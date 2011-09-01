Sagan pounces in Pontevedra
Wiggins remains in leader's jersey
Stage 12: Ponteareas - Pontevedra
After winning from a small group in Córdoba, Peter Sagan showed the range of his talent when he led the bunch into Pontevedra. Showing consummate skill as he jumped from wheel to wheel in the final two kilometres, the Liquigas-Cannondale puncheur came into the final straight on the wheel of Leopard Trek's Daniele Bennati, who was being led-out by Fabian Cancellara.
When Cancellara moved aside and Bennati launched his sprint, Sagan surged out on the Italian's left and never looked likely to be caught on the drag up to the line. HTC-Highroad's John Degenkolb pushed him hardest, the German finishing a bike length down on the Slovak, with Bennati fading back in third.
"We looked at the route in the team meeting this morning and thought it would be a good chance for me. I'm delighted to have won the stage and want to say thanks to my teammates for setting me up for it," said Sagan. "There was a great deal of confusion coming into the finish. But I was fortunate in getting on to Bennati's wheel, which put me in a good position."
The high speed, tight bends and gently rising run-in to the finish strung the bunch out to the extent that there were a number of splits. Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) and Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) were the two riders to gain among the overall contenders. They finished five seconds ahead of a group containing race leader Bradley Wiggins and his Sky teammate Chris Froome, as well as defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).
Wiggins, though, remains in the leader's red jersey, but with the four riders behind him now packed in even tighter than ever. Froome is still seven seconds down in second place, Kessiakoff leapfrogged Nibali into third at nine seconds, with the Italian now fourth at 10 seconds. Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) stays in fifth place at 19 seconds, with Mollema now only 36 seconds down in sixth having won the first intermediate sprint of the day that earned him six bonus seconds and edged another five closer to the riders above him at the finish.
Nibali said he was not concerned by the time gained by Kessiakoff and Mollema. "I lost a few seconds because I got onto Marcel Kittel's wheel, and he ended up braking. But I'm not too worried as I didn't lose much time."
The Liquigas-Cannondale leader added that he will waiting to see what his rivals do before making any attacks on the three mountain stages that kick off with tomorrow's tough run into Ponferrada. "The big differences will occur on the Angliru [on Sunday]… I've been told that it's a climb very much like the Zoncolan. This year in the Giro I had a good day there and if my form is the same I will do well there."
Four form the break of the day
The move north into the province of Galicia brought a welcome reduction in the temperature as the riders set off on what was likely to be one of the very few stages left where the sprinters could shine. The early flurries came to nothing, allowing Mollema to pick up a very handy six seconds at that first intermediate sprint with just 7km covered. Another 7km down the road, Adam Hansen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), José Luis Roldán (Andalucia-Caja Granada) and Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) broke clear. As they pressed on, Vacansoleil-DCM's Ruslan Pydgornyy jumped across to them.
As this quartet went to work, the speed in the peloton eased for a while, allowing the break to build up a lead of more than nine minutes as they climbed the third-category Alto de Moscoso with 50km covered. Pydgornyy led over the summit. After the peloton had crossed this climb, Leopard Trek, Sky and Skil-Shimano combined to reduce the break's advantage. Initially the peloton nibbled at the lead, but when Pydgornyy led over the third-category Alto Ponte Caldeas his group were less than five minutes clear.
That advantage continued to drop steadily. Soon after the riders had passed through impressively big crowds in Pontevedra for the first time with 100km covered, HTC-Highroad added their weight to the chase, helping to reduce the break's advantage to little more than two minutes with 35km remaining.
The sprinters gather their forces
As the gap continued to close, former HTC rider Hansen took off from his three companions, but only gained a handful of seconds on them before he was chased down and dropped, leaving Pydgornyy, Roldán and Maté at the front. Back in the bunch, Garmin-Cervelo, Skil-Shimano and Lampre-ISD were all contributing to the chase in the hope of setting up Heinrich Haussler, Marcel Kittel and Alessandro Petacchi, respectively.
Sensing that the bunch would soon be upon them, Maté, who admitted later that he knew the terrain of the stage well and thought that a break might succeed, made a final attempt to get clear with 13km remaining. That saw off Roldán, but Pydgornyy got back up to the Cofidis rider and the pair continued to work together until they were finally overhauled with 6km remaining.
As they were swept up, Maté's teammate Julien Fouchard countered and briefly got a gap. Vacansoleil-DCM's Santo Anza soon zipped past the Frenchman and managed to hold off the Leopard Trek-led bunch for a kilometre, but the sprinters weren't to be denied.
HTC-Highroad took over from Leopard Trek for a couple of kilometres, then Bennati's men took over on the front once more approaching the final-kilometre kite. Bennati, though, looked to be struggling to hold Cancellara's wheel as the course weaved through Pontevedra. The world time trial champion seemed to misjudge the final left-hand bend slightly, losing a bit of momentum, but then went full throttle up the rise to the line, before peeling over with 250 metres remaining. Bennati drove on, but had no answer to Sagan's impressive acceleration.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:03:01
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:01
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|12
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:04
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|19
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|21
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|22
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|23
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|31
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|32
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|37
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|38
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|41
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|43
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:11
|45
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|46
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|49
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|50
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|52
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|57
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|58
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:19
|60
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|61
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|62
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|63
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|64
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|65
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|66
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|67
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:23
|70
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|73
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|74
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|75
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:28
|76
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:31
|77
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|78
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|81
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|83
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|84
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|86
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|87
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|88
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|89
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|92
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|93
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|94
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|95
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|96
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|97
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|98
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|99
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|102
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|103
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|104
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:46
|111
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|112
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|113
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:49
|114
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|115
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|116
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|118
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|119
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|120
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:53
|121
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|123
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:57
|124
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|126
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:11
|127
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|128
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|129
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|130
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|131
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:18
|134
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:33
|135
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:51
|136
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:05
|137
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:06
|138
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:15
|139
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:25
|140
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:02:41
|141
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:21
|142
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|143
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|144
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|145
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|147
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|148
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|149
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|151
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:04
|152
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:05
|153
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|155
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:07:11
|156
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:39
|157
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|158
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|159
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|160
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|161
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|162
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|163
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|164
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|165
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|166
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|167
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|168
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|169
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|170
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|172
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|174
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|175
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|176
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|177
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|178
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|179
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|180
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|181
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|182
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|183
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|20
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|16
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|5
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|5
|12
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|1
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|1
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|12:09:07
|2
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:06
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Sky Procycling
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Team RadioShack
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:12
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:00:20
|13
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:21
|14
|Geox-TMC
|0:00:29
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:34
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:48
|18
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:58
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|20
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:20
|21
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:29
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|0:02:00
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|46:53:47
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:09
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:10
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:19
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:06
|8
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:27
|9
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:01:53
|10
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:02:00
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:01
|12
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:22
|13
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:02:56
|14
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:03
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:39
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:47
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:50
|19
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:04:06
|20
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:43
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:44
|24
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:46
|25
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|26
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|27
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:49
|28
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:07:04
|29
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:07:29
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:51
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:31
|32
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:32
|33
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:44
|34
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:15
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:03
|36
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:16:32
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:42
|38
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:16:52
|39
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:32
|40
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:22
|41
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:41
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:27:30
|43
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:16
|44
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:29:45
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:32:17
|46
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:00
|47
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:09
|48
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:35:49
|49
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:36:40
|50
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:37
|51
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:47
|52
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:41:00
|53
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:05
|54
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:26
|55
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:27
|56
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:46:21
|57
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:46:22
|58
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:46:35
|59
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:04
|60
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|61
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:49:26
|62
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:51:00
|63
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:51:21
|64
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:51:24
|65
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:51:25
|66
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:46
|67
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:45
|68
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:53:51
|69
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:54:18
|70
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:56:02
|71
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:56:08
|72
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:00:10
|73
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:46
|74
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:04:02
|75
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:05:13
|76
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:05:44
|77
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:06:16
|78
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:07:56
|79
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:11:16
|80
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:12:27
|81
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:13:29
|82
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:13:57
|83
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:15:01
|84
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:12
|85
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1:15:58
|86
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:16:06
|87
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:16:23
|88
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:17:42
|89
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:17:49
|90
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:58
|91
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:19:35
|92
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1:20:21
|93
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:20:42
|94
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:20:48
|95
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|1:21:05
|96
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:21:29
|97
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:18
|98
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:23:11
|99
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:24
|100
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:23:26
|101
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1:23:43
|102
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:24:36
|103
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:24:43
|104
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:38
|105
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:27:59
|106
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1:28:09
|107
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:30:10
|108
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:30:33
|109
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:33:42
|110
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:34:08
|111
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|1:34:41
|112
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|1:34:50
|113
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:35:02
|114
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:35:04
|115
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:35:43
|116
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:36:08
|117
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|1:38:52
|118
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:41:38
|119
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:42:09
|120
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:42:39
|121
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:42:41
|122
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|1:43:34
|123
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:43:46
|124
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:44:28
|125
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:44:37
|126
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:06
|127
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:46:15
|128
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:47:14
|129
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|1:47:44
|130
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|1:47:47
|131
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:05
|132
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:51:41
|133
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:51:53
|134
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:09
|135
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:52:30
|136
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:52:34
|137
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:52:44
|138
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:53:58
|139
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:54:39
|140
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1:55:22
|141
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:55:56
|142
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1:57:10
|143
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:57:18
|144
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1:58:05
|145
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:58:45
|146
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1:59:44
|147
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:00:01
|148
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:00:22
|149
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:02:24
|150
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:02:42
|151
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|2:03:44
|152
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:04:22
|153
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2:06:56
|154
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:07:09
|155
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:07:12
|156
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:10:59
|157
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|2:12:44
|158
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:17:42
|159
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2:18:58
|160
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:20:28
|161
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:20:46
|162
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:21:09
|163
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:22:07
|164
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:26:30
|165
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:27:26
|166
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:27:29
|167
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:28:01
|168
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:30:32
|169
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2:33:29
|170
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2:35:19
|171
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|2:35:45
|172
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:35:56
|173
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:39:32
|174
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:40:45
|175
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2:42:20
|176
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:44:43
|177
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2:45:25
|178
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2:45:35
|179
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:45:37
|180
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:47:56
|181
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:49:17
|182
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:52:49
|183
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:53:22
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|81
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|69
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|41
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|41
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|40
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|40
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|16
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|30
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|20
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|28
|21
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|22
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|23
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|26
|24
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|25
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|26
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|27
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|23
|28
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|29
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|23
|30
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|31
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|21
|32
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|21
|33
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|34
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|35
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|36
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|18
|37
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|38
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|39
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|40
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|41
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|14
|42
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|43
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|44
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|45
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|46
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|12
|47
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|48
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|49
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|50
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|51
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|52
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|10
|53
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|54
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|55
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|56
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|57
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|58
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|59
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|60
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|61
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|62
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|63
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|8
|64
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|65
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|66
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|67
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|68
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|69
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|70
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|71
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|72
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|6
|73
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|74
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|5
|75
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|76
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|77
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|78
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|79
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|80
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|81
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|82
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|83
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|84
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|85
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|86
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|87
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2
|88
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|89
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|91
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1
|92
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|93
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|94
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|1
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|5
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|6
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|9
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|10
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|11
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|12
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|13
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|14
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|15
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|16
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|17
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|23
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|24
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|25
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|27
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|29
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|30
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|33
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|34
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|35
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|36
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|38
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|39
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|40
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|1
|41
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|42
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|43
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|26
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|29
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|34
|6
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|46
|8
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|52
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|55
|10
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|69
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|71
|12
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|14
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|120
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|121
|16
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|128
|17
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|18
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|19
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|20
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|21
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|22
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|152
|24
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|153
|25
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|157
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|159
|27
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|177
|28
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|184
|29
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|187
|30
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|192
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|194
|32
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|198
|33
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|200
|34
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|201
|35
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|231
|36
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|243
|37
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|263
|1
|Team RadioShack
|140:10:17
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:18
|4
|Geox-TMC
|0:05:41
|5
|Pro Team Astana
|0:11:50
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:23
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:14:34
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:09
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:18:02
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:00
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:48
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:25:02
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:42
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:47:25
|15
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:51:09
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:01:30
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:12:21
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:32:30
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:01:38
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|2:06:51
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|3:23:17
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|3:23:51
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy