Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) used his pure climber’s power to conquer the steep and narrow finish in Valdepeñas de Jaén.

The tiny Spaniard followed teammate Daniel Moreno as solo attacker David Moncoutié (Cofidis) was swept up, and then gapped his overall rivals, with only Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil) able to match the Katusha duo.

Rodriguez kept his hands on the brake levers and danced to the finish line. Poels closed the gap with a brave effort but finished four seconds down, with Moreno at five seconds.

"I've achieved more than I expected with the gap I created over my adversaries in such a short distance," Rodriguez said.

"I don't think I have spent more energy than the others though. Everyone will be tired after such a stage. It's often said in cycling that the winners are less tired than the others because of their high morale.

"It's not a surprise for me to do this because I've said since the beginning of the Vuelta that I was here for the win. I'm satisfied with where I'm standing on GC. Most of the favourites are still in contention with no big time differences."

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) brought home the leading chasers, with team soigneurs forced to grab their riders as they gasped for breath after an intense finishing effort. Most of the overall contenders were all at eight seconds but the likes of Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) finished 20 seconds down on Rodriguez. Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) was further back at 29 seconds while his fellow Irishman and cousin Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) was better placed in eighth place, at eight seconds.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) managed to limit his losses and hold onto the red race leader's jersey. He now leads Moreno by just nine seconds, with Rodriguez third at 23 seconds.

"This stage was much harder than I imagined," Chavanel said. "I've been surprised, to say the truth. It was constantly fast but I hung on and I kept the red jersey. It makes me very happy. The Quick Step team controlled the race really well with sending Davide Malacarne in the breakaway and riding behind Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) who was alone away later on. Tom Boonen took part in the chase. That shows the respect that Quick Step has for this leader's jersey."

Chavanel knows his time in the red jersey is limited, but said he thinks he can keep the race lead until the time trial in Salamanca on Monday.

"The Vuelta is designed for climbers and I'm not one of them. That makes me proud to be the race leader. I'll take it day by day but I’d like to preserve the lead until the time trial on stage 10."

Remembering Tondo

The stage started atop the Sierra Nevada after the peloton slept at altitude in the Spanish ski resort. Before the start, a minute's silence was observed to remember Xavier Tondo who was killed in a domestic accident while training on Sierra Nevada.

After the dive down to the spectacular city of Granada, the racing started rapidly with a series of attacks in the hills north of the city, and an 18-rider break formed. However, the peloton and especially Rodriguez's Katusha team never let the race slip from their grasp.

The Alto de Valdepeñas climbed was covered for a first tine after 87km and sparked the first significant break of the day. Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) was first over the top and joined forces with Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) and Tom Slagter (Rabobank). They were joined by Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Johannes Fröhlinger (Skil-Shimano), Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) and Adrian Palomares (Andalucia Caja Granada).

Despite the 32C temperatures, the peloton again refused to let them go and the gap was pegged constantly at no more than 90 seconds.

Perhaps born out of frustration, Albasini decided to go for it alone. It was a desperate move but he managed to gain two minutes, possibly as the peloton realised that a lone rider had little chance of staying away. The Swiss rider plugged on as the rest of the break was gradually picked up.

Katusha in control

The second climb of the Alto de Valdepeñas was always going to be a key part of the race and Katusha did everything to control the action for Rodriguez. Vladimir Karpets worked a lot at high speed before the climb began to hurt. His effort quickly caused some casualties, including Andreas Klöden (RadioShack). Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was also struggling again but managed to stay with the lead group of 50 riders.

Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) jumped clear of the peloton with four kilometres to go the summit of the climb but he was quickly caught and passed by David Moncoutié (Cofidis) who powered on in a solo move. The veteran Frenchman is not a great descender and lost vital seconds as 2010 Vuelta winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) briefly tested his rivals' nerves.

Moncoutié started the final climb – Southern Spain's equivalent of the Mur du Huy, with 25 seconds but faded quickly as the peloton saw up him the road. Moreno had promised to work for Rodriguez today after being given the freedom to ride for himself on Sierra Nevada, and he dragged the peloton up to and around Moncoutié. The finish was still almost a kilometre away but Rodriguez knew it was the right moment to take advantage of the confusion and so opened the turbo chargers in his climber's legs.

He gapped Moreno, who eased to mark Poels, and then made a long effort towards the line. He crossed the line with his arms in the air, celebrating Katusha's second consecutive stage victory and confirming he is a sure overall contender, as behind him, everyone else fought to limit their losses.

The Vuelta is still in its first week and these are the opening salvoes, but it already looks like it is going to be a close and aggressive battle for overall victory.

Thursday's 185.7km sixth stage is from Úbeda to Córdoba and also includes another late climb and fast descent to the finish. Both details are likely to produce another thrilling finale.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4:42:54 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:05 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:07 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:11 12 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:17 18 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:20 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 20 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 25 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 26 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 27 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 28 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 29 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 30 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:31 32 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 35 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:42 40 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 41 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:49 43 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:52 44 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:56 45 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:57 46 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 47 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 49 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:38 50 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:41 51 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 52 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:43 53 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:03 55 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:20 56 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:04:25 57 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:09 58 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 59 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 60 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 61 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 63 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 64 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:06:18 67 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 69 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:21 70 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:29 71 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:06:48 72 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 73 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 74 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:16 76 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 77 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 78 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 80 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:30 83 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 84 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 85 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 86 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 87 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 88 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 89 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:42 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 91 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 92 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 93 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 94 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:10:08 96 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:49 97 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 99 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 100 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 101 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 102 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 103 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 104 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 105 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 106 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 107 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 110 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 113 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 114 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 115 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 116 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 118 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 119 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 120 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 121 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 122 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 123 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 124 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 125 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 126 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 127 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 128 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 129 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 130 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 131 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:04 132 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:10 133 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 134 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 135 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 136 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 137 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 138 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 139 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 140 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 141 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 142 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 143 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:12:39 144 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 145 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:14:27 146 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 147 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 148 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 149 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 150 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:48 151 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:14:51 152 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:09 153 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:23 154 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:16:31 155 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 156 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 157 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:16:43 158 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:17:34 159 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 160 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:38 161 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:56 162 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:59 163 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 164 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:07 165 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:06 166 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:49 167 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 168 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:32:01 169 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 170 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 171 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 172 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 173 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 174 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 175 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 176 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 177 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 178 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 179 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 180 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 181 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 182 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 183 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 184 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 185 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 186 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 187 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 188 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 189 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 190 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 191 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 192 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 193 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 194 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC DNF José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Valdepeñas de Jaén, 67km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - Venta de Pantalones, 142.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 4 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint 3 - Valdepeñas de Jaén, 187km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 16 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 6 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 10 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 9 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 10 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 6 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 12 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2

Mountain 1 - Alto de Valdepeñas, 67km (1st pass, Cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 pts 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1

Alto de Valdepeñas, 179km (2nd pass, Cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 14:09:17 2 Team RadioShack 0:00:21 3 Geox-TMC 0:00:25 4 Movistar Team 0:00:27 5 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 6 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:40 7 Leopard Trek 0:00:49 8 Pro Team Astana 9 Katusha Team 0:01:11 10 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:29 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:50 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:58 13 Lampre - ISD 0:02:05 14 Sky Procycling 0:04:30 15 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:06 16 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:09:43 17 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:58 18 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:34 19 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:17:52 20 HTC-Highroad 0:23:34 21 BMC Racing Team 22 Skil - Shimano 0:35:47

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 18:02:34 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:09 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:23 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:25 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:33 6 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:35 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:00:38 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:43 9 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:52 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:53 12 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:54 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:55 14 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:57 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:58 17 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:59 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:07 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:20 20 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:21 22 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:37 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:39 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:44 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:47 26 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:52 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:07 28 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:09 29 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:22 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:28 31 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:02:35 32 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:38 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:02:46 34 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:49 35 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:02:53 36 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:54 37 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:10 38 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:14 39 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:46 40 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:02 41 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:07 42 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:24 43 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:36 44 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:07:06 45 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:08:08 46 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:36 47 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:37 48 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:10:24 49 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:09 50 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:23 51 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:29 52 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:11:55 54 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:28 55 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:36 56 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:40 57 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:53 58 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:01 59 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:14:03 60 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:14:19 61 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:15:15 62 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:15:23 63 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:38 64 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:16:12 65 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:16:18 66 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:10 67 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:09 68 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:32 69 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:18:50 70 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:05 71 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:21:24 72 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:21:42 73 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:44 74 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:15 75 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:03 76 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:53 77 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:26:05 78 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:26:49 79 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:26:58 80 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:27:24 81 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:27:27 82 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:42 83 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:27:50 84 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:46 85 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:29:36 86 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:41 87 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:29:54 88 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:30:07 89 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:11 90 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:20 91 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:31 92 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:37 93 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:25 94 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:31:47 95 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:31:56 96 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:31:59 97 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:00 98 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:32:01 99 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:32:04 100 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:32:13 101 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 102 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:32:16 103 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:32:20 104 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 105 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:32:36 106 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:48 107 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:33:22 108 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:33:33 109 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:14 110 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:32 111 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:36:01 112 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:36:23 113 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:36:32 114 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:36:33 115 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:36:37 116 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:36:56 117 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:37:04 118 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:37:12 119 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:37:16 120 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:38:30 121 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:08 122 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:39:11 123 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:13 124 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:39:28 125 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:39:49 126 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:39:50 127 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:39:54 128 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:40:27 129 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:40:37 130 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:41:13 131 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:41:18 132 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:41:33 133 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:41:37 134 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:41:39 135 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:42:02 136 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:42:05 137 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:42:15 138 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:42:21 139 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:33 140 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:42:40 141 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:42:45 142 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:42:46 143 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:42:54 144 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:56 145 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:34 146 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:40 147 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:43:59 148 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:44:12 149 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:44:34 150 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:44:53 151 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:45:22 152 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:45:24 153 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:45:32 154 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:46:16 155 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:46:34 156 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:47:29 157 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:47:33 158 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:48:19 159 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:49 160 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:58 161 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:50:58 162 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:51:25 163 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:52:25 164 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:52:32 165 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:54:27 166 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:56:44 167 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:00:26 168 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:00:40 169 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:01:00 170 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:01:11 171 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:02:17 172 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1:03:56 173 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:05:01 174 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:05:35 175 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:05:38 176 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:06:34 177 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:07:34 178 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1:07:58 179 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:08:01 180 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:08:25 181 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:08:31 182 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:08:49 183 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:09:23 184 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:09:35 185 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:10:03 186 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:10:08 187 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:10:33 188 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:11:54 189 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:12:04 190 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:12:39 191 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:12:55 192 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 1:13:07 193 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:13:11 194 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:16:54

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 41 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 39 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 28 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 7 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 8 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 20 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 12 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 13 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 16 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 17 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 16 18 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 16 19 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 20 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 21 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 11 22 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 23 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 10 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 9 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 26 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 27 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 28 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 29 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 30 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 32 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 33 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 6 34 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 35 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 36 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 5 37 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 38 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 39 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 4 40 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 4 41 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 42 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 43 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 44 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 45 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 46 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 2 47 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 48 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 49 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 50 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 51 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 52 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 53 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 54 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 55 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 56 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 6 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 7 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 8 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 10 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 11 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 12 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 16 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 17 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 18 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 21 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 23 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 24 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 10 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 41 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 43 6 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 7 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 80 8 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 81 9 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 83 10 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 11 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 12 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 113 13 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 116 14 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 168 15 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 180 16 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 181 17 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 186