After winning from a small group in Córdoba, Peter Sagan showed the range of his talent when he led the bunch into Pontevedra. Showing consummate skill as he jumped from wheel to wheel in the final two kilometres, the Liquigas-Cannondale puncheur came into the final straight on the wheel of Leopard Trek's Daniele Bennati, who was being led-out by Fabian Cancellara.

When Cancellara moved aside and Bennati launched his sprint, Sagan surged out on the Italian's left and never looked likely to be caught on the drag up to the line. HTC-Highroad's John Degenkolb pushed him hardest, the German finishing a bike length down on the Slovak, with Bennati fading back in third.

"We looked at the route in the team meeting this morning and thought it would be a good chance for me. I'm delighted to have won the stage and want to say thanks to my teammates for setting me up for it," said Sagan. "There was a great deal of confusion coming into the finish. But I was fortunate in getting on to Bennati's wheel, which put me in a good position."

The high speed, tight bends and gently rising run-in to the finish strung the bunch out to the extent that there were a number of splits. Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) and Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) were the two riders to gain among the overall contenders. They finished five seconds ahead of a group containing race leader Bradley Wiggins and his Sky teammate Chris Froome, as well as defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Wiggins, though, remains in the leader's red jersey, but with the four riders behind him now packed in even tighter than ever. Froome is still seven seconds down in second place, Kessiakoff leapfrogged Nibali into third at nine seconds, with the Italian now fourth at 10 seconds. Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) stays in fifth place at 19 seconds, with Mollema now only 36 seconds down in sixth having won the first intermediate sprint of the day that earned him six bonus seconds and edged another five closer to the riders above him at the finish.

Nibali said he was not concerned by the time gained by Kessiakoff and Mollema. "I lost a few seconds because I got onto Marcel Kittel's wheel, and he ended up braking. But I'm not too worried as I didn't lose much time."

The Liquigas-Cannondale leader added that he will waiting to see what his rivals do before making any attacks on the three mountain stages that kick off with tomorrow's tough run into Ponferrada. "The big differences will occur on the Angliru [on Sunday]… I've been told that it's a climb very much like the Zoncolan. This year in the Giro I had a good day there and if my form is the same I will do well there."

Four form the break of the day

The move north into the province of Galicia brought a welcome reduction in the temperature as the riders set off on what was likely to be one of the very few stages left where the sprinters could shine. The early flurries came to nothing, allowing Mollema to pick up a very handy six seconds at that first intermediate sprint with just 7km covered. Another 7km down the road, Adam Hansen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), José Luis Roldán (Andalucia-Caja Granada) and Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) broke clear. As they pressed on, Vacansoleil-DCM's Ruslan Pydgornyy jumped across to them.

As this quartet went to work, the speed in the peloton eased for a while, allowing the break to build up a lead of more than nine minutes as they climbed the third-category Alto de Moscoso with 50km covered. Pydgornyy led over the summit. After the peloton had crossed this climb, Leopard Trek, Sky and Skil-Shimano combined to reduce the break's advantage. Initially the peloton nibbled at the lead, but when Pydgornyy led over the third-category Alto Ponte Caldeas his group were less than five minutes clear.

That advantage continued to drop steadily. Soon after the riders had passed through impressively big crowds in Pontevedra for the first time with 100km covered, HTC-Highroad added their weight to the chase, helping to reduce the break's advantage to little more than two minutes with 35km remaining.

The sprinters gather their forces

As the gap continued to close, former HTC rider Hansen took off from his three companions, but only gained a handful of seconds on them before he was chased down and dropped, leaving Pydgornyy, Roldán and Maté at the front. Back in the bunch, Garmin-Cervelo, Skil-Shimano and Lampre-ISD were all contributing to the chase in the hope of setting up Heinrich Haussler, Marcel Kittel and Alessandro Petacchi, respectively.

Sensing that the bunch would soon be upon them, Maté, who admitted later that he knew the terrain of the stage well and thought that a break might succeed, made a final attempt to get clear with 13km remaining. That saw off Roldán, but Pydgornyy got back up to the Cofidis rider and the pair continued to work together until they were finally overhauled with 6km remaining.

As they were swept up, Maté's teammate Julien Fouchard countered and briefly got a gap. Vacansoleil-DCM's Santo Anza soon zipped past the Frenchman and managed to hold off the Leopard Trek-led bunch for a kilometre, but the sprinters weren't to be denied.

HTC-Highroad took over from Leopard Trek for a couple of kilometres, then Bennati's men took over on the front once more approaching the final-kilometre kite. Bennati, though, looked to be struggling to hold Cancellara's wheel as the course weaved through Pontevedra. The world time trial champion seemed to misjudge the final left-hand bend slightly, losing a bit of momentum, but then went full throttle up the rise to the line, before peeling over with 250 metres remaining. Bennati drove on, but had no answer to Sagan's impressive acceleration.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:03:01 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:01 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 12 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:04 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 19 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 21 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 22 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 23 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 31 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 32 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 34 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 35 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 36 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 37 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 38 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 41 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 43 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:11 45 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 46 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 49 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 50 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 52 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 56 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 57 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 58 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:19 60 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 61 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 62 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 63 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 64 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 65 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 66 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 67 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 68 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:23 70 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 73 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 74 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:27 75 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:28 76 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:31 77 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 78 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 81 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 82 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 83 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:37 84 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 86 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 87 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 88 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 89 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 92 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 93 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 94 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 95 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 96 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 97 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 98 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 99 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 100 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 102 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 103 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 104 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 110 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:46 111 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 112 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 113 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:49 114 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 115 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 116 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 118 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 119 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 120 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:00:53 121 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 123 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:57 124 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 125 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 126 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:11 127 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 128 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 129 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 130 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 131 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:18 134 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:01:33 135 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:51 136 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:05 137 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:06 138 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:15 139 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:25 140 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:02:41 141 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:21 142 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 143 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 144 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 145 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 146 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 147 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 148 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 149 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 150 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 151 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:04 152 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:05 153 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 154 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 155 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:07:11 156 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:39 157 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 158 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 159 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 160 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 161 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 162 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 163 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 164 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 165 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 166 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 167 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 168 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 169 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 170 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 171 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 172 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 173 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 174 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 175 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 176 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 177 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 178 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 179 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 180 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 181 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 182 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 183 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack

Points 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 20 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 16 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 5 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 10 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 5 12 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 14 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

Sprint 1 - O Porriño, 7.2km 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 2 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1

Sprint 2 - Cambados, 138km 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Moscoso (Cat. 3) 55km 1 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1

Mountain 2 - Alto Ponte Caldeas (Cat. 3) 88km 1 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Most combative rider 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Teams 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 12:09:07 2 Quickstep Cycling Team 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:01 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Leopard Trek 0:00:06 6 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 7 Sky Procycling 8 Movistar Team 9 Team RadioShack 10 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:12 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 12 Katusha Team 0:00:20 13 Pro Team Astana 0:00:21 14 Geox-TMC 0:00:29 15 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Lampre - ISD 0:00:34 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:48 18 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:58 19 BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 20 Skil - Shimano 0:01:20 21 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:29 22 HTC-Highroad 0:02:00

General classification after stage 12 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 46:53:47 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:09 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:10 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:19 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:36 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:06 8 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:27 9 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:01:53 10 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:02:00 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:01 12 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:22 13 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:02:56 14 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 15 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:03 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:39 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:47 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:50 19 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:04:06 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:21 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:25 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:43 23 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:44 24 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:46 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:58 26 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:20 27 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:49 28 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:07:04 29 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:07:29 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:51 31 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:31 32 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:08:32 33 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:44 34 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:15 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:03 36 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:16:32 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:42 38 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:16:52 39 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:32 40 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:22 41 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:41 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:27:30 43 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:16 44 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:29:45 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:32:17 46 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:00 47 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:09 48 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:35:49 49 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:36:40 50 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:37 51 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:47 52 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:41:00 53 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:43:05 54 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:43:26 55 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:43:27 56 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:46:21 57 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:46:22 58 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:46:35 59 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:49:04 60 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 61 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:49:26 62 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:51:00 63 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:51:21 64 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:24 65 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:51:25 66 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:46 67 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:45 68 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:53:51 69 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:54:18 70 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:56:02 71 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:56:08 72 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:00:10 73 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:46 74 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:04:02 75 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:05:13 76 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:05:44 77 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:06:16 78 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:07:56 79 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:11:16 80 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:12:27 81 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:13:29 82 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:13:57 83 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:15:01 84 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:15:12 85 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1:15:58 86 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:16:06 87 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1:16:23 88 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:17:42 89 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:17:49 90 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:18:58 91 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:19:35 92 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 1:20:21 93 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:20:42 94 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:20:48 95 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 1:21:05 96 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:21:29 97 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:22:18 98 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:23:11 99 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:24 100 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:23:26 101 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1:23:43 102 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:24:36 103 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:24:43 104 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:38 105 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:27:59 106 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1:28:09 107 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:30:10 108 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:30:33 109 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 1:33:42 110 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:34:08 111 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 1:34:41 112 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 1:34:50 113 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:35:02 114 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:35:04 115 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:35:43 116 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:36:08 117 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 1:38:52 118 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:41:38 119 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:42:09 120 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:42:39 121 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:42:41 122 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 1:43:34 123 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:43:46 124 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:44:28 125 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:44:37 126 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:45:06 127 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:46:15 128 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:47:14 129 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 1:47:44 130 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 1:47:47 131 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:05 132 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:51:41 133 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:51:53 134 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:52:09 135 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:52:30 136 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:52:34 137 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:52:44 138 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:53:58 139 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:54:39 140 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 1:55:22 141 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:55:56 142 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1:57:10 143 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:57:18 144 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1:58:05 145 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:58:45 146 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1:59:44 147 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:00:01 148 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:00:22 149 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:02:24 150 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:02:42 151 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 2:03:44 152 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:04:22 153 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2:06:56 154 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:07:09 155 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:07:12 156 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:10:59 157 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 2:12:44 158 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:17:42 159 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2:18:58 160 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:20:28 161 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:20:46 162 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:21:09 163 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:22:07 164 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:26:30 165 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:27:26 166 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:27:29 167 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:28:01 168 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:30:32 169 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2:33:29 170 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 2:35:19 171 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 2:35:45 172 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:35:56 173 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:39:32 174 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:40:45 175 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 2:42:20 176 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:44:43 177 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2:45:25 178 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2:45:35 179 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:45:37 180 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:47:56 181 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:49:17 182 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:52:49 183 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:53:22

Points classification 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 81 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 48 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 42 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 41 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 41 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 40 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 40 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 16 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 32 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 18 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 30 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 29 20 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 28 21 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 22 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 26 24 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 25 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 26 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 27 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 23 28 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 29 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 23 30 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 31 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 21 32 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 21 33 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 21 34 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 35 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 20 36 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 18 37 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 38 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 15 39 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 40 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 41 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 14 42 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 43 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 44 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 45 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 46 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 12 47 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 48 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 49 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 50 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 51 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 10 53 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 54 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 55 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 56 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 57 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 9 58 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 59 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 60 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 61 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 62 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 63 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 8 64 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 7 65 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 66 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 67 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 68 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 70 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 71 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 72 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 6 73 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 74 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 5 75 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 76 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 77 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 78 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 79 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 80 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 81 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 82 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 83 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 84 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 85 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 86 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 87 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2 88 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2 89 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1 91 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1 92 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 93 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 94 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1

Mountains classification 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 32 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 5 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 6 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 8 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 10 9 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 10 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 11 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 12 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 13 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 14 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 15 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 16 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 17 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 20 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 23 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 24 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 25 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 26 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 28 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 29 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 30 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 31 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 32 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 33 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 34 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 35 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2 36 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 37 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 38 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 39 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 40 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1 41 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 42 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 43 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1

Combination classification 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 26 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 29 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 6 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 46 8 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 52 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 55 10 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 71 12 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 78 13 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 14 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 120 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 121 16 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 128 17 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 130 18 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 144 19 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 146 20 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 21 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 22 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 150 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 152 24 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 153 25 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 157 26 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 159 27 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 177 28 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 184 29 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 187 30 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 192 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 194 32 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 198 33 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 200 34 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 201 35 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 231 36 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 243 37 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 263