja Granada).

Despite the 32C temperatures, the peloton again refused to let them go and the gap was pegged constantly at no more than 90 seconds.

Perhaps born out of frustration, Albasini decided to go for it alone. It was a desperate move but he managed to gain two minutes, possibly as the peloton realised that a lone rider had little chance of staying away. The Swiss rider plugged on as the rest of the break was gradually picked up.

Katusha in control

The second climb of the Alto de Valdepeñas was always going to be a key part of the race and Katusha did everything to control the action for Rodriguez. Vladimir Karpets worked a lot at high speed before the climb began to hurt. His effort quickly caused some casualties, including Andreas Klöden (RadioShack). Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was also struggling again but managed to stay with the lead group of 50 riders.

Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) jumped clear of the peloton with four kilometres to go the summit of the climb but he was quickly caught and passed by David Moncoutié (Cofidis) who powered on in a solo move. The veteran Frenchman is not a great descender and lost vital seconds as 2010 Vuelta winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) briefly tested his rivals' nerves.

Moncoutié started the final climb – Southern Spain's equivalent of the Mur du Huy, with 25 seconds but faded quickly as the peloton saw up him the road. Moreno had promised to work for Rodriguez today after being given the freedom to ride for himself on Sierra Nevada, and he dragged the peloton up to and around Moncoutié. The finish was still almost a kilometre away but Rodriguez knew it was the right moment to take advantage of the confusion and so opened the turbo chargers in his climber's legs.

He gapped Moreno, who eased to mark Poels, and then made a long effort towards the line. He crossed the line with his arms in the air, celebrating Katusha's second consecutive stage victory and confirming he is a sure overall contender, as behind him, everyone else fought to limit their losses.

The Vuelta is still in its first week and these are the opening salvoes, but it already looks like it is going to be a close and aggressive battle for overall victory.

Thursday's 185.7km sixth stage is from Úbeda to Córdoba and also includes another late climb and fast descent to the finish. Both details are likely to produce another thrilling finale.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4:42:54
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:05
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:07
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:11
12Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:17
18Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:20
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
20Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
25Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
26Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
27Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
28Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
29Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
30Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:31
32Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
35David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
36Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
38Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:42
40Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
41Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:49
43Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:52
44Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:56
45Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:57
46Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
47Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
49Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:38
50Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:41
51Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
52Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:43
53Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:03
55Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:20
56Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:04:25
57David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:09
58José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
59David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
60Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
61Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
63Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
64Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:06:18
67Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
69Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:21
70Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:29
71Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:06:48
72Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
73Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
74Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:16
76Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
77Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
78Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
80Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:30
83Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
85Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
86Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
87Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
88Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
89Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:42
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
91Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
92Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
93Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
94Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
95Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:10:08
96Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:49
97Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
99Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
100Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
101Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
102Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
103Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
104Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
105Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
106Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
107Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
110David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
111Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
112Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
113Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
114Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
115Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
116Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
117Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
118Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
119Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
120Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
121Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
122Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
123Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
124Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
125Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
126Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
127Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
128Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
129Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
130Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
131Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:04
132Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:10
133Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
134Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
135Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
136Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
137Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
138Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
139Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
140Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
141Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
142Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
143Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:12:39
144Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
145Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:14:27
146Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
147John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
148Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
149Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
150Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:48
151Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:14:51
152Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:09
153Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:23
154Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:16:31
155Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
156Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
157Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:16:43
158Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:17:34
159Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
160Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:38
161Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:56
162Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:59
163Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
164Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:07
165Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:06
166Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:49
167Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
168Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:32:01
169Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
170Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
171Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
172Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
173Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
174Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
175Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
176Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
177Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
178Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
179Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
180Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
181Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
182Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
183Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
184Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
185Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
186Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
187Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
188Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
189Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
190Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
191Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
192Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
193Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
194Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFMauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
DNFJosé Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Valdepeñas de Jaén, 67km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4pts
2Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2 - Venta de Pantalones, 142.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad4pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 3 - Valdepeñas de Jaén, 187km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team25pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team16
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
6Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack10
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek9
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
10Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana6
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
12Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2

Mountain 1 - Alto de Valdepeñas, 67km (1st pass, Cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5pts
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1

Alto de Valdepeñas, 179km (2nd pass, Cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team14:09:17
2Team RadioShack0:00:21
3Geox-TMC0:00:25
4Movistar Team0:00:27
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
6Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:40
7Leopard Trek0:00:49
8Pro Team Astana
9Katusha Team0:01:11
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:29
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:50
12AG2R La Mondiale0:01:58
13Lampre - ISD0:02:05
14Sky Procycling0:04:30
15Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:06
16Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:43
17Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:58
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:34
19Andalucia Caja Granada0:17:52
20HTC-Highroad0:23:34
21BMC Racing Team
22Skil - Shimano0:35:47

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team18:02:34
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:09
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:23
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:25
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:33
6Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:35
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:38
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:43
9Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
10Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:52
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:53
12Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:54
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:55
14Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:57
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:58
17Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:59
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:07
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:20
20Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:21
22Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:37
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:39
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:44
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:47
26Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:52
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:07
28Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:09
29David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:22
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:28
31Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:02:35
32Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:02:46
34Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:49
35Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:02:53
36Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:54
37Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:10
38Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:14
39Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:46
40Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:02
41Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:07
42Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:24
43Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:36
44Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:07:06
45Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:08:08
46Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:36
47Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:37
48Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:10:24
49Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:09
50Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:23
51Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:29
52Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:11:55
54Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:28
55Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:36
56Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:40
57Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:53
58Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:01
59José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:14:03
60Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:14:19
61Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:15:15
62Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:15:23
63Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:38
64Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:16:12
65Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:16:18
66Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:10
67Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:09
68Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:32
69Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:18:50
70Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:05
71Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:21:24
72Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:21:42
73Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:44
74David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:15
75Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:03
76Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:53
77Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:26:05
78David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:26:49
79Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:26:58
80Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:27:24
81Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:27:27
82Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:42
83Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:27:50
84Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:46
85Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:29:36
86Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:41
87Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:54
88Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:30:07
89Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:11
90Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:20
91Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:31
92Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:37
93David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:25
94Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:31:47
95Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:31:56
96Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:31:59
97Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:00
98Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:32:01
99Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:32:04
100Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:32:13
101Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
102Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:32:16
103Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:32:20
104Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
105Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:32:36
106Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:48
107Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:33:22
108Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:33:33
109Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:14
110Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:35:32
111David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:36:01
112Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:36:23
113Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:36:32
114Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:33
115Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:36:37
116Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:36:56
117Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:37:04
118Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:37:12
119Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:37:16
120Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:38:30
121Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:08
122Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:11
123Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:13
124Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:39:28
125Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:39:49
126Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:39:50
127Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:39:54
128Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:40:27
129Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:40:37
130Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:41:13
131Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:41:18
132Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:41:33
133Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:41:37
134Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:41:39
135Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:42:02
136Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:42:05
137Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:42:15
138Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:42:21
139Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:33
140Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:42:40
141Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:42:45
142Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:42:46
143Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:42:54
144Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:56
145Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:34
146Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:40
147Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:43:59
148Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:44:12
149Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:44:34
150John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:44:53
151Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:45:22
152Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:45:24
153Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:45:32
154Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:46:16
155Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:46:34
156Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:47:29
157Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:47:33
158Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:48:19
159Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:49
160Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:58
161Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:50:58
162Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:51:25
163Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:52:25
164Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:52:32
165Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:54:27
166Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:56:44
167Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:00:26
168Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:00:40
169Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:01:00
170Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:01:11
171Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:02:17
172Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1:03:56
173Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:05:01
174Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:05:35
175Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1:05:38
176Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:06:34
177Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:07:34
178Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano1:07:58
179Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:08:01
180Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:08:25
181Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard1:08:31
182Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:08:49
183Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:09:23
184Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:09:35
185Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:10:03
186Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:10:08
187Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek1:10:33
188Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:11:54
189Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:12:04
190Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:12:39
191Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:12:55
192Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano1:13:07
193Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:13:11
194Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard1:16:54

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team41pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team39
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team28
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team26
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team26
7Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25
8Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team22
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto21
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale20
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard20
12Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
13Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD19
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
16Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
17Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana16
18Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano16
19Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
20Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
21Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack11
22Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
23Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek10
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek9
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
26Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
27Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
28Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
29Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
30Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
32Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
33Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana6
34Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
35John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
36Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad5
37Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5
38Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4
39Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad4
40Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team4
41Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4
42Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling3
43Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
44Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
45Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team3
46Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack2
47Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
48Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
49Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
50Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
51Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2
52Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
53Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
54Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
55Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
56Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team20pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard15
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
6Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
7Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team6
8David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
10Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
11Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
12Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
13Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team3
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3
16Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
17Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
18Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
19Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
21Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
23Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
24Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team10
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team20
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard41
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo43
6Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team74
7Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team80
8Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek81
9Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD83
10Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team87
11Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale101
12Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack113
13Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team116
14Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada168
15Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto180
16Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad181
17Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team186

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack53:35:54
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
3Katusha Team0:02:28
4Leopard Trek0:02:29
5Geox-TMC0:02:48
6Lampre - ISD0:03:49
7Pro Team Astana0:04:17
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:27
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:08
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:47
11AG2R La Mondiale0:07:55
12Movistar Team0:09:09
13Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:12
14Sky Procycling0:10:36
15Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:39
16Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:08
17Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:33:47
18Saxo Bank Sungard0:41:11
19Andalucia Caja Granada0:42:02
20BMC Racing Team0:51:38
21HTC-Highroad1:12:44
22Skil - Shimano1:20:39

 

