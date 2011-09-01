Trending

Sagan pounces in Pontevedra

Wiggins remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 49

The Vuelta peloton makes its way from Ponteareas to Pontevedra during stage 12.

The Vuelta peloton makes its way from Ponteareas to Pontevedra during stage 12.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 49

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC)

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 49

The peloton en route from Ponteareas to Pontevedra.

The peloton en route from Ponteareas to Pontevedra.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 49

Pablo Lastras (Movistar) surrounded by young fans.

Pablo Lastras (Movistar) surrounded by young fans.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 49

The peloton in action during stage 12 of the Vuelta.

The peloton in action during stage 12 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 49

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sprints to victory.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sprints to victory.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 49

Liquigas-Cannondale riders await the start of stage 12.

Liquigas-Cannondale riders await the start of stage 12.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 49

Vuelta leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was well-protected by his teammates.

Vuelta leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was well-protected by his teammates.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is getting used to podium protocol.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is getting used to podium protocol.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins in the colours of Slovak champion.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins in the colours of Slovak champion.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) had time to savour his win.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) had time to savour his win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) bursts to the fore in the bunch sprint.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) bursts to the fore in the bunch sprint.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is on track for the Worlds.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is on track for the Worlds.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 49

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) receives the plaudits.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) receives the plaudits.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 49

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in red.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in red.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 49

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) lost time in a split but retains the overall lead.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) lost time in a split but retains the overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) salutes from the podium.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) salutes from the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 49

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) after signing on.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) after signing on.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 49

All eyes were on Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in the start village.

All eyes were on Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in the start village.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 49

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) sets off on his first day in the red jersey.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) sets off on his first day in the red jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 49

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) heads for the start.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) heads for the start.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 49

Matt Busche (RadioShack) with his patriotic steed.

Matt Busche (RadioShack) with his patriotic steed.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 49

Vincenzo Nibali and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) discuss tactics.

Vincenzo Nibali and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) discuss tactics.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 49

Vincenzo Nibali and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) ready for action.

Vincenzo Nibali and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) ready for action.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 49

Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is well-placed.

Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is well-placed.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 49

American champion Matt Busche (RadioShack).

American champion Matt Busche (RadioShack).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 49

Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) will be hoping to make an impact in the final week.

Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) will be hoping to make an impact in the final week.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 49

Last minute adjustments for Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

Last minute adjustments for Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 49

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) checks his bike on the start line.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) checks his bike on the start line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 49

Taylor Phinney (BMC) before the start.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) before the start.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 49

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is in his first grand tour.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is in his first grand tour.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 49

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the polka-dot jersey.

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the polka-dot jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 49

Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar) was among the first riders to sign on.

Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar) was among the first riders to sign on.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) captures his second stage win of this Vuelta a Espana.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) captures his second stage win of this Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 36 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his win in Pontevedra.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his win in Pontevedra.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was a dominant winner.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was a dominant winner.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) beats John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad).

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) beats John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was an emphatic winner.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was an emphatic winner.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) flashes across the line.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) flashes across the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 49

The agony and the ecstasy. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) beats John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad).

The agony and the ecstasy. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) beats John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates on the podium.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 49

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) retained his overall lead.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) retained his overall lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 49

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) will have sterner tests of his red jersey credentials.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) will have sterner tests of his red jersey credentials.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 49

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the mountains jersey.

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the mountains jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was in demand on the start line, and with good reason.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was in demand on the start line, and with good reason.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 49

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) signs autographs before the start.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) signs autographs before the start.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 49

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) was a popular figure at the start.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) was a popular figure at the start.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 49

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets ready for the start.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets ready for the start.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

After winning from a small group in Córdoba, Peter Sagan showed the range of his talent when he led the bunch into Pontevedra. Showing consummate skill as he jumped from wheel to wheel in the final two kilometres, the Liquigas-Cannondale puncheur came into the final straight on the wheel of Leopard Trek's Daniele Bennati, who was being led-out by Fabian Cancellara.

When Cancellara moved aside and Bennati launched his sprint, Sagan surged out on the Italian's left and never looked likely to be caught on the drag up to the line. HTC-Highroad's John Degenkolb pushed him hardest, the German finishing a bike length down on the Slovak, with Bennati fading back in third.

"We looked at the route in the team meeting this morning and thought it would be a good chance for me. I'm delighted to have won the stage and want to say thanks to my teammates for setting me up for it," said Sagan. "There was a great deal of confusion coming into the finish. But I was fortunate in getting on to Bennati's wheel, which put me in a good position."

The high speed, tight bends and gently rising run-in to the finish strung the bunch out to the extent that there were a number of splits. Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) and Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) were the two riders to gain among the overall contenders. They finished five seconds ahead of a group containing race leader Bradley Wiggins and his Sky teammate Chris Froome, as well as defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Wiggins, though, remains in the leader's red jersey, but with the four riders behind him now packed in even tighter than ever. Froome is still seven seconds down in second place, Kessiakoff leapfrogged Nibali into third at nine seconds, with the Italian now fourth at 10 seconds. Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) stays in fifth place at 19 seconds, with Mollema now only 36 seconds down in sixth having won the first intermediate sprint of the day that earned him six bonus seconds and edged another five closer to the riders above him at the finish.

Nibali said he was not concerned by the time gained by Kessiakoff and Mollema. "I lost a few seconds because I got onto Marcel Kittel's wheel, and he ended up braking. But I'm not too worried as I didn't lose much time."

The Liquigas-Cannondale leader added that he will waiting to see what his rivals do before making any attacks on the three mountain stages that kick off with tomorrow's tough run into Ponferrada. "The big differences will occur on the Angliru [on Sunday]… I've been told that it's a climb very much like the Zoncolan. This year in the Giro I had a good day there and if my form is the same I will do well there."

Four form the break of the day

The move north into the province of Galicia brought a welcome reduction in the temperature as the riders set off on what was likely to be one of the very few stages left where the sprinters could shine. The early flurries came to nothing, allowing Mollema to pick up a very handy six seconds at that first intermediate sprint with just 7km covered. Another 7km down the road, Adam Hansen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), José Luis Roldán (Andalucia-Caja Granada) and Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) broke clear. As they pressed on, Vacansoleil-DCM's Ruslan Pydgornyy jumped across to them.

As this quartet went to work, the speed in the peloton eased for a while, allowing the break to build up a lead of more than nine minutes as they climbed the third-category Alto de Moscoso with 50km covered. Pydgornyy led over the summit. After the peloton had crossed this climb, Leopard Trek, Sky and Skil-Shimano combined to reduce the break's advantage. Initially the peloton nibbled at the lead, but when Pydgornyy led over the third-category Alto Ponte Caldeas his group were less than five minutes clear.

That advantage continued to drop steadily. Soon after the riders had passed through impressively big crowds in Pontevedra for the first time with 100km covered, HTC-Highroad added their weight to the chase, helping to reduce the break's advantage to little more than two minutes with 35km remaining.

The sprinters gather their forces

As the gap continued to close, former HTC rider Hansen took off from his three companions, but only gained a handful of seconds on them before he was chased down and dropped, leaving Pydgornyy, Roldán and Maté at the front. Back in the bunch, Garmin-Cervelo, Skil-Shimano and Lampre-ISD were all contributing to the chase in the hope of setting up Heinrich Haussler, Marcel Kittel and Alessandro Petacchi, respectively.

Sensing that the bunch would soon be upon them, Maté, who admitted later that he knew the terrain of the stage well and thought that a break might succeed, made a final attempt to get clear with 13km remaining. That saw off Roldán, but Pydgornyy got back up to the Cofidis rider and the pair continued to work together until they were finally overhauled with 6km remaining.

As they were swept up, Maté's teammate Julien Fouchard countered and briefly got a gap. Vacansoleil-DCM's Santo Anza soon zipped past the Frenchman and managed to hold off the Leopard Trek-led bunch for a kilometre, but the sprinters weren't to be denied.

HTC-Highroad took over from Leopard Trek for a couple of kilometres, then Bennati's men took over on the front once more approaching the final-kilometre kite. Bennati, though, looked to be struggling to hold Cancellara's wheel as the course weaved through Pontevedra. The world time trial champion seemed to misjudge the final left-hand bend slightly, losing a bit of momentum, but then went full throttle up the rise to the line, before peeling over with 250 metres remaining. Bennati drove on, but had no answer to Sagan's impressive acceleration.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:03:01
2John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:01
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
5Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
12Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
19Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
21Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
22Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
23Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
28Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
31Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
32Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
34Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
36Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
37Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
38Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
39Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
41Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
43Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
44Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:11
45Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
46Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
49Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
50Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
52Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
55David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
57Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
59Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:19
60Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
61Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
62Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
63Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
64Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
65Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
66Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
67Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
68Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:23
70Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
71Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
74Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:27
75Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:28
76Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:31
77Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
78Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
80David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
81Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
82Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
83Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:37
84Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
86Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
87Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
88Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
89Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
93Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
94Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
95Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
96Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
97Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
98Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
99Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
100Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
102David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
103Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
104Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
110Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:46
111Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
112Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
113Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:49
114Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
115Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
116Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
118Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
119Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
120Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:00:53
121Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
123Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:57
124Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
125Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
126Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:11
127Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
128Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
129Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
130Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
131Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
132Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
133Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:18
134Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:01:33
135Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:51
136Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:05
137Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:06
138Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:15
139Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:25
140Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:02:41
141Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:21
142Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
143Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
144Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
145Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
146Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
147José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
148Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
149Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
150Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
151Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:04
152Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:05
153Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
154Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
155Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:07:11
156Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:39
157Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
158Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
159Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
160Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
161Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
162David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
163Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
164Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
165Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
166Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
167Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
168Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
169Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
170Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
171Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
172Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
173Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
174Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
175Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
176Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
177Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
178Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
179Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
180Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
181Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
182Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
183Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack

Points
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale25pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad20
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek16
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
5Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard12
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
8Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team8
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
10Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana5
12Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
14Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Sprint 1 - O Porriño, 7.2km
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4pts
2Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack2
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1

Sprint 2 - Cambados, 138km
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Moscoso (Cat. 3) 55km
1Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1

Mountain 2 - Alto Ponte Caldeas (Cat. 3) 88km
1Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Most combative rider
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Teams
1Liquigas-Cannondale12:09:07
2Quickstep Cycling Team
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:01
4Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Leopard Trek0:00:06
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
7Sky Procycling
8Movistar Team
9Team RadioShack
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:12
11AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
12Katusha Team0:00:20
13Pro Team Astana0:00:21
14Geox-TMC0:00:29
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Lampre - ISD0:00:34
17Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:48
18Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:58
19BMC Racing Team0:01:04
20Skil - Shimano0:01:20
21Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:29
22HTC-Highroad0:02:00

General classification after stage 12
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling46:53:47
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:09
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:10
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:19
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:36
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:06
8Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:27
9Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:53
10Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:02:00
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:01
12Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:22
13Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:02:56
14Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
15Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:03
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:39
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:47
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:50
19Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:04:06
20Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:21
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:25
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:43
23Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:44
24Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:46
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:58
26Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:20
27David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:49
28Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:07:04
29Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:07:29
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:51
31Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:31
32Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:08:32
33Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:44
34Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:15
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:03
36Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:16:32
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:42
38Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:16:52
39Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:32
40Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:22
41Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:41
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:27:30
43Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:16
44Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:29:45
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:32:17
46Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:00
47Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:35:09
48Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:35:49
49Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:40
50Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:37
51Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:47
52Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:41:00
53Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:43:05
54Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:43:26
55Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:43:27
56Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:46:21
57Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:46:22
58Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:46:35
59Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:49:04
60Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
61Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:49:26
62David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:51:00
63Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:51:21
64Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:51:24
65Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:51:25
66David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:46
67Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:45
68Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:53:51
69David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:54:18
70Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:56:02
71Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:56:08
72Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:00:10
73Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:46
74Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:04:02
75Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:05:13
76Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:05:44
77Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard1:06:16
78Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:07:56
79Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:11:16
80Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:12:27
81Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:13:29
82Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:13:57
83Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:15:01
84Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:15:12
85Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana1:15:58
86José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:16:06
87Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1:16:23
88Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:17:42
89Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:17:49
90Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:18:58
91Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:19:35
92Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack1:20:21
93Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:20:42
94Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:20:48
95Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD1:21:05
96Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:21:29
97Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:22:18
98Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:23:11
99Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:24
100Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1:23:26
101Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1:23:43
102Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:24:36
103Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:24:43
104Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:38
105Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:27:59
106Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1:28:09
107Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:30:10
108Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:30:33
109Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack1:33:42
110Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:34:08
111Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek1:34:41
112Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack1:34:50
113Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:35:02
114Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:35:04
115Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:35:43
116Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:36:08
117Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC1:38:52
118Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:41:38
119David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:42:09
120Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:42:39
121Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1:42:41
122Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team1:43:34
123Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:43:46
124Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:44:28
125Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:44:37
126Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:45:06
127Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:46:15
128Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:47:14
129Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad1:47:44
130Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack1:47:47
131Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:05
132Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:51:41
133Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:51:53
134Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:52:09
135Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:52:30
136Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:52:34
137Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team1:52:44
138Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:53:58
139Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:54:39
140Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack1:55:22
141Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:55:56
142Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1:57:10
143Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:57:18
144Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1:58:05
145Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:58:45
146Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1:59:44
147Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2:00:01
148Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:00:22
149John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:02:24
150Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2:02:42
151Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek2:03:44
152Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:04:22
153Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2:06:56
154Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:07:09
155Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:07:12
156Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:10:59
157Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team2:12:44
158Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard2:17:42
159Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad2:18:58
160Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:20:28
161Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling2:20:46
162Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:21:09
163Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:22:07
164Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:26:30
165Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:27:26
166Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:27:29
167Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:28:01
168Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard2:30:32
169Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano2:33:29
170Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling2:35:19
171Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC2:35:45
172Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:35:56
173Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:39:32
174Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:40:45
175Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek2:42:20
176Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:44:43
177Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2:45:25
178Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano2:45:35
179Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:45:37
180Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:47:56
181Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team2:49:17
182Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:52:49
183Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard2:53:22

Points classification
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team81pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale75
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team69
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo48
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team48
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team42
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek41
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano41
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD40
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek40
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto38
12Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team37
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling36
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling36
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale34
16David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne32
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team32
18Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad30
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale29
20Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana28
21Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
22Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
23John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad26
24Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25
25Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
26Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD25
27Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack23
28Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team23
29Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana23
30Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard22
31Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC21
32Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC21
33Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard21
34Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
35Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team20
36Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada18
37Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
38Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team15
39Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
40Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
41Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek14
42Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
43Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
45Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
46Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack12
47Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team12
48Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
49Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
50Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
51Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek10
53Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
54Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
55Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team10
56Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
57Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack9
58Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
59Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
60Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
61Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
62Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
63Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD8
64Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team7
65Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
66Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
67Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
68Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
70Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6
71Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
72Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack6
73Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
74Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad5
75Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
76Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4
77Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4
78Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
79Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
80Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
81Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
82Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team3
83Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
84Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
85Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
86Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
87Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2
88Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2
89Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1
91Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1
92Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
93Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
94Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1

Mountains classification
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale33pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne32
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo25
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team20
5Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard15
6Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
8Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team10
9Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
10Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team9
11Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
12Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
13Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC6
14Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
15Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
16Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team6
17Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
20Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling4
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
22Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
23Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
24Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
25Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
26Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
27Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
28Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
29Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
30Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
31Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
32Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
33Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
34Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
35Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2
36Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
38Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
39Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
40Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1
41Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
42José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
43Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1

Combination classification
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team26
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team29
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo30
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling34
6David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne45
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling46
8Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC52
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard55
10Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team69
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team71
12Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team78
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team96
14Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek120
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD121
16Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team128
17Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team130
18Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale144
19Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale146
20Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team146
21Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi147
22Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team150
23Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team152
24Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack153
25Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne157
26Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad159
27Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada177
28Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada184
29Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack187
30Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada192
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale194
32Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team198
33Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne200
34Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo201
35Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto231
36Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne243
37Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad263

Teams classification
1Team RadioShack140:10:17
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:58
3Leopard Trek0:02:18
4Geox-TMC0:05:41
5Pro Team Astana0:11:50
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:23
7Movistar Team0:14:34
8AG2R La Mondiale0:16:09
9Katusha Team0:18:02
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:00
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:48
12Sky Procycling0:25:02
13Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:42
14Lampre - ISD0:47:25
15Quickstep Cycling Team0:51:09
16Team Garmin-Cervelo1:01:30
17Saxo Bank Sungard1:12:21
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:32:30
19Andalucia Caja Granada2:01:38
20BMC Racing Team2:06:51
21Skil - Shimano3:23:17
22HTC-Highroad3:23:51

 

